Services Inflation Rages, Durable Goods Prices Rise Again after 6 Months of Declines. Food Inflation Backs Off, Energy Plunges

Housing inflation is peaking at 8%-plus.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was marked by plunging energy prices and surging services prices. Food inflation slowed, and month to month actually dipped for the first time in nearly three years. But durable goods inflation month-to-month suddenly rose again, after having been negative for six months, reminding us that inflation is a game of Whac A Mole:
- Services without energy services: annual inflation jumped by 7.1% from a year ago, after the four-decade high of 7.3% in February, driven by housing, food services (food away from home), auto insurance, repair services, airline fares, pet services, and hotels.
- Food at home: inflation dipped in March from February (-0.3%), the first dip since November 2020. Year-over-year, prices increased at the slowest rate since January 2022 (+8.4%).
- Energy inflation plunged month to month (-3.5%), and year-over-year (-6.4%), driven by a plunge in prices of gasoline and natural gas.
- Durable goods prices rose month-to-month (+0.4%), the first rise since last August. Year-over-year, the index dipped at the slowest pace this year (-1.0%), on a smaller price decline in used vehicles and price increases in new vehicles and household furnishings and appliances.
- Core CPI: rose 0.4% month-to-month, in the same range for the fourth month in a row. Year-over-year, core CPI accelerated again (+5.6%), after decelerating since September.
- Overall CPI (CPI-U): +0.1% month-to-month, +5.0% year-over-year.
“Core” CPI.
Core CPI – without the volatile food and energy products that consumer buy – jumped by 5.6% year-over-year, hotter than the 5.5% increase in the prior month, and the first year-over-year increase since September:
Month-over-month, core CPI jumped by 0.4%, driven by raging inflation in services, and now suddenly by a jump in durable goods inflation.
To see the trends amid these big monthly ups and downs, here is the three-month moving average of core CPI.
Core Services inflation (without energy services).
The CPI for services inflation without energy services jumped by 7.1% from a year ago, after the 7.3% jump in February. This was the fourth month in a row at 7%-plus, the highest range since 1982. Nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes into services.
Month-to-month, services inflation without energy services jumped by 0.4% in March, down from the 0.6% jump in February. Month-to-month moves are volatile. The trends show up better in the three-month moving average of the month-to-month changes, and you can see that it has slowed in recent months just a tiny bit from last summer and remains at about double the rate before the pandemic:
|Major Services without Energy
|Weight in CPI
|MoM
|YoY
|Services without energy
|62.1%
|0.4%
|7.1%
|Airline fares
|0.6%
|4.0%
|17.7%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|2.6%
|1.2%
|15.0%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.1%
|0.3%
|13.3%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.5%
|0.5%
|8.6%
|Food services (food away from home)
|4.8%
|0.6%
|8.8%
|Rent of primary residence
|7.5%
|0.5%
|8.8%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|25.4%
|0.5%
|8.0%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.1%
|0.3%
|6.7%
|Hotels, motels, etc.
|1.0%
|3.1%
|8.1%
|Recreation services, admission to movies, concerts, sports events
|3.1%
|0.0%
|5.9%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|1.4%
|0.5%
|5.3%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|1.1%
|0.3%
|5.4%
|Video and audio services, cable
|1.0%
|0.9%
|5.8%
|Medical care services & insurance
|6.5%
|-0.5%
|1.0%
|Education and communication services
|4.9%
|0.3%
|3.3%
|Tenants’ & Household insurance
|0.4%
|0.0%
|0.9%
|Car and truck rental
|0.1%
|-3.8%
|-8.9%
Reminder: Health insurance mega-adjustment understates CPI, core CPI, services CPI, and Medical Services CPI for another six months.
BLS undertakes annual adjustments in how it estimates the costs of health insurance and then spreads those adjustments over the following 12 months. For the 12 months through September 2022, CPI overestimated health insurance inflation (+28% yoy in September 2022). That over-estimation has been getting deducted every month, starting with the first mega-adjustment in October 2022 (more here),and this will continue through September 2023.
This mega-adjustment of the CPI for health insurance understates overall CPI, core CPI, services CPI, and Medical Services CPI.
So the CPI for health insurance plunged by 4.2% in March from February by 10.7% year-over-year.
The Fed’s favored inflation measure, the PCE price index, figures health insurance inflation differently and didn’t suffer these adjustments.
The CPI for housing as a service.
The CPI for housing as a service is based on rent factors, primarily “Rent of primary residence” (weight: 7.5% of total CPI) and “Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” (weight: 25.4% of total CPI).
“Rent of primary residence” tracks actual rents paid by tenants in houses and apartments, including rent-controlled units. The survey follows the same large group of housing units over time and tracks what tenants in them are actually paying in these units.
Not “asking rents.” Other rent indices, such as the Zillow rent index, track “asking rents,” which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. The huge double-digit spike last year in asking rents never fully made it into the CPI indices because rentals don’t turn over that much, and proportionately not many people actually ended up paying those spiking asking rents. Now those asking rents have backed off from that spike, but this backing off won’t be fully reflected either since the spike wasn’t fully reflected to begin with.
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” tracks the costs of homeownership as a service, based on what a large panel of homeowners report their home would rent for.
Both rent factors jumped:
- Rent of primary residence: +0.5% for the month, + 8.8% year-over-year, worst since 1982 (red)
- Owner’s equivalent +0.5% for the month, +8.0% year-over-year. Along with February (+8.0%), the worst in the data (green)
We can now see that the month-to-month increases are less hot than they were, and that year-over-year the two measures are now peaking.
Compared to Home prices: The Case-Shiller Home Price Index peaked with the report called “June” then started to decline [by city: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America]. The most recent data point is the three-month moving average of November, December, and January (purple in the chart below).
The red line represents “owner’s equivalent rent of residence.” Both lines are index values, not percent-changes of index values:
Food inflation.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought at stores and markets – fell by 0.3% in March from February, the first month-to-month decline since November 2020.
Year-over-year, the CPI for food at home rose by 8.4%, the least-hot increase since January 2022, after 12 months in a row of double-digit increases. Most major categories booked month-to-month declines. Egg prices, which had spiked during the avian flu price distortions, are making their way back to earth.
|Food at home by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|-0.3%
|8.4%
|Cereals and cereal products
|0.6%
|12.8%
|Beef and veal
|-0.3%
|-1.9%
|Pork
|-1.1%
|-0.6%
|Poultry
|-0.4%
|7.5%
|Fish and seafood
|-1.2%
|2.6%
|Eggs
|-10.9%
|36.0%
|Dairy and related products
|-0.1%
|10.7%
|Fresh fruits
|-1.7%
|-1.5%
|Fresh vegetables
|-1.7%
|1.4%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|0.3%
|11.7%
|Coffee
|-0.4%
|10.3%
|Fats and oils
|-0.6%
|15.9%
|Baby food & formula
|-0.4%
|7.6%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|-0.2%
|3.9%
Energy prices:
The biggest part here is the plunge in gasoline prices after the crazy two-year spike that is now getting unwound.
|CPI for Energy, by Category
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|-3.5%
|-6.4%
|Gasoline
|-4.6%
|-17.4%
|Utility natural gas to home
|-7.1%
|5.5%
|Electricity service
|-0.7%
|10.2%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-2.5%
|10.8%
Durable goods prices: first increase in six months.
In a very unwelcome development, the CPI for durable goods rose month-to-month for the first time after six months of declines. This increase reduced the year-over-year decline to -1.0%. It may indicate that the decline of durable goods prices has already bottomed out.
Durable goods were a big force in pushing down core CPI, while services were pushing up core CPI. If durable goods prices are taking off again, it would be a very unwelcome development, but would be typical for entrenched inflation, which is like a game of Whac A Mole. By the time you hammer one down, another one pops up again.
The CPI for durable goods, expressed as index value (not as percent change) shows the spike in late 2020 through mid-2022. Prices started to drop last fall, driven by sharp declines in used vehicles and consumer electronics. But in March, prices rose again:
I want to point out that wholesale auction prices of used vehicles have been rising for four months. There is normally a lag of a couple of months before changes in wholesale prices show up in retail price measures, such as CPI. The wholesale-price increase hasn’t shown up yet in CPI. This may still play out over the next few months.
|Durable goods by category
|MoM
|YoY
|Durable goods overall
|0.4%
|-1.0%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-0.4%
|-11.5%
|Used vehicles
|-0.9%
|-11.2%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|-0.6%
|1.1%
|New vehicles
|0.4%
|6.1%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|0.4%
|5.8%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Gas upwards of $5 in Phoenix. Gasbuddy today says average is $4.73. Went up from $4.37 at Costco a couple days ago to $4.45 today. Rents increasing as well, 25% in some cases.
Yes, core cpi rising again. Oil rising after production cuts. Rents jumping really high. My bet is that inflation starts increasing again in April.
Some super-irresponsible statements made in mainstream media today:
1. Warren Buffet claiming that there is a government put on all bank failures irrespective of how irresponsible these banks become. It will encourage banks to make more irresponsible fed Pivot bets.
2. Mainstream media again claiming fed will stop hikes as of inflation is defeated.
So, how bad is fed at its job? Bitcoin is up 80% this year. That bad regarding speculation. Any pause in rate hikes now will push inflation straight into double digits.
Bitcoin still down significantly from peak… Over 50% Arkk down even more so it’s early innings here
Absolutely, in AZ the price of fuel has been going up for a while now, well over $4 in most areas. Is this unique to “this area” or is this going on everywhere and just not captured due to lagging effects of this data? Or, is Arizona officially becoming California?
$3.20 in deep blue CT
AZ just turned blue in the last couple years. 2x senate, plus the gov. I’m sure that is the factor that will drive those gas prices down.
It’s going to everywhere but way more in Arizona. Seems like California refiners are somewhat offline so supply issues I guess. Only $3.50 ish in New Mexico right now and Portland is around $4. Phoenix use to be cheap, hot, and ugly. Now it’s just hot and ugly lol
AZ is the land of bubbles, wild west in many ways (especially Real Estate). I love the state but to your point (hot and ugly) – there is no reason to ‘overpay’ to live in AZ. AZ has no oceans/beaches, no moderate coastal temperatures, mostly low wages, etc.
I looked it up at AAA
For whatever reason, AZ does appear to be joining the west coast high gas price club.
Here are the states with the highest gas prices in the USA
1. CA 4.885 /gal
2. HI 4.786
3. AZ 4.503
4. WA 4.418
5. NV 4.23
6. IL 4.036
I only counted 6 states with gas prices above $4.
AZ’s neighbor to the east, NM, has a gas price of 3.58/gal. And UT, to the north, is paying 3.66 on average. Grab your ankles, Phoenix!
Thanks, Wolf.
Looks like services inflation on cruise control.
This is asset value driven inflation. Unless Stonks/housing/Krypto collapse by at least 30%, the inflation will continue.
Real interest rates are still negative.
Real incomes are down 24 months in a row.
World growth continues to slow, and debt rise, basically everywhere.
While QT has proceeded in the past year, GSE’s
continue pumping out $, the Treasury has spent ~$650b from its general account, and various government agencies guarantee many types of bank lending – all far more than countering QT, creating a net QE.
In 2020, Powell said monetary policy alone couldn’t refloat the economy, and additional fiscal spending was also necessary. In a recent Q&A, when asked about the inflationary effects of deficit spending, Powell said it is not the Fed’s business to comment on fiscal policy. WHAT?
The first 6 months of the current fiscal year have produced a deficit of over $1T, and it is easy to model a 2.5T defecit for the year. The solution to this problem will be to spend even more.
The bank crisis is not over. Expect deposits to continue seeking better returns(pressuring the deposit base), and stress on HTM portfolios will likely intensify beyond duration over the next few years as the keys to CRE properties are given back to the lenders. (Commercial banks are hustling to get out of the way of that train wreck right now).
In this environment, Fed “tools” are some combination of ineffective, complexity intensifying, and a generator of negative unintended consequences.
And Fed modeling? Observing the Dot Plots chase reality is like watching fish in a bowl.
In sum, and unfortunately, our economic leaders are attempting to preserve an economic world that no longer exists.
So, going forward, expect more of the same.
Who knows? maybe the Treasury will stop paying interest on debt the Fed owns, and the Fed will buy underwater bank investments at par. All while continuing the current QE and simultaneously buying the coming tidal wave of upcoming Treasury issuance in a separate TreasuryAssistAccount.
Nirvana.
Yes, the majority of people are becoming poorer and in the process of becoming a lot poorer.
FED can do the wildest thing possible as they create $$ out of thin air.
As you mentioned, the bank crisis is not over. It could get worse. People will panic. The FED will bail them out with new program (which will be probably the 30th since 2009). Then we are all good again. You just have to front run the FED and buy beaten up bank stocks before they bailout. We have seen this playbook.
Fed needs to go back to 50bps hikes again. Get rates up to 7-8% or more and then you’ll need an electron microscope to find inflation. The fake economy will die off, those living off uber eats and door dash will have to learn to cook again but the good news is eggs will be under $3 a dozen then so they might lose some weight.
Problem in my humble opinion is Fed policy works with different lags on different things. Steve Hanke, a Milton Friedman follower, was only guy to predict inflation correctly that I know about. He is saying we will be at 2-5% by end of year based on trend of M2 which is accelerating negative. Time will tell. To get general inflation you got to have growth in money (with a lag).
Credit market is freezing ,this is not good. Will slow economy down ,layoffs .Business have no working capital,this will do feds job without raising rates
Credit market is doing just fine. It’s not freezing. Someone spreading a whole bunch of BS.
Jeremy Siegel „has made the calculation”. Core inflation is wiped out. Everyone else is wrong. If you’ve been thinking wisdom comes with age you may need to reconsider.
Isn’t Siegel calling this inflation “phantom of inflation?”
The guy cracks me up.
This inflation is very simple; inflation will continue until all the monetary creation (currency debasement) is flushed through the system. Since inflation is a regressive tax, the loss to the 99% population will be the percentage inflation multiplied by time; simply the area under the curve.
It is obvious by now that the Federal Reserve has no intention to actually stop inflation, perhaps the damage is irreversible, the interest rises are simply to control the rate of inflation like a valve on a water faucet; a good steady flow where the population grumbles and not too fast where the population becomes politically active about regulation or God forbid an independent oversight group of real experts overseeing the opaque “work” of the Federal Reserve Corporation FOMC public relations officers.
The Fed is like the formation of the “nation” of Iraq: boundaries and job descriptions somewhat arbitrarily scrawled as a hybrid across multiple possibly contradictory bases. So its triangulations between employment, banking system stability and price stability can turn very weird and mushy and self-defeating. It seems to sprawl between these spongy bases rather erratically. Hopefully this time is the charm! Ha!
Siegel has more flip flops than Copacabana. What a tired old hack.
I always appreciate the OER vs CS home price index chart. Quite the divergence right now, which can only be resolved with some combination of higher rents & lower home prices.
Agreed! From the historical data on that chart it looks like home prices are going to need to drop quite a bit more to meet those rents
Waiting all day for the real news about todays CPI report. Thanks,,, Does the Wolfman predict the new I Bond rate for May 2023??? Asking for a friend.
The reason we have ibonds is so that we don’t ever have to think about them. We buy them every January, to the max, for all our accounts, no matter what, and then we forget about them. Been doing that for years. This is the bottom layer of our nest egg. If I want to think about something, there is plenty of other stuff out there, LOL
My friend says thanks, seems he can t not think about his I Bonds.
New I bond rate starting May 1 is 3.38% without unknown fixed component yet. If you buy in April, you will still get the ~6.89% for the next six months.
The variable rate (inflation part) for new I bond purchases starting in May is now known, it’ll be 3.38% for the first 6 months. The only unknown is the fixed rate (permanent) which is added on top. It’s likely to stay about the same (0.4%), perhaps a slight increase so I’ll guess 0.5%. If correct, the first 6 months will yield 3.88%.
If you purchase before May you get 6 months of 6.88% plus 6 months of 3.78%.
Anecdotally not surprised by food at home going down. Seemed like starting last month things started going on sale from time to time. Not down in price much but some sale items I noticed.
Look out ahead for oil if it breaks out above $85 and to see goods inflation potentially on the rise again looks like we’re in a higher for longer scenario. Although markets won’t price that in for some time I’d imagine
I don’t see a decrease in any of my grocery bills. The only new thing is that I don’t throw anything out unless it is obviously bad. All left overs become some part of lunch.
Even if the inflation goes down to zero, it basically means prices stay the same. It means a lot of working people have been proven a big loser with plateaued high price and wages which didn’t keep up with inflation.
Indeed, and yet deflation (our only hope) is considered a dirty word.
At least wage growth is moderating.
And yet the banking crisis gives Jerome an excuse to pivot (something he fervently desires).
The Fed is going to pause at some point because obviously rates cannot go up forever.
Wall Street believes that the Fed will stop no matter what after one more 25 basis point increase. That will bring the rate equal to the high under Bernanke, which didn’t last very long before it got cut to near zero. The Fed just avoided a bank run and a panic similar to 2008 by quickly rolling out the BTFP and defusing unrealized losses on bank balance sheets. There should be a few more dumpster fires facing the Fed as fifteen years of ZIRP financial assets meet the reality of 5.25% rates. Let’s see how nimble the Fed can be before it starts to cut rates again. Wall Street thinks it won’t be long no matter what the inflation rate is if the dumpster fire is big enough.
Just got the price for a quarter of beef that we ordered. A bit more this time but that was because the butcher raised prices. The price from the producer is not much different. Overall the price per # was $4.25 for everything from burger to T-Bones, cut and packaged to desire for lean and grass fed.
There ARE ways to save money and have better source known food at the same time. And support producers outside of the commercial food chain that everyone complains about. The producer does better, the butcher and employees do better and the consumer wins.
Alternatives don’t have to be so hard unless you can’t break away from the way you’ve always done it.
I’m living well on about $10-15 per day for food, good quality. I’ve been able to hold the line there. Takes some focus to get there.
That’s exactly my daily food budget too.
Meanwhile I see coworkers spending $20+ on takeout for lunch multiple days a week.
Our food budget for a family of three (two adults + one teenager) is $800/month. Food is important to me and I am a good cook. About 18 months ago I completely overhauled our approach to food.
1. Bulk purchases. I shop at places like Restaurant Depot and Costco for items such as meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, flour, baking supplies. Perishable items are portioned out, vacuum sealed, and stored in a chest freezer.
2. Portion control. Meals are sized based on how much we will eat. No more cooking too much and throwing away food. Portions are generous but not wasteful.
3. Bake from scratch as much as possible. A 50-lb. bag of flour at the Restaurant Depot costs me $22. I can bake a lot of loaves of bread and prepare a lot of pizza crusts with that much flour. I haven’t bought a loaf of bread from the grocery store in years. We bake everything we can. Bread, bagels, English muffins, biscuits, hamburger buns. I can make it all.
4. Planted a garden. The growing season here is not very long, but for a few months in summer we have lots of fresh vegetables. We also trade/barter with acquaintances who grow their own food.
5. As much as possible I buy in bulk and prepare my own foods. I’ll buy a big slab of pork belly and make my own bacon. Or buy bulk ground pork and make up some big batches of meatballs or breakfast sausage. We prepare our own pasta sauce using bulk San Marzano tomatoes and herbs from the garden. My unit cost for an Italian meal is a few dollars, and better than any of the restaurants around here.
6. No more eating out at restaurants at all except on special occasions. My weekly Friday night pizza unit cost was $20 from the local Italian place. Now it’s $5 to prepare my own, and frankly it tastes better, and I know what ingredients are going into it.
7. I prepare a weekly menu. This helps with planning what foods to defrost or what needs to be baked or prepared ahead of time. No more running to the grocery store three or four times a week to purchase small amounts of food for one meal at a time.
With some planning and effort, our family is able to eat exactly what we want in the quantities we want for less money than our food budget was 18 months ago. That is my response to food inflation.
JR. 50% increase in about 2 years. Looks like even more trending for next year.
Pow Pow just plain suck at wag a mole….
Btw, I think I briefly saw something from MSM about headline inflation down…looks like everyone is busy hyping the inflation is dying down fast narrative…market and dip buyers sure have been eating them up lately..
Does anyone have good info on what’s going on with used cars? 4 months in a row of rising wholesale prices but retail prices according to CPI keep falling! Is it a margin squeeze for the dealers, bad data, or a lag?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Article coming today/tomorrow. I’ve got some ideas about why this is.
Continues to easily look like rates should be raised. Lowering is silly and can always be done when actually needed.
I think Wolf said above that there’s a lag in that data.
A used car dealer on YouTube I follow, seems to think prices are moderating at auction and expects prices to head down some. He’s cutting prices on his lot to move cars now before he has to drop prices further (based on lower auction prices).
Of course, that’s just one empirical data point, but that guy is “on the ground”.
Maybe the way CPI calculates prices on used cars. I understand it’s a very limited sample size… Which is crazy if policy is being decided on by inaccurate numbers
BLS is buying private sector data from JD Power. This is fairly new and replaced the old way of doing it (sampling dealers). I covered the change of method when it took place. From the BLS, and I abbreviated it:
Used vehicles that are between 2 and 7 years of age.
Subcompact, compact or sporty, intermediate, full, and luxury cars, pickup trucks, vans, SUVs, and crossover SUVs
The CPI’s current used cars and trucks sample is calculated using data from the J. D. Power Information Network (JDPIN), a network of car dealers who report sales of used vehicles to the J. D. Power Company. A sample of 480 two to seven year old vehicles is selected from the JDPIN based on probability proportionate to sales.
The Washington CPI office collects prices on this sample on a monthly basis, using J.D. Power Valuation Services’ NADA values.
The sample is updated by one model year each September so that each vehicle in the sample maintains the same age over time. If a production model is discontinued, it is replaced by a comparable model. This process of refreshing the sample is called “model changeover”. Periodic resampling is scheduled as resources allow.
Is this data for the whole month of March, or for a period of March that suits the government. A week or two could make a huge difference.
No one picks and choses the dates. There are 80,000 items in the index that get priced every month. The prices are collected throughout the entire calendar month.
Powell and company had better not wimp out. Then I will really feel back in that swampy, edgy sort of uncertainty, like back in the pandemic days. I prepared well for this situation, but would feel very bad if undermined from here.
I don’t think the Fed will entirely wimp out, but I do think they need to stop playing “catch up”. If you want to put out a fire, you dont do it one cup of water at a time. Although frankly I’m surprised they actually raised rates as much as they did and haven’t pivoted yet.
Fuel Prices to all the rest: “You haven’t seen the last of me, I’ll be back, baby!”
The currency markets reacted strangely to this inflation report. The DXY cratered when the report was released plunging from 102.20 to just above 101.50 and it stayed at that level all day. Do they think the pivot is coming? It made no sense to me.
While this was going on, Gold and Silver rocketed upwards to $2024 and $25.65 respectively. Of course then the bullion banks with their “paper gold” pushed the price back down. So the bullion banks succeeded in keeping the metals to a small gain. All they are doing is allowing China to buy gold cheap.
I think the dollar going down after a lower inflation reading makes sense as it points to weaker growth.
Yields and stocks were the “surprise” today based on pre market activity
Escierto……I’am no expert.
So good luck
Gold is being driven by many factors including:
1. Expectation of lower US interest rates caused by a reduction in M2 with a resulting serious recession. This is goosed when the market smells lower cause for the Fed to hike rates, like today, and goosed when the market smells inflation may be higher than expected causing higher rates. IMO this is a no lose position.
2. Weaponizing the dollar against Russia, Iran etc. Other nations want out unless they are in our direct orbit.
3. Our balance of payments deficit which in a world of marginal decline in international demand for dollars is a mess in the making.
4. Deglobalization which may goose inflation in the US and which will be driven to higher level by a lower dollar.
As for the banks defending a lower price…….the wealthy in the US WANT the US to lose central bank status over many years. They want China and friends to acquire gold so they can issue an alternate currency capable of threatening the dollar. IMO gold will stair step up slowly and then one day…you will be made good……all of a sudden when the new currency is introduced.
Why…….think about what happens if we lose status……only inflation is bad. The other results are mostly positive. Lower government spending, lower trade deficits, fewer foreign wars, more jobs in the US etc etc.
Kicking the lower classes in the …… has never been a problem for the higher class. So the higher inflation replaces shipping jobs overseas as the mechanism for keeping US workers in their place as the nation starts to rebuild its wealth as all those foreign dollars start to come home.
Will this happen in a few short months……hardly……unless I’am surprised…..and
In the end the US will remain a dominant international player……but instead of US soldiers in Iraq….those dudes will be Chinese. We will go back to prioritizing the Navy and Air Force and forget these scrub dollar burning wars.
Most of what is expressed above drives gold higher for many years…if not decades.
Very interesting. Thanks Wolf.
Seems anybody that rents is getting worse and worse off – I’m not sure how they’re paying for these increases. My guess is it’s coming out of money that has been or would be saved toward purchasing since the prospect of that has flown out of the window for the foreseeable future.
Those doing the renting are instead seeing their paper wealth disappear. I suppose everybody getting poorer is one way to reduce the wealth disparity!
My relatives got married ,lived in an upstairs apartment. Has a hot plate to cook ,went to work everyday,bought a home ,saved money . But the is 92 now .
Elevated home prices and higher interest rates are pulling up rents. Home prices need to come down a lot more to put a ceiling on rent increases.
In the not-too-distant future, I suspect we’ll see more folks taking on (add’l) roommates or shacking up (sooner) in response to higher rents.
I’m struggling to see how this doesn’t end with a massive affordability crisis for anybody who didn’t manage to hop on the gravy train when mortgages were cheap.
Housing is non optional. If buying is impossible (and it currently is for many), then landlords will just keep jacking the rent until it consumes every spare penny. Landlords will relax their affordability criteria quicker and further than mortgage lenders, who are also more constrained by regulation.
Yes, landlords might end up losing equity hand over fist in the short to medium term, but that doesn’t really matter all that much when your tenant is paying the entirety of your 3% mortgage plus quite a lot extra. And that extra balloons every year with inflation.