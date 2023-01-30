EV Competition Finally Produces Results: Ford Cuts Prices on Mustang Mach-E, after Tesla, Kia, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Nissan Cut Prices on their EVs

EVs now start at $27,000, about $20,000 below the average new-vehicle transaction price. That’s a good thing all around. Except for stock prices.

Ford announced today that it cut the MSRP of its 2023-model-year Mustang Mach-E, depending on model, by a range from $600 to $5,900, and its extended-battery option by $1,600. This brings the low end of the Mach-E to $45,995, which is just below the average transaction price for all new vehicles of $46,400.

Ford is not cutting prices, and thereby its profit margins, out of the goodness of its heart, but because it’s forced to by competition – and it’s lagging behind. Ford admitted as much: It said the price cuts are designed to keep the Mach-E “competitive in the marketplace.” It said, “We are not going to cede ground to anyone.” The Mach-E was the third-best-selling EV in the US in 2022, after Tesla’s Model Y, and Tesla’s Model 3.

Tesla has gone on a big round of price cuts in January in the US, including for its Model Y, a crossover SUV that competes directly with the Mach-E. Chevrolet cut the prices of its mass-produced EVs, the BOLT and the BOLT EUV. Kia and Hyundai also cut prices on their electric crossover models. Nissan cut the price of its EV.

There are electric crossover SUVs on the market in the US that are priced lower than either Ford’s or Tesla’s lowered prices, including models by Kia, Hyundai, and Volkswagen. After the price cuts, the MSRPs of the base models of the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt are in the $27,000 range; they’re about $20,000 below the average transaction price of new vehicles.

So the heat is on. These price cuts are the natural evolution of a relatively new industry (EVs) with very low barriers to entry and lots of new entrants that attracted huge amounts of investor money.

Customers who are still waiting for the Mustang Mach-E that they ordered will “automatically” get the lowered price, Ford said. And Ford “will reach out directly” to customers who bought after January 1 and already took delivery. Customers that took delivery before January 1 are out of luck.

Ford, in its press release today, said that it is ramping up production of the Mach-E now that its EV supply chains are “coming online,” in order “to help reduce customer wait times and to take advantage of streamlined costs.”

Supply chains in the automotive industry are notoriously complex, and for large-scale production take a long time to build. EVs require different supply chains, including for the electric drive components, and critically the batteries and materials. Tesla is years ahead in building its supply chains.

Ford has become infamous for jacking up the price of its electric F-150 Lightning three times in a row, most recently in December, by a combined $16,000. But for now, it faces little competition in pickups. Tesla still doesn’t have a pickup truck for sale, despite having promised it since 2019, and the only other competitor with pickups is Rivian, a startup automaker.

Tesla has had the auto industry’s highest profit margins – the difference between the sales price and the cost of manufacturing the vehicle. The high-margin producer can cut prices more than lower-margin competitors can, and still make money, and it can thereby get aggressive in protecting its market share, which has come under pressure from other EV makers.

Ford said, “The updated pricing is part of Ford’s plan to keep the SUV competitive in a rapidly changing market, while strengthening Ford’s position as the No. 2 U.S. EV manufacturer as it continues to scale that part of the business.”

China is the most vibrant, largest, and competitive EV market in the world, with hundreds of EV makers. Tesla’s China-made vehicles are among the dominant models. In January, Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in three months in order to remain competitive.

The EV dynamics are shaking up the self-satisfied legacy-automakers in the US and their oligopolistic behavior. And they’re now shaking up automakers in Japan.

Toyota, the largest automaker in the world, has completely missed the battery EV dynamics, dabbling instead in hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. It built some EVs. But they’re based on models designed for internal combustion engines and retrofitted with electric power trains, which is expensive and not ideal for many reasons. And so Toyota has been left hopelessly behind. Push came to shove last week, “literally,” so to speak, when CEO Aiko Toyoda was replaced as CEO.

But now, Toyota is years behind. Other automakers have made similar missteps in getting started with EVs, including BMW, whose price sports sedans are in the bull’s eye of Tesla, and whose CEO was replaced in 2019 for falling behind competitors in the EV space.

For the auto industry overall, EVs are the only area where sales are growing in leaps and bounds. Sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines have been sagging.

The legacy auto industry needed to be shaken up. And to Musk’s credit, he shook them up. But now they’re waking up, and they’re giants, and they got religion as their lunch is being eaten. In Ford’s case, it was the threat of the Tesla’s Cybertruck that did it. If Ford loses its pickup sales, it’s done as an automaker.

The irony is that the Ford F-150 Lightning is out there now, with real people driving them, while the Cybertruck still doesn’t exist, and may not enter mass production until 2024, if ever.

The EV startups in the US – despite consuming many billions of dollars of investment – still haven’t made much inroads in mass-producing EVs. Even Rivian, the most successful of the startups, is still only cranking out relatively small numbers.

But Rivian does have a pickup. And Tesla doesn’t. And GM doesn’t either and is instead hobbling from vacuous announcement to vacuous announcement. Toyota isn’t even thinking about thinking about making an electric pickup. Stellantis is finally thinking about it and unveiled earlier in January an electric Ram model that is supposed to go into production in 2024 maybe. In the US, ICE pickups have for years been huge sellers and money-makers with massive profit margins. So that should be interesting.

The large-scale arrival of EVs shaking up the self-satisfied oligopolistic legacy-automakers is a great thing for the US economy. The hundreds of billions of dollars that are being invested in the US in EV production is a great thing. For consumers, more choices, more competition, and price cuts are a great thing.

But it’s not a great thing for the stocks of the current or future EV makers, which are getting hammered today at the moment, including Ford (-2.6%), Tesla (-4.8%), GM (-3.6%), Stellantis (-2.6%), and Rivian (-8.2%). The post-SPAC stocks of EV makers that are mass-producing only losses instead of EVs have already gotten annihilated.

