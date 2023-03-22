Fed Hikes by 25 Basis Points, to 5.0% at Top of Range, Pencils in One More Rate Hike, No Rate Cut in 2023, QT Continues: New Regime of Tightening while Providing Liquidity for Banks

Stepping on the brake with one foot while putting an arm around the baby to keep her from hitting the dashboard.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The FOMC raised its five policy rates by 25 basis points, bringing the upper end of the range to 5.0%. The Fed has now hiked by 475 basis points in 12 months, far more than anyone had publicly imagined a year ago. The vote was unanimous. It hiked:
- Federal funds rate target to a range between 4.75% and 5.0%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves to 4.9%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos to 5.0%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs) to 4.8%.
- Primary credit rate to 5.0% (what banks pay to borrow at the “Discount Window,” part of the liquidity support for banks).
Further rate hikes are likely, according to the statement: “The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.”
The phrase on the last statement, “ongoing rate increases will be appropriate,” was replaced by “some additional policy firming may be appropriate.”
QT will continue on track, with the Treasury roll-off capped at $60 billion per month, and the MBS roll-off capped at $35 billion a month, same as in the prior months.
The “dot plot.”
Four times per year toward the end of each quarter, the Fed releases its “Summary of Economic Projections” (SEP), which includes the infamous “dot plot,” The last SEP was released at the December meeting. Today, the Fed released its updated SEP.
The median projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2023 remained at the projections from December, at 5.125%: One more rate hike in 2023, to a target range for the federal funds rate between 5.0% and 5.25%.
No rate cut in 2023, same as the December dot plot.
But seven of the 18 participants saw a rate of 5.375% or higher at the end of 2023, with four of them seeing 5.625% or higher:
1 expects: 4.875%
10 expect: 5.125% (median)
3 expect: 5.375%
3 expect: 5.625%
1 expects: 5.875%.
They raised this terminal rate at each of the SEPs since 2021. This was the first SEP that did not raise the projected peak rate, but kept it at 5.125%.
The new regime: Tightening monetary policy while providing liquidity support for banks.
By hiking rates and continuing QT while simultaneously providing liquidity support for the banks, the Fed made a clear distinction between monetary policy (rate hikes and QT) and liquidity support. And the Fed will be doing both at the same time.
This distinction between monetary policy and liquidity support is the new regime among central banks.
The ECB, at its meeting last week, said that there’s “no trade-off” between fighting inflation (monetary policy) while providing liquidity to the banks, if needed. It hiked by 50 basis points and promised to provide liquidity to the banks, if needed.
They’re following the Bank of England which last fall provided liquidity support to the gilts market that had threatened to go into a death spiral under the pressure from pension funds facing margin calls over the infamous LDI (liability-driven investment) strategies that were imploding due to the surge in long-term yields. The BOE bought some long-dated bonds, which calmed down the gilts market and gave pension funds breathing room to clean up the mess. In November, it started selling those bonds it had bought in September and October. By January, it had sold all of them. And the tightening of monetary policy continued with rate hikes and QT. That was a pretty slick demonstration of how to pull off this new regime.
This new regime of tightening while providing liquidity support to the financial sector is like a driver in the good old days stepping on the brake with one foot and putting an arm around the baby to keep her from hitting the dashboard.
So we are copying the british model?
They just had a 10%+ inflation. Good times ahead.
10% UK inflation? I wish🤣.
Increases on the year:
Car insurance up 20%
Council tax 9%
Bread 50%
Yoghurt 90%
Fish 100%
Beef 70%
Dentistry is up about 400% as it’s now impossible to see an NHS dentist so you need to go private.
I was thinking that when I visited the supermarket before work this morning. Food must be up 70% in the last couple of years. Energy, rents also.
Some things may have dropped in price but you can’t live in them, eat them or keep warm.
It’s at least 70% on average but my local co op ( 711 type shop for you Americans) has price rises that are off the scale. 150% + price increases are common.
I forgot to mention that energy prices up 250%
Yeah I’d say wage inflation has become utterly embedded now.
This show won’t stop now until a deep and hard recession let’s companies cut staff and wages.
It’s going to be grim in 6 months time.
Can it get more grim? I lived through the 70’s and that was like heaven compared to this.
I’m in the dental field in a small community in the USA and can attest to the same situation here. Many of my dentist colleagues are scheduled out for many months also. That in itself would not necessarily cause any fee increases. The fee increases come from the fact that none of us can recruit any staff. One of my top established dentist colleagues had 7 staff members before covid. She called me a few months ago to tell me she was working alone except for her administrative office staff. She had no back office assistants. This slowed down her production by at least 50%. I’ve heard this from many dentists. After covid, no assistants wanted to come back to work, so the only solution was to double the offered wages for dental staff but even that hasn’t even worked to recruit staff. I’ve seen many of my older colleagues (me included) become completely disillusioned with trying to run a dental practice so they just retire. So now we’re seeing a shortage of dentists. When that happens, and their schedules get overloaded, many stop contracting with dental insurance companies which necessarily would limit dental fees. Without price caps, dentists prices go up to pay for all the increased expenses of running a dental practice and to attempt to recruit more dental staff. A new dentist starting a practice in the area told me he is spending over 1.5M USD to build out a small dental practice. It used to cost a small fraction of that but its labor intensive so the cost is high. This is leased space so he doesn’t even own the real estate. Me? Like my old and retiring colleagues, I’m 65 and done trying to deal with all these headwinds so I’m closing my clinic and moving to tropical Asia full time (where I’ve been spending 1/2 my time anyway) to hang out with my 22 year old girlfriend and live on the beach to surf, dive and party for a total of $500/month. From my perspective, there is no way in heck that another 25 point rate hike is going to reverse the ridiculous labor shortages that are paralyzing our society. Absent opening the borders to low cost workers like the Australian government is wisely doing, the Fed is going to have to destroy demand with continued rate hikes.
Ben – It is much more simple than that. The Fed needs to be reducing the balance sheet by MUCH MORE than the tiny amount it does each month. Cut the balance sheet by the same rate they built it up, so they can get back down to 4 trillion in a few years.
Go out of country for dental work. Thailand, Costa Rica, etc. Top notch work, 1/10 the price.
Yeah, I don’t see the British action as “slick.”
Official inflation in double digits, real inflation in the 20s, shortages, standards of living dropping, etc.
Should have been a lesson learned of what not to do.
That’s exactly why the BOE will continue to tighten, and why the brief liquidity support was just that, and NOT QE.
Inflation this high takes years to wrestle down. Last time it took over a decade.
Good byline…you left out the five white knuckles of the other hand, struggling with the wheel as the car swerves toward a crowd of drunken sailors.
Great for the “Baby Huey”. Might not be so good for all the passengers launched through the windshield. But, hey, the Central Kontrol Klass does get to demonstrate their ever increasing ability to exercise power over all who venture onto the roadway, especially if there’s federal funding of this superhighway with agencies, administrators, social value programmers, and speech editors at every level to assist. Whoopee! Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride for the mere price of exchanging pocket change for a theme park coupon deposited into your forthcoming digital display account. Trust the experts…”For Your Good” is now really “by (buy) our design”. Let this sh*t fall apart and sort it all out on its own merits. Don’t tell us crap is sweet cream butter.
I think this move will be bullish for crypto and stocks in the medium term.
We may see volatility on short-term treasury notes, at least reflecting the rate hike, but overall, this will open the tap for liquidity.
I love the new “dovish hike” narrative being spread everywhere.
Which part was bullish for crypto lol?
The rate hike or the clear dismissal of rate cuts? 🚀
The keyword here is “medium term”
QT remains too little, too late and too reverted. I expect higher inflation going forward based on following metrics
1. The 1 year dropped to 3.44%.
2. Real interest rates still very negative with official inflation at 6%.
3. Fed decreased its balance sheet to $600 billion in 1 year and then pumped it up by $300 billion in a week.
4. Speculative crap like bitcoin rallied 30% to $27K.
Jerome Powell continues to try to perform some sort of fantasy miracle, where he brings down raging inflation while stopping short of raising the fed funds rate above the rate of CPI. Never in history has inflation above 5% come down without raising the fed funds rate above it.
This can be construed as a willful dereliction of duty and yet another attempt at allowing inflation to become deeply entrenched – as if it isn’t already. Gone today was the FED’s tough talk. Jerome Powell is wilting as always. He does not have the constitution of Volcker. He is Arthur Burnes redux.
Powell should be fired immediately. He is a horrible chairman. We have not had a decent Fed chair since Volcker. They are all just patsies of the bankers.
Volker, Volker, Volker! I’m sick of hearing about this a-hole. He was involved in an organization promoting Japan. How did that work out for Americans? As far as I’m concerned, put him with the rest of the pile of treasonous bastards that should have been hauled out to hangman’s hill. It’s been a sell out all along. Screw ‘em all!
What’s your problem with Japan? Americans seem to like the cars, many of which are now built in America. Having a stable ally in East Asia since WW2 has also worked out well for America.
I’ve owned all Japanese cars for the last 30+ years.
The Pony Express was good too. We should have kept it going by just having the government regulate better horseshoes imported from Argentina with side impact pillows required. No, that trancontinental railroad stuff was a baaad move. We’re fifty years behind where we should have been going already. But, hey, people need to park their fat assess on cushy seats moving five miles in two hours while burning up every drop of oil. Don’t want those future Mouseketeer’s to have anything to work with. They can just suck on radiation from the nuke plant. And, yeah, the Japanese didn’t go along with that plan to destroy the other populations of Asia. We owe ‘em big time and have to ensure they make a living as long as they say we’re your buddies and won’t pull the same stunt again down the line. God knows we need them to build kick ass trucks so all the jerkwads of the Middle East can drive around killing people over there. Hooray! Let’s keep this same pile of shite going on for another century. It’s good for business and certainly hasn’t hurt the rich squatter’s building mansions on what was public land intended for the general welfare of the citizens who protect their goat smelly assess.
Japan has gradually become the premiere where durables design & manufacturing is concerned, including having a dynamic enough collective imagination to go back a few a takes and reprise techniques which yield superior results versus retooling the shop for the sake of faster/cheaper. I like ‘em.
The guy at the Bank of Canada is the one who should be fired. Pausing interest rate hikes while the rest of the world hikes. Anything to save the housing market at the expense of inflation should be grounds for him being ousted immediately.
The orgy of market reaction when they hear Powell talk is proof of his ineptitude that you mentioned. It is getting ridiculous.
Someone pulled the rug out from under the market at 2:49 pm
I’ve got to find out the exact phrase that caused that, LOL
Yellin by Yellen, no deposit insurance for the unconnected plebes I heard.
“Let them eat cake” Yellen basically defenestrated any bank that isn’t too big to fail.
Powell said they are not considering cutting this year. Stock market was slow to react.
Futures started to mini-crash when Yellen stated the Treasury is not considering or working on a unilateral expansion of deposit insurance.
Many thanks to Yellen as she set up a gain of around $3,500 per sold E-mini SP500 contract, from around 4043 level to 3973 level at close.
She attempted to rectify the reckless comment yet the damage was not reversed. Sometimes I wonder if these monetary wizards are trading futures as their thoughtless babble is very predictably profitable.
Indeed. It seems we are way past the year or so grace period that might have been allowed for those two trend lines to describe what is reasonable economic policy.
It’s more cakeism. Kicking the can down the road. Whatever.
Powell is just another ivory tower hack who has no concept of the real economy, getting lost in the weeds of central planning and entrenched corruption.
A proper Q & A session after his speech would involve real questions from real people, not some dog and pony show where hand-picked “reporters” who are vetted beforehand ask him softball questions as they fawn over him.
Let’s put him on the spot:
“How much is the price of a dozen eggs at your store?”
“How much is a gallon of gas?”
“How much has your car insurance increased the past couple years?”
“What’s the average monthly payment on a new car?”
“What’s the median annual income of US workers?”
I guarantee you Powell has no answers whatsoever. Jerome Powell has no idea what’s really going on in the economy, because Jerome Powell himself is a CON.
Let’s put him on the spot, yes, with real questions. It’s irrelevant whether he knows the prices of any of those goods. That’s what the zillion inflation stats are for. And I’m not sure any “street knowledge” would make him a better Fed member.
“Let’s put him on the spot, yes, with real questions.”
Those are real questions, because it would show he is hopelessly out of touch.
But you’re the same guy who was saying that the economy isn’t overheated. You’re not really somebody I can take seriously.
Yep.
The “Peter Principle” applies. Powell has reached his level of incompetence, along with Yellen, Bernanke Greenspan et.al.
b
Greenspan and Volcker frequently commented on excessive Federal spending. They did it many times. J Powell dodged the question today again from Mr Lawrence a great reporter. Without Federal Spending curtailed from the reckless path it has been in the last few years nothing the Fed does will work. In fact, for the most part, the interest rates hikes are just being passed on to the consumer, and are contributing to the inflation. He is an empty suit and needs to go.
Powell is a lawyer, not an economist. He never studied economics and it shows. Yes, he was part of the elite at The Carlyle Group and knows alot about finance, but he is basically a liar, excuse me, lawyer.
“In 1993, Powell began working as a managing director for Bankers Trust. He left in 1995 after the bank suffered irreparable reputational damage when some complex derivative transactions caused large losses for major corporate clients”
It is pretty obvious who his clients are now.
JP didn’t even address, when asked, about the impact of massive Federal Spending which the Fed has monetized and has been the driving force in this inflation.
Having him as Fed Chief is like having an arsonist in charge of your fire department. He should hand in his resignation. There are plenty of good people out there like John Williams, or Judy Shelton who could do the job.
He swatted that question away very quickly… disappointing.
He addressed it, actually. Quite nicely.
QUESTION: “Inflation has been rather sticky. So, do you need help from the fiscal side to get inflation down faster?”
POWELL: “We don’t assume that. We don’t give advice to the fiscal authorities. We take fiscal policy as it comes to our front door. Stick it in our model along with a million other things. And we have responsibility for price stability. And nothing is going to change that. So, and we will get inflation down to 2% in time.
FOLLOW-UP QUESTION: “The spending that’s happened is working against what you are doing. Right? It’s prolonging inflation?”
POWELL: “You have to look at the impulse from spending. Spending was, of course, tremendously high during the pandemic. Then as the pandemic programs rolled off, spending actually came down. So the sort of fiscal impulse is actually not what’s driving inflation right now. It was at the beginning, perhaps, part of what was driving inflation. That’s not really the story now.”
WOLF: What he implied with this is that fiscal policy DID but is NO LONGER driving inflation, but that MONETARY POLICY (the Fed) is now driving inflation, which is why the Fed has to tighten the financial conditions further.
I would just point out that I dont think he really implied that Monetary Policy is now driving inflation. I dont think he has ever admitted that Monetary Policy is driving inflation or caused inflation in the first place, he merely says that it is his job to reduce inflation. There is a big difference between admitting you caused the inflation and saying that you are responsible for bringing it down.
I still dont hear ANYONE talking about whether inflation can be decreased while that massive balance sheet remains so high. Why doesnt someone ask if the pace of QE (not rate hikes but selling the balance sheet) should be increased?
My guess is that the massive balance sheet is necessary to keep asset prices up and everyone in the financial community knows that, so it is Dont ask, Dont tell
J Powell is much worse that A Burns. He’s more like Dr Havenstien.
I think this was probably the right decision. No rate hike would have signaled a reversal of their inflation-fighting stance, and 0.5% hike would probably have caused too much turmoil in the bond market.
I would, however, like to see them accelerate QT. I’m not sure how much effect it’s had so far, and I think they could stand to tighten quicker, especially since it’s unlikely the MBS rolloff will ever hit its max rate without overt selling of securities.
I’m not so sanguine that the liquidity extensions will go so smoothly. That would entail the banks learning from this near-death experience, cut dividends, bonuses, and use every dollar they earn to shore up their capital balances and reduce the maturity of their fast-dropping treasuries. Sure, one could do that and face the wrath of Wall St for tanking quarterly profits, not to mention an exodus of your top traders who care only about their bonuses.
Or… you could essentially dare the Fed. What will the Fed do if the banks *don’t* use this year-long term loans to clean up their balance sheet and instead use it to hollow out the bank and then let the Fed clean up the mess in 1 year.
We already saw SVB’s executives pay out their bonuses literally days before their bank went bankrupt. Why should we expect that CEOs will behave any more responsibly with the lifeline they’ve been given?
The only way that happens is if the Fed puts some real teeth into its regulatory role, and come down hard on any bank that doesn’t do the right thing. We’ll have to see if the Fed has found religion on doing its regulatory job as forcefully as it’s now doing its monetary job…
It is NOT the job of the Fed chairman to care about turmoil in markets, it is his job to bring inflation down to target. Price stability should be the ONLY thing he cares about.
I think that not cutting rates further now and causing a recession is going to doom us to higher rates for much longer, which means that asset prices are even more overvalued at the moment than if they would just raise the interest rates further now.
I also would say that there are some Fed members who are being very political. For the average peak to remain unchanged this month, those members had to offset the members who were projecting much higher interest rates by end of the year. So there are some idiots at the Fed who actually believe that rates will be lower by year end.
Still, I dont hear anyone talking about the massive balance sheet and how slowly it is being reduced. The pace should be doubled.
Long term interest rates are being held down by the debt ceiling battle because the Treasury is not issuing new (incremental) debt into the marketplace. Once that gets resolved, there will be a massive issuance of debt and that will hit in July-August, so it will coincide with further economic weakening and we will see long term rates rise dramatically. Just in time to destroy the end of the real estate selling season and lead to major price declines in the second half of the year.
We keep kicking the can down the road and need to Man Up and get things moving in the right direction now. An ounce of medicine today will prevent twice as much problems in the future (and if they had done it in the past we would have no problem in the first place).
Higher interest rates for longer would be something I’d have to see to believe. I don’t believe it but in say one year from now interest rates will likely be slashed wholesale.
So here is the dot plot:
1 expects: 4.875%
10 expect: 5.125%
3 expect: 5.375%
3 expect: 5.625%
1 expects: 5.875%
total participants: 18. Median means the middle expectation (not “average”), so 9 from the top, or 9 from the bottom, which lands at 5.125%.
I updated the article with the figures to make it clearer.
The fed pobably hopes that we get a decent downturn/recessioin to help them with inflation; though they won’t say it out loud. The unemplyment will need to go up.
Wall street needs to accept that the economy can’t always be accelerating with financialization creating debt ratios and income disparities that are not sustainable.
“a decent downturn/recessioin(sic)” will result in stagflation. I don’t look at this situation as helping with inflation.
We are seeing the beginnings of the end of a civil society if this keeps up. I’ve noticed this on the street in my daily life. This happened in Argentina recently when Inflation took off. In Weimer Germany it was even worse. It was every man for himself. Read “When Money Dies” and watch what happened to a basically law abiding society when they had this kind of Inflation. People were fighting for necessities, and lawbreaking became common practice by nearly everyone in the middle class. Same will happen here if we don’t get this under control.
Wolf, is this Fed decision hawkish or dovish? The wording seems dovish to me, and I can’t understand why the Fed would go dovish when inflation is ripping.
Everything is always “dovish” if you want it to be dovish.
The Fed essentially confirmed the projections laid out in December — despite the banking turmoil!!!
I just listened to the press conference. Powell ridiculed the people that expect rate cuts in 2023. He laughed! These moron reporters kept asking him the same rate-cut question in different ways, trying to somehow trip him up so he’d accidentally utter couple of trigger words for the trading algos to react to. It was a joke.
He should just Taser each one of these moron reporters when they ask a stupid question, and say, “Stupid question. Next.”
So Wolf, what do YOU make the odds of a rate cut this year?
LOLs. Nice one.
ZZZZAPPP “Next”
like bugs drawn to the irresistible blue light…
Stupid questions allow the speaker to rest and relax, so they have a function. They also fill the allotted time, so Powell can get out of the presser asap. Powell did not want to talk too much because he knows there is much he does not know, and does not want to appear too stupid.
His most important statement was no cuts in 2023. He did answer one question oddly. Someone asked if small and regional bank deposits are safe. Powell said they are safe. But in fact if you have over $250,000 in deposits, and your bank is not a systemic risk to the economy, your excess deposits can be lost.
And the financial media would turn that into a metric. Santelli: “What I ask myself first is how many people did J. Powell tase today, and what that means for future rate cuts.”
What the Fed did today should continue to put stress on banks that refuse to pay depositors a fair rate of return.
Either stop paying .25% on savings accounts, or people will move their money out into treasuries.
Almost as soon as I moved cash into treasuries last year I got an email from my bank touting their 3% CDs. It’s sad that banks can’t even pay a competitive rate on deposits.
I got a call from my banker asking if I was interested in a 3% 6 month CD. 6 month Treasuries were paying over 4% at the time so the bank was lagging.
Since my banker has done me many favors in the past with a Trust account, I did not laugh or even point that out. I don’t think he was intentionally trying to lowball the rates. I like him too much to even insult his employer.
However, from above, some CDs are paying around 5% now. Maybe the banks are catching up.
BRAVO Wolfman, making sense of the insanity. THANKS
Mr. Powell good job.
Mind you it’s early in the year, no election til 2024 and you have time for the hikes already made to make it through the economy.
Will it curb inflation? Be shocked if we get back to 2%, 3.5% may be the new normal.
I’m glad Joe is in office, not the former prez or else he likely would have backed off.
haha will see how the market close today…so far we’re up and market and dip buyers probably just did a teenager “whatever…” to what Pow Pow said below…It’s kind of amazing to watch how optimistic the market is in general.
“The median projection for the federal funds rate at the end of 2023 remained at 5.125%: One more rate hike in 2023, to a target range for the federal funds rate between 5.0% and 5.25%.
No rate cut in 2023, same as the December dot plot.”
Watching Powell Presser,, Very Dovish tone emphasizing on dis-inflation.
Hence the market is UP and market participants know Powell care more about his friends and masters than the common people.
He really had an opportunity to raise by 50bps and increase QT but he didn’t show his spine here.
The reporters are well chosen to ask soft questions.
The whole system is rigged to the core for the wealthy.
here, here!!
“The whole system is rigged to the core for the wealthy.”
Always ~
The system is only rigged for the ones with insider knowledge. Not for anyone else.
Someone pulled the rug out from under the market at 2:49 pm
I’ve got to find out the exact phrase that caused that, LOL
Higher for longer?
I think the Fed is a joke, but the so-called market is full of clowns.
Powell touched his right ear….twice
Something just happened. It’s climbing again
What a joke
“The Market” hears what it wants to hear: confirmation bias. Just like those home owners who did not sell last year and only heard “rate drops in 2023.”
Now that Powell is providing liquidly to banks (learned from 2008) while moving ahead with QT and rates “higher for longer,” the stock and the housing markets will have their Minsky moment soon enough.
Someone hinted that 6 more banks were going under and needing a bailout?
Freaking PPT went bar hopping early today…this is what happens when you claim victory and slack off early..
They better get back to work tomorrow…rocket is not going to go to the moon by itself..
Some of the PPT members had stayed at their desks and were actively buying stocks until right before the start of happy hour at the bar around the corner, which starts at 3 pm, according to our source here, “Seen it all before, Bob,” and it takes a while to wind your way through the cubicle farm and down 44 floors by elevator that often gets stuck, and then head down the street and wait at the traffic light, etc. So they shut down their trading accounts at 2:49 pm and left to get to the bar by 3 pm. Yellen later showed up to tie one on, after what she’d been through. And they all got drunk together, according to sources who didn’t want to be named due to the confidentiality of the matter.
Isn’t that when Happy Hour starts? 3PM?
3 martinis for the price of 2.
I moved out of xbb.to Thursday morning last week and into hxt.to up in Canada. I’ve got money coming due April 13th this year. I bet against myself knowing rates have to fall before my money matures this April 13th and then when I figured the banking crises blew over I put it into hxt.to to bet against myself knowing the stock market has to go straight up before April 13th.
Still less than an hour before market close and much liken a crack baby with ADD, market already flipped to the downside…
Like I said, it’s interesting to watch how people interpret Pow Pow’s tone, voice, message and with their own prediction
50 was never expected given the recent banking crisis. Thankful that they didn’t choose to pause. But should of definitely increased QT a lot more.
SVB was not a “banking crisis” in the traditional sense. It was a rogue bank and an amalgamation of fraud, greed, FED money-printing, lack of oversight and political corruption, with other elements thrown in as well. It is perhaps the greatest example of the FED’s recklessness.
And isn’t it ironic that this “bank” (that’s generous) blew up and is now forcing the FED to, AGAIN, abandon its mandate because if they continue to raise then the entire system will collapse? This is a doom loop. Only a collapse that the FED can’t tinker with can fix things. The FED is the cancer.
Did you accidentally watch the previous press conference? In that press conference, he must have mentioned disinflation a dozen times. Today? Not so much it seems.
The policy of “tightening while providing liquidity support” works best if you allow insolvent banks to fail, otherwise we are propping up zombie banks and leaving cancer in the system. Insolvent banks don’t need liquidity support, they need equity.
Exactly. In order for the forest to grow anew parts of it must burn.
Fed pouring water on one end of a dumpster fire, while dumping gas on the other end!
Powell announces a 25 basis point increase and the 10-year interest rate moves down over 3%. So the market thinks the .25% increase is going to be completely reversed, and then some.
The market is doubling down on its bet that Powell is a flipping patsy.
Or….the expectation is that higher rates today kill off inflation low enough to justify that 10yr yield.
S&P 500: -1.65% at the end of the day, rug-pull, LOL
This is a far cry from the stratospheric rallies on the Fed’s 50 and 75 bps hikes in meetings past. Overall market sentiment taking a hit for real this time?
Thankful they at least stuck to their plan after the SVB debacle. Confidence in their leadership would have eroded heavily had they paused. It is a tough needle to thread, to drive down inflation and keep the economy afloat. Wishful thinking, in my opinion – but maybe they need to show that before getting too tough. One is only left to guess what happens next these days.. as the political forces try to get their greasy hands on the fiat printing press.
The Fed is performing on it’s true mandate which is to help the large banks and corporations gain more money and power. This is far beyond moral hazard, this is a systematic corrupt financial raping of anyone that isn’t already rich. All we’ve seen from this, just like in 2008, is a consolidation of money and power to the same bad actors that precipitated the problem in the first place.
The Fed is being blatant in its corruption and the government and society is quietly watching it happen.
Hooray!! We are -2% Real Yield below Inflation! Yes, Negative 2%!
Fed minions are pretending this is the toughest Fed / Powell Ever . lol!
Is it too soon or too late to bet against a soft landing?
Every month that passes with the inflation problem unsolved decreases the possibility of a soft landing.
Soft landing is NOT happening.
No landing for now and violent currency collapse in near future. I don’t see any other option.
Soft landing a rich person term for getting to keep their gains on the poor. and it’s looking shaky these days….
Hurray everybody is poor now!
22 years of mostly artificially low interest rates. No methodone can take the edge off that.
No wonder so many people ended up poor. We see the poverty those 22 years created in Japan, Europe and now in America with so many living on the street.
Well, looking at current treasury bond yields, the market ain’t buying the forward projections put out by the Fed. Granted, not by much but at least according to market yields there won’t be any more rate increases, with rate cuts starting within the next year.
However, with the 10-year at under 3.5%, one thing the market is believing is that Fed will be able get inflation to the 2% target and keep it there long-term (2% PCE ≈ 2.75% CPI, plus a modest 0.75% duration premium).
Treasuries are now a panic instrument for folks that are worried about their uninsured deposits. Rates don’t matter to these folks. They’re not even thinking about rates at the moment. They just want to bring their money onto dry land.
I am wondering why the worried folks are buying 10- and 30-year bonds that have interest rate risk. Would they also be buying short term treasury bond and bills?
My guess is that the sudden drop in long term rates is the market assuming a recession or slowdown is imminent, and would have the effect of reducing inflation.
Did J POW giggle after being asked about the possibility of a soft landing?
The fact that the market hasn’t taken off yet might be telling. I think Powell actually did a good job of not saying anything dovish. Way better then last time IMO.
Sounds like no cuts and one more rate hike then the painful pause comes. Unless inflation keeps rolling then no pause. Either way higher for longer seems to be where we are headed. Yields need to get going!
We later learned that mothers who protected their children with an arm just prior to a crash actually increased the harm because the distance between baby’s head and dashboard was increased thus maximizing the velocity of impact.
It doesn’t help to have Yahoo Finance with deceiving headlines like this:
Federal Reserve ‘dot plot’ shows interest rates peaking at 5.1% in 2023
Anything to make people believe in an eventual pivot.
Listened to the whole press conference. It wasn’t dovish.
Long way to go, but this was a good day for Powell and the FED.
“rate cuts are not in our base case”
One of about four sane comments. These suggestions of raising rates several percent at one time…lol. You really don’t want to be flying a plane with a pilot who makes violent course corrections.
What do we know with 100% certainty?
1) Developed nation’s % of old folks will continue to grow for decades(including China).
2) Developed nation’s % of working age people will continue to fall for decades(including China).
3) US and world debt will continue to grow, with no stop in sight. We can not grow enough to sustain this, and the current economic model is not sustainable.
4) The Treasury/Fed’s overrall reach will continue to spread, will continue to replace banks as the creator of “money,” and its influence over other central banks will continue to expand as their needs grow (recent bank events and today’s Powell &Yellen comments continue to support that point). The Fed is not a commercial bank, but rather has bank ownership and, and simultaneously functions as an unregulated government agency. Unfortunately, I have come to view it as an entity whose sole purpose is to launder the government’s dirty money, aka, its debt.
The reality is that we have used up 250 years of hard earned Aggregate National Treasure in a very short period of time, and we continue to use increasing leverage going forward.
Let’s hope it somehow works, although the current ineffective tactics are a Hobson’s Choice. They are a poor substitute of the long term strategy needed to provide a healthy future for our children and coming generations.
Exactly as forecast, the Federal Reserve ain’t gonna ‘pivot!’
Dow skids 530 points, stocks close sharply lower after Fed raises rates, says cuts unlikely this year
Why are we trying to fix a FED created problem with the FED? Who would let the thief be in charge of making the victim whole?
renntrade
Yep, agree 1000%
I will repeat an earlier post I made.
J Powell in charge of the Fed is like putting Count Dracula in charge of you blood bank.
Thanks Wolf for commenting on the press conference, no time to watch. But, I’m pleasantly surprised by the comments on future rate increases but I have low expectations. Sweet lord no its not enough to slow inflation but, given who he is, how does he not ease away the punch bowl.
If CPI numbers come in super hot I think he has to keep raising and with bifurcated approach, i.e. discount window operations appears more disciplined than before. Regrettably, thats a very low bar. I think he’ll have to keep raising and the real economy, thus far, has proven more resilient than the biz press would have anyone believe.
I hope he will begin selling MBS into the market but perhaps w/ assumed bad risk mgmt at Small to med size banks, perhaps thats too much to ask.
What is Yellen doing Today going on about Bank Insurance, does she want to kill the remaining confidence ?!
If I did not take anything away from Wolf’s articles the last 12 months, the one thing that has remained constant is rate hikes and the simple mantra of “Don’t fight the Feds”. FWIW Wall St. cant say they did not see or nobody told them rate hikes were coming. What ever you say or think about Powell he has showed relentlessness reactive leadership in staying the course. Keep tightening to something breaks, and tighten some more. Much like rain flooding Southern California, can’t shit be done to stop the flooding…..and Yes inflation is now classified as transitory.
Powell kept rates too low too long, raised them too quickly in response to the resultant inflation, and failed to advise banks of the repercussions of the rapid increases. He has been consistently failing at providing financial stability. And he certainly didn’t project confidence at today’s news conference.
Things are going to get really tight, really fast. Powell needs to go and someone with more fortitude needs to lead us out of this.
Actually, Biden should have taken Powell out Day 1.
He has been the toughest Fed chair since Volcker. That may not say much though. The folks in Congress and the White House are going to crush him if he economy tanks. Sen. Warren is going to keelhaul him every single day. She already called him a “dangerous man” during the confirmation hearings. She’ll have a blast keelhauling poor old Powell.
Yellon is throwing out guarantees like confetti. No way this is legal under our Constitution. Congress has to approve spending on this magnitude. This came out during the J Powell Press conference and may explain the market crash. When it is realized that the government CAN NOT bail out the banks and make the deposits SAFE there could be a panic and more massive withdrawals.
All this just shows the stupidity of trying to centrally plan the cost of money. The free market should decide the cost of money based on simple supply and demand – not some dude attempting to fine tune a $26 Trillion economy using lagging indicators.
The execs at SVB may have done some idiotic things, but the Fed created the conditions for them to do those idiotic things. The blame for our current economic problems ultimately rests with the Fed.
The Fed’s interest rate manipulations just result in nonstop bubbles and busts (and inflation!) that get worse with each economic cycle.
“Stepping on the brake with one foot while putting an arm around the baby to keep her from hitting the dashboard.”
LOL I wonder if some of the younger crowd here even knows what that means? I remember my mother always holding her arm on me when stopping the car. It was in downtown Tulsa early 60s riding in the Studebaker, installed seatbelts were in very few cars then, with a darn hard metal dashboard. Elvis is on the crackling radio. I guess we lived through it.
I’m going to be watching for reports on the SVB investigation results which Powell welcomes. Examiners issued SVB 6 Matters Requiring Immediate Attention (MRIAs) which apparently were blown off by SVB management. Who at the Fed was responsible for follow up on the MRIAs and what did they do? From my time in Banking, the Examiners have serious powers if a bank does not respond quickly and adequately to MRIAs including criminal charges against bank management.
I had Powell’s news conference recorded on DVR, and watched carefully to see when the market tanked. As others above had said. it was when he was asked about rate cuts later in the year, and he said rate cuts are not expected in 2023, and they are not the base case. The markets wobbled for a few minutes and then crashed. The forward rates indicate the market expects a decline this year.
When was the last time Market was lower after the Fed announcement? 6 months ago?