The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, April Update: Year-over-Year Price Drops Worsen in San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver

Even Miami lost ground. Spring selling season is a dud so far. And the banking crisis hasn’t even made it into the data yet. That’s still to come.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Spring selling season is here, but so far, it’s a dud. In some markets, home prices fell from the prior month, despite spring selling season: Miami, Seattle, Las Vegas, Portland, New York City, Dallas, for example.
In other markets, prices ticked up from the prior month, but a lot less than a year ago, and so year-over-year, even in those markets, home prices either fell further, or the year-over-year gain was further reduced. This is based on today’s release of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index today.
For example, in the San Diego metro, house prices rose 1.5% from the prior month, but because that increase was a lot less than the increase in the same month last year, the year-over-year decline worsened to -4.1%, from -1.3% last month. San Diego’s year-over-year percentage change illustrates the principle of how the housing market is still worsening even with a seasonal uptick because that uptick was less than in the same period a year ago:
The effects of the banking crisis are not yet reflected in the housing market data. These home prices today are based on sales that closed in February and prior months, so the March fireworks at Silicon Valley Bank and at First Republic will make it into the housing data in future months.
Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “February” is a three-month moving average of home sales that were entered into public records in December, January, and February.
The list of year-over-year price decliners keeps getting longer. Prices are now down in 8 of the 20 metros that the Case-Shiller Home Price Index covers, double the 4 metros a month ago (percentage in parentheses reflects the year-over-year change the prior month):
- San Francisco Bay Area: –10.0% (from -7.7%)
- Seattle metro: -9.3% (from -5.1%)
- San Diego metro: -4.1% (from -1.3%)
- Portland metro: -3.2% (from -0.5%)
- Las Vegas: -2.6% (from +0.4%)
- Phoenix: -2.1% (from -0.01%)
- Los Angeles: -1.3% (from +1.0%)
- Denver metro: -1.2% (from 0.0%)
Prices down the most from their respective peaks (ranging from May to July 2022) in these metros:
- Seattle: -16.5%
- San Francisco Bay Area: -16.3%
- Las Vegas: -10.9%
- Phoenix: -10.4%
- San Diego: -10.1%
- Denver: -8.8%
- Portland: -8.7%
- Dallas: -8.5%
- Los Angeles: -7.3%
- Boston: -5.6%
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology). This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- From the peak in May: -16.5%.
- Year over year: -9.3%.
And here are the year-over-year percentage changes of the Seattle index. The current year-over-year decline of 9.3%, came after the 5.1% and 1.8% declines in the prior two months:
The San Francisco Bay Area:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May: -16.3%.
- Year over year: -10.0%.
And here are the year-over-year percentage changes of the index for the San Francisco Bay Area. This was the fourth month in a row of ever steeper year-over-year declines.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.5%.
- From the peak in May: -10.1%.
- Year over year: -4.1%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- From the peak in June: -10.4%.
- Year over year: -2.1%
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in July: -10.9%.
- Year over year: -2.6%
And here are the year-over-year percentage changes of the index for Las Vegas. This was the month the index flipped to a year-over-year decline.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- From the peak in May: -8.8%.
- Year over year: -1.2%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: -0.1%.
- From the peak in May: -8.7%.
- Year over year: -3.2%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: -0.02%.
- From the peak in June: -8.5%.
- Year over year: +2.0%
Los Angeles metro:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May: -7.3%.
- Year over year: -1.3%.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- From the peak in June: -5.6%.
- Year over year: +2.2%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- From the peak in June: -4.6%.
- Year over year: +1.1%
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- From peak in July: -4.7%
- Year over year: +7.7%
Miami metro:
- Month to month: -0.4%
- From peak in July: -2.9%
- Year over year: +10.8%
And here are the year-over-year percentage changes of the index for Miami. You can see that the market is about six to eight months behind Seattle:
New York metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%.
- From peak in July: -2.6%
- Year over year: +3.6%
The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. So that Miami index at 397 points in February is up by 297% since 2000. This makes Miami the #1 most Splendid Housing Bubble in terms of price increases since 2000. Miami has moved into the #1 slot because its prices started to fall later than in the prior #1, Los Angeles and then San Diego.
The New York metro index value of 269 indicates that house price inflation since 2000 was 169%, and though this is still a huge amount of house price inflation in 22 years, the metro forms the tail end of this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles. The remaining six markets in the Case Shiller index have experienced far less house price inflation since 2000, and don’t qualify for this list.
Let’s see how many comments we will get on this article “This is not happening in my neighborhood” this time around…
haha who knows….in SoCal, selected areas still doesn’t “feel” like it…case in point, idiot neighbor upstairs just sold their condo for $515k in LBC area. 1100 sq ft, bought last year for $450k ish and now pending in a week…so I guess there are still plenty of FOMO buyers out there.. This place, I wouldn’t pay $300k for but I guess I am not the majority…
How’s your neighbor the idiot?
Young couples, bought it, thinking they got a great deal at the previous price, and probably got FOMO into buying. Spent quite a bit to fix it up and dealt with many issues, like bathroom pipe leak, incompetent management company and high HOA fees, crazy neighbors surrounding them (one with a howling dog and a bi-polar screaming sister and a hoarder as upstairs neighbor)
Given how much it sold for, I wouldn’t be surprised they barely broke even if not a slight loss…maybe not as big of an idiot compare to if they end up selling with a big loss, still dumb IMHO. Probably could’ve done more homework and avoided all the headaches just to break even. The place is well overpriced for what it is, guess they are just lucky it hasn’t crashed on them yet and got out while the getting is still good as they say…
Now the new owner that just bought…will have to see what kind of genius they are to buy this place with a $500 HOA and all you get is the gardener blowing dirt on your car in the garage or a clueless association that do absolutely nothing to prevent break in at the garage…good luck
That was a lovely advert for detached single family dwellings :-) Anything with HOA is trouble. If you are renting it’s OK because you can just move.
When Iwas looking at houses, I refused to consider any properties with an HOA for exactly this reason.
From what I see where I have been looking to buy a house for the last 3 years (got outbid once), there is not much of anything decent for sale and when there is there are many offers. In a nice suburb of Cook Cty, a bungalow listed at 575k for only 3 days had multiple offers, and more than 50 ppl showing up to a 2 day open house. With Cook Cty taxes and 20% down the monthly payment is 4,000. There are several rehab houses but most ppl can’t afford a gut rehab, so the flippers buy them, still. My agent (who I think is actually good) tells me its the flippers buying these houses to rehab. They will make money even in a downturn. Rehab 2,100 sq ft house for 350k that needs pretty much everything will sell for 800 or 900k. I dont see prices rising here, but do see them stable. There are so many ppl looking to buy a house. Chicago is very expensive, and the only reason why it is said to be cheap here is because they include the worst neighborhoods that are war zones. So if you can get a decent house in a nice neighborhood in the suburbs for 575k that’s a steal. But it really isn’t. 4k a month to purchase is the same as rent. There are just a lot of buyers and not enough for sale. So that is a fact with what is happening where Im at and prices just have not cone down enough with the rates. That same house would have been 550k 2 or 3 years ago w lower rates. Not sure what’s going on.
Lisa,
Western ‘burbs of Chicago here. We’re planning on downsizing to a condo from a smaller house originally built in the early 1950’s. Where we have pretty much replaced everything.
The condos I see for sale on Redfin etc. are S-L-O-W-L-Y dropping in price.
Haven’t even talked with a Realtor yet. But we hope our house is dropping slower than the condos. :-)
Thanks for your report!
Lisa, all that you wrote is so true, even here in Missouri. You can get a home here in St. Louis for 30k but you probably wouldn’t want to live there. Anything decent and not in a crime ridden area is MUCH, MUCH more expensive.
Inventory of homes for sale has been decreasing this year in my town and subdivision. I keep track of this on a month to month basis and I was expecting inventory to increase as we got into the spring selling season. Possibilities:
1) Those who were planning on selling to “cash out” maybe realized this is not the time and are holding back. My question is: When is FOMO going to hit?
2) Those who bought in the last 2-3 years are not willing to give up their cheap payments due to the need of buying another home (interest rates too high and prices too high means cash flow would take a hit) or rent would be too high while they “sit this one out” and wait for the market to come back down.
Overall, inventory as a whole has been increasing, but certain areas seem to still have low inventory. No, the numbers don’t show there is a housing shortage. But it seems like sellers are being more cautious at the moment. Lots of homes have been put on the market, taken off, listed for rent, taken off, re-listed lower and so on. A few homes have been listed, taken off the market, remodeled, and re-listed higher and they still sit.
Buyers don’t seem interested in buying at these prices and sellers don’t seem interested in selling for lower prices. When will FOMO hit on the seller’s side, especially those with multiple properties?
I got a robocall asking me if I wanna sell a property… because demand is high, supply is tight, the best time to get on the market is now, and blah blah blah.
Having to spam that message out there speaks for itself!
I get calls like that every week and label them as Spam. But they keep coming!
I also still get mailings from Opendoor, Redfin and others I have never heard of asking if I want to sell my house.
I got a real person call me up to ask if I needed roofing work. He used my real name. I asked how he got my number. He lied and said he got it from a neighbor. I told him no neighbor knows my phone number. I told hm he lied and to try again Then he said he got it from public records. OOps, another lie. I have an unlisted number. Then I told him why should I hire you if you’ve already led twice?? Then I told him to get lost and hung up on him.
Everyone wants to think that Miami is different what with all the new money arriving from NYC…but if you really drill down there are countless neighborhoods where prices are already down 40 or 50 percent. Miami has always been a low-income city and a few hedge funds relocating there isn’t going to change that. I saw one house that last sold for 2 million in 2010 and now asking 25 million. But all it takes is one oligarch
Exactly.
If so many people are leaving northeast and bidding up FL and southeast, why’s northeast is holding up nicely?
Someone’s a lion. I think it’s the realtor.
I live in Delray Beach. It’s not different. What happened was a lot of people moved down to Florida during the pandemic and assumed their WFH jobs were permanent. These were people making NY finance salaries, and they bid prices up. Now I’m seeing a lot of them move back to New York (look at houses on Zillow that were purchased in 2020 or 2021 and are now on the market), or take jobs here for much less money. It was never sustainable, and anybody who thought Citadel moving was going to materially impact a metro area with 6 million people was deluding himself.
Brickell, Wynnwood, and to some degree downtown Fort Lauderdale off Las Olas are still holding up, but the rest is collapsing. I’m seeing rental units on the market forever, something that didn’t happen at all the past two or three years.
Prices are still shockingly high. Considering where interest rates, I’m surprised there’s any movement in any of these markets. Lots of last gaspers, I guess. Saw the same flagrant innumeracy in 2009.
We are not seeing any slow down in Northern Virginia. Houses are selling in days at more than the asking price in many cases. New builders are going crazy and increasing prices every month with no end in sight.
That’s why I give you some actual data so you don’t have to rely on “selling in days” and “more than asking prices” and “going crazy” and “with no end in sight.”
In addition to the data above, to get greater detail, I’m also now looking at the Bright MLS Mid-Atlantic report for March, for Northern Virginia/Washington Metro (Frederick, Loudoun, Montgomery, Fairfax, Arlington, DC, and Prince George), in March:
Sales -29% yoy
Median price: -2.0% yoy
New pending: -28% yoy
Median days on the market: +3 days yoy
Active listings: +19.4% yoy
Showings: -27.9% yoy
Thanks WR for your energy and enthusiastic to reply and refute ‘not in my neighborhood’ people 😀
The Delusion is deep in that one (previous post) master Yoda!
Trolls cannot trick the wolfman!
Clap for the Wolfman
He gon’ rate your record high
Clap for the Wolfman
You gon’ dig him ’til the day you die…
Your assessment is what I’m seeing as this spring being a dud. Lower priced homes are moving fast but the number of sales are way down from a year ago. This fall and winter will be interesting?
The city of Washington DC is not showing any price drops that I can see. There are so few listings that once a property is listed it is gone. Sleazebag realtors are even putting up signs saying “Gone” once they get a contract on an overpriced house.
I just saw another article that is supposed to be reporting on the same data but they say there was surprise bounce in the housing market. Let the good times roll.
With that said it does seems to be an asking price bounce in the market around here lately. I am not sure what is going on with that. I did a little investigating and seems that quite a few houses that have sold recently have all been instantly listed on AirBnB. I am curious how that will work out for them, given how empty the 5 or so AirBnBs I walk past daily seem to be. I will add I live mid size city which in my opinion has little draw for tourists outside of a larger regional hospital.
Starting to see small clusters of AirBnBs being listed as furnished long term rentals, but their monthly asking prices are still exorbitant.
If the economy remains strong, and people have money to spend, then these AirBnBs would stay strong and thus home prices would stay strong or go down slow.
If the economy tumbles, lay offs happen then it’d be a different story.
It’s definitely an interesting story.
I think layoffs have just gotten started.
I just don’t think this can continue. Every single person I am friends with who is making 6 figures has slowed down their spending. We didn’t take a Spring vacation and have refused to buy a second car. We need to buy a house but that has to be before my kid is a freshman in HS next year. Hopefully by then things won’t be so crazy. Who knows, I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. 2008 seems like a nothing burger
Seeing the tops form on those graphs brings a faint glimmer of hope to my bleak, shriveled heart.
Hopefully next year something comes into reach so I can stop being a rent refugee.
Around here, well priced homes still sell within a week. There’s a lot of pent up demand waiting for either prices or mortgage rates to drop.
If people need to start selling/downsizing/foreclosing it could trigger a big slip in the market.
American cities seem to be on track for a correction, but here in Canada, the real estate prices are doing a dead cat bounce.
There are bidding wars and rumours of bidding wars right now in Canadian real estate. It’s a mess.
I’ve done a social experiment about the labour market. I applied for the Amazon warehouse jobs. Indeed shows at least 8,000+ applicants and on ZipRecruiter the job ended before the day ended.
Who is buying Canadian real estate at the crazy prices?
Edit: I changed my username because of those hosers across Alaska appropriating the last letter of the alphabet.
I’ve heard that your government is now doing things to prop up the market. Sad if it’s true. It would be no different than an admission that the market can’t survive on its own. I’ve always adored Canada. Grew up on the great lakes, loved going across to Ontario. I wish you well.
It’s very much worth noting that it took another 4-5 years for house prices to stop declining once the Fed actually started lowering rates prior to the Great Financial Crisis really gathering steam.
This market is NOT the stonk mkt where prices turn on a dime.
As the current economy continues to weaken, and eventually break (you all know it’s coming… again), only then will the Fed stop raising rates and begin QE again. But at that point it’ll be too late and we’ll slide into the abyss again.
Keep your powder dry and await the asset fire-sales with bated breath.
Rightly said, it’d be a slow moving process.
Last HB, HB12 took 5 years to find its bottom.
There won’t be a housing bust of the (national) level of 08/09+ this time around. Largely due to that prior bust resulting in too low and slow growth from 2007 to pre-2021. Now there are pockets of overpriced housing (primarily in Cali/Florida) but most markets are still very affordable. This is especially the case when compared globally.
Most markets are not very affordable. Right? Especially not with current rates.
The condo I’m living in was purchased 6 years ago with a monthly payment of 1.9k. Someone coming in today, at today’s estimated price and rates would have a monthly payment of 3.4k.
Dude, that’s approaching double. In 6 years.
That’s not very affordable. It’s not even regular affordable. The vast majority of people in seemingly the vast majority of US cities couldn’t comfortably afford their own house if they had to buy it today.
Price increase does not equal unaffordable. Home price to income ratios are key (and of course income vs payments).
Those ratios suggest US housing is more affordable after the recent run-up vs:
Canada (by a factor of about 2x)
Virtually all of Europe
Australia/New Zealand
Of course virtually all advanced economies in Asia (not saying much)
While real estate markets are regional / national, you can still make these comparisons.
Pockets of the US are indeed unaffordable (eg California) – that is, income-adjusted they look closer to Northern Europe (though still cheap vs Canada).
But affordability in the US is still very good. Combined with lack of widespread fraud, ARM usage, and multi-home private speculative (domestic) investment ala 2005-2007… there will be no collapse.
I would post the address if Wolf would let me, but I bought a house in Austin in 78731 on nearly an acre of land for 450K in 2013. That same house is now Zestimated at about 1.5 million.
Yes, the new owners did a bit of remodeling but rather than preserving what was an interesting architectural work, they tried to make it look like a Hilton Garden Inn
Truth, how do you explain the current rate of decline, which is much faster than what occurred during HB1?
Ridiculous comparison in the above post between the US and those even bigger bubble countries.
Longer term, rates are destined to “blow out” since the interest rate cycle dating from 1981 almost certainly turned in 2020. This is just the beginning of a multi-decade rise in rates, like the last one from the 1940’s to 1981. The fundamentals are also far worse, credit quality and credit standards are in the gutter, and the USD is a lot more likely to lose a lot of value versus the currencies that will matter most. E.g., the currencies of the countries which actually produce real stuff and aren’t based upon services with inflated wages which are likely to be a lot less competitive in the future.
“Those ratios suggest US housing is more affordable after the recent run-up vs:
Canada (by a factor of about 2x)
Virtually all of Europe
Australia/New Zealand
Of course virtually all advanced economies in Asia (not saying much)”
I am so tired of people just putting mindless info out there.
You would not talk how in EU, health care and collage education, etc is free/affordable so they don’t have to spend literally tens of thousand and thousands of their income annually on these things. Yes housing is more expensive there but there are lot of other things that are free/less expensive there which cost tens of thousands annually in US.
And the reason why you dont talk about it, is cause you dont know jack sh*t. You just read some sh*t some where, and start posting it in other websites as it suites your agenda.
You are trying to compare apple and oranges. Completely different dynamic, income, expense, etc.
Similar thing with Asia too.
@Truth:
“Price increase does not equal unaffordable. Home price to income ratios are key.”
Of course it’s key. Which is why I showed the mortgage payment figures doubling. Unless you think incomes for americans have also nearly doubled in the same six years?
Going back to this condo I’m sitting in right now:
In 2017, this condo would’ve cost 28.5% of the city’s median gross income, not including hoa fees, utilities, etc.
In 2023, that jumps to 45%!! After hoa and other housing-related expenses, you’re talking 50+ percent of GROSS income for the median earner. This is not some luxury high-rise. This is a 120 year old co-op with outdated central heat, no in-unit laundry, no dedicated parking… See where I’m going with this?
If we assume the median wage earner is taking home 70% of pay, after all deductions, retirement, taxes, etc, then that leaves a monthly budget of less than $1500 for everything else. Food, drink, car, fuel, insurance, pet costs, home maintenance, travel, entertainment. And remember, all that stuff now costs 15-20% higher than it used to.
No matter how you cut it, it’s a big change in financial feasibility, and hence, a big reduction in affordability.
Username does not check out. Sounds more like used house salesman truth.
“There won’t be a housing bust of the (national) level of 08/09+ this time around. Largely due to that prior bust resulting in too low and slow growth from 2007 to pre-2021… most markets are still very affordable.”
That doesn’t make any sense at all. If most markets are still affordable, how do you explain sales tanking everywhere, like in the last bastion of east-coast hope, Miami. Sales have cratered 41% YoY there now. Guess where prices are soon to follow. Shouldn’t sales continue unabated if prices were still affordable, as opposed to being almost halved?
The Everything Bubble is far larger than anything seen during the GFC, so how you’re extrapolating that this particular bust won’t be as bad as that one seems like wishful thinking. Or possibly untruth.
“There won’t be a housing bust of the (national) level of 08/09+ this time around. ”
I thought the same in 2008 :-).
Affordability trumps all.
It is possible, there may not be any crash of there are no lay offs, all get big pay hike and rates go down big time. I see none of these happening.
I work in a DC area Land Records office. Volume is still massively down the past several months and not getting any better. I’m surprised that the drop is only 29% year over year myself for the region. Thanks for the stats Wolf, informative as always.
Prices are declining but i still see some people fomoing. I can not understand why. Are they being mislead into fomoing by realtors?
I think it’s because of the “low inventory” narrative. People need to live somewhere and they don’t want to rent. There’s just a lot of ppl who want a house to buy. But the more affordable houses in high tax areas have very high monthly payments. I don’t know how there’s so many bidders on the most affordable houses. How the heck are avg income folks going to pay for that with all the other expenses? It absolutely cannot last.
Please come east asap. Pouring concrete diy to make more room in house for babyyy
-10 to 20% needed for affordability
Wolf/others – how long do you think it will take to erase pandemic gains?
My guess is 2 years or so.
Last housing bubble, it took 5 years or so to find its bottom.
This time, if no huge lay offs happen, may be home prices may never crash but affordability is terrible atm.
Here in the Coachella Valley there is limited inventory on the market. Prices have skyrocketed here due to the work from home movement as well as the prevalence of investors buying SFRs for short term rentals. Prices in middle class neighborhoods have almost doubled over the past 4 years. I moved back here last year, and hope that prices start dropping soon so it will be possible to stop renting and that I can finally purchase a house.
I hope all the investors who took opportunities away from actual families get crushed
All depends on people ability to vacation.
This year, it’s $500 the ticket for one weekend of Coachella festival. People ready to put this kind of money on a festival don’t mind the AirBnb nightly price, it’s all going to ballooning credit card debts anyway..
Isn’t the sub-story here that some smaller and/or warmer cities are attracting disproportionately more domestic migrants than the largest property markets have in the past, and therefore are experiencing more consistent housing demand and stable property values?
It’s incredible how the same axiomatic sentiment, prognostications and even stock language like “keep your powder dry” echoes almost exactly the type of commentary I’d see throughout finance & Real Estate centered blogs back in ‘08-‘10.
I sensed even back then that the reflation of the housing bubble was in the cards. Crazy to see it finally somewhat widely acknowledged/denied and starting to totter.
Welcome back! don’t disappear – we miss your insight. I certainly do :)
Not all homes in New England are selling like you described. In Newburyport, MA, a highly sought after area, a brand new home, 3700 sf 4 bed, 4 bath with a two car garage has been sitting on the market for over 64 days. They just lowered the price 101k. You can look it up on Realtor. They keep holding open houses and no one is buying it.
I forgot to mention, the home in Newburyport, MA is listed at 1.7 million.
SocalJim,
This is called a “sponsored post,” meaning a form of advertising that Teri Adler put together and is trying to spread around. How much did you get paid by Teri Adler to post this?
Why not delete it?
Normally I do, but I saw it too late, people already replied, including Lucca’s comment, which was interesting, and so I decided (maybe wrongly) not to delete it but to explain it.
Blog spam is a disease. Much of it is porn, but there is other stuff too, most of which I can block and delete with my brains tied behind my back.
But RE is much more sophisticated. Teri Adler put this out on purpose, she knows what she is doing, this is a very slick thing to do, and she pulled it off well, so I kind of admire the skill of it, and that’s why she is successful selling RE. But if Teri Adler wants to advertise on my site, she can contact me and buy a banner ad for example.
Because it’s humorous? I certainly hope nobody would fall for it.
Curious if it was the real SocalJim. If yes I don’t think this is his way to make money. And if it were, then things must have gone really bad :)
If SocalJim didn’t get paid by Teri Adler then he performed unpaid labor for her.
with all due respect Wolf, I have very hard time believing that Adler would hire SocalJim to come back to this site because she so badly wanted to advertise to us readers :)
Not surprising – Wellesley is full of people with way too much money. Exactly the types who would fomo into an overpriced property.
Even if this all is true, here’s the only way it makes sense to me:
Inventory is so strapped that the only people left on the demand side are folks with exceptional incomes, too much cash set aside, or too stupid to know they can’t afford a $1.5m house.
If you restricted inventory in Wellesley to only one SFH of moderate quality, all those same folks would bid it to the moon anyway.
Eventually the market will jostle itself loose, inventory will expand, prices will fall, and average people will finally be able to buy something without betting so heavily that the next ten years of raises will lift them to the point where they can start going on vacations again.
For me the big question is, how fast will inventory loosen up again. If it’s gradual, we could see a prolonged period of just slightly reduced tension for average buyers. If prices drop enough for panic to set in among would-be sellers, we could find ourselves in a buyers’ market overnight.
…and I haven’t seen anybody factor in the cumulative 12-14%+ 2+ years of FJB inflation.
Yes! I said something similar about inflation adjusted prices pushing towards -30%, but it was deleted.
I deleted it because I already explained a gazillion times that the Case Shiller IS AN INFLATION INDEX, of HOUSE PRICE INFLATION, that measures how many more dollars it takes to buy the SAME HOUSE, which is how you measure the purchasing power of the dollar, which is what inflation is. And I explained a gazillion times that it is conceptual BS to adjust one inflation index (Case-Shiller house price inflation index) by another inflation index (such as CPI or your own silly inflation index), or adjust for example, the CPI by the PCE price index, or adjust a wage inflation index by a wholesale inflation index. I’m so sick of having to explain this every frigging time.
The mistake I made is not seeing and deleting Javert James’s comment.
And I use the Case-Shiller Index in my coverage of CPI inflation:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/04/12/services-inflation-rages-durable-goods-prices-rise-again-after-6-months-of-declines-food-inflation-backs-off-energy-plunges/
Alec,
And if you read the article, which is obviously too much to ask, you would have seen this:
“The Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. So that Miami index at 397 points in February is up by 297% since 2000.”
This index gives you the house price inflation rate since 2000 for each market.
I’ve been looking at a number of small to mid size cities for retirement and have not seen a significant price drop. This bubble pop appears to be limited to the super popular cities.
No, it is spreading widely at this point. The CS regions are pretty big. I suspect that many people think it isn’t happening where they are looking because prices are still really high, and that’s true… but they are coming down, at least in the areas where they ran up a bunch.
Seattle is set to crash the hardest and fastest this time (usually it is late to the crash parties) after the greatest over build of RE in history here when the City junked their application process and allowed developers free range.
The artificial market that the City created was for these tall-skinnies, a dark space full of stairs. Put six or even seven at a time, on a single lot, Let them be priced north of 600k. Totally illiquid. Can’t even rent them to cover the mortgage payment. For at least a year now.
The city is full of these hastily built Lego-block looking abominations. Maybe these things are worth 200k.
City gained a 100k peeps in the decade before COVID but that’s backed up to near-zero growth from the 2020 census.
With more big layoffs coming, might be like ‘68 bust all over again…., I can stay and turn the lights out.
I turned out the lights in Seattle in 1973. The happiest day was when I left and drove across Idaho visited the sight of Custer’s last stand and made my way all the way to DC where I’m still living and working. I noticed in my Google search that the block I lived on Summit Ave E, Capitol hill is now all different. Don’t recognize a single building. Lots more apartments.
I have been a patient buyer on the sidelines for the past one year in Collin County (Frisco/Prosper), TX area.. I went window shopping this weekend.. and nope the same frenzy is still in place.. SFH spec builds that were selling for 550-600k around 2020 are all now getting sold for 970 – 1.1mil!! I’m not even in the game anymore.. no incentives nothing.. With a 800+ credit score and 30% down payment I qualified for 5.875 interest rate and ..my pocket would still hurt badly with interest and taxes..
OK, look, just for the heck of it, since I kinda know the place, I checked out Frisco, TX, on Zillow.
Median price: $647K, -5% from peak last July; nearly flat yoy
14.6% Percent of sales over list price (February 28, 2023)
69.8% Percent of sales under list price (February 28, 2023)
If you go “window shopping,” what you see are homes for sale, and listing prices, not sold prices.
You’re comparing listing prices to where they were 2-3 years ago. Look at the chart, how it started trending down after July for the first time ever in the data going back to 2014.
https://www.zillow.com/home-values/18208/frisco-tx/
You people are thinking in time frames of video games and cryptos. Do you think housing is going to drop 50% overnight?
Millennials, now the biggest generation and now in their high-income years, have for years been trying to outcompete each other and to outbid each other to buy homes, and they trampled on each other to buy homes, and they got so antsy that they often bought sight-unseen, just looking at promos and videos, and offering ridiculous amounts over asking. They’re the ones that caused prices to spike over the past few years.
First-time buyers are what drives up prices, not a homeowner that sells one home and buys another (-1 +1 = 0) which has zero impact on the market. The entire industry is drooling over “first-time buyers,” and that’s why the National Association of Realtors (NAR) tracks them separately, and reports data on them. First-time buyers are the classic drivers of price increases.
And now there is the biggest generation of first-time buyers ever, and they’re frustrated and eager, as you make so very clear. But you gotta look at the data and not get caught up in the frenzy.
Wolf, does the data provide any ability to analyze what percentage of homes are owned as second/vacation properties? Not properties purchased primarily for investment/rental/Airbnb, but as a second home for an existing family?
I know several people in my own building who have bought getaway properties in nearby mountain or beach towns. And many more who now own homes both in Florida and up north. Obviously neither of these scenarios are new phenomena, but wondering if we can quantity how much of the restriction on inventory may be due to folks buying homes for part-year usage, since remote work and a wave of pandemic-induced retirees has pushed people to explore more flexible living arrangement across properties.
“SFH spec builds that were selling for 550-600k around 2020 are all now getting sold for 970 – 1.1mil!!”
Ermm…no…
(nope.)
Wolf’s charts and data are so cool – and the Case-Schiller is the best metric of all.
We’re beyond a year from peak pricing in all markets now, yet, per Wolf’s report, only 8 out of 20 (less than half) are showing YOY declines, and only ONE (1) is double digit so far (San Fran).
Like in the GFC, the super crazy markets will EVENTUALLY show huge pullbacks, but considering the meteoric rise from 2018-2021, those pullbacks will be merely corrections to a trend norm, and that trend norm will still be relatively unaffordable, especially if interest rates stay north of 6%.
As for the other 60% of markets not reflected in these articles, still showing YOY increases, including some of the anecdotal FOMO stories we keep hearing, the best yer gonna get is a leveling on price or maybe a slight drop after this round of Fed Reserve shenanigans plays itself out.
Overbuilt attractive Multi-Fam will hopefully come to the rescue to make renting more affordable against the backdrop of continuously unattainable home ownership.
Your comments are inconsistent with the trends seen in the data. I really don’t know how anyone can look at this data and not see the trends.
We have a market that reacted to the most insane monetary policy in US history, including direct injections of heroin based on massive MBS purchases by the Fed. The only way that the resulting prices can be maintained is for a resumption of that policy. If that occurs then your pipe dreams may come true. If, on the other hand, future monetary policy does not exhibit the same degree of insanity, then all bets are off.
The “it’s not happening here” crowd make me laugh. You really think that while prices are going down in places where people actually WANT to live, they will not go down in places that no one wants to live?
You’re not seeing price drops because you live in (fill in blank with shitty state). It’s already cheap and the whole state is a “fixer upper”. Too much Aerosmith, I suppose. “Dream on, dream on, dream on”
So Cal and Sights
If you actually read my comment (as Wolf might say) – I agree prices are gonna come down – but only back to where they were trending – reversing the crazy spikes – and yes – the crappy markets (I live in one of the desirable ones which is still way above trend) – will show little change (maybe slight down).
In the GFC, as Wolf’s charts above reflect, especially in the sand states, pricing reversed rapidly and dropped BELOW the former trend. I’m just saying that ain’t gonna happen this time. Therefore, since we were trending (2015-2019) high to begin with, when we revert back to where we would have trended to begin with – it’s NOT gonna be a buyer’s banquet like it was in the GFC.