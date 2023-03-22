Powell Explains the Fed’s New Regime: Rate Hikes & QT to Fight Inflation while Offering Liquidity to Banks to Keep them from Toppling

An enormously important new regime gets engraved into central-bank handbooks. The ECB and Bank of England are also on board.
It makes sense in this era of high inflation, QT, rising policy interest rates, and high financial fragility in the banking system, after years of money printing and interest rate repression.
The new regime was already tested successfully by the Bank of England last fall: Tightening through rate hikes and QT while simultaneously providing liquidity to the financial sector for a brief period to douse a crisis.
Today, the Fed confirmed the new regime: It hiked by 25 basis points, bringing the top of the range to 5.0%, and QT continues as before, while it is also providing liquidity support to the banks.
Some people call this principle stepping on the brake with one foot (QT and rate hikes) while stepping on the gas with the other foot (“QE”).
But liquidity support of this type is not QE, and doesn’t have the effect of QE, Fed Chair Powell explained today at the post-meeting press conference.
It’s more like stepping on the brake with one foot while putting an arm around the baby to keep her from hitting the dashboard – that’s how I’ve been explaining it, to stick with the foot-on-the-brake analogy.
Powell on the new regime:
“Recent liquidity provision increased the size of our balance sheet. The intent and effects of it are very different from when we expand our balance sheet through purchases of longer-term securities,” he said.
“Large-scale purchases of long-term securities [QE] are really meant to alter the stance of policy by pushing up the price and down longer-term rates, which supports demand through channels we understand fairly well,” he said.
“The [current] balance sheet expansion is really temporary lending to banks to meet those special liquidity demands created by the recent tensions. It’s not intended to directly alter the stance of monetary policy,” he said.
“We do believe it’s working. It’s having its intended effect of bolstering confidence in the banking system and thereby forestalling what might otherwise have been an abrupt and outsized tightening in financial conditions. So that’s working,” he said.
“We think that our program of allowing our balance sheet to run off predictably and passively is [also] working,” he said.
Fighting inflation while keeping banks from toppling.
Powell split the fight against inflation and the liquidity turmoil at the banks into two separate issues, to be dealt with by using two different sets of tools.
- Tools to fight inflation: Interest rate policy and QT.
- Tools to provide liquidity to the banks: The “Discount Window” (short-term loans against collateral at 5% from now on) and the new Bank Term Funding Program (loans for up to one year against collateral at a fixed rate near to 5%)
But banking sector turmoil may help the fight against inflation.
As a result of the turmoil in the banking sector, “financial conditions” have tightened and may tighten further. Tightening of financial conditions is precisely what the Fed wants to accomplish, how monetary policy is transmitted to the economy and ultimately inflation, by making loans harder to get and more expensive, and by making businesses and consumers more reluctant to borrow, and therefore putting downward pressure on credit-financed demand from businesses and consumers, which would theoretically take off pressure from inflation.
“We’re focused on this potential credit tightening and what that can produce in the way of tighter credit conditions,” Powell said.
“When we think about the situation at the banks, we’re focused on our financial stability tools, in particular, our lending facilities: The discount window and also the new facility,” he said.
The new regime at the Bank of England and ECB.
The BoE put this regime into action last fall when it bought long-dated government bonds for a few weeks to end a death spiral triggered by pension funds when they tried to deal with margin calls. But with inflation raging at 10%, the BoE has to also tighten monetary policy. As soon as the turmoil settled down, it ended the purchase program, sold those bonds, and continued with QT and rate hikes.
The ECB last week explained the new regime when it hiked by 50 basis points and continued with QT – after having already reduced its balance sheet by €1 trillion, despite the chaos at Credit Suisse and fears of contagion.
ECB president Christine Lagarde said at the press conference last week: “There is no trade-off between price stability and financial stability. And I think that if anything, with this decision [hiking by 50 basis points when markets were expecting no hike], we are demonstrating this.”
She added that ECB staff “have demonstrated in the past that they can also exercise creativity in very short order in case it is needed to respond to what would be a liquidity crisis if there was such a thing.”
Powell wasn’t done yet.
“I’ll tell you what I heard,” Powell said about the discussions at the FOMC meeting. “What I heard was significant number of people [participants] saying that they anticipated there would be some tightening of credit conditions. And that would really have the same effects as our policies do. And that, therefore, they were including that in their assessment” of future rate hikes, he said.
“And that if that turned out not to be the case [if financial conditions don’t tighten enough], in principle, you’d need more rate hikes,” he said.
And if inflation remains high, has the Fed tied its hands with these signals about rate hikes coming to an end after one more hike, he was asked.
“No, absolutely not. No. If we need to raise rates higher, we will,” Powell said. And he added, “Of course, we will eventually get to a tight enough of a policy to bring inflation down to 2%. We’ll find ourselves at that place,” he said.
Glad I got out of US stocks. Looks like the FED will keep raising rates.
Hiking rates while increasing liquidity?
“QT while simultaneously providing liquidity”. It’s double-plus-good.
Just like taking money while giving it back. Its about billions of dollars given to mismanaged banks that invested money into crypto. How about student loan forgiveness for the poor students?
What a screwed up world we are living
No FED fan but it has been stating for awhile, higher for longer. Was looking for the Wolfmans explanations of todays events. Thanks for the education………
– Mr. Market: Rate cuts are coming. (Price) Inflation or no (Price) inflation.
Mr. Market has been braindead wrong for two years about this.
Can someone please explain why the Fed makes money available to the banks and does not have any reserve requirements? If the banks were required to have even 10% reserves; perhaps the Fed wouldn’t have to step in.
In SVB’s case, that wouldn’t have helped because the run on the bank was so huge, and so fast, and so well coordinated by a relatively small number of people with gigantic accounts, that the Fed would have had to have a 50% reserve requirement for SVB to withstand that. Even then it would have gotten into trouble.
But you’re right, high reserve requirements force bank to exercise some prudence.
Above all, SVB was a huge regulatory failure — and the Fed is solely responsible for that.
The Fed is about to be exceedingly busy.
The Fed is hoping it can wave away a giant problem of its own manufacture.
The banks (all of them) are holding long duration paper that has lost value as rates have risen. How much would you pay for a 2021 MBS yielding 3% when you can buy a new one at 6%? More than 3/4 of MBS yield less than 4% right now.
Banks can’t sell this paper without taking a loss, and can’t hedge it because the comparable duration Treasury costs more than the underlying paper yields.
By providing loans at par the Fed is allowing the banks to access cash without selling the toxic paper and having to book the loss. This is most definitely not QE; the banks are paying out the ass for this cash at 4.75%.
The Fed is providing a large scale, short duration, expensive hedge for banks that are holding so much underwater paper, the US banking system as a whole is probably insolvent at this point. If they had to mark to market.
Interesting dilemma.
Just thinking out loud but one option is for the banks to hope the homeowners go into foreclosure and default on their loans. The loans are backed by the GSEs so the bank would get 100% of the MBS paid off as soon as the home owners default and they would not have to hold the MBS for the length of the loans?
This would move the MBS loss from the bank to the tax payers via the GSE.
Who gets the interest on the long duration papers against which the banks have borrowed from the fed? If the interest on the long duration papers are 2% and banks get paid these interest then may be the over all deal (4.75% – 2%) is not too bad?
My personal gut feeling (again too many complicated things going on) based on the experiences I have had with big banks in last several weeks and what I have experienced with some companies switching things on employment front (from planning and starting layoff to now stopping layoffs and continuing as good old times), I believe inflation is going to stick around longer then most people would think.
If banks treated bonds as bonds, they wouldn’t have to worry about the “share value” of the bond. A bond is a contract with a fixed term, meant to be held to maturity.
Banks are in trouble because they don’t understand the difference between a bond and a stock.
What a joke. The irrational Fed is lying again as it is only bailing out failing banks to feed money back into the upper 0.!% of the people that possess most of the world’s wealth. We the middle American taxpayers will be shouldered with this burden. High time to dismantle the Fed and let free markets function without usurpation from mindless Fed subhumans. Examine what Powell did decades past in Milwaukee, WI, wherein he engineered the financial destruction of a high-tech ball bearing manufacturer that, at the time of his acquisition was in the black and very solvent. When he sold it, it was nearly a billion dollars in the red. Sic
And as an added bonus, the bigger banks have an opportunity to pick through the wreckage and gobble up what they want at a bargain basement price, and let whatever they don’t fall by the wayside. What’s not to like?
The message from Powell (and Yellen) has been loud and clear, but it seems that no home owner and stock investor wants to hear it after 14 years of QE and ZIRP. Entire asset classes and careers are joined at the hip with what Bernanke initiated, and the “new regime” will cause painful adjustments.
Also, Powell knows that a country with 32 trillion dollars in debt and counting; massive budget deficits, and 1 trillion dollars in trade deficit cannot afford to let the reserve currency go, and bond investors will demand higher returns now that inflation will be with us for a while.
The can has been kicked long enough, and we have run out of the road.
They sure did kick the can a long way. I am still stunned how long the nonsense has continued till recently.
A lot of it had to do with the psychology of “American Exceptionalism.”
The Romans, The Germans, and the British all met their end because of it.
I always thought it meant living within your means. HEE HEE I have a lot to learn about history.
Plenty of precedent for this “enormously important” Fed hustle, in American history:
18th Amendment: “Prohibition goes into effect. No more alcohol for the masses. Purity”
Al Capone: complains but cashes in.
21st Amendment: “Prohibition repealed”
Al Capone: can we go back to prohibition?
Nothing about this really makes sense, in any paradigm.
Inflation is now clearly a supply side problem, because manufacturers would rather up their price than produce to prevent shortages.
Powell won’t be happy until unemployment kicks up and “destroys” demand.
If folks are unemployed, they won’t be producing the supply.
Demand will go down, but sure won’t go down uniformly across all sectors.
It’s like the housing problem catch-22. Purchase prices and rental costs will keep going up until we get more house on the market, but as long as the cost keeps going up, interest rates will keep going up, which makes it even harder to finance those house for builders and buyers, so the prices will keep going up.
All while Jay Powell keeps stacking the interest rate payments on the pricier bonds on the federal deficit for Congress to sort out later.
“Inflation is now clearly a supply side problem, because manufacturers …”
You need to start paying attention. Inflation shifted to services a year ago. Prices of many manufactured goods have actually dropped for months, but prices of services are spiking:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/14/services-inflation-rages-at-four-decade-high-sticky-entrenched-fueled-by-rents-auto-insurance-repairs-airfares-hotels-pet-services-food-services-delivery/
It all makes sense if you translate it from Newspeak. “Maximum employment” is double mandate with “Price stability”. Akin to “Inflation Reduction Act”.
No Fed fan here, either, but this seems sensible.
Cue a few posters on this board with their over the top “lock J-Poww up! stuff.
The concern I have is that this move short circuits price discovery. If the asset is has gone down in value then it should not be allowed as collateral at par. And this favorable valuation should not be given to one group of asset holders only. Additionally, if price discovery of assets is prevented, value discovery of money is impossible.
Money is a tool to distribute goods and services efficiently to those who have demonstrated good sense in using their resources. The banks have been foolish. They should bear the consequences. Otherwise there will be no price discovery and markets will break down. Money will cease to be a store of value and a tool for exchange.
This policy doesn’t feel right to many people. It makes them distrust their money. Money is morality. It’s what people trade their life and talent for. People have to trust that it’s honest. It might be the best policy available, but it’s a bad policy.
FDIC insurance has short circuited price discovery in the banking industry since 1933.
I know Wolf touched on this theoretical conundrum in this article. The conundrum being ensured liquidity. I just still feel like banks will not care as much now that ensured liquidity has been made public by the federal reserve and ecb. There are things I would do with a safety net that I would not dare without a safety net. The banks are no different.
True that. Exhibit A – condoms.
The conundrum is that while Powell was talking QT (after rasing rates .25%), the actual rates on 2-year to 30-year treasuries went down.
“I just still feel like banks will not care as much now that ensured liquidity has been made public by the federal reserve and ecb”
It’s unclear what you mean about “the banks” not caring. SVB bank was taken over by FDIC. Would this make executives of other banks care less? Perhaps the SVB “bank” could be partly defined as its executives. Since they were fired, it seem like this would not cause other bank executives have less care government adjustments to insure liquidity.
As much as I am a hater of big money capitalism backed and insured by government, it seems that it might be a harmful hit to American competitiveness to just evaporate hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at technological or other valuable types of R&D. Let the zombie companies evaporate the money on their own as the free money dries up. But don’t starve the efficient and innovative companies from getting needed capital.
“Large-scale purchases of long-term securities [QT] are really meant to alter the stance of policy by pushing up the price and down longer-term rates, which supports demand through channels we understand fairly well,” he said.
@Wolf, you added “[QT]” to what Powell wrote, but I believe you meant to write “[QE]” as raising the price and lowering the rates of long-term securities is Quantitative Easing.
OOOOOPS. Thanks
Powell’s comment: “…bolstering confidence in the banking system and thereby forestalling what might otherwise have been an abrupt and outsized tightening in financial conditions.” If these are one year loans then the forestalling will end then.
It would seem that Powell has to rapidly end inflation in order to lower interest rates so those bank long term treasuries are worth something again. Otherwise slow rolling this inflation is going to be a 1970s decade of up and down stagflation with regular banking crises.
The liquidity crisis is already abating. It will be over soon. Liquidity is like that, like a liquid that ebbs and flows, not like a rock that stays in place.
The BTFP eliminates the liquidity dilemma that killed SVB; it had to realize a loss on its long duration bond holdings in order or liquidate them to satisfy depositors’ flight. This is an enormous help to banks. If the interest rate on BTFP loans starts pinching bank solvency on a cash flow basis the Fed will cut the rate. The power to create money from nothing makes any bank problem resolvable if the Fed is willing to expend its credibility and fix it.
I’m wondering about the possibility of banks not being able to fullfill the pay back terms of the short term provisions.
In addition, what if the people panic about their deposits in small and mid size banks that have not been promised the same short term liquidity provisions as the to big to fail banks.
People might start looking for the safety larger banks that have the Fed backing. Could this result in an avalanche of small and midsize banks not having the reserves for stability
As long as I keep my deposits in any bank, big or small, below 250K, I am not worried. FDIC insurance covers it. Hopefully quickly so I can pay my bills. That is the point of FDIC insurance.
If I was over 250K, I would likely have deposits in multiple banks. Long term CD’s, accounts issued by different banks to keep my exposure in any bank below 250K.
If I was a small/medium company with over 250K that covers payroll and holds order income, I might be worried. That is not that much money for a company. Maybe there is umbrella insurance that can be purchased?
I don’t know if it is possible to split payroll across multiple banks?
I believe that the BTFP and the discount window are available to all regulated US banks. If the rate of interest charged starts to present a solvency problem for the banks the Fed will reduce the rate.
I’m still way way out!
“Above all, SVB was a huge regulatory failure — and the Fed is solely responsible for that.”
They are not responsible for regulations, just enforcement. That’s the job of congress and the senate. 2018 saw rollbacks on how mid-size banks are leveraged and their transparency requirements — and that contributed in large part to this fiasco, which is really just moral hazard and stunning incompetence writ in 2000pt comic sans.
The Fed knew that SVB was in trouble and they knew that a number of other regional and mid-size banks had similar liquidity issues as both a natural result of the interest rate jump AND unhedged positions AND clear managerial avarice well before this happened. But cops can know that a drunk is likely to drink and drive and not be able to do anything about it until they get behind the wheel.
I found the 11th-hour bonuses and pre-emptive stock sales of SVB execs to be particularly disgusting.
Clawbacks of the SVB bonuses and stock sales would be appropriate, but I don’t know if they would be legal. Medicaid claws back assets of the deceased, as much as it can. Maybe clawbacks are only used on the poor.
Whatever reason Powell gave for the new money, I look at the effect this way:
1. When the bank run occurred, no money got lost or destroyed. It just moved from one temporary storage to another.
2. To stabilize these troubled institutions, he is creating new money (printing) and paid more than the collaterals are worth today. That itself is inflation. If this money just sits in the troubled banks books to assure the depositors and stopping further withdrawal, it is fine. But they will be lent to others increasing money in circulation that would chase the already inflated assets.
So, in Powell and the elites definition, inflation means just the increase in salary, food, etc. (the small items). For them it is fine to have inflated housing, inflated stocks and what not because these things keep our big system from collapsing. Cities love inflated houses (RE taxes). Fed loves inflated assets (increases tax revenue), pension funds can pay their obliged distributions.
Tell where I am going wrong?
I thought the regime, or perhaps regiment, was 5% unemployment and 2% inflation, giving us a 7% “pain” index. We’re at 3.5% unemployment and 6.5% inflation now for 10% pain.
Unemployment will likely double before inflation drops below 5%. So whatever Powell does, he’s looking at an increase in pain that will have political repercussions.
It’s a crisis of Powell’s own making. Warren was bashing him on CNN. Langone was bashing him on FOX. I guess there’s a certain amount of skill involved in bringing that about.
I need to stop mixing up Blackstone and Blackrock.
Blackrock=Barclays (iShares ETFs)
Blackstone=Real Estate
Bank Term Funding Program – loans for up to one year against collateral at a fixed rate near to 5%.
Bank Term Funding Program 2 – loans for up to 3 years against collateral at a fixed rate near to 2.5%.
Bank Term Funding Program 3 – loans for up to 10 years against collateral at a fixed rate of up to 0%.