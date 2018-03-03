The Oligopolization of Food Supply Hits a Snag

Three companies to control 60% of world’s seed and pesticide markets.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
German drug and agrichemicals giant Bayer has suffered a setback in its efforts to acquire the world’s biggest seed company, Monsanto. Bayer had reckoned on winning regulatory approval for its $63.5 billion takeover bid at the beginning of this year, but this week the company cautioned that it could take longer than expected to receive final clearance from EU regulators.
The corporate marriage between Bayer and Monsanto has already received the blessing of more than half the 30 antitrust authorities that need to sign off on the acquisition, including those in the US and Brazil. If given the go-ahead by the European Commission, this mega-merger would create the world’s largest supplier of seeds and farm chemicals.
Bayer’s interest in Monsanto is reflective of a trend that began decades ago but picked up speed in 2015: the increasing concentration of power and control over the global food chain. US giants Dow and DuPont were the first to tie the knot. Their merger, completed in 2017, resulted in a combined seed-and-pesticide unit that, in terms of annual sales, is roughly the size of its biggest current rival, Monsanto.
In the last two years, Chinese chemical giant ChemChina has bought up Swiss pesticide-and-seed player Syngenta; and fertilizer giants Agrium and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan have merged into a new mega-player called Nutrien.
This gathering process of oligopolization is happening at virtually all levels of the global food industry, including on the buy side — companies that purchase farmers’ crops and process them into livestock feed, food ingredients, and biofuel, as well as serve as the intermediary in grain export markets. But it’s the concentration of power and ownership in the global seed industry that should be the biggest cause of concern, since seeds are the primary link of the global food chain.
In 2016, just six American and European companies – Monsanto, Dupont, Syngenta, Dow, Bayer, and BASF – controlled 100% of the genetically modified seeds planted around the world. Those six are now five. If Bayer’s bid for Monsanto is successful, they will become four.
This trend has massive implications for both the choice and price of the food people consume. Seeds, which for millennia have been a common good to be shared out and improved among small communities of farmers, are increasingly becoming the preserve of a tiny handful of companies. As Mother Jones reports, by reducing the number of players in these markets, the mergers dilute the competition for farmers’ business, handing price leverage to the remaining players:
If Bayer-Monsanto goes through,… three companies will control around 60 percent of the globe’s seed and pesticide markets. A 2016 study by Texas A&M researchers found that a successful Monsanto-Bayer merger would increase seed prices for US farmers by around 2 percent for corn and soybean seeds and by 20 percent for cotton seeds.
The tie-up still faces a number of obstacles. Bayer would need to raise a large amount of debt and/or equity financing in order to acquire Monsanto. Last week the German drugs maker reported lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings after group profits were hit by pesticide pricing pressures in Brazil. The firm’s shares dropped 3.4% on the news, hitting their lowest point in almost 15 months.
The merger also poses a reputational risk for Bayer. Monsanto remains the world’s most despised company and as such could be more of a curse than a blessing. Monsanto is also weighed down by debt of its own, which it raised to fund its $10 billion share buyback program to prop up its own shares.
There’s also growing public opposition to the deal across Europe. Results from a YouGuv survey conducted in Germany, France, Spain, Denmark and the UK reveal that the merger gives 47% of EU citizens “serious” or “very serious” cause for concern, while just 11% think the merger offers any potential. The respondents worried that that the merger would negatively impact the environment, the amount of chemical substances used in farming to control pests and weeds, and farmers’ choices of what crops they would be able to farm.
Over one million Europeans have so far signed petitions calling on the European Commission to block it, and have been joined by more than 200 civil society organisations, from farm workers to international development groups. WeMove.eu, which organized the petition, calls it the “merger from hell.”
The Competition Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the matter before the end of June. Considering that Europe’s immensely powerful biotech lobby has infiltrated just about every relevant regulatory and policy body in Brussels, the chances of the Commission derailing a deal of this size and strategic importance are slim.
Brussels gave its seal of approval to the Dow-Dupont and ChemChina-Syngenta tie-ups in 2017 with barely a blink of the eye. In November 2017 a wafer-thin majority of EU governments voted to extend the European license for glyphosate, despite fierce public opposition to the continued use of the highly controversial chemical.
The deciding vote was cast by Germany’s caretaker government. As Le Monde noted wryly at the time, it’s often forgotten that Germany, famed for its anti-nuclear activism and passionate environmentalism, is also, “a paradise for pesticides manufacturers.” Given the amount of money — and power — at stake, regulators will likely not get in the way of the biggest pesticide manufacturer buying the world’s biggest seed manufacturer, to create the world’s biggest agricultural company with enormous amounts of control over the global food supply. By Don Quijones.
We never seem to learn, even with the example of what happened with the oil company consolidation. Where is the FTC? ;-(
Gutted under Regan, blindfolded, stood up and shot by Trump.
Food Will Be Scarce
For thousands of years, the world human population has been 1.5 – 2 billion people. Then 200 years ago came the industrial revolution and the advent of the internal combustion engine. Powered by coal and steam at first, then by petroleum.
This enabled the farmer to feed many more people and the worlds human population has exploded to 8 billion souls in just the past 200 years.
The earth by 2050 will be home to as many as 10 billion people. The planet must produce more food in the next four decades, than all farmers in history have harvested over the past 8,000 years.
To prevent large scale and wide spread starvation, agricultural intensification must include increasing yields while decreasing the amount of land, water, and energy used to grow food.
I don’t hold out much hope, considering the human propensity to selfishly think only locally and for themselves.
I don’t think humanity will reach 10 billion, and if it does, it won’t be for very long … too many possible ‘interventions’ that could nock things down a bit, be it climate induced, war (conventional and/or nuclear), biologic (either by nature’s hand or mankind’s .. or again, both !) Throw in the continued destruction of eco-systems/habitat, caused by the outright elimination thereof, or through the indiscriminate use/abuse of chemical agents/wastes, then there is no reason, for me anyway, to think exponential human pop. numbers can rise much higher, unless ‘we’ can get Elon and Co. to tera-form Mars, or collonize Europa .. and in a hurry .. !! Na gonna happen … so down we spiral, into the ditch of history …. with, of course, the additional help of the Giants of Corpulent Ag to give us a less than gental push !!!
Who keeps buying Monsanto seeds? And why?
Grow your own food whenever possible is my advice Boycott their poison food
My wife is at “Seedy Saturday” today. It happens once per year where several hundred people get together and trade their excess seeds. Getting away from these squid conglomerates is a motivating force.
We grow almost all of our vegetables except for some fresh but poor stuff we purchase at a local grocery store Dec-March. Our own green houses are just starting to sprout salad greens and we’re +50 deg north. Most of our protein is wild fish and our own eggs.
Screw Monsanto. There is a reserved place in hell for them.
In a gloabalist world where Chinese companies aren’t constrained by anything, how can we say this is a bad deal? The reason we have a Eurozone is to create an economic block to compete with China and the USA..
The fact is, Monsanto is a lot more than a seed company. My daughters division, Climate Control, does everything from soil testing to economics.
We went through this with oil. We went after “big oil”. Today, Exxon is the 5th biggest conpany and frankly, isn’t even a serious player against Perto China and CNOOC.
This fantasy that we can have global free trade and 10 million small businesses is about as realistic as the Epcot center.
You either get rid of the China trade or let the deal go through.
Patently unfair.
Yes, this is a point I have been investigating for some time. I think in more complex (technical?) businesses: Agribiz, Petrochem, Pharma, Electronics, (others/autos?, materials processing/refining- steel, Al, mining), there are enormous economies of scale and international trading required to compete. So, these tend to get to the oligopoly (monopoly) end of things.
Other items, like retail distribution, maybe not.
It’s an interesting economics issue.
When are they basically monopolies? utilities? quasi-government?…this needs to be understood in order to get the rules of the road right.
Knowing the academics and government economists, they’ll get it wrong.
$ad that all the hoopla over the nra doesn t extend to Big Ag, PhArma, big Finance / TBTF and TBTJ mega-banks..Cable / Internet access co’s, Health Insur providers,,,the list is long….it s funny to still meet people who think their govt, or one of the political parties is going to look out for their interests…kinda like having a conversation with a kid who believes in $anta Claus.
Wait until Bernie gets done with selling you socialism.
It’s a mistake to allow this kind of consolidation. It destroys competition, which is what makes capitalism work in the first place. The world seems to be marching toward oligopoly and oligarchy.
It’s not just consumers but also employees who suffer in these situations. Feel underpaid and underappreciated? So what. There’s nowhere to go and possibly they won’t hire you because they’ve secretly agreed with your bosses not to poach.
I know first hand about the Sith Lord Monsanto. I had a 600 acre farm in south Texas. Monsanto is the enemy of small farmers. Just try to grow your own seed corn. They force you to buy sterile seeds only from them. That’s just one complaint about our commercial ag overlords
Look up the terminator seed (god help us if that got out )or how if a farmer growing their crop from Monsanto seeds happen to pollinate your field half a mile away. You get sued by Monsanto for patent infringement
The only thing these corps like to grow is their bottom line
Don’t forget about the neonicotinoids an insecticide resembling nicotine that Monsanto uses to coat their seeds. The plants absorb the neonicotinoids and they are present in pollen and nectar making them toxic to bees. This has caused the bee populations to decline.
Years from now, when Monsanto is finally sued out of existence, it’ll be cold comfort if the bees are already dead. The fact that these pesticides have not been banned is an embarrassing victory of money over science.
What’s the word for ignorance cultivated by cupidity? There should be a word for it.
Your local Lowes sells probably 100 pallets of Roundup a year to suburban homeowners. If it’s so bad, where are all the dead bodies?
The suburbs are literally soaked in chemicals. weed killers, bug killers, mouse killers. Where are all the dead dogs?
America is turning into a nation of 9 year olds who are afraid of their own shadows. Grown men and women take vacations to Disney. They dress their pets up in doll clothes and talk to them like they’re babies. The top 10 grossing movies last year were effectively cartoons.
I think I;m going to market a grown up pacifier. People can use it when their imported plastic girlfriends turn them down for sex.
Simple solution is buy Organic or if not then Non-GMO at least. even if eat Organic the spray on a neighboring GMO farm can hit the Organic farm. And glyphosate is in the water cycle too.
What you eat and how much you eat helps determine your health issues. It is not only your genes (DNA). I think eating three meals a day is more about food profits than health and body maintenance, especially since there are an abundance of diet books.
Where are the “organic police” to insure the claims made are true? I have yet to see some ongoing media blitz on this topic, but maybe they are too busy with other important topics. Will chickens grown inside and without exercise produce healthy food?
The scientific food supply is geared more toward longer shelf life than health of the body. We have as many protein and power bars now as cereals. All to eat on the go or to provide that needed energy boost. Where are the phyto compounds in these foods?
We must move towards eating the most natural foods we can and keep our Gastro-Intestinal tract as healthy as possible. Read all you can about your GI tract because if your are not breaking down and absorbing the nutrients from food, it will not matter what goes past that tongue. Be careful of those educating you and trying to sell you a product at the same time. Conflict of interest?
And finally remember the body changes slowly over time. That is why chronic diseases take time to develope. It is only drugs which make you think the body changes faster. But also remember those drugs are organic compounds, so it should make you wonder about eating “organic”.