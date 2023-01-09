Are Tech Layoffs in San Francisco and Silicon Valley the Latest Hit to Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)?

BART was already “facing a fiscal cliff” after working from home and driving to work caused revenues to collapse.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One thing that has not recovered to anywhere near pre-pandemic levels is ridership on mass-transit systems. Ridership has crept up from the total collapse in the spring of 2020, but has remained far below pre-pandemic levels. This has been the case also at Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), a sprawling rail system that connects the East Bay via the Transbay Tube to San Francisco and further south to the San Francisco Airport and the northern part of Silicon Valley.
Ridership on BART has gotten crushed by working from home, for which the Bay Area has become the epicenter, and by people driving instead of taking the BART, as highway traffic was initially a lot less onerous than before the pandemic. But ridership began to recover gradually, from very low levels. Average ridership per month as measured by exits:
- In 2021, 2.05 million per month, -79% from 2019.
- In 2022, 3.45 million per month, -65% from 2019.
But the progress stalled in mid-2022.
In December 2022, the 3.34 million rides were down by 61.8% from December 2019, and there has been zero progress in ridership since June 2022, when ridership was down 61.9% from June 2019. The June drop was still a huge decline, still a collapse in ridership, but it was the smallest collapse, if you will, since the lockdowns, amid hopes of further frustratingly slow recovery.
But then the layoff announcements at tech and social media companies in San Francisco and Silicon Valley started to ricochet around, and progress halted entirely.
This chart shows the change in ridership each month in 2020 through 2022 compared to the same month in 2019, thereby eliminating the issues of the seasonal drops over the holidays in November and December.
This drop in ridership comes as the brand-spanking new trains that had been ordered years ago, have entered service, and they’re nice, but they weren’t free (and the epic “BART screech” in curves persists somehow).
Facing a “fiscal cliff.”
According to BART estimates released in October 2022 (PDF), due to the collapse in operating revenues (from fares), BART will have massive operating losses – $287 million in fiscal 2022; $335 million in fiscal 2023, $316 million in fiscal 2024, etc.), which will deplete the $1.6 billion in pandemic federal assistance it received by fiscal 2026. And then what?
Turns out, a rail system cannot just cut services to get out of trouble because the biggest portion of the expenses is high fixed costs and interest; and only about 36% of BART’s total operating expenses “scale proportionally with service,” according to BART Director Rebecca Saltzman.
But cutting services – reducing the number of trains, cutting weekend services, etc. — “means fewer riders (and less revenue) without proportional savings,” she said, citing a study by BART staff that sought to determine how much service would have to be cut to balance the budgets.
“BART is facing a fiscal cliff. Cutting service won’t balance our budgets – It would make our fiscal situation worse as ridership would drop,” she said, services would have to be cut further, and BART would “enter a death spiral.”
Get people to go back to the office (by BART)?
So BART does not plan to cut service, she said. “We cannot balance budgets by cutting service. We must identify new revenues in the coming years to close big future budget gaps.”
That’s going to be tough if workers keep working from home and don’t go to the office, and if workers that did go to the office by BART are now getting laid off.
There are now all kinds of discussions about what to do with the empty office towers, including converting some of them — where this is economically even feasible — into residential buildings. And if that pans out over the years, it would be another blow to BART because even more people could live near where they work, and wouldn’t have to commute.
Foot-traffic in San Francisco’s Financial District is still very thin, compared to how it used to be, and the ghost-town comparisons are still being made, but it has come up some from the levels in August 2020, which I documented: Haunting Photos of San Francisco’s Desolate Financial District During Morning “Rush Hour”: Visual Effects of Work-from-Home
Plus I read the following from this summer:
San Francisco has the highest rate of population decline in the country. That stayed true through the first and second quarters of 2022, with a greater rate of outbound moves than anywhere else, plus a lessening number of people interested in moving in.
The pandemic hastened some people’s decisions to relocate. With a wider acceptance of remote work, people have found they can move to areas with lower costs of living and lower crime rates while still carrying out their same jobs. The housing market is another push – the median home price in California is nearly double the national median. Tracking data from United Van Lines, the Chicago Fed found six of the top seven moving patterns revolve around the Golden State.
Opposite?
BART is mostly for people who do NOT live in San Francisco. It only has a few stops in San Francisco. It’s for people to commute TO San Francisco. So if people moved from San Francisco to the East Bay (some did), then this would possibly increase BART revenues when these people are dragged by their hair into the office in San Francisco.
Is that true? I used to live in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale and it seemed that most commuters used Caltrain.
Of course, that was our only choice since the BART didn’t go down that south. But BART seemed to make sense only for the East Bay, where you could cross the bay on BART. But for any points south of SF, CalTrain was faster because it made fewer stops. Not sure what the numbers are, but I’m assuming south bay folks made up more of the commuting population than east bay folks, but I could be wrong.
Would not more people living close to where they work bring more riders to the BART?
I do not know the geography of San Francisco, but more people living and working close to the stations of public transport often increase the use of public transport.
And public transport make it more attractive to have offices and housing along the line. That is what i see elswhere, development of housing, offices and shops happen along the public transit corridors. The shopping centres sit on top of the train/tram/tube stations.
BART is a regional rail system, it’s not used for getting around in SF, it’s used for getting to SF.
I don’t think WFH will last. Groups of people working together are more productive, IMO than over the phone, or by zoom etc. etc. Isolated work misses ideas, personalities and all the rest that comes with teamwork. San Fransisco will recover. Putting in more residential space will help also. Just as it does when groups form in offices, so too do they form in neighborhoods.
Permanent remote won’t last in the numbers it exists now, but hybrid arrangements will, in my opinion.
People going to the office 2-3 days a week versus 5 still has major implications for mass transit systems (as well as many other things in cities, like delis, dry cleaners, etc.)
I could not disagree more with this sentiment. WFH is a permanent trend and it will accelerate for work that can be done remotely. There are modes of work requiring physical presence, like manufacturing and hospitality and some of health care, but large sectors of knowledge work don’t require physical presence and people don’t like to commute. It will never be 2019 again.
As far as what this means for cities, that’s an open question. Urban life is still very attractive for many people and I would bet that cities will be fine from a residential perspective long term. High cost cities probably less so as people work out geographic arbitrage, but cities that are attractive will still be attractive.
But urban office markets in high cost areas are going to be crushed.
Our own business has moved all IT and clerical support staff home. We are a small business but that is a total of 10 people. We are now in a much smaller office space, 2/3 smaller. Everyone involved is delighted to be able to work from home, no exceptions. They do come in once a month or so for training. That’s it. Multiply by a few million and I think you can see what that means for office landlords.
As long as the job gets done, it saves the company money-bottom line. Plus many working for home will be part time. per diem, contractual etc… and the company saves huge money on bennies.
Yep, a more flexible work force and lower overhead should be music to the ears of both companies and employees. The small company I work for has always been fully remote.
Could BART be used for delivery services ie. like Amazon? Other trains deliver goods.
This decade is a new paradigm.
The hustle and bustle of the downtown centers will be a rarity. I also believe that America went through population decline in recent years.
We are in a new age. The downtowns will not be the same like before. Public transit and regional rail are not the same like the last decades before.
Mass transit spreads disease, crime and depression.
…and in Los Angeles, Metro transit also spreads the homeless, mentally ill, drug users and visitors from various exoplanets. There are rumors of occasional “going from Point A to Point B” passengers.
A couple hundred million per year is a rounding error for the Bay Area “tech” titans whose businesses obtain huge benefits from mass transit. A regional tax on local gajillionaires would go a long way towards making up the budget shortfall.
Who am I kidding? We all know this means higher fares for minimum- and low-wage essential workers.
The fiscal situation for cities is destined to get a lot worse and not just for SF though it might be one of the worst in the US.
Government budgets at all levels are dependent upon the asset mania and the loosest credit conditions in history.
And let’s not forget CRIME. Either while riding aboard BART…or at BART stations. Who wants to expose themselves to that ever-increasing risk? NO THANKS!
The exodus from rust belt cities in the 1970s to 1990s because NO WORK was the new waste land model for all cities. All the other cities are just catching up. If you believe in Safety First then a string of actions follow. Citizens with options are not returning to cities. The aliens will fill the cities. The entire city will be ghettos not just sections of the city as in the past. See the homeless living full time on sidewalks in Hollywood. Notice El Paso could clean up boarder in days because JB visiting. So we can be assure the cities actually want the mess because laws are not enforced.
Yep, they’ll get billions of federal and state taxpayer money to deal with a problem they created and nurtured and since the census makes no distinction between legal and illegal residents they’ll maintain their political power even as they lose thousands of tax paying citizens every year. Cities will end up giant favaelas where the residents serve only as bodies to harvest this money and power matrix style.
Remember how every business jumped at the opportunity to offshore work (manufacturing, IT software development, call centers, billing services) and downsized or resized their organization and employees. Now due to COVID the remaining “office” workers went remote too….they aren’t coming back to the office either. The days of mass public commuting to work are over period.
If vehicle movements are down as well as train commuter numbers, then there will be less “wear and tear” to roads.
Cities can use the money they save from road maintenance and repairs to fund the mass transit shortfall.
Nah, just kidding – the road maintenance crews will just lean on their shovels for longer.