U.S. Electricity Generation by Source in 2022: Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Petroleum

A record year for power generation, after 14 Years of Stagnation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Electricity generation, as measured in gigawatt-hours, has gotten hammered by a near-stagnation in demand since 2007, as efforts to make everything more efficient have produced results for electricity users who’d invested in more efficient lights, appliances, electronic equipment, industrial equipment, heating and air-conditioning, etc. and in better building insulation, shading, etc. These upfront costs by electricity users produced financial returns via reduced electricity consumption. For electric utilities, it meant that they were stuck in a demand quagmire.
But then in 2022, there was finally the breakout in demand after 14 years. EV charging and crypto mining come to mind. And electricity generation rose by 3.5% from 2021, to a new record of 4,297,000 gigawatt-hours, according to EIA data released today. But 2021 had been flat with 2007, and so in 2022, the amount of electricity generated was only up by 3.5% from 2007!
The chart shows the total amount of electricity generated each year by utility-scale power plants and by small-scale solar installations, such as rooftop solar. The green line connects 2021 and 2007:
The share of total electricity generated by source:
- Share of natural gas and other gases rose to a record high of 39.3%
- Share of coal dropped to a record low of 19.3%, down from 51% in 2001
- Share of nuclear: 18.0%
- Share of all renewables (wind, hydro, solar, geothermal, biomass): 22.6%
- Share of renewables without hydro: 16.5%
- Share of wind: 10.1%
- Share of hydropower: 6.1%
- Share of solar, including rooftop: 4.8%
- Share of geothermal and biomass: 1.6%
- Share of petroleum liquids and coke: 0.5%.
The mix of how electricity was generated changed dramatically over the years.
The chart below shows the amount of electricity generated by source since 2001. For this chart, I combined wind, hydro, solar, geothermal, and biomass into the “renewables” category. In a moment, we’ll get to these categories separately:
The combined share of electricity generated by wind and solar, including small-scale solar, rose to 14.7%. The share has doubled in the six years since 2016.
Small-scale solar accounted for 1.2% of total power generated in the US in 2022 and for 29% of total solar. It has increased by 430% since 2014, the first year that the EIA started tracking it, going from 11,000 gigawatt hours in 2014 to 58,500 gigawatt hours in 2022.
Biomass includes several small categories: wood and wood-derived fuels (36,600 gigawatt hours), landfill gas (9,000 gigawatt hours), other waste biomass (2,200 gigawatt hours).
Most geothermal plants are in California, built in the 1970s (17,000 gigawatt hours).
The decline of coal: Technological innovation, fracking, wind.
The decline of coal – from a share of 51% in 2001 to 19% in 2022 – was driven by several forces:
- Technological innovation: The combined-cycle natural-gas power plant became commercially available in the 1990s. In this type of plant, natural gas drives a gas turbine (similar to a jet engine) that drives a generator. In addition, the exhaust heat is used to create high-pressure steam that powers a steam turbine that also drives a generator. They have a thermal efficiency of around 65%. In other words, about 35% gets lost as waste heat, compared to a coal plant where over 60% is lost as waste heat. The natural gas combined-cycle power plant is hard to beat on a cost basis.
- Cheap natural gas from fracking: the boom in fracking for natural gas in the US caused the price of natural gas to plunge by 2009. The price of US natural gas is extremely volatile. For example, after the brief spike early last year, the price plunged late last year and returned to being dirt cheap.
- Wind power plants are now more cost efficient than coal plants – both have installation costs, but the wind is free, and coal is not, over the life of the plant.
Coal power plants cannot compete with a combined-cycle natural gas plant and with wind power, and no new coal-fired power plants have been built over the past decade.
Planned power-plant retirements & additions in 2023.
Retirements: 14.5 GW in total. The oldest and least efficient coal-fired plants – most of them built in the 1970s and 1980s – are being retired on an ongoing basis. In 2022, coal power plants with a capacity of 11.5 gigawatts were retired; in 2023, coal power plants with a capacity of 8.9 GW are scheduled to be retired, according to the EIA.
In addition, older natural gas plants with 6.2 GW of generating capacity will be retired in 2023; for a total retirement (coal and natural gas combined) of 14.5 GW.
Additions: 56.1 GW in total of new utility-scale electric-generating capacity is scheduled to be added to the power grid in 2023, the most since 2002, according to the EIA, for a net gain in capacity of 41.6 GW, the largest gains since 2003.
Of the 56.1 GW in capacity additions in 2023:
- Solar: 29 GW
- Natural gas: 7.8 GW
- Wind: 7.5 GW
- Nuclear: 2.2 GM (the two reactors at Vogtle plant in Georgia).
- Battery storage: 9.5 GW, more than doubling the existing capacity of 8.8 GW! About three-quarters of the additions will be in Texas and California.
Battery storage isn’t a power generator per se, of course. But given its function of selling electricity when demand and prices are high (after buying when they’re low), it’s for now classified as power generation capacity. Maybe when it grows up, it will have its own category.
Battery storage has turned into a hot arbitrage opportunity, where storage facilities can buy electricity on the wholesale market when it’s cheap during times of the day with excess capacity, and sell it during the hours of peak pricing. Batteries help balance out loads and and work well in conjunction with wind and solar installations. They’re now turning into a big business opportunity.
why do they call wind or hydro renewable?
what if there is no wind? what if hydro station is broken?
—–
how long does it take to build new hydro station (avg size ) 5 10 15 years?
only renewable I would call is ‘solar’!! you just need sun each day to get warm !
and yet you can’t make food, or run car on solar.
alx
ps
same for nuclear. most complex engineering build process .
What planet are you on?
“yet you can’t make food, or run car on solar”
Who says you can’t?
I’m making food right now from solar in my vegetable garden
You are just funny.
“yet you can’t make food on solar”
I’m not a biologist, but I thought that’s how photosynthesis worked.
Many of the good hydroelectric dam sites have been already been developed in places like Canada, Russia, the Colorado River, TVA etc.
alx west,
You’ve been obviated by reality, LOL.
The above article isn’t a wish list. It lists the types of power plants that actually produced the electricity that people actually used in 2022 and before.
You solar stuff is just hilarious. Did you have a little too much liquidity? I mean sure, can happen to the best of us, in the middle of the night.
No such things as batteries either, in that world…
” Liquidity” :D
He went back for thirds in his Wolfstreet branded mug. It happens.
Yes..a list of power sources. The list, however, does not capture net energy consumption (i.e., account for relative energy densities as well as energy consumed (e.g., efficiencies) in production/transport, etc., through use (i.e., E2E). It also does not account for the relative scarcity of materials consumed in producing these various technologies, does not account for external diseconomies (e.g., all the offshore wind driven tech/props dumping **** into the water; all the tradeoffs involved in solar panel production); doesn’t account for the value of O&G co-products.
Putting aside the whole matter whether any of this has one iota of impact on climate change, IMO, while it’s valid to invest in all of these technologies at the margin, the whole investment process has been suborned by will-o-the-wisp government regulation/religion, sanctions, “managed” science, global geopolitics, etc., etc. Much like all the “bail-in” scare videos popping up in mailboxes and comment blocks over the last several months, it does appear that decision-making is considerably complicated by all the information control happening in the background.
Not a probe at Wolf – he is capturing source data.
Yeah we should just sit around and do nothing and watch the world burn eh? Sheesh
Compete? Hardly.
“So if somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can. It’s just that it will bankrupt them because they’re going to be charged a huge sum for all that greenhouse gas that’s being emitted.”
— An eight year president of the United States
“Coal power plants cannot compete with a combined-cycle natural gas plant and with wind power, and no new coal-fired power plants have been built over the past decade.”
Are you on the payroll of the coal lobby? That statement was 2008. Which you forgot to say, in your manipulative manner. Everything has changed since then, including that the price of US natural gas has collapsed starting in 2009 due to fracking, and including that wind turbines have gotten a lot more cost efficient.
Your type of BS is getting old.
You didn’t read the part about “technological innovation” and “fracking,” did you? That was the secret sauce that killed coal. Then came wind to finish it off.
Coal is the most inefficient way to generate electricity. You’re burning coal to heat water to make high-pressure steam, and the steam drives a turbine. Most coal power plants that are around today have a thermal efficiency of 35% — the rest of the energy in coal gets lost as waste heat.
So if you pay $x for a ton of coal, over 60% of your money is wasted. Think about that! And coal isn’t cheap. Nor is it free (like wind).
Modern combined cycle NG plants have a thermal efficiency of about 65%! Only 35% gets lost as waste heat. And NG is cheap in the US. Those are the #1 and #2 factors that killed coal, as I said.
Wind, which is free for the life of the plant, is #3. Texans, who have a lot of wind, figured that out. Texas is the biggest wind power producer in the country.
Coal isn’t and cannot be cheap enough to make a coal power plant economically viable in the US, it can never compete with US natural gas, and it can no longer compete with wind. Get used to it.
That’s true. Yet, coal consumption outside the US (to be clear, not in the scope of your article), is increasing. I’m not here to get into a contest with a data savvy board owner who is smart/informed well beyond all of us. Just pointing our that the energy bidniz is so heavily manipulated that one cannot impute from the data that source changes are fundamentally grounded in some long-term equilibrium adjusting process, or, barring more detail, any normative pluses. This is my thought process and, again, external to what you are communicating in your post.
And, yes, I try to reduce the probability of being flamed!
Just a few clarifications/observations:
The very latest Combined Cycle plants (generation H turbine technology) aren’t quite at 65% efficiency but are getting close to it. Most CCGT plants are older, with efficiencies in the 48%-58% range. Definitely still better than coal thermal plants.
Not all generation sources are the same and it is important to consider a plant’s Capacity Factor, not just Nameplate Capacity. Solar power in the US has an average capacity factor of about 25%. So in practice, that 29GW of new solar power will only actually produce about a quarter of what its nameplate capacity states throughout the year. That new nuclear plant though should eventually reach more than 90% capacity factor (the two existing old reactor units at Vogtle have had more than 95% capacity factor in recent years).
Batteries are a nice (but extremely expensive) technology for grid energy storage. The most common technology for grid energy storage is pumped-storage hydro. It far outweighs all other grid storage methods.
Small typo in the article: For nuclear it should say 2.2GW (not 2.2GM).
You cannot have pumped hydro unless you have hydro. The West has a lot of hydro, and therefore that’s where nearly all the pumped hydro is located. It also doesn’t provide the instant power that a battery provides.
It’s an old play. 100+ years.
Many dams have holding pools and do the same at night, pumping water back up hill when energy demand drops. Basically a “green” water battery. Search Pumped-storage hydroelectricity (PSH), or pumped hydroelectric energy storage (PHES).
“Battery storage has turned into a hot arbitrage opportunity, where storage facilities can buy electricity on the wholesale market when it’s cheap during times of the day with excess capacity, :
I always advocate for a distributed nation-wide residential solar power supplement system. Maybe find a way to stick a 2×2 foot panel on all the telephone poles, or something.
So coal will continue to decline which isn’t news. What is news though is that nat gas seems poised to stagnate: new capacity is basically just replacing older, less efficient capacity. Essentially *all* net new power addition next year will be renewables, plus a one-off nuclear plant in Georgia that’s been struggling to get off the ground for decades and will likely lead to big price hikes for users when they finally do go online.
That’s quite an incredible transition, and quite rapid as well. 5 years ago people who predicted that renewables would become cheaper than nat gas were considered loony. And yet here we are…
This same transition I’m sure is happening in the rest of the world too. I wonder what happens to the frackers when nat gas demand stagnates and enters terminal decline just like coal…
Florida Power and Light has been building large scale solar arrays connected to shipping container size batteries.
The “wonder” of natural gas and NGL’s from fracking will run out sooner than any of us have been led to believe.
Coal will have to come back for base loading. Ultimately, we’re going to have to live with a whole lot less energy (of any form).
Conservation of energy is where the US should be putting it’s resources, but that would mean our bullshit economy would have to decrease signficantly.
Mike,
Alice Friedemann has done extensive writing on this subject< " When the
Trucks Stop Running and Life After Fossil Fuels ". I totally agree with you.
I wonder if any of the commenters here this morning have given what you
said any thought. All these technologies that were mentioned require
massive inputs of fossil fuels for their creation and eventual disposal not
to mention replacement. Many people poo poo Alice but she has done
her homework and backs everything up with links to unending research
papers.
Nobody much wants to go there. Who wants to give up comfort and convenience (even just a little)? And our “leaders” have bought into the US strategic position (formed by our military) which is that the US will be the last man standing both with regards to climate change (mitigating effects with technology and $$) and energy use. Everyone else in the world will have to “suck wind”. This is all based on maintaining military supremacy and of course dollar hegemony throughout the world. Problem is, the rest of world is pretty much getting fed up with both of these “attitudes”. Thus the Ukraine war is very much an existential fight on these two fronts.
fact – worldwide 2022 set a record coal burning- poorer countries need energy a lot of it ! india-china- indonesia etc are all using vast quantities of coal and building coal burning power plants by the hundreds – so feel good about the us and europe’s energy transition but do not expect global co2 or pollution to decrease-coal is on a roll everyplace but here and europe
Biggest issue for solar generation in the future is recycling. Anyone know what the plan is for all these panels when they have to be replaced? Put them in the landfill? With current conditions governments will have to subsidize massively if they want to avoid that.
Where is this massive 29 GW of solar being built? That’s a lot of acreage of panels. Nevada, Arizona?
It is interesting how proponents of the wind and solar always post “Capacity” yet the actual production as a percent of that capacity is often very difficult to find. Here is what I mean.
WindEurope tracks daily on shore and off shore wind farm production. The same wind farms that, despite tax payer subsidies and massive rates, are last week crying about not being able to make profits and need more and permanent tax subsidies. But I digress. Point here is the actual production from these capacities is simply awful and may indeed explain their financial woes in the EU and UK.
Tracking daily electricity production as a percent of the installed “capacity” from October 2022 through yesterday, here is the actual performance score card:
On shore wind farms produced at average 28.1% of installed capacity.
Off shore wind farms produced at average 35.2% of installed capacity.
Combined they produced at average 31.6% of installed capacity.
This is the wind industry’s daily data as published by them not some petroleum or coal group.