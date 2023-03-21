Home Prices Drop Year-over-Year for First Time since Housing Bust 1. Sales Bounce from Deep-Dismal to just Dismal

The spring selling season is here, folks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The median price of all types of homes sold in February, at $363,000, was down 0.2% from February 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors today. This was the first year-over-year decline since February 2012, when the market emerged from Housing Bust 1 (going into Housing Bust 1, the first year-over-year decline occurred in August 2006).
The year-over-year decline came despite a small uptick in the median price from January. But that uptick was far smaller than the increase a year ago, and so year-over-year, the price dropped (historic data via YCharts):
The median price of single-family houses fell 0.7% year-over-year; but condo prices were still up 2.5% year-over-year.
Lower prices will help unfreeze the market, and that’s starting to happen, if barely: “We’re seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs,” the report by the National Association of Realtors noted.
The median price has fallen by 12.3% from the seasonal peak in June 2022, (historic data via YCharts).
Sales of previously owned homes rose by 14.5% from deep-dismal in January, which had been the lowest sales since 2010 during Housing Bust 1, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of a still dismal 4.58 million homes. The increase came after 12 months in a row of month-to-month declines.
Year-over-year, sales were down by 22.6%. Compared to February two years ago, sales were down 25.8%.
Priced right, just about any property will sell. But not enough sellers are wanting to price their properties right just yet.
Actual sales in January – not seasonally adjusted, and not as annual rate – rose to 271,000 properties, down 23% from a year ago:
Sales of single-family houses, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate, rose 15.3% from January, to 4.14 million houses, which was still down 21.4% year-over-year.
Sales of condos and co-ops, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate, rose 7.3% from January, to 440,000 units, which was down 32.3% year-over-year.
By region, year-over-year sales plunged in all regions (percent change from year ago, map via NAR):
All-cash buyers – often investors and second home buyers – rose to about 76,000 properties (28% share of 271,000 actual sales), from January’s roughly 67,000 properties (29% share of 231,000 actual sales).
Median days on the market before the property is sold or the seller pulls the property off the market, at 67 days, was up by 50% from a year ago (data via realtor.com):
Months supply, at 2.6 months, while still low by historical standards, was up by 50% from a year ago.
Active listings (= total listed inventory minus properties with pending sales), at 578,000 properties, were up by 68% from a year ago. In absolute numbers, active listings remained low by historical standards, as potential sellers are still trying to outwait the increase in mortgage rates, and as many potential buyers have pulled back (data via realtor.com):
Anyone out there have a good feel on the residential real estate foreclosure situation currently?
Creeping up from historic lows during the pandemic, but still very low.
Home prices will have to fall a lot further for a lot longer before foreclosures become a big national issue.
NAR: “Distressed sales” (foreclosures and short sales) accounted for 2% of total sales, same as in Jan.
The number of consumers with foreclosures:
Here are delinquencies which come ahead of foreclosures:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/17/why-the-fed-can-let-the-housing-bust-rip-a-look-at-mortgages-helocs-delinquencies-foreclosures-and-whos-on-the-hook/
I think a lot of us who are looking to sell our houses in the next 1-3 years are very fearful of short sales like happened during the housing bust. It is one thing to drop the price, another to compete with “jingle mail” neighbors in which the banks simply want the house sold instantly to cover the loan principle.
It is kind of zero sum when you think about housing and stock market. If the Fed caves to the “Break or Brake” mantra, then housing prices could rise with inflation, as ultimately stocks get sucker punched if/when inflation comes back with a vengeance in short order.
Honestly I’m considering panic selling my stocks if the Fed pauses this week with no increase in FFR. I’ll probably cost average out if markets go euphoric and place it all in short term treasuries, going from 60% to 100% of liquid assets. I’ve been playing this market game forever, time for a break and focus on moving a house that somehow tripled in value in 11 short years. I’ve made good money walking away from Vegas tables on luck streaks, how is this any different as it all seems too good to be true with free money policies working forever out as planned by our oligarchy system elites.
Time to downsize and simplify all of life’s aspects due to exponentially increasing uncertainties…anyone else feeling the same way???
Looks to me like everyone will reduce their life style. What’s the difference if one can’t afford a product or service like in the Great depression or has plenty of money but the product or service is not available? No difference. You will start to see your neighbors cut there own lawn etc. One big factor I consider when looking to buy something is, can I service it myself. If not I pass for now.
Yort 2.0,
An old rule of thumb is never be afraid to take a profit.
Good luck to you.
Just looked at the NOD list for this week in Reno and it went from years of 1-3 a week to 30! One week does not make a trend but it was a shocker to behold.
Out of curiosity I created a search query on auction.com in 2020 or so and then forgot about it. This month I started getting multiple emails per week with the results.
Wolf, while prices dropped for the first time, it is minuscule compared to the 10 year gains. This was the Fed’s grand plan, of course, to inflate away other inflation with real estate and stocks. This will/is backfiring, as asset concentrations at the top 1/10% increase exponentially relative to the Fed’s lack of basic math skills. Thus, more homeless, more people with jobs living out of urban trailers and vans, but less people stuck with overpriced homes with adjustable rates. The latter is key, and I don’t think we will see a foreclosure ramp even close to that of 2010. Perhaps, it is just me reaching for a different angle on this, and I am completely wrong. In any case, I do think the big builders are/will be in trouble as they will have to sell these massive developments that are under bank commitments. Of course, the Fed could secretly or not-so-secretly fund/support/bail out that too.
This is just the beginning. Housing Bust 1 took five years from top to bottom. Be patient.
according to the charts above,,,
from ”start” of the vast increase in the 2nd derivative of all the charts, the ”anomaly” happened from 2005 to 2014
so more like 9 years than smaller…
just saying, but especially just saying for those with money burning a hole in their pocket(s)
Agree, with further firmament:
RE prices will unconditionally fall because they can (as you point) and the risk sentiment is ripe. Some say: Going down the risk totem pole of asset classes, after the fall of NFTs, SPACs, Luna, FTX, and a round of bad bankers bank spanking, it is good time for RE (as an investment) to take the 1st trashing.
Anecdote
Family friends are building an apartment in their new house’s basement for the AirBNB purposes… Now… In 2023. They talk to me about the expected monthly return on investment [$$$$], and are already indebted up to their ears. I’m like “Cool”.
RE must take the first leg down, or we are lost forever.
Very easy to get a feel for it when it’s essentially zero.
It’s gonna take some time to get things back to some sort of equilibrium. What a true mess that 0 interest rate policy plus buying MBS got us into. Could be a solid decade from start to finish to get things more normal imo.
Speculators are still loading up on land, while at slightly lower prices and volumes. People have zero confidence in the FED and the dollar, preferring to spend the money instead of hold it. What good is a 5% return on a CD or treasury when you’re still losing a few percent a year to inflation?
This situation is far from over, and now everybody is screaming FED pause or pivot. There’s one thing that I think is guaranteed – the value of the dollars in your bank account will continue to erode in rapid fashion. They’re stealing everything.
This mentality is partially what has caused the housing super-bubble. This latest housing bubble began in 2014 with massive QE that was in response to taper tantrum, but otherwise no Main Street crisis in sight.
The response to QE and ZIRP was to dump all the liquidity into housing, driven by a reasonable fear of hyperinflation, turning the existing bubble into a super-bubble.
If this hyperinflation does not come to pass, interest rates remain high, and QT continues, there are absolutely zero fundamentals that support the current housing prices. Not demand. Not “lack of supply.” Not lack of building, supply shortages, land shortages, or any of the other unfounded excuses pushed by real estate propagandists.
Housing is one of the most irrational asset classes, driven by delusional, magical thinking such as “real estate always maintains its value or goes up.” Much of this is due to confirmation bias from people who already own real estate and have much of their own net worth tied up in a highly leveraged illiquid asset. They *can’t* bear a housing market crash, or they will be ruined.
The housing market right now is like Wily E Coyote in the Road Runner cartoons. He runs off a cliff and briefly defies gravity, floating in the air, until the moment he looks down, thereafter plunging into the abyss.
“”there are absolutely zero fundamentals that support the current housing prices”
LOL, as you will see as “fundamentals” in many of the comments below to counter this point. So and so just sold their house for X over or close to asking and there are 18 buyers waiting, it was sold in less than a week. Listing is still too low and everyone is jumping at buying ASAP…
In this age of insanity we live in..maybe anecdote is about the same as fundamentals
There is a simple reason that the delusion of perpetually rising home prices is so firmly ingrained…because it has worked for many decades, with only brief pullbacks.
But we have hit an inflection point. Interest rates cant/wont drop down like before and incomes are stretched to the breaking point to purchase a new home. There is simply no more room for people to buy into the market at higher prices.
It will take a good long while for the mindset to change. Housing is now a poor investment over the long term.
And…..You have to live somewhere.
I love how everyone here talks about finance and stuff, but can’t you see how all of lies and so forth are spilling over into every other aspect of society? Bad money pushes out good and so forth, but i think you can apply that to everything in society. Bad actors push out the good and then everything collapses
Take another Xanax and relax. Everyone living in this country is very lucky to be here. America is the land of opportunity for those who are willing to work hard. The lazy people in this country will always have an excuse for their failures…and they will always blame someone else.
Read up on toxic positivity, sometime. You’re lousy with it.
It has often struck our notice that the course our city runs
Is the same towards men and money. She has true and worthy sons:
She has good and ancient silver, she has good and recent gold.
These are coins untouched with alloys; everywhere their fame is told;
Not all Hellas holds their equal, not all Barbary far and near.
Gold or silver, each well minted, tested each and ringing clear.
Yet, we never use them! Others always pass from hand to hand.
Sorry brass just struck last week and branded with a wretched brand.
So with men we know for upright, blameless lives and noble names.
Trained in music and palaestra, freemen’s choirs and freemen’s games,
These we spurn for men of brass…
-Aristophanes “The Frogs” 405 BC
Real estate prices are falling faster than they appear, because our level of underreported inflation means the prices are declining more in real dollar terms. That said, the lower size of Gen X (so they will demand higher wages and get them) means, in popular areas, the prices will not fall as much but only until they decline to levels affordable to them, as more and more millennials must sell their real estate due to their limited retirement savings. Luxury real estate will fall more. Whatever you do, unless you are a tech-savy drug lord (LOL) who needs crypto mining to launder drug profits, avoid cryptocrap!
My tablet’s crazy auto correct must have been produced in Germany because it keeps auto-capitalizing words as in German. LOL
Prices are far too high for most prospective buyers, unless they already have substantial equity.
I’m a current renter due to personal reasons but have done the math. I can buy lower housing costs through a higher down payment but most people without substantial home equity can’t, making them debt slaves whether they realize or admit it or not.
I’m not referring just to P&I either, but “all-in” costs.
I too am a renter by choice, sold my house 2 years ago for way too much. (poor couple). Real Estate taxes have to be killing them vs. what I was paying.
Waiting for prices in AZ to get closer to pre-pandemic. Tracking homes and have seen markdowns 4-6 times totaling $ 40K or more just since October.
Questions, seeing a lot of UCB (under contract) then boom back on the market. Wondering if lenders are starting to get skittish of the overvalued asking prices and appraisals not coming in where expected?
I sold my Phx house October 2021. Made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. I too am renting by choice and waiting. Yes, prices are going down but have a lot farther to fall before I’m buying. Still way too expensive.
I also looked at some listings this morning and saw several
go pending, then get relisted within a month. I assume the buyers got nervous and walked from the deposit, or the dwelling couldn’t pass inspection, or the buyer couldn’t get a loan.
There is reason for nervousness in an overpriced declining market with thin volume. Big price moves can happen, and the trend is down.
I’m noticing that as well, many back on market. I’m thinking you are correct on lenders,
The home owner’s insurance, HOA fees, and property tax shock is coming in right now. Seen tax bills go up in certain areas in my locality (small city) experience as much as 60% increase, particularly in lower income areas. More “reasonable” increases in higher income areas around 40% increase.
Credit card debt is piling up, variable rate student loan payments are soaring, food prices high, gas prices high…and as Wolf has shown, people are outspending inflation with revenge spending. My car insurance bill jumped by 20% from six months ago. Budgets planned in 2021 are getting smashed.
PBS just put out a great documentary showcasing the Fed’s poor decision-making since 2008, where they interviewed the leader of a Food Bank in LA – there are more people collecting food now than during the height of the pandemic.
Because of all the programs available, foreclosures are taking nearly a year from first delinquency to eviction. The last of the rental assistance ended in Summer 2022. Since then, local rental units I’ve been tracking (small urban area) are already down 20% and still falling. In other words, rents are already falling, though no one is reporting on it.
This is a slow train wreck in progress. A very slow train wreck.
That PBS documentary is pretty well done, it released at perfect timing too after the whole debacle at SVB.
To hear them interview Neel “the devil” Kashkari and the tone-deaf comments he made about jobs and their policy…the FED should just hide him in the basement to not further embarrass the little credibility they have left.
“That PBS documentary is pretty well done, it released at perfect timing too after the whole debacle at SVB.”
Was it? I watched the first 15 mins and turned off in disgust. You guys didn’t notice how they were rewriting history with regards to 2008 and onwards?
Yeah that timing was super convenient wasn’t it……….
Anybody notice lately how its always the government and the corporations who start all the panics the last two decades?
Phoenix, I agree. Good documentary. And it showed how both Bernanke and Powell bent under the pressure of a stock market tantrum. Added to it was Trump slamming Powell for raising the Fed rate and threatening to fire him. I’m confident that Powell never “needed” the job but just didn’t want to be thrown out and humiliated.
You must have noticed that Kashkari had an answer before the interviewer even finished his sentence. Pure rationalization. And an ego bigger than the great outdoors.
“there are more people collecting food now than during the height of the pandemic.”
Same in far northern Ca. In addition there are tons of empty storefronts. 2 towns in particular look like a deep depression and other towns are creeping down there. I think there are more empty storefronts than in the worst part of the GFR, but then, the wholesale pot industry has been sinking like a rock for the last 3 years or so up here. It’s been taken over by large companies that think they can afford to sell wholesale below cost sometimes because of money coming in from their stocks. They were aiming to “control the market” rather than make much of a profit.
clarification; more empty storefronts in those 2 towns than during the worst of the GFR.
Property taxes in general do not go up with assessed values. The taxing entity has to increase their budget for taxes to go up. My assessed value went up by $150k for 2023 but my property taxes are virtually unchanged.
In locals with property tax rate pegged to valuation, say 2-3%, the taxes go up automatically. When prospective buyers overpay, they raise the taxes for the entire neighborhood.
Petunia, No they don’t. As the assessed value increases the tax rate goes down. The taxing district votes on a budget then, the budget is divided by the assessed value of all property in the district to determine the rate.
But people are still out spending like drunken sailors. Try booking a flight, or a cruise vacation, or a hotel stay, or even go out to dinner.
“The median price of all types of homes sold in February, at $363,000,”
How many jobs does a Medium wage earner have to work to afford that price?
Renters in apartments will do ANYTING to get into a home. Apartment living is getting unbearable.
renting v. buying is one decision.
Living in a crummy place v. living in a nicer place is another decision.
They can move to a higher-end rental apartment or house. Or they can buy something, but that’s not a 100% cure either. Lots of homeowners don’t like where they live, and don’t like the house they live in, constantly complain about all kinds of stuff, and regret having bought… documented in lots of surveys.
The different issues have to be separated.
This is a very good point that many dont understand.
I live in a house that has had subsidence issues caused by trees in neighbours gardens. Both neighbours have refused to remove the trees. The insurance claim has been going on for eight years and the homeowner has had to pay for investigative work out of their own pocket.
Last month another part of the house also underwent subsidence movement which will be a separate claim.
I bought a pretty nice Townhouse in Tucson to stay in while I build my Winter house. Rental apartments seemed overpriced and not very appealing, plus I’m 72 and have never rented a house or apartment. I bought my first house when I was a college student and rented out rooms…..
“Renters in apartments will do ANYTING to get into a home.”
Until buyer’s remorse hits.
72% of recent buyers have regrets about their purchase, and almost all the reasons circle around paying too much or having to rush the process, in other words, they regret “doing ANYTHING” to get into the home.
I think if you can — you’re probably better building a place from scratch. You have considerably more latitude over the situation & materials used, and can possibly even collaborate on the design phase, depending on your aptitude for such things. Might be more of a headache & more expensive than buying an existing equivalent, I don’t know; but I can see how the connection one might develop with a unique space like that could prove profound; of course, the tradeoff is the inevitable heartache of getting too attached to something like a place over time. Places change; people change.
If you’ve got the stomach for it, it’s better to be perpetually passing through. That’s all any of us are doing anyway. Too many landscapes to breathe in in one lifetime to lock into just one — especially some blah little cul de sac in suburbia. Comfort is the enemy of adventure! The older I get, the more I think Dr. Dorian Paskowitz had the right idea(s).
A good life goal might be to ensure that the last thing you glimpse on this planet is not the sight of some ugly ceiling fan as you stare up at a popcorn firmament toward eternity.
I’d love to live in an apartment but waiting for kiddos to be out. few more years.
I am a home owner and I think SFR living is over rated.
Why would you expect a median earner to afford a median home? That implies that everyone, from the lowest earner on up, can/should afford a home. I think (hope) we can agree that the lowest end of the earnings distribution, the young workers especially, can’t be expected to afford to buy a home.
A few inconvenient facts. Back in 1996 when the minimum wage was $4.75 an hour which is about $10k annually, I bought a house for $30,000. Making a little more than minimum wage, it would have been possible to actually afford a mortgage on that house. So the idea that you need to be some sort of high roller to afford a house is a relatively new concept. Less than 30 years ago almost anyone who had a job could afford to buy a house in Texas. Will we ever see those days again? I doubt it and it illustrates just how this country has been destroyed.
That’s one-half of the problem.
The other half is that I’m never buying into an area of town or a neighborhood in this price range or noticeably higher, as it isn’t what it used to be.
Why season the discussion in this murky think tank-y language? It frames the would-be US homeowner as a kind of presumptuous and/or — dreaded of all dreads — entitled a-hole.
I’ll say it, and probably nobody’ll agree with me — every American should have a crack at owning their own little patch of blue, especially if home ownership is going to be relentlessly promoted & elevated in the manner in which it is in this country. Renting is a strategic move, and often a damn’d shrewd one. Why buy the cow?…
However, when it’s the only game in town because every wannabe uncle pennybags and their second nephew buys up SFHs in what might otherwise be a homespun community in Anytown and then goes on to sublimate his or her lust for passive income as some kind of wholesome grassroots utility to the masses…well, screw that jazz.
In the words of the other Lebowski: Get a job, sir. It’s actually freakishly easy these days.
Thanks and agree with every comment above me. THEY sure did screw things up.
Wolf, and others, my friend recently used a program from AnnieMac Mortgage called Cash2Keys to purchase a house. Have you heard of this? If so, can you explain if I am understanding correctly?
As far as I can tell, a branch of the lender (AnnieMac Private Equity) submits an all-cash offer on behalf of the borrower (to me, an ultra short-term loan) for a fee of about 1.5% of total price/UPB, which is then “forgiven” if AnnieMac provides the actual mortgage. What are your thoughts on programs like this?
I have no thoughts on this. And I’m fine with having no thoughts on it, LOL.
Musk is out screaming for a half point rate cut with CPI over 6%. Ackman is calling for a pause. The billionaire oligarchs are putting the screws to Powell from all angles, with the help of politicians like Elizabeth Warren. The little people have no chance in this system.
If the FED does cut, all the speculators won, and they will poor into all risk assets, and assets period, which includes housing. This will set fire to the inflation inferno and accelerate the full scale destruction of the country. All bets are off at that point as to what the end game is, but it will not be pretty.
Musk is funny. He borrowed a HUGE amount of money — something like $13 billion — to buy Twitter. And rate cuts would hugely benefit him and his baby, Twitter.
These people are all the same, Ackman too: when they open their mouth, it’s for the exclusive purpose of manipulating things into their favor.
If you want to know what’s good for them personally, just listen to what they say.
They’re really nauseating, and I can’t stand them. But you said it yourself, Wolf, something like “there is no greater power than 50 billionaires.” I have never been so disenchanted with the entire system in my life. The more wealthy these folks became, the more power they wielded over everything.
“there is no greater power than 50 billionaires” is the first part of my statement. The second part is “with big megaphones.” The second part is crucial too. Both Ackman and Musk have huge megaphones, particularly Musk. When they say something, it’s instantly dished up via social media and MSM to just about everyone out there.
2, 4, 6, 8
If not a billionaire
You don’t rate
Go team!
“The more wealthy these folks became, the more power they wielded over everything.”
Why do you think they want CBDCs so bad?
Enchantment has its time & place, to be sure — but the shits being shitty sure does furnish some good grist for things like introspection, philosophy, art, comedy, and – more generally – new ways of thinking/modes of knowing. The front burners have never been as hot as they are now in my lifetime. ‘08 was just a bit of gas…I say, let the bastards & their stooges do their worst if it brings out your best.
Crybaby is going to cry, normally it would be a non issue if our government would just ignore this Ahole and the any billionaires like him. Unfortunately that’s often not the case though…
Btw, if Pow Pow does cut now, someone needs to “tattoo” Arthur Burns 2.0 on Pow Pow’s foreheard, Inglourious Basterds style and give him a collar and leash to wear so his billionaire friends could use it to take him for a walk..
For a guy that claims to want to do the right thing to fight inflation and one that’s representing an organization with very little credibility, let’s hope Pow Pow doesn’t sink that low.
Powell capitulated to corporate interests twice already, I’ll be pleasantly surprised if he doesn’t this time.
Same thing here in Canada with the real estate agents imploring the BOC to cut interest rates.
They want the neverending housing bubble to continue while food prices increase every month due to inflation.
Just remember that when there was outrage during the disability benefit freeze in 2018, a Minister replied that “the best social assistance is a JOB”.
And in 2022, in response to the cost of living crisis, the deputy PM insinuated “Have you cancelled your Disney+ account?”
But to cut interest rates to make loans cheaper for billionaires, that would anger the French people a lot.
Seems to me the real estate people should realize that the lower the prices, the more buyers can qualify for. More buyers means more commissions (in the future). Simply short term thinking.
Not sure about other countries but here in the UK you don’t need any qualifications to become an estate agent.
Many of the overpriced homes were purchased by real estate agents for speculation. They figure they are always ahead because they don’t pay full commissions to buy or sell. Now with high interest rates, they can’t sell at a profit, and cutting prices is not an option for them as well. They need the rate cut to get out of their investments.
I’d be so happy if we could get rid of the current realtor business model. They have everyone convinced they need a realtor, and they don’t. Still trying to understand why I am paying a commission for someone to advertise my home on Zillow which anyone can do. In AZ, the RE forms are preprinted. It doesn’t take a genius to read the GD forms and complete the transaction. Hopefully, one of those NAR class action suits wins which many say could upend the current business model. One can hope.
In Canada, the real estate industry is like an oligopoly.
Even using the world r-x-a-l-t-o-r is a word that is a trademark by the Real estate agents in the industry.
Bloggers who are critical of the real estate bubble get sued for using the Toronto Real Estate Board trademark believe it or not.
I believe a lawyer that specializes in estates is cheaper. There are also services where you can pay a minimal amount to have your home listed in the “listed by agent” part of the listings. Which get more views. They then refer calls to you.
I concur, Fed up.
How about when you want to sell you show up at an advisory office. They help you put a price on it and point you to resources to list. When you have a buyer, both show up at the advisor to check all the boxes like whether you’ve had an inspection, and to cover a few basic things that the lawyers bury in those pages. And then fill out the paperwork. Should cost maybe $1000 for the service instead of 5%.
Yeah, ok, I hear the claims of “value add” and how clients will overpay or sellers will sell too cheap. I’m sure there’d be some inefficiency, but the savings would so far outweigh that. What do Americans lose in commissions per year? I would guess $50 billion. WASTED.
Real estate salesmen don’t care about prices. Prices can go up or down or stay flat. It makes no difference. They care about selling. Thats why theyre called real estate salesmen… duh!
As a matter of fact, they hate markets like this, not because prices are falling, but because nothing is selling. Sellers want too much for their homes. Buyers think the market is going to zero. So theres a total stalemate and nothing sells.
No sales = no commissions = no income. It has nothing to do with the direction of the market.
Twinkytwonk: No qualifications in the US either, and it shows. There may be a few good ones, although I haven’t met one worthy of my business yet.
NOT a fan of the current RE mkt sales situation either fed, but must add:
In the last sixty years or so I have had very pleasant dealings with agents and brokers in five states who have been honest and competent and sometimes very helpful in convincing sellers or buyers to meet my objectives in deals.
As for every type of service, trades or white collar, there are good ‘uns and sorry ‘uns…
Vintage: the difference between realtors and many other white collar professions is that with realtors there is a low barrier to entry. It’s not hard to get a license, hence, more bad ones. The test is ridiculously easy, at least in AZ. I see no point to them. I was a FSBO 20 plus years ago and had no problem getting through the transaction. It’s not rocket science. I see no point to paying someone 5, 6% to sell my home.
Elmo Muskrat:
The TSLA Pump: “we’ll sell 50% more cars…”
The TWIT Dump: “well, gee, I had to cover those losses at TWIT….
According to Elmo Muskrat – this is a quote – TWIT is “a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work….”
These billionaire idiots like Musk and Ackman are making themselves even more loathesome by foolishly and dangerously whining for a rate cut when the US desperately needs ongoing interest rate hikes and QT to stay financially and politically viable–they already have billions and never have to worry about money, still they’re so greedy, they’re basically screaming to endanger US national viability and social order by pushing inflation even higher and fueling social unrest. (Inflation is the main reason for the LAUSD teachers going on strike and shutting down our 2nd biggest school system and much of Los Angeles with it, and that’s tip of the iceberg). All for the sake of their narrow interests. Pure scum, because US national survival exactly what’s at stake right now in the inflation battle, and the upcoming Fed decision (and it’s discipline to keep tightening) may be its most important in decades.
Like my old prof once said, poorly controlled inflation has brought down far more great powers and major empires than any war ever has, and the US is at a dangerous cross-roads now both at home and abroad. There was a report last month about the Saudis and other big oil producers growing more furious about USA inflation ruining the value of their dollar sales and holdings, and exporting enough inflation to threaten social unrest in their own countries. That’s what the “dollar is reserve currency” false assurances don’t get–like my old prof also said, there’s never just one one reserve currency, there’s several plus commodities and other holdings in portfolios, and they’re not going to continue maintain large USD stashes if that asset is guaranteed to lose value from inflation. The dollar is now a fast depreciating asset, and if the Federal Reserve displays timidity and unprofessionalism by a rate cut, or even failing to hike, the rest of the world would see that as a signal that the Fed has given the green light for inflation to soar out of control and make the dollar worthless, and they’ll dump their dollars and USD denominated assets like mad. The Saudis and other oil and commodity producers are already diversifying and setting up exchanges to sell goods in other currencies, and even though the RMB isn’t free-floating (they don’t want a Plaza Accords sharp rise there), it’s pegged to a currency basket and not just the dollar, they won’t let it fall if the dollar is allowed to inflate away.
It’s even more dangerous back home, those teachers are striking in LAUSD because they can’t afford to live even in the far outskirts of the city, inflation just for rent and groceries is insane there. And that’s just the beginning–looting like they had with Argentina’s peso crisis back in the 90’s, higher crime and shoplifting and social unrest are all coming here if we don’t get inflation down, on top of worsening polarization in a country with 400 million firearms. It’s not enough just to reduce inflation because previous inflation has already shot up costs way beyond American incomes, prices have to come back down. That’s another thing the idiotic pivot mongers and squawkers forget, even just 1 percent inflation right now would be painful on top of the heavy inflation we’ve had since 2021 (the 2 percent “target” was always made up, just some random number pulled out by a New Zealand bank), so disinflation is a fool’s concept. We need not only minimal inflation (less than 1 percent), we even need a period of deflation to get prices back in line with American’s salaries. Fortunately the housing bubble is starting to deflate a bit but like Wolf’s been saying, it’s gonna be many years before it reaches a more reasonable level, and then then there’s all the other asset bubbles in the everything bubble mess.
Good read.
Let’s hope that the FED continue the rate hikes and not pander to asset owning billionaires so that they can get cheap loans and get their stonks to the moon.
Americans, and Canadians are becoming more aware of economic policy and how the current system benefits the asset holders.
The past year of tightening has only brought home prices (and stock prices) back down to 2021 levels. Given we’re closer to the end of the tightening cycle than the beginning, the parabolic move since 2020 (which is already on top of a decade of price appreciation) are unlikely to be reversed.
Buy-the-dip mentality is still widespread: every time mortgage rates retreat even a little, buyers flood into the market. Same with stocks.
Policymakers have an enormous incentive to unleash the money printers every time there’s a hiccup in the economy. Not only do they enrich themselves spectacularly, the asset valuation gains are hard to reverse, and they don’t suffer political consequences either.
Lost in your assessment is how local wages would be able to support inflated house prices long term. Because they can’t. Brief speculative bubbles where house prices divorce from fundamentals because of money-printing are possible, but they ultimately pop and crash into oblivion.
The long term trend of house prices reflecting local incomes has been the case for the entire history of real estate, save for the money-printing era. How do you propose they are going to levitate house prices above what local incomes afford. If they are able to levitate house prices, why are they crashing now, and why did they crash in 2008? Why wouldn’t they have just kept them levitated or increasing?
The “this time is different” reason is the rise of work-from-home (which is down substantially from 2020 but still far more common than 2019.)
A lot of wealthy buyers from San Francisco, Manhattan, et al. drove up prices across the country.
You didn’t answer my questions or explain anything, Jackson.
There is no actual “this time is different”. Just wait until rates “blow out” years from now, regardless of what the FRB does or does not do. Either that or the USD is going to crash.
There will be no voluntary “printing to infinity” at the expense of global reserve currency status. The public, markets, and economy will all be “thrown under the bus” to preserve the Empire, with no reservation.
Depth – could be that many involved only know the money-printing era and wouldn’t study and integrate longterm history if you offered to pay them…
may we all find a better day.
It is regional. The West region did take a pretty good price cut. 10% or more from the peak.
My flyover region maybe is down 5%
Black Knight came out with a report of affordability per 150 top MSA based on data from people who have mortgages. Worst city was Los Angeles. 63% of monthly income goes to the house payment. San Diego, San Jose, and San Fran were all above 50%. Other hot areas like Seattle, Miami, New york were all above 40%.
Now in the midwest, many are still below 30%. The City I live in was 24%….up form 19% pre covid. 19% was very affordable. 24% is still affordable. The bottoms 10 were all from rust belt cities…and even Chicago and ranged from 20% to 24% Those areas are not in a affordability bubble.
Zillow has a tracking report that indicates where most of your out of town home searches come from. The most searches were for my midwest city was from Los Angeles and Denver. LOL My realtor friend said the past two years 50% of her clients are from those two cities. There is affordable housing in the U.S. I saw another map and 40% of all counties in the U.S. median home price is below $150k. The the next 40% is below $350k. So 90% of the counties in the U.S. have median priced homes below $350k. It is just the top 20% counties are expensive. If you do not mind living far from Ocean, or in a desert city running out of water, or near a mountain range…there still is affordable housing. But investors are snatching them up.
posted before grammer check. LOL 90% of all counties have median home prices below $350k. Top 10% are expensive.
“Given we’re closer to the end of the tightening cycle than the beginning…”
Is this a given?
Unless you see rates going to 9.5% or higher when CPI & PCE are currently below 6%, we’re closer to the end.
I don’t think that’s a far-out possibility… inflation normalizes around 5-6% and the FFR stays a couple % above that for some time…
The nominal increase in rates is only one way to measure the length of a tightening cycle. I usually think of cycles as being measured in time. The first rate increase was one year ago this month. How long will rates stay at the current level or higher? I don’t pretend to know what Powell will do, but higher for longer is certainly a possibility. Particularly if the Fed pauses and inflation starts to head higher again. This tightening cycle doesn’t end until the Fed starts cutting.
I think 4.5% to 6% is a good long term range. This would probably prevent bubbles. Also not to high to cause recessions.
It gives lenders a decent return on lending risk on cars, houses, etc.
“Is this a given?”
Close to the end ? With Powell’s Fed Funds Rate at 4.75 , when in 1982 Volcker took it to 16% ? With pretty much the same inflation today ( over 15%). Volcker just told the truth about the inflation, as did his CPI calculations. Something our new USA Chinese style statistics are terrified of.
Incidentally, when Volcker was raising rates, not only were members of CONgress attacking him and his policy loudly, but the real estate agents and brokers were apoplectic. He was literally hated by almost everyone. No one was coming to his defense except for maybe Reagan, who appointed him – probably remained quiet but didn’t criticize him.
“This tightening cycle doesn’t end until the Fed starts cutting.”
Agree – inflation will get a LOT worse if Jpow cuts rates, and I think he knows it this time.
The 39 year interest rate cycle turned in 2020 and will last for decades.
The last upswing in the cycle lasted from the 1940’s to 1981. This one is going to last decades and interest rates will ultimately blow past the 1981 high, due to both psychology and fundamentals.
It’s not linear though and yes, there will be counter movements within the larger trend.
The long-term fundamentals of the US absolutely “suck” and living standards are going down with it.
100%
Some seem to think doule digit FFR/mortgage rates are about as likely as an alien invasion, but that just seems like a reversion to the mean to me…
All you wanna be homeowners make me laugh when you call for a housing collapse! Bought in 2016 and sitting on a low interest rate, yet you think sellers will capitulate? When 99% of mortgages are sub 6%? Lol. There’s one metric I love keeping up with and it’s not my home price – that’s irrelevant – rather, I enjoy watching the average rent in my city increase month after month, knowing it affects me zip! Perhaps a simple study of supply and demand will illuminate the future of things
Man, time must be desperate for a RE shill, possible a RE agent to post something like this here, I give you a A for effort…pretty funny though, thanks for the laugh.
The fact there is an echo chamber around similar topics in the comments section and any dissenting point is called shilling, is sad. I didn’t realize you guys spent so much time on Reddit
Kunal’s sister has entered the chat! People are less hoping for collapse than actual realism. Also hate to tell you but collapse did indeed happen in 2008. This doesn’t need to look like that but surely reversion to the mean is likely.
Pullback is normal, those waiting for 50% haircut though will die renting
Me thinks 60% when the employment picture collapses.
Where did you get your crystal ball? Must be a pretty good since you are so sure of yourself.
People die, people divorce, people move.
GL stopping all that.
68% increase in the rate that they are capitulating according to Wolf’s last chart in the article. It looks like about the same rate of increase the previous year. You were wrong the second you started typing.
SoCalJim, is that you?
When house prices collapse by 75%, nobody wants to keep paying the mortgage on a pressboard box that’s only worth 25% of what it was. The rate means nothing at that point. Sit down, fool.
Lol if prices cut back by 75% black rock would swoop every house in existence and happily own a monopoly on landlording.
Check out what happened to prices last time we had years of inflation. As Wolf points out these are cumulative (they never reverse!) and in a few years we’ll break all time highs
If one person doesn’t pay rent then they get evicted. But if everyone joins together and refuses to pay rent (rent strike) then the corporate landlord has a problem!
I think we smoked out a speculator who bought at the peak. You won’t even be a memory around here in 6 months.
Prices weren’t in a bubble in the 70’s.
You do know that, don’t you?
I have an 830 credit rating. Damn right I would keep making payments if my investment fell 75% in value. Some people are motivated by more than the bottom line. When I bought a bunch of rentals 2008-2012, I was acutely aware that I was qualifying for loans when others couldn’t, due to my credit score. I tell young people who don’t have down payment money, “The best thing you can do right now is to pay all of your debts on time and get the highest credit score you can, in preparation…”
In my area, property taxes and insurance are going through the roof. That will keep getting worse. Have fun with that. Repairs cost a fortune since 2020, so there’s that as well.
My property taxes are capped from gaining more than 5-6% a year, I pay around 2k annually
Are they? I had to replace water heater ($1700) and outside AC unit ($5800) last year. Those were indeed expensive, though given how long the replacements last I think I’ll be fine. Have dodged almost all the inflation bullets by cutting back or shopping around.
I can’t reply to the comments right above this but once again, lol @ anyone who’s ever gotten a good deal in real estate automatically being an industry shill, or one who bought at the peak! Unemployment is at 3.6% and we’re talking about the impending housing crash, LOL. Look at wolf’s charts on the labor force and the trendline we’ve yet to reach. We are years away from mass job losses so put away your crystal balls because without 8% unemployment housing is going nowhere!
Most don’t have the luxury of capped RE taxes. Insurance is high, and as you pointed out repairs are also high. I’m just saying home ownership is not necessarily a panacea anymore. It used to be a better bet, and I was always pro homeownership but on the fence now.
“My property taxes are capped from gaining more than 5-6%”
Is that good? Sounds like a lot to me.
In my neighborhood of elderly homeowners, there is a terminal capitulation every week! The homeowner dies. Low interest mortgage or not, it’s another house that needs to be sold pronto. When my father died, my siblings and I weren’t about to hold into his house for years waiting for the market to go back up. We unloaded it at a price to sell.
Apple,
You are sitting pretty until something bad happens, job loss, illness, divorce, etc. When any of this happens to you or your neighbors, your entire neighborhood will be affected buy forced selling. And rents will drop too.
The National Association of Gaslighters is out in full force with their seasonal bump.
cherry pick MoM when seasonal helps, but poo poo it when it doesn’t.
Decline? Never!! Getting ready for some good laughs as we will likely see something like below being echo louder and louder in the comments Spring season will save us all right?…FOMO is coming back now after Daylight saving time is officially over..lol
“This time is different and definitely not in my area in SoCal….”
“There’s still so many people that are waiting to buy…”
“It’s just a gully, it will spike back up in Spring, if not level out under worst case…”
“Everyone bought at 2% mortgage, no one will be selling…”
“Yeah home price is high but adjusted for inflation, it’s not that bad…”
“What goes up will only go up. Real Estate is a no loss proposition…”
“Millenials will create crazy demand to drive the market up again…”
“FHA is now doing 40yrs mortgage..it will create demand and prevent market from crashing…”
Over the weekend I showed a home priced perfectly @ $350,000. It was the only active listing in the subdivision and the past solds were in the $375,000 range. It was listed on Friday 3-17-23. I showed it on Sunday and from the amount of business cards on the kitchen counter the home had been showed by many Realtors. The Seller was going to look over any offers on Sunday night. When I submitted my Buyers offer the Sellers agent informed me they had 18 offers! This area still have too few listings and if it is in the lower price range and listed at the right price it will be the only game in town. BTW my Buyers are financing with minimum down and are more than qualified even with ordinary blue coller jobs.
Yep! Multiple offers is what they report from San Diego as well. Surprised wolf didn’t delete your comment.
Same data-less stuff about “bidding wars” “over asking” (after asking was cut by 30%, LOL), “price jumps in my town,” and the like.
Sure, you might get three offers, then two fall through, one sticks, then gets renegotiated down by $100K because the mortgage rates went up and the old deal didn’t work anymore. Happened to a friend of mine in Portland. This deal was “multiple offers” too, LOL.
In San Diego:
median price; -1.5% yoy; -10% from peak
sales: -33% yoy
Declining prices amid plunging sales is a dead-giveaway that this is NOT a booming market. Get real. Data via California Association of Realtors.
RE Trolls need to go to RE hype and hoopla sites. They’re happier there. You want to promote RE on my site, you need to buy an ad and pay for it. You don’t get free promos.
Pinocchio, I mean John, this is the exact OPPOSITE of what the data shows. Lie much?
I am the biggest bear in my real estate investment group. I only am reporting what I experienced. This most certainly is not the norm for my area and I am not a cheerleader. This is one of the most important blogs on the web and is so informative! Please don’t get me wrong I feel by mid may listings will be still historically low but will greatly out number buyers and put more pressure on pricing. OMG I am Not seeing a turnaround! This particular entry level price range is still super tight. Sorry Wolf, I will just hang on the sidelines. Your work is exceptional!
I don’t believe you. Prices being reduced in AZ. “Better buy now or be priced out forever,” lol. Shades of 2008. Typical realtor.
So the house sold ~8% off its peak price (not sure if the asking price was met), and you call that a healthy market?
Any person who bought at the peak you cite, $375k, assuming that the house is now worth $350k, has lost half of his down payment — probably the biggest chunk of his net worth — in about 6 months time. In your world, this qualifies as a good buy?
Whichever knife catcher manages to snag this winner will be facing the same devastation of a big chunk of his or her lifetime’s savings if/when the house falls a further 10-20% over the next year.
Supply is the problem and will be for the foreseeable future. Prices will “ settle” but not collapse as some here have predicted or wish for ( which makes no sense).
Daylight savings time is officially over? Ummm…. no. It just started.
The “spring selling season” doesn’t seem as important as it once was. Why? Not as many rug rats being spawned. The “spring selling season” was necessitated in order to buy, close, move, and get the munchkins situated before school began in the fall…. Now, the school schedules seem to have moved around to provide more frequent short breaks and shorter summers to accommodate dual working parental units which results in a more fluid schedule.
Selling seasons are often dictated by what area of the country you live in and the type of property you’re wanting to sell. Here, in our little slice of heaven, most buyers are in the market from September until May… and disappear during the summer, because they are here looking for a seasonal or retirement home. They begin the hunt while renting for the winter as they escape the frozen wasteland they call home.
Nothing Appletrader said reeks of real estate agent. What he said is perfectly logical based on his experience and situation. He bought in 2016 before things went totally nuts. He has a low mortgage. His costs are reasonably static but for property taxes and other variables – some controllable, others not. (We carved $300 per month out of our budget by reconfiguring things like…. cable TV vs. streaming and switching broadband providers). As he said, there’s likely millions similarly situated.
We went through the same math problem with my daughter during the last downturn…. her apartment rents were skyrocketing every renewal, so we encouraged her to buy a house…. and, all in, she had housing for under $2K per month (including mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities, and repairs) vs. the $2,500 for rent alone. Her maintenance costs were low due to my being her “handyman”. This was in the East Bay of San Francisco. Her apartment rent of $2,500 was for a 2 bedroom/1 bath located along the BART tracks in Lafayette, CA. Her house was a 3/2 with a garage. Funny thing was, when she did decide to sell, she got her down money back, her carrying costs back, her improvement money back, and walked away with an additional $200K in her pocket…. in her early 30’s. The government paid her to buy the house (first time buyer credit of $10K), which pretty much covered her PITI for the first year (okay, 9.5 months). She sold to fund her education necessary to change careers while still young enough to do so.
People, who aren’t total nincompoops, know how and when to buy and sell things. I read, with amusement, the comments on here from people just discovering brokered CD’s and how they act like they are some kind of fiscal genius in their attempt to beat the .1% bank savings rates. I’ve been doing that for years (since 1992)… and, with proper discipline and expense control, I show steady increases that provide me with an income that I can’t reasonably spend without purely wasting money. That’s the purpose of all of this…. generating income to support your lifestyle and that of those you care about, not “stacking” for the sake of it.
If you play the long game, you’ll always do better than those who only swing for the fences. Lots of Wall Street Bets people went from caviar to being a busboy following that strategy.
A business acquaintance of mine, back in the late 1980’s, bought his first Ferrari and had a license plate frame on it that read “the one who dies with the most toys wins”. I looked at him and said… “Yeah, but you’re still dead”. For that, I received an excellent “BDL” (Big Dumb Look) that I treasure to this day.
If the chart of Existing Home Sales NOT seasonally adjusted is for Closed Transactions then the buying season winds down in May, which seems more accurate from what I have seen in the last couple of years here in Reno Nevada. A listing goes Pending but takes 30-60 days to close. A couple of things that happen this time of year is most buyers get out early thinking they will beat the crowd and get a better deal but more importantly, Sellers have great intentions of getting on the market in February or early March but that rarely happens with my clients. The Seller just underestimates the time needed to clean, move stuff to storage, fix issues, or last but not least get the tenant out! The result is a big portion on new listings come on in late April and the pool of Buyers is already shrinking. This is all real time stuff.
Looks like the only area that is holding up here is in high crime neighborhoods. The only affordable housing is in these areas and people are willing to take the risks. People here are desperate to get into the housing market. The housing is all recently renovated properties that have just been put on the market. If priced right, they sell fast. They all have neighborhood watch patrols.
Crime rates are still lower than they were in the 90’s. Did you gear for your life back then? I didn’t.
The risk is higher. I lived in a war zone in the 90s and now live in a low population area with mixed income. I still say the risk is higher, at least in California. They let them go right away. We have had several cases locally where potentially violent unstable people have been let out of jail just after arrest and murdered some random individual. That wouldn’t have happened in the 90s. So the overall crime may have gone down but the potential of violence certainly hasn’t.
The crime in the 90s was drug dealer killing drug dealer. The crime now is more of a random nature. There are reported to be 70,000 convicted felons walking the streets of Washington D.C. They were let out early because of overcrowded prisons and many are repeat offenders. Only 8% of serious crimes are closed. I say this may be worse than the 90s. But all of this doesn’t seem to be affecting property values in these areas. They are still appreciating, though at a less rate than a year ago. The VA is offering Mortgages at 5.7%. What a deal!
A bubble is a bubble. Successful well managed RE Companies bit the dust last time. I expect this bubble to be worse. Still lots of opportunity is the long and short of it.
I have been watching new listings in our area almost daily because my daughter is hoping to buy a house in the near future. I’m really only working on my “gut feeling”, but it feels like prices haven’t changed much recently, either up or down. It’s hard to get a good read, however, because there just aren’t that many new listings lately. The listings that show up with a “not ludicrous” price are only lasting a few days before being snapped up. Apparently there is still pent up demand in my area. I hope for my daughter’s sake that a decrease in prices becomes evident soon because most everything has been out of her price range.
Yep. There aren’t enough listings! Key phrase. So many perma bears don’t get that concept of low inventory.
Can’t have a crash with historic low inventory
There are NOT ENOUGH BUYERS AT THESE PRICES and RATES. So many RE trolls don’t get this simple fact.
And don’t worry, the sellers always come out eventually. They did last time too, always happens.
There is not enough INVENTORY because sellers don’t want to give up their 3% mortgage.
Of course demand is down but if there is no inventory you can’t make a deal buddy
This is irrelevant in terms of inventory. It only matters to Realtors because they get paid commissions on each sale.
Because:
When a homeowner sells the house they live in, they then have to move into something else, and end up buying something else. So: 1 house comes on the market and 1 house is taken off the market and the net effect on inventory is zero (+1-1=0).
The events that increase inventory are these:
1. vacant homes that are now held off the market are put on the market (this can be hundreds of thousands of homes that show up suddenly).
2. Homeowner dies or moves to nursing home or moves to a rental or moves to another country to retire more cheaply, or moves in with kids/parents, etc. and the home is put on the market, and no home is taken off the market.
3. New homes are being built.
In my rental (mixed with owner occupied) area prices have dropped 15% in 6 months but sellers still popping up at discounted prices. Sign of the bottom is when the investor class shows up with a scoop. Could be a year before it hits a low at 50% down. People who bought cheaper than that don’t care.
RE shill is a funny bunch. See what that active inventory chart is looking like? Does it look to you like inventory will continue to remain low? But it doesn’t matter I guess, that’s the only handful of counterpoints you guys have left along with the other dozen that I listed out above.
Here’s a free one for you and one that I would be more inclined to be entertained by instead of the same old Lawrence Yun talking points
“These data showing the reversal of price is all fake news, rigged data! My cousin’s first husband’s neighbor just saw a house sold in less than 2 days so this trend data is total non-sense”
“
Despite low in inventor, real estate in san diego has gone down 1o% plus from the peak.
Remember, real estate like stocks are priced at the margins.
If you can find a licensed agent you trust, run the recent sales comps. MLS listings may not always show the baked in numbers compared to the sold price. Agents are supposed to list the numbers separate but do not. Should give you an idea on current sales.
That’s a big if lol.
New homes on the market compared to sold homes in the same time frames have definitely gone up in my area. I keep tabs on that. There is a small surge right now that started just after the 2 banks went down. Each time the stock market goes down there is also a small surge in homes put on the market.
“The median price has fallen by 12.3% from the seasonal peak in June 2022” Wait till this June yoy numbers come out comparing to last June (The All Time Peak) That will be Most Splendid!
I was going to say the same thing. Things are gonna get weird in June when YOY price declines are in the double digits.
Lawrence K. Roos, former President, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and part-time member of the FOMC (the Fed’s policy arm), was cited in the Wall Street Journal’s “Notable and Quotable” column, April 10, 1985, as follows:
“…I do not believe that the control of money growth ever became the primary priority of the Fed. I think that there was always and still is a preoccupation with stabilization of interest rates”.
The second graph “Median price of sold homes” is the most interesting. From it one can see the drop in price from a peak of around $410,000 to around $360,000. Homeowners who want to sell thinking their house is worth more than the peak have to realize they just lost $50,000 by waiting to sell. This translates into a loss of over $6,000 a month, not chump change.
Sellers have to understand that their home which may have doubled or tripled in value on Zillow means nothing until they sell it and the money is in the bank. Of course they will try to wait it out, but some people have to sell now (job relocation, retirement, etc.). They might end up being the smart ones.
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage since 1971 is 7.75% (source is Federal Reserve Economic Data). Let that sink in.
I pulled the five newest listings from one of my favorite Northern MT cities; the table below lists the last purchase date/price, current listing price, and $/% increase. The only restriction for the five newest was that it had to have the last purchase price shown (so excludes houses bought, say, 20 years ago).
Purchased Now Listed
05/21 – $715k 3/23 – $1,150k (up $435 / 60%)
10/20 – $839k 3/23 – $1,495k (up $656 / 78%)
01/21 – $759k 3/23 – $1,300k (up $541 / 71%)
11/20 – $350k 3/23 – $ 759k (up $409 / 116%)
10/20 – $239k 3/23 – $ 350k (up $111 / 46%)
All owned less than three years; the percentage increases speak for themselves.
Realistically, will the market support a 60+% increase in price in 2 years coupled with a doubling of interest rates? Despite what the media cheerleaders say, it can’t.
Consider the first house in the list – if sold at the asking price and at current interest rates the monthly payment would be roughly $7,600 (no DP, excluding taxes and insurance). The current owner is paying roughly $3,000 per month based on the purchase price and interest rates in May 2021.
Continuing with House 1, at current purchase price the monthly PITI would be around $8k or $96k per year. At a 35% tax rate, a buyer would need roughly $150k of their income just for the PITI. And if the payment of $8k is kept to a “reasonable” 40% of income, the purchaser would need an income of $375k per year. Not many people in Northern MT making that income (Median income in the area is $55k). For house 1, at current interest rates, a $3k mortgage payment would support a selling price of about $420k – 60+% below asking and 40% below the purchase price).
Owners can ask any price that they want; if they want to sell they need to meet the buyer where the buyer is
Math really isn’t that hard.
Good depiction of numbers.
Real Estate pumpers are bad at math and it paid them so far for the last decade or so.
Math is hard and Greed is easy…
Just in time for the California state government to get in on real estate speculation with SB 197 “California Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan Program”
My limited upstanding is that .gov pays your 20% down though a “silent second” mortgage with low or no interest, and, in return, they get a ~20% stake in the sweet price gainz when you sell.
This program is purely about juicing demand, once again in the face of supply shortages. I wonder how prices will react… hmmmmnn…
And now that the government has another vested interest in RE price appreciation, I wonder how motived they’ll be to actually build more affordable houses. Maybe the state government will become the NIMBYs in areas where they have a lot of “shared appreciation” investments.
California has a big budget deficit right now, though it still is sitting on a lot of pandemic cash. But that is going to run out eventually, and then they’re going to be thinking about what programs to cut out. Maybe I should send them a reminder about this, LOL
I have a sign that says, “The bubble is popping tomorrow…”
It keeps me motivated everyday.
You should make another sign that says “Inflation is transitory…” that way you have one sign for motivation and one sign for a good laugh. Heck add another one that says “It’s always a good time to buy real estate…” for double dose of laugh.
You can put that sign away. The bubble already popped.
Here’s my RE agent’s latest monthly report on my house in the boonies of northern California:
We estimate your home to be worth
$398,061
That is a 14% increase since your purchase (January 2020)
The laugh is a year ago the report had us at $450K. I was annoyed at the 450k estimate, not the current one. This is all such bullshit. What a country.
The median price will be higher in June, a lower high, but y/y it will be
negative, even more negative.
There is a Lazer coming from 2013 to 2019 highs.
The median price will reach it, bounce back up, test the 2022/2023 highs, perhaps make a new all time high. June high and the next high might be an opportunity to sell, if u wish, if u want to reduce risk, and have some fun
while parking in CD, or 1Y/2Y treasuries.
The Everything Crisis
THE ANATOMY OF A SUPER-BUST
Introduction
Even the most cursory glance at economic and financial history will reveal a litany of bubbles and booms, crashes and crises. We’ve seen numerous instances of speculative manias, real estate bubbles, market collapses and banking crises. Even the dot-com bubble of 1995-2000 wasn’t really ‘a first’, since there’s at least one previous instance – the Railway Mania of the 1840s – of the public being blinded to reality by the glittering allure of the latest vogue in technology.
You’d be wrong, though, if you concluded that “there’s nothing new under the Sun” about what we’re experiencing now. The coming crunch – for which the best shorthand term might be ‘the everything crisis’ – sets new precedents in at least two ways.
First, it’s unusual for all of the various forms of financial crises to happen at the same time. Even the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008-09 wasn’t an ‘everything crisis’. Now, though, it’s quite possible that we’re experiencing the start of a combined stock, property, banking, financial, economic and technological crisis, with ‘everything happening at once’.
Second, all previous crises have occurred at times when secular (non-cyclical) economic growth remained feasible. This enabled us to ‘grow out of’ these crises, much as youngsters ‘grow out of’ childhood ailments.
No such possibility now exists.
The true story of modern economic and financial history involves, on the one hand, the ending and reversal of centuries of economic expansion and, on the other, an absolute refusal to come to terms with this reality.
What follows is an attempt to tell that story as briefly as possible.
Now now boys and girls let’s play nice in Wolf’s sandbox. It’s really amazing that some think there will be mass sell off in housing market after even the not so sharp refinanced at 2.65% when the times were good. I’m gonna take a poll from the neighbors on my block to find out who is willing to cut their throat to blow their nose at 7.0%. Denver metro sellers are still able to pocket $300k to $500k in some cases but the new trend seems to be list your home and take it off the market after a few weeks if the fish are not biting. There mor demand in the new / used pick up truck market than RE.
This is irrelevant in terms of inventory. It only matters to Realtors because they get paid commissions on each sale.
Because:
When a homeowner sells the house they live in, they then have to move into something else, and end up buying something else. So: 1 house comes on the market and 1 house is taken off the market and the net effect on inventory is zero (+1-1=0).
The only events that increase inventory are these:
1. vacant homes that are now held off the market are put on the market (this can be hundreds of thousands of homes that show up suddenly).
2. Homeowner dies or moves to nursing home or moves to a rental or moves to another country to retire more cheaply, or moves in with kids/parents, etc. and the home is put on the market, and no home is taken off the market.
3. New homes are being built.
“Buyers pour into housing market as prices drop for first time since 2012.”
A different interpretation of the data over at WaPo.
I stopped taking WaPo seriously years ago.
I’ll just show you the chart from the article above in case you missed it in the article. I saw headline today that said that sales “spiked.” Lots of BS written by young clueless reporters. That’s what this sales spike looks like, LOL
Reuters is now reporting the US government might intervene to save First Republic. This is the bank that counts Mark Zuckerberg as a client (gave him a 1% mortgage.)
I don’t understand how is this lawless administration allowed to backstop anything & everything in the economy without going through Congress? The rent moratorium. Then the student loan moratorium. And now bailing out private banks whose clients coincidentally happen to strongly overlap with their donor class.
Wolf, I’d be interested in reading your thoughts on the rental, ADU and AirBnB markets in the SF Bay area. When it was booming, laws were relaxed to encourage new unit building to address the housing shortage. Any new or out-of-date unit, cabin crammed in a backyard or in-law space would rent. With the flexibility of WFH, who will want to keep paying so much for these places? Is that market looking at some kind of deep restructuring, akin that waiting for commercial real estate?