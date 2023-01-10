Coinbase CEO Still among those “Who Believe in Crypto,” the Religion, Cuts another 25% of Real-World Staff, Sees another Huge Loss

It has $3.6 billion in real-world debt. The bonds crashed, the stock imploded, reality keeps biting the crypto world.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Crypto exchange Coinbase, which was once upon a time headquartered in San Francisco but is now “a remote-first company” without a headquarters, and which lost $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022 as trading activity on the exchange collapsed, and as therefore its revenues collapsed by 75%, announced today another big round of layoffs, 950 people globally, or about 25% of its remaining workforce, after it had already laid off 1,100 employees in June, or 18% of its then-workforce.
“We also reduced headcount last year as the market started to correct, and in hindsight, we could have cut further at that time,” CEO Brian Armstrong told Coinbase employees in a message this morning.
He spelled out the severance package for the workers in the US, said that workers in other countries would receive a similar package dependent on local laws, and that the company would provide “extra transition support” for those who are in the US on “a work visa,” such as H-1B visa holders.
The crypto market “trended downwards” in 2022, he told his employees, winning therewith the award for the most glorious corporate understatement of the year. And he added, “We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion.”
Meaning “contagion” within the crypto space, this mostly self-contained videogame where rules and laws didn’t apply because it’s just a videogame, and where every entity is interconnected with other entities in it. So far, that’s where contagion has been, including hitting a couple of crypto-focused small banks, such as Silvergate, which recently released the details of its own implosion.
“As part of a headcount reduction like this, we will be shutting down several projects where we have a lower probability of success,” Armstrong said. “Our other projects will continue to operate as normal, just with fewer people on the team.”
Ironically, on May 10, just eight months ago, in its Q1 2022 earnings report, the company said that its headcount had tripled in the year through December 2021, to 3,730 employees, and added: “We expect such growth to continue for the foreseeable future.”
But this “foreseeable future” extended only a few days: On May 17, after the shares collapsed 83% from the high and were inducted into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks, the company imposed a hiring freeze for two weeks. And then in June 2022, the large-scale layoffs started.
Today, Armstrong said: “Over the past ten years, we, along with most tech companies, became too focused on growing headcount as a metric for success. Especially in this economic environment, it’s important to shift our focus to operational efficiency.”
The Fed’s easy-money policies, which started in 2008, have turned investors’ brains to mush and have given rise to what I call consensual hallucination, leading to all kinds of crazy stuff, including cryptos. But now, asset prices that were whipped up during Easy Money are coming unglued as The Price of Easy Money Is Now Coming Due. Armstrong has been formed by Easy Money, and he became a “crypto billionaire” during Easy Money. But Easy Money is now over.
“Despite everything we’ve been through as a company and an industry, I’m still optimistic about our future and the future of crypto,” he said, bravely projecting optimism to his employees.
“Dark times also weed out bad companies, as we’re seeing right now,” he said. “But those of us who believe in crypto will keep building great products and increasing economic freedom in the world” – this being straight out of the videogame that is the entire crypto space, where the official religion is crypto itself that people have to “believe in.”
But Coinbase is generating real-word losses denominated in real-world dollars: Through the first nine months, it already booked losses of $2.1 billion.
And today it announced in an SEC filing of preliminary financial and operating tidbits for Q4 that it will add a whole bunch more to these losses: Including the $149-163 million in restructuring expenses associated with this round of layoffs and cost cuts, its “adjusted EBITDA” will likely be “within the negative $500 million loss guardrail that the Company provided in the Shareholder Letter.”
“Adjusted EBITDA” is Coinbase’s homemade metric. The actual net loss for Q4 when it appears on its financial statement, to be added to the $2.1 billion in net losses for the prior three quarters, will be a sight to behold.
Coinbase had $3.7 billion in debt at the end of Q3. And its bonds have gotten hammered. For example, its $1.0 billion in 10-year 3.625% unsecured notes, issued in September 2021, are now trading at 51.75 cents on the dollar (chart via Finra/Morningstar):
It’s shares [COIN], in the time-honored tradition after big layoffs are announced, jumped 8% today at the moment, to $41.44, and are now down “only” 90.4% from their high on their mesmerizing hype-and-hoopla day when it went public in April 2021 (data via YCharts):
Maybe crypto will go back to being what it was the last time it had any utility: an anonymous way to transfer funds across vast distances without any need to pass through banking or wire transfers under the nose of any who would scrutinize the transaction. That’s where its inherent desirability came from. Speculation is ultimately what ruined it. While crypto was highly valuable to some, the barrier-to-entry in learning for most was relatively steep before conventional wallets and modern “gas fees” to transfer things make mid-2000s roaming charges for cell phones look reasonable.
The base product did have demand, did provide a service that people valued, and therefore did have some value. The current monstrosity is a wandering 4-sided-1-pointed 3D geometrical object scheme. I remember all of the Coin experts scoffing at Doge coin and saying it’s a joke coin and that the reason everybody who had it kept on telling other people to buy it is that the second the last ounce of demand had disappeared, the value would collapse. That’s the pot calling the kettle blind, if ever I saw it.
*4-sided-5-pointed 3D geometrical object scheme. I swear I passed geometry.
Pyramid.
After the numerous crypto debacles in 2022, many are calling for regulation of the Crypto market. Regulation means segregation of funds , which will make it much safer for those holding assets at various firms .
BUT regulation means reporting the names of those involved in the Crypto market and acquisition and sale prices .
Cryptos had/ have the advantages of cash transactions without the obvious physical problems involved with large cash transactions .
Regulating cryptos will eliminate demand from those who use cryptos as a substitute for cash transactions .
Given that cryptos are useless as a means of transaction due to its volatility, the legs underlying the crypto market will disintegrate .
I know nothing about crypto, maybe you can answer this question of mine. Why was/is crypto useful to criminals? I thought crypto (Digital Currency) contains a ledger with a record of all transactions. Wouldn’t that make it easy for it to be tracked and policed?
It wasn’t very useful to serious criminals. They mostly use paper currency, which is the only true decentralized finance.
Even without the ledger, the simple fact that blockchain RUNS ON THE WEB means that law enforcement and spy agencies can track everything. Any serious criminal will understand this fact and avoid bitcoin.
Serious criminals use Deutsche Bank and HSBC. Their fees to launder money are much cheaper than Coinbase or FTX.
There is no barrier to entry. Anyone can create a “coin” (because it’s actually nothing) and start a crypto “business”. That’s the only barrier that’s relevant to this article.
I wonder if Coinbase is going to pay the employee’s severance in crypto?
So is this Armstrong guy ‘remote’ somewhere unknown never to be tracked down?
I looked at his vita at the bottom of his announcement. From Software engineer at airBnB to cofounder of coinbase in a single bound. That is quite a leap if I read it correctly.
In hollywood and the “tech” industry they call it selling your… You honestly believe the landscape is about meritocracy? Who you call God, and if you perform “rituals” is a whole lot more important to being CEO in the software industry than anything else.
It’s a small club, and you ain’t in it!
Not a good time too catch a falling knife. BEWARE
We are moving to block chained tokens for money transactions but IMHO it will most likely be issued from CBs and Governments.
Most of the current landscape will be used of games, loyalty promotions, and other odd transactions.
To are too many bad actors still in this space. Too easy to hack and steal
That detracts from the very concept that made these currencies “valuable” in the first place….anonymity. These currencies became valuable precisely because people valued them for the lack of scrupulous oversight from outside bodies. And certainly not all of the uses for the currency was for silk-road era nonsense. Two wallet holders were able to easily transfer coins between one another. It was the glamorization of this that got idiots involved, and where idiots go, vultures aren’t far behind. The rampant overvaluation is what ultimately ballooned and crashed crypto. When people can buy and sell your currency that was built on anonymity on Robin Hood, I’d say you have lost control of it to speculators.
The “value” came from a speculative mania, not any utility.
BTC would have the same utility if it lost 99% of it’s still inflated value.
ru82,
It seems central bank digital currencies aren’t going to be on the blockchain.
China’s CBDC is NOT on the blockchain.
The Fed hasn’t decided yet if it even will come out with a CBDC, but it hasn’t been warm about blockchain tech either.
The reasons are obvious: Blockchain is by design an immensely inefficient method for very large volumes of transactions (billions per day).
OG blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum have trouble with large volumes of transactions like you said, but more recent blockchain tech should be up to the task, should a central bank choose to go that route.
Right now, Visa’s average transaction bandwidth is less than 2k tps, but they can handle 10 to 20 times that. There are a number of blockchain technologies that are at least that fast and getting faster.
Wonder if anyone is keeping count of the numbers of -all- crypto imploded firms private and public, along with a count of the real money taken down with them.
This comes to mind: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”
Everett Dirksen
You’re in luck. They’re working on a new class of Neural Solidification Compounds (NSC). NSC’s help reverse the effects of brain mushification, but initial trials have shown high levels of toxicity and resistance among those patients in most need of the new treatment. It has been noted that many patients are incoherently muttering “pivot” as they leave the trial.
In some ways it’s a shame. Hal Finney and Gavin Andressen were so close to establishing a currency that was not government controlled.
Unfortunately by 2016 the battle was lost and control was ceded. It was then marketed as a get rich quick MLM scam to the retail investor. Coinbase caters to this retail customer who have been hurt the most. Crypto’s use case remains illicit activities. This industry needs to be burned down and maybe something can arise from the ashes. Though I doubt it will be Coinbase.
You hit the nail on the head, complete summary of the truth of the situation in a few sentences.
i dont know how coin base is loosing money. they have the highest fees any where. and compared to e toro. their coins are 10 cents higher than most. 10 cents! wouldn’t that mean millions in padding? check e toros atom price and then check coin base. over a 10 cent difference. if e toro could sell atom in usa. people would buy from etoro and then flip on coin base. or maybe that is what people are doing who aren’t in the USA and why coin base is loosing so much money.
It’s mind-boggling that even unsophisticated retail investors, of which I must admit to being, could not see that crypto had not asset base with Bonati-fide value.
Bona-fife value.
>We also reduced headcount last year as the market started to correct<
Yup, the crypto market is correcting and will donw correcting when all tokens are at zero and coinbase is banko!!!!
I believe Coinbase went public through a direct listing rather than a traditional IPO. It’s interesting because in a direct listing only current insiders and shareholders are selling shares. Though insiders may sell shares in an IPO, at least some capital for the company is being raised through the issuance of new shares. What a disaster for the first public buyers, but hey some insiders got to lock-in some nice gains.
Crypto reminds me of a Far Side cartoon, where a cow stand up and shouts to the other vows: Wait a minute – this is grass! THIS IS GRASS WE’RE EATING!
So, too, with crypto: the somewhat touching faith that minting one’s own unregulated currency would lead to paradise. Unregulated financial markets always attract scammers, who “rip the eyes out of the muppets” and then make off with all their I’ll gotten gains.
In his employee message Brian says they are ‘well capitalized’. He must have a homemade metric for that too.
Coinbase exists purely because of human greed.
Coinbase stonk goes up because of laying off employees. Makes one wonder whether investing in the stonk market is antithetical to the American working class.
Crypto was designed in a way to fleece the life savings of the Americans in order to make billionaires at the expense of everyone else.
Gen – that bastion of Wall Street, the pre-Murdoch WSJ, said as much editorially some years ago, proclaiming unemployment in the U.S. should be maintained at a steady ten percent…
Charlie Munger noted “We do not need a currency for kidnappers.” He compared it venereal disease. Scumballs.
“Partly fraud and partly delusion… crazy and demented.”
I’ve always been a crypto skeptic. But some believed, not completely crazily, it might evolve somewhere (other than the grift it has). Coinbase, from the point of view of its starting days as an entrepreneurial experiment, was interesting. It aimed from the start to occupy a regulated crypto (and publicly traded financial) space, and until late this year, hoped (and probably still hopes) to survive as last one standing, from that business model. That is still a sketchy place, but looks like whatever might survive in the crypto sector. It was making less profit and buzz than its perennial rival, Binance, which was offshore and skirting regulation regimes from the start, trying to be a fully virtual ghost enterprise (and Binance.us was, IMO, just a shill, a stub, to placate and distract regulators, and maybe someday compete here with Coinbase, if regulation did prevail). I reckon the aim at Coinbase is to slim down but still try to make it to that far shore, a regulated crypto sector. Not that I put a dime on it. If crypto can be legit, it looks to me somewhat like Coinbase.
I’m still scratching my head as in WTH do all those people do? I did a little Bitcoin trading, and when I needed customer support it was practically non-existent. So they can’t have been there for CS functions.
I look at what Musk did with Twitter, canning 50% right away with little degradation of service, and now things continue to get better.
COIN should be able to operate with at most 2-300 people.
Yea the company grew at a pace to show growth just by hiring when number of employees made a company look legit . Another hallucination!