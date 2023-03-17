The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: March Update on the Housing Bust

Year-over-year, home prices plunged by the most on record as the seasonal uptick in prices was far smaller than a year ago.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is the beginning of spring selling season. So let’s see. Home sales in Canada rose by 2.3% in February from January, but that was less of an uptick than it should have been, and on a year-over-year basis, sales plunged 40%, compared to the 37% plunge in January.
Prices of single-family houses in February rose 1.2%. But that was puny compared to the year-ago month-to-month jump of 4.8%.
So year-over-year, prices plunged by 18.5%, the largest drop in the data, according to the Canada Home Price Benchmark Index for single family houses by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Since the peak last March, the index has plunged 19.1%.
In terms of Canadian dollars, the Single-Family Home Price Index for Canada ticked up by C$8,900 in February from January, but that was puny compared to the C$44,000 increase a year ago, and so year-over-year the benchmark price plunged by a record 18.5%, to C$781,300, rolling the price back to July 2021.
Hangover after the free-money binge. This most ridiculous home price bubble was triggered by the most ridiculous money-printing binge and interest-rate repression globally and in Canada. But now consumer price inflation is tearing up this strategy, as it ultimately always does. And the Bank of Canada has now raised its main policy rate by 425 basis points to 4.5%. And its Quantitative Tightening is in full swing. Consequently, mortgage rates have risen across the board from the levels a year ago.
Canada’s housing market didn’t even have much of a reset during the Financial Crisis – unlike the US housing market – and a splendid housing bubble ballooned out that.
Greater Toronto Area: The MLS Home Price Index for single-family houses rose by 1.6%, or by C$21,000 in February from March, to C$1.294 million. But this was only about a quarter of the C$80,000 month-to-month jump a year ago. So year-over-year, the index plunged by 19.3%, or by $306,800, both the biggest year-over-year plunges on record:
Greater Vancouver: The MLS Home Price Benchmark Price for single-family houses ticked up by 0.7%, or by C$12,000 in February from January, to C$1.812 million. But the month-to-month jump pales against the C$80,000 jump in February 2022. And so year-over-year, the index plunged by 12.0%:
- From peak in April 2022: -13.7%
- Year-over-year: -12.0%
- Drop in 10 months from peak in April 2022: -C$288,000
Victoria: The single-family benchmark price dropped by 0.4% for the month, despite the spring selling season, to C$1.113 million:
- From peak in June 2022: -14.5%
- Year-over-year: -5.7%
- Drop in 8 months from peak in June 2022: -C$162,200
Hamilton-Burlington metro: The single-family benchmark price jumped by 3.1% for the month, to C$898,000. But the month-to-month jump was less than the 5.3% jump a year ago, and so the year-over-year plunge increased to 23%.
- From peak in February 2022: -23%
- Year-over-year: -23%
- Drop in 12 months from peak in February 2022: -C$268,300.
Ottawa: The benchmark price of single-family houses rose 1.3%% for the month to C$688,500. But last year in February, prices jumped by 5.0%, and so the year-over-year drop worsened to 15.0%:
- From peak in March 2022: -16.7%
- Year-over-year: -15.0%
- Drop in 11 months from peak in March 2022: -C$137,700:
Calgary: The single-family benchmark price jumped 1.7% for the month, to C$584,700. But that was a lot lot less than the 6.6% month-to-month jump in February last year, and so the year-over-year increase got slashed to just 2.2% (from 7.1% in January):
- From peak in May 2022: -2.4%
- Year-over-year: +2.2%
- Drop in 9 months from peak in May 2022: -C$14,100.
Montreal: The single-family benchmark price rose 1.1% for the month to C$589,500:
- From peak in May 2022: -9.9%
- Year-over-year: -6.9%
- Drop in 9 months from peak in May 2022: -C$65,000
Halifax-Dartmouth: The single-family benchmark price fell by 1.6% for the month, undoing most of the increase in January, to C$491,400:
- From peak in May: -12.0%
- Year-over-year: +3.1%
- Drop in 9 months since peak in May: -C$67,100
Quebec City Area: The single-family benchmark price jumped 4.2%, to C$361,500, undoing almost but not quite the plunge in January:
- From peak in May: -6.7%
- Year-over-year: -1.8%
- Drop in 8 months since peak in May: -C$26,000.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“This most ridiculous home price bubble was triggered by the most ridiculous money-printing binge and interest-rate repression globally and in Canada. ”
Amen
Still prices way higher than pandemic and expected to fall steeply. What can a smart buyer do today?
1. Make offer at 2019 prices to prevent steeply losses.
2. Postpone buying by 1 year.
3. Look for motivated sellers and foreclosures?
Any other option?
I like what you said above.
More things:
– Expect to make ~60 offers in order to find 1 good deal.
– Focus on for sale by owner/distressed/vacant looking houses that are off market. (Truepeoplesearch or whitepages.com + county assessor for ownership info).
– See if the owner is willing to finance at a reasonable price & terms.
– Don’t expect to find a good deal on the same real estate app every lazy buyer scrolls through on their couch for 6 hours a night.
– This is not financial or home buying advice, don’t listen to me, always obey local laws.
Thanks, good list with one exception.
“– See if the owner is willing to finance at a reasonable price & terms.”
This never happens, this is a scam, one year of good rate on expectation of future Pivot will not work.
Fed can’t Pivot anymore as despite so much QT fed has failed to control speculation. Bitcoin is at $27,000 now. That’s what happens when you bailout misbehaving banks and investors.
Its a start…
You betcha, ya hey
Compare the median wage in toronto to the median house price and it boggles the mind that houses are selling at all.
I’m thinking current homeowners are trading up or down but how many new homeowners are in this market?
Not very many, there are some higher paying jobs in tech and finance plus smaller business owners but majority of hourly wage earners won’t qualify for a mortgage at these rates and prices still. Ofcourse in the GTA as in Metro Van you get some of the buyers who are using the entire family to qualify, you have the investors who make up about 1/5th the market and people with equity as you mentioned but if they’re trading then they have to put their own place up so the net change to total inventory is still 0 if they succeed. Out of those groups many are holding off and a lot of units are just sitting there.
RE agents are hyping up the spring, citing low inventory and one was actually on the central bank “pivot” train when I spoke with him, he’s buying precon units expected for 2027, he isn’t considering what would actually happen if a spring season price jump occurs, everyone who is not even trying to sell because of depressed prices now is going to put their property up in that scenario and supply will jump in summer yet transactions will stay low, probably send sale prices on another leg down. But I think Spring will be a major disappointment for them, not sure what BOC will actually do, they said they will pause but if FED raises again then maybe that will change, higher interest than now will exclude even more buyers.. so either way I don’t see how these prices can stay so high, construction would have to come to a near halt to strangle supply which I don’t think will happen, should be headed down again soon.
No way could any rational person believe that an average single family house is worth $1 million. Even newly constructed buildings are low-tech structures (100 year old techniques) built out of low quality commodity materials (soft pine, asphalt, glue, gypsum, nails).
The whole argument of “land is scarce” only applies to coastal vistas and perhaps extremely constrained areas such as mountain towns like Aspen, CO. But when an entire metro area (tens of square miles) has an average SFH price pushed into 7 figure range when natural demand cannot explain, and not even CPI inflation can explain such a phenomenon, you know that something is seriously F’ed.
Only a fraction of real estate is a place to live at this point in time. It’s mostly a Ponzi scheme at this point, a dumping ground for printed money.
Govern ment loves to create bubbles. Real Estate is a favorite of theirs in my opinion.
‘Cause they can tax it!
But a two-edge sword…
don’t knock real estate….it’s a “safe asset”!
Are you delusional,
We are about 5 years away from retirement and renting. I don’t want to own anything in the US anymore. I don’t see the value in the 500K suburban house even though I live in a rented one. The tax bill on this “beauty” is 11K a year, a total ripoff. We see ourselves living out of the US in retirement.
You make a lot of sense. I am curious about where you have in mind, in general.
Italy, Spain, and Mexico, maybe all three for awhile.
Its a good idea and even I am thinking about it when time comes for me.
You’re paying taxes,insurance upkeep,principal and interest. Plus a profit..U could be broke in 5 years
The crazies are in charge of the asylum. Leaving the country might be the best option. Not sure if I want to keep citizenship either.
Even coveted areas inflated out of control. IMO: there’s room to build in Aspen. I live in Telluride, smaller, almost as expensive and not nearly as developed.
Geography is less of a constraint to building than regulation and NIMBYs. China, BlackRock et al factor into the metro areas.
Sadly for luxury markets, besides the rare foreclosure, a bubble like this acts as a ratchet. Big money doesn’t need to sell and can pay the bills without rental income. Prices hold for a while, then resume upwards.
We will own nothing, and be happy.
I am in San Diego and during HB1, even the most expensive coastal areas saw haircut of 40% or more.
There is a myth going on that good areas/neighborhoods/expensive areas can’t go down.
“…you know that something is seriously F’ed.”
Was it by chance that, when abbreviating an F-Bomb to express your outrage and bewilderment at our new present reality, you just happened to end up with the perfect term to both describe the true culprit who’s responsible for this mess, as well as describe what we got from them because of it: (The) “F’ED”? If so, how serendipitous!
I’d agree 100%. It’s the FED that FED this frenzy! Now, we are ALL F’ed!
Sorry for this silliness, Richter Sensei.
I think the psychological factor coming out of 2 years+ of COVID/lockdowns, etc. drove many people to bid way more than they intended on a fairly limited supply of houses. It was almost a desperation type event for some as they looked at it as “now or never” in their purchases. This was the case for 2 instances of which I know the circumstances. Both regret it now. I realize 2 cases is a small sample, but I believe they represent at least some of this mania.
Low interest rates helped with this bid up due to lower mortgage rates. The instances I know of, the folks didn’t need the “free” money handed out during COVID to make these buys and the house prices were quite high (700K+). They had plenty of assets; although admittedly, they “stretched to make the buy.
My observations. Anyone else know of similar?
Several people in my neighborhood could not afford, or would refuse, to purchase their homes at today’s prices and interest rates. These same people are watching their RE drop each month, to the tune of $20k to $40k per month. I imagine this is quite disturbing to them, as a huge portion of their total wealth is tied up the house. Will THEY sell? Time will tell. All we know is that others will.
There are many I know in North Dallas (Frisco and Prosper) area. People are absolutely going nuts and still willing to pay 850k+ for cardboard houses with 6% mortgage. I don’t get the logic.
@yubeie,
It’s baffling but true. The same thing in So. Cal. A house around the corner from went up for sale. There were pricing the house at early 2022 price levels. I told my wife with such confidence that they would not get what they were asking… but they did!!!
Whoever bought the house will be sorry I think.
Although slow but prices are dropping in San Diego .
Yubeie,
The logic is: Buy Assets!
ALSO:
Everything is an asset! If a digital cartoon (err NFT) is worth millions, a cardboard box (however large) must also be!
Americans are intrepid lemmings and there’s NO ECONOMIC DOWNTURN! (SMH) Look at the labor market tightness, GDP growth etc.
Today, the economy is “good.” A few small/ regional banks is isolated mismanagement (2nd and 3rd largest in history), some other companies struggling, and this is the “pain” J-Pow was talking about… right?
Now that that’s outta the way, it’s a new bull market in everything and rates will head back to 0%!
I’ll just get a HELOC to buy groceries in the meantime (probably buy BTC with it actually and buy groceries with the profits). I Already transferred my CC balances at 0% (yes, still happening) so I am good for the year!
“Buy Assets”…
That just sit there without creating any economic productivity whatsoever.
Because *things* always go up in value faster than the US Dollar is devalued, right?
Family member in Florida purchased townhouse in late 2019 just before covid. They paid $360K, which I though was a high price, but seller had paid $500K before the GFC. Townhouse is now worth $720K.
Haha Petunia, must have been my old neighborhood.
Damp, rotting 1970s condos going for $550k.
It’s insanity.
Real estate agent we know was making a killing and buying up homes to rent. She is way up right now. But maybe going to be upside down in the future.
Will home values keep dropping for years, like 2005-2011, even if medium to high inflation persists year after year? It seems counter intuitive. Is there a precedent?
If interest rates stay high to match inflation, how can housing maintain its value?
Where? In the US?
No, there isn’t. There was no real estate bubble in the 70’s.
I think so, unless the Fed lets wage inflation run or even looser lending than preceding GFR develops with a ton of government backstop for losses and really dumb people.
The hair cut is coming. Just unclear if it will be shave-the-head bald or frequent trims.
Get ready for the National Association of Gaslighters to log in as they must counter every housing bubble headline with NAR/NAG propaganda.
Was a licensed RE Broker and was ashamed of myself for being a member for 20 years. Worse than the most corrupt union in my opinion.
Mike R, same observances with several of my friends, desperately buying at the top. No one listened to the real estate major, just the real estate and mortgage agents.
Canada’s QT is not in full swing, in fact Tiff Macklem has suggested pausing any further rate hikes.
QT refers to assets on the BoC’s balance sheet. Total assets are down by 33.6% from the peak. That’s a big drop! And it continues.
Rates are a different thing. They’re another part of monetary policy.
Have a look for yourself. Here is the BOC’s balance sheet:
I don’t understand why has bank of Canada paused rate hikes. Our core CPI coming in lower or what? How is it significantly different from USA? Now everyone is waiting with baited breath for rate cuts, seems imminent here. Asking prices for RE way up this month.
That’s one hell of a gully
Wonder if they have a Canadian version of Lawrence Yun just to spin this as some transitory trend and the market is still strong, going up and up later..etc
In many ways, Canadian FOMO might even be worse than US, especially hopefully most of these people understand that there’s no locked in 30 years fixed like the excuse used here in the states why price won’t decline…so it’s either pure hubris or stupidity to think interest rate will forever be ZIRP…years of QE definitely rotted lots of people’s brain..
Hard to spin that tale when your mortgage payments went through the roof and that’s your biggest spend.
The uptick in February was heavily covered in the news up here.
It’s thought that it was a temporary thing. Likely due to people’s perception that they can get a short-term mortgage now (with lower house prices), suck up the higher monthly costs for a year or so, and then obtain a new mortgage at a much lower rate.
We’ll see how well that works.
Industry people I spoke to up here all are shaking their heads (quietly).
Canada’s economy is so dependant on housing bubble, that BoC has no option but pause, inflation be damned. Pure kaputalism if you understand my Germanics.
The benchmark price charts all seem to be hitting a short plateau, could it be they will stabilize somewhere near where they are now?
I wonder about how long those adjustable rate loans with fixed payments will eat away at equity before the lenders start sending out warning letters that their equity is becoming “inadequate” to support the on going loan.
There must be clauses in those types of loan contracts so the lender can call the loan if the underlying real estate equity fails to meet some minimum threshold. Would not raise its ugly head during an ever increasing real estate value situation, but could in dropping values, plus the potential for a reverse mortgage effect if payments don’t cover monthly interest.
Ugh, maybe I just don’t get those fixed payment/adjustable rate loans.
Canada now has an “Underused Housing Tax” which is 1% of the value of the property annually for all non-Canadian owners and some Canadian owners as well. There is a $10,000 penalty for any owner who fails to file.
Search Underused Housing Tax Canada for details.
Quick glance suggests it’s a joke.
First, this is a major problem. Make it 5%, not 1% (but be generous with the exemption reasons), and use the funds raised strictly to increase public housing stock.
Second and most important, seems Canadian residents are exempt as long as it’s held in their name directly.
Notice that Canada insists that the country needs 500,000 newcomers a year during a housing bubble and homeless crisis.
Am I looking at the same picture as the pessimist whom views the impressive decline in the price of single family homes as a tragedy.
I must be an optimist because I view a rapid collapse of the housing bubble would harm the speculators rather than the salts of the earth that will be substantially harmed if it drags on to long.
Selling bad debt to the salts is a particular specialty of the people that matter.
maybe I’m not such a cockeyed optimist after all.
Your graph of the MLS price of a single family home in Canada, is a portrait of your description of the era preceding this one as a mass ” consensual hallucination”.
I tend too agree. Money was flowing like and with a lot of vino. And now, we must receive our proper punishment which is the next morning, coming to too reality.
The loans may have to be made to the sort of people who carry a crumpled wad of a couple of bucks for emergencies. Who work their butts off and deserve value for their hard earned money. And the current price is still hoovering in nosebleed territory waiting for the next buyer in a macabre Dutch auction in which the reserve price is higher than bidders are willing to pay.
While I have the floor I feel compelled to talk about an event that occurred in the American financial markets this week that, statistically, is on the scale of finding life on Mars and the explosion of the Yellowstone super volcano.
The nearly instantaneous decline in interest rates has been reported as a 12 sigma event in the annals of recorded economic history. Which, of course, is the very data base from which the reported distribution was drawn. Logically, twelve standard deviations from the mean is impossible, because it means one of at least two things, either one of which may be consistent with the current reality.
The first scenario is that what occurred in the bond market last week was actually a plus or minus 12 sigma event which I judge would require at least mass hysteria comparable too the parting of the Red Sea according to one rendition.
The second scenario, which to me is most likely, is the problem that plagues the normal distribution which is insufficient sample size in which I am referring to the data base.
Obviously, the avalanche decline in the interest rate structure is a serious dislocation in expectations and, at the least, is extremely bearish.
“This most ridiculous home price bubble was triggered by the most ridiculous money-printing binge and interest-rate repression globally”
And prices were already in a massive bubble in 2019, prior to the central banks’ money-printing orgy. The FED has engineered a super-bubble on top of a super-bubble.
The FED and all central banks are a cancer upon society at this point. They aborted their longstanding mandates to financially scalp the masses for the benefit of their rich buddies.
This wasn’t overnight, of course. It started with Greenspan and has gotten progressively worse until this past week they left nothing to the imagination and just openly wilted to the whims of of billionaire pigmen, running to the rescue of these reckless greedheads who are clearly their masters.
I think it’s time to end the FED and arrest Jerome Powell. He should be facing charges of domestic terrorism, along with Old Yellern and most of Congress. Their latest bastardization of their own roles, and of the current rules and regulations, is evidence of the depth of their corruption and the misery they are inflicting upon mankind. But the entire Justice Dept. and SCOTUS are shot through with corruption as well. They’re all on the take.
31 trillion lashes to the 536 + 1. Then death for high treason. I would feel better but will do nothing to stop what is coming for US.
Fantastic post DC I agree 100 %
Unfortunately as we currently don’t have any Law enforcement for such crimes these days I don’t hold their breath anymore for the Law.
(some Join them since it certainly seems legal with no one going to Jail)
So ? its all legal now as I see it simply because ? well no one been arrested or seem to seriously be on Trial unless I missed some ?
Some are now retiring ( with all their booty ) some continue and try to switch over what they have done to secure some false Family Legacy as soon they well die or old age and Medical perhaps also
Perhaps we shall see a Crime Bubble Chart upcoming showing all the gathered Wealth ? perhaps a Crime pays chart ?
I agree that ” Unfortunately as we currently don’t have any Law enforcement for such crimes these days I don’t hold their breath anymore for the Law.”
One can knock over a silicon valley bank, under the guise of legitimate transactions and walk away with several billion dollars of profit with no worry that law enforcement will be diverted from their primary purpose of keeping the little people down.
Depth Charge for President!
I can hardly wait for more drivel from you. Lucca, you impress me as an idiot because you were cheering for an idiot as president.
I’m not trying to instigate a confrontational environment, while believing that at the end of the day, most non-brain-dead individuals know what kind of fool they are.
As I am trying to understand the import of the data that you have presented, which I believe is an accurate measurement of the current status of the Canadian residential real estate landscape.
The data are current and don’t accurately reflect even the mid term ramifications of what is likely to happen to the asking price of single family homes when the Canadian adjustable rate market reflects the end of QE.
I feel your pain brother which in my case is a complaint that the luxury is not sumptuous enough. Is that what’s bothering you buncky ?
While I also feel that the Central Banks have been directed to be incompetent since man became aware.
In the long run, you may be right. In the short run there is only triage.
I sense that the immediate future will contain some of the drama you predict. I fear it may be much more mundane that people will become social media zombie’s unable to respond to the deconstruction of the society they have been accustomed to.
Market is mostly frozen at the moment.
Still a big chunk of people holding on to a low fixed rate mortgage, and those folks would be crazy to move.
House prices are crazy high, but so are rents, so it’s not like people have a great alternative.
Immigration is running at all time highs, more then double the US rate (per capita).
Housing construction was already falling well behind the need for houses, and with the market slowdown, construction rates will fall even further.
A housing price fall would be extremely painful for an economy that is as dependent on the housing market as Canada is (extremely so), but the alternative, prices just stagnating at this extremely high level, would probably be much worse in the long run. High housing prices are destroying the country.
Inflation would actually help, by allowing the bubble to deflate (on a relative basis) without crashing the economy too hard, but inflation seems (at the moment at least, it could certainly turn around), to have mostly reverted back to the usual 2% level in Canada, with the painful exception of food.
The addict is always looking for the softer, easier way which keeps them addicted.
I believe that the bubbles should be collapsed quickly so as to stick the speculators with the losses rather than the salt of the earth people whom are enticed to overpay as a result of government agency doing the bidding of an industry.
Saint Patrick was a saint, unlike me and probably you. His humanity is really what’s being celebrated here. The morality for which he lived for is what is at the core of the heart of most people.
With a clear eye about the failures of character that all men posses, including his own, he went about his business, driving the snakes out of Ireland.
What are peoples guesses on what the first chart in the article will look like a year from now?
It should have the year 2023 added to it, but nothing else is certain. What, if anything has changed from the aftermath of 2008? I’m not convinced.
There is no USA housing shortage. There is a qualified buyer shortage as buying at US prices looks like an invitation to find out what BK is like.
Big week for comments. 579 on March 12 is the most I’ve ever seen, plus several way over 300. Amazing for a “one man show” writing about the dismal science.
Wolfman ? Listened to the wolfman as a youngster and reading this wolfmans articles has me hooked today. FED insight especially. Be careful though, the wolfman will jack your jaw when needed.
Didn’t see you mention in the article, Canada has paused rate increases which is causing a swell of pivot hopefuls climbing out of the woodwork. Need to buy now or be priced out forever!
You first !
What about their banks?