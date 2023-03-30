Population Drops Even More in California, San Francisco Bay Area, Coastal Southern California. San Francisco -8% from Peak! But 19 Inland Counties Grow

Where is demand for homes supposed to come from when the population keeps dropping like this?

The Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 population estimates today. I’m going to focus on California, especially the big population centers in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. The big coastal counties lost population, some of them a lot of population. Some inland counties gained population, but not enough, and the State overall lost population.

I’m going to look at this with an eye on the housing market because these shifts are already having an impact, with the San Francisco Bay Area being one of the worst housing markets in the country with some of the steepest price declines, and with home prices in coastal southern California also getting hit.

Between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022, California’s population dropped by 508,900 people, to 39.03 million, below where the population had been in 2016. The uptick in 2020 was due to the adjustment based on the 2020 Population Census:

Population loss in California over the past 27 months:

In the 12 months to July 2022: -113,600

In the 15 months between April 2020 and July 2021: -395,000

Over these 27 months, the population change is composed of these factors:

Natural (births minus deaths): +201,500

Net international migration (in-migration minus out-migration): +171,200

Net domestic migration (between other states and California): -871,100

Population Decline in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The nine-county San Francisco Bay Area lost 249,400 people over the 27 months between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022. The population loss was slower in the 12 months through July 1, 2022, than in the earlier period, but continued.

Bay Area County Pop. Loss Births minus deaths International net migration Domestic net migration San Francisco -65,522 2,654 7,679 -70,929 Santa Clara (Silicon Valley) -65,329 17,263 25,283 -105,884 Alameda (East Bay) -53,334 12,682 16,030 -80,712 San Mateo (Silicon Valley) -35,251 5,250 6,494 -46,010 Contra Costa (East Bay) -8,961 5,940 6,555 -22,397 Marin (North Bay) -6,300 -36 1,299 -7,594 Sonoma (Wine Country) -6,225 -293 832 -6,612 Solano -4,743 2,091 1,199 -8,047 Napa (Wine Country) -3,724 -290 187 -3,653 Total: -249,389 45,261 65,558 -351,838

The nine-county Bay Area population overall declined by 3.3% from the peak in 2020, to 7.516 million, which is below where it had first been in 2014. In the chart, the uptick in 2020 is due to the population adjustment following the Census of 2020:

The two biggest population losers in the Bay Area.

San Francisco’s population plunged by 8.1% from the peak in 2018 to 808,400 in mid-2022, below where it had been in 2012.

The city has experienced crazy boomtown years through 2019, with big price increases, enormous congestion, much hyped office shortages and apartment shortages, which then turned into gluts, as the boomtown craziness faded. But it’s still congested and expensive, and getting into your favorite restaurants can still be tough, but home prices are down a lot, by every measure.

The exodus slowed over the 12 months through July 1, 2022. But this population snapshot does not yet include the large-scale layoffs and hiring freezes in tech and social media that have hit the City since then:

Santa Clara County’s population dropped by 3.2%, from 2020 to 1.871 million in 2022, below where it had been in 2014. The county includes the southern part of Silicon Valley and the city of San Jose. As in San Francisco, this population snapshot does not yet include the effects of the layoffs in tech and social media since mid-2022:

Population Decline in Coastal Southern California.

The big four coastal counties of Southern California have lost population from April 2020 to July 1, 2022. Combined, they have lost 362,400 people:

County Pop. Change Births minus deaths International net migration Domestic net migration Los Angeles -292,904 30,731 46,198 -363,760 Orange -35,795 13,976 14,840 -64,611 San Diego -22,427 25,205 11,908 -58,429 Ventura -11,238 3,257 1,039 -15,991 Total: -362,364 73,169 73,985 -502,791

But the population of the combined four counties peaked in 2017 and then began dropping, led by Los Angeles County. By July 2022, the population dropped by 452,700, or by 2.6%:

From their respective peaks:

Los Angeles: -3.7%

San Diego: -1.7%

Ventura: -1.3%

Orange: -1.1%

Los Angeles County population dropped by 3.7%, or by 373,800 from the peak in 2016, to 9.72 million, which is below the low in this data set going back to 2010, but you get the idea:

San Diego County population dropped by 1.7%, or by 56,300, from the peak in 2018, including the 1,200 souls that the county regained in the 12 months to July 2022, to 3.276 million, below where it had been in 2016:

But the Inland Counties of Riverside and San Bernardino gained population since mid-2020. Combined, they set a new record of 4.668 million people.

In total, 19 counties gained population. Some of them are in the Sierra Nevada and the Foothills, dotted with famous skiing, hiking, and wilderness areas. Two of them extend to Lake Tahoe. Other counties are further north, great places to hang out for a while, when working from home took off in 2020.

But working from home – amid a slew of layoffs – is now furiously being dialed back, and this dialing back is not included in the data yet, and we’ll have to see if some of the folks are moving back to the coastal cities.

Other counties, such as those in the Central Valley, have likely been chosen because they’re easy to get to from the big population centers but are a lot lot cheaper, such as Fresno.

Combined, these 19 counties gained 141,500 people in the period between April 2020 and July 2022, but that wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the population losses in the big expensive coastal counties, and so overall, California lost 508,900 people.

County Pop. Change Births minus deaths International net migration Domestic net migration Riverside 55,725 10,444 3,064 41,512 San Joaquin 14,002 5,771 2,740 5,305 Placer 13,032 -356 726 12,873 San Bernardino 11,994 16,121 2,797 -8,401 Merced 8,812 3,338 463 4,633 Kern 6,864 9,376 1,293 -3,539 Fresno 6,540 10,694 2,197 -6,981 Yolo 5,710 938 1,930 2,399 Tulare 4,427 5,618 277 -1,894 Madera 3,997 1,466 -48 2,646 San Benito 3,372 719 -18 2,728 Yuba 2,732 885 92 1,752 El Dorado 1,462 -681 266 1,956 Calaveras 1,278 -486 32 1,782 Amador 938 -544 28 1,492 Kings 493 2,258 107 -1,914 Colusa 77 241 3 -184 Nevada 58 -874 6 1,065 Lake 33 -520 42 541 Total 141,546 64,408 15,997 57,771

