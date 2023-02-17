San Francisco Bay Area Housing Market Crashes, Prices Plunge 35% from Crazy Peak: Where’s Demand Supposed to Come From?

In the first 10 months of Housing Bust 2 (now), the median price plunged a lot faster than in the first 10 months of Housing Bust 1 (2007-11).
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There better be a halfway decent spring selling season, which is supposed to already have started in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, because this is getting pretty bad, pretty fast. But it’s hard to imagine just how good the spring selling season can be amid countless reports of layoffs, working from home somewhere else, with big numbers being thrown around about how many people have left Silicon Valley and San Francisco. The City of San Francisco alone lost about 56,000 residents, or about 6.3% of its population, in the period of 2020 through 2022, according to Census data, even as about 12,000 new housing units were completed over the same period.
The median price in the nine-county Bay Area plunged by another 8% in January from December, by 17% year-over-year, and by 35%, or by $540,000, in 10 months from the crazy peak in March 2022, from $1.54 million to $1.00 million, according to the California Association of Realtors.
Sales of single-family houses in the Bay Area plunged by 37% in January compared to January last year. The sales plunge has been in the same year-over-year range for months.
Seasonally, January is generally the worst month of the year for the median price of sales that closed in January, reflecting deals that were negotiated in December. So there are hopes that this is going to turn around during the spring selling season that everyone is praying for.
But where is this prayed-for demand during the spring selling season supposed to come from? People are now worried about their jobs, and buying a still ridiculously overpriced home, as mortgage rates are once again close to 7%, is probably not the number one priority. In addition, there’s the fear of trying to catch a falling knife. The area has lost population. And amid layoffs and hiring freezes, not many people from elsewhere are now being brought in with promises of high salaries.
But the 35% plunge hasn’t done a huge amount of damage yet in the broader sense because the spike in prices leading up to it was so steep and so crazy that not many people actually bought homes at these crazy prices in 2021 and 2022. Most people who bought in 2019 or before – the vast majority of homeowners – are still above water.
In other words, the 35% plunge hasn’t even worked off the entire pandemic-free-money spike. But the illusions of sudden wealth have evaporated as fast as they’d appeared.
As you can see from the jagged line in the charts, median prices are volatile and they’re seasonal, and they can get skewed by the mix of what actually sells, etc. etc. So they need to be handled with care. But this plunge is nevertheless historic.
Blast from the past: Housing Bust 1 v. Housing Bust 2. During Housing Bust 1, which started in the Bay Area in mid-2007, the median price plunged by 59% in 21 months, from May 2007 ($789,250) through February 2009 ($321,110), when it hit bottom.
Ominously, during the first 10 months of Housing Bust 1, the median price plunged by only 23%, compared to 35% in the 10 months so far in Housing Bust 2. This chart is a blast from the past, Housing Bust 1 in all its glory:
The five big counties of the Bay Area.
San Francisco: The median price of single-family houses plunged 33%, or by $675,000, from the breath-takingly idiotic peak in March 2022, falling from $2.06 million to $1.38 million in 10 months. Year-over-year, the median price plunged 15%.
The median price in January was about even with January 2019. The first time that the median price hit $1.38 million was in February 2016. The spring selling season better be good:
Silicon Valley: San Mateo County: The median price of single-family houses plunged by 32% from the peak in April 2022, by $776,000 in nine months, from $2.40 million in April to $1.62 million in December. Year-over-year, the median price plunged by 19%.
This median price was nearly flat with January 2021 and was first seen in February 2018.
Silicon Valley: Santa Clara County (includes San Jose): The median price of single-family houses ticked up in January, but was still down 22%, or by $440,000, from the peak in April 2022, having dropped from $1.97 million to $1.53 million in nine months. Year-over-year, the median price was down 11%.
Alameda County (East Bay, includes Oakland): The median price of single-family houses plunged 31% from the peak in May 2022, or by $479,000, from $1.54 million to $1.06 million. Year-over-year, the median price was down 15%.
Contra Costa County (East Bay): The median price of single-family houses plunged 30% from the peak in April 2022, or by $313,500, from $1.05 million to $736,500. Year-over-year, the median price was down 11%.
Median time on the market in the Bay Area ballooned to 32 days in January before the property sold or was pulled off the market because it didn’t generate a deal. This was up from 28 days in December 2022, and from 12 days in January 2022.
So a good spring selling season – or at least not catastrophic – is now what everyone is praying for. In January, mortgage rates had dropped to near 6% and the stock market had jumped, but that’s already over. The daily measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is already back over 6.75% according to Mortgage News Daily, amid renewed inflation fears and frustrated Fed-pivot hopes.
A snapshot of where the country is headed, pumped up on trillions of fake fiat paper currency! Fake wealth!
Your analysis of Los Angeles would be eagerly received.
At the end of the day, I see nothing wrong with housing prices collapsing to normal levels relative to economic reality. Those who own their homes will just feel a little richer. There are not many of those with the credit who bought at the peak, as the Wolf says, and no one forced them to do so. In the end, a price sriver will give those who need a roof a chance to buy a home. And the speculators will understand that the property is to be lived in and not to be profited from
1) The Bay Area : down 500K, or 62%, from 800K 2006 peak to 300K within two years. Up 1,200K from 2008 bottom to 1,550K.
2) Prices doubled : 2 x 800K (in 2006) = 1,550K. // SPX : up from 667 in 2009 to 4,800 in Jan 2022. The Nasdaq : up from 1,000 in 2009 to 17,000 in Nov 2021.
3) Jan 2023 low test 2006 high. The trend is up. The trend is strong. When the test will be over prices will rise, first slowly then faster, until the next correction, adjusted to inflation.
4) The Bay Area 3 years Lazer : 2015 to 2018 highs. // a parallel from
2017 low. The Lazer blew up the Bay Area. After turning around the
Bay Area will reach/breach the Lazer, before the next correction.
5) C/S pairs like : bought in 1975 sold in 2025, or bought in 1995 sold in 2025 are likely to lose their positive bias.
SF fall down go boom. If the place with some of the most expensive, prime real estate in the country can suffer such a horrific decapitation, imagine what is in store for places like Boise, Idaho. No disrespect to Boise as a city, but a 75% drop there would not be surprising.
Remember when Kunal said house prices in SF would never fall? Bahahahahahaha!
WOLF
Great article and great charts, as always. I am glad you put up the 07-09 chart for the Bay area for comparison. That was a crash. So far after this bubble, we have a reversion to a proper trend line in the Bay area. Actually, another 10% drop or so would reflect an orderly trend line from late 2019 pre-Covid.
2023-2025 will be interesting. Other markets do not have the exodus issues of the Bay Area and I think most of USA will just revert to what would have been a normal trend from 2019 or so. The Bay area looks like they are headed slightly below trend over the next couple years.
I keep hoping for an acceleration of decreasing prices in Florida to get some relief.
Still too many homes that sold in 2020 for $500k listed at $800k+.
We have noted a period of persistently transitory disinflation in home prices. Upon reversion to the mean, we might expect a transition to transitory deflation with additional dispopulation leading to equity readjustments at the bound.
Should the California Effect spill over to other parts of the country, it will be given effect by emergent seasonal and geographical considerations toward normalization.
My local newspaper had this on 15 February:
‘Home sales decline in the Twin Cities, but prices post modest gains.’
In January 2023, buyers signed 2,650 purchase agreements, 19.3% fewer than in 2022. The median price of all January closings was $342,000, a 2.7% increase over last year.
There were 3,285 new listings during the month, 10.6% fewer than last year. But there are 14.5% more listings at the end of January compared to last year.
In general, it’s a balanced market in the Twin Cities.
The median sales price of a house sold in the United States was $423,600. in the fourth quarter of 2021. The median sales price of a house sold in the United States was $467,700. in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is from the Federal Reserve Economic Data series compiled from Census data.
The number of active listings in the U.S. has fallen from October 2022 – January 2023 according to the most recent data published by the Federal Reserve, taken from realtor.com.
San Francisco was overpriced to begin with and lost out to WFH trends. What will happen next to the broader economy is anyone’s guess. The long term trend in real estate is price appreciation.