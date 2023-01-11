Dip in Mortgage Rates Not Slowing Housing Bust 2: Mortgage Lenders Sing the Blues

It just keeps getting worse.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home are a forward-looking indicator of where home sales volume will be. Existing home sales that closed in November already plunged by 35% year-over-year, the 16th month in a row of year-over-year declines, making for a historic plunge. And mortgage applications went into the wrong direction from there, despite the dip in mortgage rates.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home fell to the lowest level since the Christmas week of 2014, and beyond the lows of 2014, we have to go back all the way to 1995, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
Compared to a year ago, purchase mortgage applications have plunged by 44%. Even during Housing Bust 1, mortgage applications didn’t plunge that much year over year.
That little dip in mortgage rates had no impact. This drop in mortgage applications came despite the dip in mortgage rates that started in mid-November from the 7.1% range and hit a low point in mid-December at 6.28%. In the latest reporting week, the average 30-year fixed rate was at 6.42%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
The drop in mortgage applications indicates that it doesn’t really matter to the volume of home purchases whether the 30-year fixed rate is 6.3% or 7.1%. The difference is just cosmetic. The current home prices – though they have come down in many markets, and have come down hard in some markets – are still simply way too high.
Refinance mortgage volume has died: Applications to refinance a mortgage have collapsed by 86% from a year ago, despite the invisibly small uptick in the latest week. Since October, refinance applications have hovered at the lowest levels since the year 2000. And this makes sense because hardly anyone would be refinancing a 3% or 4% mortgage with a 6% or 7% mortgage, except when under duress to extract cash.
Mortgage lender woes.
Mortgage lenders, whose revenues have collapsed as mortgage applications volume has collapsed, have spent the last 12 months laying off people and shutting down divisions. Some smaller operations have shut down entirely.
Wells Fargo, once the largest overall mortgage lender and then the largest bank mortgage lender, is the latest to make the news with its additional efforts to step back from the mortgage market, on top of the steps it had taken in 2022.
CNBC reported yesterday that it had “learned” that the bank will now re-focus its mortgage business only on its existing bank and wealth-management customers, and borrowers in minority communities; that it is shutting down its business that buys mortgages that had been originated by third-party lenders; and that it is “significantly” reducing its mortgage-servicing portfolio through asset sales. All this will entail a new round of layoffs, on top of the layoffs in its mortgage business that started in April last year.
Wells Fargo only had about 18,000 mortgages in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth quarter, which was down by as much as 90% from a year earlier, according to CNBC, citing people with knowledge of the company’s figures.
Wells Fargo shares are down 29% from their recent high in February 2022, and down 36% from their all-time high in January 2018.
The mortgage lenders that surpassed Wells Fargo a few years ago are non-banks – they were aggressive in getting the mortgage business during the Easy Money era, then got crushed, and in 2022 made it into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks. They have all shed large numbers of workers, and some have shut down entire units in order to survive.
Their stocks have collapsed from their highs:
- Rocket Companies (owns Quicken Loans): -81%
- United Wholesale Mortgage (owns United Shore Financial): -73%
- LoanDepot: -94%
But mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures are still near record lows.
What the real estate and mortgage industries are lamenting is the plunge in volume of home purchases and the plunge in volume of mortgage originations, which have caused their revenues to collapse.
The issue is not the credit quality of the existing mortgages. At least not yet; that phase may come later if and when unemployment reaches high levels, which is just not happening yet despite the layoffs in tech, social media, and finance. Mortgage and HELOC delinquencies, though they have ticked up from the record lows during the pandemic, remain very low.
The HELOC 30-day-plus delinquency rate ticked down to 2.0% in Q3, 2022, in line with the lows during the Good Times, according to data from the NY Fed (green line).
The mortgage 30-day-plus delinquency rate ticked up to 2.1% (red line), still far lower than before the pandemic.
Foreclosures ticked down again in Q3 to just 28,500 mortgages with foreclosures, and remain well below the number during the Good Times before the pandemic, when there were about 70,000 mortgages with foreclosures:
One day…folks with student loans will have to start making payments again.
And those funds will come out of somewhere…maybe even from an underwater mortgage payment.
Will they though? the Biden administration is now pivoting and trying to make unpaid student debt dissolvable for many just 10 years after the loan commence date starts, regardless of how much has been paid back or if payments were even being made.
There’s no reason to believe tons of this debt won’t just be written off.
If I were a smarter person, I would get myself into Stanford, max out student loans to the hilt, leverage the hell out of that degree/those contacts/a dazzling CPA, then let the government and the tax payers pick up the tab.
Enlist in the military, test into a cushy desk job with the ASVAB, spend 3 years doing f-all (possibly getting valuable certs), apply to Stanford, pay with your GI Bill/yellow ribbon benefits, collect BAH while going to school. Leverage your contacts as well as a veteran and disabled (let’s be honest, if you leave with a 0% rating, you deserve at least one for being too mentally deficient to document one of the hundreds of things that gets you a 10% rating that you no doubt developed over your 3 years). Easy. Also, now you get VA backing of your mortgage and various other goodies.
Heck, this is easy! And recruiters are saying they’re having a tough time meeting quotas? I’m not willing to go back in, but if they pay my consultancy fee, I’ll happily tell kiddos the good news about the military (while not talkin about the bad/dumb stuff). Service guarantees citizenship!
Grant,
“service guarantees citizenship”.
Grant,
@2banana, yes and no. The newest resolution in the world of student loans is to reduce the income based payment amount to a lower percentage of discretionary income, so if someone’s in bad enough shape to be behind on the mortgage the student loans may not sink them anymore. They also might have deferral time left and the servicers have other options. The private loans are much less forgiving, of course, but I’m not sure we’ll see much cause and effect here. It takes more creditworthiness to get a mortgage these days, in the shadow of ’08.
This just means more layoffs for the Dept of Education as funding from unpaid loans dries up.
Does the federal government actually lay anyone off?
Or are you referring to contractors?
We should let the bankruptcy court sort who can pay and who cannot.
No, actually these institutions of supposed higher learning should underwrite these loans at their own risk. More moral hazard on steroids.
The federal student loan program should not exist at all. Predictably, it’s turned into another welfare program.
Too many institutions have no business issuing diplomas and shouldn’t even exist. Too many of their students have no business being enrolled.
It’s substantially a disguised form of day care.
Why aren’t the schools liable for say 50% of loans not paid??
not like their tuition isn’t enough to cover it
Plus…
A lot of that money went to commercial landlords — “student housing” is an asset class, and “luxury student housing” is a segment within this asset class; and these mortgages have been securitized into student housing CMBS.
A lot of it went to tech companies, such as Apple.
A lot of it went to the scam that are textbook publishers.
Etc.
They all should surrender some of their ill-gotten gains.
Wait for the realtors to suddenly flock this article with following stupid comments:
1. The inventory remains low.
2. The inflation has been defeated and Fed Pivot is just around the corner.
3. Here in socal, the sun never sets……
4. My neighbor just sold his house at twice the 2019 price! So there is no price correction.
5. Housing remains a great investment, the rent will offset the fall in prices.
6. My own data shows that the puny drop in mortgages have made housing market healthy again.
7. Buy now or Miss out forever.
Yes. The predicted recession, along with supply chain changes may be taming or have tamed inflation, maybe temporarily. However, it has dramatically reduced the poorer, 90% of Americans’ disposable incomes and expectations (the Americans who pay taxes), so fewer large, white elephant houses will be built and sold.
This is particularly so because baby boomers have to sell their family homes given their reported, meager savings. Pity the ultra rich and bankers, who thought inflation would reduce the real value of their liabilities and wages paid to employees more. LOL
Exactly. I’d love to get rid of the realtor business model.
Biden is looking to either minimize or wipe out those loans for select people so I wouldn’t count on that.
Those funds will come from brrrrrrr.
Regarding housing, as a landlord of several homes, I monitor this stuff for the zip codes my properties are located. Price on a few places have dropped, but these are fixers. Anything somewhat together (meaning I don’t have to spend several grand per item to put in an AC/Furnace, new windows, roof) is still pricey and WAY ABOVE what was going on during the Great Recession. Back then, I got homes below 100 grand So, I see NO DROP IN INFLATION. I went to grocery store yesterday and prices still up. Sandwich meat that used to be 7.99 to 9.99 a pound is 12.99 to 14.99 per pound. Four blueberry muffins that used to be 3.99 are 5.99. Same for a little slice of various cakes, I’m talking small squares. Those too used to be 3.99 and now 5.99. You will be hard put to find a decent frozen pizza below 4 bucks like the old days. The better ones below 5 bucks or even 9 bucks is difficult.
The great Peter Lynch years ago taught me years to use your own two eyes regarding financial conditions because many times the financial pundits totally got it wrong.
JK,
“Those funds will come from brrrrrrr.”
No, those funds have already been borrowed long ago by the US government were handed to the students who then spread it around to the education-industrial-RE complex. That money is gone and doesn’t need to be printed, and won’t be printed.
But those student loans are the biggest financial asset on the US government’s books ($1.65 trillion of “loans receivable”) which, under this program will have to be written off as a loss at least partially because at least part of them stopped paying interests and will be forgiven. So taxpayers will come to grips with the fact that they’re $1 trillion or so poorer than they’d thought. But then on the other hand, those students whose debts will be forgiven will be richer by that same amount, and so it all balances out, at the taxpayers’ expense.
Grisham does a thorough job of describing the student loan scam biz as applies to law schools particularly in ”The Rooster Bar” for anyone interested Wolf.
The ”story” is entertaining as usual, but the extent of the scam, apparently based on reality, is really sickening, especially for folks who save and slave to work their way through college without massive debt.
Unfortunately, this GUV MINT program has made college, in general, extremely disproportionately expensive these days, to the very clear detriment of our society in general, and particularly to folks serious about obtaining appropriate skills that our society seriously needs.
Does anyone have a good sense on where rates and prices go from here? I’m hoping to buy a home this fall and I’m wondering whether…
a) Rates will stabilize around 6-7% and house prices will come down moderately during the spring/summer, since few places will sell at current prices? Or…
b) Mortgage rates continue to climb, driving prices down further?
I’m hoping to buy near Dallas, and I’m truly grateful for any insight from you guys.
You cannot look at mortgage rate independent of house price. When you look at ot in combination, here is the most probable scenario.
1. Fed won’t Pivot soon!
2. House prices will come down significantly.
3. Mortgage rates may remain steady or go up slightly.
4. Overall, it will be very beneficial to wait as house price decrease with outweigh the small rise in mortgage rates.
5. If layoffs spread, expect even more serious corrections in House prices irrespective of mortgage rates.
Just go on the various real estate platforms (Realtor.com, Zillow, etc) and monitor those zip codes that you are interested in moving to. Do you know this? If not, I’d suggest do a trip there a look around where you’d like to live. You will see with you own two eyes if you monitor the real estate for those zips. These people don’t know. Those charts mean nothing to me unless I’m watching myself. This doesn’t require big, brain power. :)
All I do is I follow the prices on a daily basis. The websites will note when prices drop. You can usually see the sales history of the property and monitor price per sq ft per condition of the property you like. What’s interesting, the phone texts are starting to come back with people looking to buy my properties. They somehow get the info publicly. I’m not the only one. So, investors are still buying. I’m sure a lot of these guys have or work for investment funds that buy houses for cash so they give you a lower than average price to seduce you to unload. That’s what a guy told me years ago when he was curious to see what someone wanted for his house. Lower ball cash offers.
You can either pay high rent to someone or pay a mortgage for yourself. Your choice. I’m older and years ago, a house was an investment, but not a get rich quick scheme. it was a place to hang you hat. Even if you got a higher mortgage, you can refi if rates drop. I would make sure you can avoid a prepayment penalty as that’s what I did. Good luck.
It is real important to be flexible with your investing approach. There are good times for different investments and bad times.
It is clearly a horrible time to purchase a home. Prices are still very high because the inventory has not built…yet. Give it time. The demand is remaining low and I believe will get even lower as declining prices continue.
There are always people who try to catch a falling knife. In real estate, where buyers are leveraged, another 10-15% decline can force many people underwater and combined with the potential for a recession, this is not a time to be buying exposure to the single most leveraged asset class in the world (I think).
count me in..I waiting here like a patient vulture in the Collin County are..I’m a first-time buyer and I’m scared to dip my feet right now ..although I could make a substanial downpayment..All the money is losing purchasing power with inflation..It’s like I’m stuck between a rock and hard place.
There are people who think that if they can continue to make payments on a home they can ride out the downside. The problem with that theory is it might take decades to get back their equity if prices drop for the next 2 years (which is the typical real estate cycle).
I have heard that as baby boomers go into retirement and downsize housing needs, there is going to be a demographic decline in the need for housing. Maybe that is why certain people want alot of illegal immigrants to fill up the housing. I cant believe many of those illegals have the money to pay top dollar for housing.
I think you are looking at it cockeyed. You shouldn’t plan to buy at a certain time. You should buy when the time is right, and you don’t have control over the timing . Let the market come to you. Have patience. That’s how to build wealth.
Don’t listen to most realtors, who like to say it doesn’t matter when you purchase. They say, if you live in a home for 10-20 years, you won’t lose money. What their incapable minds fail to understand is that you’ll lose out on gains. Who in their right mind would put a huge wad into an asset that won’t appreciate, and might depreciate? Better to put that money in something safe, so it’s available to capture gains when the time comes.
In other words – buy low, sell high. Don’t buy high, and hope to break even after 20 years.
Been in the buying and selling home market for 40 years with many purchases in markets like this one . Wolf is right this takes several years to work the inventory through the speculators washouts. Unfortunately for you but the good news is short term tbill rates are 4.35 percent so be patient keep building equity from your downpayment and wait for a market value to come to you. Buffet sat on cash for a decade before he bought OXY deep value.
6-month T-bill is 4.8% today.
I wouldn’t go much further than a 6-month T-bill because the radicals in the House are not going to let the debt cap be raised which should crash the markets, sink gold (not raise its price because a default with be so deflationary), spike interest rates, furlough govt. workers and social security, and possibly destroy the reserve status of the dollar.
They want to destroy the government and bring chaos to a theater near you.
Yes, radicals, what are they thinking, the debt limit must always increase, and faster than GDP or anything else.
Hi Captive,
The first place to start is Wolf’s 12/27 article, “The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, December Update”. Look at Dallas. Prices up about 50% from 2011 to 2019 (tracking the unwinding of the earlier bubble and the ongoing decline of mortgage interest rates). During the COVID housing blowoff, (roughly mid-2020 to June 2022), the index went from roughly 190 to peak at 310. By my eyeball calculations, that’s 60%+ in two years. Per Wolf’s calcs, the index is down 5.6% in 4 months. And 2.1% in the last month. Looks like a textbook “blowoff top”.
Now also consider that interest rates have moved from roughly 3% to roughly 6.5%. The interest rate increase translates to a monthly payment increase of roughly 50% (e.g. $100k loan is $421/month @ 3%; $632 @ 6.5%). This is one (but not the only) driving factor in the decline in prices.
The vast majority of individuals finance their home purchase and the driver in purchase is NOT the price of the house but the monthly payment (note – I’m not saying that the house price isn’t a factor, it’s just not the prime factor). So if the most I can afford is $421/month, the house price will need to drop from $100k to about $66.5K for the same monthly payment. That’s the interest rate factor only.
This is a very basic analysis: you can make it more complicated if you want (wages are up, if the house price is lower PMI and Insurance may be less, RE taxes will be less, so maybe the monthly payment can move by a bit). But I think that a retreat to a 2017 price (or possibly even lower) is likely. And don’t forget that these things tend to overshoot on the way down as well as up.
I’d take any comments about rate reductions, pivots, etc with a huge grain of salt. Chairman Powell has clearly said that rates will be higher, for longer, than he originally anticipated. Since he started raising interest rates he’s done exactly what he’s said and I would hesitate to go against him (and the FED) right now (remember the old saying, “don’t fight the Fed”.
I hope this is helpful. I’m not sure what percentage decline you consider moderate, but if I had to guess I’d say that Case-Schiller will be down about 20% from it’s current level by next fall, and maybe back to 2018 by 2024.
Just thinking out loud going forward.
-The longer we have this collapse in mortgage originations the bigger the queue of future home buyers becomes. Even though sales have dried up does not mean people do not want a home. They are just waiting for prices to bottom or interest rates to drop a lot so they can hit their monthly mortgage payment target.
-Inventory is still low in my area. Inventory has increased but it is still down 50% from the average. At the peak it was down 70%.
-A Realtor in my city said there are plenty of home buyers looking to buy but there is no inventory. Maybe that could mean no affordable inventory.
Going forward, when housing prices drop or interest rates drop or a combination of both, there is going to be a rush of pent up home buyers?
“but there is no inventory”
This lie never dies.
ru82,
Item by item:
1. Nah, that’s never how it works. The selling hasn’t even started yet. There is a huge overhang of potential sellers that are still waiting for this to go away, they’re still waiting for the return of 3% mortgage rates. At some point, they’re going to get washed out; happened during every housing bust. He who panics early, panics best — but they haven’t learned that yet.
2. “Inventory” is low because potential sellers with multiple homes, money-losing vacation rentals, vacant rentals, etc. that they want to sell are still waiting for this to go away. I know several of those myself. The overhang of this “shadow inventory” is HUGE. Eventually, every housing bust brings out the shadow inventory. But it takes time.
3. Realtor in your city is a sales person, will say whatever. See item #2.
4. Not any time soon. House prices will have to drop a WHOLE LOT, and that takes time, and mortgage rates won’t ever go back to where they were — that was a once-in-ever opportunity that is now gone because it led to the worst inflation in 40 years.
##1,2,4 are right on.
#3 is the most SPOT on.
2banana,
From personal experience, you’re absolutely right.
All of a sudden, one week or less, there are now several homes for sale in the hood we walk daily. Mushrooms!!!
Last week only one rental, (nothing for sale,) and it’s rent reduced twice and owners throwing tons of $$ to bring it up to modern at least somewhat, though it needs a ton more IMO to be at current average standards…
Wolf,
Is there any data on the % of Single Family houses that are primary homes vs second, flipper, or investment properties? Tax data must have this information.
That would be good data to determine the overhang you mentioned above.
I think the overhang is large and many took their Pandemic money and invested into a rental property or second home.
I keep hearing anecdotal stories of entire streets of houses turned into AirBnB’s during the last few years. A few co-workers bought houses in the suburbs but kept their original house/condo in case they wanted to come back. They are renting their old house/condo.
There are a couple of places to check AirBnb stats such as how many in your area, vacancy rate, rent rate.
airdna It will tell you how many, daily rent, and all kinds of stats. I think the other is mashvisor
Thanks for for the feedback. I like to throw out stats out to see what people think.
ru82, if the momentum of price deflation gets real traction, then we’ll see the mirror image of the housing boom heading in a southerly direction: great reluctance to buy if you think it’ll be cheaper next week.
Many of the people who refinanced during the pandemic and spent all the money of personal consumption are going to pay for this decision. When prices decline 20 to 30% on their home and they are underwater and lose their job in the next recession they will be SOL (S$it out of luck).
Gotta love that one track mind of FOMO only works like a one way street, when in reality and has been proven in history both in housing and other things, it works both way…
Then again I wouldn’t understand any house humpers or RE shills to understand or say it out loud. Some house humpers treat it like a religion, others probably know what’s on the other side and their paycheck is dependent upon them saying the opposite, just like all those “Finance” YTubers shilling for FTX..
In response to your first item, keep in mind that the majority of people finance their house with low down payments and 30 year terms. If their current house value is dropping alongside their target house value then they will still be hard pressed to move homes, especially if interest rates are higher than their current mortgage.
Please define “Majority”. The volume of home sales during the past 4-5 years has been low, and 40% of homes are paid off.
“The longer we have this collapse in mortgage originations the bigger the queue of future home buyers becomes.”
Unless of course, interest rates “blow out” later which will happen if the interest rate cycle turned in 2020.
The demand inferred by your comments is a side consequence of the debt mania and cheap rates. How badly they want to buy is irrelevant.
“A Realtor in my city…”
Believing any realtor is a huge mistake.
What makes you believe that the rush of pent up demand will come before the rush of pent up supply? Many people have not been willing to sell their homes because they believe that home prices will only rise. That is the big fallacy. As home prices fall month after month, the incentive to sell will increase, not decrease. The lie that home prices always move higher will finally been evident and then people will once again look at the relative costs of ownership and renting, and make smart decisions.
Just wait for Spring and Summer for the homes to pile up on the market. People who pulled their home off the market when they didnt get their dream selling price will be coming back to compete with new sellers.
“Going forward, when housing prices drop or interest rates drop or a combination of both, there is going to be a rush of pent up home buyers?”
I think you also need to consider that the status of buyers will most likely evolve going forward. Maybe someone who would like to buy now, loses his/her job in the coming year.
…when FOMO turns to FOLMJ (fear of losing my job). Has about the same effect as actually losing the job.
Good, let it crash hard… still a long way to go in SoCal..
If nothing else, seeing this unfold as predicted by non RE shills is all the joy I need for 2023
I am actively looking for the right property for me. Small, rural, in good condition and close to family. With interest rates going up I can save about $3,000 per month toward the house price. They are just rolling over in my area, so if they start dropping at about $3,000 per month I think in a a year or two the savings curve and house price could intersect and I will be a cash buyer.
According to the last chart shown “Number of Consumers with Foreclosures”, I would say that these are the good times for existing mortgage holders. Going forward, I can’t imagine that chart looking any better than it does right now.
Ah, federally subsidized mortgages for 30-year fixed terms at criminally low interest rates. A gift that keeps giving. There’s almost no incentive for these people to sell now. Combine it with boomers dropping out of the workforce and unemployment staying stubbornly low. Sounds like house price drops will be a long slow process unless some other economic fundamentals change dramatically.
Yes, and I think inflation will stay high for a long time.
Wolf, you have a typo of a missing word. you can delete my post
that it IS shutting down
With housing prices still in the stratosphere, the slight decline in mortgage rates we’ve seen clearly are not enough to slow the decline in housing prices. Unless we actually dip into a recession, mortgage rates likely won’t fall much further, allowing for sustained pressure on prices.
With that being said, there are still buyers out there (huge number of people in their 20’s and 30’s still at prime buying age). Demographics and a strong job market should provide a floor under prices. Until we see a dramatic increase in the number of distressed homeowners (Which Wolf proves to be near historic lows) I don’t see this correction in housing prices deepening too much further. Those rooting for a housing market collapse need also to be rooting for a major economic recession. At this point a collapse in employment and wages would far outweigh any subsequent decline in mortgage rates.
My only comment is that home prices mainly went up astronomically in the last 3 years so people, once resigned to the new reality, will drop down to the prices of 3 years ago. I don’t think it will be that sticky.
Stonks have to drop substantially for the selling to accelerate. Same people own stonks and multiple homes. As long as stonks/cryptos are stable, they can manage without having to sell their second or third homes.
Waiting for Godot
Oh.
As long as cryptos are stable???
Lol, caught that too. Wonder what color the sky is in his world!
Even with all thats happening btc is hovering at 17k. That’s pretty stable isn’t it?
Only if your timeframe is 2 months. BTC’s 52-week range is 15,599.05 – 48,086.84. That’s not so stable.
QT has a looong way to go if you expect the party to end and it’s happening slowly
Just looking at stocks I can value and houses I see, prices need to come down by roughly 20% – 35% for both to reflect current rates.
Depends HUGELY on location OS:
If prices here in our hood in the saintly part of the TPA bay area drop 20%, ours would still be approximately FOUR times what we and several now friends/neighbors on the same block paid in 2015-16.
FWIW, all the houses were built in 1950 with exact same floor plan, though some ”blueprints” were upside down, so mirror image.
I’m guessing about 50% down from peak around here is very likely, though also likely to take couple or more years.
More like 50%. Need to go back to 2015/16 level.
But the Corona gain has to drop as fast as possible. Other can take some time.
I agree with you Wolf. Be careful with agents. I haven’t found one that had my interests truly at heart. They’re just showing you the property and they “might” mention something to bring to your attention. Something out of 100 things. haha. Also, property inspectors for the sale can be good, bad or ok.
I’m sure YouTube has videos how to look at things yourself and if you got a friend that has some construction experience or handy man then bring him along for the house you desire and treat him to a nice lunch for the effort. Sometimes things are missed by everyone.
Spot on, jk. You need multiple inspectors.
Rudimentary knowledge of hydrology helps as well.
A town I’m looking at to live had fifteen to twenty homes for sale just a couple of weeks ago. Now there are only six.
I suspect people are taking the homes off the market in hopes that sales pick up, rather than sell them for a loss?
Yes, a ton of inventory always leaves the MLS around the holidays. Nothing unusual there. People are taking vacations, traveling, visiting with relatives, etc.
Expect to see all this shadow inventory relist in months ahead, AT LOWER PRICES.
Thanks! Still learning.
Jon,
This ALWAYS happens over the holidays. Right before Christmas, many sellers pull their homes off the market and relist them during selling season in the spring.
I’m in the process of buying a house, for better or worse. I feel a bit insulated from the market dangers as I sold my house last fall close to peak freenzy. The house I’m buying belongs to a real estate agent who bought it in ‘19 as an investment. He put it on the market two weeks ago just over the analytics pricing. In a week he reduced it to just under and a few days later took the first offer on the table without countering (actually the offer was through another broker and he gave me the option of matching it as I’d looked at the place three times). That’s indication enough to me the market is indeed going south and the pros know it.
Back just before the GFC, 30 year rate was around 6.7%, then drifted lower and lower. I think we’ll see that again, in conjunction with falling home prices and crashing equities. A Fed pivot towards September will move glacially into 2024, as more and more people feel consequences of illiquidity.
Nostradamus
This is for you, Aficionados of Mob Memorabilia, Paraphernalia, Trivia and Substantivia – peppered up with hard RE facts.
During the early ’20s things in Chicago were sizzling hot. Johnny Torrio moved all his 401(k), amounting to $40M gold dollars, to Italy and escaped thereto. Big Jim Colossimo was gunned down. Irish gangs were attacking from the North Side…
On one of these wonderful Manhattan evenings somebody passed Al Capone (who was perfectly happy in Noo Yawk) a message: “Al ! You wanna drag yo’ fat lazy a$$ to Chicago and straighten things out ? BTW we are not asking…”
Al chose long 800 mile ride to Chicago over short one-way ride to Hudson River.
Nobody met him at the train station in 1923 because, as they say, “Curiosity killed many a Chicagoan Cat”. The only exception was wildly enthusiastic realtor Kunal who sold him 2,860 sqf solid brick 2 story house for $5,500 – the very same day of Al’s arrival:
7244 S Prairie Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
After 92 year long hiatus it was listed on MLS for $176K. From 2016 to 2019 there were no takers. Then it was re-listed for $100K and EVENTUALLY sold…
Oh, and Al’s favorite toy – Colt M1911 .45cal semi-auto – was sold for $800K+ at about the same time. 8x times more than Al’s house…
Newsweek: “Al Capone’s Favorite Gun Sells for $860K at Auction”
Food for thought my friends.
And we need Kunal and his ruthless RE cheer more than ever !!!
Now, demand for mortgages have plunged, but prices (interest) do not drop? It look like the market is not working here, if demand drop should not prices also do so to keep sold volume up?😉
Other industries are expected to lower prices if demand fall, so why not the lending industy?
Or is that part of economic theory not quite well founded? Could it be that cost to the provider carry more weight than volume sold?
There is no price discovery in mortgage lending. The government has distorted the price of mortgage credit entirely.
If there was a real mortgage market where lenders actually took full credit risk as they should, mortgage rates would be much higher.
No one would ever lend their own money at fixed rates for 30 years to so many actually marginal borrowers on such inflated collateral, especially at recent rates.
You hit the nail on the head. We should ban disband Freddie and Fannie.
Another nice idea would be to cut the maximum mortgage term to 15 years. That would allow people to pay for their home in 15 productive years and prepare more people for a solid retirement. After 15 years people could save more money for retirement, instead of paying for an overinflated piece of property.
The interest rate repression that we saw after the GFC was very similar to the GI bill when the fear was that returning Vets of WWII would cause a massive depression. So, in effect, mortgages were no-money-down and exceedingly low, long-term to stimulate the economy. Unprecedented at that time.
You’re right AF that there isn’t true price discovery, but, unless the Fed has to jimmy the rates to prevent an economic collapse, the bond market will keep mortgage rates somewhat honest.
The real customers of mortgage lenders are the purchasers of MBS and the product sold is the mortgages. They have to raise interest rates on mortgages to get investors to buy. Rising interest rates reduce the number of mortgages they can package and sale until prices normalize and they still have to compete with 10 yr bonds. They’re between a rock and a hard place.
I hadn’t read your post, M, before I replied above.
Is it really possible for anyone to earnestly conclude that Mortgage Delinquency and Foreclosure rates falling well below the levels seen at the apex of Housing Boom 1 are positive market indicators.
They clearly display the scale of the problem. They are not markers of stability.
A fool’s paradise, courtesy of easy money.
It’s another government induced distortion.
Since Wolf’s data only went back to 2016, I went online to see how things fared previous to that, particularly during the 2008 bust and found that during 2007-2008, there was not the same type of bubble in applications that we saw in the recent past. But the applications also didnt fall down to the level we now see.
My hypothesis is that last time around prices quickly fell and lots of distressed homes were being sold. Interest rates were also being suppressed, so that made the mortgages even more affordable.
Last time around originations saw a spike in 2009, as the low interest rates and low prices and ample supply of distressed properties gave buyers an incentive to purchase.
Dynamics are very different this time. Demand will remain low for quite a long time until prices are much lower.
ignore what i posted above, i was looking at the refinance index, not the mortgage application index.
Can’t wait til tomorrow morning, when inflation figures come out. If memory serves me correctly, December service prices were through the roof, fuel was down, rents were down slightly and everything else stayed about the same.
The fed thinks they can slam on the brakes and stop the front of the car (housing) while the back end (the rest of the economy) keeps rolling along at 70mph.
All hell breaks loose tomorrow, along with pivot hallucinations.
Housing in Canada is a religion. 500k for a 1200sf teardown where I live in Nelson British Columbia. Asking prices have not budged but very few sales happening. It will take defaults to get the ball rolling.
Let’s hope it continues to crater. We can’t have these high house prices be the new floor.
HELOC’s will be making a comeback. My credit union is pushing them big time. No need for an appraisal, No issues with massive closing costs, No disturbing the low rate on your 1st Trust loan, interest is tax deductible if you use the money for home improvements. You can’t go wrong and you can’t get hurt.
that is how bankers get in trouble. mortgage originations are down so they push the HELOCs at a time when they should be tightening up the lending restrictions on them. this will end badly. I believe HELOCs are generally retained by the banks that originate them???