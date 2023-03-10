RIP Silicon Valley Bank: Shut Down by California Regulator, Taken Over by FDIC, Shareholders Bailed In, Insured Depositors to Get their Cash by Monday

The bank survived the Dotcom Bust. But this bust is far bigger because the Free-Money bubble was far bigger. FDIC may not have a loss on this deal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Silicon Valley Bank, a California state-chartered bank that was uniquely exposed to the massive all-encompassing startup bubble during the Free Money era – a bubble that is now imploding spectacularly amid what is called a mass extinction event among startups – was shut down and taken over Friday morning by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI). In its press release, the regulator cited “inadequate liquidity and insolvency.”
The DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. The FDIC announced that it had created the “Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB)” and that the FDIC, as receiver, “immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank” to protect insured depositors. Depositors will have access to their insured deposits on Monday, March 13.
The FDIC, as receiver, said:
- “The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on Monday, March 13, 2023.
- “The DINB will maintain Silicon Valley Bank’s normal business hours.
- “Banking activities will resume no later than Monday, March 13, including on-line banking and other services.
- “Silicon Valley Bank’s official checks will continue to clear.
- “The FDIC as receiver will retain all the assets from Silicon Valley Bank for later disposition.
- ‘Loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual.”
Insured depositors: “All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023,” the FDIC said. They will not lose a dime.
Uninsured depositors: “The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors,” the FDIC said and provided a phone number for this folks to call. It looks like they will get at least a portion of their funds.
FDIC is unlikely to lose money, that’s what it looks like from this statement as the available assets, after they’re sold by the FDIC, will be sufficient to pay for all insured deposits, other liabilities, and at least a portion of the uninsured deposits. So it looks like the FDIC will not incur a loss.
Shareholders got bailed in and face a total loss. They’re the ones who are “bailed in” automatically when the FDIC takes over. Other investors may have a partial loss.
Chaos at the end. The fact that the FDIC took over the bank during the day — rather than Friday evening, which is the normal procedure — shows just how fast-moving and chaotic this situation, including a massive run on the bank, had become.
Silicon Valley Bank had 17 branches in California and Massachusetts. As of December 31, it had $209 billion in assets and $175 billion in deposits.
Its difficulties were becoming clear last year as the startup and crypto bubble, to which it is so heavily exposed, were already in full implosion mode.
In July 2022, I wrote an article, The Startup and Venture-Capital Barometer Plunges: Silicon Valley Bank Today v. Dotcom Bust. The bank survived the Dotcom Bust. But this current bust is much bigger because the Free-Money bubble was much bigger, and the amounts were much bigger, and Silicon Valley Bank was much more heavily exposed to it. RIP.
This collapse occurred after the desperate efforts to raise $2.25 billion in new equity capital and billions of dollars in liquidity [which I discussed in detail yesterday] caused its shares to collapse on Thursday during the day, and they continued to collapse after hours, and they continued to collapse before regular trading this morning, until trading was halted – and trading remains halted at the moment.
The collapse of the shares scuttled the capital raise. Which reinforced the lesson: A bank has to raise capital early, not when it is already under apparent stress.
The deposit outflow started early 2022 when startup companies that were burning massive amounts of cash didn’t receive new funding, as the entire bubble around startups, IPOs and SPACs, imploded.
When a startup company with an account at Silicon Valley Bank got $10 million or $100 million or $500 million in new funding, the cash went into the company’s bank account at Silicon Valley Bank, to then get withdrawn and burned off in increments. When VCs pulled back from funding these startups, the cash-inflow into the deposit accounts dried up, while the cash-outflow continued, draining deposits from the bank.
The bank then had to sell assets and borrow money to fund those withdrawals. But turns out, the bonds it could sell to raise the cash had fallen in market value due to the rising yields, and when it sold those $21 billion in bonds, disclosed yesterday, it lost $1.8 billion, and it would have to sell more bonds and lose money to raise the cash to fund the run on its banks, and those losses would eat away its capital, and it would become insolvent.
There were reports recently that VC funds exhorted their portfolio companies to yank out their deposits from the bank while they still could, since those deposits are far larger than the FDIC insurance limits of $250,000. And there were reports that some of the startups were not able to withdraw their funds.
What followed was a proper run on the bank. But since regulators deemed the bank “insolvent” (it burned through its capital and doesn’t have enough assets to cover its liabilities, such as deposits), regulators shut it down, rather than providing short-term liquidity to overcome a mere run on the bank (by itself a liquidity problem).
Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured bank to fail since October 2020, when the FDIC took over Almena State Bank, in Almena, Kansas.
This is how a bank collapse is supposed to be handled. The FDIC stepped in early enough before the situation deteriorated so much that the costs for the FDIC would begin to balloon.
Strictly for your amusement.
For your amusement, here is what the shares of SVB Financial, which owns Silicon Valley Bank, might look like if trading resumes, with the share price of around $1, maybe:
andy
Mar 8, 2023 at 1:37 am
Inversion between yields on 2-year and 10-year treasuries is largest since 1981. Cue market crash.
The markets are taking this little event today in stride:
Dow 31,920.79 -334.07 -1.04%
S&P 500 3,865.58 -52.74 -1.35%
Nasdaq 11,140.59 -197.76 -1.74%
VIX 28.45 5.84 25.83%
Gold 1,867.80 33.20 1.81%
Oil 76.30 0.58 0.77%
They expect a weekend bailout announcement like many times before, thus positioning for a face ripping rally.
It is all up to Powell now to discipline the kids and make them pay for their own poor choices, or let them one last time to drink and drug themselves to death (and take everyone else down with them).
Vix had pretty good jump. I have puts that are up 25-35% since Wednesday. Just the start I think.
Wells Fargo customers are seeing negative balances in their accounts. Probably a nothing burger.
You are assuming long-term bondholders are smart. They are not. They are relying on a Fed put, just like everybody else.
The real economy needs a 6-10% long bond rate right now, to adequately cover default risk.
Sorry, I was misinterpreting your comment. I agree a recession will be coming. My point is that long-bond holders are assuming the Fed will drastically reduce interest rates as a response. I think that’s a big assumption.
A lot of hot air can come out of asset prices without any major economic damage.
At this point, we need lower asset prices to maintain the economy.
Apparently they parked $91 Billion into mortgage bonds and US Treasuries. The Fed rate raises had a bigger impact than we thought.
SVB had zero loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco in 2021 from what I read, and as of EOY they had $15 billion FHLB required three times collateral, so no idea if they take the hit or the SVB investors.
Silvergate had $4.3 billion in FHLB loans, so the amounts are adding up and it could get interesting this weekend if more banks fail as linked dominoes often fall in unison.
That said, the FDIC seems on top of the situation at the moment. Like Wolf, very surprised they did not wait until after markets closed today, seriously fast failure with potential fallout that needed to be instantly contained to avoid panic.
And we haven’t even hit terminal rate yet and banks are failing, this time is different it would seem. I’m guessing 0.50 FFR increase is off the table due somewhat to the banking fears???
The State of California and FDIC are working at all deliberate speed to clean up this mess on Aisle 666 and nobody but the big depositors in excess of FDIC liability parameters as well as 100% of the stockholders will suffer any losses as SVB gets fully flushed down the toilet into the sewer!
I banked at 2 failures in the 2008 time frame. I didn’t lose a dime. One was an internet bank that paid a high rate of interest. The other was taking big risks in mortgages, so the CEO could pretend to be a big shot. My checks still say “washington mutual”, although chase cashes them.
I had lunch with a friend the week after FDIC padlocked the washington mutual offices. He said he bought the stock the day before they went under. Thought the stock was a bargain. Not a lucky guy.
the Jenga tower loses one more block…
I agree. Nice to see things are starting bend and then break. We need more of this and for someone to remind Elizabeth Warren the market should sort out these issues rather than letting Congress meddle in keeping bubbles from bursting.
MW: SVB stock remains permanently halted as FDIC takes over bank, Fed keeps watch and analysts take note…
What happen if you have your money in UST in a brokerage account in big bank like chase if something like what happened to SVB happen to Chase?
Unlikely to happen but money would be the least of my concerns then.
@Sam: From what I have read on ETrade website, all the assets in a customer’s account belong to the customer – and not the brokerage. The brokerage has to keep customer assets separate from their own.
In theory, nothing should happen to your treasuries in a brokerage account. However, if there are any brokerage shenanigans such as rehypothecation, multiple entries for the same asset, etc., all bets are off. I always wonder about that….
You should be safe with chase. The fed would have to bail out a bank that size. However, it’s hard to know what would happen to investment assets. It’s almost certain that they are lending them.
UST investments should be done at a treasury direct account. You can’t go wrong with that.
The return of FDIC FRYDAYS will be the big new thing in 2023!!!
FRYDAYS – I like that one…
Ok, of this…..let’s go surfing…
Thalia St?
Good! Let this entire corrupt, vile system collapse!!! I have NOTHING to lose! And so many people deserve to lose so much. Working folks should be happy this is happening. The wealthy have been living off low interest rate insanity for too long. Sitting home in their underwear trading stocks, living off overinflated assets while the rest of us “punch a clock” and actually work for a living. This should have happened in 2008!!! And people wonder why I rent. Why my debt is paid off. Why I have a few acres of land and a room full of ammo, guns, food, water, gold and silver.
This brings back the nightmare of 2008…
Will Powell and Yellen stand shoulder-to-shoulder and announce a mass bailout? Will Powell tell congress that “the tax payer” will pay for it all, just like Paulson did?
Will the apathetic, ignorant masses say once again “It don’t bother me since I don’t make enough to pay taxes?”
What will those of us who still pay taxes do, just quit in disdain? Perhaps the best way is to deny them our labor, hence our taxes.
Yes. They will need $5 Trilion this time. To restore confidence, you know.
“What will those of us who still pay taxes do, just quit in disdain?”
Well, that might solve the inflation problem at least 😂
I hope you are right, but:
1. Mass quitting means fewer people will produce goods and services, thus inflation will rise.
2. Currency will fall, hence increasing inflation.
Doesn’t the end of the graph violate a key WS dictum?
Darned, it sure does.
More common sense than anything else. When FDIC takes over a bank, they usually orchestrates another (new) bank to come in and take over the assets, while FDIC guarantees the new bank against losses. The shareholders of the defunct bank (SIVB) are left with $0…..
I came down in the comments to say the same thing. As another one of my favorite expressions goes: this is the exception that proves the rule!
Where were the bank examiners?
Police were called after ‘about a dozen’ financiers, including former Lyft executive Dor Levi, showed up outside the building on Park Avenue as investors scrambled to get their money out in the biggest collapse since the Great Recession. Levi had been told by an SVB banker that he had to come to the branch and get a cashier’s check to move his funds. Oh well.
‘Fears about unrealized losses in banks’ bond portfolios, catalyzed by sharp falls in US banks’ share prices yesterday, presents a buying opportunity for European banks in our view,’ Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.
I bought Washington Mutual and Wachovia for pennies on the dollar. Still lost 100% somehow.
Signature Bank next…. (SBNY)
Another Crypto disaster…
Larry McDonald is predicting that the Fed will have to cut rates 100 points by December because of SVB. This sounds like BS, but the treasury yields are down big today, which is confusing me.
Is there any truth to Larry’s predictions?
BTW I’m honestly not endorsing Larry’s views or trying to spread BS, just genuinely too economically ignorant to know if he’s wrong and how these factors relate.
(Wolf – if my comment is unproductive I won’t be offended if it’s deleted).
FED won’t cut rates because of an FDIC takeover. Inflation is still the target. 10Yr yield will fluctuate because of market input, people flee to safety, driving down yield. But if you look at short term yields – unchanged… 10Yr rate will resume its climb once panic recedes…
Odd for a 50 bp FFR increase for March dropped from 80% to around 56% at one point today, and some of delta that was due to the jobs numbers released today.
Yet Fed can’t start cutting as he would lose all credibility and create mass panic.
People have been predicting rate cuts ever since the first rate hike in March 2022 because of yada-yada-yada.
The FDIC did its job. That’s all that happened.
Long term illiquid assets don’t match up well with short term hot money.
SVB waited too long to take action, knowing that interest rates were rising.
It could have sold off some of its long term bonds last year and taken a small loss. Instead, it prayed for salvation as it approach the financial guillotine. It was too late for anything but to pay the executioner.
Apparently 93% of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits were uninsured.
What happens to those? Do they all just go “poof”?
Maybe they were all deposits from Cathie Wood’s funds….
Uninsured depositors
4th paragraph in.. or 2nd paragraph after the bullet points
” It looks like they will get at least a portion of their funds.”
Doesn’t exactly inspire the greatest confidence. ‘Something between 1% and 90% maybe’. We’re talking about huge sums of money.
Uninsured depositors will get some of they money back, but not all of it. That might speed up the end of Tech Bubble 2. Many startups will get a haircut on their VC cash, and it’s going to be harder for them to raise new funding now.
I imagine the list of companies that were depositors will start being released this weekend. Of course, the publicly traded ones won’t want their names displayed or leaked or rumored as their chart will resemble SIVB’s on Monday morning before the open! San Fran RE going to take another leg down!!!!!!
Yep
The monthly Dow : Apr 2001 to Dec 2014 highs, parallel from Oct 2011
low. Today low on support.
As painful as this might be for some involved with that bank, this is the best financial news I have read in a while. Investors need to re-learn that uncle Sam may not come riding to the rescue.
CNBC says Bill Ackman is out there calling for a bailout. If that happens, I plan to stop showering and sit in front of some wall street or federal buildings with bongos. That is if my wife let’s me.
LOL! I’ll bring castanets and some appropriate beat poetry. (That is, if your wife lets me).
Did not see this before I typed mine. 😂 With you. DGAS if my wife lets me.
He probably bought a huge amount of SIVB shares on the dip.
Which is the first question anybody giving him airtime should be asking him. Did they ask him?
Perhaps this is why the Fed has been raising rates slowly compared
to the inflation rate. The banks in some cases are facing the same
problem the S&Ls did. Powell is trying to cushion the loss to protect
problem banks. Meanwhile, small time savers see their savings eroded by inflation.
My understanding is the covenants for startup that borrowed from SIVB was to leave their cash in sivb. So, maybe were trapped! Now the startup is required to make interest payments on their loans to sivb but their cash is seized pending winddown and their cash balance may be zero when all is said and done. Going to be a rough weekend! Any assets that have any value will be going for fire sale prices soon.
Regular guy Greg Ackman said the government should bail them out or lose a key driver of the economy. Which begs the question; what are Pershing’s losses in SVB? And what other knock-ons might we see in the next two weeks?
Pershing may have bought a big pile of shares on the dip.
Exactly. As if these guys actually have the country, the whole economy or whatever else in mind.
I haven’t a clue how exposed they are but you are 100% right where your trending with that question. We’ll know soon enough.
SVB forgot the old banking adage
“We only want to give you money when you don’t need it”
What will the impact be on other SV startups that banked there?
My guess is that it will accelerate the mass extinction event.
I think a game plan that many hedge funds and who knows who else were playing at ZIRP was is they buy U.S. Treasuries or Guaranteed MBS and then they use this for collateral to leverage 3x or 5x and borrow cash that then loan this cash out at a higher rate or they buy investments that have higher rate returns. In a ZIRP world, they had easy access to cash in yield starved investors.
As long as they do not get in a liquidity crunch themselves and have to sell those US treasuries or MBS ( which now would at a 50% or more loss) they were good. But this is what happened during the QT Tantrum in 2018. Rates rose and some of these leveraged bets blew up.
I kept thinking we are in the same scenario. I keep waiting for things to blow up as now yield starve investors can find good yields in treasuries.
I may not be explaining to the exact scenario, but a lot of this 3x and 5x leverage bets explained above went into zombie companies or private equity buyouts who were willing to borrow money at high rates. If they are burning through this money, some of these hedge fund type of plays are going to blow up.
Wow! Just Wow!
This bank survived the DotCom bust and the GFC. I guess unlimited funding of SPACs and the Absurd was too much for them.
We are all on an airliner with a massive storm ahead. The initial turbulance is frightening to the most of the passengers without a destroyed tech toy. The tech toy crowd is pennyless. Will our fearless Fed pilots still be able to steer us to a soft landing?
Stay tuned for the next exciting Wolf episode.
Yellen says she is “monitoring” the situation. That does not give me the warm fuzzies.
Interesting that SVB CEO Greg Becker, is also the director of the
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Yes, like Inmelt, the CEO of GE which owned the huge GE Financial, was on the board of the New York Fed when it engineered the bailout of Ge Financial during the Financial Crisis. I doubt SVB is getting a bailout. It’s too late for that. The FDIC already owns the joint. It knows what to do with it. He’s going to get booted off the SF Fed board, and end of story.