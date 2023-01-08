Wild Ride of US Auto Sales in 2022 below 1977. Charts for GM, Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai-Kia, Honda, and Nissan oh Dear

Who got chips and who didn’t: Hyundai-Kia sales near all-time high in 2022, Honda’s sales collapsed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The thing about new vehicle sales in the US is that even in good years, they’re bad, and in bad years, they’re terrible.
In 2022, total new vehicles delivered to retail customers and fleets (dominated by rental fleets), fell by 8% from the already terrible 2021, to 13.7 million vehicles, below where deliveries had been in 1977, down 16.4% from the peak in 2016, and down 20.8% from the prior peak in the year 2000. This makes for 45 years of stagnation with steep plunges in between.
The way automakers have gotten their dollar-revenues to rise over the decades in this environment of stagnating or plunging unit sales is to sell more expensive vehicles, going upscale with ever fancier, more advanced, better-performing, more efficient, better equipped, and safer vehicles – I mean, even the base F-150 pickup truck now has a 10-speed automatic transmission, that kind of thing.
But already years ago, going upscale and ever-higher prices started to contribute to the stagnation as there appears to be a shortage of upscale Americans.
But 2022 was extra-special: chip shortages & shift in demand to fuel-efficient cars.
The semiconductor shortages began to bite in late 2020, got a lot worse in 2021, and dragged into 2022, and they’re still going on, though to a lesser extent.
In this environment, when automakers could get the semiconductors they needed, they could build vehicles and sell them, and their sales were strong – Toyota through September 2021, Hyundai and Kia in 2021 and 2022, nice to have great relations with Korean semiconductor makers. And when they ran out of just one of the thousands of semiconductors in a model, they couldn’t build this model, and there was nothing to sell, dealer inventories were depleted, and their sales plunged – Honda and Toyota in 2022. The big US automakers had trouble throughout.
In addition, powered by the surge in gasoline prices in early 2022, vehicle demand suddenly shifted to fuel-efficient vehicles, especially small and mid-size cars and compact SUVs, and to EVs by legacy automakers that they couldn’t build enough of. Supply chains and production weren’t ready at all to accommodate this shift.
So the inventory shortages have shifted in 2022 from pickup trucks and SUVs, which had vanished from dealer lots in 2021 and of which there is now ample supply, to fuel-efficient vehicles, and dealers ran out of those vehicles in 2022.
Overall inventory through November has come up to 1.64 million vehicles, but was still down by 54% from November 2019, according to data from Cox Automotive:
Shortages entailed price spikes.
In the classic manner, the MSRP is set before the new model-year vehicles arrive at the dealer and won’t change after that for the entire model year. In normal years, automakers and dealers pile on discounts, dealer incentives, and customer rebates to stimulate sales (Tesla, which sells direct is the exception; it changes prices on its website whenever).
But in 2021 and 2022, these discounts, dealer incentives, and customer rebates vanished, and dealers were able to sell vehicles at thousands of dollars above MSRP, because those Americans that could afford them were suddenly eager to pay whatever, which they rarely do in normal times.
In addition, automakers that could only build a limited number of vehicles due to the chip shortages prioritized their most expensive models, and they drove up prices on them. And so I ended up writing this crazy article: $1,768 a Month, with $10,407 Down, 5% APR, on a Ford Pickup? Update on Q3 New-Vehicle Finance.
And as a result, average transaction prices after all incentives and addendum stickers spiked by 33% in three years, from $34,900 in December 2019 to $46,400 in December 2022, according to J.D. Power. That price spike has now leveled off.
The chart shows the average transaction prices in June and December every year; the green line connects the Decembers. Note also how the normal seasonality – a dip in average transaction prices in mid-year – totally vanished recently:
The Wild Ride of the seven biggest automakers in the US.
Note: the first four charts – the big four – are on the same scale to show their relative sales to each other. The remaining three big automakers don’t sell enough to show on these charts, and they got each their own scale.
General Motors: sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to 2.274 million vehicles. But this was down by 26% from its recent peak in 2015, after the plunge in 2020 and 2021, and after the sales declines in each of the four prior years:
Toyota: Through the first half of 2021, Toyota had plenty of supply of semiconductors thanks to its special contracts with its suppliers. But then it ran out too, and by September 2021, it started running out of vehicles. Nevertheless, the strength through the first three quarters in 2021 was enough to make it #1 in the US for the first time ever.
In 2022, after a series of production cuts, inventory vanished, and sales plunged 9.6%, to 2.11 million vehicles, down by 16% from the recent peak in 2015:
Ford: Sales dropped another 2.2% year-over-year, the 7th year-over-year drop in a row. From the recent peak in 2015, sales have plunged 28%:
Stellantis (FCA US): Sales dropped 13% year-over-year and have plunged 32% from the recent peak in 2015:
The charts below of the remaining three big automakers in the US are each on their own scale.
Hyundai-Kia: He who can get the chips can build vehicles and has something to sell. It helps that other Korean companies are global powerhouses in semiconductor production. So Hyundai-Kia sales combined hit an all-time record in 2021 and dipped 1.5% from that record in 2022, to 1.42 million vehicles:
Honda: Similar to Toyota, it was able to get through 2021 in reasonably good shape, but got hit hard by semiconductor shortages in late 2021 and in 2022, and it ran out, and sales collapsed by 33% year-over-year, to less than 1 million vehicles, down by 40% from the peak in 2017:
Nissan: Sales plunged 25% year-over-year to 729,000 and by 54% from the peak in 2017. The company already had massive problems before the pandemic, with sales having dropped 16% in the two years from the peak in 2017 through 2019. The pandemic and chip shortages hammered it further:
I called a dealer in the beginning of 2022 asking if they had any new Honda Fit Models in stock.
Was laughed at and told they canceled production on the fit, but I could buy an SUV for almost 10,000 more msrp.
Stopping Fit production was a dumb move. Same with the Yaris on Toyotas end.
Interesting statistics, but what does it portend down the road for consumers?
Higher vehicle prices to continue, collapse, perhaps more mergers?
Either way, used cars moving forward will be more expensive and scarce for consumers, as less new one’s are produced and sold, to eventually became used cars.
Let me take a stab at it. Producing new cars is real work and takes real material. Its not a financial product and a lot of price tag comes from production, sales and marketing etc.
Compare that to a house. The money and work it takes to build a house is only a fraction of the total cost of the house. Most of the other costs (market value, location, neighborhood, land value, features, fees, taxes, permits) are directly proportional to financial speculation, because realtors sell the idea that “Housing is an investment irrespective of value”.
Now QT aims to control speculation. So, as there are many houses held for speculation, housing is now crashing, just like stocks bonds and cryptos.
However QT does nothing to increase production and productivity remains lows. So new car prices may not cool down soon. Used cars may go down only a small amount, but may remain much higher than the inflation corrected value from pre-pandemic.
Well laid out (especially the bit about money supply manipulation not altering supply constraints…would that the obverse had been observed during 20 yrs of ZIRP…) but there is more to the story potentially.
Leaving the chips out of it (for a brief moment) – the fact that the manufacturers generally allowed sales to fall from peaks (despite massive fixed investment) from 1977 suggests that they determined that price inelasticity worked in favor of sub-maximum output.
(In other words, despite resulting volume sales declines, the manufacturers saw it was in their revenue maximizing interest to hold prices steady (instead of dropping them to increase sales). That seems to be the current situation in spades too).
Side note – what also really helps in volume downturns?…the vast availability of credit, which can thoroughly power price spiking. I think that a strong argument can be made that the “manufacturers” have paid much more attention to credit operations for 25+ years than any actual manufacturing operations.
Back to the chips.
Every quarter that no terribly effective substitutes or workarounds surface, really, really, really makes me want to know the granular specifics of this chips shortage.
We are heading into 2.5 years of this claim.
The Russians are ripping apart imported consumer goods to kludge chips into their domestically built cruise missiles for chrissakes (well within 1 yr), but GM can’t substitute chips after 2.5 yrs?
” but GM can’t substitute chips after 2.5 yrs?”
This phrase is beyond ignorant and stupid. GM sold 2.27 million vehicles in 2022 in the US alone. DIDN’T YOU READ THE ARTICLE???? Each single one of these vehicles has THOUSANDS of chips. There are chips in everything, including the wheels and the trunk lid. If one chip is in short supply, and the component is therefore not delivered to the plant, the vehicle cannot be completed. YOU have no idea how these automakers have struggled to work around the chip shortage, that has led to widespread component shortages. They even built 100s of thousands of vehicles that were incomplete, put them on storage lots, and then finished them when the components arrived. GM and Ford are disclosing those numbers from time to time.
I’d hardly call recent housing price declines a “crash” but otherwise agree with your post.
Longer term, noticeably tightening credit conditions will mean that few Americans (and people elsewhere) can afford a car at all, new or used. When my mother was growing up in the 50’s, households had one car (and maybe none). Those days will return as the country gets poorer.
Ultimately, no industry or company can sell at prices the customer base can afford, whether it’s a necessity or not.
There were no suburbs and exurbs back in the 1950’s.
More like outer-bands of a collapse/correction. Crash just sexier.
Used car prices have already begun to “adjust”. The small fuel efficient cars are doing just fine. However, some of the manufacturers who “have run out of chips” are offering discounts on their big bombers. A dealer friend of mine offered (in our corporate refugee Faceplant page) to sell his “big bombers” $1,000 back of dealer net (he’s still making money, but…. not nearly as much). Used Tesla’s also appear to be dropping in value (Twitter syndrome?).
I was stalking an X5 (CPO) just to watch prices. The local non-Penske BMW dealer had this one weird duck (odd color, high performance M mit V8 and some features that the spousal unit wanted she wants tush coolers) that he had listed for (get this) $79K – for a 2 now three year old car. He’s had the thing long enough that the tires have taken root into the blacktop (the dash picture shows the outdoor temperature hovering near 100 degrees – we haven’t seen those temps since August-ish and I’m fairly confident it’s been around since June eating floor plan hay). Now? It’s in the mid 50’s last time I looked. Still no love.
Most, if not all, of the new crop of vehicles are throw aways. They cannot be serviced in the true sense of the word. You replace modules, solenoids, DME’s, and “flash” components. The engines have “sloppy” piston rings that can allow gasoline to leak into the oil pan – which is a little hard on the bearings – and the turbos help that process. Many engine components are plastic (radiator tanks, oil pans, valve covers, etc..) that warp and essentially decompose over time from heat, oil, etc.. Complexity beyond necessary.. things like having to remove the intake and exhaust manifolds to get to the starter motor (no you can’t reach it from below). They’re a joke. There will come a day where the Cubans will thank their lucky stars that they never got any of this new iron. We started laughing @2013 wondering who was going to restore these things and what their “collector” value would be (conventional wisdom was “not much”).
I view it as garbage heap fodder. No matter what the price, they’re all going to the crusher at the same timeframe. So the real question is how much W2 wage slave money am I willing to toss in the crusher after hopefully 15 years?
The entire house of cards is built on money we don’t have spent on features we don’t need.
Maybe a structural shift in the market?
Car manufacturers have priced out a significant portion of the population, maintenance/fuel/insurance costs are skyrocketing while wages are not and a large portion can get by with uber type transportation now?
My daughter put 500$ deposit on Toyota Highlander hybrid 8 months ago ,called her told her it arrived. But now her 2016 Highlander is worth 7000$ less and interest rate would be 6% .She told them not interested,but salesman said he would keep her on list
She could get a lower rate than that from a credit union and probably make up that lower trade-in value by just selling it herself.
Depends on the sales tax rate and if the trade offsets the net sale price. If sales tax is 8% and her car is worth $20K, she’d have to net $1,400 more just to bust even and deal with the flakes in the meantime.
She certainly could tote her own credit… but there may be finance incentives (aka finance bonus cash) that would reduce the transaction price. But truth be known, you just refi @ the time the first payment comes due.
At what age do people generally buy new cars? 30-50, while coping with children? 50-70 when children are off their hands? Whichever age group it is, I’d love to see a chart of sales per capita in that age group.
Do people simply need fewer cars in the age of Uber, and home delivery services, and Working from Home?
How many people ever buy a brand new car? I’ve done so only once in many decades of driving.
@dearieme,
1988: I bought my first new car when I was 25. I bought a Nissan pickup.
2002: I bought my 2nd new car (for my wife) when I was 39. I bought a Toyota Camry.
2003: I bought my 3rd new car when I was 40. I bought a Nissan Frontier
pickup.
2018: I bought my 4th new car (for my wife) when I was 55. I bought a Hyundai Sonata.
I was planning on buying a new pickup truck in 2020, but Covid changed my plans. I now have 219,600 miles on my 2003 Nissan pickup truck. I’m not sure when I will replace it, but I might not buy brand new. I might just buy a low mile truck that is a few years old.
I’m a pretty boring guy, none of the cars are very flashy. The Camry and the Sonata a very nice though. My wife and I never had kids.
Like many things in life, the 80/20 rule probably applies. In this case, I’ll guess that 20% of the driving population is responsible for 80% of the new auto sales.
I know several folks that won’t keep a vehicle more than 3 years, and they usually lease. They like having newer vehicles and don’t care that much about saving money. I know many more people who drive their Camrys, Accords, minivans, and pickups into the ground.
My guess would be that on average people with vehicles are simply keeping them longer. I don’t have stats for disposable income but if home prices have been soaring over the years and wages have not then new buyers and renters will be spending a larger proportion on shelter, less on vehicles.
Over the last few decades I believe we’ve also had higher population growth in urban areas, that’s where a lot of the jobs are now, including those nice 6 figure tech jobs and stuff. This is also where public transit/taxi/uber make most sense and cars become more of a luxury, so maybe there actually are fewer drivers overall. I know in Vancouver BC I’ve come across quite a few people who simply rent a car when they want to drive out of town or need to move something across town, they don’t own vehicles. That’s quite a lot different than few decades ago when I was a kid, jobs in manufacturing was still a (dying) thing, people moved into suburbs or smaller cities and everyone including their kids had a vehicle in the driveway (of houses costing a fraction of today).
My layman’s analysis based on anecdotes anyway.
Depends where you live. In Texas they worship the pickup truck. Morons who have never seen a dirt road have 4×4 trucks for their commutes.
This is true, I’ve been lucky enough to work on a project in SA and ofcourse took the opportunity to travel around. Even in SA itself at the time I remember Real Estate going up but selling at a pretty significant discount compared to where I live or anywhere in California or Washington, while still at super low interest at the time, though wages in trades made me do a double take (not in a good way). In Canada it’s not as different as you may think, cities in AB also have plenty of pickups driven by soccer moms and stuff, most smaller towns will be similar, and RE in Alberta for instance also is within reach of the typical working class family.
I guess it would be helpful to see sales numbers for TX specifically, sometimes what we see around us doesn’t match with the millions of others who live in the area. I’d venture a guess places like TX and AB bouey pickup sales. Anecdotally again, I know quite a few people from AB who would love to switch out their trucks but aren’t too keen because of the high prices, few years ago that probably would not have been a hindrance for them.
Bought 2 new cars 25 years ago with young family. Haven’t done it since. Seems like engineering job purchasing power has gone steadily down throughout career. Who can afford these? Ugly charts make it look like a rapidly shrinking demographic. And if most buyers can only afford by borrowing a ton, what happens now when money ain’t cheap? That buyer demographic is going to be cut in half from here unless prices come down.
@grimp,
I agree. I think demographics play a big part in the charts shown. Americas largest generation ever, the Boomers (my Generation) have been moving into retirement. For more evidence of this, just look at how Harley Davidson motorcycles are doing.
Moving forward I think car companies will be fighting over an ever declining number of buyers.
See housing market…
The only thing that kept these price hiking industries alive and gouging for 20 yrs…was ZIRP.
The entire orientation of the auto industry went from Model T (lowest cost via highest sales, and vice versa) to T Bills (save our failing asses, DC Fed).
Can not imagine what auto sales will look like this year with rising interest rates, economic slow down, expiration of 2020 bonus deprecation. (100% tax write off effective January 1) In addition to those looking to purchase an EV.
I‘ve only purchased one new vehicle in my life. My first. I’ve chosen to let someone else take the first year’s depreciation on my vehicles ever since.
The depreciation which used to occur when one drove a new vehicle off the lot was turned upside down by Covid which saw a two to four year old vehicle commanding more than it cost when new. That pre-Covid period was a great time to buy a vehicle, but just like housing, who cares what a car or house is worth if one has to spend a similarly ridiculous amount to replace it. The winners are people who had a second home or a second or third car which could be sold at the inflated prices with no need to replace them.
Me too. Current car is 19 years old. I budget $1000 for repairs and maintenance per year. It’s a big S class Mercedes so it still rides like a dream on a road trip. I use a scooter for daily errands. Used Honda PCX was cheap and a blast to ride.
There was a lady at my work who had 500,000 miles on her Mercedes diesel. Pretty incredible.
I would love an old 300D sedan. Mercedes hadn’t completely lost their soul back then.
I was in the car business on the factory side for several decades. I never bought a new car during all those years… I’d buy the “brass hats” (aka company vehicles) for a discount – back of Black Book. Hard to buy them much cheaper than that.
To illustrate, the technomobile that we currently have is a 2017 with 50K. Got a bonafied offer of $24.5 for it. I paid $27K for it with 4K miles on the clock. To replace it new, like for like, today…. $54K MSRP. Even with the double rabbi discount, it’s more than I’d pay for it… let someone else take the hickey.
“Do people simply need fewer cars in the age of Uber, and home delivery services, and Working from Home?”
The answer to your question doesn’t have much to do with discretionary spending.
Uber isn’t a viable business, at least at the fares it charged a few years ago the last time I used it. It’s a taxi service and while it may be economically viable to charge lower fares than traditional taxis, it is or was dependent upon economically ignorant or financially desperate drivers and “free money” from “investors”. “Free” “investor” money is unsustainable because every business eventually has to provide an adequate return.
Not any different for most home delivery. It might be economical in high density areas or for more expensive purchases but not in suburban America for food delivery or a $10 Amazon order.
Working from home is different.
People buy new cars every few years now…
I know it’s crazy, but that’s the idiotic american consumer
People seem to buy new cars more frequently now. Probably due to vanity reasons. I’m not one of them.
Anecdotally, cars last much longer now. Cars in the 1960’s and 1970’s were lucky to make 100K miles. I see cars today lasting up to 300K miles.
Back then it was the body and interior that seemed to fall apart.
My parents were a one car family in the 1960’s. In 1968, my dad bought a used second car to get to work. It was a 1960 Rambler.
After 8 years, the car was completely rusted and the interior seat springs were poking out. The rust was so bad that my parents put plywood down on the rear floor to keep the kids from falling through the gaping hole in the floor. My parent sold their primary 1966 new Impala in 1971 after 5 years due to rust and the interior falling apart (falling headliner, cracked dashboard).
The oldest car I currently own is a 2000 Ford Expedition with no rust and the interior is still good after almost 200K miles in 23 years. We just use it to haul big messy stuff now. It was our family car, then our son’s car to get to high school, and now it is cheaper than renting a UHaul.
I appreciate cars last longer now so I don’t have to sell before 15 years.
dearieme, I haven’t bought a new car since the first and only time in 1988. I have no intention of repeating the experience.
I don’t know if it is all the people flooding into Florida, but people are still paying insane prices for 10-15 year old vehicles with 150-200K miles. Older vehicles under $6k sell in days.
Yes, including the ones who aren’t here legally. The illegal immigrants will continue to cause inflation to increase more than it would have if the border were still secure. No one wants to talk about it, but it’s a fact.
Interesting thought, and you could be right. What is the source of your “facts”, please?
Just think of all the money borrowed or invented to pay for converted motels, food stamps, language teachers, and all other life support needs and living expenses for millions of “migrants”. George Soros isn’t paying for his policies. We are almost ready for Cloward-Piven and The Great Reset causing economic collapse, Techno- Feudalism, Total Dependency on the Govt, the China Model and Total Control by the Elite.
He makes up his facts and then says “that’s a fact”.
Curiouscat,
Do you really fail to see how artificially goosed demand via illegal immigration would cause price spikes in something, like, say…housing rents (illegals have to live someplace, just like US citizens and habitually ignored legal resident aliens).
You are correct. English is rapidly becoming a second language in Tampa. The people that are coming into Tampa are not learning English, they instead are forming cities in cities. I had to deal with an entire commercial electrical and heating and AC crew and not a single person spoke English. Most of the delivery drivers cannot read or speak English. Majority of commercial and retail customers can’t speak English. Since most deal in cash the cars at the lower end of the price regardless of condition go fast. The last private sale car I bought I had to use google translate because the person didn’t speak English.
Illegal aliens are now the ones responsible for vehicle inflation?? Did you not even read what Wolf wrote?
LMFAO!
For the most part, anything that runs and tracks decently is worth $5K-ish. My daughter was gifted a car from a friend last March. She’s dumped about $3K into it and, while it’s sun baked and dinged up from airport parking lots, it’s a solid runner and has a lot of new components that makes it drive *as new*. She has been offered $7K for it by a shade tree mechanic known by her “friend-boy”…. even with the failed clear coat and hatcheted sides.
Is it possible for auto manufacturers to re-design their cars to rely less on chips or particular types of chips that have shortages?
Yes Tesla did it
Compared to these automakers, Tesla sells just a small number vehicles, and they used different chips to begin with.
Of course it is. Do we need absolutely vehicles with hundred plus sensors, microchips, mini circuit boards for functions which most able bodied drivers can perform effortlessly? Other than for the powertrain – engine, emissions, transmission, brakes, we can dispense with practically all of them.
Current functions ……………………………………………..Legacy solution
Multizone Climate control with infinite temperature setting
Heater and AC knob
Automating headlight switch manual headlight switch
Automatic rain sensing windshield wipers ….. manual switch
Heated steering wheel….. Gloves ?
Heated seats ……………………………………….. Turn on heater, clothes
Obstruction sensing power windows … Crank handles?
Load sensing shocks …………………….. Plain old shock absorbers
Just to name few features which became “indispensable” in newer cars.
I am not opposing any of these high tech creature comfort items. If one wants them, pay for them. Sure, if you want active road sensing suspension, 20 forward and 5 reverse speed transmissions, great. Pay for it and you get it! Same time, manufacturers should offer the low cost, legacy options. As ordinary F150’s approach $60,000 MSRP, if a lower cost, stripped down version exists for $25,000 less, there will be many takers.
Chip shortage? Very easily circumvented by low tech, manual features – same features that performed adequately for nearly 100 years, before high tech infiltrated nearly every facet of auto mobile functions.
All great charts, but I continue to disagree as to the overall drop in sales that are the result of chip shortages, especially in the last 6-9 months.
Increasingly, 50-70% of the country can’t afford to buy a new vehicle. so they’re buying more used cars instead.
The US manufacturers, at least, are using this opportunity to reset the buying process for EVs. There won’t be hardly any inventory on the lot. You’ll buy and then come back some number of days later to pick up your new, way overpriced vehicle.
Resetting the buying process? You fail to consider some variables. One is customer want… a dealer will rarely let someone go off the lot without tryig to shove him into a vehicle in inventory. Why? Deposits and “deals” are what we called “hunting licenses”. You take the deal and see who beats it.
Manufacturing plants have a “sweet spot” for production. You think cars are expensive now, wait until it’s “just in time”. A factory that has to produce 30,000 cars per month to turn a profit with a pre-determined mix, cannot survive at a low price point. So…. they raise the wholesale price (remember the increases in MSRP when the government handouts for EV started?) to compensate for the lower volume.
To do it “days later” requires what’s termed a “bailment pool” where dealers pluck units out of manufacturer owned inventory to satisfy customer demand. It’s been tried before and has failed miserably. None of this is a new idea – just done with flashy websites vs. paper. Manufacturers hate to own inventory because they don’t get paid for it until it sells – lots of frozen capital. The current model is that they can build cars out the wazoo, shove them down the franchisee’s throat, and then write themselves a check out of the dealers’ open line of credit that is a mandatory part of their dealer agreement in order to continue on as a dealer (which is also known as a floor plan). No floor plan? Termination can come quick for “breach” of the dealer agreement. (I know… I terminated several in my glorious career for that very reason. Got sued and won.)
What would likely happen is that a customer would have zero input into the configuration of their car. Look to BMW’s concept of subscription services. They’d build one vehicle….. your choice of black with black guts or white with black guts (for plant emissions – metallic paints throw a lot more pollution than solids – saves money on material and “smokestack scrubbing”)… and they’re all the same basic spec. You want heated seats? $30 a month for a subscription. Same with blind spot sensors, air conditioning, on down the line. They can shut them on and off over the air via telematics. So pay up or else.
Rivian won a challenge by Illinois who wanted to kill their direct to consumer model. This is also being considered by others (Honda and Sony announced a partnership… wonder if they’ll call it Betamax?) to try and remove the middleman… and take that profit for themselves to offset the production cost issues.
El Katz,
Thank you for your insightful comments here.
I hope BMW and other car/motorbike manufacturers get it shoved up their backside for, “You want heated seats? $30 a month for subscription.”
When I write the check and purchase a machine, it had better be a finished product — not something with a service agreement that’s akin to being extorted month by month in order to use said machine.
Car manufacturers should use this opportunity to reset the distribution model. It is an utter waste of resources to produce 60 to 100 days of car inventory, dump them on the dealers and let them figure out how to deal with it.
The technology exist for car manufacturers to produce cars to order, using JIT – just in time inventory management methods.
Manufacturers should focus on manufacturing systems that enable them to manufacture and deliver to dealers cars in maximum 21 days from order date. This is very feasible.
Further, manufactures should have moved forcefully against price gouging dealers. Adding $10,000 market adjustment prices to ordinary vehicles prices does absolutely nothing to promote brand loyalty. All the profit ends up in the dealers pockets. Factory receives no benefit. In fact, the factory/brand loses money because sales volume drops.
1) S. Korea beat Japan. Women are crazy about Santa Fe for $45K and Forte for $23K. Forte used to be $13K few years ago, but the competition
disappeared. Women threatened to divorce their husbands if they don’t get their Nissan Rouge, but now it’s all about Santa.
2) China is the biggest car market in the world. China indigenous innovation policy force US, European, and Japanese co to form JV in China, transferring knowledge.
4) Ford, GM and WV are fully committed to EV.
5) If the stock market plunge below Oct low, in stepping stones, China
might get these JV for 25 cents/ dollar, becoming self sufficient in 2025,
exporting cars to the world, including Europe and US.
China is for free trade, against building a wall.
And Lotus Cars Limited makes some very nice sports cars in Norfolk, England. This guy named Colin Chapman founded the company 75 years ago. They raced in Formula One with Jim Clark, Stirling Moss and Ayrton Senna. Plus, Lotus revolutionized both Indy car and Formula One chassis design.
But times change, you know? Since 2017, Lotus is 51% owned by Geely Auto in China & 49% owned by Etika Auto in Malaysia.
However, Lotus does make some very advanced carbon-fibre fixed-gear bicycles for velodrome racing, so they got that going, which is nice.
The sad part is that the Hyundai’s and Kia’s are junque. Look at the engine problems they’re having and the customer complaints because Kia has tried to schmeek the customer with hidden fine print in the “product update” notices as they are trying to avoid a recall. Do a search. Lotsa PO’d people.
“China is for free trade”.
Bollocks.
Google: “China, trade, coercion”.
I work at a Honda factory. We’re still in supply chain hell. It’s not just chips, it’s things as simple as steering knuckles and side airbags that we cannot reliably procure. We stop production early at least one day per week because we’ve run out of something. Management lowered daily production goals and we still cannot consistently hit them. For a few months now, I have not had to work full-time because we’ve had voluntary days off due to parts shortages.
Due to the “decades of stagnation,” at some point don’t we start to run out of used cars? Or is the overall demand for vehicles going down over time? Population growth is slowing, but it is still rising.
The same phenomena that was caused by “cash for clunkers”. The feed stock of good, serviceable, inexpensive vehicles were destroyed and used car prices skyrocketed – which hurt the lower income folks the most.
The downfall of this country is MBA’s, lawyers, and bean counters.
This explains part of it — the average age of vehicles in operation. It doubled since the late 1970s:
That’s a genius graph, right there.
I bought LT puts on GM about a year ago after Mary Barra said GM was moving 100% to EVs by 2030. I sense the US government will have to bail GM out again if they follow this policy. Toyota appears to be the only large car manufacturer that has not taken the pledge to go all-in on EVs.
On a side note, our only car was flooded by Hurricane Ian, so my wife and I shopped for a new Lexus SUV. Our local dealer in Naples quoted us $10k over the same car’s price in Tampa. So we bought the Lexus in Tampa.
Unless western countries mostly or entirely ban foreign competition, many “legacy” auto makers are going to disappear, including the US “Big 3”.
Perpetually shrinking your way to (higher) profitability isn’t a permanently sustainable business model.
All I know is the car lots around here are full of pickups and large SUV’s. The same lots have a very limited amount small vehicles. Also, most of the newer cars are Kia or Hyndai. This all happened in the last year.
About 8 years ago I bought a used 2005 Camry that had around 45000 miles on it, I paid $9k and still have it and sadly it just turned 75k. I’ve never had an issue, never had a time up, bought new tires and changed oil regular. I don’t need or want a car with thousands of chips connected to problems.
“I paid $9k and still have it and sadly it just turned 75k.”
That’s nothing to be sad about. 75k miles on a Camry is nothing. My wife’s old Camry had well over 350,000 miles. During that time, we had to replace the timing belt, the clutch, and electric window controls.
My 2003 Nissan Frontier 2wd has 219,500 miles. It is still on the original clutch. The interior is starting to fall apart, for example the manual window crank handles, and the sun visors. I had to have the water pump replaced once. It just passed smog (Southern California). But I must admit, I feel like I am pushing my luck on long drives. It still suites my needs perfectly, just getting a bit old. After years of little pickups getting bigger and bigger, I am happy to see the automakers are now starting to focus on small pickups again.
Prices will be dropping hard by summer as supply chain sorting nears completion.
For example: Ford Transit adding third production shift in April or sooner.
They do not hire people to build nothing.
Expensive cars make a lot of new friendships. It doesn’t matter if u like
your new friend or not, u need their car.
Wolf and others,
With the data on domestics and imports, was curious how the luxury manufacturers–Porsche/Audi/BMW are doing now in terms of sales. I sold my Porsche in September, felt I got more than it was worth for it. Guess there’s still some free money sloshing around.