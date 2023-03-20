Total Wipeout of $17 billion in Credit Suisse AT1 CoCo Bonds Shocked Because No One Reads Clauses Anymore?

We’re not even getting peanuts? EU regulators came out today and said, no, no, no, that’s just in Switzerland, not in the EU.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the elements in the takeunder by UBS of Credit Suisse was that CHF 16 billion (about $17.3 billion) in CoCo bonds got wiped out totally, while shareholders got wiped out only almost totally. Swiss regulator FINMA, when announcing the deal on Sunday, said that CoCo bonds would be written down to zero, in a sense subordinating bondholders to shareholders, which is like a total no-no very-bad-boy thing to do, because normally, shareholders would get totally wiped out first, and then bond holders would start taking their turn.
Turns out, there were some clauses in the documents of the CoCo bonds, issued in Switzerland, that allowed this under certain conditions and triggers. But no one ever reads any clauses, and so it came as a surprise, shaking up the $275 billion market for these creatures that came out of the swamp of the Financial Crisis.
What are Additional Tier 1 CoCo bonds?
CoCos – short for “contingent convertible capital instruments,” also known as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds – were created in Europe in response to the financial crisis as a way to boost bank capital without diluting existing shareholders. Before, a bank would have to sell shares to raise capital, thereby diluting existing shareholders. With this instrument, they could weasel their way around selling shares and still raise capital for regulatory purposes. But on the balance sheet, CoCos count as debt.
CoCos are perpetual bonds – they have no maturity date, and the bank doesn’t have to ever redeem them, but it can redeem them at certain intervals, such as in five years. European banks offered them in major currencies to appeal to investors in those countries.
In general, CoCos are designed to be bailed in when the bank gets into trouble, either by converting them into nearly worthless shares or by writing them down to zero. They therefore provide a capital buffer; and for regulatory purposes are considered equity capital.
In return, CoCos offered a relatively high coupon interest. For example, more recent Credit Suisse CoCos came with a coupon interest of over 9%; Deutsche Bank issued CoCos with coupons over 6%. These were tempting coupons in a world of Negative Interest Rate Policy.
Banks in the US don’t issue CoCo bonds. They issue preferred shares with similar features in that they count as debt on the balance sheet and allow banks to raise capital without diluting existing shareholders. When the bank gets in trouble, those preferred shares get bailed in after shareholders get bailed in. This happened when SVB Financial collapsed on March 10. The $3.7 billion in SVB preferred shares collapsed from around 70 cents on the dollar to near zero in one fell swoop, with the ultimate outcome still uncertain.
We’re not even getting peanuts?
What tripped folks up was that shares of Credit Suisse didn’t get totally wiped out first. The buyout offer by UBS was an exchange of one UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares, which valued Credit Suisse shares at roughly CHF 0.76 (down 99% from the peak in 2007) and down 60% from the close on Friday. Maybe this was a nod toward institutional investors in the Middle East that had poured so much money into Credit Suisse.
So shareholders are getting some peanuts. CoCo bondholders had been under the impression – not having read the clauses – that their CoCos would be senior to common shares, and that they’d get some peanuts, if shareholders get peanuts. But now, they aren’t getting anything, not even a single peanut. And this hit CoCos all around Europe today.
For example, Deutsche Bank 6% CoCos plunged today from the already beaten down level of about 79 cents on the euro to 63 cents on the euro (chart via Börse Berlin):
EU regulators try to soothe the CoCo market.
EU regulators – while happy that the Credit Suisse mess is getting sorted out “in order to ensure financial stability” – are not happy with this decision by regulators in Switzerland, which is not part of the EU. And they came out, as regulators do, with a joint statement today, emphasizing that in the EU, the capital structure will not be usurped, that common shares will be bailed in first and totally before any bonds are getting chewed up.
In the statement, the ECB’s Banking Supervision office, the EU’s Single Resolution Board (SRB), and the European Banking Authority (EBA) said:
“The resolution framework implementing in the European Union the reforms recommended by the Financial Stability Board after the Great Financial Crisis has established, among others, the order according to which shareholders and creditors of a troubled bank should bear losses.
“In particular, common equity instruments are the first ones to absorb losses, and only after their full use would Additional Tier 1 be required to be written down.
“This approach has been consistently applied in past cases and will continue to guide the actions of the SRB and ECB banking supervision in crisis interventions,” the statement said.
The one that may have gotten away.
But, but, but… Credit Suisse issued $2.5 billion in CoCos that are similarly structured, but are counted as Tier 2 capital, rather than Tier 1 capital. And these CoCos have “an unusual structure,” and “will presumably remain an obligation of the enlarged UBS, alongside CS’s senior bonds,” CreditSights said in a note, cited by Bloomberg.
When an analyst asked UBS CEO Ralph Hamers if this AT2 bond would also be written down, he said, “we’ll have to come back to you.”
While Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds have plunged to a couple of cents on the euro today, the AT2 recovered and traded at 75 cents on the euro, according to Bloomberg.
Finally over.
Credit Swiss has been teetering on the brink for years. It has been hobbling from scandal to scandal, each time losing billions of francs along the way, and each time, its shares got beaten to a new record low. And all along the way, new investors were bamboozled into investing billions of dollars in this thing to boost its capital and keep it alive. And the money just vanished. The culture of risk-taking and doing shady deals was something that could apparently not be changed by the CEOs that came and went. Or they didn’t want to change it – despite rhetoric to the contrary – because they were focused on boosting the share price or whatever. The SNB wouldn’t let it collapse, and regulators didn’t force it to straighten out. But a lot of losses to the Swiss public and investors could have been avoided if this creature had been taken out the back and shot years ago.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Yes, “No One Reads Clauses Anymore” and the stock market is driven purely by headlines and hopium.
Case in point, the Fed’s loans to banks and FDIC is being interpreted as PIVOT and QE (“The Fed’s balance sheet grew by 300 billion last week”).
Perhaps after 14 year of QE, no one can even believe that there won’t be another rescue.
“the stock market is driven purely by headlines”
Q: What Percentage of Trading Is Algorithmic?
A: About 60-75 percent of overall trading volume in the U.S. equity market, European financial markets, and major Asian capital markets is generated through algorithmic trading, according to Select USA, in 2018.
Interesting financial “instrument” (always loved how they Econ guys use that word) games.
Reminds me of Soros’ comment at his Congressional dog and pony show after the GFC. Essentially said, “They can keep inventing this stuff faster than you can make law regulating it”
Side note; I always thought CS and DB “Ultra High Net Wealth Funds” were huge black boxes with massive washers and dryers and worm holes to ?, in them…but I’m sure there are others.
Too bad I can’t insert gif in comments, just your imagination and image a picture of Nelson from The Simpsons pointing at the Bondholders and go “Ha..Ha…”
Can’t say I feel sorry for leaving this much money on the table by not reading the fine prints..
My imagination can’t help be immature based on your comment – Nelson going Ha Ha and adding new meaning to “lderHOSEn !
Credit Suisse always struck me as the European version of First Union.
The First Union that had such a poor rep, that when they “merged” with Wachovia in 2001 they got rid of their name and took Wachovia’s.
But it was always amazing the blow up they had before the fallout from 2008 did them in.
It was the wonderful Wachovia that took the mess over – at which time “Wachovia” was the fourth largest bank holding company in the US – it allowed the gray banking tradition to continue. Though I don’t think anyone in North Carolina has been calling the shots since 2008.
What was the long term game plan for getting rid of debt at 6-9% interest ? I can’t imagine borrowing at that rate without some kind of sound business plan for eliminating it. This was a business and presumably operating to make money. Was there just no contingency plan for the circumstances that came about as interest rates rose ? Just caught with their pants down ? Compelled to just go with it as free money flowed into their coffers ? The decisions must have been considered reasonable if people were still buying and holding their stock. I never bought the house of cards theory hook line and sinker but this sure sounds like it.
Most of this debt is callable after 5 years. So if the bank felt they had enough reserves to no longer need this capital, or they had cheaper sources of raising the capital, they could simply call the bonds, redeem at par, and shut them down. The key, though, was that this was at the discretion of the bank. That meant there was no forced maturity. So in times of market stress, it would be better for them to pay 6-9% and keep things going, and then, during times of market peace, they could redeem the bonds at their leisure and replace with cheaper funding.
Consider it an insurance policy: no bank relied on CoCo bonds for the majority of their capital. But it was a nice buffer to have in case the SHTF, and so they willingly paid an extra premium to have it around. But if they felt it was too expensive and other sources of capital were better, they could always reduce their CoCo bonds by calling them.
Wolf, what is the implication of this on US bank preferred stocks that are perpetual and count towards Tier I capital? Thanks
Preferred shares got bailed in along with common shares in both bank failures we had here — SVB and Signature. That principle seems to hold. There is nothing particularly unclear about it, the way I understand it.
SVB Financial, the holding company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, so we’ll see how all this gets sorted out in court. There are some assets left in the holding company that are not part of Silicon Valley Bank, so this situation is different from Credit Suisse. There may be some crumbs left over.
One interesting wrinkle is that SVB Financial had $2B deposits at SVB Bank, thus they are guaranteed by FDIC. So in a very round about way FDIC is backing SVBF bond holders because the $2B from SVB will be used to pay off SVBF bondholders. Just a quirk of the FDIC guaranteeing all deposits.
Wolf,
In a recent thread on banks, I almost mentioned that DB has been too quiet lately.
Is any of this “real money”? So where’s all the people jumping off of high bridges or out the windows of tall buildings? There’s no collapse until we get some “splat” going. Then we can call it an event. Meanwhile, cash dilution continues in care of your friendly idiot packs in charge.
None of it was mine, so none of it was “real money”.
We are early in the tightening cycle for much stress right now. Sad to say the layoffs, defaults, divorces and splats will be coming up as we get into a recession. Its been a slow inflationary grind down for close to two years, but I say the worst is probably in the next 12 months.
These things run in a pattern. Inverted yield curve, financial blowups and the last shoe is massive layoffs as businesses do what they must to make debt payments.
“A pattern,” or one of several possible? Maybe it’s time to re-start the speculation about the shape of possible recessions, as capital letters: a quick “V”-shape, a longer “U”-shape, and abysmal stepped-down “L”-shape, a bifurcated “K”-shape, or whatever chaos a Powell capitulation looks like.
Yeah, I’m actually kind of surprised how much market stress we’re already seeing given we’re still very early in the tightening phase, the economy is still humming along, and people still have money to spend.
I’m a little worried about what happens when the screws really start getting tightened. For now, Cash is definitely King!
There is still about 900 billion in extra savings in customer accounts from all the money given out during COVID. Another year of burning this money off and we will see the underlying economy in tatters.
Real estate markets are frozen, with few buyers and sellers. It is going to take another six months for the prices to really fall and enter a more stressful time period.
Unless you are president o that put bond holders behind political allies and destroyed 100 years of contract law in the GM bankruptcy.
“which is like a total no-no very-bad-boy thing to do, because normally, shareholders would get totally wiped out first, and then bond holders would start taking their turn.”
Violating the absolute rule of creditors’ priority is a big mistake. Too bad the powerful have been doing it from day One, and often for more concentrated selfish reasons than USA political alliances. But that’s no excuse. We are seeing it happen already in this crisis, and we haven’t even had a crisis yet.
What’s the saying? “Don’t invest your money in things you don’t understand” ?
Granted, with all the “innovations” and instruments that have come out in the last decade, one can’t be faulted too hard for being caught on the wrong side of a deal.
Just their response.
The bondholders would have to be something like seriously decadent Euro-stereotypes to not get what a CoCo bond meant.
They understood. I think Wolf exaggerates for some flair here. You don’t buy tens or hundreds of millions worth of bonds without a room full of lawyers and accountants. Most of the holdings are going to be part of a larger diversified bond portfolio. The bond portfolio managers just didn’t care because nobody believed those clauses would ever be triggered. You take some (in their minds, small) risk that some bonds might zero in exchange for the higher coupon.
Truth is those portfolios are down way more in 2022 as yields rose. Add another $17b to the fire.
Kinda like students loans borrowers that don’t want to pay them back?
“But no one ever reads any clauses…”
Hey, if Silicon Valley entrepreneurs can be protected from their decisions by the government….
There may be an argument that government policy helped create the inflation in university fees and the rising tide of credentialism that is depressing an entire generation from advancing in life stages (amongst other disatrous changes in the university system), but I feel you as someone who took on and paid off his student debt.
LK,
“There may be an argument that government policy helped create the inflation in university fees and …”
You cannot have the government subsidize an industry with trillions of dollars and it not create the inflation in university fees we’ve been witnessing for DECADES. The student loan program is an abomination.
The solution? Wolf stated it several years ago. Abolish student loans, build bare-bones educational institutes without highly overpaid administrators, as much online learning as feasible and eliminate all of the extras such as, coffee bars, deluxe athletic facilities, …
If people want to pay for all the extra sh*t then fine! You pay for it, not through government subsidies. I’m just getting started so I had better stop.
“But a lot of losses to the Swiss public and investors could have been avoided if this creature had been taken out the back and shot years ago.”
But that applies to ((much) much) more companies than Credit Suisse alone.
And they couldn’t understand why they were getting such good rates. If it looks too good to be true……
Treasuries next?
Countries do not go bankrupt. They just print more money.
It seems like Steve Hanke is the guru on this. Once nobody wants your trash fiat, you need to establish a currency board and peg your currency to some decent currency that your citizens will accept or already use in the black market which is usually the dollar. Hopefully the Fed and treasury will protect the dollar status for a few more decades.
I am waiting for the next shoe to drop. That is when they may have to capitulate.
If regional banks got into trouble with rising interest rates, what about all those hedge funds who gobbled up the easy money and sold leveraged bets to chase yields. The opposite is happing now.
You now have customers taking money out of their saving to spend on things because of higher inflation, pulling money out of low yield investments to go into treasuries, etc. Investable cash is moving into treasuries.
Liquidity is drying up and something else is probably about to break.
How are zombie companies going refinance their debt payments that will be coming due when everyone would rather be in treasuries.
The goal of just 2% inflation has now also become “transitory”, and that goal will be changed higher, and it will stay higher for a long time.
They can’t balk at raising rates or they will lose total control, and there will be hyperinflation
They should have planned for that if they haven’t already. Everything you are describing seems to be the logical consequence of an environment with rising interest rates to combat inflation. The party is over.
Won’t someone think of the hedge funds and zombie companies?! They know not what they do!
Black swans are not a long shot anymore.
Implicit
They are being ‘shot’ before they even hatch!
In Western Australia it’s on the flag!
Bravo, both of you.
ru82
“Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, pointed out the problem in a prescient report entitled “Is a Small Bank Problem Brewing?” weeks before the SVB debacle broke. Not only were these institutions more aggressive lenders than their larger peers, he warned, they also have a larger concentration of loans in commercial real estate, which has big problems, especially in the office-building sector.” (h/t Barrons)
Will this be next DOMINO to fall challenging The Fed (CBers) which keeps on digging further?
Trouble will continue until the collapse completes a survivable balance just as predicted a long time ago:
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered…. I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies…. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”
Thomas Jefferson
I am not a historian but I think John Sherman in 1891 is the one who said this. I love the lines but want make sure Wolf Street stays the great news source it is. The speech was about the Sherman Antitrust Act, which was designed to prevent monopolies and promote competition in business. However, the quote has since been misattributed to Jefferson and continues to be circulated as such.
…it bring the Marx’ to mind (Chico & Groucho) going down a list of contractual clauses, tearing off each as unnecessary, arriving at the sanity clause and Chico tearing it off and declaring: “…nobody believes in Sanity Clause…”.
may we all find a better day.
Swiss gvt/central bank put up a 100billion $$$$ credit backstop for UBS to swallow the toxic pill! That’s per capita of the american federal reserve putting up 4 trillion$$$ for a single bank merger!
That’s a flashing red sign of how bad not only CS balance sheet is but also UBS’s! But, of course, the majority of eu and american banks are insolvent, not just due to their treasuries but their loan books!
If someone is getting a 9% yield in a 0% country, and they think their bond is safe as houses, is Cuckoo, not Coco.
Incredibly clear and concise explanation on all this. Thank you.
Fine print never matters … until it does.
HaHa love those guys, and one of the last lines in the skit is apropos to the topic at hand. “Thre ain’t no Sanity Clause in these contracts”
The best outcome for a government is also to not enforce any bondholders priority in cases where it exists. Taking their money to prop up a bank is a one time urgent event; i.e., no worry about repeat customers. If the shareholders are wiped out in the stock market, the event is slower than a sudden government action and the hands of the government can be camouflaged by “market conditions.”
“This deal is bound to generate legal and political resistance,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO at Opimas, a management consultancy focused on capital markets.
Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in a press release Monday that it was in talks with holders of Credit Suisse’s AT1 capital instruments, also known as contingent convertible or CoCo bonds, about options for pursuing a lawsuit or other legal recourse.[..]
Quinn Emanuel has some experience in this area: The firm represented an international group of CoCo bondholders after they accrued more than $1 billion of losses when junior bondholders and equity investors in Banco Popular, formerly Spain’s sixth-largest lender, were wiped out when the bank was sold to rival Banco Santander..”
(h/t Marketwatch)
Guess Wait n Watch.
FDIC insurance also has a special clause about “assessments” being paid by all member banks (in other words by customers). An associated clause involves bailing out depositors above the $250,000 limit if by not doing so, a systemic threat to the banking system is perceived by the regulators. This is of course a judgement call. The special “assessments” will be used to bail out such deposits over the $250,000 limit, where necessary. This could happen, or is happening, with the deposits of the customers at SVB with over $250,000, who are generally wealthy, well-connected, supporters of the Democrat Party. The whole thing stinks. I have moved nearly all my money from banks to short-term Treasuries. Note that short-term Treasuries also have much higher rates than any bank account so I am not losing anything. I left enough in the banks to write some checks and pay some bills.
Senator John Kennedy Delivers Epic Takedown Of Biden For ‘Bailout’ Of Silicon Valley Bank (unfortunately can’t post the link)
“We have too many underserving people at the top in America getting bailouts, and we have too many undeserving people at the bottom getting handouts, and the rest of America, most of America, is getting the bill.”
During the Credit Suisse presentation of COCO bonds,(chart NOT included) in a typical write down scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses. That’s why the decision to write down the bank’s riskiest debt — rather than its shareholders — provoked a furious response from some of the bondholders.
Realizing that the chaos and fury among AT1 investors could spark the next leg of market contagion, on Monday morning European regulators rushed to reassure investors that shareholders should face losses before bondholders after the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG wiped the bank’s Additional Tier 1 debt while preserving over $3 billion in equity value.
Junior creditors should bear losses only after equity holders have been fully wiped out, according to a joint statement from the Single Resolution Board, the European Banking Authority and the ECB Banking Supervision, who apparently were NOT consulted on Sunday during the whirlwind decisions that preserved some equity value at CS while wiping out its entire AT1 tranche.
Judging by the market action, investors aren’t sticking around to find out. All kinds of risky bank debt tumbled on Monday and analysts predicted far-reaching consequences to Europe’s funding market. The market for new AT1 bonds will likely go into deep freeze, traders said.
Consequences of this CBers action will slowly roll out in the coming weeks. Guess, don’t forget read the small print at the bottom, when buying Corp Bonds.
Wolf, thanks for all your insights. Could I ask for a prediction? What is the Fed going to do this week? Will it surprise the markets? Thanks!
I will for sure tell you what the Fed did, and what it says it will do in the future (dot plot, Powell, etc.).
I told you in the past what the Fed said (dot plot, Powell, minutes, etc.) it would do in the future. The last words it spoke indicated 25 basis points. I haven’t heard anything out of the Fed since then. So that’s where the needle is now stuck, and we’ll have to wait till we get there to see if the Fed moves the needle.
Small Banks and the CRE
Per GS, it appears 80% of all commercial real estate lending goes through small and medium (<$250BN) banks
JPM calculates that per the Fed's weekly H.8 data, small banks have accounted for the lion’s share of CRE lending relative to larger banks. As of February 2023, small banks account for a staggering 70% of total CRE loans outstanding excluding multifamily, farmland, and construction loans. If the mortgage spreads are expected to remain wide, CMBS spreads will remain wide as well.
As JPM fears"what started as a spread widening episode in IG mezz in the week leading up to SVB’s collapse has infected AAA CMBS this past week regardless of format." What was a lingering and contained CRE issue until the recent small bank crisis, has spread across the entire CRE risk stack, and is now a ticking time bomb that threatens the solvency of the entire small bank sector.
For Fed/CBers it is 'whake a mole' game, being repeated again and again. Interesting days are ahead.
NO, NO, NO. 80% of CRE lending by BANKs goes to mid-size and smaller banks.
The MAJORITY of CRE lending isn’t in the banking system but with investors via CMBS, insurance companies, PE Firms, pension funds, bond funds, Blackrock, you name it.
This was BANKING data only. JPM was clear about that. Good grief. Don’t people have a brain anymore?
Quit dragging this BS into here that you pick up out there. I saw this shit too. I know where you got it from. If you want to wallow in this stuff, fine, but don’t drag this shit into here.
the “linguistic bureaucracy” especially of the financial economy overcomes the worst terrors of Kafka
From now on the AT1 bonds are known as CoCo Puffs….
Has anyone seen any reference to the status of various ETN’s issued by
CS such as USOI, SLVO…etc?
I mostly washed my hands of all this last night Mr. Richter while reading your rebuttal’s in your comment section.
It is easy to do for me as I have near zero exposure to the banking syndicate. No skin in the game so to speak. Still I find it entertaining, saddening and maddening if I think what could have been possible for honest folks lives if this corrupt repeated swindling fraud never started.
I agree I have had enough of Credit Suisse as you have.
Wolf – on a somewhat related note, what are your thoughts on the central banks changing the international credit swap lines last night from weekly to daily, to increase dollar liquidity. Meaningful or a nothing burger?
Item #5 (I posted this 3 times yesterday, LOL)
1. Those swap lines have been open for many years, and I have been reporting on them monthly in my Fed balance sheet update for a LONG TIME. And now they’re new? LOL
2. Swaps are not QE; they’re an exchange of currencies. 7-day swaps unwind after 7 days, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its currency back.
3. not “worldwide”: but Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, ECB, and the SNB.
4. Today they changed when the 7-day swaps can be initiated. Used to be once a week. They changed it to any day of the week.
5. The change seems to be designed to give dollar liquidity to SNB (in exchange for CHF) for the UBS-CS deal on Monday.
6. The SNB last used those swap lines in Oct 2022 to provide dollar liquidity to CS. After a few weeks, the last swap was unwound and the balance was 0.
This is the exact wording from the Fed:
“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April.”
Next: First Republic Bank.
“Until recently, the bank, based in San Francisco, boasted $176 billion in deposits and an enviable list of wealthy clientele.”-NY Times 3-20-2023. It operates 93 offices in 11 states primarily in New York, California, Massachusetts, and Florida. It’s about one-third the size of Credit Suisse. Expect the FDIC to declare its failure to be a systemic risk. A director of First Republic: “Ms. Shilla Kim-Parker is the CEO and Co-Founder of Thrilling, a venture-backed, climate tech company in the apparel resale space.”-First Republic website. I wonder what a “climate tech company in the apparel resale space” is.
Looks like another SVB.
Maybe she rebranded Good Will & St Vincent stores.
Not even a single peanut?!?
Wiping the AT1s while preserving some equity value may be legal but it doesn’t seem smart.
…anymore? Hardly, if ever, is better — especially of the investors.
My understanding of the situation is that people may have in fact read the fine print but that since CS didn’t actually go bankrupt or meet the other fine print conditions, the AT1 bondholders should not have been wiped out. I think there is a big difference between people not reading the fine print and people reading the fine print and FINMA changing the rules mid-flight. It seems there is a lot of rule changing in the middle of the game going on lately (e.g. FDIC insuring all SVB deposits). Wolf, what are your thoughts on which clauses actually reduced AT1s to 0 before the shareholders?
In this animal farm utopia of equal rights before the law, when the zero sum game shows up, you get to find out whether you are one of the more or less equal ones.
So Wolf, I think you’re both right and wrong in blaming the AT1 bondholders for their predicament.
First, you’re right. Swiss AT1 bonds have unique provisions that the rest of the European banks (falling under EU regulations) don’t have. Which means UBS and CS CoCo bonds are somewhat unique.
The biggest uniqueness is that they’re actually not convertible to equity. They can only be written down. Normally this isn’t much of a distinction, because if the shares have already been written down to zero, then who cares whether you’re written down or converted to shares worth zero? The effect is the same.
But in this case, where the shares actually do have some residual value (albeit peanuts, as you say), the difference between a direct writedown to zero vs. conversion into equity shares actually does make a difference. Regardless, this shouldn’t affect non-Swiss bonds because I believe all of those don’t get written down, they get converted into equity.
And second you’re right that the fine print never mentions that equity shares have to go to zero before the bonds get bailed in. The bonds trigger based on when a bank’s capital ratio falls below a specific level. It says nothing about share price. Technically, bank can fall below that level and not be bankrupt, and still have shares trading at some (probably distressed, but non-zero) level. So there was never any guarantee in the fine print that the shares would go to zero before the bonds get written down.
So I think that legally, the Swiss regulators were within their rights in what they did. IANAL and I’m certainly not a securities lawyer, and when $3bil is on the line, there will be very expensive lawyers duking out this very question, so who knows what they conclude, but I agree with you that what they did seems legal and well within the terms of the bonds.
But I think you’re wrong in that, by violating the spirit of seniority, they’re doing a lot more damage than whatever benefit they felt they’d gain by giving $3bil to shareholders instead of bondholders. Yes, it makes me vomit a little defending vulture funds who gleefully hold their clients to the fine print and then scream “no fair!” when FINMA does it to them. But subordinating the AT1 bonds to shareholders, even if legally within their rights, sends a really bad message and will basically shut down the entire AT1 market, thereby eliminating one of the major legs of the financial reforms put in place after 2007/8.
AT1 bonds had 2 big advantages (for banks and regulators): their clear terms about when they would be automatically bailed-in, and their perpetual maturities reducing rollover liquidity risks. Without AT1 bonds, we’re back to what we had before the GFC, which was senior unsecured debt, which, while technically available for bail-in, usually ends up being a drawn out political battle to force write-downs. They don’t get converted fast enough to deal with fast-moving market conditions.
And to what purpose? What exactly are the Swiss accomplishing by giving the shareholders $3bil? If they had simply wiped out both shareholders and AT1 bonds, allowed UBS to keep the $3bil and reduce their own guarantees by the same amount, FINMA would have done a bigger service to Swiss taxpayers than what they did now. With the added benefit of not spooking the rest of the AT1 market, including the AT1 bonds of UBS, who is already looking shaky absorbing the mess that is CS.
If upending the norms of seniority (even if not actually violating any laws) was done for some greater good, then maybe it was worth it. But I don’t see any greater good here. Unless the Saudis were threatening to Jamal Khashoggi the SNB chief, I don’t see what purpose was served by throwing $3bil to the shareholders. And certainly raising the cost of capital for UBS, while reducing investor interest in its bonds, can’t be considered a good thing at this moment in time.
So yes, legally what they did was (probably) perfectly fine and even I love the schadenfreude of people who live and die by screwing over people on the fine print getting screwed over themselves by the same tactic. But aside from the schadenfreude, I fail to see what purpose was served by their actions.
Anyone find it funny: plain old bank deposits are on “hair trigger” for running for the exits, AND YET, exotic CoCo perpetual bonds, with dense legal terms and conditions attached find buy and hold investors who are “shocked, shocked, i tell you”! Bizarro world.
Curious what people think. I was looking for companies that just seem overvalued and found WDFC, the company that makes WD-40. Sure it is a very stable business, but revenues are declining and yet it trades for 40 times p/e. I also noticed it had 93% institutional ownership. Seems like the high p/e ratio is just held up because the institutions are just willing to park money there because it has low risk.
So I am curious if people feel that there are many companies that have very high institutional ownership and are very stable, yet highly overvalued? And could these type of companies come under pressure from selling if institutional owners need to raise cash levels?