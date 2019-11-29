Over-Indebted European Telecom Giant Tries to Dump its Latin American Empire

Telefonica, with operations in Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico, is on the verge of “junk,” and the ECB holds some of its debt.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Telefonica, the telecommunications and internet giant headquartered in Spain and with operations in numerous countries and burdened by enormous debts, has announced plans to stage a historic retreat from one of its core markets, Latin America, in a bid to generate much-needed funds. Like many of its peers, Europe’s fourth-largest telecoms company is finding it difficult to achieve consistent profit growth while its debt load remains dangerously high. Its shares recently hit their lowest level in more than two decades, and are down by 9% this year and by around two thirds over the last decade.
In a broadly unexpected move on Wednesday evening, Telefonica announced that the company was going to prioritize four key markets — Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Germany — while spinning off its operations in eight Latin American countries: Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico, where it faces stiff opposition from Carlos Slim’s America Movil and AT&T.
“The geopolitical, macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainties, and high competition in the sector require an increasingly demanding allocation of capital,” said Telefónica CEO, José María Álvarez-Pallete, in a press conference. “If in the past the low penetration of voice and data services assured future growth, the current maturity of the markets and the appearance of new competitors subject to different rules demand a highly focused strategic approach.”
After offloading its subsidiaries in Latin America, the company hopes to boost revenues from the creation of a new unit, Telefonica Tech, to group together cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing. It will also create a new unit to hold its portfolio of communications towers and other infrastructure assets, which have gained in value in recent years.
“It is a new era, with questions for which we have no answers,” said Álvarez Pallete, at a press conference. “Nobody is asking us for change, but we can’t not change.”
There are myriad reasons Telefonica needs to change. Top of the pile is its massive debt overhang, much of which dates from its $31.4 billion acquisition of British telecoms provider O2 in 2005. In the third quarter of 2019, Telefonica reported net debt of €45 billion. During the same period the company registered earnings (a loss actually) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €-0.3 billion, a 114.84% decline year-over-year, and for the twelve months ending September 30, 2019 of $6.301 billion, a 28.16% decline year-over-year.
Like many large, heavily indebted companies in Europe, Telefonica is at the low end of the investment-grade scale. Moody’s rates it just one notch above “junk” (Baa3), Fitch and S&P rate it two notches above “junk” (BBB) (here’s our cheat sheet for corporate credit rating scales by S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch in plain English). If it were to lose its investment grade status, some institutional investors would be forced to shed those bonds, which in turn would sharply raise Telefonica’s borrowing costs.
One of the biggest holders of Telefonica’s debt is the ECB, which as of last week held 19 issues of Telefonica bonds on its balance sheet — a legacy of the central bank’s last bond buying program, in which it acquired around €180 billion of investment grade corporate debt.
While the ECB discloses the names of the companies whose bonds it has acquired, it never discloses the amounts acquired, so there’s no way of knowing just how much of Telefonica’s debt is sitting on the ECB’s balance sheet. According to estimates by Wolfgang Bauer, manager of the retail fixed income team of London-based M&G Investments, the five European firms that benefited the most from Mario Draghi’s corporate debt purchase program are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Daimler, EDF, Telefonica and Eni.
Thanks to the ECB, those five companies — and many others — managed to record historic lows in the coupons offered on their new debt issues. According to Telefonica’s director of finance and control, Laura Abasolo, since June 2016, the month the ECB launched its corporate bond buying program, the telecoms giant has refinanced more than €32 billion of its debt, with much longer maturities. Again, we have no idea how much of that new debt is now sitting on the ECB’s balance sheet.
In the last couple of years Telefonica has tried to whittle down its massive debt load, mainly through divestments, with a certain degree of success. Now, it is looking to sell off almost all of its Latin American operations. Ten years ago, many of those operations, in the region’s fast-growing emerging economies, were a godsend as opportunities in the mature markets in Europe dried up in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis. But today, as Telefonica desperately needs cash while instability in Latin America rises, these operations an encumbrance.
Few international companies are more exposed to Latin America than large Spanish ones like Telefonica. And some of them are beginning to reduce their exposure to the region. Last year, Spain’s second largest bank, BBVA, sold its Chilean subsidiary to Canada’s Scotiabank for €2 billion while Spain’s biggest lender, Grupo Santander, is in the process of divesting its retail banking subsidiary in Puerto Rico, Santander Bancorp, for around a billion euros.
Telefonica already divested all of its subsidiaries in Central America (Guatemala, Salvador, Panama Nicaragua and Costa Rica) earlier this year in exchange for just over €2 billion. According to the Spanish financial daily El Economista, selling off the remainder of its subsidiaries in Spanish-speaking Latin America could raise a further €22 billion for the company, which would wipe out roughly half of the group’s net debt. More modest numbers were offered by analysts cited by El País: the Latin American subsidiaries Telefonica is looking to sell could be worth as little as €11 billion to €12 billion, and that’s not even taking into account their €4.5 billion of debt.
The problem is that now is not exactly a good time to sell businesses in Latin America, where political and economic crises have engulfed one country after another.
Four of the eight countries Telefonica wants to divest from (Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela) are facing political upheaval while both Venezuela and perennial credit-basket-case Argentina have a litany of economic problems to deal with, including in the case of Argentina very high inflation of around 50% and the possibility of yet another sovereign debt default, and in the case of Venezuela hyper-inflation of around 40,000%. As such, finding buyers for these assets at anything but heavily knocked down prices is not going to be easy. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Oh no!
My bank is Scotia.
Hope they don’t be the first one to tank.
I helped make a panic room for the TD CFO back in the day coming off his bedroom…problem was, his 3 kids were downstairs in their own separate bedrooms.
Say what?
Can you blame them from wanting to dump all those Latin American countries (including Mexico)…Venezuela is already a failed country and the others are on the express lane to failure. Argentina is a serial defaulter. But were are not so hot either. The information seems to just keep getting more and more precarious, yet we continue to whistle by the graveyard. I guess figures lie and liars keep on figuring. Definitely gird your loins as I smell reset in the air.
Argentina wont default but it wont pay the IMF back.
In what way is Venezuela a failed country?
ps. The definition of a failed country is a country in which there is no clear ruling government. The group around Maduro clearly rules Venezuela.. Bolivia and Chili are better examples of failed states.
The definition of a failed State is “a state whose political or economic system has become so weak that the government is no longer in control”.
I will argue that while Maduro does have the gov’t in control he clearly does not have the economy.
Venezuela is a failed State, and no matter who runs it, it will be decades before it ever becomes a viable economy again.
not true, the oil price collapsed.
with general democracy they can be great again very soon.
don’t be pessimistic always.
god bless you
Once upon a very recent time (say about 15 years ago), Venezuela was still a fairly prosperous nation.
Char’s definition of a “failed country” seems somewhat ad hoc & proprietary (aka: made up): it is clear who controls the guns, but it’s unclear who controls Venezuela. It also fails to address:
1) Wikipedia documents about 20% of Venezuela’s 30M population have immigrated due to current political & living conditions
2) Wikipedia documents Venezuela’s murder rate as 2nd highest in world at 60-90 per 100,000 population (before any snowflakes go nuts and accuse the US of an even higher rate, the US rate is 5 per 100,000)
3) Venezuelan government corruption has bankrupted the nation’s oil company (highest oil reserves in the world) as well as he rest of the economy (try buying toilet paper)
4) Excluding the pudgy Maduro and some well-fed army generals, Venezuela citizens are starving
5) US efforts to provide medical humanitarian relief were met with armed soldiers at the boarder to refuse delivery of the supplies
6) Venezuela infant mortality is 21 per 1,000 live births, twice the Latin America average (before any snowflakes go nuts and accuse the US of an even higher rate, the US rate is 5.8 per 1,000 births)
7) Nobody even bothers to pretend Venezuela has fair elections
Given the above, a reasonable person might want to rethink the definition of a failed country.
So just how much are telecommunications operations in Venezuela worth?
And who would buy it?
`youtube-dl -f mp4 ‘ytsearch: The Fed Has Few Options, Says Danielle DiMartino Booth CFA Global Investors’`
>Skip to 35-38 min
> non covanent recovery rate-> 40 cents/dollar(2008-2009) to 14 cents/dollar recovery (20xx)
> covanent recovery rate-> 71cents/dollar to 60cents/dollar (20xx)
I’ll buy at 0.05 cents / dollar
Whoops I mean ill buy 5 cents/dollar
Its value depends on what will happen to the other south American states. If they go left than it will be a lot. If not than it will be billions in Yuan or Rubles and zero in US$.
Wolf,
There is good post material in doing a similar analysis of the 5 largest US Corp debtors (who all owe massive, disproportionate amounts that would roil the US FI market if they default or even just downgrade).
Ditto for the 5 largest allegedly BBB US Corp debtors – who are probably already junk if not for the fear/bias/government servitude of the ratings agencies.
Yes please.
“the five European firms that benefited the most from Mario Draghi’s corporate debt purchase program are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Daimler, EDF, Telefonica and Eni.”
EDF is a state company. I doubt they will default
“It is a new era, with questions for which we have no answers,” said Álvarez Pallete, at a press conference. “Nobody is asking us for change, but we can’t not change.”
Holy moly, a very scary statement from the person supposedly in charge. Not going to inspire confidence in investors.
I’m not feeling scared, “I feel good, like I new that I would!”. This dumping of latin american telcom businesses always happens. Nextel has done this a couple if times. Somebody loses money and somebody gains.
If another business can buy the latin american assets very cheap or get it for free and get rid of the debt and recapitaise. The they will be able to run it for a few years and make some profit. They can the go public and make a tidy profit. The cycle will begin again.
he jusy says some truth.
we need truth, not puppets comforting without reason.
truth sets free and solves problems, not keeping silent and acting like an actor!
I’m assuming all Latin American retail cell-phone plans are priced in local currency, not Telephonica’s home currency, the euro.
Interesting that Telephonica is hanging on to the Brazil market; over the last 5 years, the Brazilian Real has depreciated 35% against the euro.
Just how bad does “bad” have to be before Telefónica CEO, José María Álvarez-Pallete thinks it’s “too bad”?
This is ridiculous!
Dear Telefonica CEO, the best path out of your problems is not to divest operations, obviously you need to issue euro denominated bonds into the current subsidized market, issue lots of them and don’t worry about the maturity dates, and use the proceeds to buy more competitors. Because that’s how to make money!
NO!
you are like the corrupt, incompetent management of this companies.
they have far too much debt.
[Doing my best Sr Álvarez-Pallete impersonation, which for whatever reason sounds like Antonio Banderas]
We’ve already tried that plan and it failed miserably… €45 billion in debts it costs us next to nothing to service and all we have to show for it is a net annual loss.
Time for Plan B… get me Christine Lagarde on the phone!
In 2004 I got a 700 Euro phone bill off Telefonica for a few calls made to the UK and quite a lot in Spain, talk about thieves!
I think they got fined by the EU not long after that for their monopolistic behaviours.
Bastards!
many telecom monopolies act like criminals.
i think many assets will be nationalised because they have so much debt.
far too high salaries for directors and top executives!!!
no rational purchasing of goods and services.
no good acting regulators…
What’s this trying to say? Could it mean that money would be tighter in the future? Probably my guess. Deleveraging might be forced especially if they issued USD bonds.
Bob Marley would be proud of the ECB.
Because they shot the sheriff? Only problem is they also shot the deputy.