Bank of Canada: “We’re Pausing to Assess Whether We’ve Done Enough,” Hikes by 1/4% to 4.5%, QT Continues

Will pause if inflation projections pan out. If not, more rate hikes on the table. Frets about upside risks to inflation from services, labor market, China.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Canada hiked its policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the 8th rate hike in a row, totaling 425 basis points in 10 months, bringing the target of the overnight rate to 4.5%. QT will continue and “is complementing the restrictive stance of the policy rate,” the BOC said in the statement.
The coming pause at 4.5%: “If economic developments evolve broadly in line” with BOC’s outlook, it “expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases.”
BOC Governor Tiff Macklem said later on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters the BOC would pause as long as needed to judge the effectiveness of the cumulative increase in rates and think carefully about the next steps.
But with inflation still at 6.3%, “the question really we’re asking ourselves is, ‘Have we done enough?,’” BOC Governor Tiff Macklem said later on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters. “We’re pausing to assess whether we’ve done enough.”
More rate hikes if inflation doesn’t cooperate: Inflation was still over three times the BOC’s target, though it slowed from 8.1% in June 2022, as gasoline prices plunged and some durable goods prices dropped. The BOC is now projecting that it will come down rapidly to 3% by the end of this year and to 2% by the end of next year. But the statement and Macklem separately pointed out that this may be illusory.
The risks to the projections come from services inflation, the tight labor market along with wage growth, and the reopening of China’s economy, the BOC and Macklem pointed out.
Services inflation is in full bloom and got a worried nod from Macklem in the interview. If services inflation sticks around, “you’re not going to see inflation come down as we forecast and yes, in that case, we probably will need to do more,” he said.
In its statement, the BOC said that it “is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target.
Rate cuts not on the table: “We’re not talking about cuts. We’re not even thinking about cuts…,” Macklem said.
The idea is this: If inflation doesn’t follow the BOC’s projected path, if instead inflation dishes up surprises, as inflation typically does, and if services inflation is entrenched and won’t budge, then there may be more rate hikes.
If inflation follows the instructions issued by the BOC, and “as things start to get more back to normal, at some point, yes, we probably will be thinking about some modest cuts in interest rates,” Macklem said.
Pricking the housing bubble. The housing bubble had become an official issue for the BOC back in April 2021. “You won’t be surprised to hear that we also spent some time discussing what is happening in the housing market,” Macklem said back then in his opening statement following the BOC meeting, and he has been talking about it ever since.
And what was once one of the biggest most breath-taking housing bubbles in the world is now deflating at a rapid pace.
Home prices in Canada dropped by 17.4% in December from the peak in March 2022, and by 7.5% year-over-year, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. Sales plunged by 39% year-over-year. The composite benchmark price of the Canada MLS Home Price Index for all types of homes has now dropped by C$151,300 in nine months since the rate hikes started.
Whether or not the BOC’s tightening will knock down inflation the way the BOC is projecting remains to be seen. But tightening has started to take down this splendid housing bubble that the BOC had so vigorously inflated and then so vigorously fretted about:
The Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index is now back to where it was in February 2022 when the Fed Funds Rate was 0%. Both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the SP500 have bounced in similar fashions as liquidity momentum builds once again. At the very least the central banks will need to stay higher for longer on rates, even if they pause immediately.
Future inflation volatility deja vu seems likely over the next few years as the Pavlovian dogs hear nothing but bells…
So no time line of “Waiting for Godot”.
Perhaps inflation will do the Banks hoped for bidding and pop straight back into the object from which it escaped.
Personally whipping it with a damp lettuce leaf would have better outcomes. However they made the monster, are afraid of the Monster and I fail to see the Monster obliging its freedom so readily.
Looking at the trend of Canadian inflation % dropping to intersect and possibly drop below the current central bank % rate it would appear that they may be correct in pausing.
Could be happening sooner than later in the USA as well?
What’s with huge pop in BTC? Possibly need to rethink that whole (going to crash) meme?
It should be crashing but seems to resist that for some reason.
Best of luck to all you traders. Make some coin this year!
A reasonable approach…
It seems we are getting back to a new normal.
In honestly. Fed fund rate of 4.1% and mortgages in the 6ish are historically accommodating interest rates.
Pre 2010, everyone would be happy with these rates for being on the low end.
Nat Gas is now below 3. That will help lower inflation from electricity, fertilizer which is a food input, manufacturing, etc. This should help keep inflation from rising. Not sure if it will drop.
Now will nat gas stay this low. Cheasapeak CEO last week was hinting that the U.S. is over producing and saying we should slow down nat gas drilling. Just like all commodities. Prices shoot up and then we over produce. LOL Prices could continue to drop I am guessing. I guess China’s reopening will be interesting to see if prices for commodities increase or do they keep decreasing.
I guess what I am saying, the FED can raise interest rates some more to quell overpriced assets while lower commodities prices will help offset the consumers increased borrowing costs?
There must be a name for it, but when bubbles burst the ride down is often mirror image of ride up. You can see it beginning in the housing chart.
The other thing is are you going back to long term trend or are you going to overshoot on the downside.
The Bond Market is very clear and the Yield Curves inversions (All around the world) at levels never seen in the last 40 years, are saying that the Interest Rates Cut is going to come soon.. but not because the Fed got its goal…just because the RECESSION is coming. My Advice to the Federal Reserve is: “Don’t Fight the bonds market because you always lose!” :)
Yield curve inversions don’t mean what they used to because central bank bloated balance sheets massively distort the bond market. One central bank even has a Yield Curve Control policy for which the precise purpose is to distort the yield curve. In this new world, yield curve inversions means that QT is too slow relative to rate hikes and needs to be accelerated.
Future is unknowable, but the bond market is pricing in the scenario you mention. It might be right or wrong. Fed has a track record of optimistic forecasting, probably by design. Can’t have a central banker say that things are going down the toilet.
Although short term bond rates in Canada have increased a little in the last month, long term bond rates are falling. Does that mean traders are forecasting a fairly rapid reduction in rates?
No it means QT is going too slowly and needs to be accelerated.