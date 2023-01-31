The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, January Update: Now Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego Plunge Fastest

This takes some doing: San Francisco Bay Area house prices plunged faster from the peak than they’d spiked to the peak.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Housing Bubble 2 continues to deflate relentlessly, no matter what data set we’re looking at. Today we got the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “November,” which is a three-month moving average of home sales that were entered into public records in September, October, and November, reflecting deals made largely in August through October.
Prices in all of the 20 metros in the index dropped from the prior month, and all continued their slide from the peak last spring or summer.
The San Francisco Bay Area is the leader here. The index for single-family houses was down 14% from the peak in May and turned negative year-over-year, having plunged faster in the six months since the peak in May than they’d spiked in the six months up through May.
The Case-Shiller Index is different from median-price indices. It uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology). This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
Median-price indices reflect the price in the middle of all homes that sold that month, and can therefore be skewed by a change in the mix of homes that are sold, which is a big issue when there is a dramatic change in the market, such as in 2022. But they’re more current.
And the median price indices have plunged a whole lot further. The median price across the US of all types of homes sold in December fell 11.3% from the peak in June, according to the National Association of Realtors, while today’s National Case-Shiller Index (three-month moving average through November), dropped only 3.6% from the peak.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the median price plunged by 30% in December from the crazy peak in March, and was down 10% year-over-year. The Case-Shiller Index for the Bay Area today (reflecting home sales in September, October, and November) was down 14.4% from the peak, and was down 1.6% year-over-year.
On a month-to-month basis, today’s Case-Shiller Index dropped again in all 20 metros that it covers. The biggest month-to-month drops occurred in:
- Phoenix: -1.9%
- Las Vegas: -1.7%
- San Francisco: -1.6%
- Seattle: -1.5%
- San Diego: -1.4%
- Dallas: -1.1%
- Tampa: -1.0%
From their peaks, which range from May to July, house prices dropped the most in:
- San Francisco Bay Area: -14.3%
- Seattle metro: -13.5%
- San Diego metro: -9.9%
- Phoenix metro: -7.7%
- Denver metro: -7.5%
- Los Angeles metro: -7.4%
- Las Vegas metro: -7.0%.
- Dallas metro: -6.6%
San Francisco Bay Area: The index for “San Francisco” covers five counties of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.
- Month over month: -1.6%.
- From the peak in May: -14.4%.
- Year over year: -1.6%.
- Lowest since June 2021.
- Prices plunged faster than they’d spiked:
- Down in six months from peak in May: -56.8 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +53.4 points.
In the Seattle metro.
- Month over month: -1.5%.
- From the peak in May: -13.5%.
- Year over year: +1.5%.
- Down in six months from peak in May: -55.9 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +61.4 points.
San Diego metro:
- Month over month: -1.4%.
- From the peak in May: -9.9%.
- Year over year: +4.8%.
- Down in six months from peak in May: -42.5 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +60.1 points.
Phoenix metro:
- Month over month: -1.9%.
- From the peak in June: -7.7%.
- Year over year: +6.3%
- Down in five months from peak in June: -26.4 points
- Up in five months to peak in June: +36.1 points.
Denver metro:
- Month over month: -0.8%.
- From the peak in May: -7.5%.
- Year over year: +6.1%.
- Down in six months from peak in May: -24.8 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +42.6 points.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in May: -7.4%.
- Year over year: +4.4%.
- Down in six months from peak in May: -31.2 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +47.8 points.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month over month: -1.7%.
- From the peak in July: -7.0%.
- Year over year: +6.6%
- Down in four months from peak in July: -21.1 points
- Up in four months to peak in July: +25.5 points.
Dallas metro:
- Month over month: -1.1%.
- From the peak in June: -6.6%.
- Year over year: +10.9%
- Down in five months from peak in June: -20.3 points
- Up in five months to peak in June: +39.4 points.
Portland metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in May: -6.1%.
- Year over year: +3.9%.
- Down in six months from peak in May: -20.9 points
- Up in six months to peak in May: +33.1 points.
Boston metro:
- Month over month: -0.7%.
- From the peak in June: -4.6%.
- Year over year: +6.9%
- Down in five months from peak in June: -14.6 points
- Up in five months to peak in June: +30.2 points.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month over month: -0.3%.
- From the peak in June: -3.9%.
- Year over year: +5.3%
- Down in five months from peak in June: -12.1 points
- Up in five months to peak in June: +22.4 points.
Tampa metro:
- Month over month: -1.0%.
- From peak in July: -3.1%
- Year over year: +16.9%
- Down in four months from peak in July: -11.8 points
- Up in four months to peak in July: +31.4 points.
Miami metro:
- Month over month: -0.2%.
- From peak in July: -2.3%
- Year over year: +18.4%
- Down in four months from peak in July: -9.6 points
- Up in four months to peak in July: +37.8 points.
In the New York metro:
- Month over month: -0.1%.
- From peak in July: -1.6%
- Year over year: +8.1%
- Down in four months from peak in July: -4.3 points
- Up in four months to peak in July: +12.1 points.
For the Miami metro in November, the Case-Shiller Index had a value of 400 points. All Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. This means that despite the recent decline, Miami house prices are up 300% since 2000. This makes it the #1 in terms of price increases since 2000 in the Case-Shiller Index.
Los Angeles and San Diego occupied at different times the #1 slot, but prices have dropped faster in them than in Miami. The index value for Los Angeles dropped to 392 and for San Diego to 385.
In the New York metro, with an index value of 272, house price inflation since 2000 amounted to 172%. This makes it the bottom end of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
In the remaining six metros in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index, house price inflation since 2000 has been quite a bit less, and they don’t qualify for this lineup. Home prices have dropped in each of them for months. In the “November” index today, prices dropped further, month to month: Chicago (-0.6%), Charlotte (-0.7%), Minneapolis (-0.7%), Atlanta (-0.6), Detroit (-0.4%), and Cleveland (-0.7%).
1) C/S : on the left every city start between 110 and 120.
2) On the right, every city ranged between 300 and 420. ex NYC.
3) They all reached the same target after a deep/ shallow plunge in
2011/12.
4) NYC loaded with the 0.1% of wealth was behind the curve.
5) For two decades the average C/S inflation rate was 6% :
120 x (1.06^20) = 120 x 3.2 = 385.
6) A house bought in 2002 for 120 was sold for 385 in 2022…
Spot on that housing is inflation and correlates close to 1.0.
However, I remember reading inflation (and housing) runs approx. 4.25%.
and inflation since 2002 runs at 2.4%
Starting at 120 at 4.25% a house should be around 275, and at 2.4% = 200.
Here in the bay area 275 would be back at Jan 2020. Seems fair!
When it’s over (2025’ish) and even if we get back to 2019 pricing, SFH for Americans is still gonna be a crapshoot.
Thank God for all the multi-fam construction I guess. I would not be surprised to see homeownership drop below 50% in the USA by 2030.
“I would not be surprised to see homeownership drop below 50% in the USA by 2030”
You’ll own nothing and be happy!
Home ownership is not a right, and it’s not a great fit for everyone. It’s actually a lot like college!
Housing in these bubble markets wasn’t reasonably priced in 2019. It won’t be cheap at anything near current prices in most or all of the country either once interest rates “blow out”.
It’s a long-term process.
Some places in GA I looked at today are still in the $20-30K range as I remember them being quite a few years ago, when considering an investment there.
Of course they will be ”fixers” or tearer downers, but if not fixable reasonable, ya can almost always live in them for a bit, while building a house or just bring in a double wide for around $20/SF.
Course there’s nothing at all close to reasonable in the booming areas, as always—YET.
Hopefully this comes to areas with low new builds and inventory rises.
My family is priced out of moving from our current housing market in PA. Any inventory on the market is overpriced or low quality.
The talk or hype from mainstream media lately is the tick up in mortgage application because we all know interest rate is so low now..I wonder how that will show up in this chart later if at all.
Anything to drum up that demand…do see asking rent trending down in decent area. On the other hand there are still nut jobs asking for the moon. Saw a 2400 Sq ft house for rent asking for $7k in freaking Chino…delusional much?
Sounds like bagholder who realized they can’t sell their overpriced asset for a million dollar price tag anymore, and so that’s the rent they need to collect to break even… hard to have sympathy for some people sometimes
He is asking double the market price. Good luck to him. He must be desperate.
The usual cheerleaders are still in total denial, e.g. realtors, real estate investors, and those who purchased from Q4 2020 to Q1 2022. I forwarded Wolf’s last article on this topic to a realtor friend (the one that says, “this is not seasonal sweetheart,” right under the title). Two minutes later she responded and said, “it’s seasonal.” My response? “RTGDFA!” as Wolf so elegantly puts it. As a private money lender that funds real estate investments, I get daily entertainment in the form of new loan requests where other private lenders that loaned 90-100% of those overinflated prices in 2021 and now they want me to refinance them out of their bad loans. Pure comedy. And with rates to increase more in 2023, basic economics tells us that if bond yields continue to increase as a result of the rate rises, all other asset prices will fall. I recently read a book written in 2021 by Alasdair Nairn called, “The End of the Everything Bubble.” Funny how much of what he predicted in 2021 has been unfolding over the last year. How far down will real estate prices go? That’s the billion dollar question I guess! But for now, I’m declining more loans than I’m approving and I funded almost nothing last year. Only time will tell, so for now, we wait!
1stTDinvestor
These people who used to pandemic and the suffering of millions of people to try to speculate and flip houses and make quick buck deserve what they get. And, frankly I don’t give a f$ck about their problems.
What pct declines is this guy predicting?
Practically every bubble claim I read grossly underestimates the level of insanity.
As an example, a 50% decline in the S&P would still leave it above the March 2020 low.
That’s not nearly enough to correct the excesses since at least 1995.
I’m a REALTOR- Northern AZ. Sellers are not realistic now; they want what they could have gotten a year ago and that’s not going to happen. Buyers smell blood in the water and reflect that in their offers. Both sides will eventually return to some sort of equal/common ground as this selloff settles down. 2023 will be very interesting as more REALTORs exit the business due to lack of sales. That adjustment is needed.
I bought a house in Tucson last fall, to live in while I build a house. The Zillow search I used- houses, townhomes, and condos under 400k had 1400 or so listings last Summer. Since then the numbers have dropped steadily and are now at 736. I don’t see any change in the asking prices. Some houses I had my eye on have gone off the market but not sold. The housing bubble may have popped but sellers here haven’t gotten the memo yet.
People who don’t have to sell won’t sell. But some would be forced to sell and these would define the new pricings.
We do need unfrozen/liquid market ( aka suckers ) for price discovery to happen.
A lot more people will be forced to sell than most people currently think.
Not selling doesn’t mean the value hasn’t fallen
JR, duh. Listing counts are always much lower in Jan than in July.
Next move is, pull it off the market and relist later because in their mind 6 months later, FED will pivot, mortgage rate will be at 4% and bam, back to the moon price we go. Catch a falling knife is never in their dictionary, should be good to see bloodbath coming.
Doesn’t help that, these same sellers hear MSM hyping up mortgage application is going up (nevermind the bulk of volume is from re-financing, although new purchase did tick up as well) so that provides all the wind in their sail to continue the delusional asking price.
Home builders stocks have gone up quite a lot and are touching all time high literally.
Either we are not seeing something , market is seeing or market is wrong.
People are so sure the FED won’t punk out.
Howard Marks recently had an interview where he said markets have been distorted since Greenspan and always rush to the rescue.
Marks said the FED will stop doing this and the inverviewer asked “Why?”
Will the FED really change??? The market is addicted to free/easy money.
J. Powell talks tough, but will he stay strong?
There’s 50 Realtors for every listing in the 3 Zip Codes where I live. It’s time for these people to find another profession.
“profession”
That’s funny!
Surprise interest rates affect housing. The higher they go the less house folks can afford and vice versa. The longer rates stay higher the slower the economy becomes and as Federal Debt is rolled over from low rates to much higher rates the Federal deficit will climb by billions. Fed debt averaging under 2% now and can double or triple depending on “Higher For Longer”! Will be ouch time for the federal gvt if there is a recession with declining revenues and their average interest rate is 4 or 6%.
1) RE is a risky business loaded with ups and down. When it’s up it’s fun.
2) At the bottom of the next recession home buyers would like to have at least an annual rate of 6%/Y in the next 7 years.
3) Price have to drop from 385 to : 385 x (0.94^7) = 385 x 0.65 = 250.
4) 10% for 7 years : 385 x (0.9^7) = 385 x 0.5 = 192.
5) 12% for 7 years : 385 x(0.88^7) = 385 x 0.4 = 154.
6) Are they crooks : no, that’s the Buffett way!
Anecdotally stepped back as a buyer in the low end of the suburban NYC area market, have had buyers agents contacting me in the last two months that wouldn’t give me the time of day back when I was desperately seeking an agent in 2021, but apparently kept my contact info. There must be some degree desperation for them to be digging my # up now, still, not a single listing on the MLS worth taking the time to even look at.
Definitely the right direction but just looking at those charts shows how crazy far they still need to drop just to get back to 2020 levels which were already insanely high.
Funny. I built our place {retired land 4 acres rura} to appliances 370k cash. Saved up for nails and boards. Can’t understand why people would drive themvelves into debt for a place to live. Rented in slums when we could afford it. Oh well.
Seeing lots of flips flopping but only tiny price cuts so far. Also seeing a lot of construction bros rehabbing old places but don’t know the music stopped over a year ago. Condo complex about a half mile from me had a sale every few months during the bubble that was about 50k more than the previous sale. Now they’re trying to get 50k less than the last sale and no bites.
Real estate moves very slow, like watching paint dry.
One needs to wait few more quarters for things to become clearer.
ATM, the ball is in FED’s court and I am sure FED would come out very dovish to please their rich friends.
‘House prices must come down so Americans can afford houses’ Jerome Powell
Playing the pivot mantra won’t make it happen.
Anyone notice Toll Brothers stock is up and seems to have bottomed.
I thought with slow sales they must be hurting.
Then i read the plan on selling 8000 to 9000 homes in 2023 but they have about 7k multi family units they built, rent and manage plus they have 17k multi family units in the pipeline that they plan on keeping and renting.
I guess they want to be a landlord now? I wonder if they will become a REIT.
What i find interesting is they are building more apartments in the near future than their luxury SFH?
I have indeed noticed. SO tempting to short.
The drop is real but how far do you guys think prices can drop. Keep in mind that RE has historically risen in high inflation environment for obvious reasons.
Also keep in mind that all costs are way up now: construction, material cost, labor cost, utility cost, insurance cost, maintenance cost, energy cost, permit cost, etc. There may be hiccups in sale prices due to Fed’s games, but how can prices fall in the long term when all input costs are way up, and will keep going up.
Also any arguments that prices are set by buyers and not input cost is not valid. If buyers cannot afford all that will happen is there will be less supply over long term and housing will become luxury. But no rational person would build home and sell at loss.
“But no rational person would build home and sell at loss.”
LOL. That’s precisely what homebuilders did during Housing Bust 1, and the industry nearly collapsed. Funny how memory is short.
What you need to keep your eyes on is their inventory of unsold homes, which has exploded to Housing Bust 1 levels. That’s where their costs are; and their sales prices will come from whenever they close the sale of that inventory at whatever price they can get, including incentives and mortgage rate buydowns.
Ha, I think Wolf secretly enjoys bashing his head against a brickwall. Trying to get Kunal to understand the non-housing humpers view even after you throw out countless other data, trends is like trying to get Lawrence Yun to admit market will adjust down 20-40% over next couple of years or getting Pow Pow to come out and say he is actively trying to cause a recession..
I mean I like to ride on my magic Alicorn too but probability of that happening likely pure fantasty…
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”
-Upton Sinclair
Wolf, re: Kunal’s serious disconnect from economic reality, I am living proof that “rational person would build home and sell at loss”. I DID. And I ate SEVEN FKN FIGURES ON IT.
Prices ARE set by buyers, that’s what a market is, they don’t care about “input costs”, no one who buys anything cares about that. The market price is what a buyer will pay,
Home builders have a year or two lead time typically on most projects. They are betting that prices won’t decline while they build. If they do, they sell for whatever they can get. And yes, they will stop building if they lose their shirt in a down market. May even go under.
But the market price for a home is what the buyer will pay. Period.
It does not matter how much is the input cost. What matters most is affordability which is defined by mortgage rates and wages.
BTW, during last inflationary period, home prices were not in bubblicious territory, so it is not apple to apple comparison.
I was starting to miss you there…it’s just not quite the same without counterpoint..
I don’t think anyone needs to keep that last paragraph in mind. The income of potential buyers needs to go up to sustain higher prices. Input costs don’t factor into that. Buyers don’t care how much it costs to build or remodel a home, the issue is affordability.
Then the buyers have to adjust their expectations to what they can afford.
Too many people with champagne tastes and a beer budget bemoaning the “affordability gap” because they can’t have a HGTV dream home.
As an aside, I don’t give a rat’s patoot what my house is worth on a daily basis. Not selling it at this point, so it’s just like a pair of socks: it has a utilitarian value. It’s a place to live.
Or, most likely, sellers will have to adjust their selling price to what buyers are willing (and can afford) to pay.
Too many sellers think that their house is “special” when it’s a 60 year old tract home, just like thousands of others.
Actually, expectations are adjusted automatically, because expectations are irrelevant in the sales price of homes. Buyers are always limited by what they can afford, regardless of their expectations. A seller doesn’t care about a buyer’s expectations, anymore than a buyer cares about what a home cost the seller. It’s the prevailing price in the market that matters.
I can’t say I’ve noticed people bemoaning they can’t have a HGTV dream home on a beer budget. Though I suspect lots of people want a nicer home than their budget allows. If they choose to stay out of the market because their beer budget and high expectations are not in alignment, that’s their choice. I’m not going to worry about it.
Lumber peaked months ago and is now down 50% from peak depending on type.
I can’t imagine it stabilizing until the all-in monthly payment (including a typical mortgage and taxes) drops below what it was at the start of 2022, and realistically below start of 2020, inflation adjusted. That market was already operating in bubble mode, as everyone who could possibly qualify for a 3% mortgage was fighting over a limited supply of RE that was going up by a lot more than 3% per year. At 6%, there’s no financial incentive to buy more house than you can safely afford; you can still hope to sell at equivalent value someday, and in the meantime you did get to live there, but the days of straight-up printing money in the form of home equity are over.
You keep on posting as if housing being a “necessity” will keep prices from dropping or dropping more than certain amount.
Inflation doesn’t have the implications you think either. There is no mechanical effect.
The precedent you are attempting to use is the “70s” (actually late 60’s to early 80’s). Prices were a lot cheaper then vs. now. It’s not even close.
Look at those charts. Even under the mechanical model you are trying to use, higher interest rates will continue to decrease affordability.
And homebuilders are soaring, as if the market anticipates a return to 3% mortgages.
Bankruptcy stocks soared too. My two favorite bankruptcy stocks more than doubled (CVNA and BBBY). There is no meaning to any of this except that people are trying to make a quick buck by buying the dip and selling before the bottom falls out again.
We close tomorrow on what we determined to be a deal for my western zoom/retirement playtown. I expect valuation hits over some years, but, for the sake of shelter and enjoyment, I don’t care and probably won’t notice in 5-8 years time. We worked on the seller hard and he came to play ball (knew what was coming). Happy enough.
Thank you, Wolf!
This is timely. I forwarded your link to some close relatives who are thinking of buying in Denver and Las Vegas. You will soon get some new fans.
From an engineering perspective, this is awesome data. Notice the peak-to-peak period is 15 years with each consecutive peak is >50% higher than the last.
I will use this data to buy in 2029 and sell in 2037 with astronomical gains. 2037 should be the peak of HB3 and will be 50% higher than this one! :-)
On catch, SIABB….inflation will make that 50% gain about…oh, 0% in real terms.
;-)
Hey, about 6 months ago I posted that I thought the top 3 would be Phoenix, Vegas, and Dallas. Looks like
I was pretty close! Just wanted to toot my horn.
Phoenix: -1.9%
Las Vegas: -1.7%
San Francisco: -1.6%
Seattle: -1.5%
San Diego: -1.4%
Dallas: -1.1%
Tampa: -1.0%
If home builders can’t sell they will rent. If rent drop they can’t pay the banks. If they hike, vacancies will rise. Vacancies are RE curse. Once the vacancy rates rise beyond a certain threshold, they will become empty malls.
The banks will takeover the leftovers, become a matchmaker, and sell at 50% – 60% discount.
I just looked at a very large new build in Skagit County, WA. Good quality but not worth the $1.5M asking. No water or mountain view. 60 miles from Seattle in a rural area. Still needed $50k in work to make it amazing. Only 1.33 acre instead of the typical 5 acre lot there. My realtor was all excited until I said no more than $1.1M. It went pending within a week for asking. Still lots of FOMO delusional buyers up here.
The symmetrical shape of each cities boom and bust of first housing bubble might foreshadow what is coming next. Fast up/fast down. Slow up/slow down.
To all the house humpers out there, this is a question that I have been asking myself and I just can’t seem to overcome the math other than these people truly think housing will go up 10-20% every year and they will never end up in a situation 10-15yrs later, their house is back to the same price.
Case in point, looking at houses in SoCal, most decent houses in OC/LA is asking for roughly $800k to $1M for say 1800 sq ft home. Say you have excellent credit, even with a 20% down (which is approx $160K – $200k out of pocket) with tax and insurance, you’re easily looking at $4800 a month to ~$5900 a month. This is also not considering extra money for repair cost, HOA..etc. Time and time again, even now, I am finding similar house in similar neighborhood renting for mid to $3K to low $4K.
Considered you have to just spent six figure for a house and then end up paying more than what the house can rent for, how is this a smart decision? I mean if the only argument is that housing will go up forever and that renting is throwing money away then I am having a hard time convincing myself at current interest rate/price, other than FOMO, the math makes sense. Not to mention this comparison will be even worst if you do 5 to 10% down and have to pay PMI on top…
Most of the people are not that smart and recent 2 decades of unbridled money printing has made even the very dumb people look very smart.
last 2 decades or so, price discovery has been lost because of cheap money.
Unless money becomes expensive keeping in mind the inflation, don’t see the sanity come to assets.
We are still at negative rates at the moment.
No, rates are not even close to negative anymore. Current inflation is running below the 6% mortgage level. You’re looking at annual inflation, which is close to irrelevant.
Phoenix, I agree with you on this. Housing has been a very good investment over the past 70 years. There are only a few points in time in which the market dropped and left people underwater, and even then if you simply held the house for another 5 years you got your money back. So we have a lot of people conditioned like Pavlov’s dogs to “know” the market will always go up.
To explain to them that it may enter a decade+ long downturn requires you to bring up the Great Depression, of which nobody is willing to believe can happen again. Yet in what I deal with on a daily basis, a Great Depression level downturn is exactly what we are entering. Unfortunately it will most likely bring with it suffering and pain whose parallels, in this country anyway, were only experienced on a wide scale during that time.
I have mortgage broker friends who repeat the “housing will always go up” mantra to me frequently, and explaining market affordability to them is a waste of time because they mostly refuse to believe it (if they did, they’d have to admit their livelihood is in jeopardy). They FULLY believe 2024 will be a record breaking year for them.
I also have a very close landlord friend who has made a lot of money in buying multi-family housing over the last 15 years. I recently went through the economics of it with him and his explanation as to why its such a good deal is this: The property will increase in value at 10% per year, and you can raise rents at 10% per year.
It’s a fantasy that simply cannot persist. It was born from people living and thriving in the final upswings of a nearly century-long bull market that saw massive asset inflation. They believe their wealth is created through their own brilliance, some of which it was, but it was also created by riding the final waves of mania into the stratosphere.
people will continue to make financial decisions based on the rear view mirror. there has been a 30 year bond bull market, with dropping interest rates and prior to that, there was a multi-decade rise in dual income homes that also drove prices higher. so our population has become accustomed to prices that only head higher.
neither of these trends applies to the future.
the other trend, which might have changed is the ability of people to work from home or buy and sell products on the internet. that reduces the need of people to be packed into urban areas. there is alot of land out there in the US and if people continue to migrate to areas with more available land, it will reduce competition for homes. i think that the surge in home prices in these areas is temporary and once it reverts it could really damage the whole economy.
Your logic is spot on. You are looking at it correctly. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.
Because prices have gone up for 15+ years, they are buying with leverage and expect giant capital appreciation and renting is for poor people.
The reason people in coastal California feel this way about real estate is because the last 50 years have proven them correct with a very small exception between about 2008 and 2012. If your entire lived experience is that price is double every 15 years, it would be hard to think otherwise. I spent some time in Japan in the late 1980s and believe me people there felt the same way. Obviously things reach a point where they can no longer increase in value when underlying incomes no longer support it. This feels a lot like that inflection point to me.
At least in SoCal, prices declined in the early 1990s with the aerospace and defense adjustments following the Cold War, on top of the 1990-1991 recession. You probably have to be over 50 and living in Southern California at the time to really remember it. I certainly agree with your broader point.
“you’re easily looking at $4800 a month to ~$5900 a month. This is also not considering extra money for repair cost, HOA..etc. Time and time again, even now, I am finding similar house in similar neighborhood renting for mid to $3K to low $4K. ”
Your logic is perfect for today. You cannot make a profit today with buying and renting that house out now. You are better off renting instead of buying for today.
However, here is my in-law’s story (this is similar for all of their neighbors who haven’t moved):
They purchased a house in 1974 for 45K with 6.5% fixed rate loan. Their mortgage payment with taxes was about $300/month. The going rent for that area at the time was about $200/month. They made a decision and believed that owning a home was the path to wealth. They paid it off in the late 1990’s and now rent it. It now rents for $4,000/month.
I don’t even know if I can do the math for it since I don’t have all of the rent data during this time that they could have saved money by renting for X number of years. They could have taken that money and invested in Apple and Microsoft and done better. I believe that at some point in time, it was better that they purchased the house vs renting. I do know that by the late 1980’s going rent in that area was about $1,000/month (I know because I rented during college)
You are correct. Now is not the time for immediate rental profits but who knows about the future? Housing historically has been long term. If a house exists today at a price that would generate an immediate profit, I think it would be sold before it was even listed. This was also true in 1975.
I think the US is very fortunate with fixed rate mortgages. You know that if you buy a house now with a fixed rate mortgage, that the mortgage part of your monthly payment will be the same for the next 30 years (it may go lower if you refi at a lower rate). Taxes will vary but taxes also drive rents higher.
If you rent, it is hard to predict which way rents will go. For me, when I rented, they always went up. Within 6 years of deciding not to buy while in college, my rent had exceeded any mortgage that I missed out on. Your results may vary. Location, Location, Location.
Another anecdote. Every friend I had in high school whose parents rented during that time, no longer live in that area or city. Parents, like my in-laws, are still there. That could be because they didn’t have enough income to buy then and eventually they had to move due to rising rents.
Counterpoint:
I bought last year (coastal SoCal). I probably “overpaid” by your definition even though my realtor said I got a steal, which they would never say :).
The 2.7% 30-year mortgage helped make the math more tolerable for the time being.
I am not a “house humper”, believe me. I rented for years because it was financially better, but it comes with many other non-financial sacrifices. Some people want to start a family and put down real roots, they are sick of living lease to lease; they outgrow an apartment; their kids hit an age where the city loses its luster; some are sick of cringing at tax time by owning nothing and the mortgage deduction makes the numbers work a little better. Many are using cash made from other investments. Some want to pick the color of a new rug/paint/appliance vs waiting for a landlord to replace stuff. And I think this Covid experience has emphasized that sitting around waiting for things to be perfect is a lost cause.
I, like you, tend to fixate on the financials first; but even I admit there is some peace of mind knowing that you have a place where you can actually live (not rent) and raise your kids, develop a social life around that place and arent worried the landlord is going to knock on the door with a rent raise or worse.
If in 30 years someone says you paid 15%/20% more than you had to for your home if you waited for the exact bottom without knowing when that bottom was going to be, I don’t think most people will care when its all said and done.
I am not arguing your points; they are all valid – just making a counterpoint; if RE markets sell off another 50% from here in coastal CA for the next decade, we’re all in for a world of hurt. I just come back to “buy what you can afford, and have enough cash buffer to ride out some pain if you have to”.
Not all homebuyers are house-flippers.
I appreciate your point of view and I can certainly understand where you’re coming from. Think right now, might be the worse time to buy given high interest rate, still delusional asking price and might be at the start of both rent decrease and home price decrease.
To me, the financial right now is just hard to shallow, at least to me paying a $1k to $2k difference between mortgage and rent is pretty large difference and personal decision wise it’s too big to overlook.
As for me saying house humpers, I am directing it at more of the people that look at you with sneer contempt when tell them renting might be a proposal, because they simply fail at math and only drank the kool-aid on home purchase is a no lose proposal. Then again these are the same people, at least within the circle of people I know, are the same one that look at you with contempt and disgust when you tell them you don’t want to have kids..
“…some are sick of cringing at tax time by owning nothing and the mortgage deduction makes the numbers work a little better”
No, GSW, that’s fully priced-in. You’re having to pay more for the house because of that tax deduction. Any benefit there is illusory.
– The saying is: “Prices take the stairs on the way up and the elevator on the way down.
This time, it was exactly opposite. The price hiked which happened due to covid FOMO was maddening.
– One major reason why real estate prices are so high is women entering the workforce. If a (married) couple has two incomes instead of one income then this couple is able to afford a higher mortgage and then they make a higher bid on a house (as well).
That happened many years ago and hasn’t changed lately. It can be reasonably used to explain price increases many years ago, but has no impact on recent trends.
I could not move to California and expect to find a cheap house. Tulsa is cheaper. Thailand is even cheaper.
The movie Nomadland won an academy award for best picture in 2021. The setting was during the GFC. Retirees lived in vans. They traveled to BLM land in New Mexico to meet. They camped there for free, then split up.
Mortgage rates may have peaked close to 7.25% for the time being.
Rates will exceed 7.25 within a year
I’ll take the under.
A lot of people like to compare current pricing to the peak to show what a “great deal” they’re getting. That’s a fool’s errand. Just look at where prices still are, and where they came from. We have a LONG way down ahead if we are to achieve any sort of housing affordability.
2.5X annual median household income is the historic metric for house prices, which were always a function of the local incomes save for the past 25 years. Short of some sort of FED pivot, that’s where they’re going again.
All joking aside, the incipient deflation in asset prices is an extremely important talisman of the future economic environment.
Is inflation the opposite of deflation, which is so unthinkable that we’re not allowed to say that maybe they are negatively different.
In fact, I am convinced that reckless monetary policy feels better than the more prudent positive interest rate that had been hashed out as appropriate over the last 5000 years.
Like the sun, always a challenger about yesterday.
Tomorrow, the Fed will confirm what has been the worst kept secret for several eons. Jerome Powell will ascend to the podium and regurgitate what he has been telling everyone that would listen.
The markets are impatient, waiting for their hand picked chairman too deliver the goods of a polyannic description of a hopeful future. The future is hopeful always sells better than that we have been feasting on a shit sandwhich.
The sun will never set on SocalJim’s properties. They are recession proof, stagflation proof and WolfStreet proof!!!
Long live SoCalJim, think you should retire that name and rename yourself to KunalObjects instead..
Here’s a wrench or a riddle for all you Cassandras that seem to know the future price of everything.
The median price of a home in the US is almost exactly the same today as it was in 1975 (per Case Schiller) if prced in gold. Now does that mean home prices need to go way up or gold prices need to go way down… or ????