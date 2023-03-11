SVB Financial had Investment-Grade Credit Ratings (Moody’s, S&P) up to Collapse. Got Slashed in One Fell Swoop to Default

Not learned a thing since the Financial Crisis. Relying on ratings, preferred stock holders found themselves bailed in, bondholders got crushed.
Let me just divert your attention for a moment from the collapse of SVB Financial and what it might and might not mean for the financial system or the startup bubble or whatever, to another troubling aspect of SVB Financial that shows that no one has learned anything since the Financial Crisis, least of all the credit rating agencies.
So you know what is coming: The solid investment-grade rating on a company – SVB Financial – that then collapsed with its investment-grade rating, taking investors down with it.
On Wednesday March 8, Moody’s still had an A3 rating on SVB Financial, owner of the now defunct Silicon Valley Bank, as it was already collapsing for all to see. Four notches into investment grade – a very respectable rating!
In the evening of that day, after SVB disclosed a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of bonds, a planned capital raise, and a slew of liquidity measures, Moody’s downgraded it by just one itty-bitty notch, to Baa1, still three notches into investment grade.
Then on March 10, after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down and put into receivership, Moody’s downgraded SVB by 13 notches in one fell-swoop, all the way across junk territory, to its lowest rating, to C, which is Moody’s rating for default. And it said that it will withdraw the rating.
That’s how worthless these credit ratings are if you rely on them for your bond holdings. But they’re good for your amusement, apparently. Here is my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings by rating agency.
Similar with S&P Global Ratings: On March 9, a day behind Moody’s, it downgraded SVB Financial by one notch to BBB-, which is still investment grade.
Then on March 10, after SVB Financial collapsed and was taken over by the FDIC, S&P slashed its rating by 10 notches all the way through junk territory to D, for default, its lowest rating.
Holders of its bonds and preferred stock (like bonds, a liability on the bank’s balance sheet) got the rug pulled out from under them.
For example, based on bond data from Finra-Morningstar, the $1 billion of 4.25% perpetual preferred stock, which will get bailed in along with shareholders, collapsed in two days from 70 cents on the dollar to 3 cents on the dollar at the close on Friday.
There are five issuances of this type on its balance sheet that got wiped out, combined $3.7 billion. All of them were issued during the Free Money era in 2021.
The good part for uninsured depositors is that this type of debt is designed as a buffer and will get bailed in, thereby removing a liability from the defunct bank’s balance sheet, and leaving more funds for unsecured depositors. So those preferreds are doing their job.
But for investors, it would have been nice to get prior warning from the credit rating agencies that this stuff is maybe not investment grade after all, but junk that needs to come with high yields, before getting thrown off the cliff.
In terms of bonds, for example, the $650 million 1.8% senior unsecured notes, issued in October 2021, also during the Free Money era, plunged from 86 cents on the dollar on Wednesday to 37 cents on the dollar at the close on Friday. Investors who’d relied on the credit rating agencies to protect them from this fiasco got creamed:
Companies obviously go ratings-shopping when they need to raise funds by issuing bonds, because a lower credit rating will cause the bond to have a higher coupon interest, and higher yield, meaning more interest expense for the company. And so there is huge pressure on analysts to come up with a high rating, or the other side of the rating agency will lose this business to a rating agency that will rate those bonds higher. We truly have learned nothing, not even bondholders, who should simply ignore those ratings and do their own homework.
You should have left the LOL in the article title :)
People complain about this stuff (my sense of humor isn’t always appreciated when a bank collapses).
After tragedy & farce, humor is the only appropriate lens through which to look at anything damn’d thing anymore. Mine is welded in place.
This may (or may not) be the time to point out the exception to the rule: Nothing goer to heck in a straight line.
Your article is both poignant and a sad commentary about my ability to ascertain value vs price, a fundamental precept of the higher business education industry.I could search appropriate bonds in the AAA category up until about 2000 or so with confidence that the rating agencies had correctly categorized the risk of the likelihood that the borrower would pay the money back. The street is selling the myth on a mound of lies. A former champ selling themselves on the corner.
The pillars of the community are pathological liars and criminals. Enticing people into overvalued securities for the vig.
We’re not talking about the wolf of the wall street dumpster.
We are talking about the private network of debt rating agencies who were selected by the Federal Government to price they’re trillions of dollars of issuance. The bond market went from the rock of Gibraltar to the rock that weights down the body.
We deserve a Postal Service bank.
Do companies pay of thier credit ratings? Or do investors pay for credit ratings to talk up thier books? All this credit rating effort can’t be for free.
Is there a conflict of interest possible?
It’s not only Silicon Valley. There are many banks in Seattle that deal big with VCs, startups and Tech companies. My bank CEO sent a mail yesterday to “Assure” me that while my bank is good partners with SVB, they are way safer. Only thing it did was to reinforce my resolve to reduce cash below $250K.
Only thing is cash is so hard to deploy! You can lose it in so many places. A lot of folks may say bonds are safe, but I feel there is a big possibility that interest rates keep increasing.
Yes, companies pay Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch to rate their bonds. And yes, that is a huge conflict of interest, and yes, this was a huge theme during the Financial Crisis when their AAA-rated MBS collapsed, and nothing ever got fixed.
This dates back to around 1974 to my recollection, when Congress passed that law providing for credit rater accreditation.
Can rating agencies ever be truly accurate? The rating itself impacts the entity being evaluated. An upward/downward feedback loop can easily result. How do rating agencies allow for market emotional swings? How timely must they be, accurate as of the last 24hrs, a few hours/days? Seems an impossible job, except for very stable conditions, but as we have seen, conditions can change very quickly. So a once solvent bank becomes insolvent within days. Not to mention the conflict of interest of having the evaluated companies paying them.
The entire financial system is one giant fraud. Moody’s was also rating all of the subprime junk last housing bubble at AAA. They should have been shut down.
Beyond this, the banks don’t even have capital reserve requirements anymore. And there’s no more “mark to market,” either. All of this after the 2008 crisis.
Nothing was learned alright. In fact, they decided to double down and go even harder.
There are “capital” requirements, but there are no longer “reserve” requirements.
Reserves has to do with how much cash banks have on deposit at the Fed, which is a liquidity measure. There are now $3 trillion on deposit at the Fed (the Fed calls them “reserves”), which is a huge amount, and which was the reasons reserve requirements were removed because they were small to begin with (the erstwhile “required reserves”). Before the Financial Crisis, required reserves were below $50 billion. When they were lifted in 2020, there were $200 billion. Compared to $3 trillion in reserves today.
Banks such as Silicon Valley Bank get shut down when they fall through the capital requirements because they’re deemed insolvent by then.
I am sorry, I meant “reserve requirements.” Thank you for clarifying. I wish I could change it.
No problem. Gave me an excuse to explain the difference. It does come up every now and then 😍
Inflation on Station.
I read an article today that talked about how the US guverment wants as many small regional banks to fail as possible, which creates Big merger opportunities for the already “too big to fail” Big Banks. Then it’s an easier path for the implementation of a CBDC.
I can’t help but believe this is all part of the plan. I also think it’s wise to remove oneself from the banking sector as much as possible. Bail ins will become s common theme.
DoubleD,
There is a line of thinking that the G would actually be happier with 80% fewer banks to regulate (down to 1000 from about 5000 now…there were 15000 in 1990…).
Post implosion 1.0 the G made it a lot harder to get new bank charters but, after a pause, was pretty okay with letting bank mergers get restarted.
My guess is that the G thinks it could focus more closely on many fewer banks, and “influence” them more closely as the front for central bank macro operations.
(Note that SVB was 15th largest bank…so much for the “laser focus” argument…)
(Although the other 4000 banks are so relatively small the Fed/FDIC can probably just ignore them from a macro perspective…but they still have to send examiners out to make sure those smaller banks aren’t utterly looting).
Commercial Real Estate: There is a saying in real estate that you make your money when you buy the property and realize it when you sell it.
The last Federal Reserve “stress test” had commercial real estate substantially losing value. That overpriced real estate was essentially sold to the banks by their loans, so the banks are going to need those huge reserves to cover the loses they will realize.
The residential real estate, less than 5 units, was purchased by the Federal Reserve through Mortgaged Backed Securities (MBS); however, there will be no problem with the banking system as that huge bubble of MBS was originated by Federal agencies and the taxpayer is directly responsible for loses not the banks; a huge improvement in banking since the last financial panic, maybe even planned.
It reminds me of how “analysts” upgrade a stock after it’s gone up by 30%. Good job guys!
Also, if you read any offering document, the rating agencies make very clear that they’re not responsible for anything and that you can’t rely on their ratings for anything. They’re really useless except for insurance companies and pension funds that by law can often only invest in rated securities. Nobody else actually thinks they’re worth anything.
Do the rating agencies bear any legal liability
Nope. The boilerplate engagement letters they make everyone sign make that very clear.
And the true absurdity is that all the key info to see the looming disaster was easily available on line via the mandatory quarterly banking reports…as multiple *next day* problem bank analyses have been generated (with a big assist from Factset).
Literally within one day, there have been multiple analyses identifying 20 to 100 banks with roughly similar SVB “underwater portfolio”/hot money depositor base problems.
If any ratings agency had even done a half assed job of analysis (of online records!!) they could have started downgrading 6 months ago.
And…a true analyst would have screamed about bank portfolio impairment/hot money after the second Fed rate hike…all of this is actually pretty damn straight forward.
Absolutely correct! They learned how to double down, and go even harder! Anyone that didn’t see the start of this, will soon be howling at the moon. Let’s keep it rolling!
Once a bank is in trouble and has to sell their most liquid assets, they do have mark to market value because they have been sold. Having valued these assets at purchase price and avoiding “mark to market” did not help them at all and they had to realize the loss all at once instead, when they could least afford recording a big loss. Maybe the old rules were better.
Learned? Learning is not a helpful variable in a corrupt “game”.
Its possible that banks will fail more and more and This will lead the way for CBDC.
If only the other owners of banks, who have run them into insolvency with reckless gambles, could also lose all ownership to them like the apparently, relatively blameless owners of SVB are losing all ownership of SVB and its assets. America needs banks but not their recklessly greedy bank owners. They should be forced into a shortened version of Chap. 11 and liquidated or reorganized with their creditors becoming their NEW owners —which is what happens to legitimate (not politically connected) companies when they become insolvent.
How many crooks are currently still operating legally insolvent banks because they do not possess the moral fiber of the SVB control group? I suspect many.
If some reports are accurate, e.g. as to comtrol group members selling their shares recently, forget my compliment as to their good “moral fiber.” Am I the only one who remembers Rule 10b-5 and other securities laws? At least, it feels good that the bank control groups are acting as I have always expected. I apparently was a fool to believe recent, media reports as to their being innocent! LOL.
Most larger bank shares are owned by institutions and indirectly, by the beneficiaries and fund participants, not directly by “fat cats”.
This entire “system” in the US has morphed into a rigged shell game where the rich have hijacked the government and are taking everybody else for a ride. And the moment one of their little Ponzis blows up, they cry for a taxpayer bailout and get it.
I am noticing more and more comments on social media sites like Twitter and Youtube where people are fed up with bailouts and are crying for all of these people/companies to burn. People love that SVB blew up and a bunch of rich people potentially lost billions. Eat your losses, pigs.
Did they lose though, or it is simply an average Joe with workplace 401Ks managed by financial groups?
Top institutional owners of SVB:
The Vanguard Group, Inc. 10.85%
SSgA Funds Management, Inc. 5.22%
BlackRock Fund Advisors 5.18%
Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual 4.46%
Those funds will still collect their maintenance fees as if nothing happened.
What’s great is it’s really showing all those “free market” “crypto bro” “hard money” “self-made billionaire” “taxation is theft” “libertarian” types who say the Feds can do no right, really really getting enthusiastic about state intervention to prop up their bad bets, even if they have to print the money to do it, because now suddenly it’s all one interconnected system and we have to maintain the integrity of the market.
Like the folks (Larry Summers, et al) out there who previously want to say federal student loans are immutable and essential to discipline people from making bad investments, but now the good ole boys club needs a lil bailout so they don’t have to sell their vineyards in Napa or second houses in New Zealand.
Classical Crony Capitalism: Privatize the profits, socialize the losses.
It’s pretty funny to see the Libertarian tech bros demanding SVB be bailed out by government before Monday so they can make payroll.
Even Mark Cuban is now complaining Federal regulators were too lax with SVB.
Already seeing talking heads on twitter (including an elected representative from California) crying for bailouts.
I was too young to get what happened in 2008 at the time but if it happens again I will lose the last bit of hope in the financial system (assuming I still have it in the first place). aaagh
Classic catch-22 with no way out once sentiment changes.
Door A: Let the depositors eat their losses as they should and have downstream dominoes fall including many insolvencies in the “start-up ecosystem” which mostly should exist anyway. It’s disproportionately based upon cheap money and losses lending form a fake economy.
Door B: Bail-out the depositors and their rich backers with the justification of saving jobs. Set precedent to bail out all depositors in the future leading to moral hazard “out the wazoo”. It’s already been on increasingly steroids since the 1987 crash.
There is no “Door C”.
Door C: another bank buys SVB at a nice discount, just like what happened in 2008. Isn’t anyone going to speculate on who it might be? Hint: who was telling firms to pull their money out of SVB a few days ago, which led to the final collapse…
From what I understand, SVB didn’t try to hedge any of their positions. In other words, they did absolutely zilch to derisk their fixed-income portfolio. Seems like a rather incompetent move for such a relatively large bank.
That bank was so recklessly managed all around it’s breath-taking. Free money had turned these people’s brains to mush.
One more idea for the name: Brain Mush Bust
I looked through the bios on their executive team. Scary. The chief risk officer doesnt even have a finance background, just some degrees in public administration and poli sci. The President is a CPA with a bus admin BA. The Chief Credit officer has a BA in econ from Colby. These people all look like a bunch of connected fail up types that managed to work through the corporate systems of various companies and never even learned the basics of banking.
That said, if I try to be generous, maybe they just thought that the Fed balance sheet explosion last time left rates low, so this strategy would have worked if it weren’t for that pesky inflation! ha. Then they figured, oh look, its coming down fast, we are in the clear, thinking the pivot was soon and the markets would go back up and the money would roll in again. Or maybe they had such a long history with these companies that even in the bad times, in previous tech busts, everyone hung around and the bank didnt have big losses it needed to paper over. Or maybe they didnt realize the dbag clout of a Peter Thiel who might just be happy to have himself and his friends make out ok running away from this problem.
I dunno. It was one thing to have this kind of balance sheet prior to the inflation, but doing nothing after it took off, knowing for sure the Fed is going to raise rates and cause you a headache, that I cant seem to figure out. Perhaps if they had tried earlier to announce that theyd be raising capital, before the situation got sideways, they might have been able to do so. But their timing was awful on that as well.
My other worry is, how many other banks are in this same situation, with a mismatch on duration, and seeing a whole bunch of start ups go under, and a bunch of others pulling there funds and redistributing them if all in one basket. It’s a bit of a musical chairs situation, depending on whether some bank sees mostly outflows during a reshuffle and not a lot of inflows. Plus, the money is going to dry up more from VC no matter what, so that makes me think more banks are at risk. Marketwatch said 20 are high risk :
well, Monday morning is sure going to be interesting. I smell a bailout. Which sickens me. But I dont think they will risk contagion. As for the problems a bailout causes, well, that is another story.
It’s also hard to imagine that the people running Lehman and Bear and WaMu and AIG and Wachovia were complete morons, but in hindsight, they were. It really makes you wonder what’s next
When it comes to administrative financial jobs, college degrees have nothing to do with competence.
You can put a bunch of doctorates in the room and they can still be collectively moronic when it comes to making decisions. Yes there are a lot of jobs that are for the well-connected and certain degrees from certain institutions and a clubby environment insulate a large class of people from ever knowing what it is like to toil for a living.
But all of this has nothing to do with anything other than this institution being asleep at the wheel. Failure to diversify, failure to invest adequately, failure to have a back-stopped growth plan. All blinded by the allure of cheap money.
These fools are placed ,to run stuff they are too ignorant to run . They’re just puppets for rich ,well connected ,corruption. But at least he got out with 260 million .With no insider knowledge.Makes me laugh Rome is falling fast
The president of SVB, Joseph Gentile, was a former CFO at Lehman’s Global Investment Bank
I got serious FTX vibes, gotta wonder if SVB execs were into drugs and orgies too. I read one reliable source that when he dealt with SVB in the 2000s he was surprised by all the drug use.
It’s like an appraiser of property. If his appraisals are too low and ruin many real estate deals, he will no longer get any business. Same pressure as the credit ratings agencies discussed above…
Dishonesty, rigged games, corruption ruins capitalism/free markets. Unfortunately, this is anything but new. And really, maybe expecting something else of the human species is silly.
Tony,
Total BS. This is not happening this time around. Look for some other boogyman.
What’s truly amazing is that rating agencies even exist today, after all the damage they helped create with GFC — how is it possible anyone relies on their lies, which connect to corporate lies, which turn into marketing hype to lure consumers into traps, which connects to sec, FDIC, Fed and then, you step back and think, wait, we’re aren’t talking about crypto shitcoins, this is the entire Wilshire 5000 and everything called wall street, who’s been busy buying up every property in America, as Congress trades options.
This is all insane!
Meanwhile, svp deposit agreement
b. Limitation of Liability. Except as otherwise stated in the Agreement or as specified by law, we will be liable to you only for
damages arising directly from our intentional misconduct or gross negligence. “Ordinary care” requires only that we follow
standards that do not vary unreasonably from the general standards followed by similarly situated banks. Our policies and
procedures are general internal guidelines for our use and do not establish a higher standard of care for us that is otherwise,…. Blah blah blah, bullshit
Ity’s not a deposit agreement, it’s actually a customer creditor agreement. Supposed “depositors” are actually loaning their money to the bank, hence unsecured creditor.
First site I have seen this mentioned. What does that tell you? Once again Wolf is out front.
Wolf, I am curious, did any other financial institutions get down graded at the same time due to potential contamination? Or are they waiting for them to go bust also before changing the rating.
Moody’s determined that SVB was no longer able to pay for the rating.
This US bribe news will make many overseas companies new clients for Moody or S&P. Still they will miss the old boys network effect plus the domestic political angles from America.
I’m told several regional banks have been put on double secret probation by Moody’s today.
I did notice a lot of suits road tripping.
I get Moody’s upgrades and downgrades in the email every day. But it’s not a complete list. For example, the downgrade of SVB from investment grade to default wasn’t in my inbox (maybe too toxic).
So I checked manually for First Republic — just to use as an example because it’s under pressure. It is still rated investment grate by all three. I didn’t see a downgrade over the past few days. The current ratings were affirmed in December.
Value Line still has SVB’s financial strength rated “A.” I guess they’ll get to it Monday.
Morningstar no longer has it rated.
I’ve heard someone somewhere say something about how “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
I might have to check in with them and see if they want to update that phrase for this special occasion.
Pretty weak stuff on the credit evaluation side. Sloppy and careless. But it’s hardly the only thing we’re doing wrong in this country these days.
On my next off days from work I’m thinking of starting a new credit rating agency, I know competition is tough but my overhead is tiny, apartment is only 1500/MO, I eat like 400-600 of food a month and I can probably rate all the companies in the Nasdaq with my dartboard before lunch. I’ll need a bit of a break to do Dow Jones because I have a bad shoulder from Baseball in my youth.
Maybe these rating agency types will have to go back to their old jobs as realtors and used car salesmen.
These major rating agencies will never embarrass even thought making such a poor rating judgement. What on earth got these so call professional investors willing to take their words without made their own due diligent. Perhaps they just earn a fees from these whack retail investors and they always a winner even thought those companies go under.
The whole narrative to have rating agency to made investors better informed shown it is just a tools to loot investors. These ill judgement hardly hold accountable by the involving authorities.
Story floating around
SBV employee bonuses right before collapse
I went out to dinner a couple of years back with several people, two of which happened to work mid-level at S&P Global Ratings.
It will not surprise anyone to learn, perhaps, that they took zero interest in travel, good food (besides its prestige value), didn’t read anything besides industry stuff, and made boring conversation. One of them didn’t even know what The Onion was.
Anyway, that few hours explained a lot to me about the 2008 crash.
I read Jeffries and other firms or hedge funds offering 60-70 percent to depositors at SBV for their deposits.
Like Potter
They probably looked at this very carefully. Which tells you that uninsured depositors are likely to get a smaller haircut than what the hedge funds are offering (they’ve got to make some money on this).
BTW, the way I read the reporting on this, they’re all over the place. Some funds are offering to buy the claims at a “discount” of 70%, meaning a 70% loss for the depositor. Others are offering liquidity of up to 80% of the claim (meaning a 20% loss), in exchange for a guarantee from the VC or PE firm backing the startup.
So this is still evolving.
Meanwhile, there is reporting on Bloomberg, based on sources, that the FDIC and the Fed are discussing setting up a fund to backstop all bank deposits (but bail in stockholders and preferred holders and possibly other investors as is the case with SVB). So not an investor bailout as last time, but just a depositor bailout. I have no idea what will come of it.
They should just change the capital structure of banks and make deposits senior secured, above everything else, and then deposit insurance would be minimally needed. Let bondholders figure out how to get their money back. They can demand a higher yield for taking that risk.
Only if their cash-burning money losing corporate borrowers can pay them back, which means it has to be a rather short-term loan or else they will need to roll it over, at best.
Interesting.. Aside from all of it, I wonder if there is anything political or whatever behind the scenes?
According to their website and publications SVB was one of the main and one of the few banks supporting and facilitating Chinese money being invested in US tech. (&, IDK, maybe other investments? Like RE?)
“We see a new emerging pool of eager Chinese investors – companies, individuals and indigenous funds – looking to put their money in U.S. technology companies.
The trend is only poised to grow, predicted Ken Gullicksen, Chief Strategy Officer at Evernote, who led the company’s expansion to China three years ago. “High-quality indigenous Chinese investment funds now have licenses to invest in the U.S., and they are looking for deals,” he reported. Large private equity funds in Hong Kong and Singapore also are in the hunt for U.S. opportunities.
[…]
“In another positive cross-border development, a small number of non-Chinese and joint-venture banks now can offer products and services in renminbi, the local Chinese currency, which should ease transactions. Among them is SPD Silicon Valley Bank, a 50/50 joint venture between SVB and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank that is headquartered in Shanghai.”
Evidently there is a freak out in China as well over the closure and the Chinese joint venture SPD Silicon Valley Bank is beside itself trying to reassure everyone that everything is OK.
Well, that just stinks! I like some of the A and B bond yields. We rely on many layers of risk management including that rating. But obviously that rating isn’t absolute after SLV. There is always an element of gambling no matter how thoroughly we evaluate it. I hate to get out of my bonds and preferred that pay ~7.5%. But maybe the 5.1 treasuries are safer.
Most corporate bonds are actually junk. It doesn’t matter how big the company is or their reputation. Look at their balanced sheet, leveraged to the gills.
The ones that are making a lot of money now may or do have high interest coverage ratios but that can and will change in a hurry, once the economy heads south.
For others, they will consistently pay higher rates as they mostly refinance now that the long-term credit cycle has turned.
Maybe they can merge with the remaining shell of FTX and rename themselves Superfailgate Bank and Crypto Clearing House.
I keep most of my savings in a credit union. I really don’t know what goes on inside of these institutions, but somehow I feel that a credit union is more dedicated to protecting the little guy’s savings and less to executive greed and financial shenanigans.
Everyone that owns a home in this comment section has been gaslighted by third party home inspections. Why bring this comparison up? Third party home inspections (e.g., stock/company ratings) are a way to make the buyer (e.g., stockholder) feel good about a large purchase. The third party inspectors are usually in the hip pocket of the real estate agents. Naturally, a buyer’s agent (e.g., investment broker) wants the house to sell and the referred third party inspector dances around potential defects (e.g. poor construction = poor investment).
Ultimately brokers gets their commissions, buyers get subpar investments, and the third party inspectors keep their reciprocal relationships in tact with the agents. Real estate agents in concert with inspectors perpetuate the fake value of investments. Let me repeat, investment brokers in concert with rating groups perpetuate the fake value of investments.
Bottom line for the history books: Everyone is complicit in buying and selling fake narratives to bolster their bottom lines until the real news breaks. Then everyone clutches their pearls and says, “Why me?!”
I will agree with you that many real estate agents will do whatever it takes to grease the tracks, but your comment appears to be conflating inspectors with appraisers…and portraying buyers as cognitively impaired lambs who have no agenda of their own.
I am not a realtor, inspector or appraiser.
Appraisers are hired to investigate the fair market value based on what similar houses recently sold for.
(Buyers can view the appraisal report and check the comps for themselves!)
On the other hand, inspection reports can actually be leveraged to beat up greedy sellers and get a discount. Ask me how I know.
I’m not here to defend inspectors, appraisers or realtors, as they all have a horse in the race and all are susceptible to corruption. Just like doctors and pharmaceutical companies.
Inspectors are often incentivized to nitpick. The ones I have hired understand that they’re more likely to get a 5 star review if they nitpick every inch of the house.
Meanwhile, at the U.K. Svb branch, tons of people lobbying to get a bailout, rushing around looking for cash before Monday. One almost wonders if those pension funds that didn’t fail a few months ago, are suddenly re-exposed to new hedging risks from new bets placed by the previous morons that were using leverage to take advantage of dumb old people.
From U.K.
The letter notes that SVB UK’s insolvency represents an “existential threat to the UK tech sector” as the majority of these firms hold money at the bank. The letter adds that the degree of the loss could cripple the startup ecosystem and set things back by 20 years, adding that if the UK tech sector sneezes, the rest of the economy will catch a cold and worse.”
“It is vital that the government looks to intervene to ensure the continued success of the sector,” as many of these firms may be forced into liquidation
* let them eat zombie cake and die
I’m sure (and really hope) someone realized that all this couldn’t have happened, for example, in Europe. In that area you simply cannot have a similar mismatch between short term (deposits) and long term (investments). It’s the basic of every, healthy balance sheet. In a bank it should be a must.
Again, in a highly sophisticated financial market like the US one, they “forgot” some simple rules and regulations.
Unfortunately, US it’s still highly unregulated and wild. Probably lobbies are very strong and bribing up and down, left and right.
All the best,
Donato
I’m sure you’re right. Remind me again, do you bank with Deutsche Bank or Credit Suisse?
LOL. Donato probably moved an account to Credit Suisse after the Barings collapse.
Ratings shenanigans and virtual ring fencing and mystical unicorn magical accounting wizards, and Humpty Dumpty and the BOE, all here to make the world a better place — thank you God for allowing zombie idiots to run amuck.
A version of the draft letter, seen by the Guardian, warned that the majority of the signatories were this weekend “running numbers to see if we are technically insolvent” after losing deposits at SVB UK.
It explained that the tech sector is highly interconnected and the loss of deposits had the potential to cripple the sector, with many business at risk of falling into insolvency overnight.
It is understood that the Bank of England’s decision to place the subsidiary of the collapsed US lender into insolvency on Friday night will override any requests to withdraw or transfer funds to other banks – even if they had been filed, but not executed, by the time authorities stepped in.
It means that most of the lender’s 3,500 customers will see the bulk of their deposits at SVB UK wiped out, despite having been promised by UK chief executive Erin Platts on a Zoom call on Friday afternoon that the bank would continue operating next week as usual.
Sorry Mr W
At this point the ratings agencies have all the credibility of the multi-page Special Advertising Sections you used to see in magazines that pretended to be editorial content.
As everyone is taking a close look at the balance sheets of the banks,
it is clear that there are lot of big “phantom” assets on the books.
The Available for Sale is at least marked to market and the losses have been taken out of equity as AOCI. While one understands the rationale for not marking to market the HTM securities, the top three (JPM, BAC, & WFC) have staggering losses. B of A seems to be holding tons of long dated Treasuries, and its LOSS on HTM is 109 billion dollars. If there is a run on B of A, (extremely low chance), on day 1, its assets would be written off by this amount. (Sure, the treasuries would rally and mitigate the suffering!)
WFC has 36 billion loss on HTM and JPM has 41 billion.
Wolf, any thoughts??
All figures from latest 10K.
Even WFC has $186 billion in total equity; $152 billion in Tier 1 equity; and $133 billion in common equity Tier 1 (10-K). These banks have huge capital cushions to absorb a lot of losses, and they will have a lot of losses, and their shares will go down. But people hoping for WFC or JPM to collapse, well, I don’t think that’s likely. SVB was very special case. That’s how I see it.
As a 20-something “bulge bracket” investment banker in the 1990s, junior-most member of the team, I was seconded to interface with the Moody’s guy on a corporate bond deal to check a box. I earnestly engaged the 30-something guy to convince him of my client’s bona fides. He gave me a withering beat-down for wasting his time by taking the whole exercise WAY too seriously. And here’s our invoice! The ratings agency scam became screamingly obvious in 2008, but A) was an open secret for at least two decades before that and B) even after the global meltdown, nothing really changed.
Talks of the Fed, FDIC, and banks discussing a backstop fund for calming down any panic bank withdraws… No doubt this will be used as Fed put evidence 🤦
However maybe it’s more of the Fed can’t have this thing break until inflation is defeated so higher for longer🤞
To no one’s surprise, there are calls from prominent figures to bail out SVB with taxpayer funds, due to concerns about “job creators” (startups with uninsured deposits >$250 can’t make payroll), contagion fears, etc.
Does anyone know if this is something the Biden admin / FDIC / Federal Reserve can do unilaterally, or does it require new legislation from Congress?
The interesting thing is that SVB shareholders and preferred stock holders have already gotten bailed in. They’re NOT getting bailed out. Maybe the uninsured depositors, which might face a loss between (my guess) 0% and 20% on their deposits will be assured that they won’t lose money on their deposits. But the bank investors have gotten crushed already.
This is very different from the Financial Crisis when bank shareholders, and preferred holders, and bondholders were made whole, including Warren Buffett. That stank to high heaven. To my knowledge, no one is calling for bailing out investors.
IMHO bank deposits should by definition be at zero risk at all times. Safety is why deposits are placed with a bank instead of being kept in a mattress or invested in stocks. If there was zero risk of any loss on any deposits, there is a compelling argument that this run on SVB would have never occured.
But Kramer says Silicon Valley bank was a buy a few weeks ago.. he wouldn’t ever be wrong would he?
Heck, that’s a straight line.
🤣