Used-Vehicle Auction Prices Rise Again on Strong Retail Sales, after 2022 Plunge. Buyers’ Strike Over? “Core” Inflation at Risk

These price increases “were not typical” for January: Manheim auction house.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
OK, this was quick. Used vehicle wholesale prices, when they’re sold at auction, had gone through a craziest spike ever that maxed out in December 2021. Then prices plunged by the most ever through November 2022. But in December they turned around, and in January they jumped – when seasonally they usually don’t change much, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction house in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive.
Price increases in January 2023 from December 2022:
- Not seasonally adjusted: +1.5%.
- Seasonally adjusted: +2.5%, second month in a row of increases (+0.8% in December).
- Six of the eight segments showed price increases. Pickup trucks up the most, +3.6%.
- Rental risk units: +2.8%. Vehicles that rental fleets have to sell themselves, rather than returning them to the manufacturer under their fleet programs.
- Three-Year Old index: +1.2%, normally little changed in January.
These price increases “were not typical” for January, Manheim said. We’re looking at the seasonally adjusted (green) and not seasonally adjusted (red) Manheim Used Vehicle Value index in dollars (both adjusted for changes in the mix and mileage of vehicles that sold at auction:
More indications of rising demand and prices.
The average daily sales conversion rate rose to 59.4%, well above normal for January. For example, in January 2019, it was 57.7%. “The higher conversion rate indicated that the month saw sellers with more pricing power than what is typically seen for this time of year,” Manheim said.
The upward pressure on prices was driven by dealers more eager to acquire inventory, as same-store retail sales of used vehicles jumped by 16% in January from December and by 5% year-over-year, according to initial estimates based on data from Dealertrack, a service of Cox Automotive.
Year-over-year, used vehicle wholesale prices were still down by 11%, but that decline was less than two months ago (-13.1%).
Days’ supply dropped amid sales increase.
Wholesale supply fell to 26 days in January, from 32 days in December and from 31 days in January a year ago.
Retail supply on dealer lots fell to 44 days, from 56 days in December and from 50 days in January 2022, as retail sales rose 16% from December and 5% from a year ago, based on vAuto data, a service of Cox Automotive.
End of Buyers’ strike.
Retail prices of used vehicles dropped a lot last year, though they were still very high at the end of the year, and it seems consumers, armed with hefty pay increases, and seeing a deal compared to the ridiculous prices a year ago, emerged from their buyers’ strike and started buying used vehicles in larger numbers.
Impact on “core” inflation measures.
With raging inflation all around, consumers have gotten used to paying high prices, but feel good about it because those high used-vehicle prices are down from where they’d been, and consumers feel like they got a deal? Seems like it. And so they’re starting to push up prices again with elevated demand? Seems like it. If I were Powell, I’d be getting the willies just about now.
Falling used vehicle retail prices exerted big downward pressure on the “core CPI” and on the “core PCE price index,” which is the Fed’s yardstick for measuring inflation.
That downward pressure from used vehicles in the pipeline (wholesales) is now abating, and we may be seeing the first signs of it even reversing. This trend will show up in used vehicle retail prices with the usual lag of a month or two.
If those trends in the January wholesale market continue and transfer to retail – rising used vehicle retail prices amid rising demand – they’re bad news for the month-to-month “core” inflation measures coming this spring and summer.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Interesting. I wouldn’t expand from this data point that consumers are armed with “hefty pay increases.” Most of the narratives I’ve seen are that wage inflation has been lagging, and we’re not in the time of the unions where workers could collectively bargain for wage increases. Still too early if to tell if workers’ ability to obtain raises through lateraling is real and happening. Seems they are just as likely to be trying to negotiate better working conditions through lateraling.
Plus, US consumers are somewhat dumb when it comes to financing depreciating automobiles. In between those that “put the bottle service on the card” and “20% down mortgages.” May be more of a reflection of increased access to credit for the underemployed to go get secured loans, and we know how that can go.
“Most of the narratives I’ve seen are that wage inflation has been lagging,”
Sure, pay increases lagged 9% inflation, but those were nevertheless the biggest pay increases in 40 years! And for many consumers, not all, pay increases are now outrunning inflation.
“Still too early if to tell if workers’ ability to obtain raises through lateraling is real and happening.”
No, it’s not “too early.” This has been happening for two years now:
Thanks wolf! I especially appreciate the second chart. I do not doubt that wage inflation is historically high, but that is in the context of historically high inflation.
I believe you would not disagree that, by and large, wages didn’t drive the inflation bus. Whether wages will eventually take the lead seems uncertain, at least to me in these interesting economic times we find ourselves in.
Wages have not driven inflation since the 70s but that is exactly what the Fed fears the most.
My business clients have had to raise wages more in the last two years than I can remember in 30 years in the business.
Labor market is still tight and supply chain is not really better for most of my clients.
Isn’t the devil in the detail for that chart?
Wouldn’t average wage of any time unit spike if, say, prior to the spike low wage workers were disproportionately laid off?
Sounds also best in mind the labor force participation rate, which has not recovered to 2019/2020 levels, AFAIK.
Overall, I find the disinflation thesis for 2023 more convincing. CPI/PCE are coming down on an annual rate of change basis. Oil/gas down. Owners rent equivalent is an idiotically lagged measure that depends on housing price gains of a year ago – it is currently inflating the PCE. Manufacturing and services PMIs are down. Greatest Monthly Job creation eva! (TM) stat was partially a function of a population adjustment. Agree that the establishment survey data always periodically shows wild numbers up and down. No single monthly stat is definitive.
This year will be good as far as shaking out which macro economic thesis is more accurate: the one where everything aside from raging inflation, which according to this view is taking only a temporary respite, and an all-powerful (but woefully weak-kneed) Fed is hunky dory. And the other that says we’re on the brink of another GFC-esque collapse. First one says used car prices are about to rocket up along with the stock market and other assets. Second one says all of that is going to make new lows relative to 2022 at least.
“Wouldn’t average wage of any time unit spike if, say, prior to the spike low wage workers were disproportionately laid off?”
This is BS. Layoffs are near RECORD LOWS. After this BS, I stopped reading.
Here are the actual layoffs and discharges:
Inflation took off in Oct 2020. The Ave weekly Earning had 12 dots, – 3M, – head start at the top. Whatever came next was accumulated on top of the early advantage. Inflation might be following industrial workers and other workers salaries.
The same advantage might exist in the service sector. This booster
suddenly stopped in Q1 2021, when, when…
In Q1, after Russia invaded Ukraine wages plunged.
I’m not sure that you need unions to fight for higher wages when there’s still 1.9 open jobs for every unemployed person
How dare you rock the dis-inflation pivot boat.
“If those trends in the January wholesale market continue and transfer to retail – rising used vehicle retail prices amid rising demand – they’re bad news for the month-to-month “core” inflation measures coming this spring and summer.”
I wonder how much affect the tax return season will have on the used car market this year. Tax returns should be a bit less due to the expiration of some stimulus items combined with a December jump in wholesale prices might lead to a lot of disappointed shoppers this year.
As for me, I guess my 15 year old car DOES have several more years of life left… hehehehh
Started my first business in the late 70s and needed to borrow money. Now as an old man with money saved, I find myself looking forward to history repeat itself. Bring it on Govern ment, this time I am ready.
Could demand be shifting from new to used?
Just taking a break from washing a 2021 Lexus I’m going to sell. And, I read this…
Thanks for the good news!
Just curious. Reason for selling????
It’s an NX300 and it was my mom’s. She’s in a nursing home now and won’t drive again. I certainly wouldn’t sell it this new otherwise. It’s a shame. Only has 2000 miles on it.
I would keep it, but I don’t need it. I have a GX and Mrs Halibut has an LS and we’re both really happy with them.
So, yeah, I generally keep cars much longer than that. But this one has to go.
There is annual pop in, especially, lower-priced used cars during February and March as tax refunds go out. If you are in the market for a sub-$10k used car, hold off a couple months.
So what happens to older Hyundai and Kia prices since 2 very large insurers won’t insure them?
Really, how odd….
Why won’t they insure them?
Not insurance-related, but KIA and Hyundai have some horrific engines that thousands have replaced over the years. Theta II is one of them. Some dealerships have a mechanic that can replace two engines in a ten-hour day.
The older models could be stolen with a USB plug. State Farm and Progressive stopped insuring them, at least in some cities. It was a Tik Tok challenge I believe.
Google “Kia boys”. A friend in insurance industry told me that because of this there is a long lead time for many Kia replacement parts and a major spike in claims.
State Farm and Progressive are dropping some Hyundai and Kia cars. The keyword is ‘some’. And it is – so far – only two insurers.
The issue is that certain models are easy to steal, so their theft rates are apparently through the roof. This is due to an old-school steel key, which is used to “insert and turn to start” the ignition, and which makes them easy targets.
From ABC News:
State Farm and Progressive are refusing to insure vehicles in certain states over the rising rate of theft, caused primarily by the absence of technology known as an engine immobilizer – a redundancy system that pairs a vehicle’s key fob to the car’s internal computer. When a drivers insert a key into some cars’ ignition, a chip in the key fob sends a signal to the vehicle, confirming that it is safe to start the engine. If the signal isn’t transmitted, the technology is supposed to “immobilize” the car: the engine won’t start and, in some cases, the steering wheel will lock itself in place.
Certain Hyundai and Kia models manufactured before the 2022 model year didn’t come with immobilizers.
According to the Highway Loss and Data Institute, 96% of cars made between 2015 and 2019 had immobilizers as standard equipment, but only 26% of Hyundai and Kia vehicles had them.
Thieves have targeted lower-trim versions of certain Hyundai Motor Group vehicles, such as Hyundai’s Elantra and Santa Fe, and Kia’s Soul, Seltos and Forte vehicles, according to the HLDI..
In recent years, videos posted to social media have explained how to break into the cars and take them for joyrides. According to the videos, something as simple as a USB cable – often already stashed in the car – is all it takes for thieves to start the vehicle.
“…videos posted to social media have explained how to break into the cars and take them for joyrides.”
If only J-Pow drove a certain Kia, my weekend plans would suddenly get a whole lot more interesting.
Ownership turns over quickly on the weekends in the downtown and north side of Chicago.
With new car prices,averaging in the high $40’s+,buying a used car makes sense…
We are going through the 70s again.
History repeating.
Fed has a leadership problem.
I’m curious to know what type of metal is getting moved and price range. I noticed how G-Wagens, luxury sedans and super sports cars are falling in value. I also see same with higher end EVs. There is a counter trend in a lower segment where vehicles under $30k are experiencing robust demand. So maybe that’s where inflation waves are sloshing to.
I wouldn’t be surprised if that were the case.
In our household the 2nd vehicle is near dead and became too much of a money pit, but we refuse to deplete our savings more than required or take on a loan with interest any longer than necessary. So, when We do replace transport #2, either We’re going for something as affordable to purchase & repair, and close to reliable as possible.
I can imagine others being practical for similar reasons, or out of desperation.
For reference, the near dead money pit is an older paid off Audi Quattro A8… which will probably be replaced with a glorified golf cart that’s cheaper to maintain, at some point.
Groceries, tires, shelter, insurance, & life in general aren’t getting any cheaper. Hell, maybe We won’t replace it at all? Local experience states there’s too many lemons being financed as peaches in many price ranges, and we aren’t mechanics.
The Porsche dealership on the west side of Minneapolis is loaded up for springtime with a good selection of very high-end late model 911s.
Top of the list is are two 2018 GT2 RS rocketships, each with 5k miles @ $400k.
More pedestrian, is a 2022 GT3 with 3k miles for a very reasonable $270k. In total, eight GT 911s of various type are listed on their website. I have never seen such a selection of the best 911s at this dealership ever before. (And I like to look at car porn …)
And yes, they also have the Ferrari dealership that’s next door to the Porsche and the Audi dealerships they also own.
But, to be back down to earth & in touch with reality, the highlight of springtime will be to ride my Bianchi again, and I’ve a new set of Sidi shoes ready to wear for the occasion!
And the market is up quite a lot again! :-)
“Soft landing” = manufacture new, higher floor in all asset prices by protecting all gains for wealthy speculators at the expense of society. The FED doesn’t want any deflation, they just want a hint of disinflation.
I’m not sure I agree. Powell merely said inflation is lessening but that rate rises would continue. The market heard what it wanted to hear.
He’s talking about the RATE of inflation slowing – disinflation. Prices are still going up on everything. He doesn’t want prices to actually reverse, he just wants them to stop going up as fast.
The poor and middle class largely don’t even understand what is going on, only that they cannot keep up financially. Some are unsophisticated and think prices will actually be coming back down to what they were on a lot of assets.
That’s not happening, which is why I posted what I did. The FED printed so much money that prices will never go back to what they were, in nominal dollars.
The FED and the entire financial sector have miscalculated on inflation and where rates will have to go to snuff it out. Arthur Burns 2.0 was flapping his jaws earlier, celebrating how inflation is coming down.
We’ll see a dip for a few months, and then CPI is probably going to explode to the upside again by late spring and summer. “Nobodycouldaseenitcoming” will be Burns 2.0’s response. They never should have scaled back the rate hikes.
I think it’ll explode sooner than that.
The days of gradual half point increases are best seen in the rear view mirror.
No doubt. And the wallstreetcrybabies will call it a Black Swan event.
A reduction in projected increase in spending is decried as a “budget/spending cut”. So lets get excited about disinflation.
Lots of smashed cars from the ice storms in TX, snowmageddon in the NE, and the floods in FL.
I’d be very leery of auctions right now…. lots of flooded vehicles that have been cleaned up and “repositioned” geographically to take advantage of unsuspecting fools. Not all will carry branded titles.
My DIL’s car got smacked by a tree on their driveway last weekend. They live in Austin and lost most of their mature live oaks to the ice. They weren’t the lone ranger in that department.
These days are gone pal. Things get reported to car history outfits, minute they are entered into system by insurance or police. Before all that, one could go to Kentucky (if my memory serves well) and wash salvage title into nice clean one. You cannot wash off history from Carfax or Autocheck. Not to mention Florida’s certificate of destruction is a death sentence on car in US. That’s why those get mostly shipped overseas to be sold.
Getting the willies is an expression my mother used. I had to smile when I read it. If the used vehicle buyers have the view that they are getting a good deal today from the ridiculous prices a year ago, then maybe housing will be next. And that will really give Powell the willies if he is getting them already.
Wonder how much a softening economy and substantial increases in new vehicle prices are steering new vehicle buyers to purchase used.
Increased demand is resulting in higher prices. There is a finite number of nice used vehicles.
Maheim might rise to 22,000 in summer 2023, before the real plunge
start. Summer 2021 and summer 2023 complete the turn around.
Bring A Trailer is getting more NO SALE-RNM than anytime before. Expectations and Reserves are still too high. Especially for Flippers and really show on EV Trucks.
Noticed that. Any official stats?
The longer this goes on the more people are going to be demanding higher wages and unions are going to be more aggressive and strikes are going to get more common.
Impossible to know yet but maybe the Fed has not been aggressive enough or at least stern enough with there messaging.
Just had a friend put an offer in on a house for 15% over asking in long island. They got beat out by someone offering 25% over.
Things seem to be picking up again as everyone is realizing we aren’t in a recession
Assuming your friend doesn’t buy some other overpriced place he or she will eventually be thrilled that they got outbid. Inflation is going to be persistent and eventually the midrange and longer bonds will respond, which means much higher mortgage rates and much lower house prices.
It’s evidence of a wage-price spiral. The Fed’s behind is on the curb, as usual.
Honda dealer won’t leave me alone, wants my 2016 CRV. I’m not paying new car prices and like my car.
I hope prices keep on rising for new and resale cars and SUV’s.