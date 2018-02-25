“It’s Not only Carillion that’s Built on Sand, it’s our Whole System of Corporate Accountability”

The construction & services giant collapsed even as KPMG signed off on its financial statements; now they deny any responsibility.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
The Big Four accountancy firms — PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Deloitte — reported combined annual revenues of $134 billion in 2017. In the global audit arena, they are virtually unassailable. In the US, the Big Four audit 497 of the S&P 500 companies. In the UK, they audit 99 of the FTSE 100 companies. In Spain there’s not a single firm listed on the IBEX 35 whose accounts are not audited by one of the Big Four.
But what are the Big Four firms actually good for?
Given the oligopolistic structure of the global audit industry as well as the potential conflicts of interest that can arise between the auditors’ myriad roles, this is a vital question — and one that is finally being asked by British lawmakers following the epic crash-and-burn of the services and construction giant Carillion.
In recent years, the external and internal auditors of Carillion, KPMG and Deloitte, pocketed a combined £40 million for their services. Yet they abjectly failed to discover, and warn investors of, the company’s precarious condition that caused it to collapse in spectacular fashion in January. Many other market players, including major investors, pension covenant assessors, and hedge funds shorting Carillion stocks on the markets — some with access to the accounts, others without — saw warning signs long before its demise. So, why didn’t the auditors make sure that the company discloses those problem to investors?
Carillion’s external auditor, Dutch-seated KPMG, signed off on its accounts without fail to the very bitter end, even though it was clear that Carillion had wafer-thin profit margins and was dangerously overloaded with debt, including some £2.6 billion worth of pension liabilities, and that between 2012 and 2016 it ran up debts and sold assets just to continue paying out dividends to shareholders.
Yet, in Carillion’s last ever annual report, KPMG approved Carillion’s viability statement, certifying it as strong enough to survive for “at least three more years.” It didn’t even last three months.
Even now, the auditor refuses to acknowledge any responsibility. “Clearly with what happened, things are very sad,” said Peter Meehan, the KPMG audit partner who handled the firm, in response to grilling by the UK’s Work and Pensions Select Committees last week. “I have pondered long and hard over this. I think me and my team all did the best we could and I stand by the decision we gave on the 31 December 16 accounts.”
This version of events clashes wildly with another provided last week by a former Carillion executive who claims that big financial problems were readily apparent by mid-2016. But instead of coming clean, the firm’s management, seemingly with the help of its auditors, chose to “placate the City” by failing to disclose the problems. “Anyone in the business knew there were major problems, even middle managers,” the former Carillion executive told The Guardian.
If middle managers knew, then it’s safe to assume that the auditors did too, but the chances of them being held to account are thin. The problem, according to Prem Sikka, a professor of accounting, is that the Big Four, the self-anointed guardians of fiduciary responsibility and probity at the world’s biggest companies and banks, “owe a ‘duty of care’ to the company and not to any individual employee, creditor, pension scheme member, saver or shareholder”:
[R]ather than serving the public interest, they prioritize the interests of their own members. Despite corporate scandals involving all of the Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG), none has been broken up, and hardly any firms are shut down or barred from securing new business.
It wasn’t just the auditors that were asleep at the wheel; so, too, was The Pensions Regulator (TPR), which sat idly by as Carillion steadfastly refused to pour enough funds into its 13 final salary pension plans. Documents published by the committee show the plans’ trustees requested TPR to intervene in 2010 and again in 2013, having repeatedly failed to secure the level of contributions they believed were necessary, or to agree a deficit recovery plan, but to no avail.
The trustees also suspected that Carillion’s finance director at the time, Richard Adam, viewed the pension payments as a “waste of money,” as minutes from a meeting between trustees and the regulator in 2013 show. Directors much preferred to pay out “mega dividends” to shareholders, said Frank Field, a veteran Labour MP and head of the the Work and Pensions Select Committees. “They were shoveling money out to themselves, they were shoveling it to shareholders, why didn’t you [the pension regulators] get them to shovel it to pensioners?” he asked.
In a classic example of closing the barn door after the horse has bolted, TPR launched an “anti-avoidance” inquiry three days after Carillion went bust — or as Field put it: “started its arduous process of chasing money down from Carillion a few days after it was formally announced there was no money left.”
Although the UK’s pensions “lifeboat” – the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) – is supposed to be financially strong enough to absorb Carillion’s pension plans “with relative ease,” pension payouts are still likely to be cut by up to 15% due to the company’s failure. As financial regulators and auditors continue to fail spectacularly at their jobs, corporate collapses like Carillion are likely to occur with increasing frequency, Frank Field eloquently warned:
“We imagined that regulators regulate, and auditors audit. I suppose the employees, suppliers and pensioners of Carillion, and the public, did likewise. We were told this morning, however, that these highly paid individuals are mere spectators – commentators at best, certainly not referees — at the mercy of reckless and self-interested directors.
“I fear it is not only Carillion that is built on sand: it is our whole system of corporate accountability.”
This has dark implications for all stakeholders: In the absence of corporate accountability and the massive expansion of leverage and balance-sheet trickery, Enron-like collapses and scandals are likely to become a more and more common feature of the economic landscape. Unlike with Enron, however, no one goes to jail anymore and none of the Big Four auditors, which are now deemed too-big-to replace, pay more than a token price for their failings and digressions. By Don Quijones.
What happens if cases like this prove to be the rule rather than the exception? Read… On Closer Inspection, Debt of Bankrupt Spanish Construction Firm Grows Four-Fold
Parallels with sears. Nortel etc etc and division of loyalty.
These large corporate entities operate like city states and are laws unto themselves.
Amazing news! So the corrupt selfdealing of modern capitalism ensures its immanent collapse. The only safe way to preserve your wealth is to hold physical cash or gold. Gold is best because its value will soar.
I wish you were right about gold but it has proven to be a laggard in the last 6 years Silver too but I still believe the metals day to shine will come But when?
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is only the tip of the iceberg. Lots are built on sand at this point.
We are in the Age Of Fakes. We can’t trust news, can’t trust analysts, can’t trust financial reports, can’t trust credit rating agencies, can’t trust auditors, and we can’t trust governments.
It will not end well but it will likely take decades for the masses to wake up.
LOL. It’s not just corporate responsibility. It’s the whole Western way of life and thinking.
Here’s the Western way of thinking: burn down the forests to save the trees.
And you wonder why SHTF.
Is there a word that means rule by narcissists and sociopaths?
Funny enough the fantasy they were living into could have lasted a few years more if cheap credit was still a thing. Just how many other companies have been living by lies, cheating and borrowing money to keep going on? More than we are comfortable with. Greece “creative accounting” that lead to the Crisis wasn’t something that came out the blue, they just did the same thing some big companies were doing.
By the end of this year I have no clue how many more companies will have been caught doing this.
But make no mistake, these few that have been caught so far won’t be the last ones.
Heck ten years from now there will probably be a book or movie about something like this.
“Green is good.” indeed.
Oops…looks like GE is restating prior years earnings.
http://money.cnn.com/2018/02/25/news/companies/general-electric-restate-earnings/index.html
Explain this “earnings” thing to me. Some sort of euphemism? A avant-garde noir comedic vehicle, maybe?
See my article on this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/02/26/after-its-10-billion-loss-in-q4-ge-restates-earnings-for-2017-and-2016/
:-]
In my experience, if KPMG is involved you’d better run, not walk.
Brought back a memory for me….(this article). I was at work one day and my boss was going on about his new buddy and investment partner. When he mentioned the Partner’s name I advised him to maybe do a little more homework as my friends in the construction business were pretty much telling me this guys huge development project was a disastor. As well, a local CGA looked after the accounts of a few local contractors who were getting the shaft from this guy, and my best friend (and neighbour) used this same CGA for his business accounts thus passing on the information to me over a beer one night. Of course the local paper was touting the development every week as were local RE firms. It was literally front page news with lots of photo-ops, shovel turnings by the mayor, that kind of thing.
My Boss told me I was crazy and that I should not be saying things like that; that I could get into serious trouble. He was offended and angry with me. I just shrugged and said, “That’s what I heard”. I again advised him to keep his distance, but hey…I was just the employee so what could I possibly know?
6 months later there were fraud charges and the big development went kaputski. (My boss never mentioned the incident, even though it was a local scandal).
This guy had an accountant. He also had investors and political support. He had a PR surge and his wife ran the RE sales through her RE company. It was a pretty big local deal run by Jesus, himself.
There is a really good Netflix series right now called, ‘Dirty Money”. It is gripping!! #1 was about the VW diesel scam. #2 was about Payday loans and Scott Tucker going to jail. Tonight we watched about Valeant. I think #5 is called Trumpworld (just a little teaser). I highly recommend it.
Anyway, these mega companies are all audited and report out. Many are crooked. In the series there are investigations and lawsuits. People become outraged and start digging like my Jack Russell pup, Molly. They don’t give up and shake them ’till they fall apart. As said, this series is really really interesting and informative.
The optimists will assure you there’s bound to be a diamond in these dunghills somewhere, but I’m persuaded that this is just a bizarre and untenable religious belief.
Art critics assigned to evaluating human civilization spend an inordinate amount of time with their faces buried in their hands, shaking their heads and worrying about their ulcers.
“So, why didn’t the auditors make sure that the company discloses those problem to investors?”
Simple answer, they would not be auditors to the company.
Similar fraud is the rating agencies. Look at how they rated the dog s$#% in chocolate wrapper as AAA prior to 2007.
While doing fraud is the business model for corporate, ignoring (or not uncovering) the fraud is the business model of auditors and rating agencies.
Ever heard of birds of the same feather flocking together…
Looks like honesty and transparency has no place in business or government today!
Corporate and Accountability should never be in the same sentence or near each other….ever LOL