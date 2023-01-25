What’s Behind the Tech & Social Media Layoffs?

Drunk with Easy Money, companies were hogging office space and workers for a future that did not come.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast on Sunday, January 22, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
The layoff announcements rippling through tech and social media companies are special. They’ve been coming on a daily basis for months. Lots of big tech and social media companies, lots of startups and crypto outfits, have announced layoffs. Among the biggest ones: Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, HP, Twitter, etc., hundreds of companies, some of them five-digit layoff announcements, meaning a company firing 10,000 employees and more.
But these are global announcements, by global companies, that employ a lot of people in other countries, and so the actual layoffs taking place in the US are much smaller.
This is the result of an insane hiring binge over the past few years. And that hiring binge came with an even more insane office-leasing binge going back a decade, and all of this to prepare for a future that never came, and won’t come.
Elon Musk fired over half of Twitter’s employees and thousands of contractors in one fell swoop, and he told other employees to take a hike if they didn’t like it, and many did. And under his leadership, Twitter is now defaulting on some of its leased office space and is getting sued for not paying rent. And it’s getting sued by suppliers that have gotten stiffed. And it’s tangled up with its laid-off workers. But despite gutting the workforce and cutting out service providers and shedding office space one way or the other, Twitter’s service is still running just fine.
Sure, Musk ruffled some feathers, and some users quit because they couldn’t handle all the stuff on Twitter anymore, and he pissed off advertisers and they quit in droves.
But wait a minute… advertisers were already looking for an excuse to cut back on advertising anyway, because now just about everyone is cutting back on advertising.
Slashing the ad budget is the easiest and fastest way to cut costs, especially for companies that spend a lot on ads. You can cut half of your ad spend and not see any immediate impact on your revenues. There is a long-term impact to cutting your ad spend, but immediately, you might not feel it in your revenues.
And advertisers are doing it. The advertising industry generally just skips a recession and goes straight into a depression, in my experience.
Which is in part why the social media companies, which get nearly all their revenues from advertising, are laying off employees because their revenues depend on advertising, and advertising budgets are getting cut right now.
So Musk gave advertisers that were on Twitter an easy excuse to cut their ad spend by pulling their ads from the Twitter platform.
But I think Musk is on to something. And I think other CEOs in tech and social media are seeing the same thing: The way he gutted Twitter, and Twitter is still up and running, confirms to them that he has cut out huge layers of fat that Twitter had put on after years of overhiring, overleasing, and overpaying. He’s teaching everyone a massive lesson.
He’s also teaching everyone a massive lesson in how not to do it, pushing a company to the brink like that. But so far so good. Twitter is now a privately owned company and no longer has to deal with the hissy-fits on Wall Street.
What he demonstrated is that Twitter, and other companies in tech and social media, were hogging workers they didn’t need and couldn’t productively use, and they were hogging office space they didn’t need and couldn’t use, and they were doing this to overcome perceived shortages of workers and office space, because when there is a perceived shortage, it triggers a very human reaction: panic buying, panic hiring, panic leasing. And all this actually created those shortages then.
Back in 2018, San Francisco was the tightest hottest office market in the country, with an availability rate of around 8%. And every time some decent office space came on the market, tech companies, social media companies, startups with so much funding they didn’t know what to do with it, they jumped all over this office space to get their share of the office pie and squirrel it away before someone else would get it. They didn’t need it, they didn’t have the people to fill it, and it remained empty and sat there. No one ever needed this office space.
As I’ve said many times before, easy money from central banks is like a virus that turns human brains to mush. But the easy money has ended, and these brains are recovering.
In San Francisco, about one-third of the total office space is now on the market for lease, according to real-estate consultancy Savills, much of it as sublease from companies that had signed long-term office leases but didn’t need it and couldn’t get rid of it because they’d signed a long-term lease, so now they’re trying to sublease it at whatever rent they can get, but there are few takers, as leasing activity has collapsed by something like 40% from before the pandemic, and much of what there is in leasing activity is relocations and upgrades when an old lease expires, with companies downsizing often to smaller but better spaces, which just puts more office space on the market.
And so the office vacancy rate – the availability rate, as it’s called politely – keeps getting worse and worse, and keeps hitting new records every quarter, and at the end of Q4 it hit 32%, meaning that nearly one-third of the entire office space in San Francisco was available for lease.
And more office space is vacant, and waiting to be added to the availability. And new office buildings are still being built. And that’s why this will continue to get worse.
And this is happening in Silicon Valley, and it’s happening in Houston, and in Chicago, and in Dallas, and all around the country to varying degrees.
And the executives are seeing that they hired too many people, that they leased or bought too much office space, that they overpaid and overspent on everything to meet imagined future demand and future needs, projecting that the pandemic boom would just keep on going. And now there’s this reckoning, and so we have these layoffs and the attempts to shed office space. Companies can get rid of workers pretty easily, but they cannot get rid of office space just like that.
Big tech CEOs are now admitting in their layoff messages to their hapless workforce that they were drunk with growth models in preparation for a future that didn’t arrive, and that they’d overhired and overleased.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in his message to employees on Friday said that too, when he announced that the company would axe 12,000 people globally.
He said, “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”
He said, “So, we’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review.”
Musk probably didn’t do the kind of “rigorous review” Pichai was talking about. He had a gut feeling of what needed to be done, and shot from the hip at it, and he kept shooting at it from the hip, hitting some targets and missing others, and making a huge mess, but he demonstrated to Big Tech how to cut over half of your staff and still keep the company running, proving his point that – well: what were all these people doing anyway?
CEO after CEO has now told employees pretty much the same thing, but in polite we’re-sorry-to-see-you-go terms: we overhired, we were planning for a future that didn’t come, we were seeing exponential growth that flopped, we were doing all this and we were seeing all this because the money-printing virus had turned our brains to mush.
But other companies with tech divisions are still hiring, and they’re breathing a sigh of relief because they couldn’t compete with these overhiring and overpaying tech and social media companies with their rich salaries and huge stock compensation packages.
And these other companies are seeing that some of the pressure is now coming off the labor market, and that they can actually hire tech workers. It’s still not easy because a laid-off Meta employee that was making $220,000 a year plus stock-based compensation plus a gazillion benefits, including working from home, isn’t eager to work in an office for the tech division of an industrial company doing something actually productive, for less. So that shift would take some getting used to.
What is now over is this ridiculous phase where decisions were made by brains that had turned to mush because of the money-printing virus. That’s over. Now there is a form of reckoning, sort of a cleansing process mostly. The consequences will ripple through the economy.
I’m really concerned about the office sector of commercial real estate. This is a slow-moving catastrophe that will take many years and huge losses for investors and lenders to work through.
The labor force is a lot more flexible, and what we’re seeing now is the process of how it is being reallocated.
However all this will turn out, one thing is for sure, Easy Money led to terrible business decisions and miscalculations. And now there’s a price to pay.
A lot of the Twitter layoffs were whole groups, including ethics oversight groups. Admittedly, I wasn’t going to Twitter to read random Tweets until after Elon took over. There is something intriguing about watching a dumpster fire burn…
Wallstreet lowered estimated earning growth for past quarter to -4% in a 7% (official avg) inflation environment. That’s a pathetic 11% decline in real terms. Now Wallstreet is building up expectations of a rally on expected 0.25% earnings beat (real 10.75% decline).
Wallstreet thinks that its investors are either foolish enough to allow this pivot bluff, or that they lack the balls to punish these companies for not cutting costs as earnings decrease.
Most of tech needs atleast 25% layoff!
It’s like watching an airplane crashing onto a train wreck in slow motion.
It’s the predictable outcome of what happens when government distorts an economy. This article describes monetary policy distortions, but the same thing applies due to fake demand from fiscal policy.
I’m quite confident organic demand is weak or very weak. As one of or the best indication, anyone can estimate this by the potential impact of reducing annual government debt increases back to pre-2008 levels (as a % of GDP). Most “growth” is the result of higher deficits or spending.
I’m quite confident the easiest money from ZIRP and NIRP (from elsewhere) is over, but borrowing standards are still nowhere near “tight”.
It’s going to take longer for fiscal policy to change. But first, there will probably be more fiscal binging when the assets markets actually crash. None of the major asset classes are even close to cheap now, still in a mania.
Distortions shifted a lot of money into investments that newer made money. Now the backlash may keep investments away from areas in need.
High interest rates and expectations of low demand may now stiffle investment in extraction of natural resources and energy.
With low demand and low purchasing power energy may not become expensive in the future, but still become scarce.
I see the future employer to employer workplace evolving as follows. which will affect commercial RE in a big way. Many jobs can be done WFH with no loss in productivity or customer service. Many, not all, will be eventually be outsourced to India and other developing economies. Many jobs cannot be done at all using that model, as I recently found out with my insurance company. The service which went WFH was so bad that I wound up cancelling my policy which I had for many decades. The last option is the hybrid model. 85% is WFH and 15% working in the field. This is the future for many self employed and gig workers, like plumbers electricians, home inspectors etc. All these above scenerios will lessen the need for commercial office space. Commercial RE is heading for a full fledged depression and defaults that will rival the GFC.. Nothing can stop it.
Swamp Creature I had the same issue with my insurance company after they sold their home and auto policies to Farmers Insurance. Calling customer service took hours to speak with a person and then the background noise from the Indian call center was so loud you could barely hear the agent speaking who still couldn’t help me. I ended up having to write to their US HQ to get my policies cancelled. Then they sent an amount to collections after I cancelled my policies and had received a refund check back in the mail. Just another FUBAR company in my books.
I had to call my cable internet provider last night. After going through the AI did not solve my issue, I was transferred to a “tech”. I could tell right away the guy was answering his phone from his house. After going through some troubleshooting he gave me some very wrong information. I know this because I am a system admin/network engineer. When I tried to correct him he got really pissy with me, so I just let it go and hung up the call.
In the past when I called their call center, I usually talked to very knowledgeable people, and if they didn’t know the answer, they would ask a supervisor they were in the same office with.
Not sure if this is because of WFH or just the standards for hiring are lower now.
I am a big proponent of WFH though, I have been doing it for 16 years now. But I’m also self-employed.
Commercial real estate is badly overbuilt because of decades of artificially cheap money. It’s far more than just WFH or pending outsourcing.
This doesn’t just apply to office space either. The US has more retail SF per person by an order of magnitude over anywhere else. Part of it can be attributed to cheaper real estate, but much of it is to show Wall Street “growth” by opening locations that aren’t needed or uneconomical.
Yep. Look at the U.S.’ retail space versus Australia and Canada, also big land masses. We have way way more.
You can’t have a long term economy based on buying cheap crap.
Good article. Interesting that Nutflakes is counting that AdSpend is going to drive the Big new source of revenue they are counting on via customer paying less and accepting ads with the wokeified content. Doesn’t seem like that will work out.
A company that has stopped paying its suppliers, eh.
For me, that is a big warning flag.
Not an outfit (or person) I would want to do business with.
Stiffing your landlord and suppliers are a quick way to save money though. Musk is thinking outside the box.
Rotten business but twitter was negative cash flow and had no way out so there was no cash to pay suppliers. Oilfield that looses their revenue (low oil price ) stops paying their vendors as well having a customer that is recession proof is wonderful but hard to find. Again a product of free money everywhere there is leverage.
Great Article!
“But despite gutting the workforce and cutting out service providers and shedding office space one way or the other, Twitter’s service is still running just fine.”
There is quite a bit of bloat in a company that a team of dedicated engineers can solve by working 24/7 and sleeping on cots in their cubes. At least for awhile. It is the Elon way of running a company. Just like the Railroad/Mining/Manufacturing Barons of the 19th century.
However, the future is murky. His dedicated team may not have time to look at future features or even bug reports. They are not testing future platform support (ie one Google, Samsung, Apple update may cause the entire Twitter space not to work anymore.).
Not being there in a cot, I cannot accurately comment. I can just describe how a well-run company should operate. Not one that is drastically cutting costs.
If revenue does not support the cost structure, it doesn’t matter. The company can go bust, liquidate, and then everyone will be out of a job.
Besides, there are many jobs which never existed decades before and somehow the organization survived without it.
Very interesting reading about the easy money due to massive QE and money printing. Yes, lots of brains turned ‘mush because of the money-printing virus’. Good thing that’s over. Of course, it’s time to face the consequences.
But it’s not over, yet.
Real interest rates are still negative and credit standards remain absurdly low.
The credit mania isn’t just a function of central bank monetary policy. That’s only one aspect, since central banks aren’t making direct loans to most borrowers.
So what? Over staffed, over extended with commercial space, over leveraged balance sheet? Wall Street will just invent a new type of hopium and IT stocks will race to the Moon.
I vote for AI to reignite the romance with irrational exuberance.
What an image … Wall Street and AI snuggled up in a gondola gliding under the Tunnel of Love.
They should consider converting all the unused office space into affordable housing.
Who is they that will convert space that was engineered for office that lacks plumbing electrical and fire escapes for large occupancy. Would be nice but too cost prohibitive better to build from scratch. Start of comment who is “they”
Considering the mayor of D.C. suggested to President Biden that all the unused government buildings get converted to affordable housing, there must be someone out there that can do it. Do you have any ideas other than to attack other people’s suggestions?
Lucca,
The problem is that none of these office buildings are designed for human habitation. Converting them is expensive — and for many buildings, too expensive, meaning it’s cheaper to tear them down and build a residential building from scratch. The buildings that can be converted economically will likely be converted. That has been done for decades all over the US, but only a relatively small number of office buildings make that economically feasible. In San Francisco, there is now one such conversion in the planning stages, it seems.
The other thing that has to happen is that the landlord has to default on the mortgage, and the lenders have to foreclose on the building and sell it for 20 cents on the dollar to a developer who will then have a much lower cost base and is more likely able to make a conversion work economically. All this takes years.
Wolf, in DC, I’ve seen a number of church rectories converted to Condos. No problem. They sold quickly. A 15 story building in Silver Spring, the Grammax Building, which was once the National Weather Service HQ building where I worked for 6 year was converted to condos a decade ago. No problem. Of course, these conversions work better with older buildings.
Thanks Wolf for the explanation and not berating me. I’m learning a lot from your website.
Money still seems very easy. How come ten year yield is falling for almost three months now? Why 10 year yield is lower than Federal Funds Rate?
Just look at today’s market. There’s you answer.
I don’t quite follow. Some of the high flying stocks are up big time in last couple of months.
It means that the “market” thinks the Fed is done so they are buying up long term bonds thinking the yields will drop on a fed pivot. And if they raise only 25 bps, they will be right, at least in the short term.
It’s called inversion. It is what happens before a recession
I think this pre-layoff, imminent recession period, is exactly like the buildup pre-hurricane, weather storm broadcasting.
There’s a large amount of people on the beach, oblivious to all news, then people in Nebraska glued to every new updated probability.
While some see a category 5 spinning monster, others are eager to stake out locations for hurricane parties, anticipating their fun future.
The lagging layoffs narrative, clearly suggests a communication breakdown. That brings up spin, propaganda and media distortion and the capitalistic notion of monetizing chaos, by generating noise and gaming the emergency envelope — versus viewing pandemic dynamics, where most modeling and forecasting ended up broken.
Either way, if we go back to the Katrina Hurricane, the lack of preparation and planning that resulted in chaos, provided a lesson for the next big storm. In general, there was a far greater awareness to be proactive and take measures to get away from danger.
That was then, but now we have amped up disinformation and distrust of virtually everything on the internet highway. The polarization and social fragmentation of the past 10 years has gone parabolic, just like financial markets, and now, as the hurricane approaches, that fragmentation amplifies chaos to new levels of distortion.
In two or three months, we’ll all have a far better understanding of the storm narrative — either it will have dissipated into exhaustion or we’ll definitely know the party barge is underwater.
Nostradamus
The same reasoning was used to push congress to increase work visa numbers and bring in more foreign workers. That is cheap disposable labor that does not demand much, and also acts as the proverbial sword of Damocles over the heads of local labor. The sad part is the people who made the bad decisions, that drove the companies to the brink, are now saying they are sorry in a letter to thousands of employees they are getting ready to flush, while facing no consequences themselves. Which tells me these creeps will be back to their shenanigans as soon as the winds turn slightly. Meantime the bought and paid for government looks the other way.
Ha. Madison Ave moved to the internet. Remember the series Bewitched where Darren would get up, have a nice breakfast and drive from New Rochelle to the office. Good luck with that. How can you plough who knows how many people into advertising. And call it “tech”, what nonsense.
“It’s still not easy because a laid-off Meta employee that was making $220,000 a year plus stock-based compensation plus a gazillion benefits, including working from home, isn’t eager to work in an office for the tech division of an industrial company doing something actually productive, for less.”
Except for not having worked for Meta, you’ve described my nephew. Making 4x annually what I did as a public high school teacher, he bragged about working only 4-6 hours a week, etc. Didn’t save. Quit Amazon to work for Uber, moved to the East Coast, overspent on a condo and now, guess what….unemployed.
Learning to adjust to making too much money for too little effort and now with a mortgage on a unit he bought at the peak.
Good luck nephew, I love you, but…
“It’s still not easy because a laid-off Meta employee that was making $220,000 a year plus stock-based compensation plus a gazillion benefits, including working from home, isn’t eager to work in an office for the tech division of an industrial company doing something actually productive, for less.”
Exactly. I think some smart employers will be leery of hiring people who were laid off from one of the heavily bloated tech companies. If hired, they’d drive their co-workers nuts as they whined their way to performing in a results-oriented environment.
Only in a brain-mushed and heavily overstimulated economic scenario could such ridiculous compensation levels and lavish benefits take place. The whole thing is actually kind of sickening.
A lot of that compensation is to cover cost of living. It’s a little more expensive to live in San Fran than St. Louis or Omaha. Even so, paying $220k plus generous benefits for your average software engineer is ridiculous.
Not sure if Musk is a genius here. Seems like he massively overpaid, his lawyers couldn’t figure out a way for him to back out the deal, and he’s running the standard PE play of cutting the company to profit rather than grow. Seems more necessity than vision.
I think that the entire tech industry is starting to herd layoffs. Unsure if they’re overdoing it like the restaurants, or ahead of the pack. What seems to be different is that Wall Street doesn’t assume these firms are all staffed by geniuses will devour the world because (some of) their access points are accessible through a browser or phone.