The Startup and Venture-Capital Barometer Plunges: Silicon Valley Bank Today v. Dotcom Bust

The startup and VC bubble is tied to a booming stock market, but stocks are unraveling, and that strangles the money flow.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Silicon Valley Bank, under the holding company name of SVB Financial Group, is the 13th largest bank in the US, with $214 billion in assets. It is heavily involved in the ecosystem of startups, venture capital firms, and private equity firms in Silicon Valley and other cities in the US, and globally.
It reported earnings Thursday evening, which included a lament about the downturn in the venture capital and startup ecosystem and the “volatility” in the stock market – “volatility” meaning that the Nasdaq Composite is down 27% so far, which is strangling the money-flow into the startup ecosystem.
On Friday, its shares [SIVB] plunged 17.1%, and are now down by 53% from the peak in early November, 2021, which was about when the Nasdaq peaked. Silicon Valley Bank also went through the Dotcom Bust: After a huge run-up, its shares collapsed by 77%, about the same as the Nasdaq. So here we are today, with its shares, after a huge run-up, down 53% so far (data via YCharts).
“The IPO window remained closed.”
In the CEO Letter to shareholders, the bank lamented that the “IPO window remained closed,” and that “companies across all investment stages experienced challenges to accessing liquidity, with total VC investment declining 24 percent quarter-over-quarter.”
It said that the reduction in fundraising by its startup clients, “coupled with increased burn rates – as companies with already accelerated burn rates took proactive actions to reduce future spending – pressured Q2 balance sheet growth.”
It warned that “the increase in unreserved charge-offs and new NPLs [non-performing loans] may indicate potential emerging pressure from market volatility.”
This “market volatility” means the decline in the stock market because in this ecosystem everything hinges on a booming stock market that gives early investors, such as VC and PE firms, a chance to get out and sell their shares to the public at huge prices, and it gives startups a chance to raise lots of money, and pay off all obligations. But now that IPO window has closed.
And the letter said, “We have adjusted our full-year 2022 outlook to reflect our expectations that challenged public equity markets and declines in venture deployment will continue for the remainder of 2022, which will pressure our balance sheet growth.”
During the earnings call, CFO Dan Beck said that the expects another 20% sequential decline in Q3 and Q4 in private venture investing.
The letter also noted that venture capital and private equity firm are sitting on “record levels of dry powder (8 times higher than 2000 levels) to put to work, and we believe they will do so as valuations stabilize.”
In Q2, there were only 21 IPOs, and most of them were minuscule, according to Renaissance Capital, compared to Q2 last year, when there were 118 IPOs:
Then there’s the suddenly plunging income.
Net income in Q2 dropped by 34% year-over-year to $333 million, the bank reported. Net income per share dropped by 38% year-over-year to $5.60 per share. This was way below analysts’ expectations, as polled by FactSet, of $7.82 per share.
The Parallels to the Dotcom Bust.
Silicon Valley Bank survived the dotcom bust that ravaged the Nasdaq, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and investors all around. The Nasdaq plunged 78% from the peak of 5,046 in March 2000 to the trough of 1,114 in October 2002. And with lots of help from the Fed’s money-printing and interest-rate repression that inflated all asset prices, the Nasdaq finally reclaimed 5,000 in 2015. It took 15 years.
During the Dotcom Bubble, shares of Silicon Valley Bank skyrocketed, multiplying by four, from early 1999 to September 2000, but then shares plunged by 77%, giving up nearly all the gains, and taking it back to 1998 levels.
Not shown on this chart, but I’ll mention it for your amusement: It took SIVB until 2013 and lots of money-printing and interest-rate repression by the Fed to reclaim its 2000 high for more than just a brief moment:
In this crazy era, SIVB multiplied by nearly four, from $190 to $750, between late 2019 and the peak in November 2021. And so far, shares have given up about two-thirds of that gain.
SIVB is a barometer of what is happening in the startup ecosystem: The funds from the stock market have nearly stopped flowing into the ecosystem, and early investors are having trouble unloading their shares at sky-high prices, which changes everything.
There is now a new prudence among these investors. Valuations are getting slashed. Suddenly startups are exhorted to cut their cash burn-rates because they won’t be able to raise new money to burn if the prospects of positive cash-flow are in eternity somewhere.
There is now talk among startup CEOs about the length of their “runway,” meaning how much time they have left before they run out of money.
Startups of all kinds, from crypto to biotech, are laying off people left and right in order to cut their expenses and lengthen their runway. And they’re cutting advertising expenses, because that’s the easiest to cut.
And the whole thing goes into low gear, and when these companies run out of money, they vanish, and their employees go somewhere else to find a job. At this point, there is still huge demand for tech workers, and it seems they’re getting picked up pretty quickly for now. But this is just the beginning – the first two quarters of deflating the biggest startup bubble and stock-market bubble ever.
Bought March Tesla otm puts today. It is going to $100. Then $50.
Fool. Tesla shorts lost $1B in one day this week. Fools never learn.
Never bet against Elon Musk. Everyone who did went bankrupt.
Kunal,
Hold your enthusiasm. Tesla shorts made lots of money since November. As of the close today, TSLA is down 34% since November 4. They can “short and hold.”
Folks, short ARKK. Not because I like to, but because you get TSLA and then all the other junk that’s headed to $0 as a bonus!
Kunal,
I will cover my short as soon as Enron Musk scrapes enough cash to buy Twitter. But, chances are I will cover it 3/4 $Trillion down from here.
Not that hard to google really, I guess $7B and bankrupt is all the same. Also, pretty sure that Spiegel and Burry are all bankrupted as well and living under a bridge.
“Tesla short sellers have made nearly $7 billion so far this year” – Marketwatch published in May 2022
I bought some TSLA calendar puts today as well. It was outperforming both SPY and QQQ by such a margin that it looked unsustainable on a very short term.
Only did 8/19 on the long side. That should be long enough for the fed to work their magic.
When Tesla crashes QQQ is going to look like a flat line.
Case in point biggest Canadian stock Shopify (SHOP).
Appropos of everything wrong with Underpants Gnome VC, I always wondered what exactly SVB’s business model was – how exactly was it supposed to make money from zero revenue/mighty negative income startups?
The very few which made it to IPO (or a lot less profitable acquisition) could deal with any bank for any bank things.
What was SVB’s unique selling proposition supposed to be and was it one that wouldn’t repeatedly bite them in the ass (ie, traditional loans to startups losing tens of millions…)
These startups have lots of cash, which they raised from VCs and other investors. It’s their bank, it lends them money, takes their deposits, charges them fees, lends their executives lots of money with the shares of their company as collateral… It does business with the VC firms and PE firms that fund these companies, and those are big deals, and it’s involved in every aspect of this huge industry, and in the transactions, and it’s taking fees and charging interest. It has about $70 billion in loans outstanding, among other things.
I worked for a PE backed startup in 2014-2015. We had our debt serviced by SVB. We weren’t running a profit and our PE goal was to grow Rev 3x and then flip to another bigger PE firm. Little concern to actual profitability, mainly growth through M&A. Problem is we kept funding our acquisitions with cash and then couldn’t afford operations due to revenue cannabilization from poor M&A targets. It was just a huge mess. I worked for the CFO and was responsible for FP&A. We were having cash flow issues and missing bank covenants. CFO asked our controller to do some shady JE/accounting to avoid us missing bank covenants to buy us time for another round of VC capital raise. I quickly left after this bc of moral and ethical concerns. Was a big wake up for me. And I doubt they were the only company out there playing with the numbers…with debt from SVB.
They all but created ARR lending – lending to VC and early stage PE backed companies based only on annual recurring revenues, not actual cash flow. Companies burning cash, but the only covenants are based on recurring revenues (SaaS models). Usually three year loans, backing lots of VC equity below you.
Your way out of the loan as a lender is not through cash flows paying down debt, but the next series raise or sale to a PE/strategic buyer, thinking they will pay for the revenue base and fold it into their cost structure and make it profitable.
If no next series raise or IPO, the lender takes it on the chin because there really isn’t anything to recover.
Lots of banks and nonbanks piling into that asset class playing follow the leader the last few years. Could get dicey if valuations keep puking.
I gotta learn me some of this new-fangled accounting stuff. Wow!
“$7 REIT with 16.5% Dividend”
I saw this text with the picture of a happy couple at the top of the comments section. Should we invest? :-)
Were they “dancing through the tulips”?
I saw the same ad just now. Crypto REIT? 🤣
Sounds like a great example of Zeno’s paradox. You can get 16.5% for forever and still never break even.
“SIVB is a barometer of what is happening in the startup ecosystem”
The former vice president of Silicon Valley Bank has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of securities fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Nathan Guido, 38, of San Jose was also charged with two counts of securities fraud. Gad and Guido face up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine for each count.
Mercury News, July 1, 2021
Other counts include document tampering, fraudulent loans, identity theft, criminal contempt, and so forth. Gad could face up to 25 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines for document tampering and identity theft. There is no maximum penalty for criminal contempt.
CBS News, November 23, 2021
Business as usual. Happens all the time. It’s rare to get caught.
Don’t think of it as ‘finance’. Think of it as a full-employment program for grifters.
Not a violent crime, otherwise out on parole.
Too late to the game now but wish I can fancy package my idea of selling fart in a jar. I think certain social influencer had some success on doing that. If there’s a way to market that to VC when the liquidity market was still free flowing…
WOLF
Your closing comment
“…But this is just the beginning – the first two quarters of deflating the biggest startup bubble and stock-market bubble ever…”
is both scary and fascinating. I spoke with my investment Mentor today and he believes we are looking at 6 to 7 years of limited / no growth.
Holy Toledo. I’m pretty bearish, but I wouldn’t have guessed 6 to 7 years.
But we had it so good for so long!!
My Mentor was in markets since 2012. Totally on the same page.
All would depend on whether the Fed caves in or not. It is unbelievable that America calls itself a capitalist country when everything depends on what the money printer does. Cutting the Fed to size is what we need if we want a true capitalistic society.
Who knows when the Fed will cave?
If FED caves in before bringing the inflation down then the bond market may lose the trust on FED.
It means yield have to go quite a lot higher to sell bonds.
Dum, da dum dum!
So if you bought there shares at the peek of the dotcom madness they were $65 a share, you could have sold them last year for almost $750 a share? Or today for $361. Not too bad
They’re not done yet.
The most reckless fed ever starting in 2009 with suppressed interest rates all the way to zero and QE infinity when the markets blinked. I have no idea what the future looks like with tightening and a liquidity work through. Forget the stock markets that’s a game looking for someone to sell higher to since the only returns one gets is stock buybacks and maybe 2 percent dividend or less for most. I’m taking real economy with jobs manufacturing sales services housing infrastructure food production energy transportation (autos) and leisure.
Lots of real jobs happening everyday that are productive and value creation.
However the most reckless federal government ever has spent trillions recently on capital destruction projects like PPL and direct payments to folks with a social security number. That comes with a cost and the low interest rates and free money brought forward a large 5 trillion spend that was not earned and those goods and services will not be needed for the 7 years hence the slowdown
Well, at least they built the highways across the continent. That’s good for something.
Exactly right Wolf, it reminds me too of the 2000 dot com crash.
They were doing the same with “shell companies” that were being touted as the next Microsoft galore, and would do reverse splits to get on the Amex.
Even mutual funds were touted, and the infamous Janus 20 was very similar to Cathie Wood’s ARKK fund today, touting they were buying the future leading companies, and their stocks weren’t generating income at all.
All fell like a deck of cards to the ground.
I read recently that fund managers, and institutions have sold stocks and have moved their proceeds into bonds, making them the largest allocation ever! – This was a report from BOA.
So that means there are more sellers, and less buyers, and when liquidity in stocks gets low, – look out below, because this market will drop like a elevator.
I had to turn off the ad blocker to see the ads people are talking about. Ads for VC services and ARKK ETF on the site that explains why you shouldn’t patronize such things. I guess they figure people who are INTERESTED in the subject, whether positive or negative, are more likely to fall for their pitch than people who don’t know anythng about the subject.