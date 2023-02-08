US Trade Deficit 2022: Imports, Exports of Goods and Services, by Product Category and Country

Ugliest-ever trade deficit. But US exports grew to $2 trillion, 10% was crude oil & petroleum products. Pharma & industrial machinery exports were #3 and #4.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US trade deficit in goods and services in 2022 ballooned by 12% to an all-time magnificent breath-taking record of $948 billion, according to data by the Commerce Department.
A trade deficit is not a sign of a vibrant economy. Instead, it’s a negative for GDP, a negative for US jobs, and a negative for the overall economy. It exists because Corporate America went in search of cheap labor and products to fatten up its profit margins.
Services trade surplus declines fourth year in a row.
The US trade surplus in services dipped further in 2022, from the already beaten down levels of 2021, to $244 billion, the lowest since 2012, and the fourth year in a row of declines.
Imports of services jumped by 24% to a record $680 billion. Exports of services jumped by 16% to $924 billion.
Spending for international travel is part of the trade in services. When Americans travel overseas and spend their money overseas, it counts as imports of services. Conversely, it counts as exports of services when foreign tourists, foreign students, etc. spend their foreign-earned money in the US. Think of it in terms of money-flows: when tourist spend their money in the US, money flows from overseas to the US, as it does with other exports.
International travel has been thrown out of whack during the pandemic. By 2022, most of the travel restrictions were lifted or at least loosened, and travel in both directions has rebounded. We’ll get to the details in a moment.
The services surplus of $244 billion (green) was dwarfed by the trade deficit in goods, which worsened by 12%, to $1.19 trillion, by far the worst ever (red). We’ll get to the ugly details of goods in a moment.
Services exports by major category:
The top four categories account for 73% of services exports. Travel (#3) jumped by 91% year-over-year, as travel restrictions were lifted. This is spending by foreign travelers in the US, and includes travel for personal, health-related, and educational purposes; business travel; and for seasonal/short-term work.
The #4 category, Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property, accounts for software, movies, music, licensing agreements, etc.
|In billion $
|2020
|2021
|2022
|YoY %
|Total Services, exports
|726
|795
|924
|16%
|Other Business Services
|195
|217
|244
|12%
|Financial Services
|151
|172
|166
|-3%
|Travel, foreign travelers in the US
|72
|70
|134
|91%
|Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property
|116
|125
|127
|2%
|Transport
|57
|66
|90
|37%
|Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services
|56
|60
|69
|16%
|Government Goods and Services
|22
|23
|30
|28%
|Personal, Cultural, and Recreational Services
|21
|24
|26
|11%
|Insurance Services
|20
|23
|21
|-6%
|Maintenance and Repair Services
|13
|13
|14
|14%
Services imports by major category:
Travel as imports of services – Americans spending money overseas – doubled year-over-year and tripled from 2020 as travel restrictions were lifted and “revenge travel” set in.
|In billion $
|2020
|2021
|2022
|YoY %
|Total Services, imports
|467
|550
|680
|24%
|Transport
|73
|105
|154
|47%
|Other Business Services
|113
|130
|138
|7%
|Travel (Americans overseas)
|34
|57
|113
|99%
|Insurance Services
|58
|59
|57
|-4%
|Financial Services
|45
|50
|54
|8%
|Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property
|48
|43
|52
|20%
|Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services
|40
|43
|47
|10%
|Personal, Cultural, and Recreational Services
|24
|28
|29
|3%
|Government Goods and Services
|25
|25
|25
|1%
|Maintenance and Repair Services
|6
|8
|8
|6%
Trade deficit in goods blows out.
The trade deficit in goods worsened by 9% to a mind-bending record of $1.19 trillion.
Exports of goods jumped by $324 billion, or by 18%, to $2.09 trillion
Crude oil and petroleum products reign. Of the total exports of goods, $208 billion, or 10%, were crude oil (up 69% from a year ago) and petroleum products, such as gasoline (up 42%). Price increases were in part responsible for this huge surge.
Pharma products were #3, at $90 billion.
The largest agricultural category by value is soybeans (up 25% year-over-year), at $36 billion, in 18th place, accounting for 1.7% by value of US exports.
Here are the 54 largest categories with an export value of at least $10 billion. Have a good look. There’s some fascinating stuff in it:
|Exports by category, in billion $
|2021
|2022
|% YoY
|1
|Crude oil
|69
|117
|69%
|2
|Other petroleum products
|64
|91
|42%
|3
|Pharmaceutical preparations
|83
|90
|8%
|4
|Other industrial machinery
|68
|74
|8%
|5
|Semiconductors
|66
|66
|0%
|6
|Natural gas
|40
|63
|57%
|7
|Fuel oil
|32
|60
|88%
|8
|Passenger cars, new and used
|54
|57
|5%
|9
|Other automotive parts and accessories
|47
|54
|15%
|10
|Plastic materials
|44
|50
|14%
|11
|Electric apparatus
|43
|49
|14%
|12
|Civilian aircraft engines
|38
|45
|19%
|13
|Medical equipment
|40
|43
|8%
|14
|Other chemicals
|39
|42
|7%
|15
|Nonmonetary gold
|31
|40
|30%
|16
|Organic chemicals
|34
|40
|17%
|17
|Natural gas liquids
|31
|38
|22%
|18
|Soybeans
|29
|36
|25%
|19
|Telecommunications equipment
|33
|35
|6%
|20
|Other industrial supplies
|30
|32
|9%
|21
|Cell phones and other household goods
|30
|32
|5%
|22
|Computer accessories
|29
|32
|8%
|23
|Civilian aircraft
|24
|29
|20%
|24
|Measuring, testing, control instruments
|24
|28
|15%
|25
|Industrial engines
|23
|27
|15%
|26
|Meat, poultry, etc.
|25
|27
|6%
|27
|Finished metal shapes
|22
|25
|14%
|28
|Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles
|21
|24
|14%
|29
|Gem diamonds
|17
|21
|24%
|30
|Civilian aircraft parts
|18
|20
|12%
|31
|Engines and engine parts
|19
|20
|8%
|32
|Corn
|20
|20
|0%
|33
|Precious metals, other
|25
|19
|-25%
|34
|Computers
|18
|18
|4%
|35
|Other foods
|18
|18
|1%
|36
|Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides
|10
|15
|55%
|37
|Newsprint
|13
|15
|10%
|38
|Toiletries and cosmetics
|13
|14
|8%
|39
|Laboratory testing instruments
|13
|14
|3%
|40
|Generators, accessories
|12
|14
|10%
|41
|Metallurgical grade coal
|7
|13
|80%
|42
|Inorganic chemicals
|11
|13
|22%
|43
|Materials handling equipment
|12
|13
|9%
|44
|Animal feeds
|11
|12
|14%
|45
|Toys, games, and sporting goods
|11
|12
|13%
|46
|Excavating machinery
|11
|12
|14%
|47
|Iron and steel mill products
|10
|12
|21%
|48
|Jewelry
|9
|12
|28%
|49
|Coal and fuels, other
|7
|12
|59%
|50
|Artwork and other collectibles
|9
|11
|27%
|51
|Pulpwood and woodpulp
|10
|11
|13%
|52
|Photo, service industry machinery
|9
|10
|14%
|53
|Steelmaking materials
|10
|10
|-1%
|54
|Aluminum and alumina
|8
|10
|22%
Imports of goods spiked by $425 billion, or by 15%, to $3.28 trillion. This caused some heartache when those global supply chains got tangled up, triggering all kinds of shortages, but the search of cheap labor and products rule the day.
Of the total imports of goods, crude oil was #1 by value at $198 billion, up 49% year-over-year thanks to the price increases. Pharma products were #2, at $190 billion. Passenger cars were #3.
Note the imports of tech equipment, categories #5 through #10.
|Imports by Category, in billion $
|2021
|2022
|YoY
|1
|Crude oil
|133
|198
|49%
|2
|Pharmaceutical preparations
|171
|190
|11%
|3
|Passenger cars
|143
|162
|13%
|4
|Other automotive parts and accessories
|116
|135
|16%
|5
|Cell phones and other household goods
|121
|132
|9%
|6
|Computers
|100
|103
|3%
|7
|Electric apparatus
|69
|89
|29%
|8
|Telecommunications equipment
|66
|79
|19%
|9
|Semiconductors
|70
|78
|12%
|10
|Computer accessories
|70
|78
|12%
|11
|Other industrial machinery
|66
|76
|16%
|12
|Other textile apparel and household goods
|55
|64
|15%
|13
|Toys, games, and sporting goods
|57
|60
|5%
|14
|Medical equipment
|59
|57
|-4%
|15
|Cotton apparel and household goods
|46
|54
|16%
|16
|Other petroleum products
|40
|53
|31%
|17
|Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles
|43
|52
|21%
|18
|Furniture, household goods, etc.
|48
|51
|6%
|19
|Industrial supplies, other
|43
|49
|14%
|20
|Finished metal shapes
|35
|48
|38%
|21
|Household appliances
|41
|42
|2%
|22
|Organic chemicals
|34
|39
|14%
|23
|Generators, accessories
|30
|37
|22%
|24
|Fuel oil
|28
|36
|30%
|25
|Engines and engine parts
|30
|32
|8%
|26
|Industrial engines
|28
|31
|11%
|27
|Iron and steel mill products
|26
|30
|14%
|28
|Fish and shellfish
|28
|30
|6%
|29
|Photo, service industry machinery
|27
|30
|8%
|30
|Other foods
|23
|27
|17%
|31
|Fruits, frozen juices
|24
|27
|15%
|32
|Materials handling equipment
|22
|27
|21%
|33
|Plastic materials
|24
|27
|10%
|34
|Measuring, testing, control instruments
|23
|25
|11%
|35
|Footwear
|20
|25
|28%
|36
|Bauxite and aluminum
|18
|24
|35%
|37
|Other chemicals
|19
|24
|24%
|38
|Gem diamonds
|20
|23
|17%
|39
|Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides
|16
|22
|38%
|40
|Other precious metals
|29
|22
|-24%
|41
|Televisions and video equipment
|25
|21
|-13%
|42
|Other consumer nondurables
|19
|21
|16%
|43
|Civilian aircraft engines
|17
|21
|25%
|44
|Excavating machinery
|15
|21
|37%
|45
|Jewelry
|21
|20
|-1%
|46
|Shingles, wallboard
|17
|19
|11%
|47
|Vegetables
|17
|19
|11%
|48
|Agricultural machinery, equipment
|15
|19
|25%
|49
|Camping apparel and gear
|14
|19
|37%
|50
|Bakery products
|15
|18
|21%
|51
|Natural gas
|10
|18
|71%
|52
|Automotive tires and tubes
|14
|17
|21%
|53
|Toiletries and cosmetics
|15
|17
|14%
|54
|Meat products
|15
|17
|8%
|55
|Iron and steel, advanced
|13
|16
|25%
The Goods Trade Deficit, by Country.
Below are the 15 countries with which the US has the largest goods trade deficits. The opaque nature of international trade, such as trans-shipments through third countries, trade invoicing via third countries, etc., produces special effects, such as Ireland, which actually doesn’t export much to the US, but in which many huge US companies have entities – often just mailbox entities – through which winds the paper trail of their imports for all kinds of reasons. Vietnam has become a major transshipment center for China’s exports to the US to dodge US tariffs.
Driver behind gigantic imports of goods: Corporate America.
We cannot blame those countries. The driver of those imports and the gigantic trade deficit is the search of cheap labor and cheap products by Corporate America. The motivation: boosting profit margins. And under the doctrine of globalization, US policies have encouraged rather than discouraged Corporate America to globalize production for over 30 years. So here we are.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I am a small manufacturer. I would love to produce my products here. The challenge is all my competitors are buying oversees so I need to be able to compete with there prices. Plus to make it here with similar cost would mean coming up with a lot of financing to make the process highly automated which is both risky and costly.
A guy in china can buy a 20k machine get a few worker and start to produce. plus he has a supply chain of replacement parts and technicians to service the machine and on top of that they get tons of free money, I think it 80-250k loan per company you export to or something like that.
Yeah but consider…
A couple years ago I spent (no exaggeration) 10-man hours searching for a new coffee maker. I had two requirements: A) it didn’t suck, and B) hopefully made in USA due to ‘A’… which is why it took a literal 10 hours of research to find.
Best I could do was find a BUNN at least mostly assembled in USA and after 2.5 years, it still works like it should and makes good coffee. I paid a nice penny for it, too. As reference, my previous two Chinese made trash makers only lasted about a year and half each.
Point is- I’m not alone. People are tired of buying cheap, worthless crap and are willing to pay more if it doesn’t suck… whatever it is your making. But that’s the key- don’t suck. Cause no one is lining up to go buy a Chevy Malibu or Ford Escape.
The crude oil improvement in exports is probably the result of the “new” oil field discovery called the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Why is everything measured in dollars here? Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to measure deficits against a basket of currencies that have been weighted out? Plus it’s normal absolutely normal for a rich country to have a deficit with poor country it’s normal nothing that unusual about that it’s happened for centuries that way. So what’s wrong with that? It’s like saying that a deficit between North Carolina and South Carolina could be some sort of issue when it’s a nothing Burger
Why would it matter what money it’s tracked in if the converted final number is what wolf has stated?
How can you look at 1,000,000,000,000 dollar figure deficit and think “well we’re losing the money to poor countries”
What’s the saying?
Death and taxes….and a yearly trade deficit.
Glad we have king dollar to export some of the inflation
In the last 6 months DXY is down from 115 to 100.
Our service to the world : we rule the waves from South China sea to the
Gulf of Oman. We control every choke point in the world, on the waves, in the sands, the air and space. Without our service bad things can happen.
Boeing never recovered. Our export to Ukraine is hidden somewhere.
7 comments so far and none of them have anything to do with the main point you made: Corporate America has abandoned American workers for cheaper labor and greater profits. There are now oligopolies in almost every industry.
And to “All Good Here Mate”‘s point about products that “suck”, American producers are TOTALLY capable of producing the best products in the world. It’s just a matter of paying for that quality in the production of those goods.
damn, i thought the oil & gas prices would lower the trade deficit for the US in 2022.
I just looked, I thought that at least the trade deficit between Germany and the US would have shrunken in 2022, but nope, it increased by 5.4%.