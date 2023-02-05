Cut the Price by 20% and They Will Come: Homebuilder Meritage Explains New Era after Sales Orders Collapse by 46%

Cutting construction costs by “aggressively rebidding” projects, and “walking away” from land deals: executives in their own words.
Meritage Homes, which specializes in building entry-level houses, reported Q4 earnings on Thursday. In terms of revenues and income, they’ve been working through their backlog.
But sales order volume collapsed by 46% in Q4 year-over-year, to just 1,808 houses. Sales order volume in terms of dollars collapsed by 52%, to $704 million.
Orders got hammered by “weaker overall demand,” they said during the conference call, and because customers cancelled 39% of their contracts, up from a cancellation rate of 12% in Q4 2021.
And there was the dramatic plunge in the average sales price (ASP) of the houses that were ordered in Q4. The ASP for orders dropped by “20%” or “almost 20%” from the peak, as they phrased it (actually -19%), from $480,000 at in Q2 to $389,000 in Q4.
These sales orders aren’t included in the revenues yet – only closed sales are included. But those that don’t get canceled will show up in revenues when the houses are delivered and the sales close.
According to the executives on the conference call, this drop in the average sales price (ASP) for orders wasn’t due to a change in the mix of homes sold, such as more low-end homes in the sales order mix, but due to actual price cuts, mortgage rate locks, and mortgage-rate buydowns in order to revive sales order volume.
Cutting prices 20% revives sales order volume.
“Our position is that we’re an affordable builder,” CEO Phillippe Lord said during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha). “We have to get to a payment that makes sense for our customers.”
“We have taken additional actions to get back on our [sales] target, including lowering prices and utilizing a full range of incentives such as mortgage rate locks and rate buydowns, until we find the market clearing point to move our inventory and get back to our target sales pace,” Lord said.
CFO Hilla Sferruzza said: “We’re comfortable at our current pricing structure. We’re down almost 20% from the peak and we’re able to sell at an acceptable pace. So we don’t feel like we need to move it any further at this time, although we’re constantly adjusting with market conditions.”
January sales order volume increased from Q4 and showed that the 20% cut in ASP worked in perking up sales, they said. The company gave guidance for Q1 based on the sales in January, but withheld guidance for the rest of the year due to “limited visibility and market conditions.”
On general market conditions.
“We’re not sure the market, frankly, is any better, other than the fact that it’s the spring and not the winter, and interest rates have somewhat stabilized,” Lord said.
“Today’s higher mortgage interest rates continue to pressure housing prices as monthly payments still remain above 2020 and 2021 levels despite price cuts and rate locks,” Executive Chairman Steve Hilton said.
“We believe that until rates stabilize, home sales activity will remain choppy,” Hilton said.
“We see some potential buyers who could qualify but are waiting for further price declines as they anticipate additional builder incentives are coming,” he said.
“Other current buyers with rate locks in place or below current market mortgage rates were cancelling due to buyer hesitancy as they may have been nervous of the general economy or their own financial positions,” he said.
Reducing construction costs by “aggressively rebidding” and “simplification of the product.”
How can a builder cut their average sales price for orders by 20%, even as their sales orders plunged by 46%, and when their overall margin is just north of 20%?
“We expect that price concessions, elevated discounts, and a continuation of financing incentives for rate locks and [mortgage rate] buydowns will negatively impact gross margins in 2023,” explained CFO Sferruzza. So there’s that.
“Our purchasing team is actively rebidding our vertical costs to capture cost savings as incremental capacity is growing within our supply chain,” Lord explained. “We are pursuing cost savings across all cost categories in all of our markets this year.”
“We’re going through an entire rebidding effort right now,” Lord said. “We’re aggressively rebidding all of our communities for spring starts. We also have been holding off on opening some new communities to really rebid those to get our vertical costs as far as we can.”
In addition, some cost savings are due to “some increased efficiencies and simplification of the product,” he said.
“We’ve seen in some of the hardest hit markets that we’ve recovered over $15,000 per house [in construction costs] which, on a $200,000 construction budget, you can do the math,” Lord said.
“Where we’ve made the most meaningful [price cuts], in Phoenix and Denver, is where we also saw the most meaningful direct cost savings, which have softened what our margins have done,” he said.
“When we quoted earlier in our script that we got $15,000 per house, that’s in Colorado and Phoenix… where the market has adjusted the most, and also where prices ran up the most over the last three years,” Lord said.
“Walking away” from land deals.
“This quarter, we continue to right-size our land portfolio, walking away from underperforming land deals or recently sourced deals where we could not secure closing extensions,” Sferruzza said. In Q4, the builder walked away from about 3,700 lots and booked a write-off of $4.2 million, he said.
But the builder still ended up with 4.5-year supply of lots, within its target of 4 to 5 years. “So we’re comfortable that we have all the land we need right now,” she said.
For every 1% increase in the 30 yr mortgage rate, there is a 10% drop in price.
Peak housing prices were set at around a 3.25% to 3.5% rate. So if the 30 year mortgage rate settles around 5.5%, then housing needs to at least drop 20% to 25% from peak pricing levels.
Also, the home price to household income ratio should be around 4 for a 30 year mortgage rate of 4.5% to 5.5%.
The ratio is 5 for a rate of 3%, based on my own experience securing a VA mortgage in late summer 2016 and what the regional bank mortgage broker stated, in addition to total monthly payments (principal+interest+insurance+taxes+HOA quarterly assessment) not being more than 37% of household income.
The mortgage broker reminded me I was foremost buying monthly payments as the bank owned the home until the loan was paid off.
A $400,000 mortgage would correspond to an annual household income of $100,000 to $133,000. Granted, a buyer may make a 20% down payment for a $400,000 home given they may have proceeds from a previous home sale, stock sale, etc.
Median household income was around $72,000 in 2022.
Median sales price is around $467,000 in last quarter of 2022. It was $329,000 during first quarter of 2020 :-/
Nice summary, but I’ll be really surprised if mortgages settle at 5.5 anytime soon. I think people are going to be quite surprised when inflation doesn’t go down much, if at all, over the coming year.
Bond yields have been going down hard, despite Powell raising rates. Bonds are basically screaming at Powell that he is tightening right into the teeth of a recession. The isle curve remains heavily inverted, and the 10 year keeps going down. So it’s very possible mortgage rates can go lower than they are now.
Powell is going to be forced to pivot, by the bond market, specifically the 2 year yield. The Fed has always followed the 2 year yield, with its Fed funds rate.
SocalJohn, I checked Ycharts and the 30 year mortgage fixed rate (average) bottomed 2.7% in January 2021, peaked at 7.1% in October 2022, and is now 6.1%.
It has steadily decreased since October 2022.
I looked up what Meritage was offering in Florida and I do not think we are near the bottom. The average person cannot afford the average house. The market does not care what it cost you to buy a lot and build a home. I believe we will see a significant further decline in single family home prices. I also think there will be a global recession and those humans that profited from (or at least sidestepped) the downdraft will be pleased with the bargains offered at the bottom.
The significant price drops may be starting. Just saw an existing home in a Seattle suburb sell in January for asking price the day it was listed. Unfortunately the asking price was 33% less than what it sold for 10 months ago.
That seems like an outlier, but maybe sellers are starting to panic, or some have to sell. The neighbors won’t be happy with that comp.
Sadly by and large not in SoCal, at least not in certain areas like South OC or decent suburb, in fact saw couple of private sellers and home builders even listed on Redfin with price increase. The delusion is thick around here..
You got that right. I’m still seeing sky high prices in New England. A builder in Maine is trying to sell new homes from deals that people backed out of for $200k-$300k more than they were at the beginning of 2020 for the same model of home. The only incentive the builder is offering is to “buy down the interest rate”, which essentially means they will raise the price in order make it look like the buyer is getting a deal.
I am in San Diego and seeing 18 percent down from peak .
I think OC would fall last but fall the hardest
Difficult to keep the charade going on with increased rates and increased lay offs in tech sector which pays quite handsomely
Have lot of friends in oc working for tech giants
Yup, hope you’re right. Here’s anecdote of the insane delusion still thick in SoCal. Look up Hotpad, just saw a 2400 sq ft house for rent in Signal Hill (near Long beach) for $12.5k a month..that’s right $12.5k a month. Had a good laugh there, immediate thought comes to mind, either someone is extremely greedy or want some other sucker to be the bagholder to cover the unaffordable mortgage. One look at the housing history, it’s likely the latter since the house was just sold not that long ago.
$12.5k a month, hate to think what that “RE investor” current carrying cost is right now…I think there are plenty of these examples all over SoCal. Next question would be, can’t find another sucker to cover this kind of insane rent, fire sale at some point?
What or who is New Era?
era = period of time market by a distinctive character, events, etc. For example, “The era of steam power.”
In this case: the era of excess inventory, plunging orders, and big price cuts.
“In addition, some cost savings are due to “some increased efficiencies and simplification of the product,”
Slightly lower price, substantially lower quality?
Fewer customization options.
And this is just one home builder that targets the affordable home category! I imagine the higher end home builders are really getting clobbered, the segment where most builders have been competing because land prices have been so high. In Utah, this segment has been massively overbuilt (range of $1 MM to $1.5 MM) in Utah and Davis counties.
Thanks Wolf! This makes everything even more real. Plus we still don’t have real rates happening for the inflation we are experiencing. Wolf, rates climbed for about forty years till 1981 and dropped around forty years, do you think it is possible they could rise much higher? Like double digits? I’m waiting for it.