How 3% Mortgages Altered the Housing Market for Years to Come: A Lot Smaller but More in Balance than it Seems, Hence Dropping Prices Despite Low Inventories

Lot of demand and supply gone in equal, with no net impact on inventory, but huge impact on sales, commissions, profits, and jobs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The artificially repressed mortgage rates from March 2020 through March 2022 caused a huge number of homeowners to refinance, including to cash-out refinance, into 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with rates of around 3%, many of them below 3%.
If these homeowners want to sell their home and buy a bigger home or a smaller home, or a home in a different location, or whatever, they would have to change from a 3% mortgage to a 6.5% mortgage, and that’s a no-go zone. So they’re not selling, and they’re not buying. They’ve left the market.
This is bad for home sales, which have plunged, and for real-estate brokers that make money off each transaction, and for mortgage bankers that make money off mortgage originations, and if there are no transactions, they make no money and they have to find another job.
But the 3% mortgage jail has zero net impact on inventory.
When a homeowner sells the house they live in, to buy something else to live in, it has zero impact on inventories nationwide overall because a homeowner who sells their home and buys another home, adds one unit to inventory and subtracts one unit from inventory (+1 – 1 = 0).
All they do is churn the market, which is good for brokers and bankers. But they do not add inventory overall.
So if these homeowners cannot move because they cannot switch from a 3% mortgage to a 6.5% mortgage, it pushes down demand (yes ✔) and it pushes down inventory by the same amount (yes ✔), and the end result is a smaller market in terms of, both, demand and supply.
What actually adds to inventory of homes for sale?
In all these situations below, a home gets put on the market, and no home gets taken off the market, with the result that inventory actually rises. You can think of maybe a few other situations, but these are the big ones:
1. New construction. Lots of new homes are being built and inventories of new houses for sale at all stages of construction have piled up massively:
2. Homeowner dies or moves into care facility, and the home gets put on the market. Lot of that going around now.
3. Vacant homes being put on the market. We walked through the Census Bureau data a little while ago, taking the math from the 11 million homes that are vacant year-round down to the 3.5 million homes that could be on the market (rental or sale) but are held off the market for a variety of reasons. If just 20% of these 3.5 million units that are held off the market show up on the for-sale market, it would increase inventory by 75%.
4. Homeowner moves into a rental and puts home on the market. Some of that going around now, as homeowners try to lock in the high prices and to outwait this. I know a few myself, including a Realtor who totally nailed the peak in her local market last summer when she sold and moved into a nice rental house.
5. Homeowner moves in with friends or relatives or combines households. This could be a variety of arrangements, such as caregivers moving in with parents, or two single homeowners moving in together and making do with one home.
6. Homeowner moves to another country for work or to retire, and the home gets put on the market.
With the 3%-ers taken out as Buyers and Sellers, the total market is a lot smaller now, and will be for years to come.
Homeowners selling a home they live in to buy another home to move into adds zero to inventory in the end (+1 – 1 = 0) though that’s what brokers and bankers live off. That’s why the National Association of Realtors and the media, and just about everyone else, are constantly blaming low inventory on homeowners being locked into their homes with a 3% mortgage, when in fact, they’re only to blame for low sales – and plunging commissions and big job cuts – but with zero impact on inventories.
It means that there are a lot fewer buyers, which is what we’ve been seeing, and that there are a lot fewer sellers, which is what we’ve been seeing. In other words, a huge group of BUYERS and SELLERS were simultaneously and in equal numbers taken off the market by 3% mortgage rates, and they’re gone for years to come.
That demand is gone; and that supply is gone, in equal measure, with no impact on the inventory, but with a huge impact for sales, commissions, profits, and jobs.
The market is more in balance than it seems: hence dropping prices.
So now, it’s the remaining buyers and sellers that make the market, and they’re a much smaller group, making for a much smaller market.
The price drops are showing that within this much smaller market, there is more balance, and that buyers emerge when prices are low enough. And when these buyers have bought, prices drop further to pull in the next wave of buyers, which is just a normal market – but on a much smaller scale. And what is gone is the massive churn of homeowners selling and buying in order to move.
This inane buying and selling of houses is a rather inane notion, and it is hard to understand why people don’t just buy one house and live in it forever which keeps property taxes very low here in California with the basis being the original purchase price increase by only 1% of the tax assessment in any year. My parents purchased the lovely home I live in back in Summer of ’58 and I’m happily living in it today in Spring of ’23.
You’d be singing a much different tune if you had to buy that same house and it wasn’t “given” to you.
Moving around used to be more common in America, and was a great way for people to pursue opportunity and prosperity that they otherwise wouldn’t have found in the town they were born in.
It sounds like you’ve been very fortunate to receive a house in a beautiful state. Congratulations!
Not sure I would describe rapidly falling house prices as “normal” multiple times
Not “multiple times” but “one time.”
But yes, prices going down after going up is part of a normal market.
Agree and since we had one of the most abnormal and fast run up ever in modern history, let’s hope the way down is just as abnormal and violent, that would only be fair and normal part of the cycle.
Because if price only back down to end of 2019 level, then for many already bubblicious markets it’s really nothing to write home about and historically we would still be in bubble definition like in West Coast as you have shown and wrote about many times before..
If the market in Phoenix was to drop to “end of 2019” levels that would mean a 40-50% drop from today’s prices.
What’s you point again ?
As with stocks, plenty of people are still anchored to super-bubble prices mentally. It is, IMO, a spurious point of reference, built on an unsustainable over-print of money and credit. This is part of why inflation persists. Prices and profits are still, and should be, adjusting. At least we are not heading so headlong into bubble-dynamics for a change. And, a lot of folks should, accordingly, feel less wealthy.
The Realtors have a tough decision to make. Do they pretend to become RE investors and defend their house Zestimates, or do they become honest with their commissions business and force sellers to lower expectations.
It’s time to let go. Chasing high commissions by spreading misinformation will result is much fewer sales resulting in much lower commissions. It’s a bad time to find a side job in middle of layoffs to make for commissions loss.
I encountered a new realtor who sold a home to a neighbor just before pandemic, and was so influenced by the price jump, that when the neighbor hired her to resell the house, she ended up proudly buying it herself at pandemic peak price. In Seattle outskirts that house is now 20% down. Greed, inexperience and jealousy is a bad combination.
Most of the realtors when they pump home prices they do it genuinely .
Most realtors don’t really have the gray matter to look at the bigger picture like the readers of this blog
A realtor I know is very kind and genuine but she is always pumping real estate.
Don’t blame her as this is what she genuinely believes in
Also her livelihood depends on not understanding what’s really happening.
I see the same here.
Many people here are real estate pampers as they are some how invested in rising home prices
That’s a good point. I’m not sure about other markets but the few RE agents I’ve talked to and dealt with in either Toronto or Vancouver Canada have all been investing in RE, one agent told me him and his wife owned close to 20 properties, though I can’t verify that. With the duration of the bubble and the rate of appreciation I think a lot of them got seduced into speculating, you can only watch your colleagues score so many times before you start to feel like you’re missing out. I wonder how they feel about the current market, probably hoping number of listings stay low through the spring and summer, I’m assuming a big drop in prices over multiple properties would eclipse any income from commissions.
Of course you’re right that nationwide the inventory doesn’t change due to homeowners refusing to sell and move to a new house, but there must be some geographic imbalances, right?
Maybe this means (for example) older homeowners stay put in Minnesota, and don’t sell to move to Florida. Wouldn’t that reduce inventory in Minnesota and increase it in Florida?
Given the huge flow of people in all directions over time, it tends to balance out over time. That said, California has lost population over the past two years, and the Bay Area has lost quite a bit of population, while new housing supply was added, so that’s where you some extra pressure that you might not, or not yet, see in some other markets.
The US overall has had the least population growth in ever in 2021, I believe.
Let’s see what flippers can do.
What banks are doing with drop in Long term bonds is to hold till maturity and fudge accounting category to hide losses hoping that either there will be no withdrawals to force them to sell or hoping that Fed will Pivot. We all know how it’s working out :).
Now back to flippers. They can hold hoping that Fed will Pivot (it won’t anytime soon). They can sell at considerable loss, but they are clearly not doing this yet. However these flippers are in worse positions than bankers because
1. Holding a house costs more money than holding bonds (maintenance, utilities, hoa, property taxes, insurance).
2. The borrowing costs of flippers is much higher than that of bankers who were paying 0% on their deposits.
So in non-recourse states, flippers would just handover keys to bank and walk away making the taxpayers eat the losses!
This was a reply to libdis below.
I guess the whole flipping market is finished. There are still many getting ready to come on line when you ride around Tampa. Ouch.
Flipping was impacted when the top was in. Many would be flip homes will eventually show up listed as an REO and like in 08 these homes will be in various stages of rehab. I picked up one around 2010 that was down to studs in the kitchen and bathroom. There was a stack of laminate flooring and other materials to finish it but the newbie flipper just waked away. It was a good deal and I did many more as the market was dropping. The biggest factor to success is in the speed of the rehab. I have a formula that determines what I can pay and how long I have to get it ready to list. If the rehab runs long it can wipe out most of the profit. No-mans land is just after the top and before the pricing falls. Once prices have had the first move down you can start to dip your toe in the water. THE biggest question I have is when will the foreclosures start to show up at the court house steps. There are many reasons a home gets foreclosed even if the house has equity? I have to think there is a shadow inventory because of the moratorium? Wolf do you know if there is a backlog?
He’s written on this before. Foreclosures (and other credit defaults) were at historic lows during the pandemic. They’re starting to tick up, but we’re nowhere near the highs of the financial crisis – yet.
Agreed, and add in:
1. Remote Work, which at the margin will reduce job-induced moves,
2. Decreasing domestic reproductive rates (below 2) and
3. Likely tightening immigration policy
and I don’t see the next big wave of hype starting for a while…at least 6 months :)
I think the “remote work” thingy is what helped drive the explosion in prices in the west including AZ and ID and possibly Austin, TX. Those ignorant folks who fell for that are now being called back to the SF’s, LA’s and Seattle’s of the world.
My company in CA has remote wfh policy .
Many people bought homes far away from office thinking this would continue and moved 2 hours inland
Few months back people got called 2 days a week then 3 days a week now 4 days a week
Just surprised how things changed fast
This just happened “in my area”. Memo went out – wfh/hybrid work going from effective full remote to 4days in/1wfh starting May 1. (Ultimately it will go back to full time in office/plant). Presented with company productivity metrics showing productivity loss etc. It’s not surprising to me, but I’m sure there will be some outcry. WFH seems to have many zealot supporters, but it’s not the best way to run all businesses.
“2. Decreasing domestic reproductive rates (below 2)”
I agree.
Boomers retiring/dying and the following replacement generation X is smaller and had fewer kids. But will the first half of the Millennials kick it back into gear. If so when?
My generation Z son, first of the group is spending everything he makes, on food, concerts and fun. Everything but saving for a house or even a car. Even though we spent years teaching him about finances. Good luck housing market!
I’m in the #4 camp. I cashed out in Livermore, Calif. (Bay Area) in summer 2021 and moved to Phoenix to rent/wait out the crash.
I think #2 (owner dies) is very significant considering the prevailing demographics.
Millennials are a smaller group than the boomers they are replacing.
Seems like it would imply a housing surplus going forward.
The churn is gone. This makes sense to me, a lot of sense.
People aren’t looking to move up/over/down due to low rates. There are no longer 10/30/50 people showing up the first day a house hits the market or at any open house. Activity breeds activity.
FOMO is over. Buy in some smaller local due to WFH is over.
Markets will settle down to whatever is normal for the area. Listings will sit for the normal amount of days 30/60/90 per location and type of home.
We aren’t used to normal. We are used to free money frenzy. We got used to the stress of rushing out to buy a house right this minute, before prices went up another 10%. Prices aren’t going up, in places they are going down.
I have no idea what happens next. Well, I think I have ideas, but they are probably wrong.
There is nothing wrong with high rates
The main issue is the home prices are still too high
When the prices fall down enough you’d see many people trying to buy homes or trade up
“They’re going to have to find another job”. I wonder if any of these folks put something aside when times were good?
There were realtors in my office that just got crushed in the 2008 downturn. I remember one that had just bought the new Escalade along with the big house and to do so did not pay any quarterly taxes for at least two quarters. The person said they were banking on two escrows closing to pay the taxes! Both deals fell out and it was just crushing. Just like Wolf said the volume or churn was what may Realtors bank on and base there lifestyle around, never thinking it will end.
I’ve recently met two very young RE agents who think this churn will keep churning. They are buying all the toys, big house, etc. One has wealthy parents and will get bailed out of his mess. The other I don’t know any other financial circumstances.
Remember, todays 21 to 24 yr olds were around 10 when the last crash happened.
One additional subset of people that I would love to hear your comments about, Wolf, are homeowners who would be selling, but because they have a low interest rate locked in, are opting to rent instead. Would this not restrict supply to some extent, at least temporarily? Asking in earnest as my hubby and I would like to buy our first home (likely will be in Portland, OR as we can’t afford anywhere else on the west coast) and are trying to figure out the best time to do so as much as possible. Currently, we are renters in SF.
(+1 – 1 = 0). Thank you! Finally someone has figured out the net zero impact of frozen sales. For months real estate people touted: Nobody will sell, hence no inventory, hence prices will go up. Nobody called them out on it….
ForestThroughTrees:
Comps. I dont care about rates just price which largely is a function thereof. ok, so a small subset of the overall market is ‘participating’ Transactions go down but what about the trend.
With so many people locked into 3% mortgages, a huge part of the market is gone, as Wolf said.
So what is left?
On the sellers side, you have all the situations Wolf mentioned, which is a lot of people. On the buyer’s side, you basically have first-time homeowners, who likely struggle with affordability issues and have the realistic option of renting a nice apartment for a few more years.
Motivated sellers on one side; wannabe home owners struggling with affordability issues and options on the side.
Doesn’t look good for residential RE prices.
When I look at the current RE listings, I’m amazed at the number of sellers who bought their homes only one or two years ago. I sense panic there. They know what’s about to happen.
“11 million homes that are vacant year-round” seems strange. Okay maybe waiting for prices to go up, but the costs seem high: property tax, some maintenance, lawncare, HOA (if HOA), squatter-theft risk, fire risk, increased insurance. So why are so many homes vacant year-round?
A month ago I met with a customer who inherited a house and doesn’t plan on putting it on the market but instead will turn it into a rental. Another customer bought a new place to move to but said that at 2.85% he never plans on selling his old place and will be turning it into a rental. A year ago another customer bought a run down vacant place and has turned it into a rental. In my neck of the woods (San Diego) investors are buying up anything that has potential to become a multiple ADU property and outbidding the flippers. SFR’s for sale to the happy homeowner in San Diego are not as many anymore, and the notion that lots of houses are being made is simply not true in this area. We’re surrounded by the ocean, Camp Pendleton, mountains and Mexico. Urban infill is the name of the game here and most of that infill is multifamily and ADU’s for rent, not for sale. These numbers and notions may be true elsewhere, but they aren’t here. Those of us who say this are immediately shut down but that doesn’t mean that what we’re seeing and commenting on here isn’t true. I’m not sure about the rest of Southern California, but there’s an incredibly short supply of inventory here (new sales are outpacing new listings among other things). At the end of 2022, days on market was up there but has since dropped to 5-14 days more or less for anything priced right and desirable. Junk is sitting 30-60 days and absolute junk is sitting a long time. Just saying what I’m seeing (and to clarify, I’m NOT saying that we’re in a hot frothy market with never ending record setting house prices or other stuff the red meat lovers like to attack).
There’s others saying this same thing in the comments section. We’re going to need a support group with how we get bludgeoned.
What you don’t get is that they ARE putting it on the market — the rental market, and there is arbitrage between the two, it’s the same house, for crying out loud, buy or rent… that’s the arbitrage. Anyone renting that house is one buyer less in the sales market, and reduces demand further in the sales market. Think this through a little. That’s exactly what we’re seeing now. You’re citing one reason why DEMAND is so low in the sales market and why sales in San Diego have plunged by 33% yoy, and why the median price has dropped 11% yoy.
While what you say may reduce demand somewhat, most renters do not have the financial means to buy a house, or simply do not want to own a house. I suggest the rental market and the house-buyer markets are pretty much mutually exclusive, although there is certainly some bleedthrough. I have not seen too many listings (in California) that say “House for Sale OR for Rent”, but of course some probably exist. I am prepared to be enlightened.
Have the banks ever offered any kind of mechanism by which one can “transfer” the 3% mortgage to a different property? I’d certainly give moving much more thought if there was a way to take my existing mortgage rate with me…
Of such things, financial innovation is made. Value is unlocked. Might be a zillion-dollar idea.