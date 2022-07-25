Vacant New Condo Tower in San Francisco: Tentacles of China’s Collapsing Property Developers Reach Deep into US Cities

As the condo market is going south on you, you can always try to sell the tower to an investor to convert to rental apartments. But that’s tough too.
“Z&L continues to be interested in being part of the solution to the housing shortage in San Francisco and has been surprised to see such a soft market now,” Darlene Chiu, a business consultant who has worked with Chinese firms investing in San Francisco, told the San Francisco Chronicle.
It’s kind of funny actually, to put “housing shortage” into the same sentence with “such a soft market,” given that there over 40,000 vacant housing units in San Francisco, which has caused such an uproar that folks are now trying to put a vacant-home tax on the ballot. Add to these vacant housing units the completed but vacant and boarded-up 109-unit condo tower, The Oak, that Z&L Properties built.
Z&L Properties is a US entity of Chinese property developer Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties in Guangzhou, China, which is now trying to restructure its debts and is negotiating with bondholders of its foreign-currency bonds. If these negotiations are successful for R&F, Fitch will consider this a “distressed debt exchange” and downgrade R&F to “restricted default.”
The tentacles of China’s collapsing property developers stretch deep into the US commercial and residential real estate market, particularly the trophy markets in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Manhattan.
Unpaid subcontractors have filed mechanics liens on The Oak; and Z&L owes $2.05 million in unpaid taxes on the Oak, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Only 17 potential buyers have put down deposits for a condo at the Oak, and three of them cancelled. The remaining 14 might never get their condos.
The pace of absorption has been much slower than anticipated, Darlene Chiu told the Chronicle. Despite the “housing shortage” you mentioned, right? If I hear “housing shortage” one more time from the real estate industry, I’m going to scream.
The potential buyers got mortgage rate locks back when mortgage rates were in the 3% range. But those rate locks have expired, and now they’d have to get mortgages at current rates, at over 5%. The units are still listed for sale between $625,000 and $1.8 million. So a mortgage payment, when the rate jumps by 2 percentage points, would get very tough, if it ever gets that far.
Rather than continue with condo sales, Z&L has retained the brokerage Kidder Matthews to sell the entire property to a rental housing investor, sources told the Chronicle.
And converting the building to rentals would make sense if you can’t sell the condos because the condo market went south on you.
It’s just that rents in San Francisco aren’t so hot at the moment either, with the one-bedroom asking rent still down about 20% from the peak in 2019 due to the “housing shortage,” or whatever, as San Francisco has lost about 6% of its population since then:
The property development industry in China, tripped up by ridiculous speculation and leverage, has been in slow-motion government-controlled collapse. China’s Evergrande was the first big developer to shake up bondholders of foreign-currency bonds last year, and by now foreign bondholders have taken massive losses on their bets on China’s property developers.
And so, we here in the US are stuck with mega-projects that were in various stages of construction where lenders seized the collateral, or where projects ran into other difficulties, amid unpaid bills owed to contractors and subcontractors, mechanics liens filed on the properties, and unpaid property taxes.
Z&L acquired 12 projects in the Bay Area and Los Angeles in 2014 and 2015, during the peak of the China property mania, and was planning to build 3,400 high-end condos. Four of those properties are in San Francisco, including The Oak.
Z&L acquired the two parcels and plans for The Oak from Trumark for $23 million. Trumark had gotten the project approved by the City. In 2019, Z&L obtained $77 million in financing to build the tower.
There have been all kinds of issues with Z&L projects. For example:
The US Department of Labor investigated Z&L’s Silvery Towers project in San Jose for human trafficking and found that, under a contractor, workers were “forced to work without pay” and “lived in captivity in squalid conditions in a warehouse.” The case was settled in 2018. In 2019, a jury convicted the contractor to eight years in prison and to pay the workers back-wages of nearly $1 million. Years behind schedule, the units started selling in 2022.
The City of San Jose removed Z&L from two stalled projects in 2019 because it had broken the terms of its development agreement.
Z&L executive and R&F co-founder Zhang Li was tangled up in the corruption indictment of San Francisco’s former public works director Mohammed Nuru, who’d been investigated by the FBI and was convicted in 2020 on public corruption charges. According to the Chronicle: “The indictment states that Nuru had met Li in China on multiple occasions and that the Chinese developer had showered him with gifts and put him up for free at five-star hotels. In exchange, Nuru ‘used his official influence with other City officials to solve problems’ the developer encountered.”
San Francisco already has the giant Oceanwide eyesore.
The Oceanwide Center, which had an original budget of $1.6 billion, has been seized by creditors after construction was halted when it reached grade, years behind schedule. The mega project by developer China Oceanwide Holdings in Beijing is now a huge eyesore in the middle of San Francisco right by the Salesforce Tower. This is a portion of the project, seen from street level (photo by Wolf Richter, May 24, 2021):
Oceanwide’s huge project in Los Angeles, the Oceanwide Plaza, which is nearly complete, has been financially troubled but still hasn’t been seized by creditors. But Oceanwide’s Manhattan project has been seized by creditors. There are other projects in major US cities by property developers based in China that are now tangled up in the meltdown of property development in China that has been bleeding into the US real estate market.
It’s more “shortage of housing that a buyer earning the median income for that area can afford.” The problem with building nothing but high-end luxury housing targeting the upper 10% of earners is that there aren’t that many people who can afford those properties.
But a rich person can buy 2 or more, no?
This is what rich people are doing. Have a friend in san diego, he owns 3 homes and still looking for 4th one. The greed has no end :-). Ofc, he believes real estate in san diego can never go down, come what may. For the last 12 years he has been proven right and smart.
Jon, people said same thing about SD during previous bubble, but it still collapsed, and it was a much nicer place to live back then IMO (I’ve lived in SD for a long time). Your friend’s behavior is a defining characteristic of a bubble.
Why the companies run the numbers and see how many 10%’s there are who want to live in San Francisco and build accordingly?
Purpose built “homeless” drug/alcohol/mentally ill demographics is very expensive. There are always $60,000 tents if you want to save money.
Synagogues and churches, which are tax exempt organizations should be the ones to build “homeless” housing, not the public or public/tax subsidies.
“Proposition HHH, a bond program approved by Los Angeles city voters in 2016 to build 10,000 housing units for people experiencing homelessness, cost an average of nearly $600,000 per unit last year, up from $530,000 in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin.”
Opps, hit send too early.
A low-income housing complex being rehabbed at 2206 Great Highway in San Francisco.
(L.A. Times)
June 20, 2022
More than half a dozen affordable housing projects in California are costing more than $1 million per apartment to build, a record-breaking sum that makes it harder to house the growing numbers of low-income Californians who need help paying rent, a Times review of state data found.
The failure of Communism is production,
The failure of Capitalism is distribution….
I wonder how China will deal with an insolvency crisis. Seems like the government (the people) will be absorbing losses of the private sector, based on what I’ve seen so far.
Is there a country on this earth that values fairness and allows debtors to fail?
“I wonder how China will deal with an insolvency crisis.”
The traditional method is to paper it over with debt and kick the can down the road.
“Is there a country on this earth that values fairness and allows debtors to fail?”
Not if they’re politically connected. Those who aren’t just get swept under the rug. Annual US personal bankruptcy filings in calendar year 2021 totaled 413,616, compared with 544,463 cases in 2020.
If you need more, just ask.
It is difficult to know when not being there and understanding mandarin. Still, there are signs that government absorb losses for individual buyers and subcontractors. Larger investors, or at least foreign investors are not bailed out.
Well they called out tanks for that one bank that became insolvent recently.
Not that I can think of. Rent & mortgage relief was the only reason our housing didn’t go belly up in 2020. I guess there are pros & cons.
Better scream than throw up…otherwise Wolf would be like a regular bulimic from hearing housing shortage from MSM and other housing bulls until end of this year or early next year.
Wonder what other kind of phony narrative they haven’t thought of once the markjet get even worse. Already tried the millennial is the next tour de force in demand to housing is the absolute best at being inflation hedge. I need something more creative from them, at least then when I scream or throw up from listening to it, it will give me that slight amusement. How about Alien is taking over and they are going to be our next corporate landlord..
Inflation may help the developers who overbuilt expensive housing show a paper profit (or at least cover more of their losses…) Inflation could have helped keep more people in their houses during the Great Recession, or at least kept their homes above water.
Millennial niece who is a nurse has no interest in a home,pays parents 400$ a month rent works one day a week ,going to be a traveling nurse. So she can continue to travel ,internationally. Seems like a good time to me
Inside info
Real estate is worst than you think
A lot of evictions from people who did not pay their rent during COVID is being hidden
Just like Banks are hiding a lot of properties that are being foreclosed due to non payments during the covid mandate
Rule #1. Foreigners are at the back of the line.
That rule has been in force for a long time 2banana. In China.
Good, now we just need all the Chinese money that bought and parked their money in residential single home markets in SoCal and NorCal to take their money out and run home to put out whatever fire they have going on back in mainland. Apparently that urgency is not quite there yet since there are still plenty of parked money in Arcadia, San Marino, Irvine, time will tell if this trend will change in an accelerated pace hopefully.
It’s frustrating to see these people parked their money in RE in certain market for so long, driving up home prices and pricing out locals way before this pandemic parabolic run up.
Nice opportunity for victim’s of Chinese human rights abuses to sue in federal courts and get lien rights on these properties after the local banks get their cut.
Only American citizens should be allowed to own housing. That would solve our homeless crisis, lower rents and home prices nationwide and build more stable communities.
Your legal theory is really strange. Why would a (supposed) victim of human’s rights abuses successfully sue a private Chinese development company.
It’s ridiculous.
What’s at least equally ridiculous is the widespread US belief that US law or “international law” (whatever the US led “international community” makes up) applies in a third country, whether China or anywhere else.
Whatever happens in China involving a non-US citizen isn’t the business of any American.
I was never able to come to a logical conclusion as to how we could have a shortage. Just a decade ago, we had the biggest housing glut in history. We had overbuilt aggressively, and prices had collapsed. It’s not like the population suddenly exploded in the last 10-12 years. Sure the millennials are coming of age and forming families, but we’re largely forming smaller families, and our boomer parents are downsizing or exiting the market entirely as they walk toward the light. We never had a housing shortage, we just had a listing shortage.
“But those rate locks have expired”
This one confuses me as well. I want to be ready for whatever it is that happens with the housing market. Knowledge and preparedness are key, so I got on the phone with a loan agent for the biggest bank in the U.S. and asked him to explain rate locks to me. I was told that I could be pre-approved, but that the quoted interest rate on the pre-approval letter is nearly meaningless and that the rate-lock only occurs once a house is under contract. I talked to another loan agent with a smaller regional bank in an area that I’m keeping an eye on. Same answer. She said that Fannie and Freddie are effectively the only underwriters of conventional loans out there. She could offer personalized customer service and familiarity with the local market, but there isn’t much difference from one originator to the next. The underwriting standards are going to be the same, and you would get your rate locked in at the time that your offer has been accepted and the closing process begins. So who is allowing borrowers to lock in first and THEN put an offer on a house later shopping around for a few months? Is is the non-bank lenders? All this talk about rate locks here on Wolfstreet is not matching what I’m seeing in the real world. If a rate lock doesn’t happen until a house is under contract, then it really doesn’t matter what mortgage rates were when the loan was applied for and pre-approved, right?
No, a rate lock is not “nearly meaningless” …
You apply for a mortgage BEFORE you buy a home, so you CAN buy a home with it. You will get pre-approved for the mortgage, and there will be a rate, and the rate will be good for a set period of time such as three months (the rate lock), during which you CAN buy the home.
However, there are still some conditions to be met, and a mortgage isn’t a mortgage until it is signed by both parties and until the deal closes.
Rate locks are super-common, they’re standard operating procedures, and they hold up unless one of the conditions isn’t met.
No Sir. Those are not the terms that major lenders are offering. I am talking about 20% down on a conventional 30-year fixed rate mortgage from a bank for a borrower with excellent credit. I have now had multiple lenders, big and small, tell me that your description is not how it works. There is a quoted interest rate on my pre-approval letter, but it is subject to change. No lock-in occurs until a house goes under contract. A buyer doesn’t get to just shop around on a lower rate from a couple months ago.
Here’s the actual text in the pre-approval (not a lesser pre-qualifaction) letter from a giant lender:
“Program terms, conditions, interest rates, and points reflect today’s market and are subject to change without notice.
Contact your Home Lending Advisor for up to date rates, terms and conditions.”
It doesn’t seem possible that multiple lending agents from competing lenders of varying sizes have managed to ALL give me the same exact wrong description of pre-approval terms, and the biggest one gave me the wrong terms in writing.
To be clear, I don’t know what the non-bank fly-by-night lenders are doing (Rocket Mortgage, etc.). Also don’t know what the terms may have been in the past. But if a buyer is looking for a conventional loan underwritten by Fannie/Freddie today, then a rate-lock does not occur at the time of pre-approval.
I refinanced last year and it was as Wolf described.
No one would refinance if you were unable lock in a rate.
Using a preferred lender is different. The pre-approved letter doesn’t guarantee the rate until you go into contract. However, when using a preferred lender of a home developer, they lock in the rate until the house is built and ready to go into contract. Everyone is right.
Not Sure
You’ve made this claim about “no such thing as an interest rate lock” on several different posts here, and it’s wrong.
My wife and I were heavily searching for a house earlier this year and got pre-approved through a nationwide mortgage company. We got a 90-day lock on our interest rate without having to have a house under contract. We then went out and found a house we liked, put an offer on it, had it accepted, then realized it’s a terrible time to buy and backed out during the option period (thanks Wolf, for the data on why it’s a bad time).
During that time we wanted a comparison of mortgage interest rates and fees, so we contacted another mortgage company that was more local, and they didn’t have the ability to lock in for 90 days.
So Wolf being right and you being right don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Some companies offer a 90 day lock, others don’t.
You’re talking about two different things. Wolf is talking about a true rate lock, which is a product that is effectively an interest rate swap. In other words, you’re paying the lender to agree to cap the rate if you close before the rate lock expires. Sometimes the lender won’t actually break out the fee, and it’s just rolled into the rate you pay or the “points” they charge, but you’re paying for it one way or the other.
You’re talking about an informal “pre-approval,” which is not a contract. What that is is effectively the lender telling you “Based on our preliminary investigation of your income and credit worthiness, we will lend you $480,000 to buy a house assuming you put $120,000 down and the house appraises at $600,000 or more. Further, based on today’s interest rate, you’ll pay 5% if you get a 30 year fixed. All of this is subject to change based on further diligence and changes in market conditions.”
A pre-approval letter doesn’t bind the lender to do anything. It’s purely a tool to give you an idea about what you can afford and to let the seller’s real estate agent know you have at least pre-qualified.
On the other hand, a rate lock is a binding contract, and the lender won’t give you that until after it’s done its full investigation and deems you worthy of credit.
Apple:
But on a refinance, the property is a known commodity so it’s easy to lock in the rate.
The last time I needed a mortgage to buy a house, I did have a 90 day lock prior to purchase. I guess life changes over twenty years.
Apple: refinance application is a contract. That’s when the rate is locked. Refinance is a different animal.
Apple,
Refinancing is a different beast. Wolf’s article is talking about new mortgages for potential buyers, and so am I.
A rate lock on a pre-approval as described by Wolf suggests that a potential buyer would lock into a rate and then have some time period to look for a property to buy and then get a mortgage at the earlier locked-in rate. With a little research, it appears that Rocket Mortgage and other non-bank lenders do offer such a 90-day product, but they get theirs one way or another… In Rocket’s case you can get their “Rate Shield” product and they cook the risk into your final interest rate.
But if you’re a potential buyer today looking for a similar type of 90-day rate lock from a legitimate bank on a straightforward, traditional, conventional loan… Good luck. They’ll give you a shorter rate lock to cover the closing period once you’ve signed a purchase agreement, but that’s about it.
Not sure,
Don’t extrapolate from your mortgage to others. You may be right about your own mortgage — whatever mortgage and mortgage lender you may have. You’re wrong about it in general. And keep asserting this BS.
Rate locks and other terms of mortgages for housing, similar to commercial, is subject to variation by lender and by location, even locations within the same state.
Similar to many biz practices that are still in the systems of the states, eh?
Seems like they, the banksters they, continue to add all kinds of small and smaller print every time we buy or sell some RE, so maybe time to just sit still till bucket kick time.
Probably not with the opportunities that appear to be coming to a home or biz near you!!!
You want plentiful affordable housing? Just go back to when they system worked.
1. 20% down payment
2. Get government completely out of the mortgage business
3. Banks eat their bad loans
4. Enforce fraud and GAAP laws
.
.
.
How dare you. You can’t buy votes that way.
But that was not the way it was.
Up until the 1930’s, house loans were interest only with ballon payments due after 5 years. 80% down payments were not uncommon.
If the bank went under, your loan was immediately due.
Why stop at pre-1930s? Let’s go to when you saved enough to buy a house outright or you accumulated enough materials to build it yourself.
Vacancy tax NOW!
You don’t need one in a normal housing market.
When holding costs are much greater than any sweet appreciation.
And a tax to “solve” the insanity of loose and cheap/easy monetary policy never work anyways.
‘The US Department of Labor investigated Z&L’s Silvery Towers project in San Jose for human trafficking and found that, under a contractor, workers were “forced to work without pay” and “lived in captivity in squalid conditions in a warehouse.”’
I bet nobody from Z&L will be going to prison, and I bet nobody from Toyota will go to prison for child labor in Alabama either. Excuses will be made to allow all such firms to continue doing business and let them figure out how to get away with it in the future. In the next few years these practices will be legalized.
The US has become that sort of country.
‘It’s kind of funny actually, to put “housing shortage” into the same sentence with “such a soft market,” given that there over 40,000 vacant housing units in San Francisco, which has caused such an uproar that folks are now trying to put a vacant-home tax on the ballot.’
The most recent US census indicates that more than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., 10.6% of all homes. This tells you there is no ‘housing shortage’. It tells you the US residential real estate market has been systematically rigged by financial predators to cause prices to skyrocket for fun and profit.
Things aren’t going to get better because the Plundering Class is expected to take over next year and pull out all the stops until the whole thing falls apart. It’s going to be ugly. After that, it gets weird ugly.
It’ll get weirder. They’ll need to figure out how to stick it only to the blue states. SALT was a strong start, but they can do so much better.
“stick it only to the blue states”
How dare you expect me to pay the full tax costs of living in a worker’s mail-in ballot paradise.
I need muh subsidies from the Federal government! Just like big oil and big solar.
Rather than enact tax laws that penalize people who live in a state that you or I don’t like for some reason, let’s get Congress to end all deductions for mortgage interest, property taxes, and sales taxes and eliminate the $500,000 exclusion of taxable gain on the sale of a house.
“Congress to end all ”
Ha ha
Confused, I’d support that. Get rid of the free $500,000 in tax free capital gain and return to the system where you could roll any gains into a new house. Otherwise, you create an absurd disincentive to downsizing, which creates the fake ‘housing shortage.”
For example, a couple buys a four bedroom house for $400,000 in 1988 to raise their kids, and sells it today for $900,000. They figure they’d always wanted to live on the beach, so they take the $900,000 in sale proceeds (let’s assume for the sake of my example that the mortgage is paid off and that there are no closing costs) and buy a two bedroom condo with a view of the ocean. If there is no tax-free capital gain, and if the gains can’t be “rolled in” to a new residence, then that couple would owe an extra $125,000-$150000 in taxes, and might not be able to afford this move.
That’s obviously a bad thing, as society is better off if the 4 bedroom house is freed up for a family that needs it.
How about we just trash the 750k pages of the IRS Code?
Gomp,
“IRS Code” is the figment of some politicians’ imagination. The actual name is “Internal Revenue Code,” and it’s written by the Congress, not the IRS. Moreover, the Code is not even close to 750k pages, even including Treasury regulations.
Hyundai, not Toyota.
The Reuters story is about Hyundai, not Toyota.
Them eastern Asian corporations, they all look alike to me.
I didn’t notice the Plundering Class ever leaving. If you mean party instead of class, you may have missed it, but most of the large corporate donors give to the D side of the coin, not the R side.
“but most of the large corporate donors give to the D side of the coin, not the R side.”
You forgot the /s switch, denoting sarcasm.
It’s common knowledge that pubs have been the Party of the Rich since the 19th century, which is why they’re trying to get rid of anything that helps the general population, SS and labor protections included, and whose only economic policies involve giveaways to the billionaire class.
If you think only the Republicans are the “Plundering Class,” you’re truly a delusional partisan.
You forgot the /s switch, denoting sarcasm.
It’s common knowledge that pubs have been the Party of the Rich since the 19th century, which is why they’re trying to get rid of anything that helps the general population, SS and labor protections included, and whose only economic policies involve giveaways to the billionaire class.
It’s Hyundai, not Toyota, with the child labor issues.
Newt Gingrich wants to repeal child labor laws. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the man that we need to lead us into the 18th century.
All these problems with Chinese owned real estate sounds vaguely familiar to the 1980’s Japanese who bought US real estate at the peak and then had to unload for huge losses.
Except and I could be wrong on this, the Japanese mostly focused on CRE not as much on residential single units. These Chinese did it on steroid, CRE, residential and even business that have nothing to do with their primary core business (i.e. HNA acquiring Ingram Micro..etc)
It’s obvious China’s economy is a disaster area. Pegging its currency to the dollar can’t be helping with its export based economy. Now ‘if’, the US dollar keeps strengthening, I wonder it there will come a time it eliminates the peg and allows its currency to float. Otherwise I expect to see the whole country become very unstable. I would not be surprised if China attacks Taiwan as a distraction. The US really seems to enjoy poking China in the eye over Taiwan.
All currencies thst peg to another currency fail pretty spectacularly.
I would bet a Chipotle dinner that Wolf probably did an article touching the subject somewhere in his archives.
There are risks and benefits, but they do not always fail.
One thing a fixed exchange rate system does is prevent the government from pursuing any independent long-term fiscal or monetary policy. You might like to consider why this is the case, and the nature of the resulting distortions.
“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!” Attributed to Mayer Rothschild.
You read mainstream/alternative propaganda and form your biased conclusions on false news. First, China’s economy CANNOT be a disaster because the Chinese Government owns it’s Central Bank. That is, the government prints it’s “internal money” for internal consumption….no foreign private creditors to deal with. Simply put, internal debts can be erased. Now, as for these “privately owned” Chinese Developers” (i.e. Evergrande), they are NOT part of the Chinese Government. For the CCP, if these private Millionaires/Billionaires go bankrupt, they are not bailed out (like in the USA). What the CCP cares about is “internal stability”. If ordinary citizens within China are conned/duped, then the Government will minimally compensate these people and convict the private company fraudsters. As in the case of Evergrande, some ordinary citizens were scammed so they received some compensation. However, people who invested because they were “speculating on property” and lost everything were were left out to dry. The government doesn’t protect people from greed. The American Government used to watch over it’s citizens (i.e. Glass Seagall Act) but Private Banking corrupted the law. Now US Government works for the 1% (i.e. 2008 Financial crash).
US GUV MINT always works for 1% Ron.
ALWAYS has and always will.
Get used to it, and ”play” it for your ends, even though the ”rules” are well hidden and change constantly.
“US GUV MINT always works for 1%”
Not when the government fought slavery, fought for women to have the right to vote, fought against German National Socialism and the USSR, fought to end segregation, fought to end apartheid, ended child labor and gave you the five day work week.
No wonder the billionaire class wants to get rid of the government and have themselves a free-for-all.
Well, China is have a big enough economy to question what way the pegging work😉
The days of dumping overpriced RE on the Chinese are finished! Round eyes need to eat their $$$ mistakes, too!
Companies that serve very few customers, in a downturn
their chance of survival is low.
Chinese co targeting mostly Chinese, among the top 10%, have fewer potential customers.
Plenty of homes available? A home not for sale or rent that is unoccupied may not be available. A vacation home is unoccupied.
I used to live in SW DC a mile from the Capitol and close to the Waterfront Metro Station. I bought a studio in a high rise there in 2001. I paid $18,500. cash. I did not know it, but there had been some vandalism, robberies and murders in the neighborhood. Gun fights happened some Saturday nights in the projects across the way. Semiauto gunfire sounded like a combat zone. White people were moving out. I commuted to Bethesda and had a job as a computer application engineer. The dot com bubble burst resulted in my layoff. Back home I was robbed on my way to buy a Sunday paper. My tires were flattened. My auto paint was scratched. After four years I moved to a nicer neighborhood where people could walk without getting robbed. I sold my studio for $106,000 in 2005. Today I checked and found a studio in that complex is listed for $129,500. after a $5k markdown. Housing is available, but who would want to live there?
I could rent a condo but never own. People are too crazy nowadays. Owning a condo makes you permanently beholden to the indoctrinated kooky cancelling condo cops next door and their Current Thing.
Condo bats are also notoriously terrible at maintenance and business in general. But will assess you and place a debt on your butt to paint it all peach.
Rather live on a raft made of plastic soda bottles.
I really do marvel at the beautiful job our condo maintenance crew does on our property. I dislike the high HOA fees but I know they are doing what they can to keep our community looking great. just last weekend their was a crew here just to work on some extras around the gardens that the week day crew didn’t attend to. So don’t blame all the HOA and Condo people for being less than stellar. We have maintained yard to play ball/catch/run around on, year round pool & spa, well maintained public areas and problems resolved in a reasonable amount of time
Thousands of Chinese quit paying for housing they bought and started paying for 5 years ago. But the projects have not been started.
Maybe those guys would be interested in some US Condos.
Maybe Hunter can call Xi and “make a deal”?
Over 40,000 vacant housing units in SF…
The most recent US census indicates that more than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., 10.6% of all homes. It keeps those prices and mortgage profits up by controlling supply, and that’s really all that matters, now isn’t it?
There’s no ‘shortage’ of homes. Thanks to the SCOTUS Citizens United decision there’s a severe shortage of elected officials who can stand up to the billionaires who run the country.
unamused,
People buy homes for investment, because they don’t trust the crooked stock market casino. They don’t want to put their
$1M property deep in the pocket of a tenant. An empty house/apt is good enough them. Tenants are black box. U cannot click them out, especially when u try to sell your property.
“An empty house/apt is good enough them.”
Only when prices are rising. Otherwise it’s a depreciating asset.
As if you didn’t know. Your argument is bs on many levels, intended to rationalize keeping homes off the market to keep prices up and enrich wealthy speculators.
How disingenuous can you get?
16 million of them? Who do you think you’re trying to bullshit?
Banks have repo parking lots loaded with repo cars, but they release
them slowly, to avoid flooding the market.