People Got Used to Higher Prices and Are Outspending even Raging Inflation. They Don’t Want this Thing to Land

Year-over-year growth in consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, outpaced the pre-pandemic average. Month-over-month, seasonally adjusted, growth spiked.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
People want to get on with their lives, it seems. Their mood has improved. They’ve gotten used to living with high inflation. They got raises or got higher-paying jobs. Gasoline prices have plunged since the peak in mid-2022, and that matters a lot because it’s the most in-your-face inflation along with food inflation. They might still gripe about higher prices, but you live only once?
And so they spent money left and right in January, and they outspent even this raging inflation. We already saw surprising strength from new and used vehicle sales coming out of the auto industry, and from the retailers’ point of view earlier this month, which showed that consumers were in no mood for a landing.
Today, we got inflation-adjusted (or “real”) consumer spending trends for January from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on durable goods, nondurable goods, and services is adjusted for inflation based on the PCE price index, which blew out.
Spending on services, adjusted for the raging inflation in services, jumped by 0.6% in January from December, seasonally adjusted, and by 4.1% year-over-year (not seasonally adjusted).
Not adjusted for inflation, spending on services spiked by 1.3% from the prior month, and by 10% year-over-year!
Services accounted for 62% of total consumer spending. It includes housing, utilities, insurance of all kinds, healthcare, travel bookings, streaming, software, subscriptions, entertainment, repairs, cleaning services, haircuts, etc.
Certain types of discretionary services – airplane travel, cruises, live entertainment, etc. – got crushed during the pandemic. Revenge spending on some of those services set in some time ago.
Despite the strong growth over the past 12 months, and despite the huge recovery from the knock-out in 2020, spending on services, adjusted for inflation, still hasn’t reverted to pre-pandemic trend:
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, spiked by 5.2% in January, seasonally adjusted. But year-over-year, it was up only 0.5%. The year-over-year figure is key here, and it’s not seasonally adjusted.
I discussed earlier the strength of new and used vehicle sales in January, based on units delivered to end users, that caused used-vehicle wholesale prices to jump again in January and in the first half of February, as dealers bid up prices at the auction to restock their inventories.
After the massively over-stimulated spike during the pandemic, “real” spending on durable goods was supposed revert quickly to the mean, to the pre-pandemic trend, and it did some of that, but nearly two years after the spike, it’s still well above the pre-pandemic trend.
Seasonal adjustments for durable goods in November, December, and January are always huge, as they attempt to iron out the massive spike in spending on durable goods during the holiday season and the plunge in spending in January. These seasonal adjustments are linked. If they’re too aggressive for November and December (pushing seasonally adjusted spending down too far), they’re also too aggressive in January (pushing seasonally adjusted spending up too far), which is what we may be seeing in the above chart.
If you look at the above chart while holding your tongue just right, you can see that spending, adjusted for inflation, roughly flattened out over the past 12 months at very high levels.
This is confirmed by year-over-year spending, adjusted for inflation, but not seasonally adjusted, which ticked up just 0.5% from the very high levels a year ago.
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.5% in January from December, seasonally adjusted, but declined 1.4% from a year ago.
Nondurable goods are dominated by food, energy, and household supplies. We’ve already seen that gasoline consumption, measured in barrels per day, dropped in 2022 in reaction to spiking gas prices. So on an inflation-adjusted basis, consumer spending on gasoline dropped.
Spending on nondurable goods has now nearly reverted to pre-pandemic trend.
The people don’t want this thing to land.
Overall “real” spending growth jumped by 1.1% in January from December, inflation-adjusted and seasonally adjusted.
Year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, “real” spending grew by 2.4%. In the 10 years before the pandemic, annual growth of “real” spending ranged from +1.4% at the low end (2012) to +3.3% at the high end (2015), and averaged 2.2% over those 10 years.
So the year-over-year growth in January of 2.4%, adjusted for inflation, was just above the 10-year average of 2.2% before the pandemic. This is not the sign of any kind of landing. Clearly, people don’t want this thing to land.
Note the quirks of the seasonal adjustments in the Novembers and Decembers of 2021 and 2022, when seasonal adjustments may have pushed down spending figures too far, and then conversely pushed up spending figures too far in the Januaries of 2022 and 2023. These quirks are largely related to durable goods, as we saw above.
The month-to-month seasonal adjustments, which are based on the history of seasonal swings, have been a little rough since March 2020, when radically different consumer spending patterns distorted everything and threw all historic patterns out the window.
But year-over-year spending growth (+2.4%) is not seasonally adjusted.
And the chart shows the trend – the continued strength of spending growth despite the quirks in Novembers and Decembers (when the media proclaimed the demise of the consumers), and Januaries (when the media proclaimed the resurrection of the consumers), when in fact, these consumers were plodding along just fine, energetically outspending inflation:
There’s a lesson here.
The Fed has NO control over supply.
No, the lesson is this:
If the Fed boosts demand out the wazoo by repressing interest rates and printing a $5 trillion, there there’s suddenly a shortage of supply to meet this out-the-wazoo demand.
If the Fed throttles demand with high-enough rates, there’s suddenly plenty of supply.
Supply and demand are not isolated from each other. What you put out there is a simplistic statement that’s popular with the we-want-our-free-money-back crowd.
I think you’ve crystallized my thoughts eloquently Wolf.
So you blame the Fed for all the free money? I was pretty sure that Pelosi and her crew authorized trillions. And the Fed got past Valentines day. Don’t expect 0.25%.
So the fix is clear: Multiple more 75 basis point hikes.
But, but, but, the fed is ready to pivot.
/s
Food prices are still rising at my local grocers in mid-town Toronto.
It’s an insult for the central bankers like Tiff Macklem to put rate hikes on pause when prices are still rising.
It is a repeat of “inflation is transitory” fiasco by J Pow.
Bases on how it turnedbout, we shold probably get ready for 20% inflation and 15% interest rate by mid 2024.
Classic inflationary spiral. People are outspending the raging inflation because they expect inflation will get worse and have no faith in the government to stop it. Better to buy it now before it becomes even more expensive next year. And it also likely implies nobody expects a recession either.
Exactly,we the peon,s are not as dumb as politicians think we are . But as long as there,s food there,s peace. God bless romearica
I attribute it to most Americans won’t reduce their consumption or living standards voluntarily, whether they can actually afford it or not.
In my apartment complex which is marketed as “upscale”, management recently introduced by-monthly payments. The demographics have clearly shifted in the last two years since I moved and it’s at least partly due to this change.
This tells me that many of the residents potentially can’t actually afford to live here.
Concurrently, the parking garage has no shortage of pricier cars.
I’m looking to move when my lease is up.
The more I read here the more I am thoroughly convinced that inflation will not abate until Fed rates are far above that rate.
The Fed will get there but I think they don’t realize that a soft landing is not coming. If you kill demand then you kill jobs and then the economy stutters.
So I’m now likening it to a 20,000hp cargo ship. They will eventually turn it around, but once it turns it is not just going to turn right back again, not without some significant headaches and cost.
I hate that people are going to lose jobs and families are going to suffer. That’s the unfortunate side of a winner take all society. But the hyperconsumptive lopsided society we have created can crash for all I care. I’m getting tired of seeing labor so devalued and white collar work and asset collector wealth so overvalued. That’s what the pandemic has done to me, it’s given me a burn it down attitude, and i just don’t care anymore.
“it’s given me a burn it down attitude, and i just don’t care anymore.”
I LOVE THIS GUY.
White collar work is not overvalued. People with high demand skills are in high demand. It’s really quite straightforward.
Raise high the interest rates, Powell!
“People want to get on with their lives, it seems. Their mood has improved. They’ve gotten used to living with high inflation. They got raises or got higher-paying jobs.”
Can’t agree with this at all. I don’t know anybody whose actual earnings are outpacing inflation, only asset holders who have benefited from the run-up and are partying like 2005 on steroids. The rest are absolutely miserable. I have never seen and heard of so many depressed people in my life.
I agree, but there are two Americas. And it’s not red vs. blue America. It’s pre-pandemic major asset holders vs those who weren’t. That’s the division. The first group is living large.
This is the case. I make good money but wasn’t an asset holder going into covid. I’ve been left in the dust. People here have their homes, and their homes have funded their 2nd homes, Sprinter Vans, remodels… $10k bikes, whatever it is. There is a clear divide, and it just appears to be growing. I pay my rent, contribute to 401k and other investments, and try to keep a little down payment fund that has NOT kept up with inflation.
There is too much consumption now and for the last 2+ years for it to be as clear cut as you imply.
The top 5% or 10% has carried this fake economy since 2009, accounting for most growth, but there must still be plenty of others living above their means and not all of them are working stiffs either.
People are spending like there is no tomorrow.
Just wait until they find out their right.
Looks like majority of US population must have adopted the always sunny model when it comes to spending and money management…what rainy days?
It’s good to see that consumer spending still strong, that puts every last doubt to pasture if FED will pivot anytime soon because of slowing economy…hike away, this inflation fight is far from over. Almost feel sorry for Pow Pow for the tough job he got in front of him now. Almost until I remember he was the freaking arsonist..still gives me a smile everytime I see that cartoon picture of him pulling out his hair..
Where is a Lehman Brothers when you need one…..
I love your near-hysterical headlines. Please remember that the inflation we are talking about rose .1%, which is the least significant digit and the lowest positive number possible. We don’t even know if it rose 0.06% or 0.14%. The time for hysteria is when the decimal moves to the right.
Correction: rose “0.1% above expectations…”
The important information for a discussion about consumer spending exceeding “raging” inflation is the actual rate of inflation. The difference between actual inflation and inflation expectations is meaningless for this discussion.
People must buy food, wages have risen, credit balances have risen, stock market still inflated, labor market tight, fed not reducing balance sheet and top 5% support alot of discretionary spending.
What’s w the surprise ?
I find the comments so amusing. The Fed has said it will raise rates until inflation is under control. The Fed has said they will do QT until the same and they have room once again to cut when a real crisis shows up. The damage from the end of free money will not constitute a real crisis to THE FED, Dow under 20k, then they get concerned. But for now. meh.
And housing can splatter hard to hold down inflation.
Which is the goal.