Defying Pivot-Mongers, ECB Hikes by 50 Basis Points, QT Continues, Explains Tools to Calm a Bank Panic while Fighting Inflation Simultaneously

A hugely important concept: “There is no trade-off between price stability and financial stability.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The ECB hiked its policy rates by 50 basis points today, defying predictions and fervent hopes out there that it would end its rate hikes. Yesterday, traders saw just a 20% chance of a 50-basis-point hike. They’d all been hoping that the ECB’s rate hikes would be shut down by the banking turmoil.
Since the rate-hike cycle started in July 2022, the ECB has hiked by 350 basis points, raising the deposit rate from -0.5% to +3.0%, the biggest rate-hike cycle in its history, to fight the worst inflation in four decades. With this 50-basis-point hike, the ECB stuck to the rate-hike indications it gave at its last meeting.
“Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long,” is how the ECB started out its press release today to point out where its emphasis was.
“We are not waning on our commitment to fight inflation, and we are determined to return inflation back to 2% in the medium term – that should not be doubted. The determination is intact. The pace that we take will be entirely data-dependent,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said at the press conference.
“There is no trade-off between price stability and financial stability. And I think that if anything, with this decision [hiking by 50 basis points when markets were expecting no hike], we are demonstrating this,” she said.
ECB staff “have demonstrated in the past that they can also exercise creativity in very short order in case it is needed to respond to what would be a liquidity crisis if there was such a thing. But this is not what we are seeing,” she said.
Calming a financial panic while tightening to fight inflation.
The Bank of England showed the way. It had been hiking rates when soaring long-term yields of gilts caused UK pension funds to get into trouble last fall. They faced margin calls from the investment banks that had sold them the infamous LDI (liability-driven investment) funds. When pension funds were forced to unload their gilt holdings to deal with the margin calls, yields spiked further and prices dropped further, forcing the pension funds to sell even more gilts, which pushed their prices down further, thereby setting the gilts market up for a “death spiral.”
The BOE stepped in with big rhetoric about massive buying of gilts, but in fact bought only small amounts. It calmed down the gilts market and gave pension funds time to clean up. In November, it started selling those bonds it had bought in September and October. And by January, it had sold all of them. With the panic settled down, the BOE’s rate hikes and QT continued.
Today, the ECB – while “monitoring” the banking turmoil – said that it had different tools in its “policy tool kit”: One set of tools to fight inflation (rate hikes and QT) and another set of tools to deal with financial panics (liquidity support for banks), and that it was not one or the other, but that both could be used, and there was no “tradeoff” between them.
The ECB “stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area,” it said.
“Our policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy,” Lagarde said – so it could provide emergency liquidity to a teetering bank, while continuing the inflation fight via monetary policy.
She said if underlying inflation persists, more tightening would be needed. But the ECB refrained from giving specific forward guidance.
The Eurozone banking sector is “resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions,” the ECB said (Credit Suisse is not a Eurozone bank).
This is an incredibly important concept, that central banks acknowledge they can deal with a bank liquidity problem without backing off their inflation fight. There have been some papers by Fed researchers to the same effect.
Inflation fight isn’t over, ECB says.
Energy prices in the euro area have been declining, but inflation has shifted to services, with the Eurozone CPI without energy spiking 7.7%, core CPI without food and energy spiking 5.6%, and services CPI spiking 4.8%, all of them records.
Lagarde said that “underlying price pressures remain strong” and that “wage pressures have strengthened on the back of robust labour markets and employees aiming to recoup some of the purchasing power lost owing to high inflation.” As a result, the ECB raised its projection for “core CPI” (without food and energy) to an average of 4.6% in 2023.
The ECB also raised its projections for economic growth in 2023 to an average of 1.0% “as a result of both the decline in energy prices and the economy’s greater resilience to the challenging international environment.” It projected growth to pick up some in 2024 and 2025, “underpinned by a robust labour market, improving confidence and a recovery in real incomes.”
The financial turmoil added greater uncertainty to the baseline projections, and risks to economic projections are “tilted to the downside,” Lagarde said.
QT Continues.
The ECB had performed QE in two ways: initially, highly incentivized loans (without collateral) to banks for them to spread the money around in the markets; and later bond purchases.
As part of its QT kick-off last fall, the ECB changed the terms of the loans and made them less attractive, and opened more windows for banks to repay those loans. And they did – massively. In addition, the unwinding of the bond portfolio has started and will continue at the current rate (€15 billion per month) through June, the ECB confirmed today, at which point the new pace will be set.
As a result of this two-part QT, the ECB’s assets on its balance sheet have plunged by over €1 trillion from the peak:
Hi Wolf do you think QT is having any real impact on Inflation yet ?
…also how does the QT reduction balance with the liquidity coming into the Market with these Bank Support Plans ? Sorry if this is a simpleton question !
Answered below, Thanks
haha although late to the party….good ol’ Christine is showing Pow Pow she has balls too….
If Pow Pow next week don’t hike at least .25 and keep the hawkish tone…then we all know who got the franks and beans between them two..If he really wants to be mini-Volcker then .50 is the way to go
Trump and Banksters stopped Powell before. This time should be different. We shall see.
That’s the way to go if you want to deliberately crash the markets. The Fed will do what’s best for the economy, and right now the economy is shrieking “no more rate hikes!” in a Fran Drescher-esque tone.
Have you seen the cute video where Cramer was touting SVIB a month before it went tits up? I wonder if he had anything to say about that recently.
I keep reading if you do the opposite of what Cramer says you’ll do quite well.
I agree the Fed will do what’s best for the economy: keep hiking. High inflation isn’t what’s best for the economy. The economy needs stable prices. Some people who don’t care about the economy might be shrieking “no more rate hikes!” You’re making a fundamental error by equating the markets to the economy, much like the real Jim Cramer.
Most likely the ECB raised 50 basis points in order to not panic the stock markets. Central banks will chose wealth stability of rich people over inflation for the bottom 99%, so beware as the inflation fight is only good as long as markets remain stable for the top 1%.
Not wise yet “this is the way”.
no, the economy is pleading for more rate hikes, it is Wall Street that wants to continue this loose money era.
The puppet will do what his handlers ,tell him to do .
Hardly a mini Volcker with Fed Funds STILL below inflation (and since 2009)
There are the infamous “long and variable lags” between changes in monetary policy and inflation.
QT is already having a big impact on asset prices and it’s rattling the banking sectors.
Right now, ECB interest rates are still simulating inflation because they’re well below core CPI. For core CPI to calm down, higher rates are needed, and everyone knows this, even the ECB.
Serious question; isn’t the Fed’s new bank “bailouts” just some more QE to balance out the ongoing QT for that soft landing in never never land?
That’s wishful delusional thinking. It’s a loan at about 4.75% against collateral.
The banks cannot buy securities with the amount they borrow from the Fed. It just helps them fund their deposit outflow.
And where does the Fed get the money to loan to illiquid banks, other than conjuring it out of thin air?
Wolf, if the Fed continues to raise, will that 4.75% rate also increase, or does it stay at that rate for the term of the loan?
All be it overvalued collateral. And by what means is use of these borrowings limited?
actually, rates are pulling down inflation, even if they are bellow it. The correlation isn’t linear. This is why they aren’t targeting 7-8% but rather 4-5%. The lag plus this makes it more complicated. Even they don’t know what the peak will be.
There also is a lag in costs being plugged into prices
Ugh. Per CNN’s main page headline: “Mortgage Rates Fall in Wake of Bank Failures”
party party party
Fall to what, LOL? To 6.71% from 6.79%.
Getting economic info from reading headlines and then posting comments based on it always makes people look very silly.
I’m my share of silly, to be sure — but not for this; maybe if I were promoting it, but I’m not; makes me wince & gnash. I’m showcasing the headline as an example of sensationalism. I don’t get what stake these outlets have in pumping housing like that. But silly or not, news troughs like CNN are where Joe Q Public line up to get their amen fodder.
Anything to stir up some good ol FOMO….since there are plenty of zombies out there, it really doesn’t take much to get them going again. Can they buy though, that’s a better question.
To Wolf’s point though, 6.79 to 6.71 or even 6.50 and people are acting like it’s back to 2% all over again…yeah that’s how stupid some of these catch the knife buyers are
4 week bill is at 3.98%. Riddle me that.
Again, I apologize if I am pedantic or redundant but Monetary Policy can only do so much when in the case of the US, team B is still pumping money into the economy. Heck, there are still hundreds of millions of COVID money waiting to be spent. Look at M2, it is still at a historically high point.
Inflation is here to stay unless Monetary and Fiscal policy align. In Europe, the Total ECB asset graph looks like ours FED assets, M2 …
Yes, correct. Inflation isn’t just going away because some people are hoping it will go away. It will stick around and it will serve up nasty surprises as this type of inflation tends to do.
Friends in Western Europe explain that each month they have a cap on how much they can use w/ their credit cards. Once the citizen goes beyond that amount, the bank sends out a warning: another eu put on the credit card and the bank closes that account.
We sense that the ECB was formed using the German model of finance: Restraints.
It may be there are “other tools” the ECB uses towards Credit Suezze (sp) to keep its behaviors from spreading to other banks.
It’s good the ECB didn’t cave. This isn’t even a European banking crisis (HSBC took over SVB UK, and the Swiss government is bailing out Credit Suisse.)
Hopefully FOMC voting members will have spines next week.
I was just told today on Good Morning America that I want the Fed to lower rates at the next meeting and that every time they raise rates it is hurting everyday Americans. Then they said something about credit cards. I have never once heard the new media say that when the fed raises rates, CD rates, money market, and even now savings account rates also go up. I never bought into idea that the news being controlled by outside forces but that is starting to change.
“I never bought into idea that the news being controlled by outside forces but that is starting to change.”
Wolf’s site is a prime example of finding out and debating “truth”.
“News” is all rancid pablum, only viewed by lazy zealots.
boikin – the news media is just a shill for the interests of the super-rich.
dont believe a word they say. it is all a big con job. the american public ha been gaslit for decades.
the worst thing for everyday Americans is inflation, eating into their income.
the Fed will serve up a half-point interest rate increase at the next meeting. the sooner they kill off inflation, the lower interest rates can go in the long term. if they dont kill off inflation before it gets even more entrenched, they have a real problem.
The A to Z of too-big-to-fail US banks (JPM, Goldman, WF, B of A et al) are bailing out First Republic Bank with billions of dollars today.
I wonder if the Biden administration compelled them to do so behind-the-scenes due to backlash over the SVB depositor bailout.
“The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points today, defying forecasts and fervent hopes that it would end rate hikes.”
Now those hopes have shifted to future meetings based on the fact that the ECB did not set its future policy at this meeting. But they do not take into account that Legarde has repeatedly said that they will act according to the received data on inflation before each next meeting. A lot of people still want the pivot and they see it everywhere, even in their dreams
Banks are having trouble and the bad loans haven’t even started hitting yet. When will the office buildings get marked to market price?
When will the office buildings get marked to market price?
I have no idea, but I will bet there are some folks hoping it is a long way off! There will be ripples if and when they are marked to market.
Re: Pivot Mongers: I saw some calling for a freaking rate cute this time.
Been wondering this myself.
We know that WFH took a big chunk out of building occupancy. And we know that downtowns are built on a mountain of debt. What happens when those two factors collide? This stuff moves so slowly…
Toronto home prices increased by $7,000 last month and every realtor and homer are rejoicing.
Let’s hope that the Fed hikes rates next week and stop pandering to speculators and real estate millionaires.
The important thing is to look at the number of transactions that have collapsed and the prices in this case are irrelevant
And year-over-year, prices had the biggest plunge on record because prices always increase a lot in Feb (spring selling season), but this time, they barely increased.
Regardless of sales and a minuscule percentage increase during the start of spring season, the realtors and speculators are popping bottles in the club like a blizzard and celebrating. Reddit and TikTok are replete with cringe.
A measly $7,000 increase on a $700,000 property.
EU inflation at 11% for 2 years and the EU CB raise rates to 3.5% wit a 50 basis point hike! That’s hilarious! Maybe they know IF they were really going to fight inflation there would be a deep deep depression!!!
I wonder if the FED would follow the same path and hike by 50bps to tame inflation ?
Last they discussed it, they said 25, and they haven’t said anything seriously to change that.
QQQ rock, dbl the size bar on slightly higher vol, but DIA didn’t get it up and closed < Mar 14 high.
QQQ breached Sept 2020 high and May 12/17 Anti BB, but not Feb highs.
Irrespective as to whether you are correct or not the BIAS in your articles towards no pivot is fat too apparent…
Try driving a car with one for on the brake and the other on the accelerator…this is Lagarde …
Fed has already taken onefoot off the brake
1. Pivot mongers have been out there for an ENTIRE year, and every step along the way, they were wrong. I’m just telling you what central banks are actually doing and saying, and they’re NOT pivot mongering!
2. One foot on the brake, and one arm on the baby to keep her from hitting the dash board.
One foot on the brake
That’s how I brake, TBH
So now the mantra is that the wobble in these regional banks is “doing the Fed’s work for them”, drastically tightening financial conditions.
But – is there any real evidence of that? I mean, so far the only people getting wiped out are investors. Everyone else is getting a signal that the government / Fed will save you in a pinch. Is this really going cause funding to dry up to anyone other than Tech start ups enough to cause the Fed to stop with CPI at 6%???
I’m not sure this really has that much downstream effect on John Q Citizen who doesn’t watch Bloomberg all day and is still spending like an inebriated mariner (trying to be a little more PC here lol)
March 16 2023. “Washington, DC — The following statement was released by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu:
Today, 11 banks announced $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank. This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system.” – FDIC
Well, well, well, the big fraternity boys are covering for one of their little brothers because of his indiscretions. Collusion? Desperation? Fear? Do we now have a cartel?
That’s how it is supposed to work. Banks supporting each other. That’s the opposite of contagion.
I am more of the mind that when you have frostbite you cut off the appendage to save the rest of the body.
To me, this is all part of the core cancer eating away at our economy. We keep incrementally spreading around risk and it just makes the core weaker.
America will be borrowing 8% of GDP this year, around 2 trillion$$$ at 4 to 5%. With existing debt of 31 trillion $$$ at 2% interest rate, but will be heading higher as debt is rolled over, fed gvt interest payments will soon be over a trillion $$$! As the economy slows or comes to a jarring halt fed gvt borrowing will spike to over 3 trillion$$$. As far as inflation goes you ain’t seen anything yet!
Tax revenues already SPIKED. It’s really dumb to jabber about interest expense without discussing the spiking tax revenues:
But arent tax revenues going to plunge this year? I know in Cali a huge surplus is going to turn into a huge deficit.
Most of us on this board believe there is alot of downside in housing prices and the overall economy. So tax revenues are headed much lower in the coming year(s) unless they raise tax rates.
This spike in taxes is at least partially transitory, but debt doesnt go away.
I still think we are living in denial about the huge ramifications of too much easy monetary policy combined with an economy that consumes more than it produces. Combine that with some form of war between us and China (cold, hot) and you have a formula for major economic tragedy, IMHO. But I tend to focus on the negatives.
The FED just released new data and the balance sheet grew by 300B, ouch!
The various existing liquidity programs like the discount window (150B), and the new BTFP (so far 15B) found some good pickup in the recent chaos.
Will be interesting to see if/how they plan to sterilize this.
It will sterilize itself. The Fed is charging ~4.75% on that BTFP lending facility. The banks will want to pay that back as soon as possible.
The Fed lent money to the banks at about 4.75% against collateral, and the banks cannot buy anything with it, no securities, nada, and these loans have therefore no QE effect. All banks can do with it is pay depositors their money back so that the banks don’t collapse.
And QT continued too with the Treasury roll-off.
Fed balance sheet released today. The “Loans” category increased by $303 Billion from last week. Yikes.
“There is no trade-off between price stability and financial stability.”
I generally agree but we don’t have price stability. There is no way to bring this inflation down in a smooth and orderly manner and return to price stability without first enduring historic turmoil.
All the Fed had to do on Sunday to win the inflation fight was precisely nothing.
A de facto 100% guarantee on uninsured bank deposits is the latest salvo against deflation.
Wolf, thanks for providing a calm, reasoned, and highly informed perspective, while most others are running around with their hair on fire screaming. I’ve seen no one else even mention these facts and point out their implications.
Wolf, QT was fun while it lasted… The numbers are in. The Fed’s balance sheet increased by nearly $300 billion last week. LOL!!! Are you changing your opinion on this “hawkish” FED? Thx
Quit reading stupid headlines and look at reality.
The Fed lent money to the banks at about 4.75% against collateral, and the banks cannot buy anything with it, no securities, nada, and these loans have therefore no QE effect. All banks can do with it is pay depositors their money back so that the banks don’t collapse.
And QT continued too with the Treasury roll-off.
Breaking with one foot and putting an arm around the baby to keep her from falling off the seat (like they used to before child seats).
inflation is going to accelerate -consultants are pushing a strategy known as – POV -price over volume- reduce volumes and close higher cost facilities and raise prices 5- 10 percent more than inputs- pepsico – was one of the first to utilize it when they were forced out of russia- they found it dramatically increased profits – no push back from consumers – it is the hottest concept being sold by consultants –
This episode shows a flaw in current system. A demand deposit is something that you can get at anytime and for any legal reason. You can’t use past history or statistics to predict when people will panic. Central bankers rely on talking a good game that the system is strong. Its all backed by ability to print like Argentina and Turkey.