THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Free Money Turned Brains to Mush. Now Some Banks Fail

The Fed ended Free Money, and the only thing it broke is the consensual hallucination that spawned during the Free Money era. And look what we got.
It’s been an absolutely wonderful day for picking up fantastic going out of business fire sale bargains in the world of banking and UBS (the largest bank in Switzerland) scored big time with an 80% off book value ($8.9 billion) dollar deal to pick up Credit Suisse for only $2 billion this morning. Warren Buffet is now earnestly looking about around 200 mid-tier banks for some terrific bargains which may be announced as early as tomorrow morning! Warren will be shopping for banks all week and into the rest of this and if anyone knows about running banks and instilling expertise, it is certainly is Warren and crew!
Any time Uncle Warren is “used” to instill faith in the system, its a pretty good indication that things are not going well.
In this case, letting shareholders of these smaller banks know that should they sell their shares, Warren may be right behind buying the back up.
+1 to Mike R, when long bloated valuations meet reality, it’s not called “cheap”, it’s called “corrected”.
Warren knows how to pick up a good financial company cheap. Picked up American Express shares fo $2 I think when they got caught up in a scandal. He is limited to 10% stake in a bank I believe.
I feel like I can value Berkshire pretty good. Probably only mid single digit long term return at $300 per share. Need to pick it up during a recession to lock in hope of long term 10% plus annual returns. Anyway its a stock and nothing is guaranteed.
I agree but what is up with the OXY purchase he keeps adding too?
Did Warren call and tell u this personally,or is it just speculative BS
These suckers are still waiting for the pivot, they feel entitled to it!
Any investor (individual or professional) who bought 10/20/30Y treasuries back during the pandemic with ultra low rates & high prices were crazy. They should have known that it wouldn’t be long before the Fed started to raise rates, thus putting downward pressure on their bonds’ value. It was just CRAZY to buy into anything more than 1-2 year bills & notes. At least you’d have a better chance or letting them mature before you really needed the cash. Just absolutely horrible decisions to go so big into long-dated bonds with investments you know you weren’t going to hold to maturity.
Yes, protecting these incompetent banks is equivalent of providing insurance to Fed Pivot bets.
When stupid bets start making printed money through FDIC insurance claims, we can expect more stupid bets.
Buffet has pretty good logic about not buying long term treasuries. His logic seems to be if you are a company you can never run out of cash.
If you borrow, borrow long so that you only have minimal servicing cost. Keep a huge chunk of money in t-bills in case banking system seizes up and for deploying in recessions. Long term investments should be in businesses that have the pricing power to keep up with inflation which a long term treasury does not have.
Why the f is Too Big to Fail still a thing?
Were Dodd Frank, Basel III, the yearly stress tests, living wills, etc. all for show?
Credit Suisse just passed its 2022 stress test. Now it’s getting bailed out by UBS & the SNB because apparently a bank that’s been struggling for years and has already been priced for bankruptcy ($2/share) is “too big to fail.”
Not a bailout for shareholders, LOL. Looks like shareholders are getting nearly wiped out. The offer values CS shares at CHF 0.76. On Friday it closed at CHF 1.86. So that would be a takeunder for shareholders, instead of a takeover.
Back in 2007, shares were still at CHF 80.
SNB offered some backstopping to UBS to take this thing. Too much uncertainty to evaluate the books over the weekend.
Bargain hunting is a classic money-making activity. Nearly anything can be a bargain if you can buy it at the right price.
I’m glad. It finally gets CS out of my hair. Four days ago, I wrote this in a comment:
Credit Swiss has been teetering for years, for as long as I have had this site, which is over a decade, during which time is has been hobbling from scandal to scandal, each time losing billions along the way, and each time, its shares get beaten to a new record low. The SNB is not going to let it collapse, but they could bail in shareholders (there isn’t much left) and contingency convertible bondholders and other unsecured bondholders to recapitalize the bank and make it shrink further. TBH, after a decade of this same thing over and over again, I’m just tired of Credit Suisse. It needs to get out of my hair.
When politicians around the western world promised “no more bailouts” after 2008, it was understood to mean no stakeholder (equity holders, debt holders, employees, customers) of a failing institution would need to be backstopped, either explicitly or implicitly.
I understand this time around, shareholders are eating the losses, but governments & central banks are still doing a lot of intervention.
Private-sector bailouts (LTCM, First Republic Credit Suisse) are less offensive compared to taxpayer-funded rescues, but the whole purpose of stress tests & living wills is to make them unnecessary.
It’s frustrating that government always puts bad incentives in place, then looks to regulation to keep things under control, when they don’t have the smarts or budgets to regulate. It’s much simpler and less costly to take bad incentives out of the system in the first place.
What the banking system needs is increased capital requirements, say 3x today’s levels. That would be more effective than 100,000 regulators.
CS should have been taken out the back and shot years ago. There isn’t a banking scandal in the world that CS wasn’t involved in, it seems. Their risk culture was simply beyond salvage.
Wolf-
What do you think about the plan to wipe out the AT1 bondholders while still paying out shareholders $3bil? While I shed no tear for either one, it does seem unfair that shareholders get something (~40%) while bondholders who are nominally ahead of them in seniority get nothing.
Even from a purely practical perspective, this jumping of seniority status reduces confidence in other bank bondholders probably leading to sales of the bonds and — more importantly — higher interest rates for banks that issue them. If you’re the Swiss authorities and you want to calm nerves about bank solvency, the last thing you should be doing is needlessly raising the cost of their capital…
They’re wiping out shareholders too. That’s just pennies for each share, they’re down 99% from 2007.
Those AT1 (additional tier 1) bonds — aka contingency convertible or CoCo bonds — are designed to get bailed in when the banks gets in trouble, like preferred shares (see SVB) in the US. And that’s why they typically pay a higher yield.
Normally, holders of AT1 bonds get bailed in after shareholders got bailed in. That shareholders are getting a few pennies and AT1 holders aren’t even getting a few pennies is controversial and may eventually get litigated.
Personally, I don’t care. We’re just talking pennies. I’m just glad CS will finally vanish.
While it is too early for anyone to have fully analyzed the UBS-CS deal, it is striking that the CS common shareholders are getting UBS shares while the CS AT1 bondholders are getting nothing. This is an inversion of the normal priority. Why is this happening?
My thought is that there was no deal acceptable to UBS that would have not have resulted in a lawsuit from AT1 bondholders. Since UBS was going to get sued anyway, and any such lawsuit would probably get settled by negotiation, UBS thought it best to start the negotiations at zero.
Does anyone else have any thoughts?
That one gets a few pennies (-99% from 2007 price) and the other doesn’t even get a few pennies, when both should have gotten 100% wiped out, is going to get litigated.
They would have had less of an issue if they just wiped out both. Then the bondholders couldn’t complain. Sure CS was trying to get something for their shares (probably since executives I’m assuming have a lot of previous compensation tied up in CS stock) but they weren’t exactly in a position to negotiate.
The real question is why did FINMA allow UBS to pay the shareholders and not the bondholders. My two theories:
1. CS shares are held by lots of Swiss retail investors. AT1 bonds are generally not sold to retail. They’re supposed to be held by professionals. So politically it’s easier to give a few pennies to Swiss voters than allocate it to hedge funds and other professional investors.
2. The Saudis own 10% of the bank. Perhaps they felt the need to pay them back something.
Wolf, you keep saying it’s pennies on the dollar regardless but that’s not quite accurate. CS share price months ago has been down 90% from 2007 i.e. most of the 99% decline you cite happened over years, leaving plenty of time for stock investors to get out. I believe the AT1 bonds are trading at close to par just a couple of weeks ago. So the loss definitely stings more.
Regardless I guess I’m glad that both took a hit, as they should. But I wonder what these decisions will do to the bond market come Monday morning. Will any bank be able to issue AT1 bonds again? Who would buy them knowing they have less seniority than equity?
They always seemed like a stupid buy to me (classic picking up pennies in front of a bulldozer) but now, they’re confirmed to be riskier then equity. I could easily see investors fleeing bank bonds thanks to the uncertainty now of where exactly in the seniority ladder they stand.
Indeed, and $19 Billion in Credit Suisse Coco Bonds are now wiped out and worthless.
Yellen, Powell and Lagarde praise fast action by Swiss officials to ensure Credit Suisse deal
Now Elizabeth Warren wants to raise FDIC insurance and premiums. That’s how the BOJ created a lost decade. It has unlimited deposit insurance. That destroys Vt.
–Danielle Dimartino Booth’s book: “Fed Up”, pg. 218
“Before the financial crisis, accounts were insured up to the first $100,000 by the FDIC. That limit kept enormous sums in the shadow banking system. After the crisis, the FDIC raised the insured account limit to $250,000.
Spencer,
Unrelated to this comment here… your comments fall into two categories: 1. excellent comments on various things; and 2. comments that promote some kind of crazy economic theory (that I cannot figure out where it’s coming from). And I block those comments.
When I first started the predecessor site, and even in the early years of this site, I had lots of comments that promoted the principles of MMT (without actually naming MMT). I didn’t realize it for the first few years, but as I got wiser about this stuff, I saw the pattern. So I reached out to these commenters via their log-in emails. I suppose most of them were fake. But one of them actually worked. He replied back and said he was an old guy in Australia making a little money posting these comments. A paid MMT troll. They were swarming the blogs. That’s how MMT became a big thing in the blogosphere. I’ve been blocking all comments that promote MMT principles since then.
But the theory you’re promoting is not MMT. I don’t know what it is. But it’s pretty crazy. Maybe some professor is trying to do with his theory what Prof. William Mitchell (University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia), was able to do with his MMT.
Can you give me any clues, such as which economics professor is trying to promote what theory?
The MMT cult is pretty damned sure that a country can print till the cows come home, which has never had very good results.
Blows my mind that MMT would have paid shills posting on blogs. I never really cared about MMT, since it just seemed like a philosophical take on the role of money or an explanation for why governments can get away with huge deficits. Then I’d hear it in popular media as a synonym for unlimited spending (“Bernie is going to do MMT”), which is kind of silly. Is there an article on these blog shills somewhere?
And npw unlimoted insurance
Not to defend the bankers, but aren’t they obliged by regulations and financially driven by the nominal risk weighting to hold treasuries? I kind of assumed banks (insurance companies, pension schemes as well) were forced to maintain treasuries as reserves irrespective of preference.
When Bernanke became Fed Chairman in early 2006, Federal Reserve assets were $836B. Fed assets skyrocketed to $4.0 TN in Feb. 2014 by his departure. Fed assets peaked at $8.97 TN in April 2022.
Federal Reserve Total Assets up $297 billion last week to $8.639 TN. While this is happening the, Treasury has drawn down its General Account over $611B since last April, almost exactly the amount of QT. The trends are basically unstoppable, and the prior peak in Fed assets is going to be soon bested. Look for $10-11T by year end.
Unrestrained Fiscal spending, slowing economy hitting tax receipts, the already vast and growing tentacles of governenment loan guarantees, higher aggregate net interest rates paid on US debt as maturities roll forward, and more – Fed Money Printing over the long haul is basically unstoppable.
Our entire economy and its long term and growing obligations, are tragically very similar to our current banking system:
great credit ratings, with a terrifying mis-match of short term demand deposits(government spending) vs. long duration system assets(present value of future tax revenue vs. present value of future spending), going ever deeper in the red.
As of last Thursday, the Treasury’s GA only has $285B, and it’s a long way until early June when D-Day arrives.
Worldwide “coordinated” USD swaps?
The new pivot?
When does inflation hit 15%.
When does ole Yeller and Powster reign to Ms. Warren?
ZH is blasting non stop tweets about the fed capitulation and new qe. It’s nauseating. I rely on wolf for my sanity.
Yeah, I’ve had it with ZH anymore. They have been wishing and hoping for a pivot and spewing that BS for almost a year now. I used to like ZH, but something has changed.
For a decade ZH blasted QE (rightly so).
But when the FED raised rates, it was ZH that pivoted.
Call it “non domestic” propaganda. Good riddance.
Danno,
BS.
1. Those swap lines have been open for many years, and I have been reporting on them monthly in my Fed balance sheet update for a LONG TIME. And now they’re new? LOL
2. Swaps are not QE; they’re an exchange of currencies. 7-day swaps unwind after 7 days, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its currency back.
3. not “worldwide”: but Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, ECB, and the SNB.
4. Today they changed when the 7-day swaps can be initiated. Used to be once a week. They changed it to any day of the week.
5. The change seems to be designed to give dollar liquidity to SNB (in exchange for CHF) for the UBS-CS deal on Monday.
6. The SNB last used those swap lines in Oct 2022 to provide dollar liquidity to CS. After a few weeks, the last swap was unwound and the balance was 0.
This is the exact wording from the Fed:
“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April.”
Thank you for setting me straight Wolf!
Pro pivot types are saying it’s capitulation with more to follow. It better not be. I’m sure Wolf will enlighten us.
Apologies if this was discussed in earlier posts. About the legislation passed in 2019 to change banks subject to stress tests – from minimum threshold of 10B to 250B. If that legislation had not passed, would SVB’s ‘problems’ been caught ahead of time? Would they have simply blown up sooner? Would they have had time to look for investors? Would it have been tamped down with phone calls to the right politicians? And, if that Legislation was indeed poorly thought out, who is to blame for passing it?
The Fed has just opened daily US Dollar swap lines again, because there’s no issues whatsoever. Nothing to see here.
I’t’s only paper Jim, only paper..
1. Those swap lines have been open for many years, and I have been reporting on them monthly in my Fed balance sheet update for a LONG TIME. And now they’re new? LOL
2. Swaps are not QE; they’re an exchange of currencies. 7-day swaps unwind after 7 days, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its currency back.
3. not “worldwide”: but Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, ECB, and the SNB.
4. Today they changed when the 7-day swaps can be initiated. Used to be once a week. They changed it to any day of the week.
5. The change seems to be designed to give dollar liquidity to SNB (in exchange for CHF) for the UBS-CS deal on Monday.
6. The SNB last used those swap lines in Oct 2022 to provide dollar liquidity to CS. After a few weeks, the last swap was unwound and the balance was 0.
This is the exact wording from the Fed:
“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April.”
“highly paid geniuses” … also highly “educated” geniuses. Peter Theil said that “a degree is a dunce cap in disguise.” So what is the value of “ivy league?” I would say it has negative value. I would rather some average person be in charge of a bank than these pompous self-entitled “well educated” morons, as it would be hard to do much worse than has already been done. This proves that “education” endumbificates those that fall within its clucthes. Obviously I am ignoring deliberate criminal elements as I like to think that most people are basically decent. But just as in “medicine,” the “education system” is designed to weed out those with moral fibre, and develop and encourage sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies.
In medicine the education system used to flunk out the people who could not take the abuse. Because the job is abuse. It is the smartest people you will ever know being thrown at a person who is dying. They either need to be a navy seal of medicine or they will crack and get their azz sued off.
Nowadays the medical education system was dummied down and you are getting Pansies. Any doc under 48 years old prob had a watered down residency, where they had breaks. Older than 48 and they are the Navy Seals. So it is best to ask for the older MD.
It’s all about a hoover sound sucking the boomer’s fortune dry with nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Who legally need to be in the same building as their attending doc. But honestly they hardly supervise them. Pro tip: def ask for the MD or DO who graduated Med school in America and did their Residency here as well. Obviously Europe prob has similar standards, I’m just not familiar with it over there.
Toodles
Bill – I kinda half agree with you and kinda half don’t.
Sure, some of the dumbest people I have met have PhDs.
But I also agree with the old saying about “Education is the kindly of a flame”. And Cambodia / Kampuchea didn’t go so well in the late 70s.
I don’t think education is the problem here.
The problem is short-term bonus structures and the people with doctorates in shithouse cunning that manipulate those bonus structures for personal greed.
Bingo !
Most really smart people ,have no common sense. I’ll take common sense anytime.
Interest rate suppression was supposedly a product of the “wealth effect”. It was an attempt to drive staid funds towards riskier investments.
Secular stagnation is just the deceleration in the transaction’s velocity of funds due to the impoundment of savings in the payment’s system.
30 years after Pritchard said it, Dr. Philip George echoed it (see the Riddle of Money Finally Solved). The pundits are just astonishingly stupid.
That was excellent!! I pointed at my head every time you said “brains turned to mush”. LOL
I think we all have the neighbor or two who their brain is mush. They are still spending like there is no tomorrow, paid too much for their house and have a vacation house as well. I guess they will have to sell some things.
I liked the “mush brain” analogy Wolf.
Looks like a duck, quacks like a duck.
It is not a duck.
It is a Bull!
And it flies to the moon!
So, far the bond market is green, confirming Fed cuts in rates is in the cards!
This just came out from Federal Reserve, “coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements ” Pro pivot types are calling it capitulation and saying rates cuts are soon to follow. God, I hope not. I’m so sick of all of it.
Opening daily Dollar Swap lines with all major central banks. I’m not sure what this will mean, but I’m sure Wolf will let us know.
Any deflationary impulse, they are quick to squash it…strange way to fight inflation, no?
Fed up,
1. Those swap lines have been open for many years, and I have been reporting on them monthly in my Fed balance sheet update for a LONG TIME. And now they’re new? LOL
2. Swaps are not QE; they’re an exchange of currencies. 7-day swaps unwind after 7 days, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its currency back.
3. not “worldwide”: but Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, ECB, and the SNB.
4. Today they changed when the 7-day swaps can be initiated. Used to be once a week. They changed it to any day of the week.
5. The change seems to be designed to give dollar liquidity to SNB (in exchange for CHF) for the UBS-CS deal on Monday.
6. The SNB last used those swap lines in Oct 2022 to provide dollar liquidity to CS. After a few weeks, the last swap was unwound and the balance was 0.
This is the exact wording from the Fed:
“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April.”
Looking in the rear view mirror from 55 years ago…
“On March 19, 1968, President Johnson signed a bill eliminating the gold cover for Federal Reserve notes and for United States notes and Treasury notes of 1890.”
From there, it was off to the races!
Redemption of silver certificate banknotes for actual silver ended also in 1968 under lbj.
Life is mainly about incentives and with free money the incentives are wrong.
The Fed seems to be an echo chamber, where they can’t see the obvious. Seems like they would have old farts like Dave Stockman, Marc Faber or Jim Grant in the meetings once a year to give an alternate view of what the easy money policies might lead to. Maybe central bankers know all the downsides and its just a game for them in a representative democracy.
The incentive for a central banker is there are millions waiting for them in a cushy job or speaking engagements or book deal if they play the role the way Uncle Sam needs. I am undecided on Powell. He appears to want to get us out of easy money, but it might be too late without imploding the economy like John Law.
I don’t trust any companies or banks to put a long term stockholders interest first unless they have demonstrated it through good times and bad. Usually the signs are in the SEC filings on compensation and also how levered up the company is.
Jim Grant is a snitch.
“How can 4000 yr lows in interest rates be a good thing?”
J Grant
All this “free money” has turned into a heavy anchor on banks’ balance sheets dragging them toward the bottom. They did let it turn brains to mush. It is time for the reckless bankers to take the hit, to whatever degree that can be done, and shareholders, versus any other stakeholders.
But this is like a hostage situation now. Bailouts sometimes must occur to avoid runs and systemic collapses. But the responsibility should be fixed where it belongs.
What we are seeing in the way the Fed and Treasury are handling these bad decision making banks is akin to the decline of meritocracy.
The consequences for making bad is getting closer to the benefits of making good. Cushioning and forgiving bad moves with unwarranted relief does little to deter further bad moves.
From what I see the Fed is simply flipping tiny little clever liquidity switches on to backstop a troubled system in peripheral ways these past few weeks. Just various creative peripheral outlets which have no real bearing on the main theatre of QT and interest rates.
“Negative feedback can reduce the total quantity of distortion, but it adds new components on its own, and tempts designers to use more cascaded gain stages in search of better numbers, accompanied by greater feedback frequency stability issues.
The resulting complexity creates distortion which is unlike the simple harmonics of musical instruments, and we see that these complex waves can gather to create the occasional tsunami of distortion, peaking at values far above those imagined by the distortion specifications.”
‘Audio Distortion and Feedback,’ by Nelson Pass, 2008, audio engineer and businessman.
It applies to banking and regulations too, I reckon.
FDIC: Subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., to Assume Deposits of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., from the FDIC
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios of Signature Bridge Bank, National Association, by Flagstar Bank, National Association, Hicksville, New York, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Westbury, New York.
The 40 former branches of Signature Bank will operate under New York Community Bancorp’s Flagstar Bank, N.A., on Monday, March 20, 2023. The branches will open during their normal business hours. Customers of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., should continue to use their current branch until they receive notice from the assuming institution that full-service banking is available at branches of Flagstar Bank, N.A.
Depositors of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., other than depositors related to the digital banking business, will automatically become depositors of the assuming institution. All deposits assumed by Flagstar Bank, N.A., will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit. Flagstar Bank’s bid did not include approximately $4 billion of deposits related to the former Signature Bank’s digital banking business. The FDIC will provide these deposits directly to customers whose accounts are associated with the digital banking business. Questions may be directed to (866) 744-5463.
As of December 31, 2022, the former Signature Bank had total deposits of $88.6 billion and total assets of $110.4 billion. Today’s transaction included the purchase of about $38.4 billion of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A.’s assets, including loans of $12.9 billion purchased at a discount of $2.7 billion. Approximately $60 billion in loans will remain in the receivership for later disposition by the FDIC. In addition, the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in New York Community Bancorp, Inc., common stock with a potential value of up to $300 million.
The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Signature Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund to be approximately $2.5 billion. The exact cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership.
One phone number,you will never get through ,what a joke
When this is all said and done, the American banking system will look like the Japanese circa late 1990s: a few quasi-governmental mega banks swallowing up all the other banks.