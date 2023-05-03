With Mortgage Rates Stuck at 6.5%, Spring Selling Season Turns into Dud

But unlike homeowners, homebuilders know how to sell into a down-market: by cutting prices. So a shift to new home sales.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The housing market is now in peak spring selling season. This is when sales volume surges and when home prices rise and when everything is rosy no matter what else is happening. But not this year, and we’ve already seen that with pending home sales that plunged 23% year-over-year in April, and we’ve seen it with closed sales in March that plunged 22%, and we’re now seeing that the situation got worse into late April and early May.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home, a leading indicator of home sales, dropped again in the latest week, and have remained solidly below the lockdown lows in April 2020, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today. Compared with the same week in prior years, purchase mortgage applications were down:
- By 32% from the same week in 2022
- By 40% from the same week in 2021
- By 36% from the same week in 2019
The MBA’s purchase mortgage index has now been hovering for weeks at the lows last seen during the bottom of Housing Bust 1. During the last week of February, it hit a 28-year low.
Mortgage rates really haven’t budged off the 6.5% range since coming down from the 7% range in November last year, with the average contract interest rate for conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages at 6.50% in the latest week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today:
So the housing market is not thawing out at 6.5% mortgage rates. A healthy housing market needs to have sellers and brokers that are in touch with reality, and the reality is set by potential buyers who’re waiting for prices to come down further.
Which has led to an interesting shift: from buying used homes to buying new homes, because there is a large supply of new homes, and homebuilders – unlike homeowners – are data-driven pros, they know how to sell into a down-market: by cutting prices. And they’re doing it, and buyers are flocking to it.
They’re offering lower price points, and they’re buying down mortgage rates for a set period, such as the first two years of the mortgage, which for buyers translates into a lower mortgage payment, which effectively feels like a price cut. Homebuilders can afford to because their costs have come down.
But homeowners are still stuck with in March 2022 pricing ideas. Those prices are now history, but potential sellers are having trouble adjusting, and so they’re not putting their homes that they have already moved out of on the market, hoping for better times, hoping for lower mortgage rates, while muttering, “and this too shall pass.”
For homebuyers, new houses may offer a better deal, and so there has been some shift in that direction.
But accepting a mortgage-rate buydown is risky if the buydown is only for a limited time, such as one year or two years, and then the mortgage reverts to a higher rate, and therefore a higher monthly payment that the buyer may have trouble making. Buyers are betting that by then mortgage rates will have dropped back to 4% or 3% or whatever, and that they can refinance at a rate similar to the buydown rates. That is a risky bet. If inflation stays high, rates won’t go back down, and then the mortgage payments jump, but so be it. That’ll be a problem for another day.
Do any of these national homebuilders have quality of workmanship near that of a random Irishman contactor in the SW/W burbs of Chicago?
What these national new house builders don’t have is: Decent lot sizes for new homes.
It’s not the sellers who are detached to reality. It’s the Fed, the govt, the banks that join together to not sell MBS outright, keep rates low, and give loans that will make net loss to put excess deposit money to use.
All because FDIC and Fed can put taxpayer money to bail everyone out.
Finish Fed put and Let financial markets decide rates based on risk, and all fake problems will be solved in 1 week.
You got that right. All the new home developments give you a small fenced in prison yard to look over while sitting on your 8-by-8 patio.
Based on the looks of the new properties when resold, the small lawns work great for dog urination, and that’s about it.
Think about this. The Federal Reserve has pumped 2.5 trillion into the MBS market and still needs to liquidate it. That is propping up the real estate market.
There are still suckers out there that just dont understand that housing is the asset class backed by debt and we have a debt bubble that is being deflated, albeit slowly. The Fed Reserve still has a LONG way to go and the ECB and BOJ have not even started to liquidate the debt bubble. Get rid of that bubble and real estate markets around the world will implode. Demographics are also bad for real estate as most of the developed countries dont have birth rates high enough to grow the population, yet housing development continues to increase the housing stock.
Nope, only worse than that
The USA 30 year fixed effectively allows home “owners” to hold to maturity instead of being forced to mark to market.
Canada has 5 year fixed, and many took out variable rate to eek out a tiny bit better rate to join the one way ticket to untold riches (train now cancelled).
Will the USA hold for long enough to throttle Canada?
I suspect they will. So does Trudeau. His only action has been to increase immigration rates to put upward pressure on housing. No industrial plan. No upskilling. Just doubling down.
500,000 new immigrants per year. And everyone wanting to live in a city within 30 minutes of the U.S. border.
99.99 % of Canada not attractive to foreigners that are not used to freezing temperatures and feet of snow.
3 month summers, maybe. 9 months of winter or tough sledding in the rain and mud.
“Multiculturalism” having strangled Canadian culture.
“Multiculturalism” strangled Canadian culture
Do you know who natural ” Canadians” are?
Obviously not. These are the Inuit. If you are not like that, then you also belong to the’ ‘multiculturalists’ ‘
I’m pretty sure the First Nations took the land from somebody else.
You are 100% on point, and I would add some wider doom, if you don’t object.
Here in Canada the RE is so deep underwater that if it doesn’t decompress ASAP it will suffocate the country itself, but we are hostages to political/financial incompetence. Our politicians at all levels still sell the same “affordable housing through more regulations” schtick, because RE is the most broadly held asset class held/aspired by majority citizens. Nobody rallies for cheaper stocks and more affordable bonds. Not even gold. Few have it, few aspire to have it. It’s what you do with the excess. What people have or want is a home, which is also an inflated asset up for global competition.
Many years of loading up on globally stolen wealth, rather than being the resource extraction and management peeps, ultimately comes at a higher social-economic cost.
Mark Cohodes knows the white collar crime well and has correctly stated just the other day: “Most Financial Criminals have cut their teeth in Canada, have lived there and or flow money thru that Cesspool”
My trusted REALTOR® said there never has been a better time to buy. She also said that there is no inventory and that prices will go up again as we get into the Summer busy season, the Fed Pivot or something like that.
I mean, she would never lead a buyer wrong?
No absolutely not, never, realtors adhere to the strictest code of conduct and undergo months of ethics training. They’re almost as trustworthy as low budget motel cleaning crews, just with higher salaries.
Hire a fudiciary financial advisor and ask him this question. It will cost you some, but can save you a lot.
BS, what if they are wrong?
A Realtor would absolutely know those bad Russkies blew up there own milti-billion dollar revenue pipeline too.
Trust them.
A used house salesperson is just about as trustworthy as a used car salesperson.
No worries, you can trust your realtor as much as you can trust Pow Pow or Greenspan. Inflation is transitory, not thinking about thinking about raising rates or there’s no housing bubble in 08 all aged like fine wine..
Fine wine that my dad once said it’s limited edition, then come to find out they were discontinued so I guess it’s limited after all…
I had to take a long trip yesterday, and getting hungry I desperately got a Big Mac Meal.
Price. C$11.79.
1970? .97
Price increase ? 1200%
Governments stated inflation rate of 2% means today’s price should be about C$2.70
So, if Government isn’t lying then there should be more food. No, no. Not True.
The Hedonistic Adjustment says I should have gotten better value, in taste, satisfaction, etc.
My stomach says no bloody way.
Dog and cat food are up like crazy, too.
It is probaly cheaper to buy one double big mac and feed it to your dog for 1 day and another for your cat for 2-3 days.
Of course, you are probably damaging them more than the animil food would have.
kam,
The problem is that you don’t know how to use a CPI calculator, and instead you make up BS.
So using US figures:
If you put US$0.97 into a US CPI calculator, for 1970, it will spit out the current value adjusted for the US government’s CPI inflation: $7.75.
“The average price for a McDonald’s Big Mac in the US is now estimated at $5.15,” the New York Post said on March 19, 2023.
So CPI says that there was more inflation than the Big Mac tells us. Happy?
Most realtors don’t know how our monetary system works.
It’s a bad job that has a low barrier to entry.
Central banks have ensured many of them make more than people doing core jobs that make our society function. In the same vein the same central bankers have eroded the value of real wealth creation. All this was fully understood by the generation who bought low, forcing their own children to buy high, in exchange for a few foreign holidays.
As a Realtor I can tell you very few of us have a bearish attitude! You could poll Financial Advisors and probably get the same percentage of bulls. I for one will and have been warning my clients the market is volatile and will most likely fall for the foreseeable future. Even in my market which enjoys the Great California Exodus with new residents moving here daily we are still down over 12% from peak. “Never been a better time to buy” not in my vocabulary. I understand the drive to sell but how can a little bump in a short lived spring buying season turn 7% mortgage rates and historic un-affordability into any thing but a top. No we are not back to normal and the correction is over.
6.5% Mortgages ? CHEAP.
Unless your working life started 20 years ago.
Financialization, absurdly low interest rates have destroyed Price Discovery. And viable businesses.
We listed our house in mid February (Mississauga, Ontario Canada).
Two weeks of showings, 2 open houses.
Sold in 3 weeks slightly over asking.
When we were considering the offers I asked ” shouldn’t we wait for the spring selling season?”
The agent with 30 years experience said while the seasonality may align with the numbers occasionally it’s an old fashioned view .
I remember 2010 everyone told me it was a bad time to buy. Bought the house and was one of the best purchases I ever made. Waiting for that sentiment again before purchasing a house. Will continue to rent for a while.
For some realtor hilarity, google an LA Times article from December 1, 2006 entitled “Optimism is Rising on the Housing Market.” It quotes realtors and “experts” that the housing market finally turned a corner on December 1, 2006 and that was the time to buy. This was right before 5 years of decline. Of course anyone who listened to them went underwater 30-40%.
Excellent point! Mass delusion and propaganda is becoming the new mantra for real estate agents. Many are spending a record number of dollars by attending these positive thinking seminars to sell more real estate listings. They even have how-to-be-great systems which charge over $2,000.00. Realtors are working like crazy to find out that there is nothing wrong with their work ethic-it’s the market stupid.
Patiently waiting for SoCal to crash. In the meantime, finding amusement in how stubborn SoCal sellers are, they obviously didn’t get this memo as now I am starting to see some Refin, Zillow listings in my inbox with now price increase..gotta love that.
Perhaps the increase is related to the “not in my area” and “still bidding wars in my neck of the wood” comments we will likely see in this article.
there are still some suckers buying homes. there will be no pity for them and no bailouts as their homes get foreclosed in three years.
Agree with you. The good news is that these fools are decreasing in number after all
Mortgages from 2008 till now have been re-worded to allow the banks to foreclose easier and not run into the troubles they did in the last housing collapse. They also shored up the MERS issues people could use to delay or stop foreclosures in the past. They also have spelled out the right to go after deficiencies owed by the borrower after foreclosure! People may not get thru this as easy as before. I wonder if the auto dealers will just look the other way when a short sale or foreclosure shows up on a credit report and just go ahead and sell these people a new car like they did last time?
Having spent some time on the automobile side of the equation, the standards used to evaluate creditworthiness for an automobile purchase differ somewhat from that of a home.
Why?
People will do all they can to keep their vehicle – when the SHTF, it’s among the last things they’ll let go. As the old joke went, “you can sleep in your car but can’t drive your house”.
The captive finance company for our mothership had their own criteria to evaluate a customer. FICO scores were only a small part of it. Are they a repeat customer with a satisfactory payoff? Did they pay for their last vehicle (reasonably) consistently and on time? Amount financed vs vehicle price (any equity?). And others….
BK’s and chargeoffs are not taken lightly. However, the vehicle is only a flatbed and an auction away. A house? Not so much.
Things were showing signs of heating up in San Diego, but I’m seeing the same thing now, not just stubborn sellers but very greedy sellers. Many houses are coming to market at what seems to be unrealistically high asking prices. Inventory is still super low, but stuff is sitting for a while now, and I attribute it to stupid high asking prices. I still think spring sales numbers are going to surprise folks, but a lot of stuff is sitting now at dumb prices.
Some of the “price increases” are nothing of the sort. The seller reduced the price $1,000 10 days ago to get to the top of the online queue and then raises the price $1,000 today to, again, get to the top of the queue and keep the listing “fresh”.
Net price change? $0.
It’s a game. I’ve been watching this for awhile now. These price movements show up in your email if you’ve searched for a property in a specific area. Appears to be more prevalent in Austin, TX as I don’t see it in other areas of interest.
I’ve seen emotional behavior on the part of sellers and buyers.
Regarding sellers, I’ve seen a properties listed at a price that increases as the home stays on market. The homeowners must be thinking supply and demand doesn’t apply to them.
When your home isn’t worth what you thought it was, it’s a hard fact to face. Some would rather deny the facts.
No inventory worst time to buyGS building new facilities in Dallas and may add 5000 new jobs but for Dallas market that’s not many jobs
Here in Long Island, N.Y. prices are higher than ever before. The new homes I am seeing have INCREASED their prices this week. The covid exodus from manhattan has really effected things. There was a glimmer of hope last November when we saw a few homes priced right and there was fewer buyers. So far this spring everything is selling.
Yes, I understand, not in my town. Alas, here’s what Zillow says that median price is doing in Long Island:
Here in Davis houses are selling like hotcakes at or over asking. Perhaps we are a special case but it is amazing!
Maybe SF folks leaving the city with a load of cash?
Yes, I understand, not in my town. Alas, here’s what Zillow says that median price is doing in Davis, CA:
In Elk Grove (zip code 95757 / 95758), I saw lots of pending home sales. It makes me scratch my head: where do the people get the money from? How could they afford 6.5% mortgage rate with a house price $600K on average?
At least I cannot afford it.
Not in my neighborhood :-) /sarc-off.
“Not in my neighborhood” folks: Pease look at WR’s other articles factually telling you how prices are down from the peak!
We have long way to go down and it’d happen slowly and painfully.
Also, more and more lay offs coming.
“those prices are now history”, sadly not nationally yet. Some major metros seem to be post bubble, but NH appears to still be rising. Average time on the market is below 7 days. Theres just not enough inventory for the pool of buyers. With service inflation so high those new homes are also a bit of a stretch. Heres to hoping the North East catches what the west has soon enough.
Wolf’s graphs have me questioning if Im gaslighting myself, but it seems NH is an exception and still not down, flat at least. I have no doubt prices will fall soon enough. “For the morning will come.”
https://www.zillow.com/home-values/39/nh/
“Permanent high plateau?”
With admiring attribution to economist Irving Fisher who’d proclaimed in 1929 that “stock prices have reached ‘what looks like a permanently high plateau.’”
Not that it is a good metric, but I just saw a house in Raleigh market went for 100k over asking.
The bidding wars are back! Might show up in days in about 3-6 months.
There will always be special houses in special locations with special people who really want it that will affect price of a particular property, especially when plenty of people still have plenty of cash. You don’t buy a house through self-checkout that is priced identically to every other house.
But what was the asking price? Which neighbourhood? Which house? I mean if I put a $100 bill up for sale at $70 I’m probably going to have a “bidding war” and will probably sell at “over asking”..
Excuse my skepticism but with every RE article wolf posts there’s all these types of comments with no real info to cross check, my realtor also tells me about these “special” houses in “special” neighborhoods every time I talk to him as if I can’t see that 720K properties from over a year ago are up for sale at around 650K-660K and most of them sit there a long time unsold.
I’m one of the homeowners who is holding off putting my house on the market. I would like to sell it, but as long as prices remain high and inventory remains low, I’m staying where I’m at.
Here in [city name] houses are [exaggerated enthusiasm about price]. I am seeing [unconfirmable first hand experience], and that’s exactly the opposite of what data shows. Our market is special because [made up idea].
Am I doing it right?
“They’re offering lower price points, and they’re buying down mortgage rates for a set period . . . ”
Ergo, this means builders still have big profits despite a big downturn in sales. Last fall when rates were pushing towards 7%, one of the big boy builders said their gross margins were like 43%.
All that to say, housing has barely begun to correct nationally to the level needed for long-term affordability. We’re maybe in the top of the 3rd inning.
Wolf routinely points out that the last downturn took 5 years to play out. So, it’s reasonable to think this time around will be at least 3 years, and we’re just now getting to the 1-year mark.
You forget that the property bubble of 2008 looked like a diaper compared to the current one. Then prices were falling for 5 years now they may be falling for 8 or 9 or more years
Big home builders stocks are trading at all time high. Go figure :-)
What’s going to pop this big fat bubble?
Higher unemployment and more rental vacancies.
In Seattle, it seems like people got the memo early on declines and cut prices to make sales. But as things transitioned to the low inventory stare down between sellers and buyers… well it seems to have created some upward pressure. We will see where this ends. Will there be a break through where some forced sellers dump inventory on the market, or will we stagnate through a decade long teeny tiny market with higher prices.
There is no seasonally udjusted upward pressure in Seattle.
It ends with unemployment increasing.
Nobody said anything about seasonality, undergirding my point is the fact that inventory is still low. Yes, the monthly and yearly trends are down, but Seattle still favors the seller. File this under strange but true!
Big tech employers in seattle laid off thousands.. one of the reasons for price decline there
I’m not sure if selling is related to layoffs, yet. When rates went up, and sales slowed, the Seattle region adjusted asking prices downward quickly, so I’ve read. Still a long way to go to bottom IMHO
I think the Fed would prefer long term stagnation at higher prices because that would get their inflation statistics back in line whilst preventing any realized losses on ever-sacred assets.
On the rate front, market knows for whom the FED works for hence market is up today.
As usual, FED hiked by piddly 25bps to please their masters.
I appreciate data but I can’t live and raise a family in it. I’ve been shopping for a place to live for the last couple months and I’m not seeing much improvement yet over years prior.
Last weekend I toured some neighborhoods 100+ miles away and it’s quite disheartening what little money buys (or rents) these days.
Related, I noticed that as of today Zillow is no longer giving an estimated monthly payment on listings. Now they want me to fill out a pre-qualification form for my “customized estimate.”
Totally your call SF, but that is the kind of thing that a good loan officer should be able to do for you when you get pre-approved. I make sure I am available evenings and weekends for when my clients are out looking at houses so they can know what the numbers are on the property before falling in love with it or making an offer.
I concur with you on money not going nearly as far as it used to, housing wise.
SnotFroth,
Get it over with, buy a house, pay out of your nose for it, thereby helping to prop up this market and allow a seller to get out, and then never look at Zillow again, and don’t worry about how much you’ve lost on it, or how much you’re paying to live there. Just don’t look. Just work hard, make your mortgage payments, maintain your house, and be happy with your family. And after 20 years, look on Zillow and see where you are.
I’m getting kinda worn out by all these millennials sitting by the sidelines griping and expressing their impatience with the house price declines… that they haven’t crashed all at once by a huge amount last month so that they could buy a cheap house.
Alternatively, you can rent a similar house for a lot less. But that doesn’t make you happy.
Colour me curious!! When we bought our second house [Canada], we paid off our 20 year mortgage in 13 years by paying weekly {bi-weekly is the same thing}. The interest rate was the same throughout – not too bad since it was either higher or changing meant a penalty. Is this option available to people in the U.S.?
You can do the same thing here if the paper doesn’t have a pre-payment penalty. Some banks allow you to set up a semi-monthly payment scheme. Other mortgagees just do it on their own. Once upon a time, we made one extra payment per year, which went entirely against the principal. The only catch is that you have to tell them it’s an extra payment, otherwise they book it as an advance payment and you don’t get the benefit (it gets amortized the same way as a regular payment).
Paying semi-monthly is a smart way to do it as it doesn’t increase your housing costs. Our way did, but – since it was optional – there was no pressure to make that additional payment.
Like in Vegas, if you play too long, your luck runs out.
When you are playing with the houses money, it’s easy to push your luck until its gone.
When it comes to speculative gains, the stock and RE markets are no different. The people who ride it up tend to ride it down.