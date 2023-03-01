Crypto Bank Silvergate Issues “Going Concern” Warning, Says Q4 Financials with $1 Billion Loss Were Fake, Loss Was Even Bigger, Frets about “Regulatory Capital Ratios”

It just keeps getting funnier with this crypto stuff. Shares crush dip buyers after hours.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Silvergate Capital, a small bank holding company that owns crypto bank Silvergate Bank, disclosed today after hours in an SEC filing:
- That it would restate its financial statements for 2022.
- That the shocker net loss of $1.05 billion for Q4, disclosed on January 17, would even be a bigger loss.
- That it was unable to file its annual report (10-K) by the deadline, March 1, and even after the 15-day extension, because it “requires additional time to perform analysis, record journal entries related to subsequent events and to complete management’s evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting.”
- That it sold even more securities, with even bigger losses, in order to repay its loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.
- That “these additional losses will negatively impact the regulatory capital ratios” and “could result in the Company and the Bank being less than well-capitalized.”
- That it “is evaluating the impact that these subsequent events have on its ability to continue as a going concern” for the next 12 months.
- And that it “is currently in the process of reevaluating its businesses and strategies in light of the business and regulatory challenges it currently faces.”
Oh dude.
“Evaluation of internal controls over financial reporting” is not what you want to hear after you dip-bought the shares after they’d collapsed. It speaks of funny accounting and leaves everything up to your imagination.
You also don’t want to hear “will negatively impact the regulatory capital ratios,” and you never-ever want to hear “less than well-capitalized” – a key term for the FDIC – because you can imagine that the FDIC is getting nervous and might swoop in one Friday evening and take over Silvergate Capital, the bank holding company, to “resolve” it, thereby automatically bailing in you, the hapless stockholder.
You also don’t want to hear “reevaluating its businesses and strategies in light of the business and regulatory challenges it currently faces.”
These “regulatory challenges” refer to it being investigated by the Justice Department’s fraud section, according to Bloomberg earlier, and being hounded by Senator Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers over of its relationship with FTX and Alameda Research, which collapsed amid a huge mess into bankruptcy.
Short sellers are all over it, sending letters to Silvergate’s auditors Crowe LLP and to regulators, that, according to Bloomberg, detail a laundry list of alleged misconduct, including money laundering.
If you caught Silvergate Capital [SI] on the dip, by about right now you realize that your fingers got cut off.
Silvergate is one of the many shining heroes in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks. In after-hours trading today, its shares plunged another 31%, to $9.24, but you can barely see today’s plunge on the chart because it has already collapsed so far. It’s down 96% from the consensual-hallucination peak in November 2021 (price data via YCharts):
Tiny Silvergate Bank became a crypto bank and then ballooned. It didn’t lend to crypto platforms, but it took their US dollar deposits, billions of dollars of them. With this cash, it bought Treasury securities and earned interest. Sounded like a low-risk approach.
But when its customers, crypto platforms such as FTX, began to collapse in the second half last year, they withdrew their deposits from Silvergate, triggering a massive bank run, pulling out $7.2 billion in Q3 and Q4, over half of its total deposits.
In order to be able to repay these depositors their $7.2 billion that they withdrew, it started selling Treasury securities and it borrowed in the wholesale market by selling FDIC-insured brokered CDs and by borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Silvergate is a California company).
The Treasury sales occurred as yields were shooting higher, and it lost money on the sales, and given that it would have to sell more Treasuries at losses, it marked to market more Treasuries it would have to sell at a loss. And now it sold even more Treasuries to pay off the loans received from the San Francisco FHLB. All in all, in Q4, when it accounted for all this, it lost over $1 billion.
It announced the preliminary results on January 5, and we walked through the details, and it reported the actual results – now reduced to fake results – on January 17.
And folks back then thought that was it, that the bad news was out, and they bought the shares on the dip. And the shares nearly doubled, from $11.55 after the plunge following the first disclosure to $22.32 on February 15, along with all the other crazy stuff that doubled or tripled, the assorted penny stocks and bankruptcy equities out there. So now, this evening, they’re suddenly at $9.24.
The FED created a fictitious economy full of fake businesses, like this one. And yet I keep hearing the FED is going to pivot very soon and go back to zero interest rates and QE, like more poison is the cure for the rot that is festering, like this filthy excuse for a “business.”
The pivot story got taken out the back and shot in February. The 10-year yield is back at 4%, the average 30-year mortgage rate at 7%, stocks are skidding, bonds are skidding, housing is skidding. Folks are now seeing higher rates for longer, driven by sticky inflation. It just takes a while to sink in, interrupted by bouts of denial.
I agree with you, I am just saying that these pivoteers or whatever the hell you call them are still out barking about some miracle pivot that’s coming. They’re like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin.
And then I just about choked on my coffee this am as I read something that said “housing has bottomed and is now recovering.” This stuff is so absurd that it defies logic.
It’s speculation, it’s been around since the 17th Century with the Tulip bubble!
When people are flush with cash they make horrible decisions.
I don’t claim to know about the future of a “pivot” from Powell.
I just think it’s way too soon to be taking “victory laps” at this point , when nothing has broken yet. Not housing prices hugely, not unemployment, and not the stock market.
If (when?) Powell redefines the target interest rate to 3-4% when things start breaking, that will be a huge pivot in my book. (Hopefully Wolf would admit it also).
Now about those electric cars with 2% of the market , and testifying against you in court with recorded driving parameters, and no range to really take a comfortable long trip, no towing capacity, frozen batteries in the cold, etc etc etc. Hahahah
(Want to race my 2003 CRV ($3,000 blue book) from East Coast to California in a 70,000 Tesla? Have fun at the charging stations …
Don’t be fooled. It’s actually a very well-designed and executed business, focused on the transfer of wealth from the public to the organizers.
Ohhh, so these guys are related to the people who “have a bridge they can sell you”. Gotcha Gotcha ;)
Guys,
I just figured outh the next big thing. It’s called “AI_Coin”.
It combines both AI and crypto, two of the hottest words in speculation market.
While AI is once again being touted by our tech companies and chip companies as a gamechanger, crypto is the touted replacement of central bank control on future currency. In this setup, AI will be the only regulator of “AI_coin”. Bitcoin lacked this.
Even, Wolf will agree that this can be the perfect scam. /s
Once it catches on, I would feed this AI logic to move your money to my accounts. Muhahahahahahaha!
:-) “All our Smart Contracts are written by ChatGPT!”
The implication is that Silvergate was dishonest and I’m not so sure whether that’s true or not. Isn’t it to be determined? It appears they were trying to do the right thing by taking a loss and paying back their depositors when there was a bank run I know there is ambiguity in terms of their intent or how it played out but no one really knows exactly yet.
They’re being investigated by the Justice Department’s fraud unit, as I pointed out. That’s not an “implication” but a confirmed fact.
They’re being looked at by Lawmakers for their dealings with FTX, as I pointed out, which is also a confirmed fact.
The short sellers have detailed all kinds of alleged misdeeds, including money laundering, and have sent that info the auditors and regulators.
So I should buy dogecoin, right? Is that what you’re saying?
If you mean, “Let it All Burn,” then yes.
Who was supposed to be the regulator for this sweetie?
Oh.
The Fed.
Mr. Powell is Not available due to a conflict of schedule. But we have this new ChatGPT hotline. You’ll always get an answer.
Looks like maybe this “bank” made the classic mistake of accepting large deposits on an on demand liquid basis from one sector and then used the money to buy longer dated bonds and paper in an environment of raising interest rates and meanwhile the one favored sector crashes and needs their cash. And then looks like no protective hedging.
Have to wait and see and hope taxpayer’s don’t have to bail em out
Fraud Money Laundering and Risk Controls as Wolf pointed out. Crypto in my option though not intended when created out of then air is the home for the criminal element to transfer money across the globe and now even deposit in an FDIC insured bank . I hope that any criminal element never sees their funds again . FTX had deposits at the bank. China was a crypto king for minting coins and even banned the use of crypto in their country. Freedom is wonderful but there are rules of society that have to be enforced and unfortunately i see little enforcement of the weak regulations on the financial industry we have in place today . Oh and as Wolf had said many times and I think I raise my text with all caps SOMETHING HAS BROKEN INFLATION.
After the horse has left the barn… “JP Morgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos downgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from Neutral to Underweight.”
Thanks. I am more enlightened.
Over at Brian Romanchuk’s there was a little discussion on whether money and Treasury Bonds were exactly the same thing. In this case, evidently not. If they had been, Silvergate could have satisfied FTX’s withdrawal “Here are the Treasury Bonds your money bought. They’re yours; take them and be happy.” But no, Silvergate had to turn the bonds into money in the private market, and got slaughtered.
Argent provocateurs in trouble…
Can anybody explain why Bitcoin has actually gone up in value since the FTX downfall and other events?
….“could result in the Company and the Bank being less than well-capitalized.”
A bit like saying the plane’s wings have sheared off, and could result in less than optimal flight characteristics.
Well, maybe not both wings. Just one wing. Involving unusual spiralling manoeuvers and whistling noises?
The Federal Home Loan Banking system is going to come under immense pressure because of this from Congress. If the bank fails, the FHLB gets paid back first before the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund gets paid back.
The optics are bad for the FHLB because they have gradually strayed away from the original mission and become more of a banker’s bank.