Inflation Dishes Up Another Nasty Surprise: Eurozone Core CPI without Energy Spikes to Record, Services CPI Spikes to Record

What it looks like when inflation gets deeply entrenched in the broad economy, even as energy inflation backs off.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inflation once it takes off and gets entrenched in the economy, has a tendency to dish up nasty surprises. It did that in the US for January and for December, it did it in Japan, and it did it in a super-nasty way in the Eurozone for February, based on data released today by Eurostat.
In the 20 countries that use the euro, the annual rate of the core Consumer Price Index – excludes energy products, such as gasoline, diesel, electricity, natural gas piped to the home, heating oil, etc. – spiked to a record 7.7%.
This index and the index for services inflation have been repeatedly cited by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB governors as reason for continuing the rate hikes:
This measure of core Inflation (CPI without energy products) started rising in mid-2021. By February 2022, the index reached a record of 3.1% in the data going back to 2002. In a sign that inflation was getting entrenched in the economy beyond the spike in energy prices, the core index spiked from there on.
Services inflation spiked to a record annual rate of 4.8% in February. Services include healthcare, education, housing, insurance, financial and legal services, telecommunications, streaming, subscriptions, air fares and lodging, repairs, cleaning, haircuts, etc. Services are where the majority of consumer spending goes.
Services inflation is a sign of just how fundamentally deep inflation has seeped into the economy beyond volatile food and energy products, and beyond supply chain debacles and the like. Inflation is very difficult to control once it reaches services, many of which are essentials that consumers cannot dodge or substitute:
As the biggest cost component for many services are wages, and wages have been increasing in the Eurozone, and they have begun to feed into services inflation, to the point where Lagarde has mentioned the connection as a worrisome trend.
The overall CPI rate dipped just a hair to 8.5%, from 8.6% in January, but rose in Germany (9.3%), France (7.2%), Spain (6.1%), Netherlands (8.9%), Ireland (8.0%), Slovakia (15.5%), and Malta (7.0%).
The energy inflation rate, on a year-over-year basis slowed to an annual increase of 13.7% in February, down from 18.9% in January, as natural gas prices plunged from the ridiculous spike last summer, and prices of gasoline and other fuels dropped in recent months, though they’re still far higher than they were a year ago.
Food inflation accelerated to a red-hot annual rate of 15.0% from 14.1% in January. Non-energy industrial goods inched up a hair to 6.8%.
Much like in the US and other parts of the world, overall CPI Inflation in the Eurozone began surging in early 2021, a year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after years of reckless money printing that went hog-wild during the pandemic, which enabled massive government deficit spending directly into the consumer economy.
In October 2021, months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Eurozone inflation rate surpassed prior records. In January 2022, it hit the previously unthinkable shocker rate of 5.1%. Russia’s war in Ukraine initially fueled commodities inflation, but in recent months, prices of energy commodities have come down sharply.
And all the while, inflation moved beyond commodities further and deeper into the economy.
Inflation by Eurozone country.
|CPI by Eurozone Country, Feb. 2022
|1
|Latvia
|20.1%
|2
|Estonia
|17.8%
|3
|Lithuania
|17.2%
|4
|Slovakia
|15.5%
|5
|Croatia
|11.7%
|6
|Austria
|11.0%
|7
|Italy
|9.9%
|8
|Slovenia
|9.4%
|9
|Germany
|9.3%
|10
|Netherlands
|8.9%
|11
|Portugal
|8.6%
|12
|Ireland
|8.0%
|13
|Finland
|7.9%
|14
|France
|7.2%
|15
|Malta
|7.0%
|16
|Cyprus
|6.7%
|17
|Greece
|6.5%
|18
|Spain
|6.1%
|19
|Belgium
|5.5%
|20
|Luxembourg
|4.8%
Exactly right!
Oh, the Europe is so screwed with high inflation projectedto keep remaining high, if not getting higher!
So is the case with Japan, UK, Canada, Australia, and the US.
Also all these central banks printed money in tandem.
We may be looking at the BIGGEST Administrative and Governance FAILURE in developed world in the history of mankind, specifically with the scale of misery caused and productivity destroyed.
It’s not easy to EFF things up so grandly. You need a big bunch of really smart, qualified and powerful central banks to come together and work closely in a team, with their best intentions and efforts to pull off such MIRACLES!
The Ukraine, on deck to join the EU as a “candidate for accession to the European Union” has a 2023 CPI YTD of 26%.
So that should help the overall EU stats.
1. Obtaining EU membership takes years. Ukraine just applied.
2. The inflation rates here are for the 20 EUROZONE countries that use the euro. Even after Ukraine becomes a member of the EU, it will take many more years before it might become a member of the Eurozone. This is a slow process. There are lots of requirements and qualifications to be fulfilled, including getting their inflation under control and stabilizing their currency against the euro. It takes years. For example, Croatia became a member of the Eurozone on Jan 1, 2023, which was 10 years after it had become an EU member (2013).
Ukraine will need many trillions for reconstruction. Is the eu signing up to pay for this?
Wolf, how much effect of China’s latest QE going to affect this global inflation?
That’s all eaten up over there.
“This index and the index for services inflation have been repeatedly cited by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB governors as reason for continuing the rate hikes…”
But apparently not for higher rates now. This is how inflation gets “entrenched” … turning Teddy Roosevelt on his head, policymakers speak bigly and carry a soft stick.
The growth of credit and the money supply is the biggest driver of inflation. Higher interest rates will do little. It will take the central banks to stop printing money and stop buying treasuries. GLWS!
True enough, but interest rates are also a major driver of the growth of credit. They represent the price of credit, and like anything else, people can buy more of it when you lower its price.
But a restrictive level of interest rates is a dynamic variable. Financial conditions are an excellent indicator of just how tight monetary policy is. The December FOMC minutes show the Fed openly worried that reducing the pace of rate hikes might ease financial conditions. It tried to offset this risk by substituting tougher action with tougher talk (RIP Teddy) and shift the narrative to the “terminal rate”. They lost that bet, as stock prices have since taken off again (easing financial conditions). That unsurprisingly brought progress on reducing final inflation to a halt.
Also true that the central banks could be doing a better job of shrinking bloated balance sheets. Here is the US, for example, the Fed still has a multi-trillion-dollar hoard of MBS, which isn’t even a purely monetary asset. It’s conceivable even current rates might be high enough given sufficiently firm action on the balance sheet, but that doesn’t seem to be on the radar.
Bottom line is monetary policy isn’t all that tight, and tough talk isn’t going to substitute for action in the form of some combination of higher rates andor more meaningful balance sheet trimming.
It’s not good enough to put a higher cost on credit. As long as the federal government continues to issue bonds it can never repay the money supply will get ever larger and that is the biggest driver of inflation! World wide inflation will grow exponentially until it is Venezuela 2.0 then POP! The world central banks will keep funding ever growing spending no matter how tough they Jaw Bone. When the public wakes up and stops buying bonds then it will be ” The Lender of Last Resort” to the rescue. Cash out re-fi will start to perk up as home owners grapple with runaway inflation no matter the interest rate or terms because they never intend on repaying. Can you say 2008?
we all know this, yet Powell NEVER gets asked about whether his policies are the core root of inflation and if he thinks not, please explain how it isnt?
i would love to see Wolf and some of the people who post here as the reporters questioning Powell. it would be a massacre.
i continue to say that the amount of assets still on the balance sheets of the central banks needs to be brought down much faster. they should be doing down at the same pace they went up.
Another amazing surprise today: As yields (interest rates) soar on all US Treasury durations today, the Dow soars by over 286 points and rising. Apparently all of the interest rates that matter don’t matter at all to the market valuation of equities! Imagine that!
MW: Inflation data pushed the 10-year Treasury yield above 4%. How much higher can interest rates go?
Someone did a 100 year study of inflation,once it starts it’s a 2-3 year process . This is going to hurt
These 100-year observations were valid for an ever-growing population. The game changer is the baby boomers’ retirement. Now instead of net contributing, this largest generation on earth taps on their RE equity to consume at a higher pace.
It’s a slow regime shift that already crossed its inflexion point. The best thing is to figure out a way to improve productivity while getting used to the deterioration of living standards.
In terms of “earth,” I don’t know. But in the US, the millennials are the largest generation, and they have entered their peak earnings and spending years.
LOL look at those charts! How many G’s are those inflation astronauts pulling? “We have liftoff, Whoa whoa whoooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!”
Wolf,
Paragraph 7, A => As
Thank you, again, and again, and …
Thanks!
But Bostic “firmly in quarter-point rate rise camp” and Warren wants new ZIRP fed to replace the exiting mega dove. US markets don’t need data, just kind words from the financial wizards. Europe markets are sure to respond positively next open as it seems “Financial Wizards>Inflation Data” for the moment.
To the kind charitable folks of Europe – The USA had to take Harry and Meghan recently, any chance you could take Warren and Bostic in exchange? Just asking for a friend…
You’d have to ask the English, now after Brexit Harry is solely their property, though Megan was born in the US so I think that’s your guys problem. Luckily, here in Canada we are a little too “backcountry” for them.
With Warren hating Powell this much, he can’t be all bad, LOL.
She called him a “dangerous man” during the confirmation hearings in Oct 2021. That’s when I realized that he must have some qualities somewhere, which he exposed in 2022 finally.
We’re going to keep high inflation and so we’re going to keep high interest rates (over 5%) for a LOOOOONG time. Everyone is getting used to it, like in the 1970s. There is no political will to really crack down on inflation. And so we’re going to have lower asset prices for longer.
Just how would you suggest that they ‘crack down’ on ‘inflation?’
I’m in the camp that believes that the Fed is doing pretty good if they raise to 6% in 25 basis points increments. I don’t want a huge blowout recession that will cause the Fed to push rates back to 0% and start QT all over again. This kind of inflation takes a long time to get back into the bottle. You cannot do it in just a few months without blowing up the economy.
There may be just enough political will to go that far, or maybe not quite that far, unless the economy really tanks.
If everyone gets used to higher rates and higher inflation, and lower asset prices, then that’s what we’ll get.
Isn’t she for the little guys? Not sure why she hates the fruit of their labor. She’s hell bent on devaluing them. Bernie, too.
Another great report Wolf! Did you notice Redfin just announced the first YOY price decline in residential real estate since they have been keeping records(2015)? Next month will be a shocker as the the two numbers of YOY are now moving in opposite directions. Thank you for the single source of sanity and facts not hype.
Yes. The NAR is one month or maybe two months from a YOY decline in the national median price, which would be the first since Housing Bust #1, even with flat month-to-month prices.
If there is a month-to-month price decline for its February data, released in March, it will blow through the YOY decline line because of the huge spikes last year.
Yes and that number will be just Splendid! Thank you again for all you do.
It is very hard to explain what you are talking about but a chart just spells it out.
I just raised my consulting rates with my clients. No pushback at all.
I just said I am following the published inflation rate, and am raising them in parallel as inflation goes up. Everyone now knows the score, and they are raising prices to their customers down the chain as well..
This inflation is totally entrenched baby… the spiral is now raging and getting the economy off it is going to take a long time and going to hurt in the end..
Yep agreed. Just today, I received an email that Duke is raising electricity rates.
My service providers raised their rates across the board.
I didnt get raise to match inflation.
So, I am looking to cut services .
I don’t know. I’m in the kicking and screaming camp when it comes to inflation. I’ve pulled back on spending out of principle.
Dow’s up over 400 points in final half-hour of session as all durations of US Treasuries soar above 4% yield!
It had been declining since mid-Feb, with few small ups in between. Nothing goes to heck in a straight line.
Looking at these inflation rates in the Eurozone, it makes me think Lagarde is trying to solve all problems via money printing and inflation.
Over half the Eurozone countries are experiencing inflation in the 8-20% range. If that is not hyperinflation, what is?
On top of that, they’ve pegged interest so much lower than the inflation rate, the hyperinflation may get much worse.
She’s only playing with the savings and future of 500 million or so citizens, so maybe it’s not a big deal. sarc.
So many bad news around us but the market is UP and UP and UP :-)
Nah, look at the chart. The S&P had a shitty February and declined further yesterday. Today it’s up. Nothing goes to heck in a straight line, LOL
Today’s Silvergate enters the chat…
I agree why would you tell wallstreet that you firmly believe a 25 basis point increase is enough?
I thought they promised not to make decisions based on the volitility of the market?
How does the Eurozone manage to have such a wide spread in inflation rates?
Eurozone is a Frankenstein of financial engineering. I’m still wondering when Italy will implode on its 130% GDP debt
Inflation is reducing that, LOL
Looking forward to your comments once the FED releases its new dot plot.
THANKS
Good to see Greece and Spain scoring low on your list – often known as countries with regular high unemployment, perhaps that is the key – lying flat movement. Doesn’t the inflation doctor prescribe high interest rates and high unemployment as a remedy, I’m ready to take my medicine… could do with sometime off.
Luckily oil is probably at or around the median price over the past 10 years. Nat gas actually hit 1999 prices about a week ago. You can almost say energy has not had any inflation over the past 10 years.
Oil prices are lower right now than anytime between 2010 and 2015.
Just think if energy prices go up again. I don’t think Nat gas is going to stay in the 2’s very long. For the past 10 years the range was in the mid 3’s. So it can go up a little more just to get to normal.
Really, were pretty lucky oil and nat gas has not seen the inflation increases that housing, food, and services have for the past 10 years even though demand keeps going up almost every year. (except for covid).
NG can easily stay in the 2s if the industry has capex to drill Haynesville shale and Marcellus shale both are economical at 2 usd/mmbtu with 10 percent ror and permian gas is still zero or negative due to no pipelines out due to permitting through Austin area of Texas to gulf coast take at look at the 5 year futures to really understand NG prices. The commodity has monthly swings based on weather and other variables that don’t impact many of the market prices the product receives . Not that much actual NG trades at the spot price more are sold at idex pricing over a bit longer period