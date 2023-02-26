THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Housing Bust #2 Has Begun

Some markets are already deep into it, others just started. A sobering trip from the free-money decade in la-la-land, back to normal.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf Richter you are the closest thing we have to a gumshoe reporter in this day and age.
Thank you
I don’t know how long I’ve been coming to this site. Maybe a decade.
This is the first time I’ve ever watched one of these and heard your voice, Wolf.
You sound like a James Bond movie evil genius. Or maybe the bad guy from the Smurfs. I now have a whole new axis of enjoyment for your snark.
Kindly continue to kick ass.
Agree
Great data and talking points as always. Personally I am expecting to hear even more of “Not in my neighborhood” or “Billy Bob sold his place for still over market last weekk…” to ramp up over thr next couple of months.
Have my popcorn out, looks like MSM and shills like Redfin CEO is hyping people to think Spring selling season will be here for the rescue. If we get 8+ mortgage rate by then…it will he really interesting to see how their Spring season might turn into a vaporware.
Great summary and thanks for sharing your insights . I always felt that the recovery from 2008 was QE forever and asset bubbles then we had Covid and they believable happened unprecedented in history and who knows what the ramification will be unpredictable for sure . The USA recovery was a result of the energy shale NG and Oil deficit going to a surplus with a drop in energy prices in my opinion which held inflation in check.
Still bidding wars and buyers offering above asking here in WI. Very few homes on the market, but some sellers are still shooting for the stars. Lots of runway for collapse #2 to play out yet.
Have you looked at the data, or are you gauging the market based a single sale you saw? Show us a zip code or city in WI that does not show weakness.
Biggest Popcorn moment yet….
I’m not sure about this collapse thesis.
The Fed may make noises about fighting inflation but it’s not going to voluntarily run a positive real rate. Hasn’t done it, won’t do it.
They’ve already devalued the dollar at least 20% and there’s no obvious reason to stop.
Eventually that devaluation will meet the nominal housing prices at a new plateau.
Asset holders win, savers and renters eat it — as always. I’d love to be wrong, of course.
It’s not just a devaluing dollar that is driving the crazy spikes in some things, and those things all have one thing in common: government money on the field. Housing, college, medicine seem to be the big ones.
National median house price prior just to the pandemic was about 280K (NAR). It’s currently about 360K. This time next year, cumulative post-pandemic inflation will be just over 20%. So house prices slightly outpacing inflation (as is normal) would mean the median should be about 340-345K a drop of just 5% or so from current levels. Alternatively if prices stay flat at the current 360K for another year, it would take inflation of 4% or so in 2024 for dollar devaluation to catch up. This seems plausible and supports your hypothesis.
BUT this assumes that all the major factors that influence house prices will be the same in 2024 as they were in 2019 i.e. unemployment of 3.5%, growth of 2+% etc., inflation of <2% and mortgage rates of 4% or less.
And there's the contradiction because the above calculation assumes 4% inflation in 2024 which means mortgage rates in the 5-6% range.
According to NAR housing affordability index is currently below the lows of the last housing bubble in 2006 and similar to levels of the late 80s. And on both of those occasions the "reliable inflation hedge" of housing failed to keep pace with general inflation for over a decade.
Housing markets are local, not national and all prices are set at the margin. I presume you know it.
People are also buying mortgage payments first. I presume you know this too. The median mortgage payment has now gone up a lot more than the median price. Yes, the bond mania from 1981 is also over and interest rates are destined to later “blow out”.
If you dig into the data, you will see that the median price has increased a lot more where people either want or need to live due to employment. This is what the individual components of the Case Schiller 20 city index illustrate.
Right – the NAR’s HAI is based on the ratio of the median mortgage payment to the median income.
I hear you about the long cycle of nominal bond yields but in this era of financial repression real bond yields may stay negative on average.
Real house prices are likely to fall significantly everywhere but nominal house prices may not plunge in some markets.
Glad to hear that San Fran, Seattle and Boise are falling apart. They are some of the largest sources of equity refugees that have destroyed the market here in Bend. I can only hope this trend continues and there is a bubble that pops. Seems unlikely based off the article you posted a week or so ago, “why the fed can let it rip”.
“Equity refugees” indeed. We were looking for country property here in MO, and were told of all these people from Cali bidding up prices in our wine country. We eventually got priced out. Now with high interest rates, that’s all she wrote.
It’s interesting how people from California get blamed for all the real estate prices going up. I live in Missouri and I don’t see a large influx of Californians coming to live here.
Every place has it’s problems. We have “weather refugees” consuming our resources, including every medical appointment they can conceive of.
It’s just a matter of perspective.
Please give us insight to the US Foreclosure Activity and Rates. Saw a recent chart by ATTOM where it looks like the foreclosure rate doubled from 2021 to 2022. Not sure if that is a credible source. I guesstimate that foreclosures will surpass 2009-2010 levels but know not when. Could spike at anytime. Keep up the good work. God Bless.
There were 164,000 foreclosures in 2022 ( 65,000 in 2021).
In 2010, there were 1.6 million foreclosures.
So many people are locked in at 3% mortgages, I doubt it will spike to that level in the foreseeable future.
Foreclosure is lagging indicator and not leading just take a look at the last bubble and see how that unfolded. Btw, so tired of these people locked in 3% mortgage so they will stay forever narrative, once again this is discounting everyone will know about human behavior..sure when it goes up irrationally, people can act irrational and that’s all fine and dandy but in the way down we will all be orderly self restrainted….
I don’t either, but not because of 3% mortgage rates.
It’s because I consider it virtually certain that the government will impose or attempt forbearance and moratoriums, again.
This won’t keep the market from freezing up due to a poor economy or interest rates “blowing out”, but it will reduce the supply.
The interest rate “blow out” should come later in the decade.
How much “worse than normal” do you expect, before “back to normal” sets in? This is always my question, the continuing wild swings in asset markets (housing being just one of those markets), with a historically pretty reckless central bank, and with plenty of big-spending, vote-buying, pandemic-fuelled collaborators in the Capital City.
I heard you say “higher rates for longer,” “shadow inventory,” “biggest housing glut ever,” “this thing is moving fast,” “the clearing price is reality,” “toxic mix of several factors (lots of people lost lots of money),” “they will go over 5%,” “the unwinding of the biggest asset bubble ever,” “governments spending like there’s no tomorrow,” “the rapid disappearance of free money,” “layoffs are still low,” etc.
That is, we’re “not even back at January 2020” yet. You’ve been consistent on that…. It’s hard to imagine that this thing stops at “normal.” Then there is the question of how long “worse than normal” might last, especially if for any reason, the Fed can’t go back to its rate-cutting, money-printing, easy money ways the next time “worse than normal” happens….
One thing I like about America, is that free markets always tend to be more freeer than in Canada.
What the politicians are doing in Canada is lying to us and telling us that we need more people to fill some mythical labour shortage while more and more Canadians are becoming homeless.
You become homeless because you don’t have a job or you can’t afford shelter because you are under-employed.
Now, the PM has stated that we need this mythical half a million humans a year because that will fix the healthcare system where provincial medical regulators make it very hard to become licensed, and that takes years, if not decades to catch up to Canadian licensing and regulatory laws.
Maybe its because so many are leaving Canada to retire abroad or working in another country due to the high cost of living in Canada. The 500 thousand a year that comes to Canada just pushes wages down and the standard of living of all existing Canadians.
As of Nov 2022 (latest Case-Shiller figures until next week):
US house prices are still up 40% since Dec 2019 (just prior to pandemic)
US stocks are up only 23% in that time period (SP500)
Inflation (CPI) up 16% in that time period.
Bitcoin is up 140% albeit with a lot more volatility.
Of course that’s just a snapshot – who knows how this will look in another couple of years …