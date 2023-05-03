Fed Hikes by 25 Basis Points, to 5.25% Top of Range. Says, “Extent to which Additional Policy Firming May be Appropriate,” instead of “Pause.” QT Continues

The rate is now where it last was during the 14-month-long pause from June 2006 to August 2007.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s FOMC raised its five policy rates by 25 basis points today, which pushed the upper end to 5.25%, having now hiked by 500 basis points in 14 months. The vote was unanimous. It hiked:
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 5.0% and 5.25%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves to 5.15%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos to 5.25%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs) to 5.05%.
- Primary credit rate to 5.25% (what banks pay to borrow at the “Discount Window”).
With today’s policy move, the upper end of the federal funds rate target is now where it last had been during the pause of 14 months, from June 2006 to September 2007. Plateaus after a series of rate hikes are the rule. In 2018, the plateau (at 2.25%) lasted eight months. In 2000, the plateau (at 6.5%) lasted seven months:
But now there’s the worst bout of inflation in 40 years, amid doubts that the Fed has hiked rates enough to bring inflation back under control, and all bets are off about the length of the pause, or if the Fed will end the pause with a rate cut or a rate hike. The Reserve Bank of Australia just un-paused its policy and hiked out of the pause by another 25 basis points. So there’s that.
Language in the statement did not lock in the long-awaited pause. The statement didn’t mention “pause” at all, but instead said:
“In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.”
This gives the Fed room to move either to a pause or another hike at the next meeting.
In the March statement, the phrase on the prior statements, “ongoing rate increases will be appropriate,” was replaced by “some additional policy firming may be appropriate.”
On today’s statement, the March phrase, “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” was replaced by, “In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate…”
QT will continue on track, with the Treasury roll-off capped at $60 billion per month, and the MBS roll-off capped at $35 billion a month, same as in the prior months.
Today’s rate hits the “dot plot” projection for year-end. Near the end of each quarter, so in four of its eight meetings per year, the Fed releases its “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the “dot plot,” Today was one of the four meetings a year when the Fed doesn’t release a SEP. In the March SEP, the median projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2023 was 5.125%. With today’s rate hike, which put the federal funds target range between 5.0% and 5.25%, reaches this projection.
On the banking crisis and its impact on inflation, if any, the statement said: “The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”
Update on how Powell’s press conference went will follow shortly.
It’s amazing how much bile has unleashed in the last 20 minutes, now that the Fed funds rate slightly exceeds inflation.
The ZIRP addicts are continuing to blame the Fed for the recent bank failures, the upcoming bank failures, and Hurricane Chicken Little that is headed inbound for the economy. And they won’t stop complaining until the free money comes back to finance their insanity.
Yep, the only thing for sure it that wall street and the MSM will be out screaming bloody murder for rate cuts. No matter how hawkish Powell was after each meeting, the screamers came out reading the same script.
The fed owns the dollar. That is very powerful and they aren’t gonna lose it without a fight. They know markets rise and fall, politicians come and go. Those are all secondary concerns. Inflation has to be stopped or they lose that which makes them kings, and they know it.
rates, rates, rates.
what i want to hear about is the pace of QT. why not pick up the pace and sell off assets?
the Fed is not the only actor in this area, nor even the worst. the ECB and BOJ have purchased a much larger portion of the outstanding treasuries for their respective economies.
why is noone still talking/asking about the size of those balance sheets? the answer is that the financial markets know what an immense problem this is and how it continues to keep their asset bubbles intact. I’m going to try to find out if there is a projection of how far underwater the ECB’s unrealized losses on bonds are currently and what they could be if long term interest rates blow out further.
Hour and half before market close….wonder how the glue sniffing market will somehow interpret Pow Pow as saying tightening is done soo and cutting is coming between today and tomorrow…
Gotta do anything you can to lure those guacamole dip buyers back in right?
Stocks are up and oil is down.
Gold and silver up too.
Dollar is falling.
It’s almost as if the market doesn’t believe him
The Fed continues to raise rates and signals it may keep going .. and the market goes up.
Iran seizes a 2nd oil tanker, and oil goes down.
This market is insane!
It’s 100% fair and not rigged at all
This post didn’t age well.
It’s AI Algo’s doing their thing.
I think the Federal Reserve has done a reasonable job this tightening cycle. Especially not caving to market pressure.
Unfortunately a whole generation of Wall Street money managers, who’ve only known ZIRP & QE till now, keep trying to fight the Federal Reserve & front run the pivot (which, like a broken clock, they’ll eventually be correct on.)
Your definition of “reasonable job” is transitory interesting…
I disagree.
What marker pressure: stock market is going up and up and little bit below all time high.
I think FED is wrong that it didn’t purse more aggressive QT.
UNless the asset market crashes, inflation won’t be tamed. Still too much money sloshing around the economy.
i disagree and will say why. the Fed should have been liquidating their asset purchases when interest rates were still low. they cant sell them rapidly now because that would stick them with losses, so instead they hold onto them.
the Fed is doing the exact opposite of what it should be doing. it shouldnt be attacking the real economy with higher interest rates and trying to cause a recession. it should be pulling the rug out from under the markets by selling off all those assets, thereby putting the trickle-down “wealth effect” into a stunning reverse gear. as markets melted down to normalized valuations, it would cause asset bubbles to burst and inflation would come down rapidly. but it would be the rich who suffered, not as much the poor and middle class.
and the Fed will continue to have the back of the rich.
I agree. While I think the Fed needed to raise rates and has done so at a reasonable pace (any faster and we’d probably see more things like bank failures), they’ve been way too slow with QT. They could have rolled off an additional $1Tril in assets this past year without causing market stress (aside from deflating asset bubbles which is the whole point).
Banks still have a large amount of money parked with the Fed as excess reserves. That’s literally money that the banks have no economic use for (they’re not buying anything, or making loans with them). No real tightening will occur until that excess is mopped up and then money starts to drain from the actual asset markets.
Yellen came out to say the banking system is sound. Get out now!
When the government says all is fine they are just buying time to get out first. By the time they acknowledge the massacre it’s too late for the plebs. Just a PSA – you have been warned ⚠️
Honestly, I can’t recall a time when Yellen has been correct.
Yellen, a few years back:
– the banking system is “very much stronger” due to Fed supervision and higher capital levels.
– because of the measures the Fed has taken, another financial crisis is unlikely “in our lifetime.”
LOL.
She’s another idiot, regardless of her resume and academic wall paper.
Real inflation at 10%+++
Still lots of work to do…
At this rate it will be 3-4 years before inflation gets back to 2%.
Nah….
The 2022 “Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)” is gonna kick in any day now.
Let’s hope higher rates for the next decade, free $$ at next to nothing rates is what caused this in the first place.
Im certain the fed will drop rates to nothing again the moment the recession begins in earnest, and we can all play the “numbers go up means good” game again. Expect sub 1% by December.
Nope. We may soon have 45%+ interest rate as the federal governments defaults in a few days!
At this rate, core CPI inflation might never go back to 2%, or anywhere near 2%. And if this is the case, higher interest rates for much longer.
A large-enough recession is what resets inflation expectations, and resets changed consumer behavior as a result of prolonged high inflation. Throughout history it’s always been possible to bring inflation down eventually.
Of course, if deglobalization continues, it will be harder to reach 2%. But it wouldn’t be impossible.
“…clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am (stuck in the middle with you)…”
-gerry rafferty (r.i.p.)
may we all find a better day.
So Obama’s gang of Goldman Sachs experts handed out trillions of dollars under QE. The MBAs in the banks all figured the 0% interest rate party was never going to end. Unicorns appeared everywhere because the brilliant folks on Wall Street needed high ROI. Then COVID came along and suddenly it was the hundred dollar cheques to families that caused inflation. Moral hazard only works when it involves the poor. Now interest rates are skyrocketing because that’s the only tool in the box to crush inflation. Except high interest rates also cause inflation, when the cost of borrowing goes up for businesses. Also, the banks run by those MBA experts put all their money into 1% 10 year bonds, so now they’re going belly up. But they will be bailed out by the Fed because there’s no moral hazard when it involves rich people.
Am I getting this right?
What I really wanna know is…
When Powell said “(regrets) I’ve had a few”, was he thinking Old Blue Eyes, or Jonny Rotten?
Sid Vicious. The murderer.
That was a scary time of doldrums and resentments in the UK, deep stagflation. That fed the nihilism. Many attitudes (such as those of US auto workers as well as execs, same era, a time of substandard US cars), gave an awful feeling of decline. But it passed.
If Chris Whalen is right, net interest margins have been destroyed. Assets (mortgages) averaged around 3 1/4% for First Republic and their cost of funds was 2-3% (?). The net interest margin was less than 1% and that cannot cover overhead. Banks that own long term assets paying ~ 3% are functionally bankrupt since the Fed drove their cost of funds to about the same rate (if they continue paying 1/2%, they face withdrawals seeking higher rates).
The only solution to the broken business model of regional banks is to cut interest rates. If the bank failures continue (I expect they will), the Fed will be forced to cut rates (the discount window doesn’t help, as the the primary credit rate for the Boston Federal Reserve Bank’s discount window is 5.00%, i.e., cost of funds still way too high)
The other solution is to let longer rates drift higher. Right now 3-6 month treasuries are over 5%, but 10 year are only 3.5%. If QT continues and Powell doesn’t cave to wall street pressure, over time longer rates will adjust higher than short rates. It could take years.
What we have now is a generational shift from the easier and easier money of the past 30 years. Nobody believes they will follow thru. I think the fed knows they must or they will lose the dollar. The fed is playing the long game.
there is a simple way to push up long term interest rates – sell the balance sheet and take away the punchbowl from the markets.
Your “only” solution is just a plan to keep bad bank management in place.
In reality, there are many solutions. For example, those banks that took on interest rate risk and lost can raise equity capital and take a hit to the stock price. They can fire all the executives that got them into the mess. They can layoff excess employees to cut costs and cut out the free Starbucks coffee. They can cut dividends to shareholders, and claw back bonuses from executives.
As a last resort, they can get taken over by the FDIC, which will sell the assets to more competent management teams that care enough to manage interest rate risk and maintain adequate capital levels.
Buying long-term assets that pay 3% was moronic, and anyone who did so should suffer for it.
Obviously, somebody had to buy those US Treasuries.
Mike,
“The only solution to the broken business model of regional banks is to cut interest rates.”
LOL. No, the solution is to let the stockholders and bondholders of stupid-ass banks get wiped out. If you put your money on stupid-ass CEOs … on utter morons that bought 30-year securities in the summer of 2020 when they yielded 1% … you deserve watching your investment get wiped out. I’m so sick of this stuff.
The big problem this country now has is INFLATION. And I don’t give a rat’s ass about bank stockholders.
Smartly run banks will do just fine in this environment. They’ll thrive because of the higher interest rates they can charge. And moron-banks need to be taken out and dumped into a ditch.
Look at the stock of Republic Bank, that’s not a bank-stock chart but a crypto chart. Investors who believe in that stock got correctly wiped out:
The big problem this country now has is inflation. And I don’t give a rats ass about bank stockholders.
Smartly run banks will do just fine in this environment. And morons need to be taken out and dumped into a ditch.
Look at the stock of Republic Bank, that’s not a bank stock chart but a crypto chart. It’s the chart of a scam! The stock multiplied by 10 over a decade since its IPO. Well-run banks don’t do that. Investors who believed in this moron-scam-bank correctly got wiped out. That’s how scams should work:
Fully agree. Weak links in the system need to be taken out. Rate hikes are helping to clean them out of existance. Inflation fight is needed in a full on mode. So sad Powell’s so weak a communicator and can never make the straight point across.
Or option 2: the Fed induces market conditions that make those loans get paid back early.
For example, a recession will force many people who overextended into a 3% 30-yr mortgage on an overpriced home to sell or be foreclosed on when they lose their jobs.
And commercial loans and other asset-backed securities can get restructured as commercial real estate gets shellacked.
Yes, these will all involve loss of principal. But banks are supposed to keep reserves to protect against losses from their holdings. What’s that? None of these banks held enough reserves because holding such reserves is “capital inefficient” and Federal regulators looked the other way even as they knew of the tsunami of losses coming their way? Gee, looks like it’s not interest rates that are the real cause of bank failures, but CEO incompetence and regulatory capture. Those won’t go away by tinkering with the interest rate.
The real solution to bank failures is to string a few CEOs up on the walls of their banks when they fail, for everyone to see as the crows pick at their corpses. Or, since we’re not that barbaric, wipe out their entire net worth and throw them in jail for decades due to violating numerous banking laws that were passed after the last crisis. All of a sudden, you’ll find CEOs manage to run their banks without needing bailouts, regardless of interest rate moves.
I really hope the Bank of Canada unpauses. But, maybe it won’t be forced to? I am surprised by the (sort of) strength in the Canadian dollar. Well, “strength” is the wrong word. I really mean “unexpected lack of major weakness”. I would have guessed the CAD would have suffered more after the Federal Reserve raised their rates above the BoC’s rates the last time, and even more today. But, instead, we (i.e., Canadians) are now two increases behind the Fed’s curve and the CAD is still not totally pooping the bed. Is this temporary? I don’t get it – I thought the CAD/BoC would have totally been squeezed by the Fed by now.
Real estate here is having a tiny bounce (the scale of which is wildly exaggerated by various pro-real-estate media outlets, of course) which I assume is at least partly comprised of the Pivot Cult. Just middle-of-the-road stuff selling, though. Expensive places, which in my ugly medium-sized town on the coast of BC means a million and up (depending on the quality of particle board and glue) are getting no love at all. Still, some sort of fever is back in the air, and I caught a lecture from an over-housed Boomer recently about me needing to get on the property ladder- this hasn’t happened since the speculative frenzy of late 2021/early 2022. I didn’t miss it.
Anyways, it will be very interesting to see what the BoC does next and what that does to sentiment here.
TEMPLE
Still a long way from 1970 rates. My wife bought CDs at appropriately 13 percent and we also financed a sale of our house at 10.5 percent rate in 1984.
Powell has been consistent throughout this hiking phase, so I give him credit. He is data dependent, as he should be. Fed has two mandates, employment and inflation. Employment is strong, no problem. Inflation is horrible, big problem. He wants to get it down to 2%. That’s going to take a long time, imho. What he said today is what he has always said.
As for banks, the big problem is deposits are leaving for better paying money market funds. I have been moving my money out of banks and into 3, 4, 6 month T-bills for over a year now, so that I am getting an average of just over 5.2% on my assets (I have a lot of old I-bonds that have a fixed rate of 3%, so I am a little different from most people). I will continue to move money out of banks.
No reason to keep money earning .01% in a bank when you can get 5.21% on a 3-month T-bill. Schwab and Vanguard (the ones I use) charge no commission to buy and sell Treasuries. Keep only enough in a bank to pay your monthly bills.
A problem no one is talking about: As bank failures increase, the FDIC is going to have to raise insurance premiums. The highest now for the most risky banks is .42%. This will likely go higher. That may not sound like much but banks make their money off the spread, which is usually around 3% or so . These increasing FDIC insurance premiums are going to eat into the spread more and more. Sell bank stocks.
Speaking of selling bank stocks, PacWest just dropped 51% after hours today. It was around $30 last December. Today it is around $3.
After five years as Fed Chief, JPow has finally learned how to communicate with a bit of circumspection. The market should NOT know what the Fed’s meeting announcements will be with near certainty. Even Greenspan figured that out.
The economy of 2023 is far different than 1980. I believe the Fed has done a reasonable job with interest rates so far. Inflation will continue as more employees demand wage increases, but that too will wane in the coming months as more jobs are lost.
The Fed is likely believing they can manage through bank troubles. And seriously, the US wouldn’t miss a beat if 1/2 went away.
The big news though is that the Fed is not going back to anywhere near the ZIRP conditions of the past. The Fed will keep the dollar strong at all cost.
Wolf, question: Let’s assume the Federal Reserve pauses for a few months. What happens then? Does inflation just continue to heat up until the Fed resumes raising?
In the past — meaning 40 years ago — inflation of this type didn’t just go away by hiking rates to 5.25%. Rates eventually reached 20%, triggering the really bad double-dip recession, which finally knuckled inflation under. I don’t think this is needed now; 5.25% seems like a good first step, then wait and see. And if inflation resurges, go knock at it some more. Powell is fully aware of that possibility, from what he said today.
So what’s next?
I guess “higher for longer” was transitory.
“So what’s next?”
Higher for much longer?
Market ain’t buying the ‘pause’ narrative. It’s pricing in cuts. The 1 year Treasury yield dropped today to 4.67% and the two-year dropped by a quite lot – to 3.84. Not sure who the market believes but it ain’t the Fed.
I look to the horizon, and see an ocean of impaired assets and wishful balance sheets. When real price discovery, mark-to-market happens, I guess that means prices of many assets falling, some doing an inverse of the bubble charts: crater charts. The only thing holding up this levitation, that I can see, is the ever-enthusiastic over-optimistic patriotic American spender. Bless him, his wine spritzers and vacations and recreational vehicles and whatever. Is he benighted, or am, I? Time will tell, and I’m glad somebody’s having a little fun. Maybe the Fed helicopters will swoop to the rescue?
No Landing.