US Trade Deficit 2022: Imports, Exports of Goods and Services, by Product Category and Country

Ugliest-ever trade deficit. But US exports grew to $2 trillion, 10% was crude oil & petroleum products. Pharma & industrial machinery exports were #3 and #4.

The US trade deficit in goods and services in 2022 ballooned by 12% to an all-time magnificent breath-taking record of $948 billion, according to data by the Commerce Department.

A trade deficit is not a sign of a vibrant economy. Instead, it’s a negative for GDP, a negative for US jobs, and a negative for the overall economy. It exists because Corporate America went in search of cheap labor and products to fatten up its profit margins.

Services trade surplus declines fourth year in a row.

The US trade surplus in services dipped further in 2022, from the already beaten down levels of 2021, to $244 billion, the lowest since 2012, and the fourth year in a row of declines.

Imports of services jumped by 24% to a record $680 billion. Exports of services jumped by 16% to $924 billion.

Spending for international travel is part of the trade in services. When Americans travel overseas and spend their money overseas, it counts as imports of services. Conversely, it counts as exports of services when foreign tourists, foreign students, etc. spend their foreign-earned money in the US. Think of it in terms of money-flows: when tourist spend their money in the US, money flows from overseas to the US, as it does with other exports.

International travel has been thrown out of whack during the pandemic. By 2022, most of the travel restrictions were lifted or at least loosened, and travel in both directions has rebounded. We’ll get to the details in a moment.

The services surplus of $244 billion (green) was dwarfed by the trade deficit in goods, which worsened by 12%, to $1.19 trillion, by far the worst ever (red). We’ll get to the ugly details of goods in a moment.

Services exports by major category:

The top four categories account for 73% of services exports. Travel (#3) jumped by 91% year-over-year, as travel restrictions were lifted. This is spending by foreign travelers in the US, and includes travel for personal, health-related, and educational purposes; business travel; and for seasonal/short-term work.

The #4 category, Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property, accounts for software, movies, music, licensing agreements, etc.

In billion $ 2020 2021 2022 YoY % Total Services, exports 726 795 924 16% Other Business Services 195 217 244 12% Financial Services 151 172 166 -3% Travel, foreign travelers in the US 72 70 134 91% Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property 116 125 127 2% Transport 57 66 90 37% Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services 56 60 69 16% Government Goods and Services 22 23 30 28% Personal, Cultural, and Recreational Services 21 24 26 11% Insurance Services 20 23 21 -6% Maintenance and Repair Services 13 13 14 14%

Services imports by major category:

Travel as imports of services – Americans spending money overseas – doubled year-over-year and tripled from 2020 as travel restrictions were lifted and “revenge travel” set in.

In billion $ 2020 2021 2022 YoY % Total Services, imports 467 550 680 24% Transport 73 105 154 47% Other Business Services 113 130 138 7% Travel (Americans overseas) 34 57 113 99% Insurance Services 58 59 57 -4% Financial Services 45 50 54 8% Charges for the Use of Intellectual Property 48 43 52 20% Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services 40 43 47 10% Personal, Cultural, and Recreational Services 24 28 29 3% Government Goods and Services 25 25 25 1% Maintenance and Repair Services 6 8 8 6%

Trade deficit in goods blows out.

The trade deficit in goods worsened by 9% to a mind-bending record of $1.19 trillion.

Exports of goods jumped by $324 billion, or by 18%, to $2.09 trillion

Crude oil and petroleum products reign. Of the total exports of goods, $208 billion, or 10%, were crude oil (up 69% from a year ago) and petroleum products, such as gasoline (up 42%). Price increases were in part responsible for this huge surge.

Pharma products were #3, at $90 billion.

The largest agricultural category by value is soybeans (up 25% year-over-year), at $36 billion, in 18th place, accounting for 1.7% by value of US exports.

Here are the 54 largest categories with an export value of at least $10 billion. Have a good look. There’s some fascinating stuff in it:

Exports by category, in billion $ 2021 2022 % YoY 1 Crude oil 69 117 69% 2 Other petroleum products 64 91 42% 3 Pharmaceutical preparations 83 90 8% 4 Other industrial machinery 68 74 8% 5 Semiconductors 66 66 0% 6 Natural gas 40 63 57% 7 Fuel oil 32 60 88% 8 Passenger cars, new and used 54 57 5% 9 Other automotive parts and accessories 47 54 15% 10 Plastic materials 44 50 14% 11 Electric apparatus 43 49 14% 12 Civilian aircraft engines 38 45 19% 13 Medical equipment 40 43 8% 14 Other chemicals 39 42 7% 15 Nonmonetary gold 31 40 30% 16 Organic chemicals 34 40 17% 17 Natural gas liquids 31 38 22% 18 Soybeans 29 36 25% 19 Telecommunications equipment 33 35 6% 20 Other industrial supplies 30 32 9% 21 Cell phones and other household goods 30 32 5% 22 Computer accessories 29 32 8% 23 Civilian aircraft 24 29 20% 24 Measuring, testing, control instruments 24 28 15% 25 Industrial engines 23 27 15% 26 Meat, poultry, etc. 25 27 6% 27 Finished metal shapes 22 25 14% 28 Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles 21 24 14% 29 Gem diamonds 17 21 24% 30 Civilian aircraft parts 18 20 12% 31 Engines and engine parts 19 20 8% 32 Corn 20 20 0% 33 Precious metals, other 25 19 -25% 34 Computers 18 18 4% 35 Other foods 18 18 1% 36 Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides 10 15 55% 37 Newsprint 13 15 10% 38 Toiletries and cosmetics 13 14 8% 39 Laboratory testing instruments 13 14 3% 40 Generators, accessories 12 14 10% 41 Metallurgical grade coal 7 13 80% 42 Inorganic chemicals 11 13 22% 43 Materials handling equipment 12 13 9% 44 Animal feeds 11 12 14% 45 Toys, games, and sporting goods 11 12 13% 46 Excavating machinery 11 12 14% 47 Iron and steel mill products 10 12 21% 48 Jewelry 9 12 28% 49 Coal and fuels, other 7 12 59% 50 Artwork and other collectibles 9 11 27% 51 Pulpwood and woodpulp 10 11 13% 52 Photo, service industry machinery 9 10 14% 53 Steelmaking materials 10 10 -1% 54 Aluminum and alumina 8 10 22%

Imports of goods spiked by $425 billion, or by 15%, to $3.28 trillion. This caused some heartache when those global supply chains got tangled up, triggering all kinds of shortages, but the search of cheap labor and products rule the day.

Of the total imports of goods, crude oil was #1 by value at $198 billion, up 49% year-over-year thanks to the price increases. Pharma products were #2, at $190 billion. Passenger cars were #3.

Note the imports of tech equipment, categories #5 through #10.

Imports by Category, in billion $ 2021 2022 YoY 1 Crude oil 133 198 49% 2 Pharmaceutical preparations 171 190 11% 3 Passenger cars 143 162 13% 4 Other automotive parts and accessories 116 135 16% 5 Cell phones and other household goods 121 132 9% 6 Computers 100 103 3% 7 Electric apparatus 69 89 29% 8 Telecommunications equipment 66 79 19% 9 Semiconductors 70 78 12% 10 Computer accessories 70 78 12% 11 Other industrial machinery 66 76 16% 12 Other textile apparel and household goods 55 64 15% 13 Toys, games, and sporting goods 57 60 5% 14 Medical equipment 59 57 -4% 15 Cotton apparel and household goods 46 54 16% 16 Other petroleum products 40 53 31% 17 Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles 43 52 21% 18 Furniture, household goods, etc. 48 51 6% 19 Industrial supplies, other 43 49 14% 20 Finished metal shapes 35 48 38% 21 Household appliances 41 42 2% 22 Organic chemicals 34 39 14% 23 Generators, accessories 30 37 22% 24 Fuel oil 28 36 30% 25 Engines and engine parts 30 32 8% 26 Industrial engines 28 31 11% 27 Iron and steel mill products 26 30 14% 28 Fish and shellfish 28 30 6% 29 Photo, service industry machinery 27 30 8% 30 Other foods 23 27 17% 31 Fruits, frozen juices 24 27 15% 32 Materials handling equipment 22 27 21% 33 Plastic materials 24 27 10% 34 Measuring, testing, control instruments 23 25 11% 35 Footwear 20 25 28% 36 Bauxite and aluminum 18 24 35% 37 Other chemicals 19 24 24% 38 Gem diamonds 20 23 17% 39 Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides 16 22 38% 40 Other precious metals 29 22 -24% 41 Televisions and video equipment 25 21 -13% 42 Other consumer nondurables 19 21 16% 43 Civilian aircraft engines 17 21 25% 44 Excavating machinery 15 21 37% 45 Jewelry 21 20 -1% 46 Shingles, wallboard 17 19 11% 47 Vegetables 17 19 11% 48 Agricultural machinery, equipment 15 19 25% 49 Camping apparel and gear 14 19 37% 50 Bakery products 15 18 21% 51 Natural gas 10 18 71% 52 Automotive tires and tubes 14 17 21% 53 Toiletries and cosmetics 15 17 14% 54 Meat products 15 17 8% 55 Iron and steel, advanced 13 16 25%

The Goods Trade Deficit, by Country.

Below are the 15 countries with which the US has the largest goods trade deficits. The opaque nature of international trade, such as trans-shipments through third countries, trade invoicing via third countries, etc., produces special effects, such as Ireland, which actually doesn’t export much to the US, but in which many huge US companies have entities – often just mailbox entities – through which winds the paper trail of their imports for all kinds of reasons. Vietnam has become a major transshipment center for China’s exports to the US to dodge US tariffs.

Driver behind gigantic imports of goods: Corporate America.

We cannot blame those countries. The driver of those imports and the gigantic trade deficit is the search of cheap labor and cheap products by Corporate America. The motivation: boosting profit margins. And under the doctrine of globalization, US policies have encouraged rather than discouraged Corporate America to globalize production for over 30 years. So here we are.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







