THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Big Tech & Startups Getting Ready for Reality

Shedding jobs, offices, and warehouses. It's kind of sobering. Reality has that effect, after a drunken binge
Why did they go on hiring binges in the first place? Hiring is EXPENSIVE. Diversity compliance, training, slow ramp-up to full efficiency. Normally corporations are slow to hire and fast to fire.
I find it hard to believe that Amazon and Apple, who are in charge of the entire economy, didn’t account for their own scheduled plans to pop the bubble they created.
Because most humans are linear thinking in nature and believe the trend will go on forever.
Hot hand fallacy is well and alive. The general symptom of this is usually this time is different and going up can be parabolic and irrational but coming back down, never and it will just be a minor adjustment and very orderly. My 5 yrs old think the same way too, I guess a lot of people grow up to have that unbridled optimism and hopium in how system and cycle works
It is in our DNA. An excess of water of food supply in any species leads to overgrowth, then often a die-off. The imperative is to spread one’s genetic material as widely as possible.
Zero cost / low cost money covers up a lot of inefficiency…
It’s not important until your stock price is hit, then it is…
But only then because the heavy hitters who own your stock start giving you the stink eye…
I think it’s more simple than that. As a middle manager, you will get flayed alive for not having enough employees, machines, capacity, etc and leaving money on the table, but you are MUCH LESS likely in large companies to get the same level of scrutiny for over-capacity. If the lean times come, you’ve either moved positions, left the company or were already part of the layoffs (middle managers are quick to be let go). Nearly every incentive to middle managers is on the side of building vs leaning out operations.
Distorted incentives are sometimes covered in accounting courses but are otherwise allowed to proceed until they detonate. Aligning the interests of management with those of the firm was first identified as one of the fundamental problems of capitalism in the 19th century, and regularly comes back to bite.
All such problems are ultimately management problems, but money flows uphill, blame flows downhill.
The management of civilization has numerous serious escalating problems it is unwilling and/or unable to control. In due course it won’t just be a few corporations they’ll be blowing up, but in the meantime they’ll pursue their own short-term interests.
Most manager mindsets rely on more underlings = more power.
“Why did they go on hiring binges in the first place?”
JD nailed it above.
Also known as “Empire Building”.
I continue to struggle with this even today. I am a Senor Middle Manager in a Fortune 100 company that everyone would recognize. With that said, while I don’t care as much about the # of people in my org chart, my job gets stunningly easier the more people I have, the more full time employees I have vs part time employees, and the more I pay people (less attrition). Nearly everything I should be incentivized to do, I am not. Conversely, almost everything I should not do makes my job easier, increases my raises/promos/equity/bonuses. I’ve desperately tried not to become cynical, because I tell myself that every major corporation can’t be this inept, but the more I read Wolf Street, I’m convinced that my situation is more likely the rule, rather than the exception.
Why go on the hiring binge in the first place?
All it takes is one bicyclist to start sprinting, then the rest have to follow closely or they fall too far behind. They all start sprinting.
In other words, 10% of it was a bold/crazy few who wanted to transform industries and gain market share in a failed effort. 90% of it was companies investing to simply defend market share against these lunatics. With zero interest rates, the lunatics had plenty of cash to play around with. Shame on the Fed for encouraging wasted efforts and bubbles.
I think the Fed was following the advice of Paul Krugman, who thinks you can keep workers busy by digging holes and refilling them. This bubble was a version of that.
Sure, there was some innovation, but not nearly enough for the efforts expended. The country would have been much better off if it built long-term infrastructure, rather than instant meal delivery, advertising, and social media.
“I think the Fed was following the advice of Paul Krugman”
Krugman didn’t believe The Fed would carry it to such an extreme just to help out the bank cartels. He was wrong, and has admitted it. He should have known better: the practice of taking profitable but ultimately destructive policies to extremes has been identified as SOP by numerous historians and economists going back to Adam Smith.
Krugman failed to foresee some exogenous shocks. But they always happen.
Adam Smith pointed out the downsides (we now call agency problems) of business ownership and management getting too far apart (as in large corporations). I see over-refined and effete corporate types obliviously making calls with other peoples’ money, burning cash. Meanwhile their end is taken care of. Look at Boeing. General Electric. What is going ON there? What weird form of human judgment has evolved there?
I just sold some GE stock with a basis of close to $2000 per share.
They did a 8 to 1 reverse stock split somewhere along the way.
No housing sale price crash coming unfortunately. Yes crash in sales transactions, list/”wish” prices, and refis, but not actual sale prices.
Hahahaha, prices already starting to sag… You just gotta be a little patient to see the full effects. This takes years to play out. Home prices don’t work like crypto charts
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/07/19/san-francisco-bay-area-southern-california-home-sales-crater-prices-begin-to-drop-california-pending-sales-collapse-40/
Last I checked the rental market in SoCal is an absolute firestorm, and the amount of people not living in homes, who wish they could live in homes shows no lack of demand.
That’s going to act as a nice barrier to prices, as long as some folks out there can pencil out the difference of having their renters pay off their mortgage, just as it has been in Idaho and Illinois.
The notion the market acts like some sort of moralistic disciplinarian makes for a nice narrative, but doesn’t always follow through.
Then I would highly encourage you to invest in SoCal market now if you think the demand will be strong moving forward and we have hit a high plateau.
After all, listing is still low by historical standard and with so much rental and buying demand ever, don’t miss out now before price go higher again.
I would, if I could get a mortgage at 2x the Fed’s rate like some people can.
Until then, I’m still getting fleeced by the middleman.
Chris, listen to yourself. You just identified a key reason why the market is crumbling.
Interesting. These big companies were hoarding workers, warehouse and office space, and now may be getting into “difficulty”.
I wonder how long before they line up looking to be bailed out by either the FRB or the government?
I don’t think money printing” is the correct term to use. It is more like “credit printing/creating”.
The chip makers will likely be getting $52 billion in federal subsidies, that’s nearly a done deal. So that’s a place to start.
Gotta love the people that cries about socialism. Subsidize companies over and over again, free market capitalism. Subsidize individuals/general population…oh no, nobody wants to work anymore…
I think people want to work. They just don’t want to work *for* the kind of people that have been employing them *serving* the kind of Karens making demands of them.
I know what the calculus is when push comes to shove, that workers are going to be put on the sacrificial altar to preserve the companies, the pecking order is well established. So I ask you: what sane individual would want to buy-in to that status quo, knowing that they are the grist for someone else’s bread?
We have a lot of houses cutting $75-100k in the Denver area. Houses are starting to fall back to February and March levels.
The housing crash is just getting started. I’ve been keeping track of the real estate listings in many areas of the country for the last year and the number of listings and price cuts have risen dramatically. It won’t be long before there’s a glut of homes on the market, especially now that companies are starting to lay off workers.
Might be true but for many, it will be not in my area. This is definitely the case for majority in LA, OC, SD..of I get a dollar for everytime I hear why these areas are price crash proof, I would have enough money to buy a Bitcoin by now
Even the realtors are acknowledging price declines. Denial is one of the strongest indicators of a bubble.
I really hope we are not in the complete sober phase cause unless we are looking at ARKK, SNAP and some of these money losing expert tech stocks the market in general is still pretty expensive, if anything we are maybe at a stage of acknowledging you are drunk but still trying to have a good time.
The market is still behaving like Papa Powell didn’t do last call already and still hoping for him to either sneak one through
> The market is still behaving like Papa Powell didn’t do last call already and still hoping for him to either sneak one through
Spot on! Ultimate tragedy if this stumbles back into Fed put as usual. Just an insult to any discipline or integrity.
Some businesses out there need to fail, or be bought, or whatever. Some people hired in an hiring “orgy” need to be laid off. If that doesn’t happen, we are back in Powell put-land, sliding down the same hill. Inflation and dollar-decline could get REALLY no fun.
Some house profit needs need to evaporate. There is NO painless path. It doesn’t exist.
Fascinating. The supply shortages caused by government shutdown of the economy and mind numbing fiat stimulus caused an unsustainable supply spike. Wonderful example of the domino effect. Entropy in motion.
I see some similarities between the article and company where I work… but on a much smaller scale.
Last week my boss sent out an email to our department. It was marked URGENT. She needed to know
– Our highest level of education (degree)
– What are our technical areas of expertise
– And how many years of experience in those fields of expertise.
My boss said that she was being requested this information from her boss.
A red flag went up as soon as I read the email.
In a large heathcare company. All hiring now needs to be reviewed at the very top (aka hiring freeze).
After reading the comments I wondered if I had been transported back to 2007.
Only difference being Covid shutdowns being a factor. I guess its easier to blame a virus than “irrational exuberance”.
Seems to me a good “boss” would already know these things.
or could find out from HR.
Love the way you see and explain the patterns Wolf! A true gift! Now how do we get you to replace JP? I can just imagine that first meeting with the FRB. Make it a stand up meeting- no chairs – and only serve healthy snacks at break … or better yet make them do some exercise to get blood back into their brains.
Hey Wolf great work as always! Do you think this sort of commercial real estate paradigm shift indicates a rising risk of commercial MBS trouble a few years down the line?
For example all the blue-chip office space in NYC & SF was certainly not initially financed as a risky asset right?
There’s a noteworthy amount of non-agency CMBS floating around correct?
None of the office CMBS are agency-backed. Only some residential CMBS qualify for agency backing.
Yes, office CMBS are already being watched closely for this reason. But the companies I described are big companies that are not going to default on their office or warehouse leases.
What will happen is that they will put them on the sublease market – nice facilities at a lower rate. Companies will grab them, and in doing so they are upgrading for less. And they’re leaving their current offices in older buildings. That’s flight to quality. Older office towers, built in the 1980s, for example, will lose their tenants and default on their mortgages, and the landlord will the tower go back to lenders (special servicer representing the CMBS holders), which will sell them for cents on the dollar. We’ve already had a bunch of examples of this type happening. So it’s not the latest office towers that will get in trouble, but the older ones – and the CMBS that contain their mortgages.
Very informative response thank you!
It seems then that overall vacancy rates should rise.
Agree. But I don’t think commercial real estate will be bought until all the debt is defaulted everywhere and we truly find the bottom of this fake printed money debt fiasco. Just too much risk not knowing when the turn around will come or if it will come facing a possible depression. Subleasing down is also like catching a falling knife. Reorganizing and waiting for the smoke to clear might end up being better. Liquidity positions will be very important. If you can survive going bankrupt you might be one of the lone survivors if you have a sustainable business model in a depression.
1) Intel and AMD are hooked on Taiwan Semi ==> please China. AAPL too. We depend on China for rare earth, med stuff, fridges and steel safes.
2) NDX is down because the insane republicans short millions of NVDA shares, playing politics with silicon valley.
3) Construction is shifting from the salt water cities to the flyover areas from Texas, Az to Indiana.
4) Intel is building a fab in Ohio.
5) W.Va coal, Oh natgas, Pa water and three rivers hwys might boost the industrial midwest as it did during the Gilded Age.
6) The Fed raise rates. Zero rates are good for buybacks, bonuses and executive perks, keep the zombies alive. Higher rates enhance businesses that have real innovative stuff to sell.
7) To produce software co need office space. To produce hardware co
need industrial plants. The days of software might be over.
” Intel and AMD are hooked on Taiwan Semi ”
AMD is completely dependent upon Taiwan Semi. Intel has future plans with TSM.
Maybe Intel should have invested in the company instead of doing share-buybacks. No worries, the US govt will now support those buybacks!
Whenever you see an article citing a huge amount of “open jobs”, you must understand how that was determined. For example, it was common for large companies to place a dozen ads in various cities for a single work-from-home job. This is a practice that popped up in the last 2-4 years that is skewing the “open job” statistics.
I imagine a lot of the start-ups were doing this in an attempt to hire the best and brightest around the country.
Bobber,
I love you but this is BS. You STILL DON”T GET IT. Job openings are NOT BASED ON JOB ADS. How many times do I have to repeat that? They’re based on the actual job openings companies report to the Census Bureau. My little company got one of those surveys a while back.
SF Swallowtails empty shells.
China will not invade Taiwan because we are hooked on TSM.
Now we will begin to see how fake all the fake jobs are. What makes a fake job? One that nobody wants, and most important one built on an artificial economy. Through excessive money printing and interest rate repression the FED has basically been the economy subsidizing it. All of this artificial money led to all kinds of crazy startups with no viable business model other than Ponzi theory. Jobs and an economy should be based on earned income wealth not a debt economy full of ponzies. If I put a trillion dollars into the economy myself you can imagine how many people will start any type of job chasing easy free money. Just because there is a job posting does not mean it is a real job as I put it. It is just a real job posting. The FED with their trillions created an artificial economy with unsustainable fake jobs in every type of sector. None of this was sustainable over the last 14 years. Also a reason why people don’t understand the reality of real Jobs versus fake jobs is that they never factor in the debt against the monetary input of the Fed because of perpetual can kicking viability. All of these trillions put in the economy went in mostly as debt too. Ponzi businesses everywhere looking for greater fools. I include crypto and R.E. even. A balance sheet has two sides and eventually needs to be reconciled. Since Fed debt expansion theory is only boom and bust anymore kicking cans up and down, we are now going to see debt reconciliation in this recession. And everyone to their dismay will now see in reality what is a real job and a fake job, what was the fake economy and what will come to be as the existing real economy. Reality has been made a moving variable here. Greed, corruption, short-sightedness… Some economic lessons are extremely expensive and painful. Especially when they’ve never been taught before as we are all in uncharted territory now.
Intel a matter of national security
Intend to make major investments soon 175,000 on this chip maker
Buy the unloved
