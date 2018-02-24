US Gross National Debt Spikes $1 Trillion in Less Than 6 Months

And these are the good times.
As of the latest reporting by the Treasury Department, the US gross national debt rose by $41.5 billion on Thursday, February 22, to a grand total of $20.8 trillion.
Here’s the thing: On September 7, 2017, five-and-a-half months ago, just before Congress suspended the debt ceiling, the gross national debt stood at $19.8 trillion.
At that time, I was holding my breath waiting for the gross national debt to take a huge leap in a single day – as it always does after the debt ceiling gets lifted or suspended – and jump to the next ignominious level. It sure did the next day, when it jumped $318 billion.
And it continued. Over a period of 8 weeks, the gross national debt jumped by $640 billion. Four weeks after that, it had ballooned by $723 billion, at which point Fed Chair Yellen – whose cheap-money policies had enabled Congress to do this for years – said that she was “very worried about the sustainability of the US debt trajectory.”
Then Congress served up another debt ceiling – a regular charade lawmakers undertake to extort deals from each other, beat the White House into submission, and keep the rest of the world their on their toes. It goes like this: First they pass the spending bills, directing the Administration to spend specific amounts of money on a gazillion specific things spread around specific districts. Then they block the means to pay the credit card bill.
That debt ceiling was suspended on February 8, at which point the gross national debt began to surge again, adding $1 trillion ($960.4 billion rounded to the nearest 100 million), a 5% jump in the gross national debt in just 5.5 months:
In the chart, note the somewhat technical jargon (marked in green) of what will happen going forward. The past week saw record issuance of Treasury debt, and that surge of Treasury debt issuance will continue. The Treasury department now expects that the debt will increase by $617 billion by mid-year.
The debt ceiling is like playing toss with a loaded gun: The gun will normally not go off because almost everyone is trying very hard to catch the gun without pulling the trigger. And historically speaking, it hasn’t gone off yet, and everyone hopes that it will never go off. It’s dramatic, and sound bites from those playing toss permeate the media, but what it really does is distract from the consequences of the fiscal policies that these same people are hammering out in Congress. Those consequences are best summed up over time in the gross national debt.
The trillions fly by so fast these days, we can’t even see them anymore. And afterwards we wonder: What was that? Where did it go?
The Treasury Department, in its Financial Report for fiscal 2017, which it just released, and which was silenced to death by the media, shows where that money came from and where it went. Now, just add the tax cuts and the ballooning expenditures. Read… US Treasury Posts Gigantic $1.16 Trillion Shortfall in Fiscal 2017, Hilariously Points out “Where We Are Headed”
Over indebtedness (unsustainable debt related costs) only has a few solutions. For individuals and businesses it usually leads to some form bankruptcy. For governments that have a compliant CB at their backs the most politically palatable solution will always be inflation, all the better if you can keep it understated without too many people going cross-eyed in the grocery store. Keep that in mind if you’re a saver/investor. A recession could knock down asset values in the short term but expect them back up and heavily in the long.
Since 2008 Fed financial intervention (debt) has amounted to $33 trillion, causing $2.64 trillion of cumulative economic growth. This equates to $12.50 of interventions (debt) for every $1.00 of economic growth.
This is a classic example of the diminishing marginal productivity of debt.
I remember the disgust and anger with a Congress, that voted in favor of TARP to the tune of some $800 billion, despite widespread grass roots opposition.
I also remember when the Fed started purchasing their own debt, which caused shock that they were “monetizing” debt.
Remember back when the amount “trillion” sent ripples of horror through the population? No big deal now. More debt issuance, Fed openly buying in the market place, trillions being thrown around like it was “normal”, criminal financial behavior going unpunished, etc. etc.
Same old, same old. Just a different day.
If Japan is any guide to our future, I dont see any debt crisis in the US for the foreseable future, by which I mean in the next 50 years.
Thanks for this perspective, Wolf. The climbing debt rates for so many countries is absolutely mind boggling. I listened to an interview with Hazlett? during a WH briefing the other day. They are now talking about what a change in forecasted growth this debt trend has produced…from the anemic 2.2% to a whopping 3%. (What happened to the 4-5…even 6% growth talking points?)
I guess the problems are simply baked into the political process. No one will get elected promising austerity and belt tightening, aka reality.
It just seems like there is absolutely no country on earth that is living within their means these days. None. And while the news cycle seems frantic, consequences and change is always in slow-motion. I just read the other day that Devos is making changes that might allow student loan defaults? I suppose this means default, then tax-payer bailouts for the institutions further adding to the debt with emergency legislation covering losses.
I still believe the careful individual who pays down debt will be better able to withstand the forces of reckoning that are looming. When I look back at old Depression era photos I don’t imagine any of the people thought they would be standing in soup lines with just the clothes on their backs. It was a pretty normal sight for the times and not that long ago. The only work my Dad and Grampa could find was working in a slaughterhouse in the Twin Cities. My Grampa told me that his job was to ‘stick pigs’, and said he could hear them screaming for the rest of his life. That was after he lost his fuel business to bankruptcy. (no one had money to pay their bill). He just delivered his oil to folks who needed it until it was gone. The times were great until it all stopped.
And then came WW2.
I don’t think they can get any more inflation than they already have, and Japan is a bad comparison. The bond market (globally) has gotten so large it does not move efficiently, which is to say whichever way to want to manipulate rates, it’s not likely to follow easily, or quickly. To wit the problem then is not OLD debt but new debt. I am not sure the old debt cannot be orphaned, depending on how much of it is held as collateral through forex, or pension funds, honor the principle, cap the interest. If I was Trump I would try this trick, nothing to lose really.
Two words come to mind that sums up Wall Street Banks and the Federal Reserve – Control Fraud. So what are the characteristics of Control Fraud? Control fraud consists of ease of obtaining control, weak regulation, ample accounting abuses, and the ability to grow rapidly.