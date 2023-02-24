As Inflation Spikes to 41-Year High, Bank of Japan Promises to Let her Rip

A political decision to solve Japan’s horrid fiscal mess by fueling inflation, and forget that 2% target.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The outgoing boss of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, and the incoming boss, Kazuo Ueda, sang from the same hymn as the worst inflation figures since 1981 came to light on Friday: This inflation will go away on its own, and we’re going to keep the reckless negative interest-rate and money-printing policies.
Kuroda stakes his entire tenure at the BOJ on these policies and cannot now back off, no matter what inflation does, and inflation is doing it; and Ueda cannot contradict Kuroda. He will become boss in April, and until then, he will sing from the same hymn. Then eventually, there will be a monetary policy review, which will find that these policies worked great but maybe it’s time to adjust them a little. All this will take till the second half of this year, and until then, the BOJ will fuel this inflation with all its might.
Japan’s “core” Consumer Price Index for all items less fresh food, which the BOJ uses for its 2% inflation targeting, jumped by 4.2% in January from a year ago, the worst rate since 1981, according to data from Japan’s Statistics Bureau today. The index is now more than double the BOJ’s target, having blown past all the prior four spikes, three of which had powered by consumption-tax-hikes. Inflation blew through the BOJ’s inflation target (purple line) in April 2022.
This time, there was no consumption tax hike, but widespread and worsening price increases across a broad range of goods and services as inflation pushes deeper into the economy.
The CPI for all items jumped by 4.3% from a year ago, also the worst inflation since 1981.
On a month-to-month basis, the CPI jumped by 0.5%, the biggest jump since October. In this whole episode of inflation, there are only three month-to-month jumps of 0.5% or more (January 2023, October 2022, and July 2022). There is nothing slowing down about this inflation.
This comes despite the government’s energy assistant program that holds down inflation; and despite large parts of the economy where nearly all aspects of consumer-facing prices are either set or controlled by the government, including the large universal healthcare system, the public transportation system, and education.
Major categories of inflation.
- Food: +7.3%, the worst since 1980. Includes: fresh fish and seafood +17.2%; meats +7.6%; dairy products and eggs +9.5%; vegetables & seaweeds (+3.4%); fruits (+2.7%); beverages (+6.3%).
- Meals outside the home: +5.9%.
- Housing less imputed rent: +4.7%
- Repairs and maintenance: +8.2%
- Household electricity, gas, water, sewage: +14.9%
- Household durable goods: +11.1%
- Communication: +7.1%
- Clothing and footwear: +3.1%
- Services related to clothing: 5.0%.
Governments hold down inflation where they control prices.
- Healthcare inflation: In Japan’s system of universal healthcare, the government largely decides what consumers have to pay:
- Medical care: +0.5%
- Medicines: +1.6%
- Medical supplies and appliances: +1.2%
- Medical services: -0.3%
- Public transportation: +0.6%
- Education: +0.7%
Bye-bye price stability.
Between about 1993 and 2021, the all-items Consumer Price Index has remained in the same narrow range, with some fluctuations in between, with the brief one-off jumps provided by the consumption tax hikes. This was an era where mild inflation and mild deflation followed each other, the era of more or less true price stability, a rare occurrence in modern world. And it’s over.
A political decision to fuel inflation to solve the fiscal mess.
Kuroda, speaking at the G20 event in India, said that he expected inflation to be below 2% for the fiscal year 2023, which starts April 1, and in fiscal 2024. He will be out at the beginning of fiscal 2023, so it’s not his job anymore to bring inflation down to 2% in fiscal 2023 and 2024. He’s ostensibly clinging to the fiction that this inflation is “transitory,” but he can say whatever he wants. It’ll be his successor’s job to deal with it.
His successor will be Kazuo Ueda. But he’s still not in that job, and his confirmation is still pending, so he’s not going to rock the boat before he even gets into it with both feet. He said today that the BOJ’s negative interest rate policy and money-printing is appropriate. And like Kuroda, he still blamed this inflation on supply issues, which is a strategy that even the Fed abandoned a year ago after it got broadsided by it.
One thing is for sure, even under the new leadership, the BOJ will take months to do anything, even just a monetary policy review, and inflation will be fuel further so that it can rage in all its glory.
While inflation is sacking Japanese households, it is also a way to whittle away at Japan’s gigantic and unsustainable fiscal debt.
It is now clear that a political decision has been made to deal with this fiscal mess by letting inflation rage and by in fact fueling this raging inflation – and forget that 2% target.
In all reality, what else could they do? That’s always how this type of crazy fiscal profligacy and money-printing ends: in raging inflation, which solves that fiscal problem in an insidious way, at the expense of households – but it does solve that problem.
Watch the JPY get hammered hard, then have the BOJ throw billions/trillions to sustain it around 150 JPY per USD. At least that will be how it plays until the BOJ gives up on it, and they have a LOT of ammo to chuck at defending the JPY.
The United States Debt to GDP although lower than Japan is still historically very high at around 130% (only at the end of WWII was the debt ratio anywhere near this high).
I wonder if the seemingly very slow US Fed reaction to raise interest rates (that are still way lower than the inflation rate) is also for the same reason as the Japanese.. they want inflation to let-er-rip for a (long?) while to get that GDP-vs-debt ratio down.
There are only 4 ways to reduce debt:
1)Raise taxes and pay down debt
2)Cut spending and use money to pay down debt
3)Grow the economy
4)Print money and deflate the debt with dollars that are now smaller
Politicians are generally unwilling to do (1) and (2), and (3) is quite difficult in a mature economy.
That leaves choice (4).
Yes, it hurts the economy (badly) to have inflation, but perhaps they need to get that debt ratio down at the expense of the general economy (and the middle class) as maybe they see that as a worse problem than inflation?
Just a thought..
Excellent post, Sea Creature
I checked the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis website and it shows the Debt to GDP ratio at 120.2% as of December 2022. I bring this up not to correct you, but to state that option 4 is effectively working.
It peaked around 135% in mid 2020, so it looks like it may continue to at least reach pre pandemic level of around 107% as we inflate ourselves out of a debt crisis.
It will be interesting to see how debt service fares as a percentage of the US federal budget in the current interest rate environment. Will it get to the point that it will force tax increases and/or spending cuts including another historic reform to social security ?
Inflation is akin to a tax on the working class especially with wage growth not keeping up with housing and food.
=4)Print money and deflate the debt with dollars that are now smaller
common misconception.
if it was so easy there would have been NO hyper inflation in Germany in 20x prev century.
Germany lost ww1 and was forced to pay reparations.
thus they thought ‘ lets print more marks and pay off debt ‘. ONLY PROBLEM IT NEVER worked in history.
lets you are rational person. and Germany owes you 1 bln of debt bonds in d-marks, and you know Germany would print new marks/debt to repay you !
——-
are you going to hold those marks-debt? no!! big fat NO!!
either you will sell d-marks, thus all currency rates against mark are up, and mark is way weaker. THUS INFLATION ( imports, etc)!
or you would buy physical assets nominated in d-marks ( land, gold, coal , etc) thus PRICE of everything tangible is up inside germany!
thus INFLATION IS UP AGAIN!!
alx
ps
guess what happened in Germany?
Inflating away debt works only for for debts denominated in ones own domestic sovereign currency.
Other debts denominated in USD (except for USA), gold, coal, etc cannot be inflated away.
It works for US because the status of RESERVE CURRENCY. Else, I do not foresee the pandemic induces Inflation that ravage around the world will ever happened in the first place. Trillions are magically created during the pandemic years.
While I do not foresee the same episode from repeating itself in the future as the dedollarization force is intensify day by day.
Else, I do not foresee the pandemic induces Inflation that ravage around the world will ever happened in the first place.
——
overall $ nominated assets are about +- $100 trln in world.
fed/USA printed what $ 5 ,6 trl during covid ?
it is nothing.
and it is not like they dumped directly $ 5 tlrn into USA consumer’ hands ?
In a way it did work. The government got rid of their huge domestic debt it gathered to pay for the war. In another way it did work too, ie part of the external debt was written down because especially the US did realize it was unsustainable.
Does anyone know of an elegant analysis that demonstrates that the amount of repayment of national debt derives from the amount of theft of purchasing power from the powerless citizenry, via “inflation?”
it is all indicators of nominal growth in prices. doesn’t make much sense for real life for avg person.
——–
lets say prices are up 10% but avg income up by 20 %. so it is all good!
lets say prices are down 10%, but avg income is down 20%. it is bad for avg person!!
——-
PEOPLE FORGET simple chart from 101 economics all the time
it is called supply-demand.
supply is ‘goods’. demand is ability to pay for goods aka salary=income.
if half of country is unemployed no matter what prices are up or down. demand doesn’t exist!
——
MOST IMPORTANT INDICATOR is purchasing power aka how much
physical stuff you (avg person) can buy for avg salary in particular country.
and that is just half of picture !!!
cause we live in debt based monetary system, thus gov and=or elected persons always seek ways to give away income to boost demand to get re-elected.
so those CPI and stuff is just small detail in big picture of real life on planet Earth,
alx
