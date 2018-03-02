Momentous Shift in US Natural Gas, with Global Consequences

And this is just the beginning.
The year 2017 was when the US became a net exporter of natural gas for the first year in history. The production of natural gas has been surging since 2007, when fracking turned into a boom, whittling away at the need for importing natural gas via pipeline from Canada and via LNG from the global markets. Last year, according to the EIA’s just released data, the US exported 129 billion cubic feet (Bcf) more natural gas than it imported. And this is just the beginning:
Exports to Mexico via pipeline have been rising for years as more pipelines have entered service and as Mexican power generators have switched from burning oil to burning cheap US natural gas (the US imports no natural gas from Mexico).
In 2017, natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico surged 12% year-over-year to 1,543 Bcf. But in 2016, a new trend became visible: US natural gas exports via LNG tanker to Mexico (marked in red in the chart below), which rose from negligible in prior years to 28 Bcf in 2016 and to 141 Bcf in 2017. Total exports to Mexico jumped 20% year-over year in 2017, to 1,684 Bcf:
The US has a bilateral natural-gas trading relationship with Canada, both importing and exporting. Exports to Canada have surged from almost nothing in the late 1990s to a peak of 2,145 Bcf in 2016 but fell 5% in 2017 to 2,043 Bcf.
Imports from Canada, while they rose over the past two years, remain in the range established over the past two decades. But due to the surge in exports to Canada, net imports (imports minus exports) have plunged 43% from a peak of 3,600 billion cubic feet in 1999 to 2,042 Bcf:
The LNG export terminals that have gone into service in 2016 and 2017 – they convert natural gas into liquefied natural gas – opened up the rest of the world to US natural gas. So for example, US LNG exports to China have surged from nothing two years ago to 103 Bcf in 2017. This chart shows monthly LNG exports to China:
What to do with all this natural gas?
US natural gas production has been surging since the fracking boom took off in 2007. The chart below shows the monthly (not annual) production in billion cubic feet. Note the impact of the oil-and-gas bust in 2015 and 2016, when some natural gas drillers filed for bankruptcy. But since then, Wall Street opened its wallet again, and new money has flowed into the sector and production has spiked, not only from wells primarily producing natural gas but also from the renewed oil boom as many oil wells also produce natural gas — this used to be flared, but the installation of processing equipment and pipelines allows it to reach the market:
LNG exports began in earnest in early 2016 when the first liquefaction unit (“Train 1”) of Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, entered commercial service. Trains 2 and 3 followed. Train 4 is expected to enter service soon. Train 5 is under construction. Train 6 is in the planning and financing stage. All six trains combined will have a capacity of 4.2 Bcf per day.
In addition, there are five other LNG export terminals under construction, with a combined capacity of 7.5 Bcf/d, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This would raise total LNG export capacity to nearly 12 Bcf/d over the next few years and make the US the third largest LNG exporter behind Australia and Qatar.
The LNG export trade in the US is powered by the huge price differential between natural gas in the US — where a “glut” has crushed prices since 2009 — and what large LNG importers such as Japan and Korea are paying in the global LNG markets.
Natural gas trades in the US for $2.70 per million Btu (mmBtu) at the moment. In other parts of the world, LNG fetches are massive premium. For example Japan acquired LNG in January for an average price of $11.00/mmBtu, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. And this is down from the range of $16-$17/mmBtu in 2013 and 2014.
Granted, liquefying natural gas and shipping it by tanker from Louisiana to Japan comes with costs, but the price differential is still alluring for US LNG exporters who’re praying that the collapsed price of natural gas in the US remains collapsed forever – even if it bankrupts producers and eats up tens of billions of Wall Street equity and debt investments on an annual basis.
And what will US natural gas producers do when this cheap money they’re drilling into the ground is no longer available as the Fed has set out to tighten financial conditions? Because the Fed is tightening precisely to turn off the cheap money spigot. Read… Fed’s QE Unwind Marches Forward Relentlessly
I wonder what the true cost of producing this gas will be….. at the end of the day.
A lot higher than the current price.
I’ve been thinking about this lately, how last time commodities saw this huge spike (which most trend with energy prices since energy is one of the most fundamental input costs) through 08 but this time commodities are so low. A common argument is that during boom times commodities are driven up by demand but the resultant rise in input costs all around is a part of what contributes to the turning over of the business cycle. When commodities subsequently crash during recession the low prices then help the economy to recover as it starts all over.
This time it seems the extraordinarily cheap rates and apparent economic lunacy that’s taken over has presumably caused many companies (mostly referring to the energy sector in this context) to delude themselves and investors into thinking they are profiting when they are in fact losing money on a cash flow basis in a number of cases. Commodities have now oddly dropped to relative lows during the high point of the business cycle merely because of obscenely easy credit conditions that allow them to furtively produce at a loss and the future be damned. All this makes me wonder when the next recession hits with all the chaos that will bring, could we possibly observe the odd and seemingly paradoxical phenomenon of rising commodity prices?
Why is the country so eager to export that which we could use ourselves, rather than importing it? Why not keep it in the ground until we do?
Seems the product actually belongs to the people of the nation, no?
(I can understand trades where the geography makes it a good deal for both sides)
The country is not exporting the gas, private parties are exporting the gas that they rightfully own and control.
If I invest my hard earned money in land that holds natural gas and spend more money to extract it should be my right to sell it to the highest bidder – the government should not tell me who I can sell my product to. That is how free markets are supposed to work.
The same applies to steel. I know we now have a command economy and no longer operate under a free market system but allow me my dreams. Dreaming is free (credit goes to Debbie Harry)
None of these people are investing their hard earned money–they are investing money hypothecated into existence by the Fed and burning through it at an astonishing rate, literally losing money on what they produce so long as the Fed spigot is turned on like a fire hose.
People of the nation? Hahahahaha good one
We sure haven’t felt the glut of natural gas delivered by the monopoly Atmos in Texas. The prices have surged to to alarming levels. Meanwhile my electric bill (which is mainly generated by natural gas power plants) has dropped tremendously. What gives?
Well at least it helps reduce the trade deficit by a tiny amount (if only by a sliver).
If only you guys would cut your petroleum consumption by 40% we would no longer have an energy trade deficit. This could easily be achieved by driving smaller, fuel efficient vehicles and driving less. I know, I know you guys won’t do it because you like wasting fuel – but allow me my dreams. Dreaming is free (credit goes to Debbie Harry).
I spent almost $10 on fuel for the old Dodge Caravan last year so even I’m guilty of contributing $4 to the energy trade deficit in 2017 – makes me a hypocrite I guess.
My math is bad whats the weak dollar do for all this and particularly NG prices? Some of the gas going to Mexico is probably for US built power plants. Should America have an energy policy, it would be to provide some economic benefit to Japan,and some geopolitical security to Europe, and make the US energy independent. I expect prices will rise when cheap money dries up, how far who can say? Right now on a BTU basis NG is half as expensive as gasoline. Of course you can use NG to make electricity and charge your car, or just put the NG in your car. Trump promotes coal, why is he allowing China to import LNG? Does he suddenly believe in global warming (and gun control) Maybe he should reverse tariff those exports.
The US is once again an energy superpower, with combined production of oil/gas surpassing Saudi and Russia. Exporting to EU is of vital strategic importance, as it keeps the pressure on Russia. All of this in spite of Trumpism (as the export terminals began construction during Obama’s era).
@Nicko2: Not really. It has been estimated that up to half the fracking oil is shipped to Europe because it is a low grade oil and Europe uses the oil as a distillate. Many of the US refineries can’t refine the low grade oil. As a result we still have to use imported oil to make up the demand difference.
Generally speaking, the blessing of abundant natural gas in the U.S. is not shared very much by the the average citizen.
Case in point; The West Virginia legislature just killed a bill in committee which would have imposed a severance tax on gas extracted and, for the most part, exported. It also recently massively increased vehicle licensing and titling taxes.
These two tax policy decisions, taken together, mean West Virginia will remain, to some extent, like a third world country of the last century: Her raw materials exported for the use of just about everyone else in the U.S. and the world, while regressive taxation of it’s citizens pays for domestic governmental services.
Seems the U.K. is having the opposite problem:
“UK running short of gas as National Grid issues deficit warning”
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-set-run-short-gas-12107673
A “solution” would be to cut down on gas imports but that would still lead to a loss anyway.
Honesty the current situation were the US both imports and exports gas is insane. If there is enough local production, why import? If there is deficit, why export?
But Green, from dollars, is good and any regulation to control how and who to sell gas is communism, right?
Any country that has no local gas production must think Americans are crazy by the way they are dealing with gas.