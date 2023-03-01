Recent Housing Hype & Hoopla Already Fizzled: Mortgage Applications to Purchase a Home Plunged to New 28-Year Low

The “Pending Sales Jump” (still -24% year-over-year) was like so January. This is still a frozen housing market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Funny how this works with the hype-and-hoopla show. The hype about the housing market picking up in January – it should pick up in January, and by a lot, because it’s the beginning of the spring selling season – was just deafening. But it’s already over, just weeks after it started.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home plunged every week since late January and now dropped to a new 28-year low. Mortgage applications to purchase a home are a leading indicator of home sales volume. They plunged by 44% year-over-year and by 48% compared to two years ago, to the lowest since 1995, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
But note the rise in mortgage applications in January, from the collapsed levels in October through December. It was brief – at the core, just two or three weeks that peaked in the reporting week through January 25. And then it all came apart.
Homebuilders played a big role in the January-hype-and-hoopla show. They’re living off their backlogs because their sales orders in Q4 collapsed by 40% to 60%. Those sales orders, if they’re not cancelled, represent future revenues. Builders’ Q4 revenues and earnings derived largely from completing homes and closing sales from previous sales orders that were part of their backlog. They were eager to brush aside the collapse in sales orders in Q4, which represent future revenues. So they focused on the uptick in sales orders in January from the collapsed levels in Q4. Analysts went for it, and homebuilder stocks jumped, which was the purpose.
Then came the media’s breathless headline about “pending sales” for January a few days ago, by the National Association of Realtors. The media, always eager to hype housing, was all over it: “Pending sales jumped 8.1%,” and similar stuff, the headlines read. Jumped from what?
From the collapsed levels in DECEMBER. Compared to January a year ago, pending sales were still down 24%! But most people only read the headlines.
The 8.1% increase in pending sales from the collapsed levels in December was triggered by a brief and now vanished drop in mortgage rates toward 6%.
Everything bounced in January, stocks, bonds, cryptos. Bankruptcy equities and collapsed post-SPAC and post-IPO stocks doubled or tripled in days. As bond prices jumped, long-term yields fell, and mortgage rates too fell toward that 6%. And it caused a brief uptick in home sales from the collapsed levels in December.
But all that reversed in February. The 10-year Treasury yield is back at around 4%. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now near the magic 7% again. Markets are finally starting to see ever so gradually that this inflation is sticky, that it re-heated in December and January, and that interest rates are going higher and staying there for longer.
And the spring selling season already fizzled. All this hype was based on what amounted to a two- or three-week period in January when activity perked up from the depressed levels late last year. But even at the peak toward the end of January, mortgage applications were still down by 32% from a year earlier and by 38% from two years earlier.
This is still a frozen housing market, that’s what these mortgage applications tell us. For sales volume to rise to normal levels, prices need to come down, and by a lot, to make sense with 7% mortgages.
There is a stand-off in the market, with many potential sellers, confused by all this hype, still thinking that this too shall pass, namely these mortgage rates, and that somehow the sub-3% mortgages will return to make their aspirational prices possible, even as inflation is eating everyone’s lunch, in some cases literally. And so they cling to their aspirational prices, or hold their vacant properties off the market, waiting for the return of the 3% mortgage rates.
A healthy – or at least a thawing – housing market needs to have sellers and brokers that are in touch with reality, and the reality is set by potential buyers.
If you need a house, time to start thinking about making lots of lowball offers. Somebody will bite.
At some time, gov’t will pull out all the stops to prevent more downside. In 2008 they enacted a foreclosure moratorium, forced mortgage refinances, short selling ban, etc… The banks kept their inventory off market and sold it all to corporations.
If you get into trouble, do not mail in the keys. Just stop making payments and save your money. In 2008 gov’t made it impossible to evict people, they lived payment free for a couple of years. Also, be very wary of taking a mortgage refinance because they turn no recourse loans into recourse.
Good luck out there.
Patience – a lowball offer is probably only 10-20% lower than a seller’s dream price. Why pay that much?
Just wait. Let all the momentum turn upside down. This will likely be a very long downturn in the housing market. A whole lot of equity needs to be destroyed before distress hits the market and it bottoms.
I agree. This is not the time to even make a low ball offer considering how much prices have run up in last 3 years.
A personal opinion and “quick math” solution to setting a lowball offer… look at the 2017-2018 market and use that as a baseline for the lowball – eventually the current market will find you.
Even before the recent 2 year run up, prices were high and buying was irrational driven by investors with owners becoming landlords increasingly because they could not part with something appreciating that fast, not because they want to be in the real estate business. If one is to buy because they actually need house housing, don’t just rent and protest this market!
YouTube is loaded with testimonials from Seattle area realtors talking up recent sales. Most look to be too young to have weathered the before and after of the last bubble. It’s just sad.
It’s wild, people’s faces and professional reputations are going to be stamped all over this collapse.
Patience is a virtue and this unwind as your charts show is just starting.
Late Spring after realizing buyers are still not buying may be the real noticeable start of the turn for real estate south…
Why are people thinking in terms of months? This is years of downside to the bottom.
Absolutely many years.
Lately I’m of suspicion that the bottom of this everything bubble bust might never be reached, but it will be the endless asymptotic drift lower – Japanese style. Demographics are ruthless.
Nah, prices will eventually drop enough for smart money to buy again. With the speed of the decline so far I think it’s possible the bottom might occur in 3 years instead of the 4 or so in the last bubble.
Reits look to be breaking down here. Investors apparently just woke up out of a deep slumber to realize 6 month tbills are near 5%.
I’m guessing 2 years.
I just read an article recently that said 8 quarters.
Not that Wolf needs any validation, but I can tell you all that this spring is going to be rough with a capital R on the housing market. As an LO in the DC Metro area, normally, by March 1, I have 20-30 pre-approved borrowers ready to go out and buy a home. This year? 5. I might have to dust off my flashlight and go back to working the door checking IDs at the local pub if this keeps up.
5 is A LOT in this market… My buddy (in the same position but in Orange Cty CA) has 1….
I got a pre-approval from a broker I used in times past… have been waiting to purchase forever and finally saw something i was interested in.
Of course, it was overpriced and some idiot bit on it and seller took it. But point is- just that one lousy pre-approval letter I got has literally generated 25+ random texts from across the country and 15+ calls for me to mortgage with a bunch of people I have no clue who they are.
I know it’s just me, a random dude, but it did strike me as real desperation to be blowing up my phone for a lousy pre-approval.
All Good you can thank “trigger leads” and a desperation for business across mortgage land. Mortgage lenders, especially broker chop shops, purchase leads from the credit bureaus. The credit bureaus sell them your information as someone who recently had their credit pulled by a mortgage lender.
I know Wolf does not like links, if you google optoutprescreen you can get your name off these lists in the future.
DR J 2022 into 2023 has been a major reality check for even seasoned pros in this line of work. I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I’ve never seen a freeze quite like this. Hope your buddy hangs in there.
Why not think “what does my local economy actually need?”
Cuz being a Realtor serves no purpose that people need. It’s basically a smiling face attached to a fee.
Find a real niche. Entrepreneur Magazine might be a place to start looking?
The Fed pulled the plug on supporting the residential real estate market – they ceased buying RMBS in Sept 2022, permanently . RMBS was historically not an asset held by the Fed but, as an accommodation to gov’t IMHO, the Fed bought RMBS to repress mortgage rates while housing recovered from the 2006-8 debacle. It took 15 years. As the long term housing curve (4% appreciation) caught up to the 2005-8 numbers, the FED leaving it to the market to find its equilibrium post-Covid.
Speaking of astronomical future fizzle
“For most businesses, a recession is not a good thing, and I would never wish for something that is not good for others,” Blecharczyk tells Quartz. However, he says, “I think actually we would thrive in a recession.”
Airbnb, after all, was founded at the dawn of the Great Recession in 2008—a time when many people were losing both their jobs and their homes.
Total short-term rental supply in the U.S. reached 1.38 million listings in September, up 23% compared with the same time last year, according to AirDNA, an industry analytics firm. A whopping 62% of active listings have been added since 2020.
The next downturn in travel and tourism will whollop this hard. Properties will go back to regular rentals or get dumped on the market. Owning an Air B&B has become a way too trendy quick-buck venture among people who know little of the housing market.
This is exactly what the Fed THOUGHT they wanted. Now watch it spill over into all the ancillary industries from construction to furniture to home services. The real blood bath will start this fall. Incomes will drop. Jobs will be lost, and the long-awaited recession everyone thinks we’ve avoided will finish off the economy.
Panic first and sell now while you still can.
Kashkari has it right for once. Wages are rising. If the Fed reverses course, markets and inflation will shoot up like a rocket, and they are back to square one, with even lower credibility (if that’s possible).
I never imagined Kashkari (The Dove of Doves) would see the light.
And there is no reason for Kashkari to worry. Continued and steady asset price drops will not impact the real economy in any significant way, just like the rise in stock and RE markets over the past 10 years had no impact. The reversal of stock market and RE market wealth will be silent as a mouse pissing on cotton.
I mean, what alternatives are there? Leave inflation to eat all that stuff up on its own too?
Should we pay 100k for a couch? Hello Venezuela!!
You have to reset the machine sometimes. It’s eating our money. Hit it with a stick!
AZ Family Investigates examined data from the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office, which contained information on every residential property in the county. We found hundreds of investors have bought tens of thousands of properties. The 700 largest investors own more than 71,000 residential properties.
That’s less than 10% of all houses in the county. I thought it would be a lot more, LOL. There are 1.63 million households in the county, including a portion of renters. It’s a big county.
Most of those were bought by investors out of the financial crisis. There are also thousands that were “built to rent,” which was super hot over the past few years, and that were sold by the builder as rentals with tenants, whole subdivisions of them with their own rental offices, to fixed income funds, etc. I’ve covered some of that here.
You cannot just throw out some number that you fished out of the internet somewhere without context. Without context, it’s manipulative BS.
Thanks Wolf for another great report. It further confirms that now is definitely not the time to buy a home.
Whether you favor the market or not, the heightened risk level tells buyers to wait a year to see what happens. Savvy buyers realize this.
The emotional buyers are like gophers running onto the open field, where observant eagles stick claws in their back and carry them away. When the eagle has a stock of bones in his nest, it may be time to buy.
The “hype-and-hoopla show” doesn’t bother me when it snookers investors. Investors are supposed to be savvy. But when the hype-and-hoopla show cheats home buyers, many of whom are investing their life savings and many times making the only “big” investment they will ever make, then (then) it’s criminal, and those that participate are guilty of heinous crimes against humanity.
True, but it’s up to buyers to educate themselves about the market and read Wolfstreet.
With mortgage applications in such a low level, it’s impossible for demand to recover over the next several months, unless cash buyers come to rescue, but cash buyers are likely to be happy with zero-risk 5% treasuries.
Further RE price drops are locked in.
Thanks to Wolf for highlighting these important statistics, amid all the fluff we hear in the general media.
