Fed’s QE Unwind Marches Forward Relentlessly

During the sell-off, it ignored the whiners on Wall Street.
The fifth month of the QE-Unwind came to a completion with the release this afternoon of the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ending February 28. The QE-Unwind is progressing like clockwork. Even during the sell-off in early February, the QE-Unwind never missed a beat.
During QE, the Fed acquired Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. During the QE-Unwind, the Fed is shedding those securities. According to its plan, announced last September, the Fed would reduce its holdings of Treasuries and MBS by no more than:
- $10 billion a month in Q3 2017.
- $20 billion a month in Q1 2018
- $30 billion a month in Q2 2018
- $40 billion a month in Q3 2018
- $50 billion a month in Q4 2018 and continue at this pace.
This would shrink the balance of Treasuries and MBS by up to $420 billion in 2018, by up to an additional $600 billion in 2019 and every year going forward until the Fed decides that the balance sheet has been “normalized” enough — or until something big breaks.
For February, the plan called for shedding up to $20 billion in securities: $12 billion in Treasuries and $8 billion in MBS.
The easy part first: Treasury Securities
On its January 31 balance sheet, the Fed had $2,436 billion of Treasuries; on today’s balance sheet, $2,424 billion: a $12 billion drop for February. On target! In total, since the beginning of the QE Unwind, the balance of Treasuries has dropped by $42 billion, to hit the lowest level since August 6, 2014:
In the chart above, the stair-step down movement is a result of the mechanics with which the Fed sheds securities. It does not sell Treauries but allows them to “roll off” when they mature: mid-month and at the end of the month. On February 15, $16.6 billion in Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet matured; on February 28, $32.1 billion matured.
In total, $48.7 billion in Treasuries matured. The Fed replaced $36.7 billion of them with new Treasuries via the special arrangement it has with the Treasury Department. This cuts out the middlemen on Wall Street. So these $36.7 billion in securities were “rolled over.”
But the Fed did not replace the remaining $12 billion of Treasuries that matured. Instead, the Treasury Department redeemed them at face value (paid the Fed for them). In the jargon, these securities were allowed to “roll off.” The blue arrow in the chart above shows this February move.
MBS are a jagged animal.
For February, the plan calls for allowing $8 billion in MBS to roll off. So how did it go?
Residential MBS differ from regular bonds. The MBS holder receives principal payments continuously as the underlying mortgages are paid down or paid off, and the principal shrinks until the maturity date, when the remainder is paid off. To keep the MBS balance steady, the New York Fed’s Open Market Operations (OMO) continually buys MBS. Settlement occurs two to three months later.
This timing difference causes large weekly fluctuations in MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet. It also delays the day when MBS that have been allowed to “roll off” actually disappear from the balance sheet [I explained this in greater detail a month ago here].
As a result, to determine if the QE Unwind is taking place with MBS, we’re looking for lower highs and lower lows on a very jagged line. Also today’s movements reflect MBS that rolled off two to three months ago, so November and December, when about $4 billion in MBS were supposed to roll off per month.
The chart below shows that jagged line. Note the lower highs and lower lows over the past few months. Given the delay of two to three months, the first roll-offs would have shown up in early December at the earliest. At the low in early November, the Fed held $1,770.1 billion in MBS. On today’s balance sheet, also the low point in the chart, the Fed shows $1,759.9 billion. From low to low, the balance dropped by $10.2 billion, reflecting trades in November and December:
And the overall balance sheet?
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet dropped from $4,460 billion at the outset of the QE Unwind in early October to $4,393 billion on today’s balance sheet, the lowest since July 9, 2014. A $67-billion drop:
The balance sheet shows the effects not only of QE but also of the Fed’s other roles that impact its assets and liabilities. The most significant among these roles is that the Fed is also the official bank of the US government. And the Treasury Department’s huge and volatile cash balances are kept on deposit at the Fed. The Fed also holds “Foreign Official Deposits” by other central banks and government entities. But these activities have nothing to do with QE or the QE-Unwind.
There have been suggestions that the Fed “backed off” or “reversed” the QE-Unwind during the recent sell-off to prop up the markets. This was deducted from a single bounce in the overall balance sheet in week ending February 14. But this bounce was just part of the typical ups and downs and perfectly within range.
I have to disappoint these folks: based on what has happened in February with the Fed’s Treasury securities and MBS – the only two accounts that matter for the QE Unwind: The Fed didn’t miss a beat. The QE-Unwind proceeded as planned throughout the sell-off. And I expect this to continue.
This Fed isn’t going to try to bail out every whiner on Wall Street. It has been clear about that. It won’t take Wall-Street whining seriously until credit starts freezing up – and the credit markets are far away from that.
The housing market shudders. Could it be the new tax law and sky-high home prices? Read… I Didn’t Think it Would Go This Fast: Mortgage Rates Blamed for 3-Year Low in Pending Home Sales
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Both the FED and GOV got one thing right. If something happens slowly, nobody is going to notice and complain, such as inflation, therefore 2%.
They also think if they slowly sell something, nobody will notice as well.
Give them some time, by the time they shrunk 1/3, people will start to notice. By the time they sell half, people will start to panick.
Now is the time for smart money to screw dumb money.
There is a Chinese saying “Cooking frog with warm water”
We’ve been getting the “Watching paint dry” discount.
It’s a whole 1.5% drop so far! In other words, a smaller percentage the Dow dropped today… This going to take some time.
Wolf,
Great job on keeping tabs on the start of the winddown. And your other articles very well researched. Thanks for your hard work!
Of course the Fed would love to get be to a “normal” lower balance sheet. Time will tell. I’m a bit on the doubting side they’ll make it all that far.
I strongly believe we’re in for another financial crisis somewhere in the next couple of years. Trillion+ fiscal deficits, 650 B trade deficits, and most importantly…severe amd worsening economic conditions for the “unprotected” 60% or so of the population and no financial gain/savings for most the rest (except the top 10%). I don’t know what’s going to give or where but something is/will.
One thing is for sure, if credit freezes up (another financial crisis), the Fed is going to go hog-wild on experimental monetary policies.
The Fed has no leeway and cannot reengage QE Infinity without losing complete credibility for the long term balance sheet normalization regime they have proposed. If the proposal goes off the rails the foreign lenders will stop buying Securities, and they will all see the writing on the wall at the same time which will freeze credit, and then the Treasuries will get dumped because the Fed Reserve can’t normalize their balance sheet.
Zero Sum end game is the rate at which the Fed has planned balance sheet normalization. Why are they normalizing at this exponential rate? The normalization is paced way too quickly, and this will blow up before they get to the half way point.
Question: Who is picking up the MBS, and will they continue to pick it up at this rate of normalization of the Fed balance sheet?
MOU
So what should the new Fed head do ?
‘Unlike his predecessors, he (Powell) needs to be symmetrically fearless. Policy unorthodoxy needs to be reversed as quickly as it was deployed. After Alan Greenspan ignored the NASDAQ bubble, it crashed and led to this incredible foray into negative real rates. That created the mortgage bubble, which was initially ignored by Ben Bernanke and ultimately spawned the financial crisis, leading us to fiscal and monetary measures that were unfathomable 20 years ago.’
From a guy called Paul Tudor Jones via ZH. March 1.
He called the 87 crash,
He thinks Powell ‘should raise rates as fast as possible’
Thanks for this interesting post. It’s nice to have a site that reports the facts and not the media ideology.
Wolf, I have some additional information on why the MBS portion of the FRB holdings is so jagged and sometime even rose during the first 3-5 months of QE-unwind (Oct 2017-Feb 2018). It turns out that when news reports said that FRB would QE-unwind 4B/month (initially) of MBS, it was a bit of an oversimplification.
In fact what the FRB own documents say is that they would unwind (up to) $4B/month of GSE MBS **and** FAO (Federal Agency Obligations), the latter being short term loans from FRB to GNM=GinnieMae. The GSE MBS are shown in the FRED data series called MBST, and the FAO are shown **separately** in the FRED data series called FEDDT. Looking at FEDDT, one can see that most of the early so-called “MBS” QE-unwind actually did not come from MBST but from FEDDT. Lately, FEDDT has flattened out at a low level, and I expect MBST will therefore drop more markedly from now on.
For completeness, here is the exact wording from FRB on the “MBS” portion of the QE-unwind, From the Dec 2017 statement release:
QUOTE: The Committee directs the Desk to continue rolling over at auction the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of Treasury securities maturing during December that **exceeds** $6 billion, and to continue reinvesting in agency mortgage-backed securities the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of **agency debt** and **agency mortgage-backed securities** received during December that exceeds $4 billion.
NOTE1: What is meant by “agency debt” is FEDDT, and what is meant by “agency mortgage-backed securitie” is MBST.
NOTE2: I hope everyone would be able to follow along by graphing MBST and FEDDT via the FRED website. I don’t want to trigger moderation so I will not post explicit links.