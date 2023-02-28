The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, February Update: Biggest Price Drops Now in Phoenix, Portland, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, San Diego

Even in Miami and Tampa, prices down for 5th month in a row.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Just for a foretaste, Housing Bubble 2 in Seattle:
Housing Bubble 2 is deflating relentlessly, not under the pressure of an unemployment crisis – far from it: the labor market is still historically tight with the highest pay increases in four decades, and an increase in unemployment would be the next shoe to drop on the housing market – but because mortgage rates have reverted to the normal levels of 6% to 7% that existed before the money-printing era started in 2008. And home prices that exploded over the past few years, fueled by mortgage rates of 3% and lower, don’t make sense anymore – and never made sense to begin with.
Today we got the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “December.” The time span here: a three-month moving average of home sales that were entered into public records in October, November, and December, reflecting deals made largely in September through November.
On a month-to-month basis, today’s Case-Shiller Index for single-family house prices dropped in all 20 metros that it covers. The biggest month-to-month drops, those dropping at least 1.0%, occurred in:
- Phoenix: -1.9% (second month in a row! The babe is moving fast)
- Portland: -1.9%
- Las Vegas: -1.8%
- San Francisco Bay Area: -1.8%
- Seattle: -1.8%
- Denver: -1.3%
- San Diego: -1.3%
- Chicago: -1.2%
- Minneapolis: -1.2%
- Dallas: -1.1%
- Detroit: -1.1%
- Charlotte: -1.0%
From their respective peaks, which ranged from May to July 2022, house prices dropped the most in these metros:
- San Francisco Bay Area: -16.0%
- Seattle: -15.1%
- San Diego: -11.1%
- Phoenix: -9.4%
- Denver: -7.5%
- Las Vegas: -8.8%
- Los Angeles: -8.1%
- Portland: -7.9%
- Dallas: -7.6%
The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (methodology). This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices, but it lags months behind.
Median-price indices reflect the price in the middle of all homes that sold that month, and can therefore be skewed by a change in the mix of homes that are sold, which can be an issue when a market undergoes sudden and dramatic changes, such as in 2022. But median price indices are lot more current.
The San Francisco Bay Area is the leader here. The Case-Shiller index for single-family houses has now dropped 16.0% from the peak in May. On a year-over-year basis, the index is down 4.2%.
By comparison, the median price index by the California Association of Realtors for the San Francisco Bay Area – median prices being a lot more current but less reliable – plunged 35% in January from the crazy peak in April.
The Case-Shiller index for the San Francisco Bay Area plunged faster in the seven months since the peak in May (-63 points) than it had spiked in the seven months up through May (+53 points).
The index for “San Francisco” covers five counties of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- From the peak in May: -16.0%.
- Year over year: -4.2%.
- Lowest since May 2021.
In the Seattle metro. The chart shown at the intro as foretaste:
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- From the peak in May: -15.1%.
- Year over year: -1.8%.
- Lowest since October 2021.
San Diego metro:
- Month over month: -1.3%.
- From the peak in May: -11.1%.
- Year over year: +1.6%.
- Lowest since December 2021.
Phoenix metro:
- Month over month: -1.9%.
- From the peak in June: -9.4%.
- Year over year: +2.9%
- Lowest since January 2022.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- From the peak in July: -8.8%.
- Year over year: +3.6%
Denver metro:
- Month over month: -1.3%.
- From the peak in May: -8.7%.
- Year over year: +3.5%.
- Lowest since January 2022.
Los Angeles metro:
- Month over month: -0.8%.
- From the peak in May: -8.1%.
- Year over year: +2.7%.
- Lowest since January 2022.
Portland metro:
- Month over month: -1.9%.
- From the peak in May: -7.9%.
- Year over year: +1.1%.
Dallas metro:
- Month over month: -1.1%.
- From the peak in June: -7.6%.
- Year over year: +7.9%
Boston metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From the peak in June: -5.5%.
- Year over year: +5.2%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month over month: -0.4%.
- From the peak in June: -4.3%.
- Year over year: +4.3%
Tampa metro:
- Month over month: -0.9%.
- From peak in July: -4.0%
- Year over year: +13.9%
Miami metro:
- Month over month: -0.3%.
- From peak in July: -2.6%
- Year over year: +15.9%
In the New York metro:
- Month over month: -0.2%.
- From peak in July: -1.8%
- Year over year: +6.6%
For the Miami metro in December, the Case-Shiller Index had a value of 399 points. All Case-Shiller indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. This means that Miami house prices are still up 299% since 2000, despite the recent dip. This makes Miami the #1 most Splendid Housing Bubble in terms of price increases since 2000 in the Case-Shiller Index, having surpassed the prior #1s, at different times, Los Angeles and San Diego, in 2022 because their prices dropped faster than prices in Miami.
The New York metro, with an index value of 271 – house price inflation since 2000 of 172% – forms the taillight of this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.
The remaining six housing markets in the Case Shiller index haven’t risen nearly as much and don’t qualify for this list. All of them have been seeing prices declines over the past few months. In “December” month-to-month: Chicago (-1.2%), Charlotte (-1.0%), Minneapolis (-1.2%), Atlanta (-0.7), Detroit (-1.1%), and Cleveland (-0.8%).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Bot sure if valuation comments are allowed here, but one useful metric to look at these bubbles is house price to rent ratio
I know the Fed uses that and it seems obvious there is serious economic stress occurring.
Hillbilly rocket science indicates housing and rent need to be entirely reset ASAP.
These latest little haircut trims are on the extreme side of being minimal, but, it’ll take several years to return to pricing ranges related to income levels.
It probably makes sense to see three years ahead with about a 30% + drop.
This is a standard feature in my CPI articles:
Per your chart, all they needed to do was stay the heck out of the housing market for good. Things were healing in 2012. Instead, look what QE and government backed mortgages did.
This is impossible. TV told me real estate can never go down. My real estate agent said the same.
Tell them same RE agent to conduct a simple experiment, have him throw a baseball straight up in the air, stand at the same spot and look straight up. Have he/she tell you if that baseball just end up staying flat in the air, apply that final test result to the housing market…rinse and repeat if needed.
Wonder what those folks who bought last spring are thinking right about now? A falling knife has no handle, Godspeed to anyone whos signed in the last 12mo.
I am also wondering how the “bIdDiNG wARs iN mY NEigHbOrHoOd aRe sTiLl HapPenInG” squad can keep lying through their teeth.
Most will be in denial and just think we’re in a silly little gully. Pow will pivot in no time and to the moon we go again…or millennial, Gen Z or Gen Alpha will save the day.
Thanks WR!
I am waiting for people to come here and say that they are re-seeing bidding war and how many home sin their area has sold above asking price.
And most of them will be telling the truth. The world is never as simple as you want it to be, and nothing goes to heck in a straight line.
Bidding wars and over-asking closes HAVE come back to some areas during the last two months as rates dipped and conditions visibly eased, aided by the pivot narrative. I’m seeing them myself. I don’t expect them to last much longer, now that rates are on the way back up and the pivot narrative is losing its grip on people, but it’s silly and pointless to pretend they aren’t happening now.
Housing services is about 18% of core PCE which is what the Fed watches closely. And this meltdown is just beginning. By the time it hits bottom, inflation won’t be an issue. The Fed needs to be patient. It would help if Republicans stopped giving the rich tax breaks and tax evading loopholes. That crew is the one that fuels asset inflation and the ‘boom and bust’ financial cycle that bedevils our economy. Some effing common sense out of Congress would be nice.
Note the chart I just posed in the comments above, Case Shiller v. CPI rent. CPI tracks rents, not home prices, and rents are not correlated with home prices. Home prices plunged in 2007-2012, and rents continued to rise until the two lines met in the chart. And then, QE kicked off the next housing boom, the lines separated again. And now they’re on track to converge again somewhere years from now.
Midwest and North Carolina flat…
“Prices will just slide sideways” “Inventory is still low” “The fed will pivot soon” “the market just bottomed”
Its going to get harder and harder to cheerlead this thing, especially as the rest of these markets reach YOY negatives. Stay watching how they twist the narrative
Lawrence Yun, as always, will be the head cheerleader.
Oh no, SD? Say it ain’t so….what happened to everyone’s favorite SoCal paradise. It can only flatline right? Good to see either way
On the hand, come one LA and OC, don’t let your little brother to the south outdo you on decline like this, come back with a vengeance , go big with 30-40% plus please
With nothing to support this intuitive grasp of how these housing bubbles propagate they seem to start at the major wealth centers (San Francisco) and like ripples in a lake spread across the country in waves.
Unwinding them does not begin at the farthest region of the kingdom but instead starts from the epicenter where they began.
In this sense we’re seeing the same pattern as the previous bust. The wealth centers leading the way before making their way to rural land values.
“Unwinding them does not begin at the farthest region of the kingdom but instead starts from the epicenter where they began.”
This was not the case last bust. It was like a flood, where the last to rise was the first to recede. I expect much similar results this time around.
Anything can be a bubble. They are hard to spot when it’s part of your book. Moreso, I suppose, when you are leveraged.
Fundamentals are why I think this ride ends in tears. Price to income sucks, wage inflation cannot make up the difference, there is no housing shortage as rents are stabilizing, and inflation takes away another debt gorging party.
Absent government intervention bringing back liar loans or dumping massive additional stimulus, housing looks terrible as a long term investment.
Sorry, sfr looks like a terrible investment. Maybe mfds still ok, I dunno.
The government cannot change the outcome longer term. That’s a myth.
It’s going to take a while, but the end of the bond cycle in 2020 is going to impose real austerity on both the government and country years (not decades) from now. Other key is the DXY.