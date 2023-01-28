Back-to-Back Market Smackdowns Coming from the Fed and ECB. Could Be a Hoot

Surly frustrated central bankers telling euphoric markets that the inflation fight is far from over.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England have rate-hike meetings over the coming days. And markets have set out to fight all of them. Of the two big ones, the Fed will speak on Wednesday, February 1; the ECB on Thursday, February 2. And this may turn out to be a hoot.
The ECB, which is far behind the Fed in its rate hikes and has an even bigger inflation problem on its hands, has laid out a course of rate hikes that is far steeper than markets have priced in, to the point where ECB president Christine Lagarde warned markets 10 days ago to “revise their positions,” and markets have blissfully brushed it off.
In terms of the Fed, ever since the initial lift-off rate hike less than a year ago, there have been Fed-pivot bets for a few meetings out. And they all got smacked down. But this time, the rate-cut bets are huge, practically begging for an epic smack down.
The Fed will not release at this meeting any updated projections, including the infamous “dot plot” that indicates where Fed governors see the future path of its policy rates. It releases those projections only at the four meetings that fall near the end of the quarter. The last one was released at the December meeting. The next one will be released at the March meeting.
At every single meeting since the fall of 2021, the Fed was more hawkish than at the prior meeting by projecting higher rates for longer. It has tightened the screws at every meeting. At the December meeting, the Fed projected for the first time that it would hike its policy rates above 5% and that there would be no rate cuts in 2023. Since then, every single Fed governor to speak on the topic emphasized: No rate cuts in 2023. No way Jose, the markets are saying.
It is widely expected that the Fed will hike by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the upper end of the target range to 4.75%, far higher than projected a year ago. The dot plot released after the December meeting showed that a majority of the participants projected 75 basis points of hikes in 2023. This would be a 25-basis-point hike on Wednesday, one in March, and one in May. And then a pause for the rest of the year to see where inflation is going.
There seems to be no consensus at the Fed about the upcoming rate hike. Some governors came out in support of a 25-basis-point hike, others said that for them a 50-basis point hike is also on the table. The meeting could end with some dissenting votes, whichever way it goes.
The projections of 75 basis points in hikes this year and then a pause into 2024 will depend on inflation data showing “compelling” evidence, as the Fed keeps saying, that the core PCE price index, which is the reference index for the Fed, is heading back to 2%.
But on a month-to-month basis, the core PCE price index re-accelerated in December, though year-over-year it slowed to 4.4%. The PCE price index for services re-accelerated as well month to month, and year-over-year hit a new four-decade high. So, this was a step in the wrong direction.
Inflation has come down from the peak due to the plunge in fuel and a drop in durable goods prices. But it’s still very high, gasoline prices are already surging again, durable goods prices won’t drop forever, and inflation in services is red hot.
Inflation has a habit of dishing up nasty surprises. The Fed knows it, has repeatedly pointed at the upside risks to inflation, and has repeatedly emphasized the need to see “compelling” evidence that inflation has been squashed before rate cuts begin.
One of the nasty surprises that inflation dished out a couple of days ago was in Australia, where the annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.8% in the fourth quarter, up from 7.3% in the third quarter, which caused some revulsions in the money markets, as they priced in another rate hike.
In the US, the markets have brushed off any warnings about inflation and any reminders by the Fed that there would be no rate cut in 2023. And on Wednesday, the Fed will make clear once again that the inflation fight is far from over. This may turn into another classic smackdown of the rate-cut rhetoric and rate-cut bets.
During the era of money printing and interest rate repression, the sacred mantra on Wall Street was, “Don’t fight the Fed.” Now they’re all fighting the Fed with gusto, which makes for a fragile situation because the Fed is going to win, that’ll be easy.
The hard part for the Fed is winning the fight against inflation, and it may be messy, and it may take longer than expected. Last time we had this kind of inflation, it was brought under control only after many years of head fakes and nasty surprises.
The European Central Bank faces a similar situation: markets are blowing it off. Everyone expects it to hike 50 basis points at the meeting on Thursday, to bring its deposit rate to 2.5%. It has a long way to go to get into restrictive territory, with inflation in the Eurozone over 9%.
ECB officials have suggested three 50-basis-point rate hikes in a row, which would push the deposit rate to 3.5%, followed by smaller rate hikes, based on a best-case scenario of declining inflation.
But markets expect rates to peak at 3.25% by the summer, at which point the ECB would pause, according to Refinitiv data.
This is so far off the path the ECB sees that Lagarde rebuked the markets on January 19. Investors are underestimating the ECB’s commitment, she said. Investors should “revise their position. They would be well-advised to do so,” she said.
The ECB is determined to bring inflation “back to 2% [from 9.2% now] in a timely manner, and we are taking all the measures that we have to take in order to do that,” she said. Markets just brushed it off.
On Thursday at the post-meeting press conference, Lagarde will have an opportunity to throw in some frosty comments to do another market smackdown.
So we’ll have a week coming up where surly frustrated central bankers will tell euphoric markets that inflation is a serious issue, that the inflation fight is far from over, and that they’re not backing off in this fight until inflation is squashed. And this could turn out to be a hoot.
They should ramp up QT too. Even just by a few billion. Every month.
^This! How is it everyone is thinking about rates (flows), rather than the QT and balance (“stock”…but not the equity form). Get rates to 5% then start to dump balance sheet…
The the Fed ends up underneath the market…where they want/need to end up. Somehow refloating a lead balloon.
Yes, “Actions speak louder than words”. So, the Fed reducing / pausing rate hike while sounding hawkish isn’t doing any good.
A 40 year old business, one of my favorites is closing the end of the month, adding to the list of my liked businesses that closed in last 2 years.
Reasons: The building owner refused to decrease rent after crazy pandemic increase! Also employee costs soared making the business non-profitable.
Apparently, the current building owner is a big pivot fan and refuses to see that here office building occupancy remains below 25% due to WFH, and most malls here now have 50% vacant space.
Hence I would respectfully disagree with Wolf, that Fed has done enough QT, or is doing enough QT to save the real economy.
I had deja vu reading this comment.
When I look at the bond markets of TODAY then I see the following things:
1) the FED is going to raise rates to 4.50%.
2) the FED is going to lower rates somewhere this year. When ? That’s something Mr. Market will determine. Of course, if the bond markets tell a different story in say 7, 14, 21, 28 etc. days time then I’ll have to change my mind. But right now Mr. Market is very clear and has been telling – for those who knows where to look, including me – since sya november last year that there rate cuts are coming. Starting in say early november 2022 Mr. Market started to change its mind.
– I see similar developments going on in 2 other countries called Canada & Australia.
No way Jose!
GDP of Canada = 1.988 USD (2021)
GDP of Australia = 1.533 USD (2021)
GDP of US = 23.32 USD (2021)
everyone has a voice though…especially among the FVEY
Mr. Market,
“I see similar developments going on in 2 other countries called Canada & Australia.”
LOL.
“One of the nasty surprises that inflation dished out a couple of days ago was in Australia, where the annual inflation rate accelerated to 7.8% in the fourth quarter, up from 7.3% in the third quarter, which caused some revulsions in the money markets, as they priced in another rate hike.”
Quoted from my article here.
– But you’re (wrongly) assuming that inflation drives interest rates. A counter example is what happened in the time frame june 2007 – july 2008. In that time frame the FED kept lowering rates while at the same time oil continued to climb higher from (about) $ 60 to over $ 140.
– Different countries ==> different financial circumstances, different inflation rates and different interest rates.
– But people in all 3 countries are the same and will react the same to the same (improving or deteriorating) financial circumstances (i.e. sell or buy government bonds).
Mr. Market,
Forget 2007-2008. 1970s to 1982 is the model period because that’s where we are with inflation.
Mr. Market,
You’ll be part of the smacked-down, LOL
“1) the FED is going to raise rates to 4.50%.”
FYI: The top end of the FFR target is already at 4.50%, as of the December meeting.
They’re going to raise the top end of the range to 4.75% (at least) on Wednesday. And then to 5% at the meeting in March. And then to 5.25% at the meeting in May.
For the entire past 12 months, people have said the Fed will hike one more time, and then pause, and then cut rates. That started when the Fed hiked to 0.5% last March. And now we’re at 4.5% and the tango goes on. This stuff is really funny after a while.
– Ah, but I am NOT betting on a rate cut in the next FOMC meeting (february 1 ??). At least, NOT right now. If there is a rate cut then it will be in march or later. Mr. Market will tell me WHEN. Just look at the bond markets !!!
– If I was forced to make bet on what is going to happen in the NEAR future and put some money behind that bet then I would put the most money on a rate hike (to 4.50%) and less money on rates staying flat.
– I would put even less money on a rate hike to 4.75% or higher.
– But I wouldn’t put one single penny on a rate cut (yet).
– Please write this opinion down on a piece of paper. then we’ll know who was right or wrong after the next meeting of the FED. If I am wrong then I’ll write a new post on this blog admitting I was wrong. Deal ?
Re “Mr. Market will tell me WHEN. Just look at the bond markets !!!”
No, it will not. The bond markets have been consistently wrong about the future of interest rates. Never in the past several years did the market anticipate the interest rate uptrend for 2022.
Mr. Market “told” you a year ago that rates wouldn’t be where they are today. It “told” you 6 months ago that the Fed would already be lowering rates today.
Whatever it is “telling” you now is no more accurate.
Mr. Market doesn’t want to “get it” about sustained rate hikes b/c Mr. Market is, in aggregate worldwide, long about $200,000,000,000,000 ($200T) in stocks and bonds that someone has to own at all times. Those assets have been going down, and will again go down in price b/c of Fed hikes. Someone’s got to be the bag holder for all of that, but no one wants to be, so Mr. Market’s mouthpieces are desperately trying to fool whoever they can into buying said assets at a premium before the next price plunge.
In short, this is a huge worldwide game of hot potato, and they’re trying to convince you to hold the potato and get burned.
– OK, you want ranges ? Below my expectations for ranges to be set at the next FOMC meeting:
– I expect the range to be changed from 4.25% – 4.50% to 4.50% – 4.75%
– I consider it to be less likely that the range will stay at 4.25% – 4.50%.
– I consider it to be even less likely the lower end of the range will be changed to 4.75% or higher.
– I consider it to be unlikely the range to be lowered to 4.00% – 4.25% or to a lower range.
– These opinions are consistent with my bets made above.
– What happens in march and later will be made clear by the bond markets. “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it”.
I’m kinda happy there are so many fighting the fed. It only forces them to raise rates higher and I can get better rates on 3 month tbills going forward. Redfin was up something like 20% yesterday! Let’s see a half point raise and watch the unicorns melt like icarus wings.
Great article. But please let’s again summarize my points as to why the markets are supposedly in “ignorant bliss”.
Markets are forward-looking. They price according to what they think is going to happen in the future.
The markets do not believe the ECB or the Fed for very good reasons: 1) The U.S. government is broke. They cannot afford to service the Treasury debt with higher interest rates. Everybody knows this. The market knows this, too. 2) The Treasury market’s liquidity is already very shaky. 3) 2024 is a presidential election year. Tanking markets are bad for reelection prospects. 4) There are already plenty of dissenting voices from Jay Powell’s brave talk. Vice Chair Lael Brainard regularly undercuts Powell’s message, as well as other dovish Fed governors.
Now, back to who is wiser, Mr. Market or Big Government. Time will tell, but assuming the Fed will continue to raise rates aggressively is questionable. By the way, the ECB is in even worse shape, and cannot afford for the PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain) to suffer financial crises.
I agree that Wolf is probably right that inflation is going to continue to surprise on the upside at times, but it doesn’t matter, because the Fed cannot keep raising rates aggressively because of the reasons stated above.
So, what will happen instead? Higher inflation will be “normalized”. This is already happening. Many liberal Keynesian economists are already questioning the sacredness of 2%. Why not 4%? Even 6%? Even some writers in the WSJ are raising this point. After all, the 2% target is an arbitrary one. So, why not use a higher target? Expect to hear a lot more talk about this.
Politicians of all stripes will keep pushing Big Government, reckless fiscal spending, and interest rate suppression until something really big breaks. Then, and only then, will the reckoning come. And boy, it could be vicious.
Thanks again for a great article. Keep them coming!
“1) The U.S. government is broke. They cannot afford to service the Treasury debt with higher interest rates. Everybody knows this.”
LOL. READ THIS:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/01/14/will-the-government-be-able-to-pay-for-its-spiking-interest-expenses-time-to-look-at-interest-expense-against-tax-receipts/
It includes among others this chart:
Pow Pow needs to give the market some good old Singaporian caning to have a chance to tame this market. Right now market already priced in .25 rate hike next FOMC, unless he surprise the market with .50 or give another Jackson hole like speech. These market glue sniffers will just continue to give him the middle finger. Either case, will be interesting to see..
And we say it before every meeting, and at every meeting it doesn’t happen.
“So we’ll have a week coming up where surly…”
Think that was meant to say “surely”.
Anyway, these articles are awesome primers for the FED meetings, Feb 1 should be interesting.
“Surly frustrated central bankers” = irritable frustrated central bankers
Who are these traders who are fighting the Fed? Large banks? Big firms like Vanguard and Fidelity telling retail clients to hold the course? Retirement funds?
I’m guessing the last week has been a good amount of retail investors AKA bag holders
My guess is retirement funds… or the hedge funds that they hire. Not too many people want to play “Chicken” with the Fed using their own money.
Such a great breakdown. Thank you Wolf.
The Bank of Canada stated that they are pausing rate hikes, but the FED wants to do two more later in the year?
That would put the FED rate at around 5.25% at year-end while the BOC is at 4.50%, leading to a differential of about 75 basis points which favours the US dollar, and the US bonds being more profitable compared to the Canadian dollar.
Anyone else hear that sucking sound?
This reminds me of an article I read in Barron’s a few months ago. It said history shows that the median time it takes to get inflation below 3% is 10 years. All this talk about a Fed pivot this year seems premature.
good chart on this in Hussman’s latest piece.
I’ll be in the cheap seats watching this week. No matter how many times the FED takes away the punchbowl, the party keeps on going. Will be interesting and I appreciate Wolf’s take on things. You don’t read it too many other places.
Wall Street is losing its mind.
Normally there is a debate between the Fed “Hawks” and “Doves” over WHETHER or not to raise/lower rates. Right now the debate is over HOW FAST and HOW LONG to raise rates. Not exactly an environment where the “Masters of the Universe” are going to come out ahead since they keep expecting the Pivot to happen any day now.
The only thing the market is the master of is master of goal post moving and gaslighting. Intended target audience retail bagholders and the die hard believers and hypers like Cathie Woodshed and Tom Lee. Heard Woodshed reloaded some of her position in Tesla…
– Lagarde is – in my opnion – signaling that negative interest rates in the Eurozone are not returning anytime soon.
– Over there in the Eurozone the same financial, human & economic laws apply as here in the US, Canada & e.g. Australia. Therefore I expect e.g. german bond makret & bond rates to behave exactly as here in the US. So, the ECB will also follow the same/ a similar playbook as sketched out by me in posts earlier in this thread.
You’re funny, I hafta admit.
So Wolf, do you think a stock market crash next week after the FOMC meeting? I have been looking for a 600 pts fall on Dow Jones, or 300 pts fall on IXIC, for a while.
The recently rally on stock markets makes no sense at all !
A crash is 10%+ drop per day, in my book. No, I don’t expect a crash at all.
20% crash will occur starting next week, and go over the next 6 weeks or so. Mr. market will lose any fight against the Fed, this go around,
If you want to know how bad earnings will be for the rest of 2023, just look at Intel. Look how far off they were from a year ago. Chips are in everything these days folks, over a year ago, Intel was forecasting they would start to catch supply up with demand in 2023. Well demand completely evaporated, and that they did not anticipate at all. So of course, now they now only caught up, but are in fact so far over supply, they are cutting back production . Massive sea change in a matter of months. The underlying economy has already fallen off a cliff and nobody sees it yet. When labor markets catch up to this, then things will get real ugly. Small businesses are getting plastered right now. Purse strings and wallets have been closed.
“ The ECB is determined to bring inflation “back to 2% [from 9.2% now] in a timely manner, and we are taking all the measures that we have to take in order to do that,” she said. Markets just brushed it off.”
Seems like doing larger increases, starting them earlier, and setting expectations for a higher ending would better demonstrate “taking all measures” necessary. Their plan is timid.
Ultimately, this fight is occurring because of too many instances of Fed Put. They created the skepticism, and only actions will change that. Their words mean nothing until they follow through. We don’t have positive real rates yet, nor have they had to stare down any crisis. Just finish the damn job and then talk all you want.
Boy, that harsh 3.5% interest rate that Lagarde is contemplating is giving me the shivers. That’s one tough lady.
The CNN Fear and Greed index is suggesting “risk off” is going to hit once again in February or March. If so I suspect it might be the severest one yet.
The key takeaways from the December minutes were that “the monetary policy stance had to be tightened decisively and that the current configuration of interest rates and expectations embodied in market pricing was not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to target in a timely manner”. Several ECB members were in favour of a 75bp rate hike (instead of the decided 50bp) and also preferred a fast pace for the reduction of reinvestments under the Asset Purchase Programme.
ECB is far from done with rate hikes
Looking ahead to future ECB meetings, it is clear that the central bank is far from being done with rate hikes.
Admittedly, the recent drop in eurozone inflation has nothing to do with the ECB’s rate increases so far. The surge in inflation was mainly a result of higher energy prices, and the recent drop has consequently been driven by lower energy prices. Therefore, when predicting what the ECB will do next, it doesn’t make sense to analyse what the ECB should do but rather, what the bank is saying it will do. Hawkishness is no longer a characteristic of just a few ECB members; it is now the mainstream view.