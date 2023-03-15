Retail Sales Dip a Tad in Feb after Huge Spike in Jan. Year-over-Year: +5.4% Despite Price Drops in Durable Goods & Gasoline

Consumers are still spending like drunken sailors, especially online, now that they don’t have to blow so much on gasoline anymore.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales in February dipped 0.4% from the huge spike in January, to $698 billion, seasonally adjusted, the second highest ever, just a hair below January, when sales had spiked by 3.2%, preceded by declines in December and November, and by a jump in October. You see, this data is volatile.
So is this tiny dip in February off the huge spike in January a sign that consumers are tapped out? Nah, goods inflation has subsided, gasoline got cheaper than it was a year ago, and a whole lot cheaper than it was in June, durable goods prices have dropped, as inflation has shifted into services, and consumers are still spending like drunken sailors, now that they don’t have to blow so much of their money on gasoline anymore:
Year-over-year, retail sales rose 5.6%, not seasonally adjusted, even as inflation in many goods that retailers sell was negative, such as for many durable goods and gasoline (my detailed discussion about inflation now blowing out in services).
Retail sales by category, seasonally adjusted.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail):
- Sales: $131 billion
- Month over month: -1.8%
- Year-over-year: -0.2%
- CPI used vehicles: -2.8% for the month, -13.6% year-over-year
- CPI new vehicles: +0.2% for the month, +5.8% year-over-year.
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $113 billion
- Month over month: +1.6%
- Year-over-year: +8.5%
Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc.
- Sales: $93 billion
- Month over month: -2.2% after the huge +7.2% spike in January.
- Year-over-year: +15.3%
- CPI for “food away from home”: +8.4% year over year:
Food and Beverage Stores (11.6% of total retail):
- Sales: $81 billion
- Month over month: +0.5%
- Year-over-year: +5.5%
- CPI for “food at home”: +0.3% month-to-month, +10.2% year over year:
General merchandise stores, without department stores (8.9% of total retail):
- Sales: $62 billion
- Month over month: +1.4%
- Year-over-year: +12.1%
Gas stations (8.4% of total retail):
- Sales: $58 billion
- Month over month: -0.6%
- Year-over-year: -1.9%
- CPI for gasoline: -2.0% year over year:
This chart shows the relationship between the CPI for gasoline as index value representing price levels not percentage changes (green) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including all the other merchandise gas stations sell (red, left axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6.1% of total retail):
- Sales: $43 billion
- Month over month: -0.1%
- Year-over-year: +0.6%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.8% of total retail):
- Sales: $27 billion
- Month over month: -0.8%
- Year-over-year: +4.3%
- CPI apparel: 3.3% year-over-year
Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.3% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores. Cannabis stores are the growth driver in this category.
- Sales: $16 billion, seasonally adjusted
- Month over month: -1.8%.
- Year-over-year: +4.8%
- CPI Cannabis: nope, not yet. But per Cannabis Benchmarks U.S. Spot Index, average prices have plunged 21% year-over-year:
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.7% of total retail):
- Sales: $12 billion, seasonally adjusted
- Month over month: -2.5%
- Year-over-year: +0.1%
- CPI Household furnishings: 6.3% year-over-year.
Department stores (now down to 1.7% of total retail, as consumers increasingly bought this stuff online, including at the ecommerce sites of the few surviving department store chains):
- Sales: $11.6 billion
- Month over month: -4.0%
- Year-over-year: +2.5%
- From February 2001: -40% despite 21 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.3% of total retail);
- Sales: $9.4 billion
- Month over month: -0.5%
- Year-over-year: +3.9%
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales at specialty electronics and appliance stores (Best Buy, Apple stores, etc.). Not included are the electronics and appliance sales at ecommerce operations and at other brick-and-mortar retailers, such as General Merchandise stores.
- Sales: $7.2 billion, seasonally adjusted
- Month over month: +0.3%
- Year over year: -2.8%
- CPI consumer electronics: -12.0% year over year.
- CPI appliances: +1.6% year over year.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Hang myself when I get enough rope”
— The Tubes, White Punks on Dope
I come from drunken sailors; they were far more shrewd with their money than the modern buying public.
Put it down to retail therapy/boredom relief. The order confirmation # = the yum yum pellet ejected by incessant Skinner bar depressions.
Hell, I’m guilty, too.
And there’s all this talk about switching to electric vehicles to get us off our addiction to the pump!
If people wind up spending less on transportation, then we’ll never get inflation under control!
In all seriousness, it’d be interesting to see Wolf tear into the charts for the “excuseflation” going around. To be simple, with all of the news going around, some producers are using it as chance to raise prices, rather than supply and clean up a pretty penny with more profitability. Poultry products are a big one lately. Especially in instances like Wing Stop doubling their prices when the supply chain was gummed up, but now that it’s easier and cheaper to get wings, they’re not rushing to lower prices anytime soon. No doubt this will be the case with eggs soon.
Bloomberg has a whole thing on this.
The raging mania Everything Bubble continues, unabated. SVB is just a sideshow of recklessness. There are anecdotes throughout the economy of continued rampant spending.
Prior to the pandemic, if one wanted a pair of made to order Made In USA boots from a handful of bootmakers, you could place the order and they would be in production pretty much the day after you paid. They’d ship in a week or two. When the free money started, all of a sudden there were lead times that stretched out to over a year. This wasn’t from a lack of employees, it was from excess demand. And the prices…..they jacked them up massively.
Fast forward to today and the lead times have barely budged. People are still cleaning out everything and pushing up prices. Why? Because the economy REMAINS grotesquely overheated. There is way too much money in the system, and it hasn’t even begun to diminish in any significant way.
And those bootmakers I cited? Nearly all of these retailers have the “Buy Now Pay Later” links on their sites. There is credit available for all of it. That needs to go away. There needs to be a massive shrinking in available credit. Until that happens, we will never see much of a slowdown. This is a credit bubble.
The FED is too slow with QT. They need to ramp it significantly, and also the rate hikes. This “soft landing” BS they’re trying to pull off is just prolonging inflation.
I totally agree that FED has been too slow with their QT and rate hikes keeping in mind the raging inflation we are facing. But my point is what FED is doing is all deliberate to help few people at the expense of millions of people.
People say FED is group of private bankers. True in theory but practically they are part of government with power to create USD out of thin air.
Now, we all know for whom govt works.
How much faster do you want things to break, LOL?
I mean, like get it all over with in one fell-swoop?
I know that would be Depth Charge’s prescription.
Do you think that if FED/Treasury has not bailed at the expense of taxpayers SVB uninsured depositors then there’d have been havoc ?
If I have deposited more than 250K in a bank, then I should know that above 250K is not FDIC insured.
Or Credit Suisse not being promised to bail out by S bank ?
All these wall street crybabies are creating scare so that FED is forced to pause or do a pivot and it is working as far as I can see.
jon,
There is always some havoc when the fruits of Free Money vanish, but that’s what this joint needs. The haircuts wouldn’t have been huge. I’m still thinking about 30% or less, so not the end of the world.
The good thing is that they now cannot blame a bank failure for their own failure, and that has been happening for months as they run of money the natural way.
The good thing also is that a bank failure didn’t take down a stablecoin (USDC). Those things need to go down on their own, or not go down on their own.
I too wish people would pull themselves up by their bootstraps, as that would be levitation and so cool to see happen as recorded on my smartphone, and then put it on youtube, monetize the 17 million views, and live large.
The American Dream 2.023
We will all have to be patient. Will take years more than likely. Trillions and trillions worth of time.
Thanks for the all the charts wolf.
Makes it easy to draw a simple trendline through the data and even a child could see how elevated spending is basically across the board and therefore why we have inflation everywhere.
Clearly demand is widespread and this is not an energy spike story.
With oil looking to finally bottom out soon enough and service inflation and spending still so high the base effects that headline CPI is going to benefit from this spring and summer could easily reverse next year.
I’m seeing this environment lasting for quite a while. It’s unfortunate that like with everything else lower income people are likely hurting the most, but I do have my fingers crossed that the speculators who benefited most from free money feel the pinch that the majority of the world lives with every day of there lives
Consumers aren’t interested in a hard landing or a soft landing or any landing at all.
Get on a country club wIt list
Not a recession when restaurants packed
New retiree here. And yes, I’m still spending money like a drunken sailor!
I did my part today to crank up retail sales in March, in the Food and Beverage Store category: I scored four 12-packs of Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA (a seasonal IPA) at my local Safeway, which had it on sale for St. Patrick’s day at $11.77 per 12-pack, compared to full-pop sticker of $20.99, and about $19 with my no-name loyalty card.
Since I’m on foot, that’s about as much as I want to carry. I’ll check back tomorrow for another four 12-packs if they still have any.
I’m gonna load up on this stuff while I can. I’m gonna spend money like a drunken sailor. The beer inflation really pissed me off, and this is going to help my mood a lot.
So don’t be surprised if retail sales spike in March. Just FYI
I went to a local shopping area this past Monday. The entire place was packed with people shopping, strolling, and eating out. The restaurant we had lunch in was very busy.
The Zara’s, an affordable women’s retailer, had a line of over a dozen people waiting to use the fitting rooms. It reminded me of the sales at Loehmann’s decades ago.
I spent a lot this past year, now I’m feeling very tapped out.