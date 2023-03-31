Services Inflation Rages at Worst Rate since 1984, Keeps “Core PCE” (Fed’s Yardstick) in High Range. Energy & Goods Cool

Nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes to services. That’s where the inflation action is.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Energy prices continued to drop, and prices of some goods dropped from the crazy spike in 2021, and food prices are increasing at a more moderate rate. We have seen these trends for months. But the element that makes up nearly two-thirds of consumer spending – services – the element that the Fed has been pointing out for months, remained at the worst level since 1984, and it kept core inflation at nose-bleed levels at well over twice the Fed’s target.
Core PCE price index: the yardstick for the Fed’s inflation target.
On a year-over-year basis, the PCE price index without food and energy products (“core PCE”) jumped by 4.6% year-over-year in February, after having jumped by 4.7% in January, and by 4.6% in December, essentially unchanged for the past three months, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. The Fed’s inflation target is 2%, and it uses this core PCE index as primary yardstick.
Within the core PCE index, the PCE price index for durable goods rose just 0.7% year-over-year, but the PCE index for services spiked by 5.6%.
On a month-to-month basis, the core PCE price index has been jumping up and down in the same range since 2021. In February, it rose 0.3%, after the 0.5% jump in January and 0.4% in December.
This chart shows the three-month moving average of core PCE’s month-to-month changes, which smoothens out the month-to-month volatility and shows the trends more clearly:
Inflation continues to rage in services.
Powell, in every press conference since mid-2022, has been pointing at the services components of the PCE price index as the hotspot of inflation, where inflation is raging, and where it is very difficult to extinguish. Services account for nearly two-thirds of consumer spending.
The PCE price index for services jumped by 5.6% year-over-year in February, same as in January, and both are the worst since 1984:
On a month-to-month basis, the PCE price index for services jumped by 0.3% in February from January, and has been jumping up and down in the same high range since 2021. The chart shows the three-month moving average, which smoothens out the month-to-month volatility and shows the trends more clearly:
Durable goods prices cool from the crazy spike.
The PCE price index for durable goods – new and used vehicles, appliances, furniture, electronics, etc. – dipped by 0.2% in February from January, having been in the same range above and below the zero-percent line for a year, after the huge spikes from late 2020 through 2021.
This brought year-over-year durable goods inflation down to just 0.7%. A big driver in this has been the sharp decline in used vehicle prices from the crazy spike in 2021:
The PCE price index for energy fell 0.4% month to month, which pushed down the year-over-year increase to 6.4%, the least terrible jump in two years, and down from the +30% range in mid-2022.
The PCE price index for food rose 0.2% in February from January, which pushed down the year-over-year increase to 9.4%, the least terrible since April 2022, down from the double-digits in between.
The overall PCE price index for all items rose by 0.3% in February from January, and by 5.0% year-over-year:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Services Inflation Rages at Worst Rate since 1984”
Exactly, yet all the headlines from the Ministry of Truth push inflation is slowing propaganda. It’s sickening. Headline only readers lapping it up.
Was going to say something similar but with less aggression lol. It’s interesting how one can take the exact same data and present something different. Though when you read deeper into those “respected” publications you do find hints that all is not as it seems at first glance. I’m glad Wolfstreet exists and just the data is just dished out as is.
I’m tired of it. I’m sick of them manipulating us, sick of the corruption, sick of just about everything regarding Wallstreet and our financial system
The latest bailout gave them the hopium that they desperately needed. Wall Street was on the edge of massive panic. What a messed-up world.
Agreed. It’s almost like we need a law or something that separates the gamblers from the real main street economy. We could call it Glass-Stegall or something.
You’ve got a lot of company.
Maybe why retired people are leaving this country in record numbers
Rents increasing rapidly in the Phoenix area. A friend got a rent renewal rate up 25% for a six month lease, was finishing up a six month lease, so 6 month to another 6 month up 25%. Rents up for all lease terms on a cursory review. Gas is up here significantly.
It will keep going up because Fed keeps failing to control speculation:
1. Bitcoin over $28K.
2. 10 year still at 3.5%.
3. S&P jumped 18% from 10,300 to 12,100 in hope of Fed Pivot due to banking crisis.
4. Fed balance sheet jumped by $390 Billion despite QT in work.
5. Government committing to spend like drunk sailor.
That os Nasdaq not S&P
That “by $390 billion” is willfully outdated. The Fed’s balance sheet already started falling again (it fell by $28 billion yesterday), as the liquidity support that the Fed gave to the banks is already getting paid back by the banks. The balance sheet next week will decline by a whole bunch, probably “by the most ever.” You’ll read about it right here. Watch for the “by the most ever” in the title. If the liquidity support was “QE” (which it wasn’t), than the plunge now would be “mega-QT”, LOL
Do rising mortgage rates tend to lead to lower rents?
Another PCE update, another disregard reality day on WS so far…either that or PPT team is working hard today, better not fumble last hour like last time…
Guess the market and those BTFD buyers are really sniffing glue hard and imagine Fed pivot in the next 3 months so get in on the action now..
The conspiratorial side of me thinks the PPT is busy trying to keep gold from closing over $2,000.
Yes, the Fed will keep the pressure on the gold price. The same with silver apparently. I’m happy with the performance of the coins I bought the years before the pandemic but But haven’t bought any since 2019. Too much premium over spot for me.
They are reading the headlines only and on a pivot/pause hopium high.
“Fed pivot in the next 3”
Tbh the so-called market perceives that pivot already happened with the bank bailouts and other liquidity measures taken in last couple of weeks. They are certain pivot is just a formality at this point and at worse case, if no pivot, everybody will get a bail out. Win Win
I guess the question is, are they really wrong? On one hand, the Fed says that it’s willing to tolerate a recession if necessary to get inflation down, but on the other hand, the Fed is willing to “use its tools” (which means printing money) to prevent it from being disorderly (i.e. a bank collapse). So the market is reading that to mean that the Fed will only tolerate a mild recession.
Since the market doesn’t believe a mild recession is possible, the choices left are “resume printing and let inflation continue unabated” or “have a deep recession and a lot of pain.” The market rightly doesn’t believe that the Fed, despite its rhetoric, will accept the latter.
So the former it is.
Anyone disagree?
The liquidity support that the Fed gave to the banks is already getting paid back by the banks, and the last balance sheet (yesterday) declined. The one next week will decline by a whole bunch, probably “by the most ever.” You’ll read about it right here. Watch for the “by the most ever” in the title. If the liquidity support was “QE” (which it wasn’t), than the plunge now would be “mega-QT”, LOL
If you look at tried and true recession indicators, they’re all saying one is imminent and markets are acting like they always do before recession finally hit. This is the distribution phase into the hands of the dumb money aided by the media.
Wolf, totally understood, but let’s say the bond market completely seizes up for some reason. Is the Fed willing to tolerate that, or will they open up new facilities, including ones that aren’t so temporary?
The market believes they will.
WS is hailing this as it knows that FED has no spine to fight the inflation.
If the service inflation is really this high ( which I believe it is ) and is stickier per WR then FED would not raise by piddly 25bps but by 50 bps and be more aggressive when it comes to QT.
So far, FED has shown that they are not serious about taming inflation and are working for rich and elite.
Agree. Powell and the rest are too weak to really show a resolve in bringing inflation to heel. Scared like children with a bit of tremors in the banking sector.
I don’t agree about Powell scared like children.
When these kind of crisis happens, Fed is happy as they get more excuses to inject liquidity in the market/economy and help their rich masters.
We should know by clearly seeing for whom the FED works for.
People who think that FED is working for the common joe are either stupid or naïve or both.
Don’t go by what the FED is mandated to do. Judge them by what they have done so far.
jon,
The liquidity support that the Fed gave to the banks is already getting paid back by the banks, and the last balance sheet (yesterday) declined. The one next week will decline by a whole bunch, probably “by the most ever.” You’ll read about it right here. Watch for the “by the most ever” in the title. If the liquidity support was “QE” (which it wasn’t), than the plunge now would be “mega-QT”, LOL
Relying to WR:
I agree with what you said and I read your articles.
It’s not about what happened. It’s about optics.
The FED sent a message to market that it’d bend over backwards to make sure this melt up continues.
If needed, market knows that FED would pivot in a heart beat.
There was absolutely no need to save the un insured depositors of SVB. By doing so, a message has been sent out loud and clear.
Energy is making a comeback….10% rise this week alone.
We all know what happens if this continues.
Yeah, that’s the problem with inflation. I call it the game of inflation Whac-A-Mole: when inflation finally backs off in one price category, it rears its ugly head again in another. I’m waiting for used vehicle retail prices to start rising again; wholesale prices have risen for the third month in a row.
Whac-A Mole LOL. When will paycheck to paycheck people run out of money or credit? I for one am cutting out a lot of things or doing them myself. The quality and service keeps getting worse and worse and the price is adjusted up and up? $25 for a gallon of Mineral Spirits and it’s not even a gallon. Over $10 for a Whopper, fries and a coke! I must be old as I remember 99 cent Whoppers. There has to be a breaking point?
Wait until we go Cashless transactions ( ? Starting April ? any info on that )
then negative interest rates to stimulate the economy whats the world coming to
Quit reading sites that dish up lies like this on a daily basis.
BTW, most transactions have been “cashless” for many many years. Many people don’t even carry cash anymore. Even little stuff. When was the last time you bought something online and paid with cash?
I have never Bought anything online for Cash ? I don’t think you can unless you meet the seller in person perhaps ? So Sweden is not Cashless then ?
I hate the Idea of Cashless BTW and understand that most transactions are Cashless nowadays That said However the Right
to own and have Cash , if someone want to have Cash then that’s their right I think / I dream of a Mattress stuffed with good old Cash $ > I think Cashless id BS
Don’t worry. The paper dollar will be around. No one is going to take it away. There are now more than ever out there. If a website tells you that the Fed will do away with the paper dollar, they’re lying to you (to sell you gold or cryptos or whatever?), just don’t go back to that website.
There are lots of things to worry about in this world, but this isn’t one of them.
My “Gas Station from Hell” just posted $4.69 for regular gas. $5.69 for premium. This is happening while the price of crude has declined significantly. What the f$ck is going on!
Grift & Greed, friend.
Because they feel they can get away with it. Just like banks that charge near zero-rates.
Service inflates won’t end until employers,grow some balls and start firing people,go to many retail outlets most people slowly stocking shelves,or on phone wandering around .Need a reversal of management. Weak management weak employees .But can’t replace anyone .Not Looking Good
“…go to many retail outlets most people slowly stocking shelves,or on phone wandering around.”
It’s called Quiet Quitting — people doing as little as possible and as slowly as possible for their paychecks.
2% inflation is price stability.
Inflation is too low.
Inflation is transitory.
Holy chit, higher for longer.
Smart gang.
Are groceries a service? Because our latest few grocery bills are up so much to induce sticker shock every time. I have zero idea how people less well off than us can even manage it.
Year-over-year food inflation is around 10%, depending on the index. The PCE price index for food discussed here is up 9.4%. A bunch of stuff we’re buying costs less now than a year ago, including beef.
Yeah, it has stabilized some, but I don’t think Wegman’s or Giant have gotten the memo – or, perchance they are “taking advantage” – because our dietary choices are relatively unchanging, but the bills have consistently gone up. I’m wondering under these conditions just how long we have until the average Janes and Joes break, because we’re solidly above-average middle class with discretionary funds, and it’s beginning to hurt.
I’m actually saving on groceries. You just have to really get in there and use high brain thinking.
Save save save lol
Oh, and in case anyone wants a daily dose of spin, here ya go, from the chief economist over at realtor.com:
“Signs show that buyers are active in the spring housing market, even if they aren’t as numerous as they were during the pandemic. Amid fewer new choices on the market and still rising home prices, home shoppers have shown that they are very rate sensitive, only jumping back in the market when rates dip, and so what happens with rates this spring will likely play a strong role in determining whether the housing market bumps along or picks up speed this year,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. “With so much built up equity, home sellers are still faring well, but many are sitting on the sidelines. The usual seasonal pick-up in buyer demand appears to be underway, one of several factors that make spring the Best Time to Sell. With an uncertain market ahead, it may be even more important for potential sellers to aim for this year’s seasonal sweet spot.”
It’s almost as if “buyers” are just shrugging off inflation in their lives…
I see that markets are up again today. My theory is that money is leaving the banking system (deposits) and is being put into Treasuries and money markets. This has allowed Treasuries to hold up while some money rotates out of Treasuries into stocks, which is pushing stocks higher. People are demanding to be paid for their deposits.
I have previously explained that the debt ceiling is also causing a lack of debt issuance, so that helps to prop up long duration bond prices (lower yields), which takes pressure off stock prices. And in recent past months the BOJ and China’s central bank were stimulating so that there was actually a trillion more stimulus going into global markets. Much of the QT performed by Fed was offset by the reductions in the Treasury balances. So we have really not even started to see the impact of reductions in the balance sheets of the central banks.
This cycle is going to turn down very soon. Roubini says that most banks are technically near insolvency. I think this is very true. Real estate is still holding value, despite alot less demand. This will need to collapse soon.
The problems of excessively loose monetary policy and too much debt are soon going to hit the system. When it implodes watch out below.
A person buying stocks doesn’t mean that money is leaving the banking system. The seller is likely taking the cash and depositing it into banks or buying treasuries.
You mentioned “ This cycle is going to turn down very soon.” which factors do you think will cause this?
I believe a big chunk of Core PCE is housing, and housing inflation takes a while to show up in PCE – I saw one estimate suggesting it takes 18 months, aka housing inflation in PCE would peak Q3 this year, pretty much regardless of what the Fed does today?
1. “Core services without housing” is spiking worse than ever. That’s what Powell has been pointing out. “Core services without housing” is something like 55% of core PCE.
2. There is a lot of HOPE that housing inflation will go away. But housing inflation never picked up on the 15% spike in asking rents, and now that the spike in asking rent is unwinding, the housing inflation measures will not pick up on it either because it had never included the spike in asking rents in the first place. Asking rents are just asking rents, not rents that people are actually paying. The housing inflation measures track what actual tenants are actually paying over time. So I’m kind of leery of buying into that hope lock, stock, and barrel. Too many such hopes about inflation going away have been dashed already.
Judging from the charts, only a few more years and inflation will be back down to 2%
That’s what you get from them? I see that if nothing changes inflation will stay exactly the same. The record is going to keep playing the song “4,5,6% inflation”, it’s an oldie! The fed needs to go Vlocker on this economy to fix inflation.
Inflation may drop but I am guessing fed fund rates should not drop below 3% again. Mortgage rates will most likely see 5.5% to 6% as a floor?
But, who knows if there is another crisis or big bubble that pops and is contagious. I never though NIRP (negative interest rates) that was implemented in Europe was even economically feasible. Crazy but during NIRP, some home owners had banks actually pay the borrower a monthly interest payment on their home loan. LOL
Judging from the charts, only a few more years and inflation will be 10%, driven by services?
Roubini wrote yesterday that the entire banking system is nearly out of equity (i.e. insolvent) if you mark loans and investments to market value.
That’s an interesting observation. It means the banking system is dancing on a precipice. Will the Fed have any choice but to reduce rates, to prop asset prices? The bond markets seems to think so.
But the only real lasting solutions are increased taxes, reduced spending, permanent debt write-downs, and fall in stock and home prices.
They can kick-the-can another year or two by reducing rates and stalling QT, but then we might see inflation right back up to 10%.
Who were the “leaders” who put us in this position? That’s a matter of opinion, but I don’t think we’ll see the faces of Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen, and Powell carved into the next Mt. Rushmore.
Perhaps the blame should also be pointed towards the “venerable” Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), which lost its spine during the last recession and changed bank accounting rules to eliminate mark-to-market in banking, in order to mask a crisis.
The Fed and FASB are supposed to be independent, not subject to market whims.
This assumes that banks HAVE TO SELL ALL THEIR ASSETS in one day. A lot of companies that have to sell all their assets (inventories, accounts receivables, factories, delivery vehicles, etc.) in one day will be insolvent because they’ll only get something like 50 cents to 70 cents on the dollar. Market value is truly irrelevant for stuff that you don’t have to sell. People need to get realistic about that.
Financial repression may fully contain inflation in about five years, if they keep rates up, and QE stays dormant.
The interest rate “crisis” for banks is simply a return to a real interest rate structure. If overall inflation demands even higher rates, then more damage will happen. But hey, banks might just be worth a whole lot less with real competition. Gee, hoocoodanode?
There is a lot of fat to be rendered through competition, and fat margins are begging for competition. Realtors, bankers, big tech, lol.
I find the fear of a cashless society to be comical. Like using cash is some magic talisman. And that government really cares about a fricking yardsale. The sheer scale of the drug trade alone is far more than most of us can imagine. Yet, Walmart won’t take cash!!! The gummint will limit how much cash you can take out- Pat Boone told me so!!!
Someday this war’s gonna end…
Cit AlM,
Cash is what I use to make my grocery store, gasoline and farmers market purchases. Yeah, I could charge it to my credit card and get my 1% refund. But the merchants I deal with, I like, and this way they don’t have to kick in the extra 3% fee to VISA (my farmers market growers don’t have credit card readers anyway).
Target has their 5% discount ‘Red Card’ and I do use that when shopping at Target.
But using cash just feels better to me. It’s a good option to have, and provides a sense of anonymity and freedom that you don’t get when every purchase and every item you buy is on a digital database.
Don’t forget that PayPal has done some account shenanigans to certain individuals recently. That is a potential issue for CBDC only commerce in the USA. And now some United States Federal Parks will not except cash from guests and visitors to pay for fees associated with using them. That is a bad trend.
“In God we trust; all others, pay cash.”
Mendocino Coast,
Sweden?
I recently bought some SACD recordings from BIS in Åkersberga. They would only take Euros digitally since I was in Minnesota. That seemed easier than flying to Stockholm and taking a train to buy them in person.
I few local convenience stores will add 50 cents on any purchase below $5 with credit cards. That is at least a 10% markup. So I pay cash when I buy a $1.25 fountain drink there.
I’m quite concerned that the Federal Reserve will eventually raise its inflation target to something above 2% PCE.
To be clear, I think the odds of it happening in THIS business cycle are low, as they’d have a credibility problem. But once the next deflationary recession arrives, they could certainly enact a policy change as they did in 2020.
Every day, there are multiple articles in the financial media advocating for a target increase, because “the tightening likely required to bring inflation down to 2% – an arbitrary threshold – is not worth the economic & human costs.”
It’s an unholy alliance between progressives & Wall Street which has proven to be very influential. The 2020 policy change from “2% hard ceiling” to “flexible average inflation targeting” was made as a result of their lobbying.
If House Reps were smart, they’d pass a bill amending the Federal Reserve Act defining “stable prices” to be something in line with the 2020 framework (eg “long-run average inflation of 2% PCE”) and dare Biden to veto it. It’ll be politically harder to do this once inflation is out of the headlines.
If the Fed raises the target above 2%, it will keep its rates higher for even longer, and long-term yields will spike because everyone will see that 2% is a pipedream. Right now the bond market thinks inflation will be back to 2% by next year. Raising the inflation target will blow this illusion out the window, leading to higher yields for longer. Fine with me.
I have been in software contracting for ~30 years. In the last 18 months we have pushed rates up over 45%. (We have never been cheap, often sitting at 2x to 3x the “normal” rate for “our geographic area”.) From 2000 up to 2021, even a $5/hour bump in rates would be met with howls. Now a $10/hr or $15/hr bump isn’t even questioned.
In addition, the PO amounts are getting much larger. Used to be a $50k PO was a big deal. Now folks are going to the well for several 100k at a time and are looking to lock in for as long as a year.
SW contracting has always been boom or bust. The best times to be a contractor are when the economy is booming or crashing. When things are stable it is usually much harder to find work. (My opinion.)
I don’t see this slowing down…
The headlines seems to imply that only service inflation is raging; which might sound like inflation is cooling in other areas. Absolutely not… Its going to cost me 12 grands to put a new 16 seer AC, which used to be 8 grands just 2 years ago. Now that process involves purchasing the thing and getting it installed. Both have gone up significantly. The scumbag middle men make things worse. But hey, we have to save silicon valley bank by printing more money because that is more important.
You can buy AC systems online and have them shipped to you for less. It’s a hassle dealing with the trucking company and finding “a guy” to install it. But it is warranted and overall prob under 5k. I’m not promising smooth sailing but just pretend you are a general contractor and problem solve.
Man I looked into that… Half the places are sold out, the others that have stock have models that dont have good reviews. Some of online retailers dont even have a working phone number to call if you need to talk to someone. Big name local contractor quoted 20K for the same unit that I found elsewhere for 12.
Its a pain to get the attic air handler swapped out so I want something that will last for atleast a decade if not more. My current Trane lasted 15 years. I don’t think 5k is realistic any more, maybe a couple years ago. Here in Phoenix you need something that will stand up to 120 degrees in summer… and believe it or not deal with frozen lines in winter. My Trane used to trigger the defrost cycle regularly through Dec and Jan. I know because I sit 5 feet from the condenser, it made a weird hissing noise when the defrost kicked in, and there was condensation at the base of the unit shortly afterwards.
Anyhow, what I was trying to point out to Mr. Richter is that the article title might lead some folks that wear rose colored glasses to think inflation is cooling off elsewhere, and it is not.
Somehow I can’t get too excited about all your “suffering”. Maybe I lack empathy?
SomethingStinks,
The costs of getting the AC installed are services.
The cost of the actual equipment when you buy it at the store and load it onto your truck yourself, that is part of goods.
1) The June PCE y/y might drop.
2) PCE ma(3M) is losing it’s thrust, possibly an ending triangle
3) PCE y/y All Items retraced 38% of the move from 2020 low. In June it might retrace 50%/62%.
4) Service : the last 2 dots are glued together. Service is losing it’s thrust
since the 2021 congestion. The inelastic might become elastic. In June Service might drop to the congestion area,
5) Durable goods might dive underwater. The Durable goods fad peaked in 2022 after 3 waves up. The downtrend speed is slower.
A strawberry topped boston cream cake in Pittsburgh is now $18.99…one dozen donuts price is $11.99.
Two weeks ago cost was $9.99 and $6.99 respectively.
Lucky us that food prices are least terrible since ’22.
At last some effort is done to fight the obesity epidemic.
Maybe these are the “invisible hands” of the “free market” I always hear about? Maybe I should have more faith in it?
In your “Least Geeky Explanation” article on February 27 you said, based on what Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said at his talk at Harvard, that the Fed’s 2% target is based ton the total PCE, not the core PCE. Keeping in mind your comments in that article about this issue, it seems that today’s article contradicts what Mr. Jefferson said at Harvard. With all that rides on the issue of the Fed’s 2% target, it seems resolving this benchmark issue is important.
Last line on whitehouse.gov briefing about latest PCE report reads like this,
“The last thing our economy needs right now is the reckless threat of a chaotic default. Those threats must be taken off the table.”
I am not sure what the govt means by this.
Rent prices seem to be a huge problem anywhere in the developed world.
The rent and grocery store prices are rarely going down.
People in Canada and the USA can’t sleep at night because they fear having to pay current market rent which is way above what they can afford.
It seems so less offensive when inflation is viewed on a yearly basis. But add a few of those years together and you’re looking at 30-35% over a five year period. Now that really hurts!
There is no market. It now consists of hucksters and shills. And the Fed with it’s Citadel type partnerships at the controls. Yes, Gold will be sat on when trying to punch through $2,000…
If TIP Breakevens drop, there could be some real opportunity there.