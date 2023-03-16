Fed Loaned $160 Billion to Banks and $142 billion to FDIC. But QT-Related Roll-off Continued

At around 4.75%, plus collateral, these are expensive loans for banks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s balance sheet through Wednesday, released today, shows to what extent the Fed has provided emergency loans at around 4.75% interest and against collateral to US banks; and how much it loaned to the FDIC which is tasked with bailing out all depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and at Signature Bank, which collapsed last Friday and over the weekend.
At the same time, it shows that the QT-related roll-off of Treasury securities and MBS continued
“Keeping an eye on potential warning signs.”
My monthly updates on the Fed’s balance sheet have had for months a section, titled, “Keeping an eye on potential warning signs,” in anticipation of what would happen. And it happened.
The section discussed two accounts on the balance sheet that are unrelated to QT or QE, but are all about whether or not the banks are in trouble: “Primary Credit” (“Discount Window”) for banks in the US, and Central Bank Liquidity Swaps for banks in other countries for dollar liquidity.
On today’s balance sheet, there are two new accounts, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) and “Other credit extensions” that were announced last Sunday as part of the liquidity support for banks and the depositor bailout with the FDIC.
Discount Window: $153 billion. This Primary Credit, as it’s called, allows banks to borrow at 4.75% currently, against collateral. It spiked by $148 billion, from $5 billion a week ago to $153 billion today, the biggest jump in the data.
This is expensive money for banks, and it requires collateral, and so banks won’t borrow long at this rate if they can avoid it, and they tend to pay back those loans quickly, as you can see from the chart below.
They borrowed this way because they needed to have the funds like “right now” when depositors were yanking their money out late last week and this week, as SVB Financial collapsed and panic spread.
But in relationship to the amount of overall deposits, the $153 billion is much smaller than during the financial crisis ($111 billion). In 2008, total deposits amounted to $6.7 trillion; at the beginning of March, total deposits were $17.6 trillion, over 2.6 times the level in 2008.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): $12 billion. The new thingy that the Fed announced on Sunday. Under this program, the banks can borrow for up to one year, at a fixed rate for the term, pegged to the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points, currently around 4.6%. Banks have to post collateral, which is valued at par.
But no, banks cannot play cute games with this: To be eligible per term sheet, the collateral has to be “owned by the borrower as of March 12, 2023.” So banks cannot buy securities at market price and post them as collateral at par.
The $148 billion increase in loans at the Discount Window and the $12 billion in BTFP funding amount to $160 billion in new loans that the banks have obtained from the Fed over the past seven days.
“Other credit extensions”: $142 billion. Loans to the new FDIC-owned banks that the FDIC set up to cover all depositors of collapsed Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. The FDIC transferred all assets and deposits of the failed banks into these new banks. And it’s these FDIC-owned banks that borrow at the Fed, and they have to post collateral, while the “FDIC provides repayment guarantees.”
This amount is set to decline as the FDIC sells the assets and with the proceeds from the asset sales pays down the loans.
Central Bank Liquidity Swaps: $0.47 billion, no change. With this facility, central banks can swap local currency for USD to support their own banks if they need dollar liquidity.
Total loans to the banks and to the FDIC amount to $302 billion.
QT-related roll-off continued. Treasuries roll off twice a month, when they mature mid-month and at the end of the month. Today’s balance sheet captured the mid-month roll-off of $7.1 billion in three-year notes, which was the only security on the Fed’s balance sheet that matured. A big roll-off is coming at the end of the month.
MBS come off via pass-through principal payments, most of it near the end of the month, and some smaller movements during the month. The last big pass-through of principal payments occurred at the end of February and was booked in the week ended March 1. No large payment is expected until the end of March. A small amount, as is often the case in between the large payments, came off today ($1.3 billion).
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet increased by $297 billion.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
4.75% may be expensive – to you – but much cheaper than the CDs the banks would otherwise have to issue. The collateral continues to earn, and therefore the net cost is significantly less than CDs.
LOL. Banks have $17 trillion in deposits. Much of it is commercial checking accounts that pay 0%.
And the national average for savings accounts (Feb) is 0.35%.
A small number of banks of the 5,000 banks offer savings accounts with 3-4%.
All the big banks — they hold the majority of deposits — are close to 0% with their savings account interest.
Banks offer some brokered CDs to raise some cash at 5% but that’s a minuscule portion of their deposits.
As the panic settles down, you will see bank borrowing at the Fed plunge because this is A BAD DEAL FOR BANKS. It keeps them alive, and that’s why they’re borrowing, but as soon as they can, they pay back those loans. Looks at the chart, how it plunged the last two times!!!
It seems that anyone who wants to put money in a bank CD should open a brokerage account instead…and then use it to buy a bank CD…
Yes, that’s the way to buy CDs
Too much happening now. I’d rather watch the NCAA tournament. Bank brokered CDs are finally yielding more than Treasury Bills. Got two today: Morgan Stanley noncallable 1 year at 5.25%, and Chas. Schwab Bank noncallable 1 year at 5.35%. The big banks must be worried and want to shore up their deposits.
That’s how you halt a run on the deposits: you offer reasonably attractive rates.
It’s about time — after screwing their customers for 15 years with near 0% deposit rates. I’m going to go shopping too.
But those rates are still below the rate of CPI inflation!
That’s the sad truth. We savers are finally getting a decent return but it seems like a hollow victory compared to inflation. My brick and mortar bank in town still pays next to nothing on savings.
Didn’t that flash $300 billion flash printing by Fed to banks and FDIC nullified 4 months of QT?
Already 10 year has plunged below 3.5% due to this printing. Wouldn’t this new printing increase inflation to hyperinflation.
Also it looks like the sudden neutralization of 4 months of QT has triggered huge market spikes.
The wallstreet should be able to spin up another 10% rally in name of “partial fed Pivot”.
So am expecting inflation is going higher.
A quick anecdote – I am a SVB customer (through their acquisition of Boston Private Bank – formerly Borel Bank with about 5 offices in the Bay Area). Prior to the SVB takeover in July 2021, Boston offered excellent CD rates (relatively speaking – not great but above comparable treasury rates). Had one year investments that came due in July 2022.
SVB automatically rolled over the CD’s for another year; at the rollover date the 1 year Treasury was around 3%. SVB’s offered rate was 1.2%. Needless to say, the CD’s didn’t stay at SVB.
Multiply this by thousands of customers and it’s possible that SVB was undergoing a slow rolling run.
Yes, that kind of persistent effort to screw depositors even as short-term rates have risen is why lots of deposits are now finally fleeing.
Interesting anecdote, thanks!
Yeah, you have to be careful. The fine print in bank CDs says they automatically roll over into a new one. Same term, but what ever they decide to pay you. Sometimes you can cancel the auto renewal online, sometimes you have to call.
There is a period of time you can cancel if it auto renews and you didn’t want that.
What I don’t understand is why banks would offer CDs above the 4.75% if they can just go to the Fed and borrow the money. Why would Schwab pay RickV 5.35% on a CD when they could pay the Fed 4.75%?
@Icebox
Because, as per the term sheet that 4.75% rate from the Fed requires an equal amount of collateral at par, already owned as per Mar 12th. If they don’t have that collateral, and need suddenly need money NOW… they offer CDs with very attractive rates.
So, now that you know this, what does it tell you about the strength of the balance sheet at Schwab, if they are willing to offer a 1-yr CD at 5.35%? Doesn’t tell me good things, that’s for sure.
Wolf, correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe the difference is the purpose of the money. The money being borrowed from the Fed isn’t intended to be lent out, it’s to survive should there be more bank runs. Strikes me as disinflationary to say the least.
One year treasuries were 5.25% just a few days ago. What rickv found may just be the shift in time you see in brokered CDs.
@Harrod
Doesn’t look like that to me:
Maturity Ranges Rates up to
1-3 Month CDs 5.15% APY
4-6 Month CDs 5.32% APY
7-9 Month CDs 5.28% APY
10-18 Month CDs 5.35% APY
At all durations, Schwab is offering CD rates today that are much higher than the rates offered by the US Treasury.
In fact, treasury.gov is showing highest rate was 5.25% for a 6-mo T-bill back on Mar 8th. Right now, that same 6-mo T-bill is at 4.94%
@yield
Schwab is TBTF. They have 7.1 Trillion of assets under management.
I just got an email telling me my assets at TD Ameritrade are now at Schwab so that 7.1 Trillion will grow even more the next week.
“Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet increased by $297 billion.”
Wolf, shouldn’t this be the first sentence in the article?
It’s in the headline, except for you Andy who cannot make a simple addition 160+142=302 LOL
QE has started again but Wolf is claiming that QT is still going on in the headline. A right headline would be QE started with a bang, half of QT undone in one day of money printing.
Fed literally just undid half of the QT already in one shot of QE. I can assure you more bailouts are coming. QE infinity. I really thought this Fed is different but they are all the same. US govt continues to spend like a drunken sailor. Fed continues to bail out the wealthy. US consumers keep spending beyond their means. Where will all this money come from in the end. Whatever and however you try to explain this away and try to sound smart, in the end it is all money printing. Printing press going at full speed.
Kunal,
Make sure you come back in a few weeks when the headline reads, “Balance sheet plunges by $210 billion in four weeks as QT Continues, Bank Liquidity Measures Unwind.” I’ve got this article ready to go, all I need to do it fill in the final numbers. How do I know? Just look at the chart, LOL
Everyone knows this except you?
The articles write themselves? XD
On top of the loss of purchasing power due to the inflation rate being higher than the bank interest rate, don’t forget income taxes we have to pay on the interest.
Thanks for the tip – been laddering only T-bills lately, because they were consistently yielding 25-50bps more than equivalent-duration brokered CDs.
About time banks started offering competative yields.
A lot of stressed banks and entities like chuck Schwab are desperate for cash, so these types of CD rates are often a way to extract higher rates, as they try to get their trains back on track.
Distressed situations can also be risky. I almost was ready to buy Schwab shares Monday, but it struck me as a cheap deal that’s not worth ever owning.
That’s the big issue going forward, all the stocks are super overvalued with crappy balance sheets. Wall Street might have people believe p/e ratios are near fair value, but that preposterous, if you examine the three years of distorted earnings and obviously the prices.
Apparently it’s normal to think something like Costco is worth $500 a share — do your dad and don’t rely on looking at inflated, distorted pandemic valuation metrics
Good luck on the CD
The wall street tale is costco is recession proof. That might have been true decades ago, when there were good deals to be had. Now they just sell expensive gourmet foods in large lots. If consumers cut back, I think costco will lose sales.
That’s been my vibe too. I recently went to Sam’s Club and Costco recently and was disappointed in the value and experience at Costco, comparing prices on items. Very similar when you looked at it from weight, but Sam’s Club made you buy a bit less for the deal.
Costco overcrowded and understaffed, particularly the cafe. Sam’s Club less crowded and shorter lines.
I loved Costco. Lot of pleasant memories enjoying their $5 chicken or their huge pizzas. But Costco is coasting and Sam’s Club had a better deal on their membership.
Hope Costco gets better management. Would love to give them another shot.
I would appreciate it if you can post the amount that is covered by SVB’s assets, or conversely how much the government has to cover. Nobody else even mentions that SVB has any assets.
No one mentioned it because everyone knows it? A few days ago, everyone was talking about SVB’s assets and what they might be worth.
SVB Financial had $211 billion in total assets at book value as of Dec 31. This includes:
$9 billion in cash
$74 billion in loans to its customers
$17 billion in Treasury securities
$91 billion in government-backed MBS
plus some other assets.
The question is: how much will the FDIC get when it sells those assets. Maybe $150-$160 billion?
The rest of the deposits that asset sales cannot cover will be charged to the banks in a special assessment.
Where will the banks get the “special assessment” funds from?
From their profits.
There are 5,000 banks in the US, and each pays a little over time.
And it will squeeze their profit margins because now they have to pay more to attract deposits because now, they’re not only competing with each other but with Treasury bills.
In other words, it will come out of their profit margins.
They will just increase fees to us “customers”!
I never have accounts that charge me fees for regular activities. They require a minimum balance, but I need that balance anyway for basic liquidity and pay for stuff as it comes up. I collect 1.5% and 2% of spending on my credit cards FROM the banks. So if I suddenly get nickeled and dimed to death by my banks, I take my business somewhere else. That’s competition.
Ok. But, this whole thing still looks, smells and walks like a duck.
You would be right to be suspicious that the bank’s customers would be looked at to make up any hits that they will take, but I also think Wolf makes a good point that competition is taking on more than a role, and that those same bank customers need to be responsible for insuring they are getting a good deal and not being taken advantage of.
Until you achieve a certain level of systemic gravity with your finances, don’t expect the government to rush in and save you if you don’t manage your finances properly and aren’t reactive to a changing environment.
thanks Wolf for being the voice of reason and clarity in all this bullshit being peddled oh so arrogantly by ZH and Fintwit.
Thanks Wolf, can count on you to provide some true context to what’s going on…
If you strictly just rely on MSM or plenty of so called financial expert YouTube, you would think the world is coming to an end and the FED just bailed everyone out aka 08 TARP style…
I have a question
“The FDIC transferred all assets and deposits of the failed banks into these new banks. And it’s these FDIC-owned banks that borrow at the Fed, and they have to post collateral, while the “FDIC provides repayment guarantees.”
I am missing why these banks who now have the assets and deposits transferred to them must then borrow from the Fed?
thank you
The two banks also have the deposits, meaning the money that these banks owe the depositors, and the banks must have the cash to pay the depositors their money when they come to withdraw it, as many have done and are still doing.
And the banks have other liabilities and expenses that much be paid, such as interest expense, salaries, other operating expenses, etc.
I’m not buying the “sky is falling” bullshit from the billionaires and hundred millionaires who got caught with their pants down with massive deposits over the FDIC limit, where if they weren’t made whole the entire system would see bank runs and collapse. It’s just more fear-peddling to get what they want, and they did.
I also don’t believe the entire system would have collapsed in 2008. Only the ones who caused the mess and should have paid the price would have folded, as it should have been.
These latest bailouts reek to high f***ing heaven. Just because it’s not as reeky as the last bailout, doesn’t mean it’s not reeky. You can’t collapse a bubble without allowing a bubble to collapse. This shit is unreal. Let’s just let things play out in the system we already have, then pick up the pieces. I’m tired of the FED and politicians changing the rules mid-game.
“These latest bailouts reek to high f***ing heaven. Just because it’s not as reeky as the last bailout, doesn’t mean it’s not reeky.”
Yes. I knew deep down that Depth Charge would come through, LOL.
When I read your comments, I feel no one can write my thoughts in a better way than you :-).
Reading your comments is like someone reading my mind and writing it down in a way much better than I could write !
I am sure this sentiment would be shared by most of the common joe out there who could understand what’s really happening out.
AMEN!
“You can’t collapse a bubble without allowing a bubble to collapse”
IMHO Federal Reserve is seeking to deflate the bubble gradually over time, not to collapse it quickly. We shall see if they will manage to do this. So far they did manage to raise interest rate quite a bit, and to contain the fallout from this SVB debacle, so lets wait and see how things unfold.
Depth Charge
+100%
Not the entire system collapsing
just their system
Saw G Sax earned $100 million in this last emergency
Curious if true
I thought the bank runs were more a symptom of the banks not managing duration and interest rate risk? Could it be possible that this crisis is simply due to incompetence? I mean, these people should be well aware of the relationship of price and yield of treasuries right? USAA, for example, is also sitting on billions of losses in their securities portfolio, and they’re a conservative bank that mostly caters to the military world.
@Lauren,
“I mean, these people should be well aware of the relationship of price and yield of treasuries right?”
That’s exactly what I have been saying to myself!!!
Incompetence was a huge factor in this incident, for sure. Both in the bank management, ratings agencies, and in the screaming by the VCs creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.
I read somewhere that SVBs insured deposits were only 3% of the total. That tells me that we bailed out the wealthy and the politically connected corps. Yes, it stinks.
Let’s see what they do when a bank for *regular* people fails.
My goodness, how could I have ever survived if AIG and GS had been flushed down the toilet together in a death grip in 2008?!!!
Wolf. The banks that are illiquid(SVB & Republic) are to be sold to banks that have liquidity. It would be impossible to accurately value their current loan book(s) over a weekend. A savage discount would be applied with no doubt some form of guarantee limiting losses. Why are the big five( JPMorgan etc) restricted in purchasing these banks? The system wants the stability that they provide
This mess with the banks is happening thanks to QT and rising interest rates, don’t you get that?!
If the Fed’s intentions were to keep inflating the bubble it would just cut rates and eliminate QT and tail off. None of this happens. What he is doing is building confidence in the banks to continue with his anti-inflation agenda. This inflation will persist unless there is a severe recession, but this recession also has many risks and unknowns. Better to go slowly than to go back to total QE and zero interest rates. I’m not saying this mess wasn’t created by the central banks, I’m saying the mess needs to be resolved, not made worse.
It’s Calvinball DC. Always has been. But as horrible as the medicine tastes, we don’t know how much worse it would have been if we ripped the band-aid off like you’re suggesting. Who else are you willing to see hurt just so the ones you do want hurt get theirs?
There is acid on my tongue when I say this, but we’ve got a system where bailing out one Too-Important-To-Fail bank is far easier than bailing out America’s economy. I’d rather we had a Too-Incompetent-To-Save system so we can allow these rich, reckless fucks to go TITS up, but that assumes the consequences are constrained.
Where my anger lives is with the attitudes and lack of forethought leading up to these events, as greed once again took the wheel, and supposed geniuses proved to be pretty incompetent on some basic matters.
The banks need the money because the dealers clogged the repo market.
They fail to return collateral, keep them deep in their pockets, because somebody there is in troubles. They pay fine for being late, but they don’t care.
Bailout! Didn’t even take that long.
Went directly to the stock market.
Yep. If these new programs resulted in $300 billion in four days, I only shudder to think how much new money will be created in the coming weeks.
andy,
This is the kind of BS that causes me to want to shut down the comments forever. Commenters don’t read anything and abuse my site to spread BS. It is really disheartening. Go do that crap on Twitter.
Einhal,
No, this will go backwards after the initial panic. READ THE ARTICLE.
I read it. I’m not convinced that the number won’t increase as more banks fail. I suppose if these actions stop banks from failing in the first place, then they won’t.
Wolf I voraciously read your insights. Huge fan. I still think you’re missing something here.
First, the math. +$300B is +$300B. Period. That is the opposite of QT.
Second, I feel the part not being mentioned is, again, where is this money coming from? Not existing money supply. New. That’s a form of QE.
Third, I totally get that the banks can’t use this other than for deposit liabilities. But if the rates are so punitive as you say, why are banks borrowing? Must be a genuine need. So they borrow from the Fed (new money) vs the general market (existing money).
That’s QE to me. That’s $300B that those banks would need somewhere and they got it from new money supply.
If I’m missing something please correct me.
Believe whatever you want.
Wolf, oh no. We will behave. The comments are the second best reason why people come here (after the articles). And you’re our hero. How about an IPA or two :-]
“This is the kind of BS that causes me to want to shut down the comments forever.”
So long as you then take over and write as many comments, ok, go for it! Maybe go with an array of handles, ranging from
“Wolf Charge” to “NorCalWolf”…..
The Bank Term Lending Program (BTLP) does allow a bit, or more, of game playing:
The securities used as collateral must have been owned on March 12, but did not necessarily need to have been purchased at par. A large portion probably will not have been. So it’s possible to borrow more than the market or purchase price of the securities posted. Nice deal. Most lenders will not lend at 100% of par, or even 100% of market value of collateral, and will require additional collateral if the value declines. Not for the BTLP.
The term sheet does not say who gets the interest on the collateral during the loan term. If the bank borrower does, the deal is even sweeter. Interest paid on the BTLP would be offset in part by interest paid on the collateral.
Also, it’s a wry comment to say QT continues. Roll off under QT of about 8.3 BB, but net expansion of balance sheet through discount window, BTLP and FDIC loans of $297 BB. Does that look like a dose of QE?
The Fed does much good, but in doing so also serves the interests of the financial aristocracy.
Always enjoy your writing including links to stuff not easily available elsewhere such as the BTLP term sheet.
Here is reality. Here is what banks are actually doing as soon as they can. Because for banks, these loans are a BAD DEAL. Banks are PAYING OFF THE LOANS AS SOONS AS POSSIBLE. You saw that during the financial crisis and during the pandemic — and back then interest rates at the Discount Window were 0.25%. Now it’s 4.75%
Here is what I don’t understand. There are banks that are “too big to fail” meaning that if they get in trouble they threaten the entire financial system and would need to be bailed out. Why do we let this situation persist? Why can’t these TBTF banks be whittled down in size until they are no longer threats to the financial system? It’s like these banks are financial time bombs – let’s defuse them so they are no longer a threat. Why hasn’t this been done?
It’s not the TBTF banks that got into trouble, it’s the regional banks with very concentrated depositors that failed because regulations were loosened up on those banks in 2018, and because regulators fell asleep, and the TBTF banks are bailing out First Republic.
any comment on the SVB CEO on San Fran Fed Board?
One might think he could have had an inside track on Fed policy which might have prompted proper hedging.
I don’t think it’s any one factor, but a “concentration” of them. SVB was without a risk officer when interest rates started to rise for 8 months. The bank also made an incredibly stupid bet on ZIRP.
The whole idea of concentration risk was something introduced to me by these events, but also VCs screaming like little girls and instituting a panic. Hell, I hate Musk, but at least he didn’t RHEEEEE on Twitter after getting caught in a $44 billion bad deal of his own making.
It’s like there were good reasons for regs and not a socialist plot to turn your dollars gay.
I just shake my head at how some bitcoin investors thought a lack of government involvement/central bank was a good thing and bet it all. Whatever you think about fiat vs. gold vs. whatever, the reason why central banks are universal was because of a good reason. Trusting some guy with a bad haircut to hold your money is insanity. The guy has your money and still cannot afford good grooming!
Bankers can be some of the most reckless dudes around. After all, the entire idea of “deposits” is a complete fantasy. At best, you’re buying resold insurance–a bit sketch by the way–because it’s fiat money, so the government can theoretically just pay more.
If I am JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and the other major banks that deposited $30 billion into First Republic, does that mean if First Republic gets taken over by the FDIC then my $30 billion is fully insured? Since the $250K is no longer the FDIC insurance limit, why not deposit money into First Republic. This is the safest investment in the world fully backed by the U.S. government.
Can anyone tell me why bonds are reacting like they are the past 2 days?
Thank you.
Because with the Fed’s new lending facility, banks will never have to sell them for below par. That means that the prices set when they were issued in the past 13 years (the ZIRP era), are now the floors.
Danno,
Yields SPIKED this afternoon. Look at them! The 10-year yield spiked by 17 basis points in a couple of hours at the end of the day. There was a massive selloff in bonds at the end of the day.
Einhal,
This is a thoughtless statement. Read the article, use your brain, or at least look at the picture.
Banks are PAYING 4.75% in interest. So they borrow at 4.75% to not have to sell a bond that might yield 2%? Are you effing kidding me? How stupid do you think banks are??
Look at the chart: Banks pay these loans off AS SOON AS POSSIBLE because they’re bad BAD DEALS for the banks.
Selling the 2% bond now would force them to take the loss now. Until this crisis it may have been more convenient to pretend assets were not under water and borrow even at higher rates for a short time. Now that the question is less of how big a profit can be shown but more a question of survival the incentives of bank managers shift. The SVB event signaled a secular shift in interest rates and illustrated the real consequences of pretending it is not happening.
Reminiscing the past
“We’ve got strong financial institutions…Our markets are the envy of the world. They’re resilient, they’re…innovative, they’re flexible. I think we move very quickly to address situations in this country, and, as I said, our financial institutions are strong.”
– Henry Paulson – 3/16/08
“I have full confidence in banking regulators to take appropriate actions in response and noted that the banking system remains resilient and regulators have effective tools to address this type of event. Let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out . . . and the reforms that have been put in place means we are not going to do that again.”
– Janet Yellen – 3/12/23
Regulators blurt out just like a seasoned speak politician, irrespective of their promises to sheeple truly filled or not.
No accounting demanded
we are getting shafted again. The ‘buck’ due always lands as DEBIT in taxpayer’s account. Guaranteed.
Sunny, every time they march out the Treasury Sect to say everything is fine, I know it’s definitely not fine.
“How stupid do you think banks are??”
great question
LOL, touché
Wolf you may say the comments are the bane of your existence but to me they give additional insight not covered in your articles because you’re not stupid enough to think of the questions an average American would think of.
So when you reply to a stupid question you’re fighting misinformation, even if it comes at a terrible cost to your mental health it quells any stupid thoughts from fomenting in my head.
Looking at the balance sheet today I had similar concerns. Reading your articles and replies gave me a clearer understanding.
I learn just as much from Wolf’s answers as I do from his article.
Maybe Wolf can save a ton of personal effort over time with only writing out the day’s pertinent headline and never write an actual article body again, only respond to comments LOL! (no more RTGDFA, though)
“Wolf you may say the comments are the bane of your existence but to me they give additional insight not covered in your articles because you’re not stupid enough to think of the questions an average American would think of.”
Damn it, this may be the best description of the comments section of this blog I have ever read.
I’ll trust the lower Treasury Direct rates over the commercial banks right now. Especially because I don’t have to keep so much locked up for a full year.
Very helpful article as always.
What struck me was the meteoric rise of bank deposits between 2008 ($6.7T) and now ($17.6T). Looks like “wealth”, at least nominally, exploded by 2.6x over the last 14 years. I feel left behind…
Don’t forget the concomitant rise in bank loans over those past 14 years which offset much, if not most, of those deposits if it make you feel any better. I’d be interested in knowing how much that side of the equation exploded, as well.
Heard Shelia Blair say the vast majority of depositors at Calif bank were not poor and 250,000$ limit was enough, meaning I guess if you have that much money you should know the risk and that’s how the kookie crumbles. Seemed like she was always a smart woman , yea too many bailouts except for the poor sucker washing the floors and paying rent to the “man”
There is nothing more powerful in this country than 50 billionaires with big megaphones.
The way Congress should pay for this depositor bailout is by putting a 50% wealth tax on everyone who advocated for this bailout.
Yep. HALF. Thanks for playin’.
Yes!
AMEN! (to both the above & below Wolf posts)
“But in relationship to the amount of overall deposits, the $153 billion is much smaller than during the financial crisis ($111 billion). “
The comparison doesn’t seems right … or am I misreading this?
You cut off the second part. This is the whole thing:
“But in relationship to the amount of overall deposits, the $153 billion is much smaller than during the financial crisis ($111 billion). In 2008, total deposits amounted to $6.7 trillion; at the beginning of March, total deposits were $17.6 trillion, over 2.6 times the level in 2008.”
Never waste a good crisis. Covid 2 Crypto, PPP loans 2 Bank Liquidity Crisis. The Shock and Awe campaign never ends. Inflation is everywhere. FTX CEO on house arrest, Banks collapse and no one goes to jail, just give them more money. It all makes sense now, since Colorado legalized mushrooms. I will focus on the positive, wife got her new Samsung microwave $249 from Lowe’s installed today. My new 7/11 as the best damn gourmet cinnamon rolls money can buy if I get there early.
I agree that the commentary, argument and opinion expressed here in this section are almost as interesting and valuable as the article itself. Of course, I will concede that I wouldn’t put up with dimwitted scribble myself, if I had my own website, but I’m glad Mr. Wolf does.
It’s actually amusing which is a refreshing change from the 99% of bla, bla, bla on other comment sections. In a way and for some unknown reason even the extraneous commentary here turns out to be of some benefit when it needles Mr. Wolf into a howl or two.
During the financial crisis in 2008, did the balance drop because the banks repaid the money with funds from the government (i.e. TARP)?
Sorry if dumb question.
“Discount Window: $153 billion. This Primary Credit, as it’s called, allows banks to borrow at 4.75% currently, against collateral. It spiked by $148 billion, from $5 billion a week ago to $153 billion today, the biggest jump in the data.”
Bet if they had been paying depositors 4.75% they might not have had so much trouble hanging onto deposits in the first place.
Just a tempting speculation…