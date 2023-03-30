Population Drops Even More in California, San Francisco Bay Area, Coastal Southern California. San Francisco -8% from Peak! But 19 Inland Counties Grow

Where is demand for homes supposed to come from when the population keeps dropping like this?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Census Bureau released its Vintage 2022 population estimates today. I’m going to focus on California, especially the big population centers in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. The big coastal counties lost population, some of them a lot of population. Some inland counties gained population, but not enough, and the State overall lost population.
I’m going to look at this with an eye on the housing market because these shifts are already having an impact, with the San Francisco Bay Area being one of the worst housing markets in the country with some of the steepest price declines, and with home prices in coastal southern California also getting hit.
Between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022, California’s population dropped by 508,900 people, to 39.03 million, below where the population had been in 2016. The uptick in 2020 was due to the adjustment based on the 2020 Population Census:
Population loss in California over the past 27 months:
- In the 12 months to July 2022: -113,600
- In the 15 months between April 2020 and July 2021: -395,000
Over these 27 months, the population change is composed of these factors:
- Natural (births minus deaths): +201,500
- Net international migration (in-migration minus out-migration): +171,200
- Net domestic migration (between other states and California): -871,100
Population Decline in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The nine-county San Francisco Bay Area lost 249,400 people over the 27 months between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2022. The population loss was slower in the 12 months through July 1, 2022, than in the earlier period, but continued.
|Bay Area County
|Pop. Loss
|Births minus deaths
|International net migration
|Domestic net migration
|San Francisco
|-65,522
|2,654
|7,679
|-70,929
|Santa Clara (Silicon Valley)
|-65,329
|17,263
|25,283
|-105,884
|Alameda (East Bay)
|-53,334
|12,682
|16,030
|-80,712
|San Mateo (Silicon Valley)
|-35,251
|5,250
|6,494
|-46,010
|Contra Costa (East Bay)
|-8,961
|5,940
|6,555
|-22,397
|Marin (North Bay)
|-6,300
|-36
|1,299
|-7,594
|Sonoma (Wine Country)
|-6,225
|-293
|832
|-6,612
|Solano
|-4,743
|2,091
|1,199
|-8,047
|Napa (Wine Country)
|-3,724
|-290
|187
|-3,653
|Total:
|-249,389
|45,261
|65,558
|-351,838
The nine-county Bay Area population overall declined by 3.3% from the peak in 2020, to 7.516 million, which is below where it had first been in 2014. In the chart, the uptick in 2020 is due to the population adjustment following the Census of 2020:
The two biggest population losers in the Bay Area.
San Francisco’s population plunged by 8.1% from the peak in 2018 to 808,400 in mid-2022, below where it had been in 2012.
The city has experienced crazy boomtown years through 2019, with big price increases, enormous congestion, much hyped office shortages and apartment shortages, which then turned into gluts, as the boomtown craziness faded. But it’s still congested and expensive, and getting into your favorite restaurants can still be tough, but home prices are down a lot, by every measure.
The exodus slowed over the 12 months through July 1, 2022. But this population snapshot does not yet include the large-scale layoffs and hiring freezes in tech and social media that have hit the City since then:
Santa Clara County’s population dropped by 3.2%, from 2020 to 1.871 million in 2022, below where it had been in 2014. The county includes the southern part of Silicon Valley and the city of San Jose. As in San Francisco, this population snapshot does not yet include the effects of the layoffs in tech and social media since mid-2022:
Population Decline in Coastal Southern California.
The big four coastal counties of Southern California have lost population from April 2020 to July 1, 2022. Combined, they have lost 362,400 people:
|County
|Pop. Change
|Births minus deaths
|International net migration
|Domestic net migration
|Los Angeles
|-292,904
|30,731
|46,198
|-363,760
|Orange
|-35,795
|13,976
|14,840
|-64,611
|San Diego
|-22,427
|25,205
|11,908
|-58,429
|Ventura
|-11,238
|3,257
|1,039
|-15,991
|Total:
|-362,364
|73,169
|73,985
|-502,791
But the population of the combined four counties peaked in 2017 and then began dropping, led by Los Angeles County. By July 2022, the population dropped by 452,700, or by 2.6%:
From their respective peaks:
- Los Angeles: -3.7%
- San Diego: -1.7%
- Ventura: -1.3%
- Orange: -1.1%
Los Angeles County population dropped by 3.7%, or by 373,800 from the peak in 2016, to 9.72 million, which is below the low in this data set going back to 2010, but you get the idea:
San Diego County population dropped by 1.7%, or by 56,300, from the peak in 2018, including the 1,200 souls that the county regained in the 12 months to July 2022, to 3.276 million, below where it had been in 2016:
But the Inland Counties of Riverside and San Bernardino gained population since mid-2020. Combined, they set a new record of 4.668 million people.
In total, 19 counties gained population. Some of them are in the Sierra Nevada and the Foothills, dotted with famous skiing, hiking, and wilderness areas. Two of them extend to Lake Tahoe. Other counties are further north, great places to hang out for a while, when working from home took off in 2020.
But working from home – amid a slew of layoffs – is now furiously being dialed back, and this dialing back is not included in the data yet, and we’ll have to see if some of the folks are moving back to the coastal cities.
Other counties, such as those in the Central Valley, have likely been chosen because they’re easy to get to from the big population centers but are a lot lot cheaper, such as Fresno.
Combined, these 19 counties gained 141,500 people in the period between April 2020 and July 2022, but that wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the population losses in the big expensive coastal counties, and so overall, California lost 508,900 people.
|County
|Pop. Change
|Births minus deaths
|International net migration
|Domestic net migration
|Riverside
|55,725
|10,444
|3,064
|41,512
|San Joaquin
|14,002
|5,771
|2,740
|5,305
|Placer
|13,032
|-356
|726
|12,873
|San Bernardino
|11,994
|16,121
|2,797
|-8,401
|Merced
|8,812
|3,338
|463
|4,633
|Kern
|6,864
|9,376
|1,293
|-3,539
|Fresno
|6,540
|10,694
|2,197
|-6,981
|Yolo
|5,710
|938
|1,930
|2,399
|Tulare
|4,427
|5,618
|277
|-1,894
|Madera
|3,997
|1,466
|-48
|2,646
|San Benito
|3,372
|719
|-18
|2,728
|Yuba
|2,732
|885
|92
|1,752
|El Dorado
|1,462
|-681
|266
|1,956
|Calaveras
|1,278
|-486
|32
|1,782
|Amador
|938
|-544
|28
|1,492
|Kings
|493
|2,258
|107
|-1,914
|Colusa
|77
|241
|3
|-184
|Nevada
|58
|-874
|6
|1,065
|Lake
|33
|-520
|42
|541
|Total
|141,546
|64,408
|15,997
|57,771
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
But..but…but…the millennial will save the day…they are all hungry to buy and live in prime SoCal area
If not, we can count on foreign buyers like from China…aren’t they still all paying cash and overriding in Arcadia or Irvine? SoCal ain’t crashing anytime soon everybody wants to live in traffic paradise /s
South and central Ca, Nevada, Utah, New Mexaco, West Texas , Arizona are natural deserts. Central US has depleted it’s reservoir ground water supply. Natural grassland has been destroyed. Mother nature will take back what is hers. Land there is worthless.
Good grief – let us all pray that those residents that have left do not show up here in Florida with their ” woke ” ideas.
Data is through mid-2022. Those folks have been there for many months and you didn’t notice, LOL?
H-Stew,
I wouldn’t worry about the expats showing up in FL being woke. It’s likely those who are fed up with wokeness who are heading your way!
Exactly! I know a whole extended family – 3 generations and their best friends – who moved out of CA to FL three years ago, and loving it!
Recent article shows majority of Americans supporting a lot of the simple fairness considered “woke.” It’s a shame to have our cities and states so divided.
Wolf, are there trends on this?
We’ve got them in AZ too.
Harry
Lol you still pray??
Stay woke bro
Stu, they are in Texas too. We can see the horizon turning greener near Austin just before sunset as they overpay for houses and show up with their Teslas!
Increase your intake of memberberries and stay asleep. (not woke)
Define “woke”? I really don’t get it.
Mr. Richter,
Love your research. The graphs are extremely helpful.
Thank you!
I blame myself as I’ve moved out of SF and into an ADU at Kunal’s place. Was such a deal!
They aren’t making anymore Fresno!
Have you been there? One Fresno is already too many…just wait till you see Porterville..lol
My wife and I stayed at a Motel 6 one night in Fresno, back in the late 90s.
Holy Crap!
That was a bad idea.
Fresyes! Gateway to Yosemite! I’ve been going to Fresno for decades due to family. There are certainly areas I’d never go to, but there are some decent places including where I got married.
North Fresno is actually nice (and affordable). The suburb of Clovis is nice as well. I wouldn’t recommend the South side of Fresno unless you like hearing a lot of gun shots every night.
Wolf, are you calculating your percentages relative to the 2020 populations or the 2022 populations? I used the 2020 population as the baseline and came up with smaller numbers than you.
From their peaks, as it says everywhere including in the title.
OK. All your tables are 2020-2022, which is what tripped me up.
Wait, I’m actually right about this, at least in the case of Santa Clara.
Population in 2020: 1,931,026 <– this is the peak
Population in 2022: 1,870,945
(1,931,026 – 1,870,945)/1,931,026 = 3.111%
(1,931,026 – 1,870,945)/1,870,945 = 3.213%
You reported a decline of 3.2% for Santa Clara. Did you divide by the 2022 population instead of the 2020 population?
whatever.
Peak is 2017: 1932251
“Santa Clara County’s population dropped by 3.2%, from 2020 to 1.871 million in 2022.”
So it should either say 3.1% or 2017. But “whatever.”
Hmm…anybody else find it a bit weird that intl net migration in S CA is concentrated in comparatively more expensive LA county than cheaper San B and Riverside counties?
Immigrants from Asia (including H1-B visa holders). That’s the big immigration factor in California. They’re educated and make good money, and they live where their jobs are. Nothing “weird” about that.
Will be interesting to see how the recent tech layoffs impact CA’s out-migration numbers compared to the pandemic-fueled exodus in 2020. I am old enough to remember how the massive dot com layoffs back in 2002 filled the streets with U-hauls and finally gave those of us who stayed a reprieve from SF’s astronomical rents. It didn’t last … and that was before housing got ‘financialized.’
Thanks Wolf. Nice to read some good news at last.
Damn, shouldn’t traffic be a breeze now with so many gone?? I want my population decline dividend.
:-P
It’s a drop in the bucket. In metro ATL where I live, population has increased to about 6MM from maybe 1.5MM when I first moved here in 1975. Yes, expanded MSA but the change is in the lower populated outlying counties.
If half the people left, it would still be too crowded. Population was 2.3MM to my recollection in 1992 when I left for a 19 year period. The traffic still sucked back then during peak times, just not all the time any day of the week like now.
Drove I-85 in GA and SC recently. Yikes. I did that drive often in the 1990s, would put my cruise at 79, and have to slow down only two or three times.
Georgia had widened maybe 10 miles of I-85 past 985 and seems to be working on another 10-20. But only to three lanes, which still probably won’t be enough, and South Carolina doesn’t look to be doing a darned thing.
It’s a little better than it was here in SF.
While the raw numbers are sometimes useful depending on what you are trying to show, dividing the numbers by population size is a lot more interesting to me.
You might also want to look very carefully at the methods used by the census to come up with the migration data. For example, large uncounted illegal migration may drastically affect the migration data, usually to an unknowable degree. The birth and death data are usually adequate since these are from vital records. Because there was no population census in 2022 (censuses are every ten years), the population numbers are estimates or based on surveys of questionable value. The 2020 census data itself has many problems with overcounts and undercounts. Professional demographers try not to trash the census too much, since much of their research has to use census data. Having a degree in demography, I see many serious problems with the decennial census and even more problems with intercensal estimates.
What a pile of BS.
1. “dividing the numbers by population size is a lot more interesting to me.”
LOL. RTGDFA That’s why I gave you the percentage changes. All you have to do is read the article, or at least the headline. For crying out loud.
2. Everyone is included in the Census data, which goes by housing address. How many people live at this address? You should know this. You got one too. Even homeless people are counted. Google it! You’ll see how they do it.
3. Census was taken in 2020, and every year between the Census, estimates are made based on official records from all over the place, and they’re incorporated into the estimate.
As usual Sacramento doesn’t matter and everyone thinks we’re irrelevant. Shout out to Placer, El Dorado and Yuba for keeping the region in the conversation. : ) j/k
From the article … “But it’s still congested … and getting into your favorite restaurants can still be tough”
Yeah, everybody is leaving CA, the place gets more crowded.
(Could not resist applying to the Yogi Berra line….”Nobody goes to that restaurant! The place is too crowded.)
And the other side of that coin is ; Nobody goes there because nobody goes there.
Since it’s baseball’s opening day:
“If people don’t come to the ballpark, how are you going to stop them?”
Wolf embodies another one:
“You can observe a lot by watching.”
Being familiar with some of these rural counties, they have unique reasons for growing, merced with University of California Merced, etc. Some retirees like Amador as Jackson, CA has a hospital. Yuba as a Sacramento bedroom community. Yolo for University of California Davis and a bedroom community, mainly Woodland. However, the real costs are the land is held up in zoning, environmental for “vernal ponds,” mud puddles in clay during the winter rainy season with a “brine shimp” delivered via the excrement of birds. There is no end of land to build in the Sacramento area, so much water it is going to flood.
None of this is due to “demographics,” real (actual) land use issues. This is all financially driven, rural areas with the Airbnb etc. IMO better issue is to look at REITs, did they buy with Fed free money, overpay driving up the “value” of their previous purchases, and then multiplying the fractional ownership in a wholesale to “investor retail shares.” IMO when those REITs collapse no one will want the real estate. Question may be when will the banks who loaned money to the REITs get their money back or a new higher interest loan, when will people want to get off a sinking REIT. The builders can build an infinite amount of California ticks tacky homes if allowed to do so; nothing between you and an open Sacramento Valley but T111 textured plywood 4 by 8 siding. cheap warped 2 x 4s, and the thinnest sheet rock allowed on a bed of poured concrete foundation/flooring.
Can’t wait to go back to Cali. Love the weekend driving through the wine country.
I think that the “end” of WFH is still an open issue. Yes, employers are requiring that employees are back in the office anywhere from 2 days per week to 4 or even 5 days per week. At least that’s what they’re demanding.
The unanswered question is what if employees simply refuse to comply? The employer can terminate, but is that a realistic option if large numbers refuse to go back? How easy would it be for Meta, for example, to replace 15% of its Bay Area engineering personnel (I’m assuming that they are needed). Firing diligent, high performing employees who are effective as WFH may not be the best business decision.
Allowing a permanent remote / WFH could be a real competitive differentiator for many companies.
Don’t worry, when the job market weakens substantially into a torrent of job losses, it will be a lot easier to convince people to go back.
This fake economy isn’t going to last forever and no, the decline in the working population isn’t due to demographics. Nobody stops working due to age now any more than they have since the beginning of time. It’s entirely due to economics where a fake economy and an asset mania have created an artificial labor shortage.
Eventually this could happen but once you start giving people things it’s hard to take them away. Raises are expected even for mediocre performance but pay cuts nawt happenin
Especially for top performers. Bottom dwellers will just get fired but people that bring in the chedda will have more power to fight back
“I’m assuming that they are needed”
Big assumption; lots of companies realizing they can trim the fat & function fine
Excess hiring was one of the big malinvestments of the free money era.
2017 – trendsetter.
Moved from Bay Area to Carson City, Nevada. Retired so the job situation was not a factor. We looked in the Bay Area for a place to buy in 2017: 30 miles from SF, we were offered a twenty year old 1000 sq ft condo with a parking space for what we could afford. In Carson City, for the same amount we found a brand new single family residence – four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached three car garage.- and no HOA! No state income tax. We have not regretted the move.
Funny anecdote: in downtown Carson City, they are two hour parking spaces and the FINE for staying too long is $!5. In San Francisco, you’d be lucky to find two hour parking for $15.
Carson City Nevada is a great place due to it’s proximity to the jewel of the west, Reno. You are eligible to lose your investment in any inhabited part of Nevada.
“In San Francisco, you’d be lucky to find two hour parking for $15”
Or your car, when you return to find it.
The magnitude of the California squiggles are earth shaking for the poorer rest of the world people imagining themselves there. I admit that my suggestions about what California should do are from an almost zero experience vantage point.
Just felt a 1.542!
Never having lived there only felt the gravitational effects. I also misspoke when I suggested that I had no advice for what California should do, beginning with it’s image problem.
In my view, California is this bumbling, teenage society that has institutionalized the excesses that can be reached by our current national democracy.
All the graphics you showed are indicative artifacts of the greatest experiment in currency devaluation in at least modern history.
Well, the libertarian streak has run up against the brick wall; cessation of speculative cash inflow that is less than the cash outflow.
I am afraid that is the script forward for California which will be mild compared to fate that awaits the uninsured, unemployed, surplus craftsman in the less fortunate countries like America.
Perhaps, the only way to express what I am saying is relating a true story of the great depression that occurred a moment ago, beginning in 1923 when my father was adopted by a well to do couple. The Father was a well respected, and paid, construction superintendent, who built a fine house for his family.
Life was everything that the family could have hoped for until the winter of 1928 when the Father died from an appendicitis rupture.
A slight cash flow from a union pension plan, no social security, or investments and the annual renegotiation of the mortgage loan, the Mother had no choice but to move the family into the garage and rent out the house.
By 1931, the utility canceled the tenants heat for non-payment and the pipes froze in the 40 below zero time of the year.
She found work as a janitor in the local school. These are the jobs the QUERTY surfers think should be automated ?
California is more clueless than they were when Enron gave them a monumental wedgie
I’m trying to read the tea leaves as to what economic fortune or not lies ahead for the wage earners. The message is mixed because there is an unpredictable human decision in the chain of probabilities that comprise the basis of any investment.
Leads me to examine the P/E ratio that the stock brokers were recommending to buy, today. Walmart at a P/E of 25.
The formal calculation of the P/E has at least three parts;
The dividend yield, which is 200 bp, the rate of growth of the dividend going forward which is estimated at 3 pct. Calculating the value of these two components could reasonably value Walmart at 12 times earnings. Which leaves the third component that would justify a 1000 basis point premium for a mundane slogger like Walmart is the assumed rate of 10 pct growth until the end of time
Consensual hallucination ? perhaps
If we accept that hypothesis then we have to concede that we are still under the spell of a period of excess liquidity. A condition that ” turns the brain to mush”. I concur.
How bout you, Doctor, do you concur …….
It is quite impossible for the “unevolved” to understand the “evolved”. It is a vexing conundrum.
I suggest it is more than that. It may be the kernel of understanding which can only be judged over the long term.
Conundrum indeed.
Big drop in population in San Francisco, also cuz of destruction of over 50,000 affordable housing units, via Ellis act,etc. Since 2008. I’ve lived in the Mission since 1986, and every block has clearly indentifiable Victorians changed into condos. From three floors of 10 to 15 people, you have one house with made two on each floor.
Nothing to back this up, but I suspect these numbers reflect a more interesting trend: a net loss of poors while the net inflow of the relatively affluent continues unabated. Elon notwithstanding.
Demand? The psychotic clowns that run that hell hole will just take the properties via eminent domain and give them to the 13% and that will be their reparations. Make Lagos look like singapore.
They left California to move to Boise, Phoenix, Las Vegas, etc., and to work from home in many cases.
Bring them back to work in California. No more work-from-home free ride.
Or perhaps put big brother cameras in their home offices and install tracking software on their work work computers.
A couple of easy solutions:
1. Lockdown plus 6 trillion free money.
2. Housing Stabilization Funding Program. After the recent BTFP, it’s obvious that any problem can be solved with a new Funding Program from the Fed.
If either one of those does not get housing prices to rocket to the moon, then nothing will.