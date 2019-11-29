But US “Energy Independence” is More Complicated

The US Becomes Net Exporter of Crude Oil & Petroleum Products for First Time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
US exports of crude oil and petroleum products – this includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, and many others – exceeded imports in September by 89,000 barrels a day, the EIA reported today, and so the US became a “net exporter” of crude oil and petroleum products for the first time on a monthly basis in the EIA’s data going back to 1973:
The US has exported petroleum products – gasoline, diesel, heating oil, naphtha, propane, etc. – for a long time. This is the business some refineries are in. They buy crude oil from wherever they can get it, including other countries, and sell refined product to customers in the US and other countries.
For example, California produces some crude oil and gets some crude oil by tanker from Alaska and some by oil train across the Rockies. But there is no oil pipeline across the Rockies. So refineries in California, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, also import some of their crude oil from other countries, refine it, and then sell gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products to other countries largely in Latin America.
Texas, the largest oil-producing state in the US, faces a still more complex landscape, with its enormous crude-oil production, its large refinery operations, pipelines connecting oil producers in the state to refineries in other states, and its import and export terminals, via which it both imports and exports various grades of crude oil and all kinds of petroleum products, depending on market conditions and other factors.
In other words, some of the crude oil that the US imports is then re-exported as value-added finished petroleum products, such as motor gasoline and diesel.
And so imports of crude oil exceed exports of crude oil, given that the US imports some of the crude oil for the purpose of re-exporting it as refined products. But this difference between imports and exports of crude oil has been plunging as well, to 3.4 million barrels per day in September:
Imports of crude oil and petroleum products from OPEC dropped to just 1.4 million barrels per day, the lowest in the data series going back to 1993, down 75% from 5.6 million barrels per day at the peak in 2008:
Saudi Arabia was in first place among OPEC countries, selling the US about 0.45 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products in September – down 73% from 2003. Ecuador was in second place among OPEC countries, selling the US about 0.16 million barrels per day. Imports from Saudi Arabia are now minuscule and nearly irrelevant in the US, given the surge in US production.
US production of crude oil and petroleum products has spiked from 6.8 million barrels per day in 2008 to 17.5 million barrels per day in September, largely due to the ramp-up in shale oil production. Shale wells can also produce large quantities of gases that are counted separately as gas. These production figures here are just crude oil and petroleum products:
But “energy independence” is more complicated.
The US market is tightly interwoven with global markets, in numerous aspects. For example, unless a pipeline appears out of nowhere across the Rockies, the West Coast will continue to import foreign crude oil. Hauling crude oil via oil train across the Rockies is risky and expensive, and while this is being done to some extent, the added transportation cost renders this oil a difficult business proposition; and the risks of oil trains have engendered a lot of resistance in populated areas that the oil trains have to go through.
Then there are the various grades of crude oil and various petroleum products that are being produced and refined in the US and around the world, and it makes economic sense to trade with other countries – importing some and exporting others – to balance out the supply and demand equation around the world. So the US remains dependent on the global market, at least in normal times.
But the US cannot be blackmailed anymore over oil.
If another oil embargo came along, the US would just shrug it off, and when the price of oil rises due to this embargo, US drillers would ramp up production and within months, the world would be awash in US oil. In other words, the US cannot be blackmailed anymore over oil – the way it used to. And the world knows it. And that’s a form of independence.
The glut and the costs of shale oil.
That surge in production in the US over the past 10 years – from 6.8 million barrels per day to 17.5 million barrels per day – added nearly 11 million barrels per day to the US market, and thereby to the global market. And this completely changed global pricing dynamics.
As a result of this production boom in the US, the price of crude oil started to collapse in mid-2014. Today, at $55 per barrel of WTI, it remains about half of where it had been before the oil bust in early 2014.
US shale oil drillers are among the high-cost producers. They need a high oil price in order to sustain their businesses. You’d think that the collapse in the price of oil would have curtailed production, and it did briefly in 2015 and 2016 – see the dip in the chart above – but then new money started to pour into the sector, in the hope that prices would rise again, and they did, only to re-collapse late last year. But shale oil drilling is not sustainable at these prices, and investors are losing their shirts.
In 2019 so far, at least 33 oil and gas drillers in the US have filed for bankruptcy. Since January 2015, over 200 have filed for bankruptcy. Others are now jostling for position at the bankruptcy filing counter. Investors who’ve jumped into this in 2016, thinking they’d picked the bottom, have grabbed falling knives, and their fingers have gotten sliced off, including those of fracking billionaires. Read… Fracking Blows Up Investors Again: Phase 2 of the Great American Shale Oil & Gas Bust
Even the phrase “energy independence” is problematic, because it focuses, often exclusively, on petroleum, ignoring other products, such as coal, electricity, natural gas, and niche products like uranium and now biomass. These are traded less than oil products, but should still be included when making any calculation about energy trade.
So they can’t OPEC us out anymore. Oil embargo erased from history. So what will be the new petrodollar or chinodollar recycling? I guess it’s USD debt standing alone.
“Energy Independence”, is not just a slogan from the past but a public policy reaction to the OPEC cartel raising world prices on a “necessity” in the 1970’s (by 400% in 1974 alone). Every western government, including the US, put restrictions on exports and actively managed internal energy development. I’ll bet the EIA’s 1973 stat gathering you mentioned was part of this policy move (i.e. panic) that created all kinds of government organizations, initiatives and rules around Energy and Oil in the 1970’s. Now, oil is returning to what is was before 1970, a base commodity business, where the long-term price curve is angled straight down. And despite this price dejectory, the same downward one miners and farmers are on, there will always be investors thinking they can make a buck or speculators who believe they will beat the odds.
The chart of “US Imports from OPEC” makes me smile looking at 2018.
Right off the freaking cliff.
The first time in two generation – OPEC can go crazy, bonkers for F themselves, and America wouldn’t even yawn.
US imports 6-7 million barrels of crude oil per day, most of it from Canada and Mexico, sez EIA.
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_impcus_a2_nus_epc0_im0_mbblpd_m.htm
Can the US be blackmailed by an overseas petro-state? Of course we are right this minute. Saudia, Russia, Brazil, even Mexico have the goods on our so-called ‘political leadership’, they don’t even have to threaten us any more. We’ve lost the will and common sense needed to gain control over our own destinies.
But we do have cars, so there’s that.
steve from virginia,
You just willfully ignored one side of the equation and then drew a conclusion. I explained this in the article.
In September the US imported 6.5 million barrels of crude oil per day AND it EXPORTED 2.9 million barrels of crude oil per day. The US imports crude oil from Mexico but it exports gasoline and diesel to Mexico. Gasoline and diesel don’t count as “crude oil,” they’re “petroleum products,” as I explained — hence the importance of “crude oil and petroleum products,” of which the US exported more than it imported. So have a look at the article.
“Energy Independence” is More Complicated
It’s further complicated by the fact that the fossil fuel industry gets five or six trillion a year in subsidies, plus the losses due to oil company bankruptcies because of heavy expenditures and policies of low prices, plus externalities like pollution and other environmental degradation, climate change, damage to public health, and the occasional earthquake, none of which ever seem to figure in any official calculations.
‘Energy independence’ evidently comes with truly spectacular costs, a great deal of which will never actually be covered.
$6 Trillion a year in subsidies to evil oil corporations?????
That is quite a conspiracy.
Hint: the entire proposed 2020 American budget is only $4.7 Trillion
Perhaps, but it sounded like a really strong argument, authoritative on an MSM level, not compounded felony level.
Don’t take my word for it:
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2019/05/02/Global-Fossil-Fuel-Subsidies-Remain-Large-An-Update-Based-on-Country-Level-Estimates-46509
You need to get out more.
Thanks for link.
Had quick read:
1. That’s figure for global subsidies
2. Authors tried to factor in Environmental and other externalities costs
3. It covers all types of fossil fuels (e.g. Coal)- not just oil
The largest subsidizers in 2015 were China ($1.4 trillion), United States ($649 billion), Russia ($551 billion), European Union ($289 billion), and India ($209 billion).
I think this is something to gently feel good about, at least for a moment… am I wrong?
Aboliotic oil is more than a theory Fossil fuels is a misnomer.Oil is not dinosaur juice or plankton.
Hydrocarbons aka mineral oil are gotten from deep earth processes that actually bubble to the surface
“Abiotic oil” is a real thing.
I’d love to learn more about this and would like to back-test the implications.
So is your point frackers are close to making money, as opposed to rapidly going bankrupt?
It’s easy enough to learn. Just disregard the first link from nasa.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=russian+ukrainian+theory+of+abiotic+oil+genesis&t=fpas&ia=web
Hard to ignore the evidence with an open mind .
I guess the point is fracking is expensive. So energy independence is just deciding whether we fund the frackers or import from Saudi Arabia and tell them to buy our bonds. Choices.
Saudi Arabia wins hands down, we hate ourselves that much (red/blue divide).
well lets all pray then that the price of oil remains “buoyant” . but you first.
The US refineries are configured to process heavier crude than West Texas light. Some refinery conversions are occurring.
The Canadian dollar was weakened by falling oil prices. Processing tar sands is not cheap.
Some called oil companies evil, but reaped the benefits of internal combustion engines, nor could they collect enough people to boycott the use of these products including gasoline, jet fuel and ethane feedstock for plastics and other polymers.
The German wind power market is saturated. They are still mining coal. Natural gas produced by oil companies is less carbon intensive.
“the US cannot be blackmailed anymore over oil – the way it used to. And the world knows it. And that’s a form of independence.”
And thus, the $US is absolutely headed for the dumpster (I keep reading this, repeated over and over for decades, seems like trolls have infiltrated the internet and MSM).
And all this time I was lead to believe the Fed was converting “printed out of thin air” money into something real, like oil!
The Fed prints money just to mess with you, mostly to make the owners richer by making you poorer. It’s sortof what they’re for.
