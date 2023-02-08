Why the MBS Roll-off from Fed’s Balance Sheet Will Speed Up

It was half the maximum pace. But rising home sales and, lo-and-behold, rising mortgage refis are about to change that.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In its Quantitative Tightening plan laid out last spring, the Fed fixed caps that limit how much of its Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are allowed to roll off the balance sheet every month: $60 billion a month for Treasury securities and $35 billion a month for MBS. As of the latest weekly balance sheet, total assets have dropped by $532 billion from the peak. The Treasury roll-off has been near the cap, but the MBS roll-off has been far lower.
The Fed phased out purchases of MBS in mid-September. From that point on through the end of November, the four-week average roll-offs of MBS was around $20 billion. In December and January, the four-week average dropped to $17 billion, running at around half the maximum pace.
Since the beginning of QT in June, the roll-off of MBS amounts to just $103 billion. But if the roll-off had occurred near the cap, the roll-off of MBS should amount to about $260 billion by now. This chart shows the actual balance of MBS (red) and my estimate of the balance if the roll-off had proceeded near the cap, including the phase-in over the summer with a nod to the lags with which MBS showed up on the balance sheet.
Why the MBS roll-off will speed up.
There are now some dynamics in the mortgage market that will speed up the MBS roll-off in the spring and summer. It might not be enough to get the roll-off to the cap – we’ll have to see – but it’s going to get it a lot closer.
MBS come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that all MBS holders receive when regular mortgage payments are made and when the underlying mortgages are paid off, such as when the home is sold or when the mortgage is refinanced with a new mortgage.
People are still making their regular mortgage payments just fine. But mortgage payoffs have collapsed as the volume of refis has collapsed by around 80% from a year ago, and as home sales have plunged by around 34% from a year ago. And the torrent of pass-through principal payments that the Fed received a year ago and that far exceeded $35 billion a month has turned into a trickle.
Mortgage payoffs from home sales.
The worst period was over the winter. Now the spring selling season starts, when sales volume picks up every year from the winter doldrums and the holiday slowdown of the housing market. Even during Housing Bust 1, sales volume picked up in the spring. The point when a mortgage gets paid off occurs at closing, so it aligns roughly with reported closed sales.
The low point in closed sales is in January or February, based on deals made weeks earlier, so mostly in December and early January, during the dead-point. In March, closed sales pick up and rise through the spring selling season and peak in the summer.
Last year, between the January/February low and the August peak, monthly sales volume of existing homes (not seasonally adjusted, reported by the National Association of Realtors) rose by 34%.
Each time a mortgaged home is sold, the mortgage is paid off. If the mortgage was securitized, the principal portion is eventually passed through to the MBS holders. This stream of pass-through principal payments to the Fed will pick up substantially through the summer, compared to where it was over the last few months, simply by that fact that home sales volume will increase seasonally.
Mortgage payoffs from refis.
This is hard to believe, but Americans are at it again: Refis have started to tick up this year from the collapsed levels last year, mostly cash-out refis. People are actually refinancing a lower-rate mortgage with a higher-rate mortgage in order to cash out some of their home equity. Maybe they expect mortgage rates to go back to 3% by August, and then they could refinance again or whatever.
At any rate, the refi volume started rising at the beginning of January. From the collapsed levels at the end of December, the weekly Refinance Index, released today by the Mortgage Bankers Association, has now jumped by 77% to the highest level since September.
Pass-through principal payments take their time as they wind their way through the system, from when the mortgage payoff occurs to when the Fed books them on its balance sheet by reducing the balance of its MBS. So we should start seeing that acceleration going forward.
Refi volume is still down 74% from a year ago. But it was down 86% at the end of December. And a year ago, that’s when there was a torrent of pass-through principal payments that far exceeded $35 billion a month. So that’s not the comparison. No one is expecting that torrent of pass-through principal payments.
The comparison is to December and January, and then to the fall last year, to estimate how this increase in pass-through principal payments will speed up the roll-off of MBS, from the current pace of about $17 billion a month.
The Fed just goes ahead and destroys that money = QT.
Every company has a “cash” account, where it accounts for the money it has in the bank or in other near-cash instruments. The Fed doesn’t have a cash account. When it needs money to buy assets, it creates that money; and when it gets paid for assets, it destroys the money.
So what does the Fed do with these pass-through principal payments from the MBS?
The pass-through principal payments reduce the balance of MBS (reducing that asset account on the balance sheet). But instead of simultaneously increasing a cash account by the amount of the pass-through principal payments, as a company would do, the Fed just goes ahead and destroys the money, and total assets on its balance sheet decline by that amount (but a company’s total assets would be unchanged because it’s just replacing MBS with cash, and both are assets).
It was criminal for the Fed to buy MBS in the first place.
It became a political institution as blatantly took side with debtors and asset holders preventing the markets to clear , preventing prudent savers, renters and workers from access to affordable housing.
There won’t be housing crisis but for the Fed but no one seems to point out the real culprit.
If you print and hand out pizza tickets to the proletariat, the price of pizzas will go up, but after a momentary bump, they won’t be any better off. Nobody is making more pizza, just more tickets. (Or as yogi Berra had it, cutting the same pizza into more slices.) And nobody is making more real estate. I’m just happy I bought in before an era of craziness.
So…this is good for BBBY? 😀
“This is hard to believe, but Americans are at it again: Refis have started to tick up this year from the collapsed levels last year, mostly cash-out refis.”
Only reason I can see trading a low interest loan for a higher one is because you are trying to buy time to make ends meet instead of biding time because you’re doing OK. If it is to finance other activities en masse, what the f are people doing then, the Joneses to keep up with were taken out back and shot execution style awhile ago.
Is this a return to the mean because conditions were below it, or a sign that economic conditions are worsening? Probably both.
As someone in the business, the people who are refinancing are not doing so to finance luxuries or to keep up with neighbors. We’re seeing people refinance for repairs, renovations, or cashing out to pay off debts. Fair number of divorces as well (refinancing to buy out the ex).
Thank you for the insight, I have a difficult time finding the pulse.
Divorces dropped around 2008, didn’t they? Couldn’t be financed. Bliss!
Don’t disagree F&L, but suggest consideration that in some/many scenarios, renovations, paying debts, and divorces ARE in fact luxuries.
Cynical, realistic?
Cool. But this is all dependent on Refis and home sales staying brisk, right? And wouldn’t that require long-term treasury yields to stay somewhat lower than they were through the 2nd half of 2022?
Makes me wonder if we are we heading for some truly bizarro scenario where the Fed decides to buy long-term treasuries or at least (to goose home sales and ReFis) so as to enable them to reduce MBS on their balance sheet?
Also makes me wonder if some recent home buyers are (like the equity markets) betting on a Fed pivot to enable them to ReFi at a lower rate shortly.
Funny thought popped into my head…maybe Pow Pow is the smartest guy in the room since we are in such bizarro time that his incompetence combine with market’s never ending optimisim, he action might just end up Homer Simpson the economy into a soft landing…
I mean it sucks for the little guys or people that sat out during the another housing bubble if that’s the case but I guess you need enough Frank Grimes to keep the game going…
Home sales will increase from the January/February low for seasonal reasons. They always do. You can count on that.
The refi story surprised me. But it is what it is. Like used-vehicle prices suddenly ratcheting up again, amid strong demand and dropping supply. It seems people are trying to go on with life despite higher rates.
I understand that there are life events that can force this kind of thing, but wonder how much of this refinancing is by investors who leveraged properties to buy more properties and are trying to mitigate the downturn?
You know, the scheme where as long as everything you buy appreciates, you are fine, so you keep borrowing against that thing you bought, to buy more of that think you bought, so you can borrow against that thing you just bought, so you can buy more of that thing and so forth… the last ten years or so have made that profitable. (Bubble behavior in its purest form)
Really I don’t know how common it is but with “meme” stocks assume there more than a few not too savvy people who’ve made a lot of money that way, and if all your business plan has ever been is cash out refi, why not just continue that, thinking they are going to lose the house anyway, so just take the money and run, or perhaps fool themselves into thinking they can actually continue the same plan and beat the market.
Anyhow, I’m thinking those investors are at the crux of the next collapse the same way flippers were during the last collapse, and their demise is probably precipitated by the collapse of new construction… BOOM!!!!
short term rental property empires don’t need to pencil out as long as everything keeps going up. let’s see if a huff and puff will blow them all down.
still way too much liquidity … but eventually it’s going to fall over. wolves have to be patient.
Burn, baby, burn!!!
Funny how FED was so gung-ho and fast on buying MBS, unwinding it? Let’s do it at leisurely pace cause going at half the pace the last couple of months and even with the pick up coming soon, still way behind the curve IMHO. How about start selling some at the same time?
On a different note, can’t wait to see how Redfin CEO and MSM spin this one in spring, just like now I am sure they will declare the worst is behind us now…market back to the moon again”
“Even during Housing Bust 1, sales volume picked up in the spring
“Like watching paint dry.”
-Janet Yellen
As to “selling some,” Powell once again shot down the idea on Tuesday. Not going to happen any time soon.
“we have said that we would consider sales of Mortgage Backed Securities. But I will tell you that is not something on the list of active things, things actively being considered”
~Jerome Powell, 2/7/23
Yes – quite a change from last Spring (when the CPI number was really taking off) when even the hyper-dovish Brainard was proposing that action.
And some people actually fell for it.
Maybe it is part of the plan to accelerate the MBS roll-offs.
During the entire time I’ve had a mortgage, if the rates drop 1%, or more, I would refi. Mortgage rates did drop 1% during January. Anyone with a 7.25% mortgage could refi to to 6.1% rate. I don’t know how many MBS’s the Fed owns have rates over 7% but the mortgage rolled off if it was refi’d.
Also, the January rate drop opened a window for people to get a higher asking price for their house if they needed to sell. The seller mortgages will also roll off.
The Fed isn’t buying any more MBS’s so if they goose the mortgage rates a percent or 2 lower, this will accelerate the roll-offs.
As Wolf said, I hope people aren’t refi’ing their 3% mortgages to 6.1% just to get more cash out. We are in trouble if this is the majority. Though the thought process may be “6.1% is better than a credit card 28% interest”. This is true but we are still in trouble.
I was thinking the same thing.
Many of these refis are by people who just bought a house recently at higher rates.
Some of them either never plan or expect to pay off the house completely (past their life expectancy), so who cares if they just roll the cost into their mortgage balance repeatedly as long as their monthly payment goes down.
“The Fed isn’t buying any more MBS’s so if they goose the mortgage rates a percent or 2 lower, this will accelerate the roll-offs.” … Can you explain how they can goose the rates lower if they aren’t buying MBS? I thought buying was the mechanism that drove rates lower.
Let’s just change the national anthem to Three Dog Night’s “The Show Must Go On”. The high wire can stand in for a street car line when all the monkeys get choked and the rest of us go to heaven or hell in the little row boats.
The Federal Reserve cannot sell off the MBS if they bought mortgages at top dollar and a low interest rate as they would have to discount and show a loss. At this point inflation is in the Federal Reserve benefit to preserve their balance sheet and good for any Regime to lower the value of government debt; for proof look at that negative account at the Treasury where the supposed “profits” from the Federal Reserve are “returned to the taxpayer.” Some historians say the US is like Rome of 250AD, the Edict on Maximum Prices was issued in 301 AD by Diocletian for the debased coinage under pain of death. Right now Powell is heading (chief PR spokesman) 1970s stagflation only this time the debasing of currency has military competition and new economic alliances, explaining the Western initial and current responses in Ukraine, that probably should be renamed “Powell’s War” to “honor” the importance of the Federal Reserve.
How would losses due to MBS selling affect the Fed? I have been under the impression that this wouldn’t matter, which has led me to wonder if they have chosen to not sell MBS because they don’t want to accelerate the housing correction anymore than they already have. The Canadian CB is now altering their policy due to similar concerns.
Had a casual conversation with a couple of loan officers at Wells Fargo in Laguna. Some anecdotal evicence if you will.
The WF loan guys said WF was not doing ANY equity cash out loans – period. Not for customers, not for correspondents, not for affiliates – NADA. They stated managment did not trust the current equity valuations and decided to avoid the risk.
Again, this is anecdotal, so take it as you wish…
Same thing I have heard recently from Chase loan officer. Something is up.
“All is well in the garden”. Chauncey Gardner
If you watch CNBC, the narrative is that now is a great window to buy real estate, because sellers are nervous and dropping prices, and you can pick up a bargain. Within the year, real estate prices will be rising in again, and you’ll be chasing. Also, you’ll be able to refinance in a year or two at lower interest rates.